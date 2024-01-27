WCLV Program Guide 01-29-2024
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Red Garland It's A Blue World Teach Me Tonight
Ruby Braff Controlled Nonchalance Mean To Me
Billie Holiday All Or Nothing At All But not for me
Blue Moods Swing & Soul Big Bertha
Eric Reed Pure Imagination Nice Work If You Can Get It
Brandon Sanders Compton's Finest Voyage
Billy Mohler Ultraviolet Aberdeen
Dave Holland Points of View Bedouin Trail
Sony Criss The Complete Imperial Sessions Summertime
Reid Hoyson On a Misty Night Duke Ellington's Sound Of Love
Catherine Russell Alone Together I Only Have Eyes For You
Jocelyn Gould Sonic Bouquet Trail Blazer
Gerald Cannon Live at Dizzy's Club Home
Kenny Drew Jr. Live at Maybeck Recital Hall Autumn leaves
Lem Winchester Winchester Special Mysticism
Kirsten Edkins Shapes & Sounds Sweet Pickles
Count Basie & Oscar Peterson The Timekeepers I'm Confessin'
Edward Simon Simplicatas South Facing
Jane Ira Bloom the Red Quartets Tell Me Your Diamonds
Herlin Riley Cream of the Crescent To Those We Love So Dearly
Chico Freeman Destiny's Dance Same Shame
Steve Nelson Soundi Effect Night Mist Blues
Coleman Hawkins Hawk Flies High Blue Lights
Horace Silver Song for My Father The Natives Are Restless Tonight
Cyrus Chestnut My Father's Hands Epilogue
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Charlap/Rosnes Double Portait Dancing in the Dark
Wolfgang Muthspiel Where The River Goes Clearing
Kenny Wheeler It Takes Two The Jig Saw
Booker Ervin The Blues Book No Booze Blooze
Ray Charles The Genius Sings the Blues Ray's Blues
Jason Marshall New Beginnings Ms. Garvey! Ms. Garvey!
Charlton Singleton Crossroads Man In Motion
Fred Hersch Live at the Village Vanguard Endless Stars
Stan Getz The Steamer Blues For Mary Jane
Kenny Drew Undercurrent FunkCosity
Emmet Cohen Uptown in Orbit Venus de Milo
Derrick Gardner Pan Africa Blues for the Diaspora
Marc Copland Haunted Heart and Other Ballads Crescent
Montgomery Brothers Montgomery Brothers Jeannine
Bobby Hutcherson Cruisin' the Bird All Or Nothing At All
Count Basie One More Time Jessica's Day
David Murray Special Quartet La Tina Lee
Lafayette Gilchrist Undaunted Undaunted
Chien Chien Lu Built In System Hsiu Chin
Bobby Selvaggio stories, dreams, inspirations for my boy Blue
Adonis Rose On the Verge Shed
Marius Van Den Brink New York Knock Dom's Groove
Oliver Nelson Screamin' The Blues Three Seconds
Ronnie Matthews Dark Before The Dawn Dark Before The Dawn
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
George Frideric Handel: Solomon: Arrival of the Queen of Sheba (1748)
John Blow: Chaconne in G (1687)
Frederick Delius: Over the Hills and Far Away (1897)
Percy Grainger: Walking Tune (1911)
Johan Halvorsen: Dances from 'Mascarade' (1922)
Johan Svendsen: Scherzo from String Quartet (1865)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 5 in A 'Turkish' (1775)
Daniel Auber: The Bronze Horse: Overture (1835)
Franz Schubert: String Quartet No. 12 in c 'Quartettsatz' (1820)
Antonio Vivaldi: Guitar Concerto in A (1720)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Claude Debussy: Jeux (1913)
Richard Strauss: Also sprach Zarathustra (1896)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Frederick Delius: Koanga: La Calinda (1898)
Frederick Delius: Two Aquarelles (1932)
Alexander Borodin: Symphony No. 3 in a 'Unfinished' (1886)
Ottorino Respighi: The Sea and the Gulls (1930)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Scherzo: The Waves from 'A Sea Symphony' (1910)
Anton Arensky: Piano Concerto in f (1881)
Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 36 in B-Flat (1788)
Johan Wagenaar: Overture to 'Cyrano de Bergerac' (1905)
Iosif Ivanovici: Waltz 'Danube Waves' (1880)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Idomeneo: Overture (1781)
Andr Campra: Idom n e: Rigaudon (1712)
Sergei Liapunov: Solemn Overture on Russian Themes (1886)
Alberto Hemsi: Rondo from 'Coplas Sefardies' (1945)
Joseph Haydn: Piano Concerto No. 11 in D (1782)
Max Steiner: Sergeant York: Overture (1941)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Frederick Delius: Winter Night 'Sleigh Ride' (1890)
George Gershwin: Second Rhapsody (1931)
Fr d ric Chopin: Polonaise No. 3 in A 'Military' (1839)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: Ein M dchen oder Weibchen (1791)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Variations on 'Ein M dchen oder Weibchen' (1796)
Richard Heuberger: The Opera Ball: Overture (1898)
Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in F (1728)
Sir Edward Elgar: Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1908)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise (1912)
Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Hoedown (1942)
Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 99 (1793)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Anton n Kraft: Cello Concerto in C (1790)
Javier Alv rez: Metro Chabacano (1991)
Astor Piazzolla: Four for Tango (1989)
George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 2 (1901)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Erno Dohnonyi: Variations on a Nursery Song (1914)
Frederick Delius: North Country Sketches (1914)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Fantasy on Mozart's 'Il mio tesoro' (1820)
Johannes Brahms: Violin Concerto in D (1878)
William Boyce: Symphony No. 8 in d (1760)
Florence Price: Piano Concerto in One Movement (1934)
Fr d ric Chopin: Polonaise No. 6 in A-Flat 'Heroic' (1842)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 'Eroica' (1804)
Antonio Salieri: The Landlady: Overture (1773)
Sir Arthur Bliss: Checkmate (1937)
Arthur Foote: Nocturne and Scherzo (1918)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Song of the Black Swan (1917)
Gabriel Faur : Adagio from Piano Quartet No. 1 (1879)
Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 2: Love Song 'Indian' (1895)
Johann Peter Salomon: Romance (1795)
Johannes Brahms: Andante from Horn Trio (1865)
Avner Dorman: Andante from Piano Concerto (1995)
Arthur Foote: A Night Piece for Flute & Strings (1918)
Enrique Granados: Suite on Galician Songs: Homesickness (1899)
Rebecca Clarke: Andante from Piano Trio (1921)
Stephen Paulus: The Road Home (2001)