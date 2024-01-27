WCLV Program Guide 01-29-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Red Garland It's A Blue World Teach Me Tonight

Ruby Braff Controlled Nonchalance Mean To Me

Billie Holiday All Or Nothing At All But not for me

Blue Moods Swing & Soul Big Bertha

Eric Reed Pure Imagination Nice Work If You Can Get It

Brandon Sanders Compton's Finest Voyage

Billy Mohler Ultraviolet Aberdeen

Dave Holland Points of View Bedouin Trail

Sony Criss The Complete Imperial Sessions Summertime

Reid Hoyson On a Misty Night Duke Ellington's Sound Of Love

Catherine Russell Alone Together I Only Have Eyes For You

Jocelyn Gould Sonic Bouquet Trail Blazer

Gerald Cannon Live at Dizzy's Club Home

Kenny Drew Jr. Live at Maybeck Recital Hall Autumn leaves

Lem Winchester Winchester Special Mysticism

Kirsten Edkins Shapes & Sounds Sweet Pickles

Count Basie & Oscar Peterson The Timekeepers I'm Confessin'

Edward Simon Simplicatas South Facing

Jane Ira Bloom the Red Quartets Tell Me Your Diamonds

Herlin Riley Cream of the Crescent To Those We Love So Dearly

Chico Freeman Destiny's Dance Same Shame

Steve Nelson Soundi Effect Night Mist Blues

Coleman Hawkins Hawk Flies High Blue Lights

Horace Silver Song for My Father The Natives Are Restless Tonight

Cyrus Chestnut My Father's Hands Epilogue

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Charlap/Rosnes Double Portait Dancing in the Dark

Wolfgang Muthspiel Where The River Goes Clearing

Kenny Wheeler It Takes Two The Jig Saw

Booker Ervin The Blues Book No Booze Blooze

Ray Charles The Genius Sings the Blues Ray's Blues

Jason Marshall New Beginnings Ms. Garvey! Ms. Garvey!

Charlton Singleton Crossroads Man In Motion

Fred Hersch Live at the Village Vanguard Endless Stars

Stan Getz The Steamer Blues For Mary Jane

Kenny Drew Undercurrent FunkCosity

Emmet Cohen Uptown in Orbit Venus de Milo

Derrick Gardner Pan Africa Blues for the Diaspora

Marc Copland Haunted Heart and Other Ballads Crescent

Montgomery Brothers Montgomery Brothers Jeannine

Bobby Hutcherson Cruisin' the Bird All Or Nothing At All

Count Basie One More Time Jessica's Day

David Murray Special Quartet La Tina Lee

Lafayette Gilchrist Undaunted Undaunted

Chien Chien Lu Built In System Hsiu Chin

Bobby Selvaggio stories, dreams, inspirations for my boy Blue

Adonis Rose On the Verge Shed

Marius Van Den Brink New York Knock Dom's Groove

Oliver Nelson Screamin' The Blues Three Seconds

Ronnie Matthews Dark Before The Dawn Dark Before The Dawn

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

George Frideric Handel: Solomon: Arrival of the Queen of Sheba (1748)

John Blow: Chaconne in G (1687)

Frederick Delius: Over the Hills and Far Away (1897)

Percy Grainger: Walking Tune (1911)

Johan Halvorsen: Dances from 'Mascarade' (1922)

Johan Svendsen: Scherzo from String Quartet (1865)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 5 in A 'Turkish' (1775)

Daniel Auber: The Bronze Horse: Overture (1835)

Franz Schubert: String Quartet No. 12 in c 'Quartettsatz' (1820)

Antonio Vivaldi: Guitar Concerto in A (1720)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Claude Debussy: Jeux (1913)

Richard Strauss: Also sprach Zarathustra (1896)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Frederick Delius: Koanga: La Calinda (1898)

Frederick Delius: Two Aquarelles (1932)

Alexander Borodin: Symphony No. 3 in a 'Unfinished' (1886)

Ottorino Respighi: The Sea and the Gulls (1930)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Scherzo: The Waves from 'A Sea Symphony' (1910)

Anton Arensky: Piano Concerto in f (1881)

Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 36 in B-Flat (1788)

Johan Wagenaar: Overture to 'Cyrano de Bergerac' (1905)

Iosif Ivanovici: Waltz 'Danube Waves' (1880)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Idomeneo: Overture (1781)

Andr Campra: Idom n e: Rigaudon (1712)

Sergei Liapunov: Solemn Overture on Russian Themes (1886)

Alberto Hemsi: Rondo from 'Coplas Sefardies' (1945)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Concerto No. 11 in D (1782)

Max Steiner: Sergeant York: Overture (1941)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Frederick Delius: Winter Night 'Sleigh Ride' (1890)

George Gershwin: Second Rhapsody (1931)

Fr d ric Chopin: Polonaise No. 3 in A 'Military' (1839)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: Ein M dchen oder Weibchen (1791)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Variations on 'Ein M dchen oder Weibchen' (1796)

Richard Heuberger: The Opera Ball: Overture (1898)

Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in F (1728)

Sir Edward Elgar: Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1908)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise (1912)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Hoedown (1942)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 99 (1793)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Anton n Kraft: Cello Concerto in C (1790)

Javier Alv rez: Metro Chabacano (1991)

Astor Piazzolla: Four for Tango (1989)

George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 2 (1901)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Erno Dohnonyi: Variations on a Nursery Song (1914)

Frederick Delius: North Country Sketches (1914)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Fantasy on Mozart's 'Il mio tesoro' (1820)

Johannes Brahms: Violin Concerto in D (1878)

William Boyce: Symphony No. 8 in d (1760)

Florence Price: Piano Concerto in One Movement (1934)

Fr d ric Chopin: Polonaise No. 6 in A-Flat 'Heroic' (1842)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 'Eroica' (1804)

Antonio Salieri: The Landlady: Overture (1773)

Sir Arthur Bliss: Checkmate (1937)

Arthur Foote: Nocturne and Scherzo (1918)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Song of the Black Swan (1917)

Gabriel Faur : Adagio from Piano Quartet No. 1 (1879)

Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 2: Love Song 'Indian' (1895)

Johann Peter Salomon: Romance (1795)

Johannes Brahms: Andante from Horn Trio (1865)

Avner Dorman: Andante from Piano Concerto (1995)

Arthur Foote: A Night Piece for Flute & Strings (1918)

Enrique Granados: Suite on Galician Songs: Homesickness (1899)

Rebecca Clarke: Andante from Piano Trio (1921)

Stephen Paulus: The Road Home (2001)