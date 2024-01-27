© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 01-29-2024

Ideastream Public Media
Published January 27, 2024 at 12:09 AM EST

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Red Garland It's A Blue World Teach Me Tonight

      Ruby Braff  Controlled Nonchalance  Mean To Me

      Billie Holiday    All Or Nothing At All   But not for me

      Blue Moods  Swing & Soul     Big Bertha

      Eric Reed   Pure Imagination  Nice Work If You Can Get It

      Brandon Sanders   Compton's Finest  Voyage

      Billy Mohler      Ultraviolet Aberdeen

      Dave Holland      Points of View    Bedouin Trail

      Sony Criss  The Complete Imperial Sessions      Summertime

                  

      Reid Hoyson On a Misty Night  Duke Ellington's Sound Of Love

      Catherine Russell Alone Together    I Only Have Eyes For You

      Jocelyn Gould     Sonic Bouquet     Trail Blazer

      Gerald Cannon     Live at Dizzy's Club    Home

      Kenny Drew Jr.    Live at Maybeck Recital Hall  Autumn leaves

      Lem Winchester    Winchester Special      Mysticism

      Kirsten Edkins    Shapes & Sounds   Sweet Pickles

      Count Basie & Oscar Peterson  The Timekeepers   I'm Confessin'

                  

      Edward Simon      Simplicatas South Facing

      Jane Ira Bloom    the Red Quartets  Tell Me Your Diamonds

      Herlin Riley      Cream of the Crescent   To Those We Love So Dearly

      Chico Freeman     Destiny's Dance   Same Shame

      Steve Nelson      Soundi Effect     Night Mist Blues

      Coleman Hawkins   Hawk Flies High   Blue Lights

      Horace Silver     Song for My Father      The Natives Are Restless Tonight

      Cyrus Chestnut    My Father's Hands Epilogue

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Charlap/Rosnes    Double Portait    Dancing in the Dark

      Wolfgang Muthspiel      Where The River Goes    Clearing

      Kenny Wheeler     It Takes Two      The Jig Saw

      Booker Ervin      The Blues Book    No Booze Blooze

      Ray Charles The Genius Sings the Blues    Ray's Blues

      Jason Marshall    New Beginnings    Ms. Garvey! Ms. Garvey!

      Charlton Singleton      Crossroads  Man In Motion

      Fred Hersch Live at the Village Vanguard  Endless Stars

                  

      Stan Getz   The Steamer Blues For Mary Jane

      Kenny Drew  Undercurrent      FunkCosity

      Emmet Cohen Uptown in Orbit   Venus de Milo

      Derrick Gardner   Pan Africa  Blues for the Diaspora

      Marc Copland      Haunted Heart and Other Ballads     Crescent

      Montgomery Brothers     Montgomery Brothers     Jeannine

      Bobby Hutcherson  Cruisin' the Bird All Or Nothing At All

      Count Basie One More Time     Jessica's Day

      David Murray      Special Quartet   La Tina Lee

                  

      Lafayette Gilchrist     Undaunted   Undaunted

      Chien Chien Lu    Built In System    Hsiu Chin

      Bobby Selvaggio   stories, dreams, inspirations for my boy  Blue

      Adonis Rose On the Verge      Shed

      Marius Van Den Brink    New York Knock    Dom's Groove

      Oliver Nelson     Screamin' The Blues     Three Seconds

      Ronnie Matthews   Dark Before The Dawn    Dark Before The Dawn

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

George Frideric Handel: Solomon: Arrival of the Queen of Sheba (1748)

John Blow: Chaconne in G (1687)

Frederick Delius: Over the Hills and Far Away (1897)

Percy Grainger: Walking Tune (1911)

Johan Halvorsen: Dances from 'Mascarade' (1922)

Johan Svendsen: Scherzo from String Quartet (1865)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 5 in A 'Turkish' (1775)

Daniel Auber: The Bronze Horse: Overture (1835)

Franz Schubert: String Quartet No. 12 in c 'Quartettsatz' (1820)

Antonio Vivaldi: Guitar Concerto in A (1720)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Claude Debussy: Jeux (1913)

Richard Strauss: Also sprach Zarathustra (1896)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Frederick Delius: Koanga: La Calinda (1898)

Frederick Delius: Two Aquarelles (1932)

Alexander Borodin: Symphony No. 3 in a 'Unfinished' (1886)

Ottorino Respighi: The Sea and the Gulls (1930)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Scherzo: The Waves from 'A Sea Symphony' (1910)

Anton Arensky: Piano Concerto in f (1881)

Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 36 in B-Flat (1788)

Johan Wagenaar: Overture to 'Cyrano de Bergerac' (1905)

Iosif Ivanovici: Waltz 'Danube Waves' (1880)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Idomeneo: Overture (1781)

Andr Campra: Idom n e: Rigaudon (1712)

Sergei Liapunov: Solemn Overture on Russian Themes (1886)

Alberto Hemsi: Rondo from 'Coplas Sefardies' (1945)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Concerto No. 11 in D (1782)

Max Steiner: Sergeant York: Overture (1941)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Frederick Delius: Winter Night 'Sleigh Ride' (1890)

George Gershwin: Second Rhapsody (1931)

Fr d ric Chopin: Polonaise No. 3 in A 'Military' (1839)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: Ein M dchen oder Weibchen (1791)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Variations on 'Ein M dchen oder Weibchen' (1796)

Richard Heuberger: The Opera Ball: Overture (1898)

Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in F (1728)

Sir Edward Elgar: Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1908)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise (1912)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Hoedown (1942)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 99 (1793)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Anton n Kraft: Cello Concerto in C (1790)

Javier Alv rez: Metro Chabacano (1991)

Astor Piazzolla: Four for Tango (1989)

George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 2 (1901)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Erno Dohnonyi: Variations on a Nursery Song (1914)

Frederick Delius: North Country Sketches (1914)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Fantasy on Mozart's 'Il mio tesoro' (1820)

Johannes Brahms: Violin Concerto in D (1878)

William Boyce: Symphony No. 8 in d (1760)

Florence Price: Piano Concerto in One Movement (1934)

Fr d ric Chopin: Polonaise No. 6 in A-Flat 'Heroic' (1842)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 'Eroica' (1804)

Antonio Salieri: The Landlady: Overture (1773)

Sir Arthur Bliss: Checkmate (1937)

Arthur Foote: Nocturne and Scherzo (1918)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Song of the Black Swan (1917)

Gabriel Faur : Adagio from Piano Quartet No. 1 (1879)

Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 2: Love Song 'Indian' (1895)

Johann Peter Salomon: Romance (1795)

Johannes Brahms: Andante from Horn Trio (1865)

Avner Dorman: Andante from Piano Concerto (1995)

Arthur Foote: A Night Piece for Flute & Strings (1918)

Enrique Granados: Suite on Galician Songs: Homesickness (1899)

Rebecca Clarke: Andante from Piano Trio (1921)

Stephen Paulus: The Road Home (2001)
