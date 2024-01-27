WCLV Program Guide 01-28-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Bernie Senensky, Moment to Moment, Stand Pat

Blue Moods, Swing and Soul, Idle Moments

Oliver Nelson, Blues and the Abstract Truth, Stolen Moments

Michael Dease, Swing Low, New Blues

Alten Seneclar, In Good Standing, Minor Mishap

Brendan Lanighan, A Little Optimism, Frank-ly

John Stein, No Goodbyes, Courage

Kendall Carter, Introducing Kendall Carter, Speedball

Detroit Composers Collective, Launch Control, Launch Control

Brad Felt, First Call, The Truth About You

Kris Berg, Perspective, Footprints

Darcy James Argue, Dynamic Maximum Tension, All In

Javier Nero, Kemet, Kemet (The Black Land)

Jerry Bergonzi, Extra Extra, Czech Mate

Ada Rovatti, The Hidden World of Piloo, Make Up Girl

Charles Pillow, Electric Miles 2, It’s About That Time

Weather Report, 8:30, Birdland

Hot Club of Los Angeles, Nova, Belleville

Jason Anick – Matt Dechamplain, Reverence, Tickle Toe

Duke Ellington – Django Reinhardt Ride, Red, Ride Great Chicago Concerts

Jon-Erik Kelso Vignette Live at the Ear Inn

Hank Mobley Soul Station Soul Station

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Cyrus Chestnut, Stefon Harris, Wycliffe Gordon, James Carter, Christian McBride, Lewis Nash Soul Food Brother Hawky Hawk

Pat Metheny, Bill Stewart, Larry Grenadier Trio 99 00 A Lot of Livin' To Do

Marcus Roberts If I Could Be With You Moonlight in Vermont

Wynton Marsalis, Marcus Roberts, Reginal Veal, Herlin Riley Standard Time volume 2 Embraceable You

Wynton Marsalis, Wycliffe Gordon, Wes Anderson, Herlin Riley, Marcus Roberts, Reginald Veal, Todd Williams The Original Soundtrack from Tune in Tomorrow Social Soft Shoe

Jimmy McGriff, Mel Brown, Bernard Purdie, David Newman, Red Holloway The Dream Team Don't Blame Me

Shirley Horn, Charles Ables, Steve Williams The Main Ingredient Fever

Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Live at MCG Like a Lover

Jim Hall, Bill Evans Undercurrent Stairway to the Stars

Chet Baker, Bob Neel, Russ Freeman, Carson Smith The Best of Chet Baker Sings: Let's Get Lost I Remeber You

Duke Ellington, Max Roach, Charlie Mingus Money Jungle Money Jungle

Ray Charles, Count Basie Orchestra Ray Sings, Basie Swings Oh, What a Beautiful Morning

Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Live at MCG Lullaby of the Leaves

Herb Ellis, Joe Pass, Ray Brown, Jake Hanna Seven, Come Eleven Seven, Come Eleven

Johnny Costa Portrait of George Gershwin But Not For Me

Pierre Michelot, Toots Thielemans, Pierre Blanchard, Maurice Vander, Billy Higgins Bass and Bosses A Child Is Born

Joe Lovano, Hank Jones Kids: Live at Dizzy's Club Coca Cola Lady Luck

Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Bobby Durham The Legendary Oscar Peterson Trio Live t the Blue Note Let There Be Love

Ray Charles, Count Basie Orchestra Ray Sings, Basie Swings Look What They've Done to My Song

Clifford Brown, Harold Land, Max Roach, Richie Powell, George Morrow Study In Brown Jacqui

Pat Martino, Joey DeFrancesco, Billy Hart Live at Yoshi's All Blues

Holly Cole, Howard Levy, Aaron Davis, David Pilitch Don't Smoke In Bed Get Out of Town

Ingrid Jensen, Gary Bartz, George Colligan, Dwayne Burno, Bill Stewart Here On Earth You Do Something to Me

Anita O'Day, Billy May, Studio Orchestra Anita O'Day Swings Cole Porter You'd Be So Nice to Come Home to

Wynton Marsalis, Wessell Anderson, Eric Lewis, Kengo Nakamura, Joe Farnsworth, Orlando Q. Rodriguez Live at the House of Tribes What Is This Thing Called Love

Keith Jarrett, Gary Peacock, Jack DeJohnette Standards in Norway All of You

Louis Armstrong, Oscar Peterson, Ray Brown, Herb Ellis, Louis Bellson Louis Armstrong Meets Oscar Peterson Just One of Those Things

Al Hirt, Studio Orchestra Music to Watch Girls By I Love Paris

Anita O'Day, Billy May, Studio Orchestra Anita O'Day Swings Cole Porter It's DeLovely

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G (1750)

Hieronymus Praetorius: Magnificat quarti toni (1622)

George Frideric Handel: Chandos Anthem No. 8 'O come let us sing unto the Lord' (1718)

Henry Purcell: Trumpet Sonata No. 2 (1694)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: AGO Seattle 2022 (IV) - Concertos and choral music, plus concert and church solos continue our reminiscences from an American Guild of Organists National Convention

MARCEL DUPRE: Prelude & Fugue in B, Op. 7, no. 1 Amanda Mole, organist.

JUDITH BINGHAM: Jacob’s Ladder, Concerto for Organ (2008).

DAVID BRIGGS: Concerto for Organ, Strings, Harp and Percussion (2004) Auburn Symphon y Orchestra/Wesley Schultz; Renée Anne Louprette (2000 Fisk/Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: What’s New? - A new installment in our periodic survey of new recordings of sacred choral and organ music. Tune in to hear some wonderful music and performances that have crossed the desk of host, Peter DuBois

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

John Stanley: Trumpet Voluntary (1750)

Alessandro Scarlatti: Cantata 'Su le sponde del Tebro' (1695)

Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Te Deum (1698)

Alessandro Scarlatti: Variations on 'La Folia' (1723)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Sir John Tavener: Mother of God, here I stand (2004)

Sir John Tavener: Song of the Angel (1994)

Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes (1897)

Rodolfo Halffter: Festive Overture (1952)

Antonín Dvorák: Piano Concerto in g (1876)

Igor Stravinsky: Symphony of Psalms (1930)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 1 in E-Flat 'Grande Valse brillante' (1831)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Hoedown (1942)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 63 in B flat Major, Op. 76, No. 4 Movement 3 Menuetto: Allegro Escher String Quartet

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D Major, Op. 25, "Classical" Lakes Area Music Festival Orchestra; Christian Reif, conductor Lakes Area Music Festival, Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts, Brainerd, MN

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Jason Carr calling from Philadelphia, PA

Maurice Ravel: Gaspard de la Nuit Movement 1 Ondine Conrad Tao, piano

Sergio Assad: Utsey Capricci Jason Vieaux, guitar; Escher String Quartet Lillian & Robert Utsey Chamber Music Series, Brooks Center for the Performing Arts, Clemson, SC

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 4 Alessio Bax, piano

Jennifer Higdon: blue cathedral Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Nashville Symphony, The Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN

Matthew Jackfert: Appalachian Impressions: Sonata for Euphonium EuTuba: Misa Mead, euphonium; Yu Ting Hsu, piano EuTuba, KSH Hall, Taipei, Taiwan

Johannes Brahms: Trio for Violin, Cello and Piano in C minor, Op. 101 James Ehnes, violin; Paul Watkins, cello; Alessio Bax, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA

14:00 ORCHESTRAS FROM THE EUROPEAN BROADCASTING UNION with Robbie Ellis – German Symphony Orchestra, Berlin; Marin Alsop, conductor; Alban Gerhardt, cello

Jessie Montgomery: Strum

Brett Dean: Cello Concerto

JS Bach: Prelude from Cello Suite No. 3 in C BWV 1009 (encore)

Antonín Dvořák: Symphony No. 9 in e Op 95 'From the New World'

Max Bruch: Konzertstück Op 84—Ulf Wallin, violin; German Symphony Orchestra, Berlin, Okko Kamu, conductor

Erich Korngold: Finale from Symphonic Serenade Op 39—German Symphony Orchestra, Berlin, John Mauceri, conductor

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Daniel Harding, conductor; Lauren Snouffer, soprano – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 12/2/2023.

Betsy Jolas: Ces belles années... [U.S. Premiere, TCO Co-Commission]

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 4 in G

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded September 2023 - A teen quartet plays Mozart, a 15-year-old flutist shares why her instrument is a dependable friend, and a violinist plays a Kreisler arrangement and draws connections between science and art. We meet a percussionist from the famous LaGuardia High School for the Performing Arts who gives a tour of the marimba to Peter Dugan, a 13-year-old cellist who loves both ballet and music, and a pianist who relates with the emotions of Schubert

Sylvan Quartet (violinist Jinan Laurentia Woo, 16, from Englewood Cliffs, NJ; violinist Nicholas Yoo, 17, from Ramsey, NJ; violist Jisang Kymm, 17, from Englewood Cliffs, NJ; and cellist Noah Chung-Igleman, 16, from New York, NY) Eine kleine Nachtmusik, K.525 - II. Romanze by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791) (5:49)

Sooah Jeon, 15, Flute, from Cresskill, NJ Nocturne et Allegro Scherzando by Philippe Gaubert (1879-1941) (5:54)

Kento Hong, 17, Violin, from Scarsdale, NY Slavonic Fantasie in B minor by Antonín Dvořák (1841-1904) , arr. Fritz Kreisler (1875-1962) (5:02)

Piano Sonata No. 12, K.334 – II. Adagio by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791), performed by Peter Dugan, piano

Daniel Perez Ponce, 17, Marimba, from Brooklyn, NY (Recipient of Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) Two Mexican Dances – II. Allegra by Gordon Stout (b. 1952) (2:53)

Aurelia Faidley-Solars, 13, Cello, from New York, NY Poema III, Op. 94 by Marlos Nobre (3:43)

Jesse Hubbs, 16, Piano, from New York, NY Impromptu Op. 90, No. 3 in Gb Major by Franz Schubert (1797-1828) (6:35)

Eine kleine Nachtmusik, K.525 - II. Romanze by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, performed by the Sylvan Quartet

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Igor Stravinsky: Pétrouchka (1911)

Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose Ballet (1911)

Ferdinand Hérold: La fille mal gardée: Highlights (1828)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Margaret Brouwer: Rhapsodic Sonata (2011, rev. 2016) Eliesha Nelson, viola; Shuai Wang, piano

Margaret Brouwer: The Lake (2019) Brian Skoog, tenor; Shuai Wang, piano

Nicholas Puin: Libitum Quartet Michael Houff, Alex Healy, violins; Elizabeth Asgain, viola; Katherine Haig, cello

H. Leslie Adams: Etude No. 4 in F-sharp minor Thomas Otten, piano

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - A Closer Look at US Foreign Policy and Diplomacy - Aaron David Miller

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan (1886)

Andrea Luchesi: Andante from Sonata in C [No. 1] (1780)

George Frideric Handel: Larghetto from Harp Concerto (1738)

Paul Creston: Choreografic Suite: Cantilena (1965)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Mass in b: Agnus Dei (1749)

Henryk Wieniawski: Romance from Violin Concerto No. 2 (1870)

Maurice Ravel: Très lent from String Quartet (1903)

Fritz Kreisler: Berceuse Romantique (1916)

Eriks Esenvalds: Translation (2016)

Luciano Berio: Wasserklavier (1990)