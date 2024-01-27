WCLV Program Guide 01-27-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Cory Weeds, Home Cookin’, Corner Kisses

Count Basie, April in Paris, Corner Pocket

McCoy Tyner, Journey, Blues on the Corner

Rahsaan Roland Kirk, Complete Mercury, Termini’s Corner

Eddie Henderson, Witness to History, Totem Pole

Lee Morgan, The Procrastinator, The Procrastinator

Gerald Cannon, Music of Elvin and McCoy, Three Card Molly

Elvin Jones, Youngblood, Have You Seen Elveen?

Mike Melito, To Swing is the Thing, Straight Street

Peter Erskine, Bernstein in Vienna, I Feel Pretty

Pete Malinverni, On the Town, Cool

Modern Jazz Quartet, European Concert, The Cylinder

Cal Tjader, Catch the Groove, Bags’ Groove

Richard Baratta, Off the Charts, Herzog

Bobby Hutcherson, Happenings, Maiden Voyage

Peter Hand, Blue Topaz, Little Sunflower

Ben Allison et al, Tell the Birds I Said Hello, Tell the Birds I Said Hello

David Gibson, Fellowship, Persist

John Bishop, Antwerp, Lawns

Marshall Gilkes, Life Songs, Cora’s Tune

Brad Turner, The Magnificent, Clapped My Mind

Joe La Barbera, World Travelers, Blue Notes

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Joey DeFrancesco, Byron Landham, Paul Bollenback All About My Girl Donna Lee

Gil Evans Orchestra The Individualism of Gil Evans Time of the Barracudas

Holly Cole, Aaron Davis, David Pilitch Don't Smoke In Bed Everything I've Got

Gary Burton, Steve Swallow, Mike Hyman, Makoto Ozone Real Life Hits Ladies in Mercedes

Bill Lee, Studio Orchestra Do The Right Thing Original Score Da Mayor Drinks His Beer/Tawana

George Benson, Studio Orchestra The Other Side of Abbey Road Golden Slumbers/You Never Give Me Your Money

Vince Guaraldi, Monty Budwig, Colin Bailey A Boy Named Charlie Brown Blue Charlie Brown

Paul Desmond, Connie Kay, Ron Carter, Ed Bickert Pure Desmond Theme From MASH

Gene Bertoncini Quiet Now Lush Life/Isfahan

Chet Baker, Hein Van der Geyn, John Engels, Harold Danko Chet Baker in Tokyo For Minors Only

June Christy, Studio Orchestra The Best of June Christy: The Jazz Sessions My Ship

George Benson, Studio Orchestra the Other Side of Abbey Road Come Together

Sam Pannunzio, Lionel Kramer, Mark Bullis Goin' Home Another Time

Gil Evans Orchestra The Individualism of Gil Evans El Toreador

Herbie Hancock The Piano Sonrisa

Gary Burton, Chick Corea, Roy Haynes, Dave Holland, Pat Metheny Like Minds Windows

Lalo Schifrin, Studio Orchestra Music from the Motion Picture Bullitt Bullit Main Title

Chet Baker, Philip Catherine, Jean-Louis Rassinfosse Chet's Choice Love for Sale

Melvin Rhyne, Peter Bernstein, Kenny Washington, Joshua Redman Boss Organ Jeannine

Bill Evans, Tony Bennett The Tony Bennett/Bill Evans Album When In Rome

Kevin Eubanks, James Williams, Robert Hurst Kevin Eubanks Live at Bradley's Red Top

Johnny Hartman, Studio Orchestra Unforgettable Isn't It Romantic

Chet Baker, Philip Catherine, Jean-Louis Rassinfosse Chet's Choice Sad Walk

Milt Jackson, Studio Orchestra Sunflower Sunflower

Kurt Elling, Laurence Hobgood Close Your Eyes Ballad of the Sad Young Man

Kenny Barron, Roy Haynes, Charlie Haden Wanton Spirit The Loss of a Moment

Count Basie Orchestra Golden Legends: Count Basie Oh! Lady Be Good

Emily Remler, Hank Jones, Marvin Smith Emily Remler: Retrospective volume one Softly As in a Morning Sunrise

Ray Barretto, Hilton Ruiz, David Sanchez, Papo Vasquez, John Benitez, Adam Cruz Standards Rican-ditioned Suddenly It's Spring

Johnny Hartman, John Coltrane, McCoy Tyner, Jimmy Garrison, Elvin Jones John Coltrane & Johnny Hartman They Say It's Wonderful

Gary Burton, Stephne Grappelli, Steve Swallow, Bill Goodwin Paris Encounter Daphne

Count Basie Orchestra Golden Legends: Count Basie April In Paris

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

Manuel Ponce "Estrellita" (Little Star) Juan Diego Florez, tenor Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra Miguel Harth-Bedoya

Manuel Ponce Sonata in g for cello and piano John-Henry Crawford, cello; Victor Santiago Asuncion, piano

Manuel Ponce Sonata No. 3 Philip Hemmo, guitar

Manuel Ponce Balada Mexicana (Mexican Ballad) Eva Suk, piano The State of Mexico Symphony Orchestra Enrique Batiz

Heitor Villa-Lobos Guitar Concerto Roland Dyens, guitar Jean-Walter Audoli Ensemble

Heitor Villa-Lobos "Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5" (Aria) Julianne Banse, soprano The 12 Cellists of the Berlin Philharmonic

Heitor Villa-Lobos Modinha Anna Noakes, flute; Gillian Tingay, harp

Heitor Villa-Lobos Piano Concerto No. 3 (1957) Elvira Santiago, piano Orquesta Sinfonica Nacional De Cuba (Havana, Cuba) Enrique Perez Mesa

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 63 in B flat Major, Op. 76, No. 4 Movement 3 Menuetto: Allegro Escher String Quartet

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D Major, Op. 25, "Classical" Lakes Area Music Festival Orchestra; Christian Reif, conductor Lakes Area Music Festival, Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts, Brainerd, MN

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Jason Carr calling from Philadelphia, PA

Maurice Ravel: Gaspard de la Nuit Movement 1 Ondine Conrad Tao, piano

Sergio Assad: Utsey Capricci Jason Vieaux, guitar; Escher String Quartet Lillian & Robert Utsey Chamber Music Series, Brooks Center for the Performing Arts, Clemson, SC

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 4 Alessio Bax, piano

Jennifer Higdon: blue cathedral Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Nashville Symphony, The Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN

Matthew Jackfert: Appalachian Impressions: Sonata for Euphonium EuTuba: Misa Mead, euphonium; Yu Ting Hsu, piano EuTuba, KSH Hall, Taipei, Taiwan

Johannes Brahms: Trio for Violin, Cello and Piano in C minor, Op. 101 James Ehnes, violin; Paul Watkins, cello; Alessio Bax, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

Max Steiner: Now, Voyager: Theme (1942)

Antonio Vivaldi: Trio Sonata in d 'Variations on 'La Folia' (1705)

Leopold Stokowski: Symphonic Synthesis from Mussorgsky's 'Boris Godunov' (1936)

Walter Kittredge: Tenting on the Old Camp Ground (1864)

Xavier Montsalvatge: Fantasia for Guitar & Harp: Brasilado (1983)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Alexandre Desplat: Un héros très discret: Theme (1996)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 8 in F (1812)

John Williams: Far and Away: Suite (1992)

Gioacchino Rossini: L'inganno felice: Overture (1812)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded September 2023 - A teen quartet plays Mozart, a 15-year-old flutist shares why her instrument is a dependable friend, and a violinist plays a Kreisler arrangement and draws connections between science and art. We meet a percussionist from the famous LaGuardia High School for the Performing Arts who gives a tour of the marimba to Peter Dugan, a 13-year-old cellist who loves both ballet and music, and a pianist who relates with the emotions of Schubert.

Sylvan Quartet (violinist Jinan Laurentia Woo, 16, from Englewood Cliffs, NJ; violinist Nicholas Yoo, 17, from Ramsey, NJ; violist Jisang Kymm, 17, from Englewood Cliffs, NJ; and cellist Noah Chung-Igleman, 16, from New York, NY) Eine kleine Nachtmusik, K.525 - II. Romanze by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791) (5:49)

Sooah Jeon, 15, Flute, from Cresskill, NJ Nocturne et Allegro Scherzando by Philippe Gaubert (1879-1941) (5:54)

Kento Hong, 17, Violin, from Scarsdale, NY Slavonic Fantasie in B minor by Antonín Dvořák (1841-1904) , arr. Fritz Kreisler (1875-1962) (5:02)

Piano Sonata No. 12, K.334 – II. Adagio by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791), performed by Peter Dugan, piano.

Daniel Perez Ponce, 17, Marimba, from Brooklyn, NY (Recipient of Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) Two Mexican Dances – II. Allegra by Gordon Stout (b. 1952) (2:53)

Aurelia Faidley-Solars, 13, Cello, from New York, NY Poema III, Op. 94 by Marlos Nobre (3:43)

Jesse Hubbs, 16, Piano, from New York, NY Impromptu Op. 90, No. 3 in Gb Major by Franz Schubert (1797-1828) (6:35)

Eine kleine Nachtmusik, K.525 - II. Romanze by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, performed by the Sylvan Quartet

13:00 ROBERT K. JOHNSON FOUNDATION METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder

The Metropolitan Opera’s 2023-24 season of Saturday matinee broadcasts continues with Carmen, Bizet’s riveting opera of jealousy and obsession. The sensational cast stars mezzo-soprano Aigul Akhmetshina in the smoldering title role of a woman who refuses to sacrifice her freedom for love. Tenor Piotr Beczała is Don José, the soldier unable to control his passion for her. Soprano Angel Blue is the loyal Micaëla, and bass-baritone Kyle Ketelsen is the swaggering Escamillo. Daniele Rustioni conducts this unforgettably seductive and melodic opera in a new production by Carrie Cracknell.

16:40 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey

Michael Haydn: Flute Concerto in D (1768)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: André the Giant (Previn as Conductor)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Captain Blood: Main title—London Symphony/André Previn

André Previn (arr Mark McGurty): Valley of the Dolls: Theme—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel

Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings—London Symphony/André Previn (used in The Elephant Man, 1980)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Prince and the Pauper: Suite—London Symphony/André Previn (DeutGram 471347) 12:01

Ralph Vaughan Williams (arr Muir Matheson): Three Portraits from ‘The England of Elizabeth’—London Symphony/André Previn

Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Morning on the Ranch—St. Louis Symphony/André Previn

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Introduction—London Symphony/André Previn (used in Romeo.Juliet, 1990)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Dance of the Knights [‘The Montagues and the Capulets’]—London Symphony/André Previn (used in Romeo.Juliet, 1990)

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Star Quality: The Men – That elusive je ne sais quoi that makes one performer stand out from the crowd, featuring a dozen guys ranging from Fred Astaire and Eddie Cantor in the 1920s through Mandy Patinkin and Nathan Lane decades later.

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Peter Schickele: Unbegun Symphony (1966)

Peter Schickele: Eine kleine Nichtmusik (1977)

'PDQ Bach': 1712 Overture

Peter Schickele: New Horizons in Music Appreciation: Beethoven's Fifth Symphony (1967)

'PDQ Bach': Schleptet in E-Flat

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – Iceland Symphony Orchestra, Eva Ollikainen, conductor; Kian Soltani, cello

Richard Wagner: Prelude to ‘Parsifal’

Sir Edward Elgar: Cello Concerto in E minor

Anna Thorvaldsdottir: AIŌN Symphony

Uuno Klami: Kalevala Suite—Petri Sakari, conductor

22:00 WEEKEND CLASSICAL RADIO with Robert Conrad

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Requiem (1791)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Divertimento No. 15 (1777)

Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 12 'Venetian Gondola Song' (1835)

John Dowland: Time stands still (1603)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Sonata No. 13 (1778)

Aaron Jay Kernis: On Hearing Nightbirds at Dusk (2021)

Emil Darzins: Valse mélancolique (1904)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Flute Concerto No. 1 (1778)

Frank Bridge: Sally in our Alley (1916)

Marc-André Hamelin: Meditation on 'Laura' (2012)

Traditional: Blow the Wind Southerly

