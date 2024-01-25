© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Program Guide 01-26-2024

Published January 25, 2024 at 6:17 PM EST

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Jessica Williams  All Alone   The Quilt

      Emmet Cohen Masters Legacy Series Vol 5   If You Could See Me Now

      Dave Bayles Live at the Uptowner    Sundogs (Live)

      Neal Caine  Skip to My Lou    Chim Chim Cheree

      Christine Jensen  Collage     Half Tide

      Helen Merrill     Helen Merrill     Born to Be Blue

      Jon-Erik Kellso   Live at the Ear Inn     I'm Coming Virginia

      Charles Chen      Charles, Play!    Passport

                  

      Paul Desmond      Take Ten    One I Love (Belongs to Somebody Else)

      Ambrose Akinmusire      Owl Song    Owl Song 1

      Joshua Redman     Where Are We      My Heart In San Francisco (Holiday)

      Kirsten Edkins    Shapes & Sounds   Proprietary Minor

      Scott Hesse Intention   All The Things You Are

      Donald Vega As I Travel Alegria

      Xaver Hellmeier   X Man in New York I Could Write A Book

      Kevin Hays  Bridges     Irah

      Keith Jarrett     Complete Blue Note Recordings My Romance

                  

      Bobby Watson      From the Heart    Purple Flowers

      Steve Davis Bluesthetic Faraway Dream

      Johnathan Blake   Passage     Out of Sight Out of Mind

      Emmett Goods      Another Level     October Tune

      Noah Haidu  Standards   All The Way

      Abbey Lincoln     Wholly Earth      Another Time Another Place

      Greg Joseph Drop The Rock     In France They Kiss On Main Street

      Kenny Garrett     Pursuance   Equinox

      Darcy James Argue Dynamic Maximum Tension SingleCell Jitterbug

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Jim Hall    Concierto   You'd Be So Nice To Come Home To

      Ray Brown   Walk On     That's All

      Hailey Brinnel    Beautiful Tomorrow      There Will Never Be

      Ben Wolfe   Unjust      Bob French

      Moore/Berner      Amulet      You'll Never Walk Alone

      Terence Blanchard Wandering Moon    I Thought About You

      Lee Morgan  Cornbread   Most Like Lee

      Rodney Whitaker   Oasis FanOGram

      Lafayette Harris  Swingin' Up in Harlem   Solitude

                  

      Dave McKenna      Easy Street When Your Lover Has Gone

      Charlie Haden     Quartet West      Hermitage

      Tony Williams     Native Heart      Native Heart

      Billy Childs      The Winds of Change     The Winds Of Change

      Bobby Hutcherson  Good Bait   Israel

      Planet D Nonet    Blues to be There Purple Gazelle

      Duke Ellington    Blanton/Webster Band    John Hardy's Wife

      Herb Ellis  The Midnight Roll It Makes No Difference Now (1962)

      Dizzy Gillespie   Shaw Enuff  All The Things You Are

      Bill Cunliffe     Border Widow's Lament   Interiors

                  

      Allan Vache       It Might As Well Be Swing     You Took Advantage of Me

      Ben Webster Meets Oscar Peterson    This Can't Be Love

      Sarah Vaughn      Crazy and Mixed Up      I Didn't Know What Time It Was

      Hampton Hawes     Four  Hampton Hawes

      Ruby Braff  Controlled Nonchalance  The Lady Is A Tramp

      Robert Edwards    Shout Always On Time

      Jon Mayer   So Many Stars     Rip Van Winkle

      Ken Fowser & Behn Gillece     Little Echo You

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Johann Christian Bach: Adriano in Siria: Overture (1765)

Franz Xaver Mozart: Rondo for Flute & Piano (1840)

Cécile Chaminade: Autrefois (1897)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Two-Part Invention No. 6 (1723)

Jacques Ibert: Trois pièces brèves (1930)

John Williams: Angela's Ashes: The Lanes of Limerick (1999)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' (1867)

Johannes Brahms: Lullaby (1868)

Kenneth J. Alford: Colonel Bogey March (1914)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Variations on the 'Turkish March' (1810)

Maurice Jarre: A Passage to India: Suite (1984)

Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 13 (1820)

Sir Edward Elgar: The Crown of India: March (1912)

Leos Janácek: Lachian Dances: Saw Dance (1890)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in C 'Alexander's Feast' (1736)

Frédéric Chopin: Impromptu No. 1 in A-Flat (1837)

Silvestre Revueltas: Sensemayá (1938)

Richard Strauss: First Waltz Sequence from 'Der Rosenkavalier' (1944)

Pablo de Sarasate: Spanish Dance No. 4 'Jota navara' (1878)

Henry Purcell: The Fairy Queen: Rondeau (1692)

George Gershwin: Liza (1927)

Max Richter: Vivaldi's Autumn Concerto Recomposed (2012)

Antonín Dvorák: Waltz from Serenade for Strings (1875)

John Williams: E.T.: Flying Theme (1982)

Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood (1838)

Paul Schoenfeld: Café Music: Allegro (1987)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: An English Suite: Pastoral (1918)

Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Act 1 Prelude (1859)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1: Air (1717)

Leroy Anderson: Bugler's Holiday (1954)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 6 in g (1903)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Così fan tutte: Overture (1789)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Così fan tutte: E amore un ladroncello (1790)

Richard Strauss: Don Juan (1888)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Water Music Suite: Overture (1723)

Thomas Arne: Symphony No. 1 in C (1767)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 29 in A (1774)

William Bolcom: Graceful Ghost Rag (1970)

Jean Sibelius: Pohjola's Daughter (1906)

Frederick Loewe: Paint Your Wagon: Suite (1951)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture (1801)

Richard Strauss: Ein Heldenleben (1898)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Mel Brooks: The Producers: Overture (2001)

Stephen Sondheim: A Little Night Music: Send in the Clowns (1973)

Johann Christian Bach: Piano Concerto in E-Flat (1770)

Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel: Concert Overture (1830)

Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Symphony No. 5 'Reformation' (1832)

Édouard Lalo: Symphony in g (1889)

Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Suite (1942)

Étienne Méhul: Le jeune Henri: Overture (1797)

Peter Boyer: Festivities (2011)

Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat: Neighbors' Dance (1919)

Manuel de Falla: Homenaje 'Le tombeau de Claude Debussy' (1920)

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 13 in G (1769)

Alberto Hemsi: Greek Nuptial Dance 'In Honor of the Bride' (1956)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 25 in g 'Little G Minor' (1773)

Sir Richard Rodney Bennett: Enchanted April: Theme (1991)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Aldemaro Romero: Fuga con Pajarillo (1976)

François Joseph Gossec: Symphony in E-Flat (1762)

Jerry Goldsmith: L.A. Confidential: Main theme (1997)

Margo Guryan: Chopsticks Variations Nos. 1-7 (1994)

Johan Svendsen: Allegro from Symphony No. 1 (1867)

Richard Strauss: Second Waltz Sequence from 'Der Rosenkavalier' (1934)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Death of Tybalt (1936)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from Serenade No. 9 'Posthorn' (1779)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 156: Sinfonia 'Arioso' (1729)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Concerto for 2 Violins (1723)

Hector Berlioz: Overture 'Le corsaire' (1844)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 8 in G 'Evening' (1761)

Quincy Jones: The Color Purple: Theme (1985)

John Williams: Schindler's List: Main Theme (1993)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 5 in f-Sharp (1841)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome (1924)

Silvestre Revueltas: La Noche de los Mayas: Suite (1939)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 11 in A (1778)

Niels Gade: Concert Overture 'Echoes of Ossian' (1840)

George Gershwin: Shall We Dance: Final Ballet 'Watch Your Step!' (1937)

Franz Schubert: Rondo in A (1816)

Ottorino Respighi: Rossiniana: Tarantella (1925)

Alfredo Casella: Finale from 'Italia' (1910)

Thomas Arne: Symphony No. 2 (1767)

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 1 in e (1899)

Chevalier J.J.O. de Meude-Monpas: Violin Concerto No. 4 in D (1786)

John Corigliano: Voyage for Flute & Strings (1983)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Gabriel Pierné: Pastorale (1887)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne (1842)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 21 (1785)

Nicolò Paganini: Romance from Grand Sonata for Guitar & Violin (1803)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 2 (1802)

Johannes Brahms: Es ist ein Ros' entsprungen (1896)

Max Reger: The Violin-Playing Hermit (1913)

Henri Rabaud: Eglogue (1894)

George Gershwin: Prelude 'Sleepless Night' (1936)

Stephen Goss: Blue Orchid from 'The Chinese Garden' (2007)
