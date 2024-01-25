WCLV Program Guide 01-26-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Jessica Williams All Alone The Quilt

Emmet Cohen Masters Legacy Series Vol 5 If You Could See Me Now

Dave Bayles Live at the Uptowner Sundogs (Live)

Neal Caine Skip to My Lou Chim Chim Cheree

Christine Jensen Collage Half Tide

Helen Merrill Helen Merrill Born to Be Blue

Jon-Erik Kellso Live at the Ear Inn I'm Coming Virginia

Charles Chen Charles, Play! Passport

Paul Desmond Take Ten One I Love (Belongs to Somebody Else)

Ambrose Akinmusire Owl Song Owl Song 1

Joshua Redman Where Are We My Heart In San Francisco (Holiday)

Kirsten Edkins Shapes & Sounds Proprietary Minor

Scott Hesse Intention All The Things You Are

Donald Vega As I Travel Alegria

Xaver Hellmeier X Man in New York I Could Write A Book

Kevin Hays Bridges Irah

Keith Jarrett Complete Blue Note Recordings My Romance

Bobby Watson From the Heart Purple Flowers

Steve Davis Bluesthetic Faraway Dream

Johnathan Blake Passage Out of Sight Out of Mind

Emmett Goods Another Level October Tune

Noah Haidu Standards All The Way

Abbey Lincoln Wholly Earth Another Time Another Place

Greg Joseph Drop The Rock In France They Kiss On Main Street

Kenny Garrett Pursuance Equinox

Darcy James Argue Dynamic Maximum Tension SingleCell Jitterbug

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Jim Hall Concierto You'd Be So Nice To Come Home To

Ray Brown Walk On That's All

Hailey Brinnel Beautiful Tomorrow There Will Never Be

Ben Wolfe Unjust Bob French

Moore/Berner Amulet You'll Never Walk Alone

Terence Blanchard Wandering Moon I Thought About You

Lee Morgan Cornbread Most Like Lee

Rodney Whitaker Oasis FanOGram

Lafayette Harris Swingin' Up in Harlem Solitude

Dave McKenna Easy Street When Your Lover Has Gone

Charlie Haden Quartet West Hermitage

Tony Williams Native Heart Native Heart

Billy Childs The Winds of Change The Winds Of Change

Bobby Hutcherson Good Bait Israel

Planet D Nonet Blues to be There Purple Gazelle

Duke Ellington Blanton/Webster Band John Hardy's Wife

Herb Ellis The Midnight Roll It Makes No Difference Now (1962)

Dizzy Gillespie Shaw Enuff All The Things You Are

Bill Cunliffe Border Widow's Lament Interiors

Allan Vache It Might As Well Be Swing You Took Advantage of Me

Ben Webster Meets Oscar Peterson This Can't Be Love

Sarah Vaughn Crazy and Mixed Up I Didn't Know What Time It Was

Hampton Hawes Four Hampton Hawes

Ruby Braff Controlled Nonchalance The Lady Is A Tramp

Robert Edwards Shout Always On Time

Jon Mayer So Many Stars Rip Van Winkle

Ken Fowser & Behn Gillece Little Echo You

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Johann Christian Bach: Adriano in Siria: Overture (1765)

Franz Xaver Mozart: Rondo for Flute & Piano (1840)

Cécile Chaminade: Autrefois (1897)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Two-Part Invention No. 6 (1723)

Jacques Ibert: Trois pièces brèves (1930)

John Williams: Angela's Ashes: The Lanes of Limerick (1999)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' (1867)

Johannes Brahms: Lullaby (1868)

Kenneth J. Alford: Colonel Bogey March (1914)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Variations on the 'Turkish March' (1810)

Maurice Jarre: A Passage to India: Suite (1984)

Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 13 (1820)

Sir Edward Elgar: The Crown of India: March (1912)

Leos Janácek: Lachian Dances: Saw Dance (1890)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in C 'Alexander's Feast' (1736)

Frédéric Chopin: Impromptu No. 1 in A-Flat (1837)

Silvestre Revueltas: Sensemayá (1938)

Richard Strauss: First Waltz Sequence from 'Der Rosenkavalier' (1944)

Pablo de Sarasate: Spanish Dance No. 4 'Jota navara' (1878)

Henry Purcell: The Fairy Queen: Rondeau (1692)

George Gershwin: Liza (1927)

Max Richter: Vivaldi's Autumn Concerto Recomposed (2012)

Antonín Dvorák: Waltz from Serenade for Strings (1875)

John Williams: E.T.: Flying Theme (1982)

Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood (1838)

Paul Schoenfeld: Café Music: Allegro (1987)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: An English Suite: Pastoral (1918)

Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Act 1 Prelude (1859)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1: Air (1717)

Leroy Anderson: Bugler's Holiday (1954)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 6 in g (1903)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Così fan tutte: Overture (1789)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Così fan tutte: E amore un ladroncello (1790)

Richard Strauss: Don Juan (1888)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Water Music Suite: Overture (1723)

Thomas Arne: Symphony No. 1 in C (1767)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 29 in A (1774)

William Bolcom: Graceful Ghost Rag (1970)

Jean Sibelius: Pohjola's Daughter (1906)

Frederick Loewe: Paint Your Wagon: Suite (1951)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture (1801)

Richard Strauss: Ein Heldenleben (1898)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Mel Brooks: The Producers: Overture (2001)

Stephen Sondheim: A Little Night Music: Send in the Clowns (1973)

Johann Christian Bach: Piano Concerto in E-Flat (1770)

Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel: Concert Overture (1830)

Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Symphony No. 5 'Reformation' (1832)

Édouard Lalo: Symphony in g (1889)

Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Suite (1942)

Étienne Méhul: Le jeune Henri: Overture (1797)

Peter Boyer: Festivities (2011)

Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat: Neighbors' Dance (1919)

Manuel de Falla: Homenaje 'Le tombeau de Claude Debussy' (1920)

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 13 in G (1769)

Alberto Hemsi: Greek Nuptial Dance 'In Honor of the Bride' (1956)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 25 in g 'Little G Minor' (1773)

Sir Richard Rodney Bennett: Enchanted April: Theme (1991)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Aldemaro Romero: Fuga con Pajarillo (1976)

François Joseph Gossec: Symphony in E-Flat (1762)

Jerry Goldsmith: L.A. Confidential: Main theme (1997)

Margo Guryan: Chopsticks Variations Nos. 1-7 (1994)

Johan Svendsen: Allegro from Symphony No. 1 (1867)

Richard Strauss: Second Waltz Sequence from 'Der Rosenkavalier' (1934)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Death of Tybalt (1936)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from Serenade No. 9 'Posthorn' (1779)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 156: Sinfonia 'Arioso' (1729)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Concerto for 2 Violins (1723)

Hector Berlioz: Overture 'Le corsaire' (1844)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 8 in G 'Evening' (1761)

Quincy Jones: The Color Purple: Theme (1985)

John Williams: Schindler's List: Main Theme (1993)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 5 in f-Sharp (1841)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome (1924)

Silvestre Revueltas: La Noche de los Mayas: Suite (1939)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 11 in A (1778)

Niels Gade: Concert Overture 'Echoes of Ossian' (1840)

George Gershwin: Shall We Dance: Final Ballet 'Watch Your Step!' (1937)

Franz Schubert: Rondo in A (1816)

Ottorino Respighi: Rossiniana: Tarantella (1925)

Alfredo Casella: Finale from 'Italia' (1910)

Thomas Arne: Symphony No. 2 (1767)

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 1 in e (1899)

Chevalier J.J.O. de Meude-Monpas: Violin Concerto No. 4 in D (1786)

John Corigliano: Voyage for Flute & Strings (1983)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Gabriel Pierné: Pastorale (1887)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne (1842)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 21 (1785)

Nicolò Paganini: Romance from Grand Sonata for Guitar & Violin (1803)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 2 (1802)

Johannes Brahms: Es ist ein Ros' entsprungen (1896)

Max Reger: The Violin-Playing Hermit (1913)

Henri Rabaud: Eglogue (1894)

George Gershwin: Prelude 'Sleepless Night' (1936)

Stephen Goss: Blue Orchid from 'The Chinese Garden' (2007)