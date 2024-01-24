WCLV Program Guide 01-25-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Shelly Berg Blackbird A Flower Is a Lovesome Thing

Rich Perry So In Love My Foolish Heart

Joe Farnsworth In What Direction Are You Heading Composition

Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, Illusions To The 'Top'

The Pacific Jazz Group The Pacific Jazz Group Festive Minor

Booker Ervin The In-Between Tyra

Hal McKusick Now's the Time The End of a Love Affair

Count Basie Count Basie The Legend

Javon Jackson With Peter Bradley 'D' Town

Jeb Patton Preludes Prelude In E Minor

Benny Benack III Third Time's a Charm Catching Drift

Shirley Horn I Remember Miles I Got Plenty O' Nuttin'

John Hicks John Hicks Littlest One of All

Kenny Werner The Monash Sessions Balloons

Joe Lovano Tenor Legacy To Her Ladyship

Duke Ellington The Blanton-Webster Band Johnny Come Lately

Coleman Hawkins Today and Now Go Li'l Liza

John La Barbera Big Band Grooveyard Tranesome

Carlos Henriquez Dizzy con Clave Kush

George Cables I'm All Smiles Besame Mucho

Ed Cherry Are We There Yet Green Jeans

Cedar Walton One Flight Down Hammer Head

Ken Foswer Resolution Resolution

Dan Wilson Things Eternal Since a Hatchet Was a Hammer

Stan Getz Getz at the Gate Wildwood

Tom Harrell Oak tree Shadows

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

George Colligan King's Dream Liam's Lament

Hick Hempton Odd Man Out Nights And Mornings

Steve Turre Colors for the Masters Quietude

Marcus Roberts Deep in the Shed E. Dankworth

Lakecia Benjamin Phoenix Rebirth

Something Blue Personal Preference Flyover Country

Donald Byrd Byrd in Hand Here Am I

Sarah Vaughn Sarah Vaughn It's Crazy

Mark Masters Clifford Brown Project Daahoud

Dizzy Gillespie Dizzier and Dizzier 52nd Street Theme

Ben Allison Quiet Revolution Pony Express

Avram Fefer/Bobby Few Kindred Spirits Orange Was The Color Of Her Dress Then Blue Silk

Madd For Tadd Our Delight A Blue Time

Rodney Whitaker Oasis Minorabilia

Billy Childs Winds of Change The End Of Innocence

Charles Lloyd The Water is Wide Requiem

Planet D Nonet Blues to Be There Way Early Subtone

Stan Getz In Sweden 1958-60 Topsy

Sinee Eeg/Thomas Fonnesbaek Staying in Touch Take Five

John Lewis Evolution Afternoon in Paris

John Bishop Antwerp Lawns

George Coleman A Master Speaks These Foolish Things

Michelli Lordi Two Hearts Haunted Heart

Grand Central Tenor Conclave East of the Village

Michael Dease Swing Low Don't Look Back

Sean Mason The Southern Suite Lavender

Groove Holmes After Hours Minor Surgery

Charlie Rouse Moment's Notice Joobobie

Anthony Branker & Ascent Spirit Songs In God's Hands

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Javier Alvárez: Metro Chabacano (1991)

Hans Steinmetz: A Faun's Love-Call (1950)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 6 in D 'Serenata Notturna' (1776)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 4: Bourrée (1723)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Turkish Rondo from Piano Trio No. 2 (1807)

Sir Edward Elgar: Serenade for Strings (1892)

Giuseppe Verdi: Rigoletto: La donna è mobile (1851)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Northern Pines' (1931)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1: Intermezzo (1875)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2: Gypsy Dance (1875)

Johann Christian Bach: Symphony in D (1781)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 5 in A-Flat (1840)

Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Galop (1941)

Florence Price: Scenes in Tin Can Alley: Night (1928)

Alexander Glazunov: Solemn Overture (1900)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Deep River (1905)

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Polka (1866)

Anton Rubinstein: The Demon: Ballet Music (1871)

Ernesto Lecuona: Vals romantico (1951)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Violin Sonata No. 9 'Bridgetower' (1803)

Roger Dickerson: Sonatina (1956)

Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Prelude (1959)

Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite (1934)

Karl Jenkins: Adiemus 'Songs of Sanctuary' - Kayama (1994)

Carrie Jacobs-Bonds: A Perfect Day (1910)

Fritz Kreisler: Liebesfreud (1910)

Ferdinand Hérold: Zampa: Overture (1831)

Percy Grainger: Country Gardens (1919)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Johann Sebastian Bach: English Suite No. 3: Sarabande (1715)

George Frideric Handel: Sarabande from Keyboard Suite in d (1720)

Richard Strauss: Horn Concerto No. 2 in E-Flat (1942)

Joaquín Turina: The Bullfighter's Prayer (1925)

Hugo Wolf: Italian Serenade (1887)

John Field: Piano Concerto No. 2 in A-Flat (1811)

Claude Debussy: Rapsodie for Saxophone & Orchestra (1908)

Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: From Bohemia's Woods and Fields (1879)

Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Sirens of the Ball Waltzes (1905)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Franz Schubert: Gloria from Mass No. 6 (1828)

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 2 in D (1877)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Bells: The Silver Sleigh Bells (1913)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: La vallée des cloches (1905)

Jacques Ibert: Escales 'Ports of Call' (1922)

Franz Schubert: String Quartet No. 12 in c 'Quartettsatz' (1820)

Anton Webern: Langsamer Satz (1905)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Symphony in A (1850)

Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1 (1860)

Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: Three Dance Episodes (1944)

Giovanni Gabrieli: In ecclesiis (1615)

Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Bridal Chorus (1848)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Wedding March (1842)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 3 in E-Flat (1787)

Alberto Hemsi: Greek Nuptial Dance 'In Honor of the Mother-in-Law' (1956)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 3: Theme and Variations (1884)

Nino Rota: The Godfather: Love Theme (1972)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

George Frideric Handel: Samson: Let the Bright Seraphim (1743)

Robert Schumann: Papillons (1831)

Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: America (1957)

Gioacchino Rossini: La Cenerentola: Overture (1817)

André Jolivet: Concertino for Trumpet, Strings & Piano (1948)

Hugo Wolf: Italian Serenade (1887)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto Polonois (1720)

Domenico Cimarosa: The Chinese Hero: Overture (1782)

Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 1 'Sweet Remembrance' (1830)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Etude-tableau in a 'The Sea and the Gulls' (1917)

William Boyce: Symphony No. 4 in F (1760)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez (1939)

Gabriel Fauré: Barcarolle No. 9 in a (1909)

Gabriel Fauré: Barcarolle No. 8 in D-Flat (1906)

Benjamin Britten: Soirées musicales (1936)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Richard Strauss: Intermezzo: Interlude No. 2 'Dreaming by the Fireside' (1924)

Franz Schmidt: Symphony No. 1 in E (1899)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Jan Blockx: Flemish Dances (1884)

Georges Bizet: Symphony in C (1855)

Karol Szymanowski: Concert Overture (1905)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 2 (1930)

Astor Piazzolla: Four for Tango (1989)

Javier Alvárez: Metro Chabacano (1991)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Lucio Silla: Overture (1772)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 2 'London' (1920)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Symphony No. 9 'Choral' (1823)

Billy Strayhorn: Lush Life (1937)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Sir Edward Elgar: Sospiri (1914)

George Gershwin: Lullaby for Strings (1919)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 1 (1795)

Olivier Messiaen: Quartet for the End of Time: Louange à l'éternité de Jésus (1941)

William Byrd: Ave verum corpus (1605)

Richard Wagner: Wesendonck Lieder: Träume (1858)

Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Cello Concerto No. 1 (1765)

Roberto Piana: Improvisation on 'Serenata Medioevale' (2017)

Jack Gallagher: Berceuse (1977)

Johann Walther: Joseph Dearest, Joseph Mine (1551)