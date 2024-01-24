WCLV Program Guide 01-25-2024
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Shelly Berg Blackbird A Flower Is a Lovesome Thing
Rich Perry So In Love My Foolish Heart
Joe Farnsworth In What Direction Are You Heading Composition
Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, Illusions To The 'Top'
The Pacific Jazz Group The Pacific Jazz Group Festive Minor
Booker Ervin The In-Between Tyra
Hal McKusick Now's the Time The End of a Love Affair
Count Basie Count Basie The Legend
Javon Jackson With Peter Bradley 'D' Town
Jeb Patton Preludes Prelude In E Minor
Benny Benack III Third Time's a Charm Catching Drift
Shirley Horn I Remember Miles I Got Plenty O' Nuttin'
John Hicks John Hicks Littlest One of All
Kenny Werner The Monash Sessions Balloons
Joe Lovano Tenor Legacy To Her Ladyship
Duke Ellington The Blanton-Webster Band Johnny Come Lately
Coleman Hawkins Today and Now Go Li'l Liza
John La Barbera Big Band Grooveyard Tranesome
Carlos Henriquez Dizzy con Clave Kush
George Cables I'm All Smiles Besame Mucho
Ed Cherry Are We There Yet Green Jeans
Cedar Walton One Flight Down Hammer Head
Ken Foswer Resolution Resolution
Dan Wilson Things Eternal Since a Hatchet Was a Hammer
Stan Getz Getz at the Gate Wildwood
Tom Harrell Oak tree Shadows
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
George Colligan King's Dream Liam's Lament
Hick Hempton Odd Man Out Nights And Mornings
Steve Turre Colors for the Masters Quietude
Marcus Roberts Deep in the Shed E. Dankworth
Lakecia Benjamin Phoenix Rebirth
Something Blue Personal Preference Flyover Country
Donald Byrd Byrd in Hand Here Am I
Sarah Vaughn Sarah Vaughn It's Crazy
Mark Masters Clifford Brown Project Daahoud
Dizzy Gillespie Dizzier and Dizzier 52nd Street Theme
Ben Allison Quiet Revolution Pony Express
Avram Fefer/Bobby Few Kindred Spirits Orange Was The Color Of Her Dress Then Blue Silk
Madd For Tadd Our Delight A Blue Time
Rodney Whitaker Oasis Minorabilia
Billy Childs Winds of Change The End Of Innocence
Charles Lloyd The Water is Wide Requiem
Planet D Nonet Blues to Be There Way Early Subtone
Stan Getz In Sweden 1958-60 Topsy
Sinee Eeg/Thomas Fonnesbaek Staying in Touch Take Five
John Lewis Evolution Afternoon in Paris
John Bishop Antwerp Lawns
George Coleman A Master Speaks These Foolish Things
Michelli Lordi Two Hearts Haunted Heart
Grand Central Tenor Conclave East of the Village
Michael Dease Swing Low Don't Look Back
Sean Mason The Southern Suite Lavender
Groove Holmes After Hours Minor Surgery
Charlie Rouse Moment's Notice Joobobie
Anthony Branker & Ascent Spirit Songs In God's Hands
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Javier Alvárez: Metro Chabacano (1991)
Hans Steinmetz: A Faun's Love-Call (1950)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 6 in D 'Serenata Notturna' (1776)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 4: Bourrée (1723)
Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Turkish Rondo from Piano Trio No. 2 (1807)
Sir Edward Elgar: Serenade for Strings (1892)
Giuseppe Verdi: Rigoletto: La donna è mobile (1851)
John Philip Sousa: March 'The Northern Pines' (1931)
Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1: Intermezzo (1875)
Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2: Gypsy Dance (1875)
Johann Christian Bach: Symphony in D (1781)
Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 5 in A-Flat (1840)
Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Galop (1941)
Florence Price: Scenes in Tin Can Alley: Night (1928)
Alexander Glazunov: Solemn Overture (1900)
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Deep River (1905)
Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Polka (1866)
Anton Rubinstein: The Demon: Ballet Music (1871)
Ernesto Lecuona: Vals romantico (1951)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Violin Sonata No. 9 'Bridgetower' (1803)
Roger Dickerson: Sonatina (1956)
Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Prelude (1959)
Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite (1934)
Karl Jenkins: Adiemus 'Songs of Sanctuary' - Kayama (1994)
Carrie Jacobs-Bonds: A Perfect Day (1910)
Fritz Kreisler: Liebesfreud (1910)
Ferdinand Hérold: Zampa: Overture (1831)
Percy Grainger: Country Gardens (1919)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Johann Sebastian Bach: English Suite No. 3: Sarabande (1715)
George Frideric Handel: Sarabande from Keyboard Suite in d (1720)
Richard Strauss: Horn Concerto No. 2 in E-Flat (1942)
Joaquín Turina: The Bullfighter's Prayer (1925)
Hugo Wolf: Italian Serenade (1887)
John Field: Piano Concerto No. 2 in A-Flat (1811)
Claude Debussy: Rapsodie for Saxophone & Orchestra (1908)
Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: From Bohemia's Woods and Fields (1879)
Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Sirens of the Ball Waltzes (1905)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Franz Schubert: Gloria from Mass No. 6 (1828)
Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 2 in D (1877)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Bells: The Silver Sleigh Bells (1913)
Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: La vallée des cloches (1905)
Jacques Ibert: Escales 'Ports of Call' (1922)
Franz Schubert: String Quartet No. 12 in c 'Quartettsatz' (1820)
Anton Webern: Langsamer Satz (1905)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Symphony in A (1850)
Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1 (1860)
Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: Three Dance Episodes (1944)
Giovanni Gabrieli: In ecclesiis (1615)
Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Bridal Chorus (1848)
Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Wedding March (1842)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 3 in E-Flat (1787)
Alberto Hemsi: Greek Nuptial Dance 'In Honor of the Mother-in-Law' (1956)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 3: Theme and Variations (1884)
Nino Rota: The Godfather: Love Theme (1972)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
George Frideric Handel: Samson: Let the Bright Seraphim (1743)
Robert Schumann: Papillons (1831)
Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: America (1957)
Gioacchino Rossini: La Cenerentola: Overture (1817)
André Jolivet: Concertino for Trumpet, Strings & Piano (1948)
Hugo Wolf: Italian Serenade (1887)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto Polonois (1720)
Domenico Cimarosa: The Chinese Hero: Overture (1782)
Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 1 'Sweet Remembrance' (1830)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Etude-tableau in a 'The Sea and the Gulls' (1917)
William Boyce: Symphony No. 4 in F (1760)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez (1939)
Gabriel Fauré: Barcarolle No. 9 in a (1909)
Gabriel Fauré: Barcarolle No. 8 in D-Flat (1906)
Benjamin Britten: Soirées musicales (1936)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Richard Strauss: Intermezzo: Interlude No. 2 'Dreaming by the Fireside' (1924)
Franz Schmidt: Symphony No. 1 in E (1899)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Jan Blockx: Flemish Dances (1884)
Georges Bizet: Symphony in C (1855)
Karol Szymanowski: Concert Overture (1905)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 2 (1930)
Astor Piazzolla: Four for Tango (1989)
Javier Alvárez: Metro Chabacano (1991)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Lucio Silla: Overture (1772)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 2 'London' (1920)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Symphony No. 9 'Choral' (1823)
Billy Strayhorn: Lush Life (1937)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Sir Edward Elgar: Sospiri (1914)
George Gershwin: Lullaby for Strings (1919)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 1 (1795)
Olivier Messiaen: Quartet for the End of Time: Louange à l'éternité de Jésus (1941)
William Byrd: Ave verum corpus (1605)
Richard Wagner: Wesendonck Lieder: Träume (1858)
Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Cello Concerto No. 1 (1765)
Roberto Piana: Improvisation on 'Serenata Medioevale' (2017)
Jack Gallagher: Berceuse (1977)
Johann Walther: Joseph Dearest, Joseph Mine (1551)