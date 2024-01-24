© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Program Guide 01-25-2024

Published January 24, 2024 at 3:20 PM EST

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Shelly Berg Blackbird   A Flower Is a Lovesome Thing

      Rich Perry  So In Love  My Foolish Heart

      Joe Farnsworth    In What Direction Are You Heading   Composition

      Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, Illusions    To The 'Top'

      The Pacific Jazz Group  The Pacific Jazz Group  Festive Minor

      Booker Ervin      The In-Between    Tyra

      Hal McKusick      Now's the Time    The End of a Love Affair

      Count Basie Count Basie The Legend

      Javon Jackson     With Peter Bradley      'D' Town

                  

      Jeb Patton  Preludes    Prelude In E Minor

      Benny Benack III  Third Time's a Charm    Catching Drift

      Shirley Horn      I Remember Miles  I Got Plenty O' Nuttin'

      John Hicks  John Hicks  Littlest One of All

      Kenny Werner      The Monash Sessions     Balloons

      Joe Lovano  Tenor Legacy      To Her Ladyship

      Duke Ellington    The Blanton-Webster Band      Johnny Come Lately

      Coleman Hawkins   Today and Now     Go Li'l Liza

      John La Barbera Big Band      Grooveyard  Tranesome

                  

      Carlos Henriquez  Dizzy con Clave   Kush

      George Cables     I'm All Smiles    Besame Mucho

      Ed Cherry   Are We There Yet  Green Jeans

      Cedar Walton      One Flight Down   Hammer Head

      Ken Foswer  Resolution  Resolution

      Dan Wilson  Things Eternal    Since a Hatchet Was a Hammer

      Stan Getz   Getz at the Gate  Wildwood

      Tom Harrell Oak tree    Shadows

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      George Colligan   King's Dream      Liam's Lament

      Hick Hempton      Odd Man Out Nights And Mornings

      Steve Turre Colors for the Masters  Quietude

      Marcus Roberts    Deep in the Shed  E. Dankworth

      Lakecia Benjamin  Phoenix     Rebirth

      Something Blue    Personal Preference     Flyover Country

      Donald Byrd Byrd in Hand      Here Am I

      Sarah Vaughn      Sarah Vaughn      It's Crazy

      Mark Masters      Clifford Brown Project  Daahoud

      Dizzy Gillespie   Dizzier and Dizzier     52nd Street Theme

      Ben Allison Quiet Revolution  Pony Express

                  

      Avram Fefer/Bobby Few  Kindred Spirits   Orange Was The Color Of Her Dress Then Blue Silk

      Madd For Tadd     Our Delight A Blue Time

      Rodney Whitaker   Oasis Minorabilia

      Billy Childs      Winds of Change   The End Of Innocence

      Charles Lloyd     The Water is Wide Requiem

      Planet D Nonet    Blues to Be There Way Early Subtone

      Stan Getz   In Sweden 1958-60 Topsy

      Sinee Eeg/Thomas Fonnesbaek   Staying in Touch  Take Five

      John Lewis  Evolution   Afternoon in Paris

                  

      John Bishop Antwerp     Lawns

      George Coleman    A Master Speaks   These Foolish Things

      Michelli Lordi    Two Hearts  Haunted Heart

      Grand Central     Tenor Conclave    East of the Village

      Michael Dease     Swing Low   Don't Look Back

      Sean Mason  The Southern Suite      Lavender

      Groove Holmes     After Hours Minor Surgery

      Charlie Rouse     Moment's Notice   Joobobie

      Anthony Branker & Ascent      Spirit Songs      In God's Hands

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Javier Alvárez: Metro Chabacano (1991)

Hans Steinmetz: A Faun's Love-Call (1950)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 6 in D 'Serenata Notturna' (1776)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 4: Bourrée (1723)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Turkish Rondo from Piano Trio No. 2 (1807)

Sir Edward Elgar: Serenade for Strings (1892)

Giuseppe Verdi: Rigoletto: La donna è mobile (1851)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Northern Pines' (1931)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1: Intermezzo (1875)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2: Gypsy Dance (1875)

Johann Christian Bach: Symphony in D (1781)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 5 in A-Flat (1840)

Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Galop (1941)

Florence Price: Scenes in Tin Can Alley: Night (1928)

Alexander Glazunov: Solemn Overture (1900)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Deep River (1905)

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Polka (1866)

Anton Rubinstein: The Demon: Ballet Music (1871)

Ernesto Lecuona: Vals romantico (1951)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Violin Sonata No. 9 'Bridgetower' (1803)

Roger Dickerson: Sonatina (1956)

Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Prelude (1959)

Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite (1934)

Karl Jenkins: Adiemus 'Songs of Sanctuary' - Kayama (1994)

Carrie Jacobs-Bonds: A Perfect Day (1910)

Fritz Kreisler: Liebesfreud (1910)

Ferdinand Hérold: Zampa: Overture (1831)

Percy Grainger: Country Gardens (1919)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Johann Sebastian Bach: English Suite No. 3: Sarabande (1715)

George Frideric Handel: Sarabande from Keyboard Suite in d (1720)

Richard Strauss: Horn Concerto No. 2 in E-Flat (1942)

Joaquín Turina: The Bullfighter's Prayer (1925)

Hugo Wolf: Italian Serenade (1887)

John Field: Piano Concerto No. 2 in A-Flat (1811)

Claude Debussy: Rapsodie for Saxophone & Orchestra (1908)

Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: From Bohemia's Woods and Fields (1879)

Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Sirens of the Ball Waltzes (1905)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Franz Schubert: Gloria from Mass No. 6 (1828)

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 2 in D (1877)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Bells: The Silver Sleigh Bells (1913)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: La vallée des cloches (1905)

Jacques Ibert: Escales 'Ports of Call' (1922)

Franz Schubert: String Quartet No. 12 in c 'Quartettsatz' (1820)

Anton Webern: Langsamer Satz (1905)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Symphony in A (1850)

Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1 (1860)

Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: Three Dance Episodes (1944)

Giovanni Gabrieli: In ecclesiis (1615)

Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Bridal Chorus (1848)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Wedding March (1842)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 3 in E-Flat (1787)

Alberto Hemsi: Greek Nuptial Dance 'In Honor of the Mother-in-Law' (1956)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 3: Theme and Variations (1884)

Nino Rota: The Godfather: Love Theme (1972)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

George Frideric Handel: Samson: Let the Bright Seraphim (1743)

Robert Schumann: Papillons (1831)

Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: America (1957)

Gioacchino Rossini: La Cenerentola: Overture (1817)

André Jolivet: Concertino for Trumpet, Strings & Piano (1948)

Hugo Wolf: Italian Serenade (1887)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto Polonois (1720)

Domenico Cimarosa: The Chinese Hero: Overture (1782)

Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 1 'Sweet Remembrance' (1830)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Etude-tableau in a 'The Sea and the Gulls' (1917)

William Boyce: Symphony No. 4 in F (1760)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez (1939)

Gabriel Fauré: Barcarolle No. 9 in a (1909)

Gabriel Fauré: Barcarolle No. 8 in D-Flat (1906)

Benjamin Britten: Soirées musicales (1936)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Richard Strauss: Intermezzo: Interlude No. 2 'Dreaming by the Fireside' (1924)

Franz Schmidt: Symphony No. 1 in E (1899)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Jan Blockx: Flemish Dances (1884)

Georges Bizet: Symphony in C (1855)

Karol Szymanowski: Concert Overture (1905)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 2 (1930)

Astor Piazzolla: Four for Tango (1989)

Javier Alvárez: Metro Chabacano (1991)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Lucio Silla: Overture (1772)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 2 'London' (1920)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Symphony No. 9 'Choral' (1823)

Billy Strayhorn: Lush Life (1937)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Sir Edward Elgar: Sospiri (1914)

George Gershwin: Lullaby for Strings (1919)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 1 (1795)

Olivier Messiaen: Quartet for the End of Time: Louange à l'éternité de Jésus (1941)

William Byrd: Ave verum corpus (1605)

Richard Wagner: Wesendonck Lieder: Träume (1858)

Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Cello Concerto No. 1 (1765)

Roberto Piana: Improvisation on 'Serenata Medioevale' (2017)

Jack Gallagher: Berceuse (1977)

Johann Walther: Joseph Dearest, Joseph Mine (1551)
