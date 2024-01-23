© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 01-24-2024

Published January 23, 2024 at 3:27 PM EST

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      P Metheny/B Mehldau     Metheny/Mehldau   Bachelors III

      Khan Jamal  Unsung Heroes     Unsung Heroes

      Orrin Evans The Red Door      Dexter's Tune

      Freddie Hubbard   Blue Spirits      Blue Spirits

      Blue Mitchell     The Cup Bearers   Capers

      Carmen McCrae     Sings Great American Songwriters    Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea

      Mike Jones  Are You Sure You Three Guys Know What You're Doing    Doxy

      Christine Jensen  Day Moon    Wind Up

      Jalen Baker Be Still    Be Still

                  

      Larry Young Into Somethin'    Tyrone

      Wayne Escoffery   Like Minds  Song Of Serenity

      Joe Farnsworth    In What Direction Are You Heading   Safe Corners

      Michael Moore     The History of Jazz Vol 1     I'm Coming Virginia

      Samara Joy  Linger Awhile     Sweet Pumpkin

      Mike Clark  Plays Herbie Hancock    Speak Like A Child

      Lenny Breau/ D Young    Live at Bourbon Street  Two Lonely People

      Vincente Archer   Short Stories     Message To A Friend

      Andrew Dickeson   The Song Is You   Moonlight in Vermont

                  

      Jay Thomas  Rapture     Rapture

      Eric Reed   Black, Brown and Blue   Search For Peace

      Joel Haynes The Return  Angel

      Jazztet     Moment to Moment  Along Came Betty

      Miki Yamanaka     Shades of Rainbow That Ain't Betty

      Lage/Ryan/Frisell Nove Cantici Per Francesco D'Assisi       Admonitions

      Kenny Wheeler     It Takes Two      Canter N.4

      Charlie Hunter    Songs From the Analog Playground    Day Is Done

      Tomasz Stanko     Suspended Night   Suspended Variation IX

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Kenny Burrell     The Along Came Kenny    Maya's Dance

      Tommy Flanagan    Lady Be Good      Alone Too Long

      Jeremy Pelt Griot-This is Important Solidarity

      Emmett Goods      Another Level     Faith And Love

      Audrey Ochoa      The Head of a Mouse     The Con Artist

      Johnathan Blake   Passage     Tears I Cannot Hide

      Vincent Gardner   Vin-Slidin' Rocks In My Bed

      Bill Evans  Portrait in Jazz  Blue in Green

                  

      Eddie Henderson   Witness to History      It Never Entered My Mind

      Brad Turner The Magnificent   Theme For Jocie

      Adam Levy   Spry  King Pleasure

      Joshua Redman     Where Are We      Baltimore

      Wynton Marsalis   Marsalis Plays Monk     Reflections

      Milt Jackson      Pleny Plenty Soul Blues at Twilight

      Affinity Trio     Hindsight   Bongo Beep

      Jalen Baker Be Still    Herzog

      Hilario Duran Latin Jazz Big Band   Cry Me a River    Claudia

                  

      Willie Jones II   Plays the Max Roach Songbook  Equipoise

      John Scofield     Grace Under Pressure    Honest I Do

      Tony Williams     Civilization      Civilization

      Freddie Hubbard   First Light First Light

      Emmet Cohen Masters Legacy Series Vol 2   Joshua

      F Hersch/e spalding     Alive at the Village Vanguard A Wish

      Harold Mabern     The Iron Man: Live at Smoke   You Are Too Beautiful

      Duke Ellington    Money Jungle      Caravan

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Hector Berlioz: Béatrice and Bénédict: Overture (1862)

Giuseppe Verdi: I vespri siciliani: Overture (1854)

Ola Gjeilo: Ubi caritas (2001)

Henry Purcell: Abdelazer: Hornpipe (1695)

Jack Gallagher: Rondo from Sinfonietta for Strings (2007)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 5 in f (1740)

Sir Edward Elgar: Queen Mary's Lute Song (1889)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Free Lance' (1906)

Felix Mendelssohn: War March of the Priests (1845)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Almería (1907)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 10 (1834)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Strings in A 'Concerto ripieno' (c.1710)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Concert of Frogs & Crows from Orchestral Suite in F 'Alster Echo' (1725)

Muzio Clementi: Overture No. 1 in C (1800)

Jean-Baptiste Barrière: Allegro prestissimo from Sonata for 2 Cellos (c.1740)

Raymond Scott: Boy Scout in Switzerland (1937)

Béla Bartók: Romanian Folk Dances (1915)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade: The Sea and Sinbad's Ship (1888)

David Diamond: Allegretto from Symphony No. 4 (1945)

Franz Schubert: An die Musik (1817)

Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Happy Ending (1949)

Franz Schubert: String Quartet No. 12 in c 'Quartettsatz' (1820)

Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite (1897)

Claude Debussy: Estampes: La soirée dans Grenade (1903)

Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 1 in E-Flat (1849)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Danse macabre (1874)

Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: Times Square 1944 (1944)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in F (1755)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 208: Sheep May Safely Graze (1713)

Lev Aronson: Hasidic Dance (1950)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Sir William Walton: Portsmouth Point Overture (1925)

Sir William Walton: Façade: Swiss Jodelling Song (1923)

Robert Schumann: Overture, Scherzo and Finale (1845)

Heinrich Marschner: Grand Festive Overture (1842)

Carl Maria von Weber: Invitation to the Dance (1819)

Frédéric Chopin: Les Sylphides (1907)

George Frideric Handel: Keyboard Suite No. 5 in E (1720)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scene by the Brook from Symphony No. 6 'Pastoral' (1808)

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Lullaby & Finale (1910)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Richard Wagner: A Faust Overture (1844)

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 3 in F (1883)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 3: Scherzo (1884)

Igor Stravinsky: Scherzo à la russe (1943)

Frederick the Great: Flute Concerto No. 3 in C (1750)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Finale from Flute Concerto in G (1755)

William Bolcom: New York Lights (2003)

Vernon Duke: Autumn in New York (1934)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in c (1808)

Johann Friedrich Fasch: Sinfonia for Strings in g (1727)

Carl Nielsen: Helios Overture (1903)

Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Delirious' (1867)

Gabriel Fauré: Barcarolle No. 12 (1915)

Charles-Valentin Alkan: Barcarolle (1870)

Gustav Holst: St. Paul's Suite (1913)

Robert Schumann: Scherzo from Violin Sonata No. 2 (1851)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet Suite No. 3 (1946)

Charles Wildman: Gypsy Fury: Swedish Rhapsody (1951)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Prélude & Mazurka (1870)

John Knowles Paine: Adagio from Symphony No. 2 'In Springtime' (1880)

John Williams: The Post: The Presses Roll (2017)

George Frideric Handel: Acis and Galatea: O Ruddier than the Cherry (1718)

Franz Schubert: Violin Sonatina No. 1 in D (1816)

Giacomo Puccini: Chrysanthemums (1890)

Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Wagner's 'Tannhäuser' (1852)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 3: Elegie (1884)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 2 in E-Flat (1831)

Carl Davis: Pride and Prejudice: Theme (1995)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 30 (1774)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Dmitri Shostakovich: Moscow Cheryomushki: Suite (1959)

Cécile Chaminade: Etude romantique (1909)

Cécile Chaminade: Etude symphonique (1890)

Arturo Márquez: Danzon No. 2 (1994)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Alfredo Casella: Paganiniana (1942)

Carl Nielsen: Symphony No. 5 (1922)

 

20:00 OVATIONS: Les DelicesThe Highland Lassie

As I came o’er the Cairney Mount

James Oswald: The Highland Lassie

Oswald: Steer her up and had her gaun

Oswald: The bottom of the punch bowl

The Country Lass

McGibbon: I love my love in secret

Caledonian Country Dances: Scornful Nancy – Gallaway Tom – Bonny Lass Reel

A lassie all alone (words by Robert Burns adapted to the tune “Cumnock Psalms”)

William McGibbon: Lochaber

Oswald, Arr. Nagy: When she came ben she bobed

Robert Burns: A red, red rose

Oswald: Love is the cause of my mourning

Arr. Nagy after 18th C. Sources: William & Margaret

Caledonian Country Dances: Buttered pease – Torpichon’s Rant – Blowzabella

Arr. Nagy after 18th C. Sources: Barbara Allen (to the tune of Niel Gow’s Major Graham)

James Oswald: Fy gar rub her o’er with straw

Arr. Nagy after 18th C. Sources: The Broom of Cowdenknows

Rantan Roaran Highland-man

Lady Doll Sinclair’s Reel

Caledonian Country Dances: Border Reel

 

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers.

Paul Moravec: Sanctuary Road (2017)

Margaret Bonds: Three Dream Portraits (1959)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Giacomo Puccini: Chrysanthemums (1890)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Caprice on 'Home, Sweet Home' (1862)

Auguste Franchomme: Nocturne for 2 Cellos (1839)

Henryk Górecki: Totus tuus (1987)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Solitude (1893)

Leo Brouwer: Canción de cuna (1978)

Frederick Delius: Irmelin Prelude (1931)

John Rutter: Suite Antique: Prelude (1979)

Traditional: Mary Queen of Scots' Lament

Alexander Scriabin: Etude in C-Sharp (1889)
Arts & Culture