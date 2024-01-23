WCLV Program Guide 01-24-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

P Metheny/B Mehldau Metheny/Mehldau Bachelors III

Khan Jamal Unsung Heroes Unsung Heroes

Orrin Evans The Red Door Dexter's Tune

Freddie Hubbard Blue Spirits Blue Spirits

Blue Mitchell The Cup Bearers Capers

Carmen McCrae Sings Great American Songwriters Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea

Mike Jones Are You Sure You Three Guys Know What You're Doing Doxy

Christine Jensen Day Moon Wind Up

Jalen Baker Be Still Be Still

Larry Young Into Somethin' Tyrone

Wayne Escoffery Like Minds Song Of Serenity

Joe Farnsworth In What Direction Are You Heading Safe Corners

Michael Moore The History of Jazz Vol 1 I'm Coming Virginia

Samara Joy Linger Awhile Sweet Pumpkin

Mike Clark Plays Herbie Hancock Speak Like A Child

Lenny Breau/ D Young Live at Bourbon Street Two Lonely People

Vincente Archer Short Stories Message To A Friend

Andrew Dickeson The Song Is You Moonlight in Vermont

Jay Thomas Rapture Rapture

Eric Reed Black, Brown and Blue Search For Peace

Joel Haynes The Return Angel

Jazztet Moment to Moment Along Came Betty

Miki Yamanaka Shades of Rainbow That Ain't Betty

Lage/Ryan/Frisell Nove Cantici Per Francesco D'Assisi Admonitions

Kenny Wheeler It Takes Two Canter N.4

Charlie Hunter Songs From the Analog Playground Day Is Done

Tomasz Stanko Suspended Night Suspended Variation IX

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Kenny Burrell The Along Came Kenny Maya's Dance

Tommy Flanagan Lady Be Good Alone Too Long

Jeremy Pelt Griot-This is Important Solidarity

Emmett Goods Another Level Faith And Love

Audrey Ochoa The Head of a Mouse The Con Artist

Johnathan Blake Passage Tears I Cannot Hide

Vincent Gardner Vin-Slidin' Rocks In My Bed

Bill Evans Portrait in Jazz Blue in Green

Eddie Henderson Witness to History It Never Entered My Mind

Brad Turner The Magnificent Theme For Jocie

Adam Levy Spry King Pleasure

Joshua Redman Where Are We Baltimore

Wynton Marsalis Marsalis Plays Monk Reflections

Milt Jackson Pleny Plenty Soul Blues at Twilight

Affinity Trio Hindsight Bongo Beep

Jalen Baker Be Still Herzog

Hilario Duran Latin Jazz Big Band Cry Me a River Claudia

Willie Jones II Plays the Max Roach Songbook Equipoise

John Scofield Grace Under Pressure Honest I Do

Tony Williams Civilization Civilization

Freddie Hubbard First Light First Light

Emmet Cohen Masters Legacy Series Vol 2 Joshua

F Hersch/e spalding Alive at the Village Vanguard A Wish

Harold Mabern The Iron Man: Live at Smoke You Are Too Beautiful

Duke Ellington Money Jungle Caravan

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Hector Berlioz: Béatrice and Bénédict: Overture (1862)

Giuseppe Verdi: I vespri siciliani: Overture (1854)

Ola Gjeilo: Ubi caritas (2001)

Henry Purcell: Abdelazer: Hornpipe (1695)

Jack Gallagher: Rondo from Sinfonietta for Strings (2007)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 5 in f (1740)

Sir Edward Elgar: Queen Mary's Lute Song (1889)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Free Lance' (1906)

Felix Mendelssohn: War March of the Priests (1845)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Almería (1907)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 10 (1834)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Strings in A 'Concerto ripieno' (c.1710)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Concert of Frogs & Crows from Orchestral Suite in F 'Alster Echo' (1725)

Muzio Clementi: Overture No. 1 in C (1800)

Jean-Baptiste Barrière: Allegro prestissimo from Sonata for 2 Cellos (c.1740)

Raymond Scott: Boy Scout in Switzerland (1937)

Béla Bartók: Romanian Folk Dances (1915)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade: The Sea and Sinbad's Ship (1888)

David Diamond: Allegretto from Symphony No. 4 (1945)

Franz Schubert: An die Musik (1817)

Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Happy Ending (1949)

Franz Schubert: String Quartet No. 12 in c 'Quartettsatz' (1820)

Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite (1897)

Claude Debussy: Estampes: La soirée dans Grenade (1903)

Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 1 in E-Flat (1849)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Danse macabre (1874)

Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: Times Square 1944 (1944)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in F (1755)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 208: Sheep May Safely Graze (1713)

Lev Aronson: Hasidic Dance (1950)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Sir William Walton: Portsmouth Point Overture (1925)

Sir William Walton: Façade: Swiss Jodelling Song (1923)

Robert Schumann: Overture, Scherzo and Finale (1845)

Heinrich Marschner: Grand Festive Overture (1842)

Carl Maria von Weber: Invitation to the Dance (1819)

Frédéric Chopin: Les Sylphides (1907)

George Frideric Handel: Keyboard Suite No. 5 in E (1720)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scene by the Brook from Symphony No. 6 'Pastoral' (1808)

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Lullaby & Finale (1910)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Richard Wagner: A Faust Overture (1844)

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 3 in F (1883)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 3: Scherzo (1884)

Igor Stravinsky: Scherzo à la russe (1943)

Frederick the Great: Flute Concerto No. 3 in C (1750)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Finale from Flute Concerto in G (1755)

William Bolcom: New York Lights (2003)

Vernon Duke: Autumn in New York (1934)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in c (1808)

Johann Friedrich Fasch: Sinfonia for Strings in g (1727)

Carl Nielsen: Helios Overture (1903)

Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Delirious' (1867)

Gabriel Fauré: Barcarolle No. 12 (1915)

Charles-Valentin Alkan: Barcarolle (1870)

Gustav Holst: St. Paul's Suite (1913)

Robert Schumann: Scherzo from Violin Sonata No. 2 (1851)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet Suite No. 3 (1946)

Charles Wildman: Gypsy Fury: Swedish Rhapsody (1951)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Prélude & Mazurka (1870)

John Knowles Paine: Adagio from Symphony No. 2 'In Springtime' (1880)

John Williams: The Post: The Presses Roll (2017)

George Frideric Handel: Acis and Galatea: O Ruddier than the Cherry (1718)

Franz Schubert: Violin Sonatina No. 1 in D (1816)

Giacomo Puccini: Chrysanthemums (1890)

Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Wagner's 'Tannhäuser' (1852)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 3: Elegie (1884)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 2 in E-Flat (1831)

Carl Davis: Pride and Prejudice: Theme (1995)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 30 (1774)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Dmitri Shostakovich: Moscow Cheryomushki: Suite (1959)

Cécile Chaminade: Etude romantique (1909)

Cécile Chaminade: Etude symphonique (1890)

Arturo Márquez: Danzon No. 2 (1994)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Alfredo Casella: Paganiniana (1942)

Carl Nielsen: Symphony No. 5 (1922)

20:00 OVATIONS: Les Delices – The Highland Lassie

As I came o’er the Cairney Mount

James Oswald: The Highland Lassie

Oswald: Steer her up and had her gaun

Oswald: The bottom of the punch bowl

The Country Lass

McGibbon: I love my love in secret

Caledonian Country Dances: Scornful Nancy – Gallaway Tom – Bonny Lass Reel

A lassie all alone (words by Robert Burns adapted to the tune “Cumnock Psalms”)

William McGibbon: Lochaber

Oswald, Arr. Nagy: When she came ben she bobed

Robert Burns: A red, red rose

Oswald: Love is the cause of my mourning

Arr. Nagy after 18th C. Sources: William & Margaret

Caledonian Country Dances: Buttered pease – Torpichon’s Rant – Blowzabella

Arr. Nagy after 18th C. Sources: Barbara Allen (to the tune of Niel Gow’s Major Graham)

James Oswald: Fy gar rub her o’er with straw

Arr. Nagy after 18th C. Sources: The Broom of Cowdenknows

Rantan Roaran Highland-man

Lady Doll Sinclair’s Reel

Caledonian Country Dances: Border Reel

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers.

Paul Moravec: Sanctuary Road (2017)

Margaret Bonds: Three Dream Portraits (1959)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Giacomo Puccini: Chrysanthemums (1890)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Caprice on 'Home, Sweet Home' (1862)

Auguste Franchomme: Nocturne for 2 Cellos (1839)

Henryk Górecki: Totus tuus (1987)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Solitude (1893)

Leo Brouwer: Canción de cuna (1978)

Frederick Delius: Irmelin Prelude (1931)

John Rutter: Suite Antique: Prelude (1979)

Traditional: Mary Queen of Scots' Lament

Alexander Scriabin: Etude in C-Sharp (1889)