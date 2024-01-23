WCLV Program Guide 01-24-2024
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
P Metheny/B Mehldau Metheny/Mehldau Bachelors III
Khan Jamal Unsung Heroes Unsung Heroes
Orrin Evans The Red Door Dexter's Tune
Freddie Hubbard Blue Spirits Blue Spirits
Blue Mitchell The Cup Bearers Capers
Carmen McCrae Sings Great American Songwriters Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea
Mike Jones Are You Sure You Three Guys Know What You're Doing Doxy
Christine Jensen Day Moon Wind Up
Jalen Baker Be Still Be Still
Larry Young Into Somethin' Tyrone
Wayne Escoffery Like Minds Song Of Serenity
Joe Farnsworth In What Direction Are You Heading Safe Corners
Michael Moore The History of Jazz Vol 1 I'm Coming Virginia
Samara Joy Linger Awhile Sweet Pumpkin
Mike Clark Plays Herbie Hancock Speak Like A Child
Lenny Breau/ D Young Live at Bourbon Street Two Lonely People
Vincente Archer Short Stories Message To A Friend
Andrew Dickeson The Song Is You Moonlight in Vermont
Jay Thomas Rapture Rapture
Eric Reed Black, Brown and Blue Search For Peace
Joel Haynes The Return Angel
Jazztet Moment to Moment Along Came Betty
Miki Yamanaka Shades of Rainbow That Ain't Betty
Lage/Ryan/Frisell Nove Cantici Per Francesco D'Assisi Admonitions
Kenny Wheeler It Takes Two Canter N.4
Charlie Hunter Songs From the Analog Playground Day Is Done
Tomasz Stanko Suspended Night Suspended Variation IX
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Kenny Burrell The Along Came Kenny Maya's Dance
Tommy Flanagan Lady Be Good Alone Too Long
Jeremy Pelt Griot-This is Important Solidarity
Emmett Goods Another Level Faith And Love
Audrey Ochoa The Head of a Mouse The Con Artist
Johnathan Blake Passage Tears I Cannot Hide
Vincent Gardner Vin-Slidin' Rocks In My Bed
Bill Evans Portrait in Jazz Blue in Green
Eddie Henderson Witness to History It Never Entered My Mind
Brad Turner The Magnificent Theme For Jocie
Adam Levy Spry King Pleasure
Joshua Redman Where Are We Baltimore
Wynton Marsalis Marsalis Plays Monk Reflections
Milt Jackson Pleny Plenty Soul Blues at Twilight
Affinity Trio Hindsight Bongo Beep
Jalen Baker Be Still Herzog
Hilario Duran Latin Jazz Big Band Cry Me a River Claudia
Willie Jones II Plays the Max Roach Songbook Equipoise
John Scofield Grace Under Pressure Honest I Do
Tony Williams Civilization Civilization
Freddie Hubbard First Light First Light
Emmet Cohen Masters Legacy Series Vol 2 Joshua
F Hersch/e spalding Alive at the Village Vanguard A Wish
Harold Mabern The Iron Man: Live at Smoke You Are Too Beautiful
Duke Ellington Money Jungle Caravan
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Hector Berlioz: Béatrice and Bénédict: Overture (1862)
Giuseppe Verdi: I vespri siciliani: Overture (1854)
Ola Gjeilo: Ubi caritas (2001)
Henry Purcell: Abdelazer: Hornpipe (1695)
Jack Gallagher: Rondo from Sinfonietta for Strings (2007)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 5 in f (1740)
Sir Edward Elgar: Queen Mary's Lute Song (1889)
John Philip Sousa: March 'The Free Lance' (1906)
Felix Mendelssohn: War March of the Priests (1845)
Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Almería (1907)
Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 10 (1834)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Strings in A 'Concerto ripieno' (c.1710)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Concert of Frogs & Crows from Orchestral Suite in F 'Alster Echo' (1725)
Muzio Clementi: Overture No. 1 in C (1800)
Jean-Baptiste Barrière: Allegro prestissimo from Sonata for 2 Cellos (c.1740)
Raymond Scott: Boy Scout in Switzerland (1937)
Béla Bartók: Romanian Folk Dances (1915)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade: The Sea and Sinbad's Ship (1888)
David Diamond: Allegretto from Symphony No. 4 (1945)
Franz Schubert: An die Musik (1817)
Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Happy Ending (1949)
Franz Schubert: String Quartet No. 12 in c 'Quartettsatz' (1820)
Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite (1897)
Claude Debussy: Estampes: La soirée dans Grenade (1903)
Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 1 in E-Flat (1849)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Danse macabre (1874)
Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: Times Square 1944 (1944)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in F (1755)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 208: Sheep May Safely Graze (1713)
Lev Aronson: Hasidic Dance (1950)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Sir William Walton: Portsmouth Point Overture (1925)
Sir William Walton: Façade: Swiss Jodelling Song (1923)
Robert Schumann: Overture, Scherzo and Finale (1845)
Heinrich Marschner: Grand Festive Overture (1842)
Carl Maria von Weber: Invitation to the Dance (1819)
Frédéric Chopin: Les Sylphides (1907)
George Frideric Handel: Keyboard Suite No. 5 in E (1720)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Scene by the Brook from Symphony No. 6 'Pastoral' (1808)
Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Lullaby & Finale (1910)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Richard Wagner: A Faust Overture (1844)
Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 3 in F (1883)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 3: Scherzo (1884)
Igor Stravinsky: Scherzo à la russe (1943)
Frederick the Great: Flute Concerto No. 3 in C (1750)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Finale from Flute Concerto in G (1755)
William Bolcom: New York Lights (2003)
Vernon Duke: Autumn in New York (1934)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in c (1808)
Johann Friedrich Fasch: Sinfonia for Strings in g (1727)
Carl Nielsen: Helios Overture (1903)
Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Delirious' (1867)
Gabriel Fauré: Barcarolle No. 12 (1915)
Charles-Valentin Alkan: Barcarolle (1870)
Gustav Holst: St. Paul's Suite (1913)
Robert Schumann: Scherzo from Violin Sonata No. 2 (1851)
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet Suite No. 3 (1946)
Charles Wildman: Gypsy Fury: Swedish Rhapsody (1951)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Prélude & Mazurka (1870)
John Knowles Paine: Adagio from Symphony No. 2 'In Springtime' (1880)
John Williams: The Post: The Presses Roll (2017)
George Frideric Handel: Acis and Galatea: O Ruddier than the Cherry (1718)
Franz Schubert: Violin Sonatina No. 1 in D (1816)
Giacomo Puccini: Chrysanthemums (1890)
Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Wagner's 'Tannhäuser' (1852)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 3: Elegie (1884)
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 2 in E-Flat (1831)
Carl Davis: Pride and Prejudice: Theme (1995)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 30 (1774)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Dmitri Shostakovich: Moscow Cheryomushki: Suite (1959)
Cécile Chaminade: Etude romantique (1909)
Cécile Chaminade: Etude symphonique (1890)
Arturo Márquez: Danzon No. 2 (1994)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Alfredo Casella: Paganiniana (1942)
Carl Nielsen: Symphony No. 5 (1922)
20:00 OVATIONS: Les Delices – The Highland Lassie
As I came o’er the Cairney Mount
James Oswald: The Highland Lassie
Oswald: Steer her up and had her gaun
Oswald: The bottom of the punch bowl
The Country Lass
McGibbon: I love my love in secret
Caledonian Country Dances: Scornful Nancy – Gallaway Tom – Bonny Lass Reel
A lassie all alone (words by Robert Burns adapted to the tune “Cumnock Psalms”)
William McGibbon: Lochaber
Oswald, Arr. Nagy: When she came ben she bobed
Robert Burns: A red, red rose
Oswald: Love is the cause of my mourning
Arr. Nagy after 18th C. Sources: William & Margaret
Caledonian Country Dances: Buttered pease – Torpichon’s Rant – Blowzabella
Arr. Nagy after 18th C. Sources: Barbara Allen (to the tune of Niel Gow’s Major Graham)
James Oswald: Fy gar rub her o’er with straw
Arr. Nagy after 18th C. Sources: The Broom of Cowdenknows
Rantan Roaran Highland-man
Lady Doll Sinclair’s Reel
Caledonian Country Dances: Border Reel
22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers.
Paul Moravec: Sanctuary Road (2017)
Margaret Bonds: Three Dream Portraits (1959)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Giacomo Puccini: Chrysanthemums (1890)
Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Caprice on 'Home, Sweet Home' (1862)
Auguste Franchomme: Nocturne for 2 Cellos (1839)
Henryk Górecki: Totus tuus (1987)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Solitude (1893)
Leo Brouwer: Canción de cuna (1978)
Frederick Delius: Irmelin Prelude (1931)
John Rutter: Suite Antique: Prelude (1979)
Traditional: Mary Queen of Scots' Lament
Alexander Scriabin: Etude in C-Sharp (1889)