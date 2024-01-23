WCLV Program Guide 01-23-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Gregory Tardy In His Timing Cloud Dance

John Bishop Antwerp Trip The Light Fantastic

Lee Morgan Leeway Nakatini suite

Jerry Bergonzi Extra Extra Czech Mate

Chien Chien Lu Built In System Special Things

Charles Fambrough The Proper Angle Sand Jewels

Jimmy Rushing The Odyssey of James Rushing Esq. I'm Gonna Move to the Outskirts of Town

Sweets Edison Sweets Love Is Here To Stay

Greg Joseph Drop the Rock MozamBbq

Roy Hargrove Parker's Mood Repetition

Billy Mohler Ultraviolet Evolution

Afinity Trio Hindsight Fitzroy

Michael Dease Swing Low Appreciation

Gregory Porter Take Me To The Alley Take Me To The Alley

Clark Sommers Feast Ephemera Ripple Effect

Greg Chako Live After 40 Bassin' Mason Bossa

Pat Metheny Dream Box Morning Of The Carnival

Tyshawn Sorey Mesmerism Two Over One (Featuring Aaron Diehl & Matt Brewer)

Don Patterson Dem New York Dues Little Shannon

Tommy Flanagan Solo Piano Con Alma

Jackie McLean A Fickle Sonance Subdued

Pee Wee Russell/Coleman Hawkins Jazz Reunion If I Could Be With You (One Hour Tonight)

George Coleman Live At Smalls Jazz Club My Funny Valentine

Orrin Evans The Red Door I Have the Feeling I've Been Here Before

Arman Sangalang Quartet Retrograde

Chris Hazelton After Dark Easy Talk

Jazz Defenders Scheming Brown Down

Duke Ellington Private Collection Vol 3 Tune Up

Terell Stafford Between Two Worlds You Taught My Heart To Sing

Ben Allison Quiet Revolution Sleeping Tiger

Matt Penman Good Question Blues and the Alternative Truth

C Aimee/Adonis Rose & the New Orleans Orchestra Petite Fleur Petite Fleur

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Thomas Clausen Back2Basics Walkin'

Marques Carroll Foundations Waltzing Out of Step

Dave Young Mantra Mantra

Ben Markey Clockwise Holy Land

Mary Stallings Feeking Good Close Your Eyes

Hjason Marshall New Beginnings Ms. Garvey Ms. Garvey!!

Bill Frisell Four Waltz For Hal Wilner

Michael Dease Reaching Out The Chameleon Eye

Clifford Lamb Blues and Hues New Yorl Blues & Hues New York

Gary Burton Face To Face Eiderdown

Marcus Roberts the Joys of Joplin The Easy Winners

Catherine Russell Send For Me Blue And Sentimental

Ruby Braff Controlled Nonchalance Mean To Me

Ed Cherry Are We There Yet? Lawns

Herlin Riley New Directions Spring Fantasy

Lee Morgan The Procrastinator The Procrastinator

Kenny Wheeler Angel Song Kind of Gentle

John Abercrombie Up and Coming Silver Circle

Greg Cohen Way Low Octaboo

Billy Taylor/Gerry Mulligan Live at MCG All The Things You Are

Ed Thigpen The Element of Swing Sweet Mama

Reid Hoyson Project On A Misty Night This I Dig Of You

Hank Mobley Hank Mobley Quintet Base On Balls

Richard Baratta Off The Charts Tones For Joan's Bones

Snorre Kirk Top Dog Yesteryear

Lage/Ryan/Frisell Nothing Is As Real As Nothing Stirrings Still

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: Fortune Empress of the World (1936)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d (1707)

Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2: Intermezzo (1879)

Unico Willem van Wassenaer: Concerto Armonico No. 2 in G (1740)

Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau (1879)

Roland Forrest Seitz: Grandioso March (1901)

Alan Gray: Magnificat & Nunc dimittis (1912)

Alexander Glazunov: Mazurka in G (1888)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Mlada: Procession of the Nobles (1890)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Impresario: Overture (1786)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka in a 'for Émile Gaillard' (1840)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto for Trumpet & 2 Oboes (1740)

Traditional: Minuet No. 60 (1765)

Nino Rota: Romeo and Juliet: Love Theme (1968)

Johann Strauss Jr: Bandit's Galop (1877)

Ola Gjeilo: The Ground (2010)

Felix Mendelssohn: Rondo brilliant in E-Flat (1834)

Bruce Broughton: Silverado: Overture (1985)

Giles Farnaby: Rosa Solis (1612)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 15 in G (1772)

Marc-André Hamelin: Little Nocturne (2007)

Marc-André Hamelin: Etude No. 6 in d 'Omaggio a D. Scarlatti' (1992)

Pablo de Sarasate: Introduction & Tarantella (1898)

Maurice Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales (1911)

Ernö Dohnányi: Scherzo from Serenade for Strings (1902)

Sir Richard Rodney Bennett: Murder on the Orient Express: Waltz (1974)

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Mercury (1917)

Percy Grainger: Handel in the Strand (1930)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Lady Radnor's Suite: Bourrée (1894)

Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Waltz of the Doll (1870)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Joseph Haydn: Armida: Overture (1784)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio for Glass Harmonica (1791)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Piano Concerto No. 2 in F (1957)

Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 (1872)

Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 1 Prelude (1848)

Muzio Clementi: Symphony No. 1 in C (1795)

Robert Schumann: Blumenstück (1839)

Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 9 after Corelli in A (1726)

Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 2: Village Festival (1896)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Bedrich Smetana: Libuse: Overture (1872)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 5 in E-Flat 'Emperor' (1809)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Erlkönig' (1838)

Franz Schubert: Hungarian Melody (1824)

Carlos Chávez: Symphony No. 2 'Sinfonía India' (1936)

Dieterich Buxtehude: Chaconne (1680)

Adolphe Adam: If I Were King: Overture (1852)

Modest Mussorgsky: Khovanshchina: Dance of the Persian Slaves (1873)

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 3 in C (1907)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Italian Concerto in F (1731)

Béla Bartók: Suite No. 1: Allegro vivace (1905)

Max Bruch: Seven Swedish Dances (1892)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Gavottes (1739)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Sailors' Chorus (1739)

Joseph Haydn: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1796)

Alexander Voormolen: Baron Hop Suite No. 1: March (1924)

Sir Edward Elgar: Sea Pictures (1899)

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Folk Feast (1955)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Georges Bizet: The Fair Maid of Perth: March & Gypsy Dance (1866)

Gabriel Fauré: Masques et bergamasques (1919)

David Arnold: Casino Royale: Theme (2006)

George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: To God our strength, sing loud and clear (1739)

Aaron Copland: An Outdoor Overture (1938)

Giuseppe Matteo Alberti: Sonata for 2 Trumpets & Strings (1720)

Michael Torke: Bliss (2013)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 5 in f (1740)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 16 in G (1910)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 4 in A-Flat (1828)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Samson et Dalila: Bacchanale (1877)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Josef Bohuslav Foerster: Wind Quintet in D (1909)

Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Burial of Kijé (1934)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: The Montagues and the Capulets (1936)

Gioacchino Rossini: Eduardo e Cristina: Overture (1819)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Muzio Clementi: Symphony No. 2 in D (1819)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 21 in C (1785)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Leos Janácek: Idyll for String Orchestra (1878)

Samuel Barber: Souvenirs Suite (1952)

Percy Grainger: Children's March 'Over the Hills and Far Away' (1919)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Trio No. 28 in D (1790)

Trevor Pinnock: Passacaille, Gigue & Minuet after Handel (1996)

Sir Thomas Beecham: Dances from 'The Faithful Shepherd' (1932)

Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries (1856)

Franz Schubert: Mass No. 6 in E-Flat (1828)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Prelude & Fugue No. 24 in d (1951)

Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite: Ballade (1893)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Ich ruf' zu dir' (1713)

Johannes Brahms: Andante from Horn Trio (1865)

Francis Poulenc: Mélancolie (1940)

Anton Webern: Langsamer Satz (1905)

André Grétry: Céphale et Procris: Menuetto (1773)

John Williams: Return of the Jedi: Luke and Leia (1983)

Josef Myslivecek: Grave from Cello Concerto (1770)

Howard Shore: A 'Lord of the Rings' Suite (2004)

Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 2 (1888)

Ole Bull: Solitude on the Mountain (1850)