WCLV Program Guide 01-23-2024
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Gregory Tardy In His Timing Cloud Dance
John Bishop Antwerp Trip The Light Fantastic
Lee Morgan Leeway Nakatini suite
Jerry Bergonzi Extra Extra Czech Mate
Chien Chien Lu Built In System Special Things
Charles Fambrough The Proper Angle Sand Jewels
Jimmy Rushing The Odyssey of James Rushing Esq. I'm Gonna Move to the Outskirts of Town
Sweets Edison Sweets Love Is Here To Stay
Greg Joseph Drop the Rock MozamBbq
Roy Hargrove Parker's Mood Repetition
Billy Mohler Ultraviolet Evolution
Afinity Trio Hindsight Fitzroy
Michael Dease Swing Low Appreciation
Gregory Porter Take Me To The Alley Take Me To The Alley
Clark Sommers Feast Ephemera Ripple Effect
Greg Chako Live After 40 Bassin' Mason Bossa
Pat Metheny Dream Box Morning Of The Carnival
Tyshawn Sorey Mesmerism Two Over One (Featuring Aaron Diehl & Matt Brewer)
Don Patterson Dem New York Dues Little Shannon
Tommy Flanagan Solo Piano Con Alma
Jackie McLean A Fickle Sonance Subdued
Pee Wee Russell/Coleman Hawkins Jazz Reunion If I Could Be With You (One Hour Tonight)
George Coleman Live At Smalls Jazz Club My Funny Valentine
Orrin Evans The Red Door I Have the Feeling I've Been Here Before
Arman Sangalang Quartet Retrograde
Chris Hazelton After Dark Easy Talk
Jazz Defenders Scheming Brown Down
Duke Ellington Private Collection Vol 3 Tune Up
Terell Stafford Between Two Worlds You Taught My Heart To Sing
Ben Allison Quiet Revolution Sleeping Tiger
Matt Penman Good Question Blues and the Alternative Truth
C Aimee/Adonis Rose & the New Orleans Orchestra Petite Fleur Petite Fleur
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Thomas Clausen Back2Basics Walkin'
Marques Carroll Foundations Waltzing Out of Step
Dave Young Mantra Mantra
Ben Markey Clockwise Holy Land
Mary Stallings Feeking Good Close Your Eyes
Hjason Marshall New Beginnings Ms. Garvey Ms. Garvey!!
Bill Frisell Four Waltz For Hal Wilner
Michael Dease Reaching Out The Chameleon Eye
Clifford Lamb Blues and Hues New Yorl Blues & Hues New York
Gary Burton Face To Face Eiderdown
Marcus Roberts the Joys of Joplin The Easy Winners
Catherine Russell Send For Me Blue And Sentimental
Ruby Braff Controlled Nonchalance Mean To Me
Ed Cherry Are We There Yet? Lawns
Herlin Riley New Directions Spring Fantasy
Lee Morgan The Procrastinator The Procrastinator
Kenny Wheeler Angel Song Kind of Gentle
John Abercrombie Up and Coming Silver Circle
Greg Cohen Way Low Octaboo
Billy Taylor/Gerry Mulligan Live at MCG All The Things You Are
Ed Thigpen The Element of Swing Sweet Mama
Reid Hoyson Project On A Misty Night This I Dig Of You
Hank Mobley Hank Mobley Quintet Base On Balls
Richard Baratta Off The Charts Tones For Joan's Bones
Snorre Kirk Top Dog Yesteryear
Lage/Ryan/Frisell Nothing Is As Real As Nothing Stirrings Still
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Carl Orff: Carmina burana: Fortune Empress of the World (1936)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d (1707)
Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2: Intermezzo (1879)
Unico Willem van Wassenaer: Concerto Armonico No. 2 in G (1740)
Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau (1879)
Roland Forrest Seitz: Grandioso March (1901)
Alan Gray: Magnificat & Nunc dimittis (1912)
Alexander Glazunov: Mazurka in G (1888)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Mlada: Procession of the Nobles (1890)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Impresario: Overture (1786)
Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka in a 'for Émile Gaillard' (1840)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto for Trumpet & 2 Oboes (1740)
Traditional: Minuet No. 60 (1765)
Nino Rota: Romeo and Juliet: Love Theme (1968)
Johann Strauss Jr: Bandit's Galop (1877)
Ola Gjeilo: The Ground (2010)
Felix Mendelssohn: Rondo brilliant in E-Flat (1834)
Bruce Broughton: Silverado: Overture (1985)
Giles Farnaby: Rosa Solis (1612)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 15 in G (1772)
Marc-André Hamelin: Little Nocturne (2007)
Marc-André Hamelin: Etude No. 6 in d 'Omaggio a D. Scarlatti' (1992)
Pablo de Sarasate: Introduction & Tarantella (1898)
Maurice Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales (1911)
Ernö Dohnányi: Scherzo from Serenade for Strings (1902)
Sir Richard Rodney Bennett: Murder on the Orient Express: Waltz (1974)
Gustav Holst: The Planets: Mercury (1917)
Percy Grainger: Handel in the Strand (1930)
Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Lady Radnor's Suite: Bourrée (1894)
Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Waltz of the Doll (1870)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Joseph Haydn: Armida: Overture (1784)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio for Glass Harmonica (1791)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Piano Concerto No. 2 in F (1957)
Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 (1872)
Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 1 Prelude (1848)
Muzio Clementi: Symphony No. 1 in C (1795)
Robert Schumann: Blumenstück (1839)
Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 9 after Corelli in A (1726)
Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 2: Village Festival (1896)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Bedrich Smetana: Libuse: Overture (1872)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 5 in E-Flat 'Emperor' (1809)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Erlkönig' (1838)
Franz Schubert: Hungarian Melody (1824)
Carlos Chávez: Symphony No. 2 'Sinfonía India' (1936)
Dieterich Buxtehude: Chaconne (1680)
Adolphe Adam: If I Were King: Overture (1852)
Modest Mussorgsky: Khovanshchina: Dance of the Persian Slaves (1873)
Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 3 in C (1907)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Italian Concerto in F (1731)
Béla Bartók: Suite No. 1: Allegro vivace (1905)
Max Bruch: Seven Swedish Dances (1892)
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Gavottes (1739)
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Sailors' Chorus (1739)
Joseph Haydn: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1796)
Alexander Voormolen: Baron Hop Suite No. 1: March (1924)
Sir Edward Elgar: Sea Pictures (1899)
Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Folk Feast (1955)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Georges Bizet: The Fair Maid of Perth: March & Gypsy Dance (1866)
Gabriel Fauré: Masques et bergamasques (1919)
David Arnold: Casino Royale: Theme (2006)
George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: To God our strength, sing loud and clear (1739)
Aaron Copland: An Outdoor Overture (1938)
Giuseppe Matteo Alberti: Sonata for 2 Trumpets & Strings (1720)
Michael Torke: Bliss (2013)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 5 in f (1740)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 16 in G (1910)
Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 4 in A-Flat (1828)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Samson et Dalila: Bacchanale (1877)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Josef Bohuslav Foerster: Wind Quintet in D (1909)
Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Burial of Kijé (1934)
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: The Montagues and the Capulets (1936)
Gioacchino Rossini: Eduardo e Cristina: Overture (1819)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Muzio Clementi: Symphony No. 2 in D (1819)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 21 in C (1785)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Leos Janácek: Idyll for String Orchestra (1878)
Samuel Barber: Souvenirs Suite (1952)
Percy Grainger: Children's March 'Over the Hills and Far Away' (1919)
Joseph Haydn: Piano Trio No. 28 in D (1790)
Trevor Pinnock: Passacaille, Gigue & Minuet after Handel (1996)
Sir Thomas Beecham: Dances from 'The Faithful Shepherd' (1932)
Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries (1856)
Franz Schubert: Mass No. 6 in E-Flat (1828)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Prelude & Fugue No. 24 in d (1951)
Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite: Ballade (1893)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Ich ruf' zu dir' (1713)
Johannes Brahms: Andante from Horn Trio (1865)
Francis Poulenc: Mélancolie (1940)
Anton Webern: Langsamer Satz (1905)
André Grétry: Céphale et Procris: Menuetto (1773)
John Williams: Return of the Jedi: Luke and Leia (1983)
Josef Myslivecek: Grave from Cello Concerto (1770)
Howard Shore: A 'Lord of the Rings' Suite (2004)
Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 2 (1888)
Ole Bull: Solitude on the Mountain (1850)