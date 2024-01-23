© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 01-23-2024

Ideastream Public Media
Published January 23, 2024 at 9:45 AM EST

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Gregory Tardy     In His Timing     Cloud Dance

      John Bishop Antwerp     Trip The Light Fantastic

      Lee Morgan  Leeway      Nakatini suite

      Jerry Bergonzi    Extra Extra Czech Mate

      Chien Chien Lu    Built In System    Special Things

      Charles Fambrough The Proper Angle  Sand Jewels

      Jimmy Rushing     The Odyssey of James Rushing Esq.   I'm Gonna Move to the Outskirts of Town

      Sweets Edison     Sweets      Love Is Here To Stay

      Greg Joseph Drop the Rock     MozamBbq

      Roy Hargrove      Parker's Mood     Repetition

                  

      Billy Mohler      Ultraviolet Evolution

      Afinity Trio      Hindsight   Fitzroy

      Michael Dease     Swing Low   Appreciation

      Gregory Porter    Take Me To The Alley    Take Me To The Alley

      Clark Sommers     Feast Ephemera    Ripple Effect

      Greg Chako  Live After 40     Bassin' Mason Bossa

      Pat Metheny Dream Box   Morning Of The Carnival

      Tyshawn Sorey     Mesmerism   Two Over One (Featuring Aaron Diehl & Matt Brewer)

      Don Patterson     Dem New York Dues Little Shannon

                  

      Tommy Flanagan    Solo Piano  Con Alma

      Jackie McLean     A Fickle Sonance  Subdued

      Pee Wee Russell/Coleman Hawkins     Jazz Reunion      If I Could Be With You (One Hour Tonight)

      George Coleman    Live At Smalls Jazz Club      My Funny Valentine

      Orrin Evans The Red Door      I Have the Feeling I've Been Here Before

      Arman Sangalang   Quartet     Retrograde

      Chris Hazelton    After Dark  Easy Talk

      Jazz Defenders    Scheming    Brown Down

      Duke Ellington    Private Collection Vol 3      Tune Up

      Terell Stafford   Between Two Worlds      You Taught My Heart To Sing

                  

      Ben Allison Quiet Revolution  Sleeping Tiger

      Matt Penman Good Question     Blues and the Alternative Truth

      C Aimee/Adonis Rose & the New Orleans Orchestra Petite Fleur      Petite Fleur

 

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Thomas Clausen    Back2Basics Walkin'

      Marques Carroll   Foundations Waltzing Out of Step

      Dave Young  Mantra      Mantra

      Ben Markey  Clockwise   Holy Land

      Mary Stallings    Feeking Good      Close Your Eyes

      Hjason Marshall   New Beginnings    Ms. Garvey Ms. Garvey!!

      Bill Frisell      Four  Waltz For Hal Wilner

      Michael Dease     Reaching Out      The Chameleon Eye

      Clifford Lamb     Blues and Hues New Yorl Blues & Hues New York

      Gary Burton Face To Face      Eiderdown

                  

      Marcus Roberts    the Joys of Joplin      The Easy Winners

      Catherine Russell Send For Me Blue And Sentimental

      Ruby Braff  Controlled Nonchalance  Mean To Me

      Ed Cherry   Are We There Yet? Lawns

      Herlin Riley      New Directions    Spring Fantasy

      Lee Morgan  The Procrastinator      The Procrastinator

      Kenny Wheeler     Angel Song  Kind of Gentle

      John Abercrombie  Up and Coming     Silver Circle

      Greg Cohen  Way Low     Octaboo

                  

      Billy Taylor/Gerry Mulligan   Live at MCG All The Things You Are

      Ed Thigpen  The Element of Swing    Sweet Mama

      Reid Hoyson Project     On A Misty Night  This I Dig Of You

      Hank Mobley Hank Mobley Quintet     Base On Balls

      Richard Baratta   Off The Charts    Tones For Joan's Bones

      Snorre Kirk Top Dog     Yesteryear

      Lage/Ryan/Frisell Nothing Is As Real As Nothing Stirrings Still

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: Fortune Empress of the World (1936)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d (1707)

Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2: Intermezzo (1879)

Unico Willem van Wassenaer: Concerto Armonico No. 2 in G (1740)

Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau (1879)

Roland Forrest Seitz: Grandioso March (1901)

Alan Gray: Magnificat & Nunc dimittis (1912)

Alexander Glazunov: Mazurka in G (1888)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Mlada: Procession of the Nobles (1890)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Impresario: Overture (1786)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka in a 'for Émile Gaillard' (1840)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto for Trumpet & 2 Oboes (1740)

Traditional: Minuet No. 60 (1765)

Nino Rota: Romeo and Juliet: Love Theme (1968)

Johann Strauss Jr: Bandit's Galop (1877)

Ola Gjeilo: The Ground (2010)

Felix Mendelssohn: Rondo brilliant in E-Flat (1834)

Bruce Broughton: Silverado: Overture (1985)

Giles Farnaby: Rosa Solis (1612)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 15 in G (1772)

Marc-André Hamelin: Little Nocturne (2007)

Marc-André Hamelin: Etude No. 6 in d 'Omaggio a D. Scarlatti' (1992)

Pablo de Sarasate: Introduction & Tarantella (1898)

Maurice Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales (1911)

Ernö Dohnányi: Scherzo from Serenade for Strings (1902)

Sir Richard Rodney Bennett: Murder on the Orient Express: Waltz (1974)

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Mercury (1917)

Percy Grainger: Handel in the Strand (1930)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Lady Radnor's Suite: Bourrée (1894)

Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Waltz of the Doll (1870)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Joseph Haydn: Armida: Overture (1784)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio for Glass Harmonica (1791)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Piano Concerto No. 2 in F (1957)

Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 (1872)

Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 1 Prelude (1848)

Muzio Clementi: Symphony No. 1 in C (1795)

Robert Schumann: Blumenstück (1839)

Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 9 after Corelli in A (1726)

Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 2: Village Festival (1896)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Bedrich Smetana: Libuse: Overture (1872)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 5 in E-Flat 'Emperor' (1809)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Erlkönig' (1838)

Franz Schubert: Hungarian Melody (1824)

Carlos Chávez: Symphony No. 2 'Sinfonía India' (1936)

Dieterich Buxtehude: Chaconne (1680)

Adolphe Adam: If I Were King: Overture (1852)

Modest Mussorgsky: Khovanshchina: Dance of the Persian Slaves (1873)

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 3 in C (1907)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Italian Concerto in F (1731)

Béla Bartók: Suite No. 1: Allegro vivace (1905)

Max Bruch: Seven Swedish Dances (1892)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Gavottes (1739)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Sailors' Chorus (1739)

Joseph Haydn: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1796)

Alexander Voormolen: Baron Hop Suite No. 1: March (1924)

Sir Edward Elgar: Sea Pictures (1899)

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Folk Feast (1955)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Georges Bizet: The Fair Maid of Perth: March & Gypsy Dance (1866)

Gabriel Fauré: Masques et bergamasques (1919)

David Arnold: Casino Royale: Theme (2006)

George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: To God our strength, sing loud and clear (1739)

Aaron Copland: An Outdoor Overture (1938)

Giuseppe Matteo Alberti: Sonata for 2 Trumpets & Strings (1720)

Michael Torke: Bliss (2013)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 5 in f (1740)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 16 in G (1910)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 4 in A-Flat (1828)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Samson et Dalila: Bacchanale (1877)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Josef Bohuslav Foerster: Wind Quintet in D (1909)

Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Burial of Kijé (1934)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: The Montagues and the Capulets (1936)

Gioacchino Rossini: Eduardo e Cristina: Overture (1819)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Muzio Clementi: Symphony No. 2 in D (1819)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 21 in C (1785)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Leos Janácek: Idyll for String Orchestra (1878)

Samuel Barber: Souvenirs Suite (1952)

Percy Grainger: Children's March 'Over the Hills and Far Away' (1919)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Trio No. 28 in D (1790)

Trevor Pinnock: Passacaille, Gigue & Minuet after Handel (1996)

Sir Thomas Beecham: Dances from 'The Faithful Shepherd' (1932)

Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries (1856)

Franz Schubert: Mass No. 6 in E-Flat (1828)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Prelude & Fugue No. 24 in d (1951)

Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite: Ballade (1893)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Ich ruf' zu dir' (1713)

Johannes Brahms: Andante from Horn Trio (1865)

Francis Poulenc: Mélancolie (1940)

Anton Webern: Langsamer Satz (1905)

André Grétry: Céphale et Procris: Menuetto (1773)

John Williams: Return of the Jedi: Luke and Leia (1983)

Josef Myslivecek: Grave from Cello Concerto (1770)

Howard Shore: A 'Lord of the Rings' Suite (2004)

Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 2 (1888)

Ole Bull: Solitude on the Mountain (1850)
Arts & Culture