WCLV Program Guide 01-21-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Chico Hamilton, Drumfusion, Transfusion

Nikos Chatzitsakos, Tiny Big Band 2, You Know I Care

Blue Moods, Swing and Soul, Sweet Honey Bee

Big John Patton, Boogaloo, Boogaloo Boogie

Grant Green, Grantstand, Blues in Maude’s Flat

Marius van den Brink, New York Knock, New York Knock

Willie Morris, Conversation Starter, Isotope

Charles Chen, Charles, Play, Passport

THE Quintet, Complete Massey Hall, Wee

Kenny Dorham et al, Charlie Parker Tenth Memorial Concert,

Disorder at the Border/Bird Watcher

Ulysses Owens, A New Beat, Bird Lives

Gil Evans, New Bottle, Old Wine, Bird Feathers

Reid Hoyson, On a Misty Night, On a Misty Night

Dave Stryker, Groove Street, Groove Street

John Ellis, Carmen in Jazz, Carmen: Toreador

Miles Davis, Sketches of Spain, Concierto de Aranjeuz

Hot Club of Los Angeles, Nova, Swing 42

Hot Club of Los Angeles, Nova, Django

Jason Anick – Matt Dechamplain, Reverence, Noreen’s Nocturne

Oscar Peterson, Con Alma, Blues for My Landlady

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Chick Corea, Dave Weckl, John Patitucci Akoustic Band Terminal Baggage Claim

Anthony Wilson Ensemble Goat Hill Junket Stairway to the Stars

Gary Burton, Steve Swallow, Mike Hyman, Makoto Ozone Real Life Hits Ladies in Mercedes

Wynton Marsalis, Wes Anderson, Wycliffe Gordon, Herlin Riley, Marcus Roberts, Reginald Veal, Todd Williams The Original Soundtrack from Tune in Tomorrow Don't Run From Fun

Pat Martino, Joey DeFrancesco, Billy Hart Live at Yoshi's All Blues

Toots Thielemans, Michael Lang, Dave Carpenter, Peter Erskine East Coast/West Coast Blue in Green

McCoy Tyner, Al Foster, George Mraz McCoy Tyner Plays John Coltrane Crescent

John Coltrane, McCoy Tyner, Jimmy Garrison, Elvin Jones Ballads Say It Over and Over Again

Alan Joseph Heavy Water Music The Falls

Clifford Brown, Max Roach, Harold Land, Richie Powell, George Morrow Study in Brown Cherokee

The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Live at MCG Lullaby of the Leaves

Wes Montgomery, Studio Orchestra A Day in the Life Willow Weep For Me

Wes Montgomery, Wynton Kelly, Jimmy Cobb, Paul Chambers Smokin' At the Half Note No Blues

Sarah Vaughan, Studio Orchestra Golden Hits Misty

Earl Klugh Solo Guitar It's Only a Paper Moon

Charles Mingus Large Ensemble The Shoes of teh Fisherman's Wife The Shoes of the Fisherman's Wife are Some Jive Ass Slippers

Andy Bey, Peter Washington, Kenny Washington Ain't Necessarily So Someone to Watch Over Me

Sarah Vaughan, Studio Orchestra Golden Hits C'est La Vie

Wes Montgomery, Studio Orchestra A Day in the Life Windy

Emily Remler, Larry Coryell Retrospective, volume one Joyspring

Clifford Brown, Harold Land, Max Roach, George Morrow, Richie Powell Study in Brown Take the A Train

Renee Rosnes, John Patitucci, Jeff "Tain" Watts, Duduka Da Fonseca, Steve Turre, Shelley Brown, Chris Potter Life On Earth The Call of triton

The Gil Evans Orchestra Out of the Cool Where Flamingos Fly

Stephane Grappelli, Michel Petruciani Flamingo Flamingo

Bill Lee, Studio Orchestra, Branford Marsalis Do the Right Thing Original Score Malcolm and Martin

Paul Bollenback, Joey DeFrancesco, Jeff "Tain" Watts, Jim Rotundi, Steve Wilson, Eric Alexander, Steve Davis, Broto Roy Soul Grooves Ain't No Mountain High Enough

Stan Getz, Astrud Gilberto, Gary Burton, Gene Cherico, Joe Hunt Getz Au Go Go Only Trust Your Heart

Alan Pasqua, Darek Oles, Peter Erskine My New Old Friend Wichita Lineman

Pat Martino, Joey DeFrancesco, Billy Hart Live at Yoshi's El Hombre

Robert Flack, Donny Hathaway, Studio Orchestra Robert Flack & Donny Hathaway When Love Has Grown

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Fugue (1917)

Maurice Duruflé: Mass 'Cum Jubilo' (1966)

Francis Poulenc: Gloria (1961)

Charles Gounod: Meditation after Bach 'Ave Maria' (1859)

Felix Mendelssohn: Scherzo from String Quartet No. 4 (1838)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Bright Vision – Concert and session recordings plus conversation with American performer, researcher, and teacher Renée Anne Louprette

J.S BACH: Fugue in G, BWV 541.

SUZANNE van SOLDT: Dances.

FRANCISCO CORREA de ARAUXO: Tiento de Medio Registro de Tiple de Quarto Tono.

SEBASTIAN DÜRON: Gaitilla de mano izquierda.

GUY BOVET: Salamanca, fr Préludes Hambourgeois Renée-Anne Louprette (1987 Kney/St. Thomas Aquinas Chapel, University of St. Thomas, Saint Paul, MN)

R.A. OUPRETTE (arr.): 3 Pieces for Uilleann Pipes and Organ (Bright Vision 1; Mirage; Bright Vision II) Ivan Goff, uilleann pipes; Renée Ann Louprette (1993 Mander/St. Ignatius Loyola Church, New York, NY)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: January Birthdays - This month we celebrate significant birthdays for John Tavener and Francis Poulenc, as well as remembering the birthdays of Mozart and Schubert on this edition of With Heart and Voice. Join Peter DuBois for the party!

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air (1731)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto in d (1740)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier Bk.1: Prelude & Fugue No. 1 (1722)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Motet 'Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied' (1726)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 3 in A-Flat (1841)

Johannes Brahms: Ballade No. 1 (1854)

Igor Stravinsky: Pulcinella Suite (1947)

Ferruccio Busoni: Fantasia after Bach (1909)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet Suite No. 1 (1936)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Trio No. 33 in g (1793)

Jean Sibelius: Finlandia (1899)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Friedrich Hollander: Falling in Love Again Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello; Hannah Roberts, cello

Joseph Bologne Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 4 No. 2 Romuald Grimbert-Barre, violin; Colour of Music Festival Virtuosi; Jean Montes, conductor Colour of Music Festival, The Riviera Theater, Charleston, SC

Piano Puzzler Contestants: Isabella & Francesca Dawas calling from Minneapolis, MN

Bela Bartok: Mikrokosmos Vol. 6, No. 146 Balazs Szokolay, piano

Alan Shulman: Theme and Variations for viola, strings, and harp) Michael Klotz, viola; Caroga Arts Ensemble; Alexander Platt, conductor Maverick Concerts, Maverick Concert Hall, Woodstock, NY

Johann Sebastian Bach: Three-Part Inventions (Sinfonias), Nos. 9 & 12 Jeffrey Kahane, piano

Granville Bantock: A Celtic Symphony The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY

Irving Fine: Romanza Dolce Suono Ensemble Dolce Suono Ensemble Presents, Trinity Center for Urban Life, Philadelphia, PA

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita in D minor for solo violin, BWV 1004: Chaconne Itamar Zorman, violin UGA Office of Performing Arts, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA

14:00 ORCHESTRAS FROM THE EUROPEAN BROADCASTING UNION with Robbie Ellis – Royal Liverpool Philharmonic, Domingo Hindoyan, conductor; Paul Lewis, piano, recorded 9-21-23 in Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool

Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from West Side Story Orchestra

Aaron Copland: Piano Concerto

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dances Op 45

Leonard Bernstein: Chichester Psalms—Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Choir; Liverpool Philharmonic Youth Choir; Loverpool Metropolitan Cathedral Choir; Gerard Schwarz, conductor

Ferdinand Hérold "La Fille mal gardée" (excerpt)—Barry Wordsworth, conductor

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Barbara Hannigan, conductor; Aphrodite Patoulidou, soprano – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 11/11/2023.

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 44 in E minor ‘Mourning’

Claude Vivier: Lonely Child

György Ligeti: Lontano for Orchestra

Richard Strauss: Death and Transfiguration Op 24

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded Various - We hear the first work Brahms wrote for a solo instrument and a stunning Wieniawski Polonaise played by a 13-year-old violinist. We also meet a teenage baritone who has been drawn to community activism since childhood, a guitarist who plays an arrangement of Dizzy Gillespie’s Night in Tunisia, and a young pianist who shares a special tip she got from piano superstar Lang Lang… play like a grandma!

Xinran Shi, 13, piano, from San Jose, CA (Recorded at SFCM, San Francisco) Opus 23, 'Ten Preludes' - Prelude No. 6 and No. 2 (6:25) Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873-1943)

Raghav Ramgopal, 16, voice (baritone), from Los Altos Hills, CA (Recorded at SFCM, San Francisco) Ideale Melodia (3:19) Francesco Paulo Tosti (1846-1916)

Sara Flexer, 14, cello, from Palo Alto, CA (Recorded at SFCM, San Francisco) Cello Sonata No. 1 in E minor, Op. 38, Mvmt 2 (6:22) Johannes Brahms (1833-1897)

Peter Dugan, piano Jupiter from The Planets Gustav Holst (1874-1934) arr. Dugan

Jack Davisson, 18, guitar, from Palo Alto, CA (Recorded at SFCM, San Francisco) A Night in Tunisia (4:42) Dizzy Gillespie (1917-1993) arr. Roland Dyens (1955-2016)

Neal Eisfeldt, 13, violin, from Lake Zurich, IL (Recorded at WFMT Chicago) Polonaise de concert in D major, Op. 4 (5:06) Henryk Wieniawski (1835-1880)

Reprise Jack Davisson Night in Tunisia

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Johannes Brahms: Variations & Fugue on a Theme by Handel (1861)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-Flat (1798)

Luigi Cherubini: Requiem No. 1 (1816)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Stephen Stanziano: Fantasy for Flute and Piano (1994) Kathryn Thomas Umble, flute; Randall Fusco, piano

Stephen Stanziano: A Thousand Bouquets (2009) Lara Troyer, soprano; Eric Charnofsky, piano

Stephen Stanziano: Triptych (2009) Randall Fusco, piano

Andrew Rindfleisch: Night Singing (2004) Zeitgeist

Edwin London: Dirge with Bells from “Jove’s Nectar” (1994) Gregg Smith Singers; instrumental ensemble/Gregg Smith, cond.

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - A Path to an Inclusive Economy - LaRese Purnell, Michael A Baston

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andantino from Piano Concerto No. 9 (1777)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Panorama (1889)

John Dowland: Me, me, and none but me (1603)

Isaac Albéniz: Córdoba from 'Cantos de España' (1896)

Gregorio Allegri: Miserere (1638)

Patrick Doyle: Hamlet: Ophelia's Funeral (1996)

Richard Strauss: Improvisation from Violin Sonata (1888)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 12 (1886)

Duke Ellington: A Single Petal of a Rose (1959)

Traditional: The Truth Sent from Above