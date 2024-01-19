WCLV Program Guide 01-20-2024
WCLV's Scheduled Playlist for Sat 1/20/24.
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA
Artist-Album-Track
Marshall Gilkes, Life Songs, Fresh Start
Toshiko Akiyoshi, Tales of a Courtesan, I Ain’t Gonna Ask No More
Oscar Peterson, Con Alma, Blues for My Landlady
Dave Stryker, Groove Street, Infant Eyes
Flying Horse Big Band, A Message From…, On the Ginza
Ulysses Owens Jr., A New Beat, Stocks
Terell Stafford, Between Two, Wruth’s Blues
The Heavy Hitters, The Heavy Hitters, Silverdust
Les McCann – Eddie Harris, Swiss Movement, Compared to What
Les McCann, How’s Your Mother?, Doin’ That Thing
Stanley Turrentine, How’s Your Mother?, Smile, Stacey
Walter Bishop Jr., Bish at the Bank, So What
Miles Davis, Walkin’, Blue ‘n’ Boogie
Dave Brubeck, Live from the Northwest, When the Saints
Pacific Jazz Group, Pacific Jazz Group, Bernie’s Tune
Gerry Mulligan, California Concerts Vol. 1, A Bark for Barksdale
The 14, Islands, Man from Tanganyika
Wilbur Harden – John Coltrane, Tanganyika Strut, Tanganyika Strut
Richard Baratta, Off the Charts, Molten Glass
Ada Rovatti, The Hidden World of Pilloo, Simba’s Samba
03:00 JAZZ NETWORK
Artist-Album-Track
Bill Evans, Scott LaFaro, Paul Motian Explorations The Boy Next Door
Miles Davis, Bill Evans, John Coltrane, Cannonball Adderley, Paul Chambers, Jimmy Cobb Kind of Blue All Blues
Joey DeFrancesco, Byron Landham, Paul Bollenback All About My Girl Donna Lee
Lenore Rapahel, Howard Alden Loverly Back Home Again in Indiana
June Christy, Studio Orchestra The Best of June Christy, the Jazz Sessions Looking For a Boy
David Mann, Brian Dunne, David Finck, Mike Ricchiuti Jazz for Couch Potatoes Mary Tyler Moore Show
Andre Previn, David Finck Live at the Jazz Standard Oh! Lady Be Good
Gene Bertoncini, Michael Patterson, David Finck, Concerti Invitation
Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Live at MCG Evidence
Hank Jones, Elvin Jones, Richard Davis The Great Jazz Trio: Autumn Leaves Rhythm-a-ning
Andre Previn, David Finck Live at the Jazz Standard I Got Rhythm
Ray Charles, Count Basie Orchestra Ray Sings, Basie Swings Look What They've Done to My Song
Dexter Gordon, Bud Powell, Pierre Michelot, Kenny Clarke Blue Gershwin Our Love is Here To Stay
Chick Corea, Pat Metheny, Roy Haynes, Dave Holland, Gary Burton Like Minds Windows
Terence Blanchard, Reginald Veal, Carl Allen, Steve Turre, Donald Harrison, Kenny Kirkland Jazz In Film Anatomy of a Murder
James Brown, Studio Orchestra Soul On Top The Man In the Glass
Lalo Schifrin, Studio Orchestra Music from the Motion Picture Bullitt Cantata for Combo
Ray Brown, John Clayton, Jeff Clayton, Freddie Green, Jeff Hamilton Super Bass One Armed Bandit
Kenny Barron, Charlie Haden, Roy Haynes Wanton Spirit The Loss Of a Moment
Karrin Allyson, Randy Weinstein, Ed Howard, Matt Wilson Round Midnight Smile
Wayne Shorter, Freddie Hubbard, Jymie Meritt, ARt Blakey, Bobby Timmons, Curtis Fuller Mosaic Children of the Night
Blossom Dearie, Jack Marshall, Studio Orchestra May I Come In? Charade
James Brown, Studio Orchestra Soul On Top Papa's Got a Brand New Bag
Joshua Redman, Peter Martin, Christopher Thomas, Brian Blade Spirit of the Moment Slapstick
Billy Rogers The Guitar Artistry of Billy Rogers How insensitive
Shirley Scott, Arthur Harper, Mickey Roker Great Scott! Triste
Maria Toledo, Stan Getz, Antonio Carlos Jobim, Paolo Fereira, Jose Carlos, Luiz Bonfa, Vincius De Moraes Verve Jazz Masters 13: Antonio Carlos Jobim So Danco Samba
Horace Silver, Blue Mitchell, Junior Cook, Gene Taylor, Roy Brooks Silver's Serenade Let's Get to the Nitty Gritty
The Gil Evans Orchestra Out of the Cool Sister Sadie
Horace Silver, Blue Mitchell, Junior Cook, Gene Taylor, Roy Brooks Silver's Serenade Sweet Sweetie Dee
Oscar Peterson, Dizzy Gillespie Oscar Peterson & Dizzy Gillespie Caravan
Oscar Peterson, Ray Brown, Ed Thigpen Night Train I Got It Bad and That Ain't Good
Karrin Allyson, Randy Weinstein, Ed Howard, Rod Fleeman, Matt Wilson Round Midnight Sophisticated Lady
Oscar Peterson, Ray Brown, Ed Thigpen Night Train Moten Swing
June Christy, Studio Orchestra The Best of June Christy, the Jazz Sessions It Don't Mean A Thing
06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.
Gerónimo Giménez Intermezzo from "The Wedding of Luis Alonso" National Orchestra of Spain Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos
Gerónimo Giménez Prelude to "La Leyenda del Beso" (The Legend of the Kiss) National Orchestra of Spain Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos
Johannes Brahms Violin Sonata No. 2 in A, Op. 100 Jaime Laredo, violin; Jean-Bernard Pommier, piano
Joaquín Rodrigo Concierto de Aranjuez Sharon Isbin, guitar; New York Philharmonic José Serebrier
Leopold Mozart Trumpet Concerto in D Arturo Sandoval, trumpet; London Symphony Orchestra Luis Haza
Candelario Huízar Imágenes Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas Alondra de la Parra
Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 32 in c, Op. 111 Blanca Uribe, piano
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Friedrich Hollander: Falling in Love Again Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello; Hannah Roberts, cello
Joseph Bologne Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 4 No. 2 Romuald Grimbert-Barre, violin; Colour of Music Festival Virtuosi; Jean Montes, conductor Colour of Music Festival, The Riviera Theater, Charleston, SC
Piano Puzzler Contestants: Isabella & Francesca Dawas calling from Minneapolis, MN
Bela Bartok: Mikrokosmos Vol. 6, No. 146 Balazs Szokolay, piano
Alan Shulman: Theme and Variations for viola, strings, and harp) Michael Klotz, viola; Caroga Arts Ensemble; Alexander Platt, conductor Maverick Concerts, Maverick Concert Hall, Woodstock, NY
Johann Sebastian Bach: Three-Part Inventions (Sinfonias), Nos. 9 & 12 Jeffrey Kahane, piano
Granville Bantock: A Celtic Symphony The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY
Irving Fine: Romanza Dolce Suono Ensemble Dolce Suono Ensemble Presents, Trinity Center for Urban Life, Philadelphia, PA
Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita in D minor for solo violin, BWV 1004: Chaconne Itamar Zorman, violin UGA Office of Performing Arts, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA
10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber
John Barry: Dances With Wolves: Themes (1990)
Jacques Ibert: Escales 'Ports of Call' (1922)
Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from 'West Side Story' (1961)
Sir Arnold Bax: Mediterranean (1922)
Gilbert & Sullivan: The Mikado: The Flowers that Bloom in the Spring (1885)
11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND
James Horner: Titanic: My Heart Will Go On (1997)
George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 1 (1901)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 in C (1800)
John Dowland: Sleep, wayward thoughts (1597)
Anthony Holborne: Galliard 'My selfe' (1599)
12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded Various - We hear the first work Brahms wrote for a solo instrument and a stunning Wieniawski Polonaise played by a 13-year-old violinist. We also meet a teenage baritone who has been drawn to community activism since childhood, a guitarist who plays an arrangement of Dizzy Gillespie’s Night in Tunisia, and a young pianist who shares a special tip she got from piano superstar Lang Lang… play like a grandma!
Xinran Shi, 13, piano, from San Jose, CA (Recorded at SFCM, San Francisco) Opus 23, 'Ten Preludes' - Prelude No. 6 and No. 2 (6:25) Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873-1943)
Raghav Ramgopal, 16, voice (baritone), from Los Altos Hills, CA (Recorded at SFCM, San Francisco) Ideale Melodia (3:19) Francesco Paulo Tosti (1846-1916)
Sara Flexer, 14, cello, from Palo Alto, CA (Recorded at SFCM, San Francisco) Cello Sonata No. 1 in E minor, Op. 38, Mvmt 2 (6:22) Johannes Brahms (1833-1897)
Peter Dugan, piano Jupiter from The Planets Gustav Holst (1874-1934) arr. Dugan
Jack Davisson, 18, guitar, from Palo Alto, CA (Recorded at SFCM, San Francisco) A Night in Tunisia (4:42) Dizzy Gillespie (1917-1993) arr. Roland Dyens (1955-2016)
Neal Eisfeldt, 13, violin, from Lake Zurich, IL (Recorded at WFMT Chicago) Polonaise de concert in D major, Op. 4 (5:06) Henryk Wieniawski (1835-1880)
Reprise Jack Davisson Night in Tunisia
13:00 ROBERT K. JOHNSON FOUNDATION METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder
The Metropolitan Opera’s 2023-24 season continues with the powerful drama that opened the Met season last fall: Dead Man Walking by Jake Heggie. Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin led this acclaimed American opera in its first Met performances. The cast starred mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato as Sister Helen Prejean, fighting for the soul of a condemned man. Bass-baritone Ryan McKinny was Joseph De Rocher, a convict awaiting execution for a horrifying crime. They were joined by Susan Graham and Latonia Moore in a gripping new production by Ivo van Hove.
16:08 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petry
Paul Hindemith: Symphonic Metamorphosis of Themes by Carl Maria von Weber (1943)
Walter Piston: The Incredible Flutist: Suite (1940)
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 3 for Orchestra (1860)
17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Hollywood’s Greatest Year, 1939
Alfred Newman: Selznick International Pictures Fanfare—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt
Franz Waxman: MGM Fanfare—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt
McHugh: Universal Pictures Fanfare—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt
Max Steiner: Warner Bros. Fanfare--National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt
Alfred Newman: 20th Century Fox Fanfare—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt
Herbert Stothart: The Wizard of Oz: Concert Suite—Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri (Philips 432109) 11:03
Max Steiner: Gone With the Wind: Polka—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt
Max Steiner: Gone With the Wind: Suite —Westminster Philharmonic/Kenneth Alwyn
Max Steiner: Dark Victory: Suite—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Private Lives of Elizabeth & Essex: Suite—London Symphony/André Previn
Victor Young: Gulliver’s Travels: Prelude & Finale—Moscow Symphony Chorus & Orchestra/William Stromberg
Gerard Carbonara: Stagecoach: Suite—City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman
Alfred Newman: Wuthering Heights: Cathy’s Theme—Itzhak Perlman, violin; Boston Pops/John Williams
18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Tribute to Tom Jones – We lost a sterling lyricist in August with the passing of Tom Jones at 95. Selections from The Fantasticks, I Do! I Do! and his other musicals written with composer Harvey Schmidt in an interview with Bill Rudman taped in 1985.
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Hugo Alfvén: Swedish Rhapsody No. 1 'Midsummer Vigil' (1904)
Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Piano Concerto No. 2 in c (1911)
20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – Minnesota Orchestra, Thomas Sondergard, conductor
Lili Boulanger: Of a Spring Morning
Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose (complete ballet)
Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring
Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 3—Osmo Vänskä, conductor
22:00 WEEKEND CLASSICAL RADIO with Robert Conrad
Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude (1862)
Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 9 'Great C Major' (1828)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Jacques Offenbach: The Tales of Hoffmann: Barcarolle (1881)
Arvo Pärt: Spiegel im Spiegel (1978)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Romance in A (1891)
Traditional: She Moved Through the Fair
Stéphan Elmas: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1882)
Jacob Praetorius: Quam pulchra es (1606)
Charles Koechlin: Evening Peace from 'The Persian Hours' (1913)
Anthony Holborne: Pavan 'The Image of Melancholy' (1599)
Sergei Prokofiev: Alexander Nevsky: The Field of the Dead (1939)
Johannes Brahms: Wie Melodien zieht es mir (1886)