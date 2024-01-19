WCLV Program Guide 01-20-2024

WCLV's Scheduled Playlist for Sat 1/20/24.

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Marshall Gilkes, Life Songs, Fresh Start

Toshiko Akiyoshi, Tales of a Courtesan, I Ain’t Gonna Ask No More

Oscar Peterson, Con Alma, Blues for My Landlady

Dave Stryker, Groove Street, Infant Eyes

Flying Horse Big Band, A Message From…, On the Ginza

Ulysses Owens Jr., A New Beat, Stocks

Terell Stafford, Between Two, Wruth’s Blues

The Heavy Hitters, The Heavy Hitters, Silverdust

Les McCann – Eddie Harris, Swiss Movement, Compared to What

Les McCann, How’s Your Mother?, Doin’ That Thing

Stanley Turrentine, How’s Your Mother?, Smile, Stacey

Walter Bishop Jr., Bish at the Bank, So What

Miles Davis, Walkin’, Blue ‘n’ Boogie

Dave Brubeck, Live from the Northwest, When the Saints

Pacific Jazz Group, Pacific Jazz Group, Bernie’s Tune

Gerry Mulligan, California Concerts Vol. 1, A Bark for Barksdale

The 14, Islands, Man from Tanganyika

Wilbur Harden – John Coltrane, Tanganyika Strut, Tanganyika Strut

Richard Baratta, Off the Charts, Molten Glass

Ada Rovatti, The Hidden World of Pilloo, Simba’s Samba

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Bill Evans, Scott LaFaro, Paul Motian Explorations The Boy Next Door

Miles Davis, Bill Evans, John Coltrane, Cannonball Adderley, Paul Chambers, Jimmy Cobb Kind of Blue All Blues

Joey DeFrancesco, Byron Landham, Paul Bollenback All About My Girl Donna Lee

Lenore Rapahel, Howard Alden Loverly Back Home Again in Indiana

June Christy, Studio Orchestra The Best of June Christy, the Jazz Sessions Looking For a Boy

David Mann, Brian Dunne, David Finck, Mike Ricchiuti Jazz for Couch Potatoes Mary Tyler Moore Show

Andre Previn, David Finck Live at the Jazz Standard Oh! Lady Be Good

Gene Bertoncini, Michael Patterson, David Finck, Concerti Invitation

Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Live at MCG Evidence

Hank Jones, Elvin Jones, Richard Davis The Great Jazz Trio: Autumn Leaves Rhythm-a-ning

Andre Previn, David Finck Live at the Jazz Standard I Got Rhythm

Ray Charles, Count Basie Orchestra Ray Sings, Basie Swings Look What They've Done to My Song

Dexter Gordon, Bud Powell, Pierre Michelot, Kenny Clarke Blue Gershwin Our Love is Here To Stay

Chick Corea, Pat Metheny, Roy Haynes, Dave Holland, Gary Burton Like Minds Windows

Terence Blanchard, Reginald Veal, Carl Allen, Steve Turre, Donald Harrison, Kenny Kirkland Jazz In Film Anatomy of a Murder

James Brown, Studio Orchestra Soul On Top The Man In the Glass

Lalo Schifrin, Studio Orchestra Music from the Motion Picture Bullitt Cantata for Combo

Ray Brown, John Clayton, Jeff Clayton, Freddie Green, Jeff Hamilton Super Bass One Armed Bandit

Kenny Barron, Charlie Haden, Roy Haynes Wanton Spirit The Loss Of a Moment

Karrin Allyson, Randy Weinstein, Ed Howard, Matt Wilson Round Midnight Smile

Wayne Shorter, Freddie Hubbard, Jymie Meritt, ARt Blakey, Bobby Timmons, Curtis Fuller Mosaic Children of the Night

Blossom Dearie, Jack Marshall, Studio Orchestra May I Come In? Charade

James Brown, Studio Orchestra Soul On Top Papa's Got a Brand New Bag

Joshua Redman, Peter Martin, Christopher Thomas, Brian Blade Spirit of the Moment Slapstick

Billy Rogers The Guitar Artistry of Billy Rogers How insensitive

Shirley Scott, Arthur Harper, Mickey Roker Great Scott! Triste

Maria Toledo, Stan Getz, Antonio Carlos Jobim, Paolo Fereira, Jose Carlos, Luiz Bonfa, Vincius De Moraes Verve Jazz Masters 13: Antonio Carlos Jobim So Danco Samba

Horace Silver, Blue Mitchell, Junior Cook, Gene Taylor, Roy Brooks Silver's Serenade Let's Get to the Nitty Gritty

The Gil Evans Orchestra Out of the Cool Sister Sadie

Horace Silver, Blue Mitchell, Junior Cook, Gene Taylor, Roy Brooks Silver's Serenade Sweet Sweetie Dee

Oscar Peterson, Dizzy Gillespie Oscar Peterson & Dizzy Gillespie Caravan

Oscar Peterson, Ray Brown, Ed Thigpen Night Train I Got It Bad and That Ain't Good

Karrin Allyson, Randy Weinstein, Ed Howard, Rod Fleeman, Matt Wilson Round Midnight Sophisticated Lady

Oscar Peterson, Ray Brown, Ed Thigpen Night Train Moten Swing

June Christy, Studio Orchestra The Best of June Christy, the Jazz Sessions It Don't Mean A Thing

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

Gerónimo Giménez Intermezzo from "The Wedding of Luis Alonso" National Orchestra of Spain Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos

Gerónimo Giménez Prelude to "La Leyenda del Beso" (The Legend of the Kiss) National Orchestra of Spain Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos

Johannes Brahms Violin Sonata No. 2 in A, Op. 100 Jaime Laredo, violin; Jean-Bernard Pommier, piano

Joaquín Rodrigo Concierto de Aranjuez Sharon Isbin, guitar; New York Philharmonic José Serebrier

Leopold Mozart Trumpet Concerto in D Arturo Sandoval, trumpet; London Symphony Orchestra Luis Haza

Candelario Huízar Imágenes Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas Alondra de la Parra

Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 32 in c, Op. 111 Blanca Uribe, piano

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Friedrich Hollander: Falling in Love Again Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello; Hannah Roberts, cello

Joseph Bologne Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 4 No. 2 Romuald Grimbert-Barre, violin; Colour of Music Festival Virtuosi; Jean Montes, conductor Colour of Music Festival, The Riviera Theater, Charleston, SC

Piano Puzzler Contestants: Isabella & Francesca Dawas calling from Minneapolis, MN

Bela Bartok: Mikrokosmos Vol. 6, No. 146 Balazs Szokolay, piano

Alan Shulman: Theme and Variations for viola, strings, and harp) Michael Klotz, viola; Caroga Arts Ensemble; Alexander Platt, conductor Maverick Concerts, Maverick Concert Hall, Woodstock, NY

Johann Sebastian Bach: Three-Part Inventions (Sinfonias), Nos. 9 & 12 Jeffrey Kahane, piano

Granville Bantock: A Celtic Symphony The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY

Irving Fine: Romanza Dolce Suono Ensemble Dolce Suono Ensemble Presents, Trinity Center for Urban Life, Philadelphia, PA

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita in D minor for solo violin, BWV 1004: Chaconne Itamar Zorman, violin UGA Office of Performing Arts, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

John Barry: Dances With Wolves: Themes (1990)

Jacques Ibert: Escales 'Ports of Call' (1922)

Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from 'West Side Story' (1961)

Sir Arnold Bax: Mediterranean (1922)

Gilbert & Sullivan: The Mikado: The Flowers that Bloom in the Spring (1885)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

James Horner: Titanic: My Heart Will Go On (1997)

George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 1 (1901)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 in C (1800)

John Dowland: Sleep, wayward thoughts (1597)

Anthony Holborne: Galliard 'My selfe' (1599)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded Various - We hear the first work Brahms wrote for a solo instrument and a stunning Wieniawski Polonaise played by a 13-year-old violinist. We also meet a teenage baritone who has been drawn to community activism since childhood, a guitarist who plays an arrangement of Dizzy Gillespie’s Night in Tunisia, and a young pianist who shares a special tip she got from piano superstar Lang Lang… play like a grandma!

Xinran Shi, 13, piano, from San Jose, CA (Recorded at SFCM, San Francisco) Opus 23, 'Ten Preludes' - Prelude No. 6 and No. 2 (6:25) Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873-1943)

Raghav Ramgopal, 16, voice (baritone), from Los Altos Hills, CA (Recorded at SFCM, San Francisco) Ideale Melodia (3:19) Francesco Paulo Tosti (1846-1916)

Sara Flexer, 14, cello, from Palo Alto, CA (Recorded at SFCM, San Francisco) Cello Sonata No. 1 in E minor, Op. 38, Mvmt 2 (6:22) Johannes Brahms (1833-1897)

Peter Dugan, piano Jupiter from The Planets Gustav Holst (1874-1934) arr. Dugan

Jack Davisson, 18, guitar, from Palo Alto, CA (Recorded at SFCM, San Francisco) A Night in Tunisia (4:42) Dizzy Gillespie (1917-1993) arr. Roland Dyens (1955-2016)

Neal Eisfeldt, 13, violin, from Lake Zurich, IL (Recorded at WFMT Chicago) Polonaise de concert in D major, Op. 4 (5:06) Henryk Wieniawski (1835-1880)

Reprise Jack Davisson Night in Tunisia

13:00 ROBERT K. JOHNSON FOUNDATION METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder

The Metropolitan Opera’s 2023-24 season continues with the powerful drama that opened the Met season last fall: Dead Man Walking by Jake Heggie. Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin led this acclaimed American opera in its first Met performances. The cast starred mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato as Sister Helen Prejean, fighting for the soul of a condemned man. Bass-baritone Ryan McKinny was Joseph De Rocher, a convict awaiting execution for a horrifying crime. They were joined by Susan Graham and Latonia Moore in a gripping new production by Ivo van Hove.

16:08 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petry

Paul Hindemith: Symphonic Metamorphosis of Themes by Carl Maria von Weber (1943)

Walter Piston: The Incredible Flutist: Suite (1940)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 3 for Orchestra (1860)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Hollywood’s Greatest Year, 1939

Alfred Newman: Selznick International Pictures Fanfare—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt

Franz Waxman: MGM Fanfare—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt

McHugh: Universal Pictures Fanfare—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt

Max Steiner: Warner Bros. Fanfare--National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt

Alfred Newman: 20th Century Fox Fanfare—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt

Herbert Stothart: The Wizard of Oz: Concert Suite—Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri (Philips 432109) 11:03

Max Steiner: Gone With the Wind: Polka—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt

Max Steiner: Gone With the Wind: Suite —Westminster Philharmonic/Kenneth Alwyn

Max Steiner: Dark Victory: Suite—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Private Lives of Elizabeth & Essex: Suite—London Symphony/André Previn

Victor Young: Gulliver’s Travels: Prelude & Finale—Moscow Symphony Chorus & Orchestra/William Stromberg

Gerard Carbonara: Stagecoach: Suite—City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman

Alfred Newman: Wuthering Heights: Cathy’s Theme—Itzhak Perlman, violin; Boston Pops/John Williams

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Tribute to Tom Jones – We lost a sterling lyricist in August with the passing of Tom Jones at 95. Selections from The Fantasticks, I Do! I Do! and his other musicals written with composer Harvey Schmidt in an interview with Bill Rudman taped in 1985.

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Hugo Alfvén: Swedish Rhapsody No. 1 'Midsummer Vigil' (1904)

Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Piano Concerto No. 2 in c (1911)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – Minnesota Orchestra, Thomas Sondergard, conductor

Lili Boulanger: Of a Spring Morning

Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose (complete ballet)

Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 3—Osmo Vänskä, conductor

22:00 WEEKEND CLASSICAL RADIO with Robert Conrad

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude (1862)

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 9 'Great C Major' (1828)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Jacques Offenbach: The Tales of Hoffmann: Barcarolle (1881)

Arvo Pärt: Spiegel im Spiegel (1978)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Romance in A (1891)

Traditional: She Moved Through the Fair

Stéphan Elmas: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1882)

Jacob Praetorius: Quam pulchra es (1606)

Charles Koechlin: Evening Peace from 'The Persian Hours' (1913)

Anthony Holborne: Pavan 'The Image of Melancholy' (1599)

Sergei Prokofiev: Alexander Nevsky: The Field of the Dead (1939)

Johannes Brahms: Wie Melodien zieht es mir (1886)