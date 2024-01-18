WCLV Program Guide 01-18-2024
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Lafayette Gilchrist Undaunted Ride It Out
John Scofield Uncle John's Cabin Stairway To The Stars
John Hicks Some Other Time Naima's Love Song
James Carter Present Tense Shadowy Sands
Gregory Tardy In His Timing The Roman Road
Joe Henderson In & Out Serenity
Helen Merrill Clear Out of this World Clear Out Of This World
D Heitger-B Lhostky Doin' The Voom Voom Saturday Night Function
Michael Weiss Homage We Love Horace
Bronx Horns Silver in the Bronx Mexican Hip Dance
Flying Horse Big Band A Message Gregory Is Here
Jose James Yesterday I had the Blues God Bless The Child
Audrey Ochoa The Head of a Mouse The Con Artist
Willie Jones III Fallen Heroes To Wisdom The Prize
Jocelyn Gould Sonic Bouquet Is That So
Miles Davis ESP EightyOne [B]
Bill Frisell Four Claude Utley
Dave Burrell Margy Pargy My Foolish Heart
Marshall Gilkes Cyclic Journey Part VIII Musings
Mark Lewis The New York Sessions Connie
Jeff Parker Like-Coping Days Fly By
Bill Evans Everybody Digs Bill Evans Peace Piece
Jessica Williams At Yoshi's Vol 2 Flamenco Sketches
Lauren Sevian Bliss Evergreen
Roy Eldridge After You've Gone The Gasser
Jack Wilson Something Personal Shosh
Wynton Marsalis Marsalis Standard Time Vol 3 Big Butter And Egg Man
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Soul Message Band Soulful Days Matador
Grant Green Sunday Mornin' Come Sunrise
Charles Ruggerio Drummer/Composer B. Lew's 'Be Loose' Blues
Kenny Wheeler Songs for Quintet The Long Waiting
Mike Moreno First in Mind Mantra # 5
Charles Lloyd Voices in the Night Requiem
Mads Vinding Daddio Don Days Of Wine And Roses
Sphere On Tour Beautiful Friendship
Joe Lovano Trio Tapestry And Now The Queen
Gilbert Castellanos Esperame in El Cielo Totem Pole
Gary Burton Like Minds Question And Answer
Christian Jacob New Standards Vol 5 A Ballad for Now
Dave Stryker Prime Hope
Jonathan Kriesberg Nine Stories Wide That Reminds Me
Patricia Barber Nightclub So In Love
Diego Rivera Love and Peace Alabama
Jay Hoggard Raise Your Spirit Consciousness Deluge
Sam Taylor Let Go Let Go
D Askren-M Benedict Paraphernalia Mahjong
Lily White Daughter of Good Fortune Grooveyard Blues
Sean Mason The Southern Suite SilkyM
Juan Iida Evergreen Bellarosa
Branford Marsalis Romare Bearden Revealed Seabreeze
Roberta Gambarini So In Love Day In Day Out
Blue Moods Swing & Soul Sweet Honey Bee
Tommy Flanangan Solo Piano Ruby My Dear
Zoot Sims I Wish I Were Twins You Go Your Way
Avashai Cohen Gently Disturbed Variations In G Minor
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Mikado: Overture (1885)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo & Finale from String Quartet No. 2 (1800)
Tylman Susato: The Danserye: Renaissance Dances (1551)
Alberto Ginastera: Suite of Native Dances (1946)
Leroy Anderson: The Typewriter (1950)
Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Entrance of the Emperor & his Court (1927)
John Philip Sousa: March 'The Pathfinder of Panama' (1915)
Arrigo Boito: Mefistofele: Prelude (1867)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto in g (1740)
Joaquín Rodrigo: I come from the poplars, Mother (1947)
Henry Purcell: Amphitrion: Air (1690)
François Couperin: Sonata No. 1 'La Pucelle' (1690)
'PDQ Bach': Safe Sextet
Léo Delibes: Sylvia: Valse lente (1876)
Stu Philips: Battlestar Galactica: Main title (1978)
'PDQ Bach': Two Rounds 'The Mule' & 'O Serpent'
Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1: Menuetto (1872)
William Lloyd Webber: Serenade for Strings (1980)
Marc-André Hamelin: Etude No. 6 in d 'Omaggio a D. Scarlatti' (1992)
Sir William Walton: Scherzo from Viola Concerto (1929)
Margaret Bonds: Simon Bore the Cross: The Trial (1965)
George Walker: Lyric for Strings (1990)
Aaron Copland: Billy the Kid: Three Dances (1938)
John Williams: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Hedwig's Theme (2001)
Darius Milhaud: Le Boeuf sur le toit (1920)
Bernard Herrmann: Vertigo: Prelude & Scène d'amour (1958)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 7 (1878)
Benjamin Britten: Frolicsome Finale from 'A Simple Symphony' (1934)
Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 12 'Revolutionary' (1832)
Pietro Mascagni: L'amico Fritz: Intermezzo (1891)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Flute Sonata in g (1740)
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 4: Norwegian Dance (1888)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Valerie Coleman: Tracing Visions: Amandla! (2022)
Valerie Coleman: Tracing Visions: Till. (2022)
Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Symphonie Concertante in G (1778)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1895)
Alexander Glazunov: Mélodie (1888)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Orchestral Suite for 3 Oboes & Bassoon
Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice (1897)
Samuel Barber: Medea's Dance of Vengeance (1956)
Jacques Offenbach: Master Péronilla: Overture (1878)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 95 in c (1791)
Igor Stravinsky: Symphony in C (1940)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Antonio Caldara: Cajo Marzio Coriolano: Overture (1717)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Coriolan Overture (1807)
Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2 (1879)
William Alwyn: Suite of Scottish Dances (1946)
Benjamin Britten: Gloriana: Courtly Dances (1953)
Leopold Kozeluch: Piano Concerto No. 5 in E-Flat (1785)
Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Polovetsian Dances (1887)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite from Bach's Violin Partita No. 3 (1933)
Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance (1955)
Traditional: The Devil's Reel
Percy Grainger: A Reel from Stanford's 'Four Irish Dances' (1905)
Alexander Voormolen: Baron Hop Suite No. 1 (1924)
Emmanuel Chabrier: Habanera (1885)
Franz Anton Hoffmeister: Oboe Concerto in C (1787)
Dimitri Tiomkin: The Guns of Navarone: Main Theme (1961)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo & Rondo from Piano Sonata No. 15 'Pastoral' (1801)
Stanislaw Moniuszko: Overture 'The Fairy Tale' (1848)
Harry Warren: An Affair to Remember: Our Love Affair (1957)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Largo from Concerto for 2 Violins (1723)
Giuseppe Cambini: Wind Quintet No. 3 in F (1802)
Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Verdi's 'Rigoletto' (1859)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Sadko (1869)
Joseph Joachim: Finale from Violin Concerto No. 2 'Hungarian' (1861)
Sir John Stevenson: The Last Rose of Summer (1813)
Traditional: The Kerry Dances
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 22 in C (1773)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Felix Mendelssohn: Allegro from the Octet for Strings (1825)
Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 3 in E 'Tristesse' (1832)
Franz Schubert: Finale from 'Wanderer Fantasy' (1822)
Claude Debussy: Printemps (1887)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 95 in c (1791)
John Field: Piano Concerto No. 3 in E-Flat (1816)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale (1888)
Henryk Wieniawski: Violin Concerto No. 2 in d (1870)
Johannes Brahms: Minuet & Rondo from Serenade No. 2 (1859)
Paul Hindemith: Symphonic Metamorphosis of Themes by Carl Maria von Weber (1943)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from String Quartet No. 7 'Razumovsky No. 1' (1806)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from String Quartet No. 8 'Razumovsky No. 2' (1806)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 78: Duet (1724)
Boris Lyatoshinksy: Symphony No. 3 in b (1951)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in B-Flat for Strings K 137 (1772)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Romance (1885)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Sir Edward Elgar: Salut d'amour (1889)
Robert Moran: Notturno in Weiss (2006)
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 12 in G (1839)
Karl Goldmark: In the Garden from 'Rustic Wedding' Symphony (1875)
Eric Whitacre: Water Night (1995)
Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Oiseaux tristes (1905)
Woldemar Bargiel: Adagio in G (1880)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio for Glass Harmonica (1791)
Robert Schumann: Märchenbilder: Langsam (1851)
Gregorian Chant: Gaude virgo gratiosa (1300)