WCLV Program Guide 01-18-2024

Ideastream Public Media
Published January 18, 2024 at 10:08 AM EST

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Lafayette Gilchrist     Undaunted   Ride It Out

      John Scofield     Uncle John's Cabin      Stairway To The Stars

      John Hicks  Some Other Time   Naima's Love Song

      James Carter      Present Tense     Shadowy Sands

      Gregory Tardy     In His Timing     The Roman Road

      Joe Henderson     In & Out    Serenity

      Helen Merrill     Clear Out of this World Clear Out Of This World

      D Heitger-B Lhostky     Doin' The Voom Voom     Saturday Night Function

                  

      Michael Weiss     Homage      We Love Horace

      Bronx Horns Silver in the Bronx     Mexican Hip Dance

      Flying Horse Big Band   A Message   Gregory Is Here

      Jose James       Yesterday I had the Blues     God Bless The Child

      Audrey Ochoa      The Head of a Mouse     The Con Artist

      Willie Jones III  Fallen Heroes     To Wisdom The Prize

      Jocelyn Gould     Sonic Bouquet     Is That So

      Miles Davis ESP   EightyOne [B]

      Bill Frisell      Four  Claude Utley

      Dave Burrell      Margy Pargy My Foolish Heart

                  

      Marshall Gilkes   Cyclic Journey    Part VIII Musings

      Mark Lewis  The New York Sessions   Connie

      Jeff Parker Like-Coping Days Fly By

      Bill Evans  Everybody Digs Bill Evans     Peace Piece

      Jessica Williams  At Yoshi's Vol 2  Flamenco Sketches

      Lauren Sevian     Bliss Evergreen

      Roy Eldridge      After You've Gone The Gasser

      Jack Wilson Something Personal      Shosh

      Wynton Marsalis   Marsalis Standard Time Vol 3  Big Butter And Egg Man

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Soul Message Band Soulful Days      Matador

      Grant Green Sunday Mornin'    Come Sunrise

      Charles Ruggerio  Drummer/Composer  B. Lew's 'Be Loose' Blues

      Kenny Wheeler     Songs for Quintet The Long Waiting

      Mike Moreno First in Mind     Mantra # 5

      Charles Lloyd     Voices in the Night     Requiem

      Mads Vinding      Daddio Don  Days Of Wine And Roses

      Sphere      On Tour     Beautiful Friendship

      Joe Lovano  Trio Tapestry     And Now The Queen

                  

      Gilbert Castellanos     Esperame in El Cielo    Totem Pole

      Gary Burton Like Minds  Question And Answer

      Christian Jacob   New Standards Vol 5     A Ballad for Now

      Dave Stryker      Prime Hope

      Jonathan Kriesberg      Nine Stories Wide That Reminds Me

      Patricia Barber   Nightclub   So In Love

      Diego Rivera      Love and Peace    Alabama

      Jay Hoggard Raise Your Spirit Consciousness     Deluge

      Sam Taylor  Let Go      Let Go

      

      D Askren-M Benedict     Paraphernalia     Mahjong

      Lily White  Daughter of Good Fortune      Grooveyard Blues

      Sean Mason  The Southern Suite      SilkyM

      Juan Iida   Evergreen   Bellarosa

      Branford Marsalis Romare Bearden Revealed Seabreeze

      Roberta Gambarini So In Love  Day In Day Out

      Blue Moods  Swing & Soul      Sweet Honey Bee

      Tommy Flanangan   Solo Piano  Ruby My Dear

      Zoot Sims   I Wish I Were Twins     You Go Your Way

      Avashai Cohen     Gently Disturbed  Variations In G Minor

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Mikado: Overture (1885)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo & Finale from String Quartet No. 2 (1800)

Tylman Susato: The Danserye: Renaissance Dances (1551)

Alberto Ginastera: Suite of Native Dances (1946)

Leroy Anderson: The Typewriter (1950)

Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Entrance of the Emperor & his Court (1927)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Pathfinder of Panama' (1915)

Arrigo Boito: Mefistofele: Prelude (1867)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto in g (1740)

Joaquín Rodrigo: I come from the poplars, Mother (1947)

Henry Purcell: Amphitrion: Air (1690)

François Couperin: Sonata No. 1 'La Pucelle' (1690)

'PDQ Bach': Safe Sextet

Léo Delibes: Sylvia: Valse lente (1876)

Stu Philips: Battlestar Galactica: Main title (1978)

'PDQ Bach': Two Rounds 'The Mule' & 'O Serpent'

Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1: Menuetto (1872)

William Lloyd Webber: Serenade for Strings (1980)

Marc-André Hamelin: Etude No. 6 in d 'Omaggio a D. Scarlatti' (1992)

Sir William Walton: Scherzo from Viola Concerto (1929)

Margaret Bonds: Simon Bore the Cross: The Trial (1965)

George Walker: Lyric for Strings (1990)

Aaron Copland: Billy the Kid: Three Dances (1938)

John Williams: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Hedwig's Theme (2001)

Darius Milhaud: Le Boeuf sur le toit (1920)

Bernard Herrmann: Vertigo: Prelude & Scène d'amour (1958)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 7 (1878)

Benjamin Britten: Frolicsome Finale from 'A Simple Symphony' (1934)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 12 'Revolutionary' (1832)

Pietro Mascagni: L'amico Fritz: Intermezzo (1891)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Flute Sonata in g (1740)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 4: Norwegian Dance (1888)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Valerie Coleman: Tracing Visions: Amandla! (2022)

Valerie Coleman: Tracing Visions: Till. (2022)

Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Symphonie Concertante in G (1778)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1895)

Alexander Glazunov: Mélodie (1888)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Orchestral Suite for 3 Oboes & Bassoon

Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice (1897)

Samuel Barber: Medea's Dance of Vengeance (1956)

Jacques Offenbach: Master Péronilla: Overture (1878)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 95 in c (1791)

Igor Stravinsky: Symphony in C (1940)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Antonio Caldara: Cajo Marzio Coriolano: Overture (1717)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Coriolan Overture (1807)

Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2 (1879)

William Alwyn: Suite of Scottish Dances (1946)

Benjamin Britten: Gloriana: Courtly Dances (1953)

Leopold Kozeluch: Piano Concerto No. 5 in E-Flat (1785)

Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Polovetsian Dances (1887)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite from Bach's Violin Partita No. 3 (1933)

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance (1955)

Traditional: The Devil's Reel

Percy Grainger: A Reel from Stanford's 'Four Irish Dances' (1905)

Alexander Voormolen: Baron Hop Suite No. 1 (1924)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Habanera (1885)

Franz Anton Hoffmeister: Oboe Concerto in C (1787)

Dimitri Tiomkin: The Guns of Navarone: Main Theme (1961)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo & Rondo from Piano Sonata No. 15 'Pastoral' (1801)

Stanislaw Moniuszko: Overture 'The Fairy Tale' (1848)

Harry Warren: An Affair to Remember: Our Love Affair (1957)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Largo from Concerto for 2 Violins (1723)

Giuseppe Cambini: Wind Quintet No. 3 in F (1802)

Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Verdi's 'Rigoletto' (1859)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Sadko (1869)

Joseph Joachim: Finale from Violin Concerto No. 2 'Hungarian' (1861)

Sir John Stevenson: The Last Rose of Summer (1813)

Traditional: The Kerry Dances

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 22 in C (1773)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Felix Mendelssohn: Allegro from the Octet for Strings (1825)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 3 in E 'Tristesse' (1832)

Franz Schubert: Finale from 'Wanderer Fantasy' (1822)

Claude Debussy: Printemps (1887)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 95 in c (1791)

John Field: Piano Concerto No. 3 in E-Flat (1816)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale (1888)

Henryk Wieniawski: Violin Concerto No. 2 in d (1870)

Johannes Brahms: Minuet & Rondo from Serenade No. 2 (1859)

Paul Hindemith: Symphonic Metamorphosis of Themes by Carl Maria von Weber (1943)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from String Quartet No. 7 'Razumovsky No. 1' (1806)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from String Quartet No. 8 'Razumovsky No. 2' (1806)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 78: Duet (1724)

Boris Lyatoshinksy: Symphony No. 3 in b (1951)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in B-Flat for Strings K 137 (1772)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Romance (1885)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Sir Edward Elgar: Salut d'amour (1889)

Robert Moran: Notturno in Weiss (2006)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 12 in G (1839)

Karl Goldmark: In the Garden from 'Rustic Wedding' Symphony (1875)

Eric Whitacre: Water Night (1995)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Oiseaux tristes (1905)

Woldemar Bargiel: Adagio in G (1880)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio for Glass Harmonica (1791)

Robert Schumann: Märchenbilder: Langsam (1851)

Gregorian Chant: Gaude virgo gratiosa (1300)
