WCLV Program Guide 01-16-2024
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Maurice Ravel: Menuet antique (1895)
Johann Strauss Jr: The Gypsy Baron: Overture (1885)
Florence Price: Tobacco (1940)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' (1934)
Claude Debussy: Sarabande & Danse (1922)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 4 Violins in b 'L'Estro Armonico' (1711)
Aaron Copland: Simple Gifts from 'Appalachian Spring' (1944)
John Philip Sousa: March 'Semper Fidelis' (1888)
Josef Strauss: Waltz 'My Life is Love and Laughter' (1869)
Franz Schubert: Finale from Symphony No. 4 'Tragic' (1816)
Carlos Gardel: Por una cabeza (1935)
William Hawley: Io son la primavera (1986)
Robert Casadesus: Toccata (1946)
George Frideric Handel: Acis and Galatea: Happy We! (1718)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Rhapsody No. 3 (1878)
Antonio Lotti: Alessandro Severo: Act 3 Sinfonia (1717)
John Cacavas: Star Spangled Spectacular: Songs of George M. Cohan (1985)
Peter Boyer: Festivities (2011)
Franz Liszt: Allegro from Beethoven's Symphony No. 6 'Pastoral' (1864)
Eleanor Farjeon: Morning Has Broken (1931)
Jacques Offenbach: La vie Parisienne: Cancan (1866)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Humoresque (1871)
Ernö Dohnányi: Finale from Sextet in C (1935)
George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 3 (1717)
Maurice Jarre: Ryan's Daughter: Suite (1970)
Claude Debussy: Jeux (1913)
Guillaume Dufay: Sanctus from Mass for St. Anthony of Padua (1450)
Sergei Prokofiev: The Love for Three Oranges: March (1919)
Carl Maria von Weber: Peter Schmoll: Overture (1802)
Ludwig van Beethoven: The Ruins of Athens: Turkish March (1811)
William Boyce: Jig from Symphony No. 7 (1760)
Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G (1750)
Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 18 (1836)
Gabriel Fauré: Ave Maria (1894)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Manuel de Falla: Four Spanish Pieces: Andaluza (1909)
Ernesto Halffter: Danza de la pastora (1927)
Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 21 in D (1778)
Sir Thomas Beecham: Dances from 'The Faithful Shepherd' (1932)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d (1707)
Paul Hindemith: Symphony 'Mathis der Maler' (1934)
Gabriel Pierné: Fantasie-Ballet (1885)
Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in b (1879)
Richard Rodgers: Carousel: Waltz (1945)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Modest Mussorgsky: A Night on Bald Mountain (1867)
Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 7 in d (1885)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Nicolò Paganini: Perpetual Motion (1835)
Clarice Assad: Impressions: Perpetual Motion (2008)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Cello Concerto No. 1 in a (1872)
Antonio Salieri: The Landlady: Overture (1773)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 32 in G (1779)
Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: Suite Concertino (1933)
Adolphe Adam: If I Were King: Overture (1852)
Hector Berlioz: Benvenuto Cellini: Overture (1837)
Joaquín Rodrigo: Zapateado & Finale from Concierto Madrigal (1967)
Chilly Gonzalez: Wintermezzo (2011)
Traditional: On a Cold Winter's Day
Georg Philipp Telemann: Viola Concerto in G (1720)
Josquin des Prez: Mille regretz (1500)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Piano Concerto No. 2 in g (1868)
John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Yoda's Theme (1980)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in D (1786)
Samuel Wesley: Symphony No. 4 in D (1784)
Sir Malcolm Arnold: Four Irish Dances (1986)
Anton Rubinstein: The Demon: Ballet Music (1871)
George Butterworth: English Idyll No. 1 (1911)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in G (1773)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Violin Concerto (1878)
Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance (1955)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Allegretto from Symphony No. 5 (1937)
Jean-Baptiste Lully: Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme: Ballet des nations (1670)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
George Szell: Variations on an Original Theme (1915)
Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune (1890)
Eugène d'Albert: Cinderella: Ball at the King's Palace (1924)
Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Love's Labour's Lost: Four Dances (1953)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
E. J. Moeran: Second Rhapsody (1924)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 3 'Pastoral' (1921)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Ludwig van Beethoven: Fidelio: Overture (1814)
Paul Ben-Haim: Piano Quartet (1921)
Nikolai Tcherepnin: The Enchanted Kingdom (1904)
Sir Edward Elgar: The Wand of Youth Suite No. 2 (1908)
Michael Torke: Blue Pacific (2006)
Philip Glass: String Quartet No. 2 'Company' (1983)
Frédéric Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 1 in e (1830)
David Diamond: Concert Piece for Orchestra (1939)
Heino Eller: Symphonic Poem 'Twilight' (1917)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier