WCLV Program Guide 01-16-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Maurice Ravel: Menuet antique (1895)

Johann Strauss Jr: The Gypsy Baron: Overture (1885)

Florence Price: Tobacco (1940)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' (1934)

Claude Debussy: Sarabande & Danse (1922)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 4 Violins in b 'L'Estro Armonico' (1711)

Aaron Copland: Simple Gifts from 'Appalachian Spring' (1944)

John Philip Sousa: March 'Semper Fidelis' (1888)

Josef Strauss: Waltz 'My Life is Love and Laughter' (1869)

Franz Schubert: Finale from Symphony No. 4 'Tragic' (1816)

Carlos Gardel: Por una cabeza (1935)

William Hawley: Io son la primavera (1986)

Robert Casadesus: Toccata (1946)

George Frideric Handel: Acis and Galatea: Happy We! (1718)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Rhapsody No. 3 (1878)

Antonio Lotti: Alessandro Severo: Act 3 Sinfonia (1717)

John Cacavas: Star Spangled Spectacular: Songs of George M. Cohan (1985)

Peter Boyer: Festivities (2011)

Franz Liszt: Allegro from Beethoven's Symphony No. 6 'Pastoral' (1864)

Eleanor Farjeon: Morning Has Broken (1931)

Jacques Offenbach: La vie Parisienne: Cancan (1866)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Humoresque (1871)

Ernö Dohnányi: Finale from Sextet in C (1935)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 3 (1717)

Maurice Jarre: Ryan's Daughter: Suite (1970)

Claude Debussy: Jeux (1913)

Guillaume Dufay: Sanctus from Mass for St. Anthony of Padua (1450)

Sergei Prokofiev: The Love for Three Oranges: March (1919)

Carl Maria von Weber: Peter Schmoll: Overture (1802)

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Ruins of Athens: Turkish March (1811)

William Boyce: Jig from Symphony No. 7 (1760)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G (1750)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 18 (1836)

Gabriel Fauré: Ave Maria (1894)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Manuel de Falla: Four Spanish Pieces: Andaluza (1909)

Ernesto Halffter: Danza de la pastora (1927)

Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 21 in D (1778)

Sir Thomas Beecham: Dances from 'The Faithful Shepherd' (1932)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d (1707)

Paul Hindemith: Symphony 'Mathis der Maler' (1934)

Gabriel Pierné: Fantasie-Ballet (1885)

Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in b (1879)

Richard Rodgers: Carousel: Waltz (1945)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Modest Mussorgsky: A Night on Bald Mountain (1867)

Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 7 in d (1885)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Nicolò Paganini: Perpetual Motion (1835)

Clarice Assad: Impressions: Perpetual Motion (2008)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Cello Concerto No. 1 in a (1872)

Antonio Salieri: The Landlady: Overture (1773)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 32 in G (1779)

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: Suite Concertino (1933)

Adolphe Adam: If I Were King: Overture (1852)

Hector Berlioz: Benvenuto Cellini: Overture (1837)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Zapateado & Finale from Concierto Madrigal (1967)

Chilly Gonzalez: Wintermezzo (2011)

Traditional: On a Cold Winter's Day

Georg Philipp Telemann: Viola Concerto in G (1720)

Josquin des Prez: Mille regretz (1500)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Piano Concerto No. 2 in g (1868)

John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Yoda's Theme (1980)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in D (1786)

Samuel Wesley: Symphony No. 4 in D (1784)

Sir Malcolm Arnold: Four Irish Dances (1986)

Anton Rubinstein: The Demon: Ballet Music (1871)

George Butterworth: English Idyll No. 1 (1911)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in G (1773)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Violin Concerto (1878)

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance (1955)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Allegretto from Symphony No. 5 (1937)

Jean-Baptiste Lully: Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme: Ballet des nations (1670)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

George Szell: Variations on an Original Theme (1915)

Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune (1890)

Eugène d'Albert: Cinderella: Ball at the King's Palace (1924)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Love's Labour's Lost: Four Dances (1953)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

E. J. Moeran: Second Rhapsody (1924)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 3 'Pastoral' (1921)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Ludwig van Beethoven: Fidelio: Overture (1814)

Paul Ben-Haim: Piano Quartet (1921)

Nikolai Tcherepnin: The Enchanted Kingdom (1904)

Sir Edward Elgar: The Wand of Youth Suite No. 2 (1908)

Michael Torke: Blue Pacific (2006)

Philip Glass: String Quartet No. 2 'Company' (1983)

Frédéric Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 1 in e (1830)

David Diamond: Concert Piece for Orchestra (1939)

Heino Eller: Symphonic Poem 'Twilight' (1917)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier