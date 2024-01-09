WCLV Program Guide 01-10-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Michael Benedict Bopitude Alter Ego

Johnathan Blake Passage Muna & Johna's Playtime

Michael Dease Swing Low Just Waiting

Eddie Henderson Witness to History Why Not

Atlantic Road Trip One Hore Haj Dolu H疔

Snorre Kirk Top Dog On Late Nights

Hazelrigg Brothers Synchronicity King Of Pain

Larry Goldings Ramshackle Serenade Useless Metaphor

Affinity Trio Hindsight Fitzroy

Michael Dease Decisions Everything Must Change

Pete McCann Without Question January

Dave Ellis Raven The big push

Audrey Ochoa The Head of a Mouse Every Tragedy Needs A Punchline

Sonny Clark My Conception Royal Flush

Olivia Van Goor Don't Be Mad at Me Nature Boy

Ron Carter Orfeu Manha de Carnaval

Jacky Terrasson Jacky Terrasson Just A Blues

Arman Sangalang Quartet Retrograde

Chris Hazelton After Dark Night Lights

David Murray Home Last of the Hipmen

Mike Melito To Swing Is the Thing Straight Street

Oscar Peterson Montreux '77 Things Ain't What They Used to Be

Jon Menges Spirit of Three, Spirit of Four Tree Of Hope

Santi Debriano Ashanti Till Then

Booker Ervin Groovin' High Groovin' High

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Noah Haidu Standards All The Way

Behn Gillece Between The Bars Mindful Moments

Joe Farnsworth In What Direction Are You Heading Composition

Ed Breazeale Just Beyond Control Yourself

Larry Coryell Inner Urge Inner Urge

David Larsen The Peplowski Project Love Me Or Leave Me

S Jones/B Haugland Road To Nowhere Without a Song

Lafayette Harris Swingin' Up in Harlem The Nearness of You

Michael Weiss Homage Skylark

Sonny Criss Portrait of Sonny Criss A Million Or More Times

Nick Finzer The Chase Steadfast

Lucas Pino Covers Waltz for MD

Cannonball Adderley Dizzy's Business Jive Samba

Ray Gallon Grand Company Zombette

Elio Villafrana Standing By the Crossroads I Belong To You

Jewels and Binoculars Floater I Want You

Hilario Duran Cry Me A River Claudia

Horace Silver the Jody Grind Dimples

Brandon Sanders Compton's Finest Softly As In A Morning Sunrise

Donald Vega As I Travel Dear Mayra

Joshua Redman Where Are We That's New England

K Berger/K Knuffke Heart Is a Melody Art

Ed Cherry Are We There Yet Tres Palabras

Cal Tjader Catch The Groove Soul Burst

Sphere On Tour Beautiful Friendship

Flying Horse Big Band A Message On The Ginza

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Niccolò Jommelli: Periodical Overture (1766)

August Soederman: Swedish Festival Music (1858)

Orlande de Lassus: Matona mia cara (1555)

Patrick Russ: Suite in D from 'Terpsichore' (1992)

Hector Berlioz: Roman Carnival Overture (1844)

Antonio Vivaldi: Largo from Cello Concerto in a (1720)

Heinrich Schütz: Psalm 100 'Jauchzet dem Herren' (1619)

Pascual Marquina: March 'España Cañí' (1925)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Anna Magdalena Notebook: 2 Minuets (1725)

Georges Bizet: Jeux d'enfants: March (1873)

Franz Hasenöhrl: Till Eulenspiegel in a Different Way (1954)

Thomas Tallis: Loquebantur variis linguis (1550)

Alexander Scriabin: Etude in b (1894)

Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 2: In War-time (1896)

Claude Debussy: Marche écossaise (1891)

Ricardo Herz: Sisyphus in the Big City (2022)

Patrick Doyle: Harry Potter & the Goblet of Fire: Suite (2005)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Allegro from Piano Trio No. 3 (1811)

Maurice Ravel: La valse (1920)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Danse villageoise (1881)

Giovanni Bolzoni: Minuetto (1880)

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D 'Classical' (1917)

Duke Ellington: Come Sunday (1945)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Ballet Suite 'Les Petits riens' (1778)

Average White Band: Pick Up the Pieces (1975)

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: O fortuna (1936)

Johannes Brahms: Waltz No. 15 (1865)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: The Hen from Concert No. 6 en sextuor (1768)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Joan Tower: Fanfare No. 1 for the Uncommon Woman (1986)

Jennifer Higdon: Rap Knock from Harp Concerto (2018)

Emil von Reznícek: Serenade for Strings (1924)

Joseph Haydn: Finale from Cello Concerto No. 1 (1765)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Piano Sonata No. 23 'Appassionata' (1805)

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 5 in E-Flat (1915)

George Frideric Handel: Trio Sonata in G (1739)

Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: D-Day (1953)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 2 in E-Flat (1828)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 1 Prelude (1848)

Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Suite (1911)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan (1886)

George Frideric Handel: Aria in c (1743)

François Devienne: Flute Concerto No. 8 in G (1794)

Aram Khachaturian: Spartacus: Adagio (1954)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Romeo and Juliet Before Parting (1936)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 12 in A (1782)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto in d after Marcello (1717)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo in B-Flat (1793)

Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture (1880)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Etude-tableau in c (1917)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Dance of the Five Couples (1936)

Dmitri Kabalevsky: Violin Concerto in C (1948)

Marin Marais: Alcyone: Overture (1706)

Margaret Bonds: Montgomery Variations (1964)

John Williams: Jurassic Park: Main Themes (1993)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Modest Mussorgsky: Khovanshchina: Dance of the Persian Slaves (1873)

Morton Gould: Folk Suite (1938)

Ernest Gold: Exodus: Theme (1960)

Frédéric Chopin: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1830)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Egmont: Overture (1810)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Mass in b: Gloria in excelsis Deo (1749)

Georges Bizet: The Fair Maid of Perth: Suite (1866)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 22 in F (1804)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Mélodie (1878)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Pas de quatre (1889)

Henryk Wieniawski: Finale from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1852)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Gian Francesco Malipiero: Vivaldiana (1952)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Violin Sonata No. 9 'Bridgetower' (1803)

Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Worship: A Concert Overture (2001)

Richard Wagner: The Flying Dutchman: Overture (1841)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Luigi Boccherini: Cello Concerto No. 6 (1771)

Johan Halvorsen: Symphony No. 1 in c (1923)

20:00 OVATIONS: Apollo’s Fire, Apollo’s Singers, Jeannette Sorrell, conductor; Josefien Stoppelenburg & Ashlee Foreman, sopranos; Jacob Perry, tenor; recorded 10/15/23 – Splendour in London

Henry Purcell: Selections from Celebrate this Festival, Z. 321

Henry Purcell: Airs from King Arthur, or The British Worthy, Z. 628

Henry Purcell: Selections from Dido & Aeneas and Oedipus

Henry Purcell: Music for the Funeral of Queen Mary

Henry Purcell: “Come Away, Fellow Sailors” from Dido & Aeneas

George Frideric Handel: Water Music

George Frideric Handel: Zadok the Priest

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers.

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)

George Gershwin: Second Rhapsody (1931)

Leonard Bernstein: Facsimile (1946)

Leonard Bernstein: Prelude, Fugue and Riffs (1949)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Traditional: Wild Mountain Thyme

Antonín Dvorák: Poco adagio from Piano Trio No. 3 (1883)

Traditional: Little Red Bird

Carl Stamitz: Romance from Cello Concerto No. 1 (1790)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Oboe Concerto (1777)

Steve Swallow: Hullo, Bolinas (1971)

Jack Gallagher: Quiet Reflections (1996)

Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1: Adagietto (1872)

Vítezslava Kaprálová: April Prelude No. 3 (1937)

Traditional: Sweet was the Song the Virgin Sang