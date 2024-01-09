WCLV Program Guide 01-10-2024
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Michael Benedict Bopitude Alter Ego
Johnathan Blake Passage Muna & Johna's Playtime
Michael Dease Swing Low Just Waiting
Eddie Henderson Witness to History Why Not
Atlantic Road Trip One Hore Haj Dolu H疔
Snorre Kirk Top Dog On Late Nights
Hazelrigg Brothers Synchronicity King Of Pain
Larry Goldings Ramshackle Serenade Useless Metaphor
Affinity Trio Hindsight Fitzroy
Michael Dease Decisions Everything Must Change
Pete McCann Without Question January
Dave Ellis Raven The big push
Audrey Ochoa The Head of a Mouse Every Tragedy Needs A Punchline
Sonny Clark My Conception Royal Flush
Olivia Van Goor Don't Be Mad at Me Nature Boy
Ron Carter Orfeu Manha de Carnaval
Jacky Terrasson Jacky Terrasson Just A Blues
Arman Sangalang Quartet Retrograde
Chris Hazelton After Dark Night Lights
David Murray Home Last of the Hipmen
Mike Melito To Swing Is the Thing Straight Street
Oscar Peterson Montreux '77 Things Ain't What They Used to Be
Jon Menges Spirit of Three, Spirit of Four Tree Of Hope
Santi Debriano Ashanti Till Then
Booker Ervin Groovin' High Groovin' High
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Noah Haidu Standards All The Way
Behn Gillece Between The Bars Mindful Moments
Joe Farnsworth In What Direction Are You Heading Composition
Ed Breazeale Just Beyond Control Yourself
Larry Coryell Inner Urge Inner Urge
David Larsen The Peplowski Project Love Me Or Leave Me
S Jones/B Haugland Road To Nowhere Without a Song
Lafayette Harris Swingin' Up in Harlem The Nearness of You
Michael Weiss Homage Skylark
Sonny Criss Portrait of Sonny Criss A Million Or More Times
Nick Finzer The Chase Steadfast
Lucas Pino Covers Waltz for MD
Cannonball Adderley Dizzy's Business Jive Samba
Ray Gallon Grand Company Zombette
Elio Villafrana Standing By the Crossroads I Belong To You
Jewels and Binoculars Floater I Want You
Hilario Duran Cry Me A River Claudia
Horace Silver the Jody Grind Dimples
Brandon Sanders Compton's Finest Softly As In A Morning Sunrise
Donald Vega As I Travel Dear Mayra
Joshua Redman Where Are We That's New England
K Berger/K Knuffke Heart Is a Melody Art
Ed Cherry Are We There Yet Tres Palabras
Cal Tjader Catch The Groove Soul Burst
Sphere On Tour Beautiful Friendship
Flying Horse Big Band A Message On The Ginza
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Niccolò Jommelli: Periodical Overture (1766)
August Soederman: Swedish Festival Music (1858)
Orlande de Lassus: Matona mia cara (1555)
Patrick Russ: Suite in D from 'Terpsichore' (1992)
Hector Berlioz: Roman Carnival Overture (1844)
Antonio Vivaldi: Largo from Cello Concerto in a (1720)
Heinrich Schütz: Psalm 100 'Jauchzet dem Herren' (1619)
Pascual Marquina: March 'España Cañí' (1925)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Anna Magdalena Notebook: 2 Minuets (1725)
Georges Bizet: Jeux d'enfants: March (1873)
Franz Hasenöhrl: Till Eulenspiegel in a Different Way (1954)
Thomas Tallis: Loquebantur variis linguis (1550)
Alexander Scriabin: Etude in b (1894)
Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 2: In War-time (1896)
Claude Debussy: Marche écossaise (1891)
Ricardo Herz: Sisyphus in the Big City (2022)
Patrick Doyle: Harry Potter & the Goblet of Fire: Suite (2005)
Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Allegro from Piano Trio No. 3 (1811)
Maurice Ravel: La valse (1920)
Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Danse villageoise (1881)
Giovanni Bolzoni: Minuetto (1880)
Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D 'Classical' (1917)
Duke Ellington: Come Sunday (1945)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Ballet Suite 'Les Petits riens' (1778)
Average White Band: Pick Up the Pieces (1975)
Carl Orff: Carmina burana: O fortuna (1936)
Johannes Brahms: Waltz No. 15 (1865)
Jean-Philippe Rameau: The Hen from Concert No. 6 en sextuor (1768)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Joan Tower: Fanfare No. 1 for the Uncommon Woman (1986)
Jennifer Higdon: Rap Knock from Harp Concerto (2018)
Emil von Reznícek: Serenade for Strings (1924)
Joseph Haydn: Finale from Cello Concerto No. 1 (1765)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Piano Sonata No. 23 'Appassionata' (1805)
Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 5 in E-Flat (1915)
George Frideric Handel: Trio Sonata in G (1739)
Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: D-Day (1953)
Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 2 in E-Flat (1828)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 1 Prelude (1848)
Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Suite (1911)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan (1886)
George Frideric Handel: Aria in c (1743)
François Devienne: Flute Concerto No. 8 in G (1794)
Aram Khachaturian: Spartacus: Adagio (1954)
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Romeo and Juliet Before Parting (1936)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 12 in A (1782)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto in d after Marcello (1717)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo in B-Flat (1793)
Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture (1880)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Etude-tableau in c (1917)
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Dance of the Five Couples (1936)
Dmitri Kabalevsky: Violin Concerto in C (1948)
Marin Marais: Alcyone: Overture (1706)
Margaret Bonds: Montgomery Variations (1964)
John Williams: Jurassic Park: Main Themes (1993)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Modest Mussorgsky: Khovanshchina: Dance of the Persian Slaves (1873)
Morton Gould: Folk Suite (1938)
Ernest Gold: Exodus: Theme (1960)
Frédéric Chopin: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1830)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Egmont: Overture (1810)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Mass in b: Gloria in excelsis Deo (1749)
Georges Bizet: The Fair Maid of Perth: Suite (1866)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 22 in F (1804)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Mélodie (1878)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Pas de quatre (1889)
Henryk Wieniawski: Finale from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1852)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Gian Francesco Malipiero: Vivaldiana (1952)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Violin Sonata No. 9 'Bridgetower' (1803)
Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Worship: A Concert Overture (2001)
Richard Wagner: The Flying Dutchman: Overture (1841)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Luigi Boccherini: Cello Concerto No. 6 (1771)
Johan Halvorsen: Symphony No. 1 in c (1923)
20:00 OVATIONS: Apollo’s Fire, Apollo’s Singers, Jeannette Sorrell, conductor; Josefien Stoppelenburg & Ashlee Foreman, sopranos; Jacob Perry, tenor; recorded 10/15/23 – Splendour in London
Henry Purcell: Selections from Celebrate this Festival, Z. 321
Henry Purcell: Airs from King Arthur, or The British Worthy, Z. 628
Henry Purcell: Selections from Dido & Aeneas and Oedipus
Henry Purcell: Music for the Funeral of Queen Mary
Henry Purcell: “Come Away, Fellow Sailors” from Dido & Aeneas
George Frideric Handel: Water Music
George Frideric Handel: Zadok the Priest
22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers.
George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)
George Gershwin: Second Rhapsody (1931)
Leonard Bernstein: Facsimile (1946)
Leonard Bernstein: Prelude, Fugue and Riffs (1949)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Traditional: Wild Mountain Thyme
Antonín Dvorák: Poco adagio from Piano Trio No. 3 (1883)
Traditional: Little Red Bird
Carl Stamitz: Romance from Cello Concerto No. 1 (1790)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Oboe Concerto (1777)
Steve Swallow: Hullo, Bolinas (1971)
Jack Gallagher: Quiet Reflections (1996)
Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1: Adagietto (1872)
Vítezslava Kaprálová: April Prelude No. 3 (1937)
Traditional: Sweet was the Song the Virgin Sang