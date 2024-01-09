© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 01-10-2024

Published January 9, 2024 at 3:18 PM EST

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Michael Benedict  Bopitude    Alter Ego

      Johnathan Blake   Passage     Muna & Johna's Playtime

      Michael Dease     Swing Low   Just Waiting

      Eddie Henderson   Witness to History      Why Not

      Atlantic Road Trip      One   Hore Haj Dolu H疔

      Snorre Kirk Top Dog     On Late Nights

      Hazelrigg Brothers      Synchronicity     King Of Pain

      Larry Goldings    Ramshackle Serenade     Useless Metaphor

                  

      Affinity Trio     Hindsight   Fitzroy

      Michael Dease     Decisions   Everything Must Change

      Pete McCann Without Question  January

      Dave Ellis  Raven The big push

      Audrey Ochoa      The Head of a Mouse     Every Tragedy Needs A Punchline

      Sonny Clark My Conception     Royal Flush

      Olivia Van Goor   Don't Be Mad at Me      Nature Boy

      Ron Carter  Orfeu Manha de Carnaval

      Jacky Terrasson   Jacky Terrasson   Just A Blues

      Arman Sangalang   Quartet     Retrograde

                  

      Chris Hazelton    After Dark  Night Lights

      David Murray      Home  Last of the Hipmen

      Mike Melito To Swing Is the Thing   Straight Street

      Oscar Peterson    Montreux '77      Things Ain't What They Used to Be

      Jon Menges  Spirit of Three, Spirit of Four     Tree Of Hope

      Santi Debriano    Ashanti     Till Then

      Booker Ervin      Groovin' High     Groovin' High

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Noah Haidu  Standards   All The Way

      Behn Gillece      Between The Bars  Mindful Moments

      Joe Farnsworth    In What Direction Are You Heading   Composition

      Ed Breazeale      Just Beyond Control Yourself

      Larry Coryell     Inner Urge  Inner Urge

      David Larsen      The Peplowski Project   Love Me Or Leave Me

      S Jones/B Haugland      Road To Nowhere   Without a Song

      Lafayette Harris  Swingin' Up in Harlem   The Nearness of You

                  

      Michael Weiss     Homage      Skylark

      Sonny Criss Portrait of Sonny Criss A Million Or More Times

      Nick Finzer The Chase   Steadfast

      Lucas Pino  Covers      Waltz for MD

      Cannonball Adderley     Dizzy's Business  Jive Samba

      Ray Gallon  Grand Company     Zombette

      Elio Villafrana   Standing By the Crossroads    I Belong To You

      Jewels and Binoculars   Floater     I Want You

      Hilario Duran     Cry Me A River    Claudia

                  

      Horace Silver     the Jody Grind    Dimples

      Brandon Sanders   Compton's Finest  Softly As In A Morning Sunrise

      Donald Vega As I Travel Dear Mayra

      Joshua Redman     Where Are We      That's New England

      K Berger/K Knuffke      Heart Is a Melody Art

      Ed Cherry   Are We There Yet  Tres Palabras

      Cal Tjader  Catch The Groove  Soul Burst

      Sphere      On Tour     Beautiful Friendship

      Flying Horse Big Band   A Message   On The Ginza

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Niccolò Jommelli: Periodical Overture (1766)

August Soederman: Swedish Festival Music (1858)

Orlande de Lassus: Matona mia cara (1555)

Patrick Russ: Suite in D from 'Terpsichore' (1992)

Hector Berlioz: Roman Carnival Overture (1844)

Antonio Vivaldi: Largo from Cello Concerto in a (1720)

Heinrich Schütz: Psalm 100 'Jauchzet dem Herren' (1619)

Pascual Marquina: March 'España Cañí' (1925)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Anna Magdalena Notebook: 2 Minuets (1725)

Georges Bizet: Jeux d'enfants: March (1873)

Franz Hasenöhrl: Till Eulenspiegel in a Different Way (1954)

Thomas Tallis: Loquebantur variis linguis (1550)

Alexander Scriabin: Etude in b (1894)

Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 2: In War-time (1896)

Claude Debussy: Marche écossaise (1891)

Ricardo Herz: Sisyphus in the Big City (2022)

Patrick Doyle: Harry Potter & the Goblet of Fire: Suite (2005)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Allegro from Piano Trio No. 3 (1811)

Maurice Ravel: La valse (1920)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Danse villageoise (1881)

Giovanni Bolzoni: Minuetto (1880)

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D 'Classical' (1917)

Duke Ellington: Come Sunday (1945)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Ballet Suite 'Les Petits riens' (1778)

Average White Band: Pick Up the Pieces (1975)

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: O fortuna (1936)

Johannes Brahms: Waltz No. 15 (1865)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: The Hen from Concert No. 6 en sextuor (1768)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Joan Tower: Fanfare No. 1 for the Uncommon Woman (1986)

Jennifer Higdon: Rap Knock from Harp Concerto (2018)

Emil von Reznícek: Serenade for Strings (1924)

Joseph Haydn: Finale from Cello Concerto No. 1 (1765)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Piano Sonata No. 23 'Appassionata' (1805)

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 5 in E-Flat (1915)

George Frideric Handel: Trio Sonata in G (1739)

Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: D-Day (1953)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 2 in E-Flat (1828)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 1 Prelude (1848)

Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Suite (1911)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan (1886)

George Frideric Handel: Aria in c (1743)

François Devienne: Flute Concerto No. 8 in G (1794)

Aram Khachaturian: Spartacus: Adagio (1954)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Romeo and Juliet Before Parting (1936)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 12 in A (1782)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto in d after Marcello (1717)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo in B-Flat (1793)

Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture (1880)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Etude-tableau in c (1917)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Dance of the Five Couples (1936)

Dmitri Kabalevsky: Violin Concerto in C (1948)

Marin Marais: Alcyone: Overture (1706)

Margaret Bonds: Montgomery Variations (1964)

John Williams: Jurassic Park: Main Themes (1993)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Modest Mussorgsky: Khovanshchina: Dance of the Persian Slaves (1873)

Morton Gould: Folk Suite (1938)

Ernest Gold: Exodus: Theme (1960)

Frédéric Chopin: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1830)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Egmont: Overture (1810)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Mass in b: Gloria in excelsis Deo (1749)

Georges Bizet: The Fair Maid of Perth: Suite (1866)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 22 in F (1804)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Mélodie (1878)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Pas de quatre (1889)

Henryk Wieniawski: Finale from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1852)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Gian Francesco Malipiero: Vivaldiana (1952)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Violin Sonata No. 9 'Bridgetower' (1803)

Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Worship: A Concert Overture (2001)

Richard Wagner: The Flying Dutchman: Overture (1841)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Luigi Boccherini: Cello Concerto No. 6 (1771)

Johan Halvorsen: Symphony No. 1 in c (1923)

 

20:00 OVATIONS: Apollo’s Fire, Apollo’s Singers, Jeannette Sorrell, conductor; Josefien Stoppelenburg & Ashlee Foreman, sopranos; Jacob Perry, tenor; recorded 10/15/23 – Splendour in London

Henry Purcell: Selections from Celebrate this Festival, Z. 321

Henry Purcell: Airs from King Arthur, or The British Worthy, Z. 628

Henry Purcell: Selections from Dido & Aeneas and Oedipus

Henry Purcell: Music for the Funeral of Queen Mary

Henry Purcell: “Come Away, Fellow Sailors” from Dido & Aeneas

George Frideric Handel: Water Music

George Frideric Handel: Zadok the Priest

 

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers.

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)

George Gershwin: Second Rhapsody (1931)

Leonard Bernstein: Facsimile (1946)

Leonard Bernstein: Prelude, Fugue and Riffs (1949)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Traditional: Wild Mountain Thyme

Antonín Dvorák: Poco adagio from Piano Trio No. 3 (1883)

Traditional: Little Red Bird

Carl Stamitz: Romance from Cello Concerto No. 1 (1790)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Oboe Concerto (1777)

Steve Swallow: Hullo, Bolinas (1971)

Jack Gallagher: Quiet Reflections (1996)

Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1: Adagietto (1872)

Vítezslava Kaprálová: April Prelude No. 3 (1937)

Traditional: Sweet was the Song the Virgin Sang
