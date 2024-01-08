© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Program Guide 01-09-2024

Published January 8, 2024 at 3:01 PM EST

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Mulgrew Miller    Live at Yoshi's Vol 2   Comes Love

      Pat Martino Undeniable  Double Play

      Darren Johnston   Breathing Room    Fragments Of Olympian Gossip

      Terell Stafford   Between Two Worlds      Two Hearts As One

      Johnny Griffin    The Congregation  I Remember You

      C Allen/R Whitaker      Get Ready   La Shea's Walk

      Adam Levy   Spry  There's Always One

                  

      Gerry Mulligan    Gerry Mulligan Songbook Vol 1 Crazy Day

      Cannonball Adderley     Something Else    Autumn Leaves

      Jon Batiste Hollywood Africans      Saint James Infirmary Blues

      Michael Dease     the Other Shoe    The Goodbye Blues

      Behn Gillece      Between The Bars  Mindful Moments

      John Coltrane     Coltrane's Sound  Central Park West

      James Carter      JC on the Set     Worried And Blue

      Cassandra Wilson  A Great Night in Harlem Death Letter

                  

      Charles Mingus    Changes One Duke Ellington's Sound of Love

      Jalen Baker Be Still    T'was

      Altin Sencalar    In Good Standing  Nutville

      Gregory Porter    Liquid Spirit     No Love Dying

      Bobby Watson      Beautitudes Beatitudes

      Tim Ray     Fire and Rain     Lawns

      Rodney Whitaker   Hidden Kingdom    The Child in the Womb

      Count Basie 88 Basie Street   Contractor's Blues

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

     Bill Goodwin/Billy Hart Sound of Sound    Lazy Afternoon

      Marques Carroll   Foundations Sunset

      Donald Byrd Freeform    French Spice

      Cecile McLorin Salvant  Dreams and Daggers      Devil May Care

      Tommy Flanagan    Communication-Live at Fat Tuesday's There is no Greater Love

      Kenny Burrell     Along Came Kenny  Black & Tan Fantasy

      Curtis Fuller     Fire and Filigree Minor's Holiday

      Billy Mohler      Anatomy     Speed Kills

      Hilton Ruiz Crosscurrents     Time

                  

      Miles Davis In Person: Friday and Saturday Night at the Blackhawk If I Were A Bell

      Oscar Peterson    On A Clear Day    Younger Than Springtime [Live]

      Charbusters The Charbusters   Blue In A Jiff

      Ernie Watts The Long Road Home      Moonlight And Shadows

      Milt Jackson      Soul Route  NeAfterglow

      Pasqua/Oles/Erksine     Live in Italy     Old School Blues

      Cal Tjader  Grace Cathedral Concert I Showed Them

                  

      Locke/Barron      But Beautiful     The Island

      Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, Illusions    Aspirations And Convictions

      Gary Burton Next Generation   B & G (Midsummer Night's Dream)

      Johnny Hodges     Used to Be Duke   Used to Be Duke

      David Larsen      The Peplowski Project   On The Sunny Side Of The Street

      Horace Parlan     On the Spur of the Moment     Wadin'

      Ella Fitzgerald   Sings the Cole Porter Songbook      From This Moment On

      Brendan Lanighan  A Little Optimism FrankLy

      Pat Metheny Quartet     When We Were Free

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 3 in a (1838)

Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Suite, Part 1 (1911)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 1: Bourrée (1723)

Augusta Holmès: Pologne (1883)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 5 (1868)

Amilcare Ponchielli: La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours (1876)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegretto for Piano Trio (1812)

Lt. Charles A. Zimmerman: March 'Anchors Aweigh' (1907)

Alessandro Scarlatti: Sinfonia di Concerto Grosso No. 4 (1720)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Finale from Symphony No. 4 (1889)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzoni e Sonate: Canzon 16 (1615)

Elmer Bernstein: National Geographic: Theme (1964)

Alec Wilder: Theme and Variations (1945)

Richard Milburn: Listen to the Mocking Bird (1856)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 103 (1795)

John Williams: Attack of the Clones: Across the Stars (2002)

Paul Dukas: La Péri: Fanfare (1912)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in D (1734)

Gustav Mahler: Adagietto from Symphony No. 5 (1902)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 3: Scherzo (1884)

Margaret Bonds: Credo: I Believe in the Prince of Peace (1960)

George Gershwin: Variations on 'I Got Rhythm' (1934)

John Williams: Hook: The Banquet (1991)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2 (1875)

Ricardo Castro: Canto de amor (1896)

Bernardino Monterde: La Virgen de la Macarena

Pablo de Sarasate: Zigeunerweisen (1878)

Gilbert & Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: When I was a lad (1878)

Richard Rodgers: Carousel: Waltz (1945)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Antonín Dvorák: Impromptu in d (1883)

Antonín Dvorák: American Suite: Finale (1895)

Edvard Grieg: Norwegian Dances (1881)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 27 (1791)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from String Quartet No. 27 (1772)

Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations (1899)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Winter' Concerto (1725)

George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 1 (1901)

Domenico Cimarosa: I nemici generosi: Overture (1796)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks (1895)

Johannes Brahms: Concerto for Violin & Cello 'Double' (1887)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Ulysses Kay: Theater Set: Overture (1968)

Betty Jackson King: Autumn Dance (1955)

Claude Debussy: Estampes (1903)

Maurice Ravel: Pantoum from Piano Trio (1914)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto after Vivaldi in G (1717)

Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto in C 'Pleasure' (1725)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 40 in g (1788)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Phantasy Quintet (1912)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Gwendoline: Overture (1885)

Stephen Sondheim: A Little Night Music: Send in the Clowns (1973)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 17 in A-Flat (1839)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 8 in A-Flat (1838)

John Knowles Paine: Poseidon and Amphitrite (1888)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from String Quartet No. 23 (1790)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 2 in c (1727)

John Williams: 1941: March (1979)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Pablo Luna: El niño judio: De España vengo (1918)

Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Wotan's Farewell & Magic Fire Music (1856)

Alexandre Desplat: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Pt. 1: Obliviate (2010)

Isaac Albéniz: Navarra (1909)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 8 in D (1768)

Gioacchino Rossini: Tancredi: Overture (1812)

Hector Berlioz: Requiem: Sanctus (1837)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (1713)

Jules Massenet: Elégie (1869)

Jules Massenet: Cendrillon: March of the Princesses (1895)

Ludwig van Beethoven: March & Finale from Quartet No. 15 (1826)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 93 in D (1791)

Margaret Bonds: Simon Bore the Cross: Walkin' to Calvary (1965)

Margaret Bonds: Credo: I Believe in Patience (1960)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Winter' Concerto (1725)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Arthur Foote: Suite for Strings (1908)

John Knowles Paine: Symphony No. 1 in c (1875)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Robert Schumann: Vienna Carnival (1839)

Adalbert Gyrowetz: Symphony in F (1790)

Alessandro Marcello: Guitar Concerto (1716)

Yuriy Leonovich: Fantasie on Themes from Dvorák's 'Rusalka' (2008)

Sir Arnold Bax: Symphonic Scherzo (1917)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: La vallée des cloches (1905)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Symphony No. 41 'Jupiter' (1788)

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 1 in c (1876)

William Grant Still: Vignettes (1962)

Duke Ellington: Reflections (1953)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 4 (1839)

Eriks Esenvalds: Earth Teach Me Quiet (2013)

Ernö Dohnányi: Adagio from Piano Quintet No. 1 (1895)

Percy Grainger: Dreamery (1942)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Romance in D-Flat (1871)

Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 1 (1850)

Hans Pfitzner: Palestrina: Act 3 Prelude (1915)

Kara Karayev: In the Path of Thunder: Lullaby (1957)

Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Lullaby (1942)

Darius Milhaud: Saudades do Brasil: Corcovado (1921)
