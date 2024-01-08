WCLV Program Guide 01-09-2024
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Mulgrew Miller Live at Yoshi's Vol 2 Comes Love
Pat Martino Undeniable Double Play
Darren Johnston Breathing Room Fragments Of Olympian Gossip
Terell Stafford Between Two Worlds Two Hearts As One
Johnny Griffin The Congregation I Remember You
C Allen/R Whitaker Get Ready La Shea's Walk
Adam Levy Spry There's Always One
Gerry Mulligan Gerry Mulligan Songbook Vol 1 Crazy Day
Cannonball Adderley Something Else Autumn Leaves
Jon Batiste Hollywood Africans Saint James Infirmary Blues
Michael Dease the Other Shoe The Goodbye Blues
Behn Gillece Between The Bars Mindful Moments
John Coltrane Coltrane's Sound Central Park West
James Carter JC on the Set Worried And Blue
Cassandra Wilson A Great Night in Harlem Death Letter
Charles Mingus Changes One Duke Ellington's Sound of Love
Jalen Baker Be Still T'was
Altin Sencalar In Good Standing Nutville
Gregory Porter Liquid Spirit No Love Dying
Bobby Watson Beautitudes Beatitudes
Tim Ray Fire and Rain Lawns
Rodney Whitaker Hidden Kingdom The Child in the Womb
Count Basie 88 Basie Street Contractor's Blues
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Bill Goodwin/Billy Hart Sound of Sound Lazy Afternoon
Marques Carroll Foundations Sunset
Donald Byrd Freeform French Spice
Cecile McLorin Salvant Dreams and Daggers Devil May Care
Tommy Flanagan Communication-Live at Fat Tuesday's There is no Greater Love
Kenny Burrell Along Came Kenny Black & Tan Fantasy
Curtis Fuller Fire and Filigree Minor's Holiday
Billy Mohler Anatomy Speed Kills
Hilton Ruiz Crosscurrents Time
Miles Davis In Person: Friday and Saturday Night at the Blackhawk If I Were A Bell
Oscar Peterson On A Clear Day Younger Than Springtime [Live]
Charbusters The Charbusters Blue In A Jiff
Ernie Watts The Long Road Home Moonlight And Shadows
Milt Jackson Soul Route NeAfterglow
Pasqua/Oles/Erksine Live in Italy Old School Blues
Cal Tjader Grace Cathedral Concert I Showed Them
Locke/Barron But Beautiful The Island
Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, Illusions Aspirations And Convictions
Gary Burton Next Generation B & G (Midsummer Night's Dream)
Johnny Hodges Used to Be Duke Used to Be Duke
David Larsen The Peplowski Project On The Sunny Side Of The Street
Horace Parlan On the Spur of the Moment Wadin'
Ella Fitzgerald Sings the Cole Porter Songbook From This Moment On
Brendan Lanighan A Little Optimism FrankLy
Pat Metheny Quartet When We Were Free
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 3 in a (1838)
Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Suite, Part 1 (1911)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 1: Bourrée (1723)
Augusta Holmès: Pologne (1883)
Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 5 (1868)
Amilcare Ponchielli: La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours (1876)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegretto for Piano Trio (1812)
Lt. Charles A. Zimmerman: March 'Anchors Aweigh' (1907)
Alessandro Scarlatti: Sinfonia di Concerto Grosso No. 4 (1720)
Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Finale from Symphony No. 4 (1889)
Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzoni e Sonate: Canzon 16 (1615)
Elmer Bernstein: National Geographic: Theme (1964)
Alec Wilder: Theme and Variations (1945)
Richard Milburn: Listen to the Mocking Bird (1856)
Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 103 (1795)
John Williams: Attack of the Clones: Across the Stars (2002)
Paul Dukas: La Péri: Fanfare (1912)
George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in D (1734)
Gustav Mahler: Adagietto from Symphony No. 5 (1902)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 3: Scherzo (1884)
Margaret Bonds: Credo: I Believe in the Prince of Peace (1960)
George Gershwin: Variations on 'I Got Rhythm' (1934)
John Williams: Hook: The Banquet (1991)
Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2 (1875)
Ricardo Castro: Canto de amor (1896)
Bernardino Monterde: La Virgen de la Macarena
Pablo de Sarasate: Zigeunerweisen (1878)
Gilbert & Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: When I was a lad (1878)
Richard Rodgers: Carousel: Waltz (1945)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Antonín Dvorák: Impromptu in d (1883)
Antonín Dvorák: American Suite: Finale (1895)
Edvard Grieg: Norwegian Dances (1881)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 27 (1791)
Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from String Quartet No. 27 (1772)
Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations (1899)
Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Winter' Concerto (1725)
George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 1 (1901)
Domenico Cimarosa: I nemici generosi: Overture (1796)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks (1895)
Johannes Brahms: Concerto for Violin & Cello 'Double' (1887)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Ulysses Kay: Theater Set: Overture (1968)
Betty Jackson King: Autumn Dance (1955)
Claude Debussy: Estampes (1903)
Maurice Ravel: Pantoum from Piano Trio (1914)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto after Vivaldi in G (1717)
Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto in C 'Pleasure' (1725)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 40 in g (1788)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Phantasy Quintet (1912)
Emmanuel Chabrier: Gwendoline: Overture (1885)
Stephen Sondheim: A Little Night Music: Send in the Clowns (1973)
Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 17 in A-Flat (1839)
Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 8 in A-Flat (1838)
John Knowles Paine: Poseidon and Amphitrite (1888)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from String Quartet No. 23 (1790)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 2 in c (1727)
John Williams: 1941: March (1979)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Pablo Luna: El niño judio: De España vengo (1918)
Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Wotan's Farewell & Magic Fire Music (1856)
Alexandre Desplat: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Pt. 1: Obliviate (2010)
Isaac Albéniz: Navarra (1909)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 8 in D (1768)
Gioacchino Rossini: Tancredi: Overture (1812)
Hector Berlioz: Requiem: Sanctus (1837)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (1713)
Jules Massenet: Elégie (1869)
Jules Massenet: Cendrillon: March of the Princesses (1895)
Ludwig van Beethoven: March & Finale from Quartet No. 15 (1826)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 93 in D (1791)
Margaret Bonds: Simon Bore the Cross: Walkin' to Calvary (1965)
Margaret Bonds: Credo: I Believe in Patience (1960)
Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Winter' Concerto (1725)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Arthur Foote: Suite for Strings (1908)
John Knowles Paine: Symphony No. 1 in c (1875)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Robert Schumann: Vienna Carnival (1839)
Adalbert Gyrowetz: Symphony in F (1790)
Alessandro Marcello: Guitar Concerto (1716)
Yuriy Leonovich: Fantasie on Themes from Dvorák's 'Rusalka' (2008)
Sir Arnold Bax: Symphonic Scherzo (1917)
Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: La vallée des cloches (1905)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Symphony No. 41 'Jupiter' (1788)
Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 1 in c (1876)
William Grant Still: Vignettes (1962)
Duke Ellington: Reflections (1953)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 4 (1839)
Eriks Esenvalds: Earth Teach Me Quiet (2013)
Ernö Dohnányi: Adagio from Piano Quintet No. 1 (1895)
Percy Grainger: Dreamery (1942)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Romance in D-Flat (1871)
Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 1 (1850)
Hans Pfitzner: Palestrina: Act 3 Prelude (1915)
Kara Karayev: In the Path of Thunder: Lullaby (1957)
Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Lullaby (1942)
Darius Milhaud: Saudades do Brasil: Corcovado (1921)