WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 01-08-2024

Ideastream Public Media
Published January 5, 2024 at 10:31 PM EST

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Art Pepper  The Return of Art Pepper      You Go To My Head

      Tony Williams     Native Heart      Native Heart

      Jimmy Smith Prayer Meetin'    Picnickin'

      Hyman/Sandke      Now and Again     Bronco Busters

      Cat Anderson      Cat Anderson in Paris   Concerto For Cootie

      Cannonball Adderely     Portrait of Cannonball  Nardis (Take 5)

      Peplowski/Alden   Maybeck Recital Hall    If I Should Lose You

      Junko Onishi      Cruisin'    Roz

      Davis Sills Double Guitar Quintet   Natural Lines     Foggy Daze

                  

      Kenny Wheeler     One of Many Old Ballad

      Florian Hoefner   Desert Bloom      Shelter

      Bobby Hutcherson  Happenings  Bouquet

      Al Foster   Reflections Beat

      Stan Getz   Bossas and Ballands     Beatrice

      Lia Booth   Life Can Be Beautiful   I Could Write a Book

      Dan Wilson  Vessels of Wood and Earth     Who Shot John

      Rick Roe    Lucid Dream Primal Union

      Sonny Rollins     On Impulse  Blue Room

                  

      Barry Coates      New Dreams  Swing Set

      Al Foster   Reflections Open Plans

      Cardenas/Nash/Allison   Healing Power     Healing Power

      Harry "Sweets" Edison   Mr Swing    Impressario

      Sonny Stitt Sits in with the Oscar Peterson Trio      Blues for Pres Sweets and Ben

      Sir Roland Hanna  Tributaries Delarna

      Kurt Rosenwinkel  Intuit      Summertime

      Wynton Marsalis   J Mood      Melodique

      Eddie Henderson   Dark Shadows      19th Street

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Shelly Manne      Plays Checkmate   The Isolated Pawn

      Cecil Payne Casbah      Bosco

      Brad Mehldau      The Art of the Trio Vol 3-Songs     Bewitched Bothered And Bewildered

      Jack McDuff Steppin' Out      Godiva Brown

      Sonny Rollins     Saxophone Colossus      St. Thomas

      Jazzmeia Horn     Dear Love   Lover Come Back To Me

      Dizzy Gillespie   Have Trumpet, Will Excite     I Found a Million Dollar Baby (In a Five and Ten Cent Store)

      Red Mitchell/Harold Land      Hear Ye     Somara

      Jaki Byard  Family Man  Garr

      Tomas Janzon      Nomadic     Out Door Valley

                  

      John Coltrane     Blue Train  Lazy Bird

      Hot Club of San Francisco     Swing This  Nica's Dream

      Mollehoy/Knuffke/Anderson     S' Wonderful      Just Squeeze Me (But Don't Tease Me)

      Ben Webster There is No Greater Love      Close Your Eyes

      Kevin Mahogny     You've Got What It Takes      (Get Your Kicks on) Route 66

      Al Foster   Inspirations and Dedications  Cantaloupe Island

      Birmingham Seven  Just Passin' Through    Diggin' the Dapples

      Bill Frisell      Four  The Pioneers

      Steven Bernstein  Tinctures in Time High Light [ 01 ]

      Orbert Davis      Priority    Block Party

                  

      Cecilia Smith    The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1  Body and Soul

      Michael Brecker   Nearness of You   My Ship

      Horace Silver     Blowin' The Blues Away  Peace

      Joe Henderson     State of the Tenor Vol 1      Soulville

      Tommy Flanagan    Sunset and the Mockingbird    With Malice Toward None

      Behn Gillece      Between the Bars  Roamers

      Jimmy Witherspoon Goin' To Kansas City Blues    Hootie Blues

      Stanley Turrentine      Comin' Your Way   Fine L'il Lass

      Various Artist    The Other side of Ellington   Mount Harrisa

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Giuseppe Verdi: Luisa Miller: Overture (1849)

Tomaso Albinoni: Oboe Concerto in F (1716)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 19 (1880)

Johann Christian Bach: Symphony for Double Orchestra in D (1781)

Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings (1937)

Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries (1856)

Johannes Hanssen: Valdres March (1904)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Bolero from Concierto Andaluz (1967)

Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 3 in c-Sharp (1839)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1: Les Toreadors (1875)

Giacomo Meyerbeer: L'Africaine: Overture (1865)

Giacomo Puccini: Turandot: Nessun dorma (1924)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Symphonic Variations (1897)

Richard Rodgers: Babes in Arms: My Funny Valentine (1937)

George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: Overture (1930)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Buckaroo Holiday (1942)

Cole Porter: Love for Sale (1930)

David Guion: Arkansas Traveler (1929)

Franz Schubert: Finale from String Quartet No. 5 (1813)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Passacaglia & Fugue in c (1707)

Richard Strauss: Don Juan (1888)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Leyenda 'Asturias' (1886)

Paulo Bellinati: A Furiosa (1990)

Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 (1901)

Zdenek Fibich: Poème (1893)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Franz Liszt: Variations on Mendelssohn's 'Wedding March' (1851)

Felix Mendelssohn: Scherzo in a (1847)

Francis Poulenc: Les biches (1924)

Ludwig van Beethoven: King Stephan: Overture (1811)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 3 for Orchestra (1860)

Bohuslav Martinu: Symphony No. 6 'Fantaisies symphoniques' (1953)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 2: Chaconne (1720)

Giuseppe Martucci: Notturno (1891)

Sir Malcolm Arnold: English Dances Set 2 (1951)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Ernest Bloch: Schelomo (1916)

Claude Debussy: La mer (1905)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Idomeneo: Overture (1781)

Joseph Haydn: Rondo from Piano Sonata No. 58 (1789)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 2 in b (1738)

Joaquín Turina: The Bullfighter's Prayer (1925)

Joaquín Turina: Danzas Andaluzas: Zapateado (1912)

Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto in e (1844)

Darius Milhaud: Suite for 2 Pianos 'Scaramouche' (1937)

Johannes Brahms: Ballade No. 4 in B (1854)

Johann Strauss Jr: Quadrille on Themes from 'The Gypsy Baron' (1886)

Giuseppe Verdi: Nabucco: Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves (1841)

Giuseppe Verdi: Otello: Fuoco di gioia (1886)

Johann Christian Bach: Symphony for Double Orchestra in E-Flat (1781)

Hans Christian Lumbye: Galop 'Salute to August Bournonville' (1869)

George Frideric Handel: Il pastor fido: Suite (1712)

Elmer Bernstein: The Magnificent Seven: Theme (1960)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Aldemaro Romero: Fuga con Pajarillo (1976)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 50 in D (1780)

Monty Python: Knights of the Round Table (1975)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Liberty Bell' (1893)

Leonard Bernstein: Spring Will Come Again (1973)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vivace from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1891)

John Johnson: Lute Duet 'Greensleeves' (1580)

Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 1 in D-Flat (1912)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto for Flute, Oboe d'amore & continuo (1730)

Claude Debussy: Petite Suite: En bateau (1889)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria (1938)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 2 (1717)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Largo-Allegro from Symphony No. 2 (1908)

Traditional: Scarborough Fair

Traditional: Shenandoah

Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell: Overture (1829)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Tempest (1873)

Reinhold Glière: Symphony No. 2 in c (1908)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Alexander Scriabin: Prometheus, The Poem of Fire (1910)

Antonín Dvorák: Symphonic Variations (1877)

Francesco Salieri: Symphony in B-Flat 'La tempesta di mare' (1770)

Max Bruch: Concerto for Violin & Viola (1911)

Jaromir Weinberger: Schwanda the Bagpiper: Polka & Fugue (1927)

Bedrich Smetana: Polka from String Quartet No. 1 'From My Life' (1876)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in c-Sharp (1750)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 15 in A (1971)

Samuel Wesley: Symphony in D 'Obbligato' (1781)

Franz Waxman: Old Acquaintance: Elegy for Strings (1943)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: March of the Priests (1791)

Samuel Barber: Agnus Dei (1967)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 14 'Moonlight' (1801)

Gabriel Fauré: Adagio from Piano Quartet No. 2 (1887)

Patrick Hawes: Reflexionem (2009)

William Grant Still: Here's One (1941)

Robert Schumann: Widmung (Dedication) (1840)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Suite: Nocturne (1904)

Thomas Canning: Fantasy on a Hymn Tune by Justin Morgan (1944)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Mélodie (1762)
Arts & Culture