WCLV Program Guide 01-08-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Art Pepper The Return of Art Pepper You Go To My Head

Tony Williams Native Heart Native Heart

Jimmy Smith Prayer Meetin' Picnickin'

Hyman/Sandke Now and Again Bronco Busters

Cat Anderson Cat Anderson in Paris Concerto For Cootie

Cannonball Adderely Portrait of Cannonball Nardis (Take 5)

Peplowski/Alden Maybeck Recital Hall If I Should Lose You

Junko Onishi Cruisin' Roz

Davis Sills Double Guitar Quintet Natural Lines Foggy Daze

Kenny Wheeler One of Many Old Ballad

Florian Hoefner Desert Bloom Shelter

Bobby Hutcherson Happenings Bouquet

Al Foster Reflections Beat

Stan Getz Bossas and Ballands Beatrice

Lia Booth Life Can Be Beautiful I Could Write a Book

Dan Wilson Vessels of Wood and Earth Who Shot John

Rick Roe Lucid Dream Primal Union

Sonny Rollins On Impulse Blue Room

Barry Coates New Dreams Swing Set

Al Foster Reflections Open Plans

Cardenas/Nash/Allison Healing Power Healing Power

Harry "Sweets" Edison Mr Swing Impressario

Sonny Stitt Sits in with the Oscar Peterson Trio Blues for Pres Sweets and Ben

Sir Roland Hanna Tributaries Delarna

Kurt Rosenwinkel Intuit Summertime

Wynton Marsalis J Mood Melodique

Eddie Henderson Dark Shadows 19th Street

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Shelly Manne Plays Checkmate The Isolated Pawn

Cecil Payne Casbah Bosco

Brad Mehldau The Art of the Trio Vol 3-Songs Bewitched Bothered And Bewildered

Jack McDuff Steppin' Out Godiva Brown

Sonny Rollins Saxophone Colossus St. Thomas

Jazzmeia Horn Dear Love Lover Come Back To Me

Dizzy Gillespie Have Trumpet, Will Excite I Found a Million Dollar Baby (In a Five and Ten Cent Store)

Red Mitchell/Harold Land Hear Ye Somara

Jaki Byard Family Man Garr

Tomas Janzon Nomadic Out Door Valley

John Coltrane Blue Train Lazy Bird

Hot Club of San Francisco Swing This Nica's Dream

Mollehoy/Knuffke/Anderson S' Wonderful Just Squeeze Me (But Don't Tease Me)

Ben Webster There is No Greater Love Close Your Eyes

Kevin Mahogny You've Got What It Takes (Get Your Kicks on) Route 66

Al Foster Inspirations and Dedications Cantaloupe Island

Birmingham Seven Just Passin' Through Diggin' the Dapples

Bill Frisell Four The Pioneers

Steven Bernstein Tinctures in Time High Light [ 01 ]

Orbert Davis Priority Block Party

Cecilia Smith The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1 Body and Soul

Michael Brecker Nearness of You My Ship

Horace Silver Blowin' The Blues Away Peace

Joe Henderson State of the Tenor Vol 1 Soulville

Tommy Flanagan Sunset and the Mockingbird With Malice Toward None

Behn Gillece Between the Bars Roamers

Jimmy Witherspoon Goin' To Kansas City Blues Hootie Blues

Stanley Turrentine Comin' Your Way Fine L'il Lass

Various Artist The Other side of Ellington Mount Harrisa

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Giuseppe Verdi: Luisa Miller: Overture (1849)

Tomaso Albinoni: Oboe Concerto in F (1716)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 19 (1880)

Johann Christian Bach: Symphony for Double Orchestra in D (1781)

Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings (1937)

Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries (1856)

Johannes Hanssen: Valdres March (1904)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Bolero from Concierto Andaluz (1967)

Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 3 in c-Sharp (1839)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1: Les Toreadors (1875)

Giacomo Meyerbeer: L'Africaine: Overture (1865)

Giacomo Puccini: Turandot: Nessun dorma (1924)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Symphonic Variations (1897)

Richard Rodgers: Babes in Arms: My Funny Valentine (1937)

George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: Overture (1930)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Buckaroo Holiday (1942)

Cole Porter: Love for Sale (1930)

David Guion: Arkansas Traveler (1929)

Franz Schubert: Finale from String Quartet No. 5 (1813)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Passacaglia & Fugue in c (1707)

Richard Strauss: Don Juan (1888)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Leyenda 'Asturias' (1886)

Paulo Bellinati: A Furiosa (1990)

Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 (1901)

Zdenek Fibich: Poème (1893)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Franz Liszt: Variations on Mendelssohn's 'Wedding March' (1851)

Felix Mendelssohn: Scherzo in a (1847)

Francis Poulenc: Les biches (1924)

Ludwig van Beethoven: King Stephan: Overture (1811)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 3 for Orchestra (1860)

Bohuslav Martinu: Symphony No. 6 'Fantaisies symphoniques' (1953)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 2: Chaconne (1720)

Giuseppe Martucci: Notturno (1891)

Sir Malcolm Arnold: English Dances Set 2 (1951)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Ernest Bloch: Schelomo (1916)

Claude Debussy: La mer (1905)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Idomeneo: Overture (1781)

Joseph Haydn: Rondo from Piano Sonata No. 58 (1789)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 2 in b (1738)

Joaquín Turina: The Bullfighter's Prayer (1925)

Joaquín Turina: Danzas Andaluzas: Zapateado (1912)

Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto in e (1844)

Darius Milhaud: Suite for 2 Pianos 'Scaramouche' (1937)

Johannes Brahms: Ballade No. 4 in B (1854)

Johann Strauss Jr: Quadrille on Themes from 'The Gypsy Baron' (1886)

Giuseppe Verdi: Nabucco: Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves (1841)

Giuseppe Verdi: Otello: Fuoco di gioia (1886)

Johann Christian Bach: Symphony for Double Orchestra in E-Flat (1781)

Hans Christian Lumbye: Galop 'Salute to August Bournonville' (1869)

George Frideric Handel: Il pastor fido: Suite (1712)

Elmer Bernstein: The Magnificent Seven: Theme (1960)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Aldemaro Romero: Fuga con Pajarillo (1976)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 50 in D (1780)

Monty Python: Knights of the Round Table (1975)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Liberty Bell' (1893)

Leonard Bernstein: Spring Will Come Again (1973)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vivace from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1891)

John Johnson: Lute Duet 'Greensleeves' (1580)

Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 1 in D-Flat (1912)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto for Flute, Oboe d'amore & continuo (1730)

Claude Debussy: Petite Suite: En bateau (1889)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria (1938)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 2 (1717)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Largo-Allegro from Symphony No. 2 (1908)

Traditional: Scarborough Fair

Traditional: Shenandoah

Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell: Overture (1829)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Tempest (1873)

Reinhold Glière: Symphony No. 2 in c (1908)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Alexander Scriabin: Prometheus, The Poem of Fire (1910)

Antonín Dvorák: Symphonic Variations (1877)

Francesco Salieri: Symphony in B-Flat 'La tempesta di mare' (1770)

Max Bruch: Concerto for Violin & Viola (1911)

Jaromir Weinberger: Schwanda the Bagpiper: Polka & Fugue (1927)

Bedrich Smetana: Polka from String Quartet No. 1 'From My Life' (1876)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in c-Sharp (1750)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 15 in A (1971)

Samuel Wesley: Symphony in D 'Obbligato' (1781)

Franz Waxman: Old Acquaintance: Elegy for Strings (1943)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: March of the Priests (1791)

Samuel Barber: Agnus Dei (1967)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 14 'Moonlight' (1801)

Gabriel Fauré: Adagio from Piano Quartet No. 2 (1887)

Patrick Hawes: Reflexionem (2009)

William Grant Still: Here's One (1941)

Robert Schumann: Widmung (Dedication) (1840)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Suite: Nocturne (1904)

Thomas Canning: Fantasy on a Hymn Tune by Justin Morgan (1944)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Mélodie (1762)