WCLV Program Guide 01-07-2024
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA
Artist-Album-Track
Rahsaan Roland Kirk, Here Comes the Whistleman, Roots
Jaki Byard, A Matter of Black and White, Ellington Medley
Claire Daly, Rah! Rah!, Funk Underneath
THE Quintet, Hot House, Wee
Dizzy Gillespie , Sonny Side Up, After Hours
Alten Seneclar , In Good Standing, Nutville
Michael Dease , Swing Low, New Blues
THE Quintet, Hot House, Perdido
Cal Tjader, Catch the Groove, Green Dolphin Street
Oscar Peterson, Con Alma, Waltz for Debby
Jason KIeiser, Shaw’s Groove, The Moontrane
Ted Piltzecker, Vibes on a Breath, Stolen Moments
John Ellis, Carmen in Jazz, Seguidilla
Zvonimir Tot, Sarabande Blue, Sarabande Blue
Stan Getz, Focus, I’m Late, I’m Late
Greg Abate, Reunion, Maria’s Ocean
Walter Smith III, Return to Casual, River Styx
The Nightcrawlers, Get Ready, What Do You Say, Dr. J?
03:00 JAZZ NETWORK
Artist-Album-Track
Joe Lovano, Joe Lovano Opera Ensemble Viva Caruso Soltanto a Te
Losing My mind Play It Cool Lea Delario, Gil Goldstein, Howard Alden, Larry Grenadier
Lynne Arriale, Scott Colley, Steve Davis Melody Beautiful love
Wes Montgomery, Ray Barretto, Jimmy Smith, Grady Tate Talkin': The Roots af Acid Jazz The Road Song
Joe Lovana, Ed Schuller, Scott Lee, Joey Baron Viva Caruso Santa Lucia
Robert Flack, Donny Hathaway, Studio Orchestra Roberta Flack & Donny Hathawy You've Got a Friend
Bill Lee, Branford 0:11:19Marsalis, Studio Orchestra Do the Right Thing Original Score Wake Up Finale
Chet Baker, Philip Catherine, Jean-Louis Rassinfosse Chet's Choice Love For Sale
Philip Catherine, Jim Beard, Alfonso Johnson, Rodney Holmes Guitar Groove Stardust
Gary Burton, Steve Swallow, Makoto Ozone, Mike Hyman Real Life Hits The Beatles
Chet Baker, Russ Freeman, Carson Smith, Bob Neel The Best of Chet Baker Sings: Let's Get Lost I Remember You
Christian McBride, Nicholas Payton, Mark Whitfield Fingerpainting: The Music of Herbie Hancock Oliloqui Valley
Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common Jimmy Wood
Major Holley, Ed Thigpen, Gerry Wiggins, Gerard Badini Mule Realm of Love
Jim Hall, Steve LaSpina, Larry Goldings Something Special When Little Girls Play
Thelonious Monk Thelonious Monk: The Classic Quartet Just a Gigolo
Thelonious Monk, Charlie Rouse, Butch Warren, Frankie Dunlop Thelonious Monk: The Classic Quartet Blue Monk
Nneena Freelon, Dianne Reeves, T. S. Monk Big Band Monk on Monk Suddenly
Hilton Ruiz, Jimmy Rowser, Steve Berrios Doin' It Right Shades of Thelonious
The Clayton Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Live at MCG Evidence
Thelonious Monk, Charlie Rouse, Butch Warren, Frankie Dunlop Thelonious Monk: The Classic Quartet Blue Monk
Charlie Parker, Dizzy Gillespie, Max Roach, Charles Mingus, Bud Powell Jazz at Massey Hall Salt Peanuts
Cyrus Chestnut, Dezron L. Douglas, Neal Smith Cyrus Plays Elvis Don't Be Cruel
Paul Bollenback, Joey DeFrancesco, Jeff "Tain" Watts, Jim Rotundi, Steve Wilson, Eric Alexander, Steve Davis, Broto Roy Soul Grooves Ain't No Mountain High Enough
Mulgrew Miller, Ira Coleman, Marvin "Smitty" Smith Landmarks Portrait of a Mountain
Maceo Parker, NDR German Big Bang Soul Classics One In a Million
Paul Bollenback Soul Grooves Visions
Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Sam Jones, Louis Hayes Cannonball Plays Zawinul Money In the Pocket
Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Sam Jones, Louis Hayes, Nancy Wilson Nancy Wilson & Cannonball Adderley The Masquerade Is Over
Tom Scott, Terence Blanchard, George Duke, Marcus Miller, Steve Gadd, Larry Goldings Cannon Re-Loaded Inside Straight
Jimmy McGriff, David Newman, Red Holloway, Bernard Purdie, Mel Brown The Dream Team T'aint Nobody's Business If I do
Jimmy McGriff, David Newman, Red Holloway, Bernard Purdie, Mel Brown T'aint Nobody's Business If I do
Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Sam Jones, Louis Hayes, Nancy Wilson Nancy Wilson & Cannonball Adderley A Sleepin' Bee
06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey
Charles Koechlin: Evening Peace from 'The Persian Hours' (1913)
Francis Poulenc: Four Christmas Motets (1952)
Francis Poulenc: Gloria (1961)
Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane (1917)
07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: The 40th Anniversary Celebration - A lively concert of music for organ and orchestra, in observance of the forty years of PIPEDREAMS in national syndication
SAMUEL BARBER: Toccata Festiva, Op.36 Stephen Self, organist
FRANZ LISZT: Hunnenschlacht Battle of the Huns Michael Barone, organist
WILLIAM BOLCOM: Humoresk Brenda Sevcik, organist
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Epiphany - On this edition of With Heart and Voice, we’ll listen to wonderful sacred choral and organ music to mark Epiphany, that brings the Christmas season to a close, with the traditional arrival of the Three Kings
09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills
Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Part 6 (1734)
Jean-Marie Leclair: Violin Sonata in D (1743)
Antonio Lotti: Oboe d'amore Concerto in A (1710)
10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey
Francis Poulenc: Four Christmas Motets: O magnum mysterium (1952)
Francis Poulenc: Ave verum corpus (1952)
Francis Poulenc: Sextet for Piano & Winds (1939)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Suite (1889)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 98 in B-Flat (1792)
Ulysses Kay: Concerto for Orchestra (1948)
Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 9 in e-Flat (1828)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo alla Turca from Piano Sonata No. 11 (1778)
12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
William Grant Still: Radiant Pinnacle Althea Waites, piano
William Grant Still: From the Delta: Suite Northern Arizona University Wind Symphony; Patricia Hoy, conductor
Piano Puzzler: Contestant: Claire Nalven calling from Waltham, MA
Maurice Ravel: Piano Sonatine No. 1: Movement 1 Modere Alicia de Larrocha, piano
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 in C major Spoleto Festival USA Orchestra; Michelle Rofrano, conductor Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston SC
Claude Debussy, arr. Merz Trio: La plus que lente (As Slowly as Possible) Merz Trio
Claude Debussy, arr. Hubert Mouton: Pelleas et Melisande Dolce Suono Ensemble DSE Presents, Trinity Center for Urban Life, Philadelphia, PA
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Sonata No. 27 in G Major, K. 379 Jennifer Frautschi, violin; Max Levinson, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, SCMS Center for Chamber Music, Seattle, WA
Florence Price: Ethiopia's Shadow in America Basel Sinfonietta; Jessica Horsley, conductor Casino, Bern, Switzerland
14:00 ORCHESTRAS FROM THE EUROPEAN BROADCASTING UNION with Robbie Ellis – Dresden State Orchestra; Christian Thielemann, conductor
Carl Maria von Weber: Jubilee Overture Op 59
Richard Wagner: Overture to 'Tannhäuser'
Richard Strauss: Also sprach Zarathustra Op 30
Richard Strauss Suite from 'Der Rosenkavalier’ Op
Franz Schubert Symphony No. 1 in D—Sir Colin Davis, conductor
16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, Daniel Reith, conductor – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance
Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture
María Huld Markan Sigfúsdóttir: Oceans
Walter Piston: Suite from The Incredible Flutist
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in c Op 67
18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded March 2022 - This week’s line up of outstanding young players features excellent music and quite a bit of conversation about families. We enjoy a performance of the music of J.S. Bach by a young violinist who comes from a military family… we meet violist who’s parents run a mobile phone store … and the teenage soprano who sings Rodgers and Hammerstein on the program, was inspired to play music by her grandfather who calls himself the Hawaiian Elvis
Honor Frisco, violin, 16, from Palos Verdes Estates, CA performs Scherzo-Tarantelle by Henryk Wieniawski with Peter Dugan, piano.
Leilani Patao, mezzo soprano, 18, from Los Angeles, CA performs Out of My Dreams from Oklahoma by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein with Peter Dugan, piano
And Aloha Oe by H.M. Queen Liliʻuokalani with Peter Dugan piano
Kearston Gonzales, violin, 17, from Hampton, VA performs Sonata No. 1 in G Minor, BMV 1001, Adagio by Johann Sebastian Bach
Jacob Choi, viola, 18, from McKinney, TX performs Viola Sonata, Mvmts 1 & 2 by William Flackton
Matthew Chang, piano, 13, from Bethesda, MD performs Scherzo No. 2 in B-flat Minor, Op. 31 by Frédéric Chopin
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Ulysses Kay: Six Dances for String Orchestra (1954)
Richard Strauss: Schlagobers: Suite (1922)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Concerto in D (1806)
21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
Stephen Stanziano: A Thousand Bouquets (2009) Sara Troyer, soprano; Eric Charnofsky, piano (private CD) 4:10
Nicholas Puin: Libitum Quartet Michael Houff, Alex Healy, violins; Elizabeth Asgain, viola; Katherine Haig, cello (CCG CD 04-12-15) 12:58
William Rayer: Fantasia for Clarinet Victoria Marra, clarinet; Coren Estrin Mino, piano (CCG 03-15-15) 9:29
James Marron: Winter Scenes (1996) James Marron, guitar (Marron 1998) 8:40
Edwin London: Psalm of These Days V (1980) Ohio State University Chorus and Band/Edwin London, cond. (New World 80564) 16:27
22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - 2023 State of Downtown - Kate Borders, Michael Deemer, Larisa Ortiz
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Jean Sibelius: King Christian II: Elegie (1898)
Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Prelude (1867)
Johann Sebastian Bach: English Suite No. 3: Sarabande (1715)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from String Quartet No. 10 (1809)
Traditional: Cockles and Mussels
Henri Tomasi: Nocturne from Trumpet Concerto (1948)
Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Round Dance of the Princesses (1910)
Wayne Barlow: The Winter's Passed (1934)
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 17 in B (1846)
Maria Schneider: All Night, in Gusty Winds (2011)