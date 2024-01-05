WCLV Program Guide 01-07-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Rahsaan Roland Kirk, Here Comes the Whistleman, Roots

Jaki Byard, A Matter of Black and White, Ellington Medley

Claire Daly, Rah! Rah!, Funk Underneath

THE Quintet, Hot House, Wee

Dizzy Gillespie , Sonny Side Up, After Hours

Alten Seneclar , In Good Standing, Nutville

Michael Dease , Swing Low, New Blues

THE Quintet, Hot House, Perdido

Cal Tjader, Catch the Groove, Green Dolphin Street

Oscar Peterson, Con Alma, Waltz for Debby

Jason KIeiser, Shaw’s Groove, The Moontrane

Ted Piltzecker, Vibes on a Breath, Stolen Moments

John Ellis, Carmen in Jazz, Seguidilla

Zvonimir Tot, Sarabande Blue, Sarabande Blue

Stan Getz, Focus, I’m Late, I’m Late

Greg Abate, Reunion, Maria’s Ocean

Walter Smith III, Return to Casual, River Styx

The Nightcrawlers, Get Ready, What Do You Say, Dr. J?

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Joe Lovano, Joe Lovano Opera Ensemble Viva Caruso Soltanto a Te

Losing My mind Play It Cool Lea Delario, Gil Goldstein, Howard Alden, Larry Grenadier

Lynne Arriale, Scott Colley, Steve Davis Melody Beautiful love

Wes Montgomery, Ray Barretto, Jimmy Smith, Grady Tate Talkin': The Roots af Acid Jazz The Road Song

Joe Lovana, Ed Schuller, Scott Lee, Joey Baron Viva Caruso Santa Lucia

Robert Flack, Donny Hathaway, Studio Orchestra Roberta Flack & Donny Hathawy You've Got a Friend

Bill Lee, Branford 0:11:19Marsalis, Studio Orchestra Do the Right Thing Original Score Wake Up Finale

Chet Baker, Philip Catherine, Jean-Louis Rassinfosse Chet's Choice Love For Sale

Philip Catherine, Jim Beard, Alfonso Johnson, Rodney Holmes Guitar Groove Stardust

Gary Burton, Steve Swallow, Makoto Ozone, Mike Hyman Real Life Hits The Beatles

Chet Baker, Russ Freeman, Carson Smith, Bob Neel The Best of Chet Baker Sings: Let's Get Lost I Remember You

Christian McBride, Nicholas Payton, Mark Whitfield Fingerpainting: The Music of Herbie Hancock Oliloqui Valley

Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common Jimmy Wood

Major Holley, Ed Thigpen, Gerry Wiggins, Gerard Badini Mule Realm of Love

Jim Hall, Steve LaSpina, Larry Goldings Something Special When Little Girls Play

Thelonious Monk Thelonious Monk: The Classic Quartet Just a Gigolo

Thelonious Monk, Charlie Rouse, Butch Warren, Frankie Dunlop Thelonious Monk: The Classic Quartet Blue Monk

Nneena Freelon, Dianne Reeves, T. S. Monk Big Band Monk on Monk Suddenly

Hilton Ruiz, Jimmy Rowser, Steve Berrios Doin' It Right Shades of Thelonious

The Clayton Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Live at MCG Evidence

Thelonious Monk, Charlie Rouse, Butch Warren, Frankie Dunlop Thelonious Monk: The Classic Quartet Blue Monk

Charlie Parker, Dizzy Gillespie, Max Roach, Charles Mingus, Bud Powell Jazz at Massey Hall Salt Peanuts

Cyrus Chestnut, Dezron L. Douglas, Neal Smith Cyrus Plays Elvis Don't Be Cruel

Paul Bollenback, Joey DeFrancesco, Jeff "Tain" Watts, Jim Rotundi, Steve Wilson, Eric Alexander, Steve Davis, Broto Roy Soul Grooves Ain't No Mountain High Enough

Mulgrew Miller, Ira Coleman, Marvin "Smitty" Smith Landmarks Portrait of a Mountain

Maceo Parker, NDR German Big Bang Soul Classics One In a Million

Paul Bollenback Soul Grooves Visions

Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Sam Jones, Louis Hayes Cannonball Plays Zawinul Money In the Pocket

Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Sam Jones, Louis Hayes, Nancy Wilson Nancy Wilson & Cannonball Adderley The Masquerade Is Over

Tom Scott, Terence Blanchard, George Duke, Marcus Miller, Steve Gadd, Larry Goldings Cannon Re-Loaded Inside Straight

Jimmy McGriff, David Newman, Red Holloway, Bernard Purdie, Mel Brown The Dream Team T'aint Nobody's Business If I do

Jimmy McGriff, David Newman, Red Holloway, Bernard Purdie, Mel Brown T'aint Nobody's Business If I do

Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Sam Jones, Louis Hayes, Nancy Wilson Nancy Wilson & Cannonball Adderley A Sleepin' Bee

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Charles Koechlin: Evening Peace from 'The Persian Hours' (1913)

Francis Poulenc: Four Christmas Motets (1952)

Francis Poulenc: Gloria (1961)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane (1917)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: The 40th Anniversary Celebration - A lively concert of music for organ and orchestra, in observance of the forty years of PIPEDREAMS in national syndication

SAMUEL BARBER: Toccata Festiva, Op.36 Stephen Self, organist

FRANZ LISZT: Hunnenschlacht Battle of the Huns Michael Barone, organist

WILLIAM BOLCOM: Humoresk Brenda Sevcik, organist

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Epiphany - On this edition of With Heart and Voice, we’ll listen to wonderful sacred choral and organ music to mark Epiphany, that brings the Christmas season to a close, with the traditional arrival of the Three Kings

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Part 6 (1734)

Jean-Marie Leclair: Violin Sonata in D (1743)

Antonio Lotti: Oboe d'amore Concerto in A (1710)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Francis Poulenc: Four Christmas Motets: O magnum mysterium (1952)

Francis Poulenc: Ave verum corpus (1952)

Francis Poulenc: Sextet for Piano & Winds (1939)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Suite (1889)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 98 in B-Flat (1792)

Ulysses Kay: Concerto for Orchestra (1948)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 9 in e-Flat (1828)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo alla Turca from Piano Sonata No. 11 (1778)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

William Grant Still: Radiant Pinnacle Althea Waites, piano

William Grant Still: From the Delta: Suite Northern Arizona University Wind Symphony; Patricia Hoy, conductor

Piano Puzzler: Contestant: Claire Nalven calling from Waltham, MA

Maurice Ravel: Piano Sonatine No. 1: Movement 1 Modere Alicia de Larrocha, piano

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 in C major Spoleto Festival USA Orchestra; Michelle Rofrano, conductor Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston SC

Claude Debussy, arr. Merz Trio: La plus que lente (As Slowly as Possible) Merz Trio

Claude Debussy, arr. Hubert Mouton: Pelleas et Melisande Dolce Suono Ensemble DSE Presents, Trinity Center for Urban Life, Philadelphia, PA

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Sonata No. 27 in G Major, K. 379 Jennifer Frautschi, violin; Max Levinson, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, SCMS Center for Chamber Music, Seattle, WA

Florence Price: Ethiopia's Shadow in America Basel Sinfonietta; Jessica Horsley, conductor Casino, Bern, Switzerland

14:00 ORCHESTRAS FROM THE EUROPEAN BROADCASTING UNION with Robbie Ellis – Dresden State Orchestra; Christian Thielemann, conductor

Carl Maria von Weber: Jubilee Overture Op 59

Richard Wagner: Overture to 'Tannhäuser'

Richard Strauss: Also sprach Zarathustra Op 30

Richard Strauss Suite from 'Der Rosenkavalier’ Op

Franz Schubert Symphony No. 1 in D—Sir Colin Davis, conductor

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, Daniel Reith, conductor – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance

Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture

María Huld Markan Sigfúsdóttir: Oceans

Walter Piston: Suite from The Incredible Flutist

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in c Op 67

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded March 2022 - This week’s line up of outstanding young players features excellent music and quite a bit of conversation about families. We enjoy a performance of the music of J.S. Bach by a young violinist who comes from a military family… we meet violist who’s parents run a mobile phone store … and the teenage soprano who sings Rodgers and Hammerstein on the program, was inspired to play music by her grandfather who calls himself the Hawaiian Elvis

Honor Frisco, violin, 16, from Palos Verdes Estates, CA performs Scherzo-Tarantelle by Henryk Wieniawski with Peter Dugan, piano.

Leilani Patao, mezzo soprano, 18, from Los Angeles, CA performs Out of My Dreams from Oklahoma by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein with Peter Dugan, piano

And Aloha Oe by H.M. Queen Liliʻuokalani with Peter Dugan piano

Kearston Gonzales, violin, 17, from Hampton, VA performs Sonata No. 1 in G Minor, BMV 1001, Adagio by Johann Sebastian Bach

Jacob Choi, viola, 18, from McKinney, TX performs Viola Sonata, Mvmts 1 & 2 by William Flackton

Matthew Chang, piano, 13, from Bethesda, MD performs Scherzo No. 2 in B-flat Minor, Op. 31 by Frédéric Chopin

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Ulysses Kay: Six Dances for String Orchestra (1954)

Richard Strauss: Schlagobers: Suite (1922)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Concerto in D (1806)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Stephen Stanziano: A Thousand Bouquets (2009) Sara Troyer, soprano; Eric Charnofsky, piano (private CD) 4:10

Nicholas Puin: Libitum Quartet Michael Houff, Alex Healy, violins; Elizabeth Asgain, viola; Katherine Haig, cello (CCG CD 04-12-15) 12:58

William Rayer: Fantasia for Clarinet Victoria Marra, clarinet; Coren Estrin Mino, piano (CCG 03-15-15) 9:29

James Marron: Winter Scenes (1996) James Marron, guitar (Marron 1998) 8:40

Edwin London: Psalm of These Days V (1980) Ohio State University Chorus and Band/Edwin London, cond. (New World 80564) 16:27

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - 2023 State of Downtown - Kate Borders, Michael Deemer, Larisa Ortiz

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Jean Sibelius: King Christian II: Elegie (1898)

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Prelude (1867)

Johann Sebastian Bach: English Suite No. 3: Sarabande (1715)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from String Quartet No. 10 (1809)

Traditional: Cockles and Mussels

Henri Tomasi: Nocturne from Trumpet Concerto (1948)

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Round Dance of the Princesses (1910)

Wayne Barlow: The Winter's Passed (1934)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 17 in B (1846)

Maria Schneider: All Night, in Gusty Winds (2011)