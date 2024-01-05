WCLV Program Guide 01-06-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Jimmy Smith, Christmas Cookin’, We Three Kings

Benny Carter, A Child is Born, A Jazz Christmas

Three-D Jazz Trio, Christmas in Three-D, Winter Wonderland

Diva, 30, I’m Gonna Go Fishin’,

Steven Feifke , Catalyst, Tricotism

Flying Horse Big Band, A Message From…, Hipsippy Blues

Airmen of Note, Jazz Heritge 2023, Dippermouth Blues

Dave Brubeck, Live from t,he Northwest, Basin Street Blues

Jon-Erik Kelso, Live from the Ear Inn, Indian Summer

Mike Melito, To Swing is the Thing, Straight Street

Oscar Peterson, Con Alma, I Could Write a Book

Oscar Peterson – Milt Jackson, Very Tall, The Work Song

Cal Tjader, Catch the Groove, Bags’ Groove

Shirley Scott, Queen Talk, Never Can Say Goodbye

George Coleman, The Quartet, East Ninth Street Blues

Richard Baratta, Off the Charts, Sombrero Sam

Charles Lloyd, Chapel, The Song My Lady Sings

THE Quintet, Hot House, Hot House

Bud Powell, Hot House, Hallelujah

Dizzy Gillespie, Charlie Parker 10th Memorial Concert, A Night in Tunisia

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Ross Traut/Steve Rodby I Like Jazz Some Other Time

Lea DeLaria, Gregory Hutchison, Larry Grenadier, Larry Goldings Play It Cool I've Got Your Number

Joey DeFrancesco, Lou Volpe, Eugene Jackson, Illinois Jacquet I Like Jazz But Not For Me

Fred Hersch, Tom Rainey, Drew Gress Dancing in the Dark My Funny Valentine

Freddie Hubbard, Curtis Fuller, Wayne Shorter, Cedar Walton, Jymie Merritt, Art Blakey Mosaic Mosaic

James Brown, Oliver Nelson, Louie Bellson Orchestra Soul On Top What Kind of Fool Am I?

Lalo Schifrin, Studio Orchestra Music from the Motion Picture Bullitt Cantata for Combo

Howard Roberts, Pete Jolly, Red Mitchell, Stan Levey Good Pickin's Terpsichore

Ingrid Jensen, Gary Bartz, George Colligan, Dwayne Burno, Bill Stewart Here On Earth The Time of the Barracudas

Miles Davis, Gil Evans, Studio Orchestra Porgy and Bess Here Comes De Honey Man

James Brown, Oliver Nelson, Louie Bellson Orchestra Soul On Top Brand New Bag

Oscar Peterson, Ray Brown, Ed Thgipen Night Train Hymn to Freedom

Bucky Pizzarelli, Howard Alden In a Mellow Tone Do Nothing Til You Here From Me

Grover Washington Jr., Tommy Flanagan I Like Jazz In a Sentimental Mood

Elis Regina, Cesar Camargo Mariano, Helio Delmiro, Oscar Castro Neves, Luizao Maia, Paolo Braga Verve Jazz Masters 13: Antonio Carlos Jobim Triste

Ray Brown, John Clayton, Freddie Green, Jeff Clayton, Jeff Hamilton Happy Days Are Here Again

Dexter Gordon, George Cables, Rufus Reid, Eddie Gladden Ballads Body and Soul

Eliane Elias, Joey Baron, Marc Johnson Something For You Minha

Eliane Elias, Joey Baron, Marc Johnson Something For You Five

Herbie Hancock, Hoe Henderson Double Rainbow Happy Madness

Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common I Just Can't Fool Myself

Andre Previn, David Finck Live at the Jazz Standard Hi Blondie!

Joey DeFrancesco, Paul Bollenback, Byron Landham, Houston Person All About My Girl Grilled Cheese and Bacon

Emily Remler, Larry Coryell Retrospective, volume one Joyspring

Anita O'Day, Billy May, Studio Orchestra Anita O'Day Swings Cole Porter What Is This Thing Called Love

Joshua Redman, Peter Martin, Christopher Thomas, Brian Blade Spirit of the Moment Herbs and Roots

Wes Montgomery, Grady Tate, Ron Carter, Ray Barretto Tequila The Thumb

Oscar peterson, Harry Edison Oscar Peterson & Harry Edison Signify

Joe Puma, Red Mitchell, Hod O'Brien Shining Hour Little Joe's Waltz

Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common Monterey Mist

Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common Old Time Religion

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

Gioacchino Rossini D'alma celeste, oh Dio!" (O heavens, I dared to trouble) Juan Diego Florez, tenor; Daniela Barcellona, mezzo-soprano; Valencia Community Orchestra Daniel Oren

Leo Brouwer Quintet for Guitar and String Quartet Ahmed Dickinson Cardenas, guitar; Santiago Quartet

Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 17 in d, Op. 31, No. 2 "The Tempest" Ingrid Fliter, piano

07:00:45 Julio Gomez Balada Orquesta de Cordoba Jose Luis Temes Verso n/a "Julio Gomez: Obra Sinfonica Completa"

Adolf von Henselt Aufforderung Zum Tanz (Invitation to the Dance) Sergio Gallo, piano

Joan Manen Violin Concerto No. 1 Op. A-7 "Concierto espanol" Tianwa Yang, violin; Barcelona Symphony & Catalonia National Orchestra Darrell Ang

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

William Grant Still: Radiant Pinnacle Althea Waites, piano

William Grant Still: From the Delta: Suite Northern Arizona University Wind Symphony; Patricia Hoy, conductor

Piano Puzzler: Contestant: Claire Nalven calling from Waltham, MA

Maurice Ravel: Piano Sonatine No. 1: Movement 1 Modere Alicia de Larrocha, piano

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 in C major Spoleto Festival USA Orchestra; Michelle Rofrano, conductor Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston SC

Claude Debussy, arr. Merz Trio: La plus que lente (As Slowly as Possible) Merz Trio

Claude Debussy, arr. Hubert Mouton: Pelleas et Melisande Dolce Suono Ensemble DSE Presents, Trinity Center for Urban Life, Philadelphia, PA

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Sonata No. 27 in G Major, K. 379 Jennifer Frautschi, violin; Max Levinson, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, SCMS Center for Chamber Music, Seattle, WA

Florence Price: Ethiopia's Shadow in America Basel Sinfonietta; Jessica Horsley, conductor Casino, Bern, Switzerland

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

Klaus Badelt: The Curse of the Black Pearl: Main Themes (2003)

Gioacchino Rossini: The Siege of Corinth: Overture (1826)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 6 (1710)

Richard Wagner: Parsifal: Act 1 Prelude (1882)

François Couperin: Suite No. 26: Gavotte (1728)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Three-Part Invention No. 10 (1723)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Bernard Herrmann: Vertigo: Prelude (1958)

Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'Calm Sea and Prosperous Voyage' (1828)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14 in c-Sharp 'Moonlight' (1801)

John Williams: E.T.: Adventures on Earth (1982)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Summertime (1935)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded March 2022 - This week’s line up of outstanding young players features excellent music and quite a bit of conversation about families. We enjoy a performance of the music of J.S. Bach by a young violinist who comes from a military family… we meet violist who’s parents run a mobile phone store … and the teenage soprano who sings Rodgers and Hammerstein on the program, was inspired to play music by her grandfather who calls himself the Hawaiian Elvis

Honor Frisco, violin, 16, from Palos Verdes Estates, CA performs Scherzo-Tarantelle by Henryk Wieniawski with Peter Dugan, piano.

Leilani Patao, mezzo soprano, 18, from Los Angeles, CA performs Out of My Dreams from Oklahoma by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein with Peter Dugan, piano

And Aloha Oe by H.M. Queen Liliʻuokalani with Peter Dugan piano

Kearston Gonzales, violin, 17, from Hampton, VA performs Sonata No. 1 in G Minor, BMV 1001, Adagio by Johann Sebastian Bach

Jacob Choi, viola, 18, from McKinney, TX performs Viola Sonata, Mvmts 1 & 2 by William Flackton

Matthew Chang, piano, 13, from Bethesda, MD performs Scherzo No. 2 in B-flat Minor, Op. 31 by Frédéric Chopin

13:00 ROBERT K. JOHNSON FOUNDATION METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder

The Metropolitan Opera begins a New Year of Saturday matinee broadcasts with Verdi’s thrilling early opera Nabucco. Baritone George Gagnidze stars in the title role as the tyrannical King of Babylon who proclaims himself a god. Soprano Liudmyla Monastyrska is Nabucco’s daughter Abagaille, driven by jealousy to claim the throne for herself. Bass Dmitry Belosselskiy is Zaccaria, the high priest of the Israelites, and mezzo-soprano Maria Barakova and tenor SeokJong Baek are Fenena and Ismaele, whose love transcends politics and religion. Daniele Callegari conducts the Met orchestra and chorus in the opera that lifted the young Verdi to international fame.

16:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

Max Bruch: Scottish Fantasy (1880)

Alexander Scriabin: Etude in A-Flat (1894)

Alexander Scriabin: Waltz in A-Flat (1903)

Blas Galindo: Suite 'Homenaje a Cervantes' (1947)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Morricone Conducts Morricone

Ennio Morricone: The Good the Bad & the Ugly: Main titles & Ecstasy of Gold—St. Cecilia Academy/Ennio Morricone

Ennio Morricone: Once Upon a Time in the West: Man with the Harmonica & Jill’s Theme—Czech National Symphony/Ennio Morricone

Ennio Morricone: Once Upon a Time in America: Main Theme—Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Roma Sinfonietta/Ennio Morricone

Ennio Morricone: Giuseppe Tornatore Suite [themes from Cinema Paradiso, The Legend of 1900, Malena & A Pure Formality]—Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Roma Sinfonietta/Ennio Morricone

Ennio Morricone: Casualties of War: Elegy for Brown—Chorus and Orch of St. Cecilia Academy/Ennio Morricone

Ennio Morricone: The Lady Caliph: Dinner & Nocturne—Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Roma Sinfonietta/Morricone

Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Suite—Kodály Choir; Czech National Symphony/Ennio Morricone

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1963 on Stage and Screen – A year in which the women really shine: Barbara Cook in She Loves Me, Georgia Brown in Oliver!, Ann-Margret in the film version of Bye Bye Birdie and Judy Garland in her last movie

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes (1942)

Franz Schubert: Piano Quintet in A 'Trout' (1819)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra, Tabea Zimmermann, director & viola

Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel: Overture in C

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Potpourri (with Fantasie) for Viola & Orchestra

Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 3 ‘Scottish’

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 ‘Pastoral’—Edo de Waart, conductor

22:00 WEEKEND CLASSICAL RADIO with Robert Conrad

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 4 in G (1900)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 1: Long Time Ago (1950)

Edvard Grieg: Two Elegiac Melodies (1881)

Amy Beach: Dreaming (1892)

Francisco Tárrega: Lágrima (1881)

Amilcare Ponchielli: Elegia (1883)

Gregorian Chant: O quam glorifica (1300)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Prelude & Fugue No. 1 in C (1951)

Traditional: Londonderry Air 'Danny Boy'

Antonín Dvorák: Larghetto from Violin Sonatina (1893)