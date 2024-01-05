WCLV Program Guide 01-06-2024
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA
Artist-Album-Track
Jimmy Smith, Christmas Cookin’, We Three Kings
Benny Carter, A Child is Born, A Jazz Christmas
Three-D Jazz Trio, Christmas in Three-D, Winter Wonderland
Diva, 30, I’m Gonna Go Fishin’,
Steven Feifke , Catalyst, Tricotism
Flying Horse Big Band, A Message From…, Hipsippy Blues
Airmen of Note, Jazz Heritge 2023, Dippermouth Blues
Dave Brubeck, Live from t,he Northwest, Basin Street Blues
Jon-Erik Kelso, Live from the Ear Inn, Indian Summer
Mike Melito, To Swing is the Thing, Straight Street
Oscar Peterson, Con Alma, I Could Write a Book
Oscar Peterson – Milt Jackson, Very Tall, The Work Song
Cal Tjader, Catch the Groove, Bags’ Groove
Shirley Scott, Queen Talk, Never Can Say Goodbye
George Coleman, The Quartet, East Ninth Street Blues
Richard Baratta, Off the Charts, Sombrero Sam
Charles Lloyd, Chapel, The Song My Lady Sings
THE Quintet, Hot House, Hot House
Bud Powell, Hot House, Hallelujah
Dizzy Gillespie, Charlie Parker 10th Memorial Concert, A Night in Tunisia
03:00 JAZZ NETWORK
Artist-Album-Track
Ross Traut/Steve Rodby I Like Jazz Some Other Time
Lea DeLaria, Gregory Hutchison, Larry Grenadier, Larry Goldings Play It Cool I've Got Your Number
Joey DeFrancesco, Lou Volpe, Eugene Jackson, Illinois Jacquet I Like Jazz But Not For Me
Fred Hersch, Tom Rainey, Drew Gress Dancing in the Dark My Funny Valentine
Freddie Hubbard, Curtis Fuller, Wayne Shorter, Cedar Walton, Jymie Merritt, Art Blakey Mosaic Mosaic
James Brown, Oliver Nelson, Louie Bellson Orchestra Soul On Top What Kind of Fool Am I?
Lalo Schifrin, Studio Orchestra Music from the Motion Picture Bullitt Cantata for Combo
Howard Roberts, Pete Jolly, Red Mitchell, Stan Levey Good Pickin's Terpsichore
Ingrid Jensen, Gary Bartz, George Colligan, Dwayne Burno, Bill Stewart Here On Earth The Time of the Barracudas
Miles Davis, Gil Evans, Studio Orchestra Porgy and Bess Here Comes De Honey Man
James Brown, Oliver Nelson, Louie Bellson Orchestra Soul On Top Brand New Bag
Oscar Peterson, Ray Brown, Ed Thgipen Night Train Hymn to Freedom
Bucky Pizzarelli, Howard Alden In a Mellow Tone Do Nothing Til You Here From Me
Grover Washington Jr., Tommy Flanagan I Like Jazz In a Sentimental Mood
Elis Regina, Cesar Camargo Mariano, Helio Delmiro, Oscar Castro Neves, Luizao Maia, Paolo Braga Verve Jazz Masters 13: Antonio Carlos Jobim Triste
Ray Brown, John Clayton, Freddie Green, Jeff Clayton, Jeff Hamilton Happy Days Are Here Again
Dexter Gordon, George Cables, Rufus Reid, Eddie Gladden Ballads Body and Soul
Eliane Elias, Joey Baron, Marc Johnson Something For You Minha
Eliane Elias, Joey Baron, Marc Johnson Something For You Five
Herbie Hancock, Hoe Henderson Double Rainbow Happy Madness
Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common I Just Can't Fool Myself
Andre Previn, David Finck Live at the Jazz Standard Hi Blondie!
Joey DeFrancesco, Paul Bollenback, Byron Landham, Houston Person All About My Girl Grilled Cheese and Bacon
Emily Remler, Larry Coryell Retrospective, volume one Joyspring
Anita O'Day, Billy May, Studio Orchestra Anita O'Day Swings Cole Porter What Is This Thing Called Love
Joshua Redman, Peter Martin, Christopher Thomas, Brian Blade Spirit of the Moment Herbs and Roots
Wes Montgomery, Grady Tate, Ron Carter, Ray Barretto Tequila The Thumb
Oscar peterson, Harry Edison Oscar Peterson & Harry Edison Signify
Joe Puma, Red Mitchell, Hod O'Brien Shining Hour Little Joe's Waltz
Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common Monterey Mist
Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common Old Time Religion
06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.
Gioacchino Rossini D'alma celeste, oh Dio!" (O heavens, I dared to trouble) Juan Diego Florez, tenor; Daniela Barcellona, mezzo-soprano; Valencia Community Orchestra Daniel Oren
Leo Brouwer Quintet for Guitar and String Quartet Ahmed Dickinson Cardenas, guitar; Santiago Quartet
Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 17 in d, Op. 31, No. 2 "The Tempest" Ingrid Fliter, piano
07:00:45 Julio Gomez Balada Orquesta de Cordoba Jose Luis Temes Verso n/a "Julio Gomez: Obra Sinfonica Completa"
Adolf von Henselt Aufforderung Zum Tanz (Invitation to the Dance) Sergio Gallo, piano
Joan Manen Violin Concerto No. 1 Op. A-7 "Concierto espanol" Tianwa Yang, violin; Barcelona Symphony & Catalonia National Orchestra Darrell Ang
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
William Grant Still: Radiant Pinnacle Althea Waites, piano
William Grant Still: From the Delta: Suite Northern Arizona University Wind Symphony; Patricia Hoy, conductor
Piano Puzzler: Contestant: Claire Nalven calling from Waltham, MA
Maurice Ravel: Piano Sonatine No. 1: Movement 1 Modere Alicia de Larrocha, piano
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 in C major Spoleto Festival USA Orchestra; Michelle Rofrano, conductor Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston SC
Claude Debussy, arr. Merz Trio: La plus que lente (As Slowly as Possible) Merz Trio
Claude Debussy, arr. Hubert Mouton: Pelleas et Melisande Dolce Suono Ensemble DSE Presents, Trinity Center for Urban Life, Philadelphia, PA
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Sonata No. 27 in G Major, K. 379 Jennifer Frautschi, violin; Max Levinson, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, SCMS Center for Chamber Music, Seattle, WA
Florence Price: Ethiopia's Shadow in America Basel Sinfonietta; Jessica Horsley, conductor Casino, Bern, Switzerland
10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber
Klaus Badelt: The Curse of the Black Pearl: Main Themes (2003)
Gioacchino Rossini: The Siege of Corinth: Overture (1826)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 6 (1710)
Richard Wagner: Parsifal: Act 1 Prelude (1882)
François Couperin: Suite No. 26: Gavotte (1728)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Three-Part Invention No. 10 (1723)
11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND
Bernard Herrmann: Vertigo: Prelude (1958)
Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'Calm Sea and Prosperous Voyage' (1828)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14 in c-Sharp 'Moonlight' (1801)
John Williams: E.T.: Adventures on Earth (1982)
George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Summertime (1935)
12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded March 2022 - This week’s line up of outstanding young players features excellent music and quite a bit of conversation about families. We enjoy a performance of the music of J.S. Bach by a young violinist who comes from a military family… we meet violist who’s parents run a mobile phone store … and the teenage soprano who sings Rodgers and Hammerstein on the program, was inspired to play music by her grandfather who calls himself the Hawaiian Elvis
Honor Frisco, violin, 16, from Palos Verdes Estates, CA performs Scherzo-Tarantelle by Henryk Wieniawski with Peter Dugan, piano.
Leilani Patao, mezzo soprano, 18, from Los Angeles, CA performs Out of My Dreams from Oklahoma by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein with Peter Dugan, piano
And Aloha Oe by H.M. Queen Liliʻuokalani with Peter Dugan piano
Kearston Gonzales, violin, 17, from Hampton, VA performs Sonata No. 1 in G Minor, BMV 1001, Adagio by Johann Sebastian Bach
Jacob Choi, viola, 18, from McKinney, TX performs Viola Sonata, Mvmts 1 & 2 by William Flackton
Matthew Chang, piano, 13, from Bethesda, MD performs Scherzo No. 2 in B-flat Minor, Op. 31 by Frédéric Chopin
13:00 ROBERT K. JOHNSON FOUNDATION METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder
The Metropolitan Opera begins a New Year of Saturday matinee broadcasts with Verdi’s thrilling early opera Nabucco. Baritone George Gagnidze stars in the title role as the tyrannical King of Babylon who proclaims himself a god. Soprano Liudmyla Monastyrska is Nabucco’s daughter Abagaille, driven by jealousy to claim the throne for herself. Bass Dmitry Belosselskiy is Zaccaria, the high priest of the Israelites, and mezzo-soprano Maria Barakova and tenor SeokJong Baek are Fenena and Ismaele, whose love transcends politics and religion. Daniele Callegari conducts the Met orchestra and chorus in the opera that lifted the young Verdi to international fame.
16:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills
Max Bruch: Scottish Fantasy (1880)
Alexander Scriabin: Etude in A-Flat (1894)
Alexander Scriabin: Waltz in A-Flat (1903)
Blas Galindo: Suite 'Homenaje a Cervantes' (1947)
17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Morricone Conducts Morricone
Ennio Morricone: The Good the Bad & the Ugly: Main titles & Ecstasy of Gold—St. Cecilia Academy/Ennio Morricone
Ennio Morricone: Once Upon a Time in the West: Man with the Harmonica & Jill’s Theme—Czech National Symphony/Ennio Morricone
Ennio Morricone: Once Upon a Time in America: Main Theme—Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Roma Sinfonietta/Ennio Morricone
Ennio Morricone: Giuseppe Tornatore Suite [themes from Cinema Paradiso, The Legend of 1900, Malena & A Pure Formality]—Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Roma Sinfonietta/Ennio Morricone
Ennio Morricone: Casualties of War: Elegy for Brown—Chorus and Orch of St. Cecilia Academy/Ennio Morricone
Ennio Morricone: The Lady Caliph: Dinner & Nocturne—Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Roma Sinfonietta/Morricone
Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Suite—Kodály Choir; Czech National Symphony/Ennio Morricone
18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1963 on Stage and Screen – A year in which the women really shine: Barbara Cook in She Loves Me, Georgia Brown in Oliver!, Ann-Margret in the film version of Bye Bye Birdie and Judy Garland in her last movie
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes (1942)
Franz Schubert: Piano Quintet in A 'Trout' (1819)
20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra, Tabea Zimmermann, director & viola
Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel: Overture in C
Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Potpourri (with Fantasie) for Viola & Orchestra
Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 3 ‘Scottish’
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 ‘Pastoral’—Edo de Waart, conductor
22:00 WEEKEND CLASSICAL RADIO with Robert Conrad
Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 4 in G (1900)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 1: Long Time Ago (1950)
Edvard Grieg: Two Elegiac Melodies (1881)
Amy Beach: Dreaming (1892)
Francisco Tárrega: Lágrima (1881)
Amilcare Ponchielli: Elegia (1883)
Gregorian Chant: O quam glorifica (1300)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Prelude & Fugue No. 1 in C (1951)
Traditional: Londonderry Air 'Danny Boy'
Antonín Dvorák: Larghetto from Violin Sonatina (1893)