WCLV Program Guide 01-05-2024
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Greg Chako A Place For Bass Base Mode
East Down Septet Channel Surfing The Downside
Bobby Watson Round trip Sweet Dreams
Nina Simone Little Girl Blue Good Bait
Lee Morgan Indeed Roccus
Classical Jazz Quartet Plays Bach Oboe Concerto in a Major Bwv 1055 2nd Movement
Dave Holland Not For Nothin' For All You Are
Lee Konitz Inside Hi-Fi Star Eyes
Frank Kimbrough 2003-2006 Centering
Vincent Herring Don't Let It Go Don't Let It Go
Ray Brown Some of My Best Friends Are Polka Dots And Moonbeams
Kirtk Lightsey Live At Small's Jazz Club Lament [Live]
Charlton Singleton Crossroads Gradual Lean
John Coltrane Coltrane Plays the Blues Blues to Elvin
Jessica Williams Joy The Quilt
Curtis Fuller Down Home Jonli Bercosta
Sonny Rollins +4 PentUp House
Art Blakey A Jazz Message The Song Is You
Wayne Escoffery Like Minds Shuffle
Cecilia Smith The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1 Miss D.D. (Composed for Doris Duke)
Kurt Rosenwinkel Reflections East Coast Love Affair
Shirley Horn I Remember Miles I Fall In Love Too Easily
Joshua Redman LongGone Long Gone
3D Jazz Trio 9-5 Theme For B.T
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
James Weidman Sonic Realities Jam For Jimmy James
Manhattan Jazz Quintet Funky Strut Mercy Mercy Mercy
Booker Ervin Booker and Brass L.A. After Dark
Duncan Hopkins Who Are You? We Salute The Night
Baikida Carroll Marionettes on A Wire Our Say
Joey Baron We'll Soon Find Out Contact
Noah Haidu Standards Beautiful Friendship
Winard Harper Be Yourself You're Looking At Me
Vincente Archer Short Stories Bye Nashville
Lem Winchester Winchester Special How Are Things in Glocca Morra
Sonny Criss Sonny Criss Quartet with special guest Wynton Kelly You Don't Know What Love Is
John Coltrane Transitions Dear Lord
Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, Illusions But I Did What They Said
George Coleman Live At Small's Jazz Club Nearness of You
Connie Han Secrets of Inanna Young Moon
Louis Hayes Exactly Right Hand in Glove
Alvin Queen A Tribute to Oscar Peterson Sushi
Thelonious Monk Something in Blue Something In Blue
Jeremy Pelt The Art of Intimacy Vol 2 Slow Hot Wind
Kenny Barron Scratch Water Lily
Kenny Dorham Trompeta Toccata Night Watch
Ralph Moore Furthermore Into Dawn
Kris Berg Metroplexity Big Band This Time, Last Year Night Dreamer
Mike Melito To Swing is the Thing Straight Street
Carmen McRae Sarah-Dedicated to You The Best Is Yet To Come
Metheny/Mehldau Quartet En La Tierra Que No Olvida
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
John Field: Nocturne No. 13 in C 'Rêverie-Nocturne' (1821)
Richard Strauss: Serenade for 13 Winds (1882)
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Dardanus: Tambourins (1739)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 1 in D (1759)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Trumpets (1710)
Charles Gounod: Funeral March of a Marionette (1872)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: La clemenza di Tito: Overture (1791)
Knudage Riisager: Fool's Paradise Suite No. 2 (1940)
Carl Maria von Weber: Euryanthe: Overture (1823)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 3 (1893)
Cole Porter: Can-Can: Overture (1953)
Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 2 in A-Flat (1838)
Frederick S. Converse: Flivver Ten Million (1927)
Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn (1873)
Karl Jenkins: Benedictus (2000)
Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Parade of the Charioteers (1959)
Ottorino Respighi: Belkis, Queen of Sheba: Suite (1934)
Alexandre Desplat: Girl with a Pearl Earring: Theme (2003)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in E-Flat (1776)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 4: Preludio (1737)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 3 in A 'Military' (1839)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Piano Sonata No. 29 'Hammerklavier' (1818)
Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin (1917)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Twelve variations on 'La Folia' (1778)
Andrea Falconieri: Folias (1640)
Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 6 in C 'Little C Major' (1818)
Jenö Takács: Serenade on Country Dances from Old Graz (1966)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Sérénade mélancolique (1875)
Joseph Lanner: Waltz 'The Suitors' (1830)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Maurice Ravel: Rapsodie espagnole (1907)
Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring (1913)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Festa popolare (1911)
Nicola Conforto: La festa cinese: Overture (1751)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 30 in E (1820)
Gerald Finzi: Rondo from Clarinet Concerto (1949)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Six Studies in English Folk Song (1926)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 9 in E-Flat (1945)
George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'The King Shall Rejoice' (1727)
Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 6 in A-Flat (1828)
Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 90 (1788)
Fritz Kreisler: Tambourin chinois (1910)
André Grétry: Céphale et Procris: Tambourin (1773)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 2 in E-Flat (1783)
Andrei Schulz-Evler: Arabesques on the 'Blue Danube' Waltz (1900)
Peter Rasmussen: Wind Quintet in F (1896)
Howard Shore: The Return of the King: The White Tree (2003)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Anatoly Liadov: Polonaise No. 1 in C (1899)
Nikolai Medtner: Sonata Reminiscenza (1920)
Richard Addinsell: Suicide Squadron: Warsaw Concerto (1941)
Henry Purcell: Come Ye Sons of Art: Duet 'Sound the Trumpet' (1694)
Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Overture (1887)
Pablo de Sarasate: Spanish Dance No. 7 'Vito' (1878)
Charles Ives: Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1898)
Max Richter: Vivaldi's Winter Concerto Recomposed (2012)
Florence Price: Andante from String Quartet No. 2 (1935)
Florence Price: Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1932)
Frédéric Chopin: Grand Valse Brillante from 'Les Sylphides' (1907)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite (1884)
Margaret Bonds: Credo: I Believe in the Prince of Peace (1960)
Margaret Bonds: Credo: I Believe in Pride of Race (1960)
Sir Arthur Sullivan: Overture di ballo (1870)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto for the Left Hand (1930)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Symphony No. 1 in E-Flat (1853)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Russian Easter Overture (1888)
Sir William Walton: Viola Concerto (1929)
Johann Joachim Quantz: Concerto for 2 Flutes (1750)
Jean Sibelius: Tapiola (1926)
Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 1 in c-Sharp (1835)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegretto from Piano Sonata No. 28 (1816)
Leonard Bernstein: Selections from 'Wonderful Town' (1953)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 3 in E-Flat (1892)
Johannes Brahms: Nänie (1881)
Keith Jarrett: Elegy for Violin & Strings (1984)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Solveig's Song (1876)
Christopher Rouse: Karolju: Finale 'Italian' (1991)
Carl Busch: Chippewa Lullaby (1913)
John McLaughlin: A Lotus on Irish Streams (1971)
Franz Liszt: Consolation No. 3 (1850)
John Musto: Litany (1987)
Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Andantino from Guitar Concerto No. 1 (1939)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Divertimento for Strings K 138 (1772)
Stephen Sondheim: A Little Night Music: Send in the Clowns (1973)
Carl Orff: Carmina burana: In trutina (1936)