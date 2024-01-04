WCLV Program Guide 01-05-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Greg Chako A Place For Bass Base Mode

East Down Septet Channel Surfing The Downside

Bobby Watson Round trip Sweet Dreams

Nina Simone Little Girl Blue Good Bait

Lee Morgan Indeed Roccus

Classical Jazz Quartet Plays Bach Oboe Concerto in a Major Bwv 1055 2nd Movement

Dave Holland Not For Nothin' For All You Are

Lee Konitz Inside Hi-Fi Star Eyes

Frank Kimbrough 2003-2006 Centering

Vincent Herring Don't Let It Go Don't Let It Go

Ray Brown Some of My Best Friends Are Polka Dots And Moonbeams

Kirtk Lightsey Live At Small's Jazz Club Lament [Live]

Charlton Singleton Crossroads Gradual Lean

John Coltrane Coltrane Plays the Blues Blues to Elvin

Jessica Williams Joy The Quilt

Curtis Fuller Down Home Jonli Bercosta

Sonny Rollins +4 PentUp House

Art Blakey A Jazz Message The Song Is You

Wayne Escoffery Like Minds Shuffle

Cecilia Smith The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1 Miss D.D. (Composed for Doris Duke)

Kurt Rosenwinkel Reflections East Coast Love Affair

Shirley Horn I Remember Miles I Fall In Love Too Easily

Joshua Redman LongGone Long Gone

3D Jazz Trio 9-5 Theme For B.T

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

James Weidman Sonic Realities Jam For Jimmy James

Manhattan Jazz Quintet Funky Strut Mercy Mercy Mercy

Booker Ervin Booker and Brass L.A. After Dark

Duncan Hopkins Who Are You? We Salute The Night

Baikida Carroll Marionettes on A Wire Our Say

Joey Baron We'll Soon Find Out Contact

Noah Haidu Standards Beautiful Friendship

Winard Harper Be Yourself You're Looking At Me

Vincente Archer Short Stories Bye Nashville

Lem Winchester Winchester Special How Are Things in Glocca Morra

Sonny Criss Sonny Criss Quartet with special guest Wynton Kelly You Don't Know What Love Is

John Coltrane Transitions Dear Lord

Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, Illusions But I Did What They Said

George Coleman Live At Small's Jazz Club Nearness of You

Connie Han Secrets of Inanna Young Moon

Louis Hayes Exactly Right Hand in Glove

Alvin Queen A Tribute to Oscar Peterson Sushi

Thelonious Monk Something in Blue Something In Blue

Jeremy Pelt The Art of Intimacy Vol 2 Slow Hot Wind

Kenny Barron Scratch Water Lily

Kenny Dorham Trompeta Toccata Night Watch

Ralph Moore Furthermore Into Dawn

Kris Berg Metroplexity Big Band This Time, Last Year Night Dreamer

Mike Melito To Swing is the Thing Straight Street

Carmen McRae Sarah-Dedicated to You The Best Is Yet To Come

Metheny/Mehldau Quartet En La Tierra Que No Olvida

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

John Field: Nocturne No. 13 in C 'Rêverie-Nocturne' (1821)

Richard Strauss: Serenade for 13 Winds (1882)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Dardanus: Tambourins (1739)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 1 in D (1759)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Trumpets (1710)

Charles Gounod: Funeral March of a Marionette (1872)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: La clemenza di Tito: Overture (1791)

Knudage Riisager: Fool's Paradise Suite No. 2 (1940)

Carl Maria von Weber: Euryanthe: Overture (1823)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 3 (1893)

Cole Porter: Can-Can: Overture (1953)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 2 in A-Flat (1838)

Frederick S. Converse: Flivver Ten Million (1927)

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn (1873)

Karl Jenkins: Benedictus (2000)

Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Parade of the Charioteers (1959)

Ottorino Respighi: Belkis, Queen of Sheba: Suite (1934)

Alexandre Desplat: Girl with a Pearl Earring: Theme (2003)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in E-Flat (1776)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 4: Preludio (1737)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 3 in A 'Military' (1839)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Piano Sonata No. 29 'Hammerklavier' (1818)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin (1917)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Twelve variations on 'La Folia' (1778)

Andrea Falconieri: Folias (1640)

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 6 in C 'Little C Major' (1818)

Jenö Takács: Serenade on Country Dances from Old Graz (1966)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Sérénade mélancolique (1875)

Joseph Lanner: Waltz 'The Suitors' (1830)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Maurice Ravel: Rapsodie espagnole (1907)

Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring (1913)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Festa popolare (1911)

Nicola Conforto: La festa cinese: Overture (1751)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 30 in E (1820)

Gerald Finzi: Rondo from Clarinet Concerto (1949)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Six Studies in English Folk Song (1926)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 9 in E-Flat (1945)

George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'The King Shall Rejoice' (1727)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 6 in A-Flat (1828)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 90 (1788)

Fritz Kreisler: Tambourin chinois (1910)

André Grétry: Céphale et Procris: Tambourin (1773)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 2 in E-Flat (1783)

Andrei Schulz-Evler: Arabesques on the 'Blue Danube' Waltz (1900)

Peter Rasmussen: Wind Quintet in F (1896)

Howard Shore: The Return of the King: The White Tree (2003)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Anatoly Liadov: Polonaise No. 1 in C (1899)

Nikolai Medtner: Sonata Reminiscenza (1920)

Richard Addinsell: Suicide Squadron: Warsaw Concerto (1941)

Henry Purcell: Come Ye Sons of Art: Duet 'Sound the Trumpet' (1694)

Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Overture (1887)

Pablo de Sarasate: Spanish Dance No. 7 'Vito' (1878)

Charles Ives: Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1898)

Max Richter: Vivaldi's Winter Concerto Recomposed (2012)

Florence Price: Andante from String Quartet No. 2 (1935)

Florence Price: Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1932)

Frédéric Chopin: Grand Valse Brillante from 'Les Sylphides' (1907)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite (1884)

Margaret Bonds: Credo: I Believe in the Prince of Peace (1960)

Margaret Bonds: Credo: I Believe in Pride of Race (1960)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: Overture di ballo (1870)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto for the Left Hand (1930)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Symphony No. 1 in E-Flat (1853)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Russian Easter Overture (1888)

Sir William Walton: Viola Concerto (1929)

Johann Joachim Quantz: Concerto for 2 Flutes (1750)

Jean Sibelius: Tapiola (1926)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 1 in c-Sharp (1835)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegretto from Piano Sonata No. 28 (1816)

Leonard Bernstein: Selections from 'Wonderful Town' (1953)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 3 in E-Flat (1892)

Johannes Brahms: Nänie (1881)

Keith Jarrett: Elegy for Violin & Strings (1984)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Solveig's Song (1876)

Christopher Rouse: Karolju: Finale 'Italian' (1991)

Carl Busch: Chippewa Lullaby (1913)

John McLaughlin: A Lotus on Irish Streams (1971)

Franz Liszt: Consolation No. 3 (1850)

John Musto: Litany (1987)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Andantino from Guitar Concerto No. 1 (1939)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Divertimento for Strings K 138 (1772)

Stephen Sondheim: A Little Night Music: Send in the Clowns (1973)

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: In trutina (1936)