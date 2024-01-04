© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 01-05-2024

Ideastream Public Media
Published January 4, 2024 at 5:47 PM EST

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Greg Chako  A Place For Bass Base Mode

      East Down Septet  Channel Surfing   The Downside

      Bobby Watson      Round trip  Sweet Dreams

      Nina Simone Little Girl Blue  Good Bait

      Lee Morgan  Indeed      Roccus

      Classical Jazz Quartet  Plays Bach  Oboe Concerto in a Major Bwv 1055 2nd Movement

      Dave Holland      Not For Nothin'   For All You Are

      Lee Konitz  Inside Hi-Fi      Star Eyes

                  

      Frank Kimbrough   2003-2006   Centering

      Vincent Herring   Don't Let It Go   Don't Let It Go

      Ray Brown   Some of My Best Friends Are   Polka Dots And Moonbeams

      Kirtk Lightsey    Live At Small's Jazz Club     Lament [Live]

      Charlton Singleton      Crossroads  Gradual Lean

      John Coltrane     Coltrane Plays the Blues      Blues to Elvin

      Jessica Williams  Joy   The Quilt

      Curtis Fuller     Down Home   Jonli Bercosta

                  

      Sonny Rollins     +4    PentUp House

      Art Blakey  A Jazz Message    The Song Is You

      Wayne Escoffery   Like Minds  Shuffle

      Cecilia Smith     The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1  Miss D.D. (Composed for Doris Duke)

      Kurt Rosenwinkel  Reflections East Coast Love Affair

      Shirley Horn      I Remember Miles  I Fall In Love Too Easily

      Joshua Redman     LongGone    Long Gone

      3D Jazz Trio      9-5   Theme For B.T

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      James Weidman     Sonic Realities   Jam For Jimmy James

      Manhattan Jazz Quintet  Funky Strut Mercy Mercy Mercy

      Booker Ervin      Booker and Brass  L.A. After Dark

      Duncan Hopkins    Who Are You?      We Salute The Night

      Baikida Carroll   Marionettes on A Wire   Our Say

      Joey Baron  We'll Soon Find Out     Contact

      Noah Haidu  Standards   Beautiful Friendship

      Winard Harper     Be Yourself You're Looking At Me

      Vincente Archer   Short Stories     Bye Nashville

      

      Lem Winchester    Winchester Special      How Are Things in Glocca Morra

      Sonny Criss Sonny Criss Quartet with special guest Wynton Kelly   You Don't Know What Love Is

      John Coltrane     Transitions Dear Lord

      Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, Illusions    But I Did What They Said

      George Coleman    Live At Small's Jazz Club     Nearness of You

      Connie Han  Secrets of Inanna Young Moon

      Louis Hayes Exactly Right     Hand in Glove

      Alvin Queen A Tribute to Oscar Peterson   Sushi

      Thelonious Monk   Something in Blue Something In Blue

                  

      Jeremy Pelt The Art of Intimacy Vol 2     Slow Hot Wind

      Kenny Barron      Scratch     Water Lily

      Kenny Dorham      Trompeta Toccata  Night Watch

      Ralph Moore       Furthermore Into Dawn

      Kris Berg Metroplexity Big Band     This Time, Last Year    Night Dreamer

      Mike Melito To Swing is the Thing   Straight Street

      Carmen McRae      Sarah-Dedicated to You  The Best Is Yet To Come

      Metheny/Mehldau   Quartet     En La Tierra Que No Olvida

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

John Field: Nocturne No. 13 in C 'Rêverie-Nocturne' (1821)

Richard Strauss: Serenade for 13 Winds (1882)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Dardanus: Tambourins (1739)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 1 in D (1759)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Trumpets (1710)

Charles Gounod: Funeral March of a Marionette (1872)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: La clemenza di Tito: Overture (1791)

Knudage Riisager: Fool's Paradise Suite No. 2 (1940)

Carl Maria von Weber: Euryanthe: Overture (1823)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 3 (1893)

Cole Porter: Can-Can: Overture (1953)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 2 in A-Flat (1838)

Frederick S. Converse: Flivver Ten Million (1927)

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn (1873)

Karl Jenkins: Benedictus (2000)

Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Parade of the Charioteers (1959)

Ottorino Respighi: Belkis, Queen of Sheba: Suite (1934)

Alexandre Desplat: Girl with a Pearl Earring: Theme (2003)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in E-Flat (1776)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 4: Preludio (1737)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 3 in A 'Military' (1839)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Piano Sonata No. 29 'Hammerklavier' (1818)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin (1917)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Twelve variations on 'La Folia' (1778)

Andrea Falconieri: Folias (1640)

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 6 in C 'Little C Major' (1818)

Jenö Takács: Serenade on Country Dances from Old Graz (1966)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Sérénade mélancolique (1875)

Joseph Lanner: Waltz 'The Suitors' (1830)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Maurice Ravel: Rapsodie espagnole (1907)

Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring (1913)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Festa popolare (1911)

Nicola Conforto: La festa cinese: Overture (1751)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 30 in E (1820)

Gerald Finzi: Rondo from Clarinet Concerto (1949)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Six Studies in English Folk Song (1926)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 9 in E-Flat (1945)

George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'The King Shall Rejoice' (1727)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 6 in A-Flat (1828)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 90 (1788)

Fritz Kreisler: Tambourin chinois (1910)

André Grétry: Céphale et Procris: Tambourin (1773)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 2 in E-Flat (1783)

Andrei Schulz-Evler: Arabesques on the 'Blue Danube' Waltz (1900)

Peter Rasmussen: Wind Quintet in F (1896)

Howard Shore: The Return of the King: The White Tree (2003)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Anatoly Liadov: Polonaise No. 1 in C (1899)

Nikolai Medtner: Sonata Reminiscenza (1920)

Richard Addinsell: Suicide Squadron: Warsaw Concerto (1941)

Henry Purcell: Come Ye Sons of Art: Duet 'Sound the Trumpet' (1694)

Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Overture (1887)

Pablo de Sarasate: Spanish Dance No. 7 'Vito' (1878)

Charles Ives: Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1898)

Max Richter: Vivaldi's Winter Concerto Recomposed (2012)

Florence Price: Andante from String Quartet No. 2 (1935)

Florence Price: Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1932)

Frédéric Chopin: Grand Valse Brillante from 'Les Sylphides' (1907)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite (1884)

Margaret Bonds: Credo: I Believe in the Prince of Peace (1960)

Margaret Bonds: Credo: I Believe in Pride of Race (1960)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: Overture di ballo (1870)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto for the Left Hand (1930)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Symphony No. 1 in E-Flat (1853)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Russian Easter Overture (1888)

Sir William Walton: Viola Concerto (1929)

Johann Joachim Quantz: Concerto for 2 Flutes (1750)

Jean Sibelius: Tapiola (1926)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 1 in c-Sharp (1835)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegretto from Piano Sonata No. 28 (1816)

Leonard Bernstein: Selections from 'Wonderful Town' (1953)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 3 in E-Flat (1892)

Johannes Brahms: Nänie (1881)

Keith Jarrett: Elegy for Violin & Strings (1984)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Solveig's Song (1876)

Christopher Rouse: Karolju: Finale 'Italian' (1991)

Carl Busch: Chippewa Lullaby (1913)

John McLaughlin: A Lotus on Irish Streams (1971)

Franz Liszt: Consolation No. 3 (1850)

John Musto: Litany (1987)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Andantino from Guitar Concerto No. 1 (1939)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Divertimento for Strings K 138 (1772)

Stephen Sondheim: A Little Night Music: Send in the Clowns (1973)

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: In trutina (1936)
