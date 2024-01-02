WCLV Program Guide 01-03-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Florian Hoefner Desert Bloom Neptune

Marshall Gilkes Waiting to Continue Longing For Home

John Coltrane Blue World Blue World

John Scofield John Scofield Junco Partner

W Muthspiel Rising Grace Rising Grace

T Stafford Brotherlee Love Petty Larceny

Ella Fitzgerald Cole Porter Songbook Just One Of Those Things

Joe Henderson Inner Urge Night And Day

Marc Johnson Shades of Jade In 30 Hours

Bobby Watson Quiet As It's Kept Always a Friend

Cassandra Wilson Travelling Miles Never Broken (ESP)

Tom Tallistch Message Dusk

Tom Harrell Oak Tree Tribute

Vincent Herring The Uptown Shuffle Don't Let It Go

Carl Allen Testimonal The Presence Of Dr. B

Cyrus Chestnut My Father's Hands Working Out Just Fine

Tim Warfield One for Shirley Lullaby For Nijee

Alan Broadbent Like Minds With The Wind And The Rain In Your Hair

George Coleman Live at Small's Jazz Club Four

Nick Green Green on the Scene Cheatin'

Brandee Younger New Life Windmills

Frisell/Emmanuel/Wolleson The Mysteries Dances of Sappho

Behn Gillece Between The Bars Lucid Vision

Ron Carter The Golden Striker Cedar Tree

Vince Ector Live at the Side Door Sister Ruth

Thelonious Monk Big Band/Quartet Played Twice

Abdullah Ibrahim Water From An Ancient Well Mannenberg (revisited)

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Alexa Tarantino Firefly Lady Day

Stan Getz Voyage Falling In Love

Orrin Evans The Red Door I Have the Feeling I've Been Here Before

Trio Linguae Signals One for B.E

Chris Hazelton After Dark Night Lights

C Haden/P Metheny Beyond The Missouri Sky Our Spanish Love Song

Charlie Parker Bird's Best on Verve Blues for Alice

King Curtis The New Scene Have You Heard

Aaron Diehl Space, Time Continuum The Steadfast Titan

Mike Clark Plas Herbie Hancock Dolphin Dance

Branford Marsalis Eternal Dinner for One Please James

Jalen Baker Be Still Lexi's Lullaby

Ryan Kisor Jordu Sandu

R Vega/T Marriott Coast To Coast One Day At A Time

Robin McKelle Impressions of Ell Robbin's Nest

John Scofield Grace Under Pressure Pat Me

Joe Farnsworth In What Direction Are Heading Composition

Geof Bradfield Quaver Plucky

Eddie Henderson Witness to History It Never Entered My Mind

Bill Charlap Stardust Two Sleepy People

Greg Chako A Place for Bass Bass Up Front

John Coltrane Soultrane I Want To Talk About You

Technocats Play the Music of Gregg Hill Sunny Daze

E Fitzgerald/L Armstrong Ella & Louis Cheek to Cheek

Steve Kuhn Oceans in the Sky The Island

Ben Allison Quiet Revolution Sleeping Tiger

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Leos Janácek: Jealousy (1903)

Michael Torke: Run (1992)

Edvard Grieg: Sigurd Jorsalfar: Introduction (1892)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Trombone Concerto (1878)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 16 in C 'For Beginners' (1788)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1 (1875)

Karl King: Barnum & Bailey's Favorite March (1913)

Sir Malcolm Arnold: Little Suite No. 4 (1963)

Giuseppe Verdi: Aïda: Ballet Music (1870)

Claudio Monteverdi: Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Deus in adjutorium (1610)

Friedrich von Flotow: Martha: Overture (1847)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Violins in a (1720)

Traditional: The Virgin Queen Set

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 5 in B-Flat (1831)

Enrique Granados: Spanish Dance No. 6 'Jota' (1900)

Pedro I of Brazil: Agnus Dei from 'Credo' (1821)

John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Imperial March (1980)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending (1914)

Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 1 (1894)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Danse macabre (1874)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1: Air (1717)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 6 (1868)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Prelude No. 1 in e (1940)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: The Little Broken Musical Box (1931)

Friedrich Kuhlau: Elisa: Overture (1820)

Luigi Cherubini: Eliza: Overture (1794)

Alessandro Scarlatti: Concerto Grosso No. 6 in E (1710)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in C (1750)

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 1 in D (1813)

Zoltán Kodály: Finale from Symphony in C (1961)

Béla Bartók: Hungarian Sketches (1931)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in e 'Fandango' (1756)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Clarinet Concerto in A (1791)

Claude Debussy: Images: Ibéria (1912)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Sergei Prokofiev: Cinderella: Galop (1944)

Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Russian Sailor's Dance (1927)

Samuel Barber: Knoxville, Summer of 1915 (1947)

Evaristo Felice dall'Abaco: Concerto a più istrumenti in e (1719)

Antonio Vivaldi: Chamber Concerto in g (1710)

Bedrich Smetana: String Quartet No. 1 'From My Life' (1876)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 8 for Winds (1775)

Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 5 'Prometheus' (1850)

Daniel Auber: Fra Diavolo: Overture (1830)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 10: Halling (1901)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Viola da gamba Sonata No. 3 in g (1721)

Pedro I of Brazil: Finale from 'Te Deum' (1820)

Frank Bridge: Rhapsody 'Enter Spring' (1927)

Bernard Herrmann: North by Northwest: Main Title (1959)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Emmanuel Chabrier: Bourrée fantasque (1891)

Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Act 1 Prelude (1859)

David Diamond: Romeo and Juliet: Juliet and her Nurse (1947)

Aaron Copland: Two Pieces for String Quartet (1928)

Cécile Chaminade: Etudes de concert: Fileuse (1886)

Peggy Stuart Coolidge: Pioneer Dances (1970)

André Grétry: Céphale et Procris: Gigue (1773)

Johann Pachelbel: Canon (1700)

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Round Dance of the Princesses (1910)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Georg Schürmann: Ludovicus Pius: Suite (1726)

Georges Bizet: Carmen: Toreador Song (1875)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 4 in c (1839)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque (1905)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dances (1940)

20:00 OVATIONS:

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers.

Duke Ellington: Harlem (1950)

Duke Ellington: Tchaikovsky's Suite from 'The Nutcracker' (1960)

Duke Ellington: Sophisticated Lady (1933)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Pól Brennan: Harry's Game: Theme (1982)

Zhou Long: Green (2021)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 8 'Pathétique' (1799)

Florence Price: Andante from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1939)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite No. 2: Romance (1901)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Madrigal (1936)

Antonín Dvorák: Lento from Piano Quartet (1889)

Traditional: Afton Water

Ottorino Respighi: Berceuse (1901)

Benjamin Britten: A Hymn to the Virgin (1930)