Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 01-03-2024

Ideastream Public Media
Published January 2, 2024 at 6:15 PM EST

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Florian Hoefner   Desert Bloom      Neptune

      Marshall Gilkes   Waiting to Continue     Longing For Home

      John Coltrane     Blue World  Blue World

      John Scofield     John Scofield     Junco Partner

      W Muthspiel Rising Grace      Rising Grace

      T Stafford  Brotherlee Love   Petty Larceny

      Ella Fitzgerald   Cole Porter Songbook    Just One Of Those Things

      Joe Henderson     Inner Urge  Night And Day

      Marc Johnson      Shades of Jade    In 30 Hours

                  

      Bobby Watson      Quiet As It's Kept      Always a Friend

      Cassandra Wilson  Travelling Miles  Never Broken (ESP)

      Tom Tallistch     Message     Dusk

      Tom Harrell Oak Tree    Tribute

      Vincent Herring   The Uptown Shuffle      Don't Let It Go

      Carl Allen  Testimonal  The Presence Of Dr. B

      Cyrus Chestnut    My Father's Hands Working Out Just Fine

      Tim Warfield      One for Shirley   Lullaby For Nijee

      Alan Broadbent    Like Minds  With The Wind And The Rain In Your Hair

                  

      George Coleman    Live at Small's Jazz Club     Four

      Nick Green  Green on the Scene      Cheatin'

      Brandee Younger   New Life    Windmills

      Frisell/Emmanuel/Wolleson     The Mysteries     Dances of Sappho

      Behn Gillece      Between The Bars  Lucid Vision

      Ron Carter  The Golden Striker      Cedar Tree

      Vince Ector Live at the Side Door   Sister Ruth

      Thelonious Monk   Big Band/Quartet  Played Twice

        Abdullah Ibrahim  Water From An Ancient Well    Mannenberg (revisited)           

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

     Alexa Tarantino   Firefly     Lady Day

      Stan Getz   Voyage      Falling In Love

      Orrin Evans The Red Door      I Have the Feeling I've Been Here Before

      Trio Linguae      Signals     One for B.E

      Chris Hazelton    After Dark  Night Lights

      C Haden/P Metheny Beyond The Missouri Sky Our Spanish Love Song

      Charlie Parker    Bird's Best on Verve    Blues for Alice

      King Curtis The New Scene     Have You Heard

      Aaron Diehl Space, Time Continuum   The Steadfast Titan

                  

      Mike Clark  Plas Herbie Hancock     Dolphin Dance

      Branford Marsalis Eternal     Dinner for One Please James

      Jalen Baker Be Still    Lexi's Lullaby

      Ryan Kisor  Jordu Sandu

      R Vega/T Marriott Coast To Coast    One Day At A Time

      Robin McKelle     Impressions of Ell      Robbin's Nest

      John Scofield     Grace Under Pressure    Pat Me

      Joe Farnsworth    In What Direction Are Heading Composition

      Geof Bradfield    Quaver      Plucky

                  

      Eddie Henderson   Witness to History      It Never Entered My Mind

      Bill Charlap      Stardust    Two Sleepy People

      Greg Chako  A Place for Bass  Bass Up Front

      John Coltrane     Soultrane   I Want To Talk About You

      Technocats  Play the Music of Gregg Hill  Sunny Daze

      E Fitzgerald/L Armstrong      Ella & Louis      Cheek to Cheek

      Steve Kuhn  Oceans in the Sky The Island

      Ben Allison Quiet Revolution  Sleeping Tiger

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Leos Janácek: Jealousy (1903)

Michael Torke: Run (1992)

Edvard Grieg: Sigurd Jorsalfar: Introduction (1892)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Trombone Concerto (1878)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 16 in C 'For Beginners' (1788)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1 (1875)

Karl King: Barnum & Bailey's Favorite March (1913)

Sir Malcolm Arnold: Little Suite No. 4 (1963)

Giuseppe Verdi: Aïda: Ballet Music (1870)

Claudio Monteverdi: Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Deus in adjutorium (1610)

Friedrich von Flotow: Martha: Overture (1847)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Violins in a (1720)

Traditional: The Virgin Queen Set

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 5 in B-Flat (1831)

Enrique Granados: Spanish Dance No. 6 'Jota' (1900)

Pedro I of Brazil: Agnus Dei from 'Credo' (1821)

John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Imperial March (1980)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending (1914)

Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 1 (1894)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Danse macabre (1874)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1: Air (1717)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 6 (1868)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Prelude No. 1 in e (1940)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: The Little Broken Musical Box (1931)

Friedrich Kuhlau: Elisa: Overture (1820)

Luigi Cherubini: Eliza: Overture (1794)

Alessandro Scarlatti: Concerto Grosso No. 6 in E (1710)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in C (1750)

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 1 in D (1813)

Zoltán Kodály: Finale from Symphony in C (1961)

Béla Bartók: Hungarian Sketches (1931)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in e 'Fandango' (1756)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Clarinet Concerto in A (1791)

Claude Debussy: Images: Ibéria (1912)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Sergei Prokofiev: Cinderella: Galop (1944)

Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Russian Sailor's Dance (1927)

Samuel Barber: Knoxville, Summer of 1915 (1947)

Evaristo Felice dall'Abaco: Concerto a più istrumenti in e (1719)

Antonio Vivaldi: Chamber Concerto in g (1710)

Bedrich Smetana: String Quartet No. 1 'From My Life' (1876)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 8 for Winds (1775)

Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 5 'Prometheus' (1850)

Daniel Auber: Fra Diavolo: Overture (1830)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 10: Halling (1901)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Viola da gamba Sonata No. 3 in g (1721)

Pedro I of Brazil: Finale from 'Te Deum' (1820)

Frank Bridge: Rhapsody 'Enter Spring' (1927)

Bernard Herrmann: North by Northwest: Main Title (1959)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Emmanuel Chabrier: Bourrée fantasque (1891)

Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Act 1 Prelude (1859)

David Diamond: Romeo and Juliet: Juliet and her Nurse (1947)

Aaron Copland: Two Pieces for String Quartet (1928)

Cécile Chaminade: Etudes de concert: Fileuse (1886)

Peggy Stuart Coolidge: Pioneer Dances (1970)

André Grétry: Céphale et Procris: Gigue (1773)

Johann Pachelbel: Canon (1700)

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Round Dance of the Princesses (1910)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Georg Schürmann: Ludovicus Pius: Suite (1726)

Georges Bizet: Carmen: Toreador Song (1875)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 4 in c (1839)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque (1905)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dances (1940)

 

20:00 OVATIONS:

 

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers.

Duke Ellington: Harlem (1950)

Duke Ellington: Tchaikovsky's Suite from 'The Nutcracker' (1960)

Duke Ellington: Sophisticated Lady (1933)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Pól Brennan: Harry's Game: Theme (1982)

Zhou Long: Green (2021)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 8 'Pathétique' (1799)

Florence Price: Andante from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1939)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite No. 2: Romance (1901)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Madrigal (1936)

Antonín Dvorák: Lento from Piano Quartet (1889)

Traditional: Afton Water

Ottorino Respighi: Berceuse (1901)

Benjamin Britten: A Hymn to the Virgin (1930)
