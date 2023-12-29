WCLV Program Guide 12-31-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Rahsaan Roland Kirk, We Free Kings, We Free Kings

Rahsaan Roland Kirk, Does Your House Have Lions?, I Say a Little Prayer

Rahsaan Barber, Mosaic, Swang That Thang

Isaiah J. Thomspon, The Power of The Spirit, For Phineas

Newborn Jr., Look Out – Phineas is Back, Tamarind Blues

Phineas Newborn Jr., Here is Phineas, Afternoon in Paris

Darrell Grant, Our Mr. Jackson, Versailles

Milt Jackson, Live at the Village Gate, Gemini

Dave Brubeck, Live from the Northwest, Two-Part Contention

Paul Desmond – Modern Jazz Quartet, Paul Desmond and the Modern Jazz Quartet,

You Go to My Head

Teri Parker, Shaping the Invisible, Kitchen Timer Tune

Joe La Barbera , World Travelers, Blue Notes

Bill Cunliffe, The Blues and the Abstract Truth Take 2 , Hoe Down

Miki Yamanaka, Shades of Rainbow, That Ain’t Betty

Brad Turner, The Magnificent, Bernice

Kevin Hays et al, Bridges, Butterfly

Nick MacLean, Convergence, Butterfly

Herbie Hancock, Maiden Voyage, Doplhin Dance

George Gee, Winter Wonderland, What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve?

Brendan Lanighan, A Little Optimism, Little Garlic Knot

Count Basie Orchestra, Swing Shift, Blues for Royalty

John Coltrane, Blue Train, Blue Train

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Billy Rogers, Dave Stryker, Jay Anderson, Jeff Hirshfield The Guitar Artistry of Billy Rogers Fee Fi Fo Fum

Wayne Shorter, Brian Blade, Brad Mehldau, John Patitucci Alegria Sacajawea

Wayne Shorter, Bobby Timmons, Ron Carter, Jimmy Cobb Workin' Out Tom Thumb

Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Live at MCG Like a Lover

Alan Pasqua, Darek Oles, Peter Erskine My New Old Friend My New Old Friend

Wayne Shorter, Brian Blade Alegria Interlude

Ingrid Jensen, Gary Bartz, George Colligan, Dwayne Burno, Bill Stewart, Jill Seifers Here On Earth Time Remembered

Miles Davis, Bill Evans, Cannonball Adderley, John Coltrane, Jimmy Cobb, Paul Chambers Kind of Blue Blue In Green

Bill Evans, Tony Bennett The Tony Bennett/Bill Evans Album The Days of Wine and Roses

Bill Evans The Solo Sessions volume 2 Ornithology

Jimmy Smith, Jackie McLean, Quentin Warren, Donald Bailey Blue Gershwin Embraceable You

Lenore Raphael, Howard Alden Loverly Georgia On My Mind

Sarah Vaughan, Studio Orchestra Golden Hits Lullaby of Birdland

Thelonioius Monk, Gene Ramey, Art Blakey Blue Gershwin Nice Work If You Can Get It

Jimmy Smith, Wes Montgomery, Oliver Nelson, Studio Orchestra Jimmy & Wes: The Dynamic Duo Night Train

Hank Jones, Elvin Jones, Richard Davis The Great Jazz Trio: Autumn Leaves Yesterdays

Phil Woods, Harry Leahey, Mike Melilo, Bill Goodwin, Steve Gilmore, Alyrio Lima Live A Sleepin' Bee

Ray Barretto, Hilton Ruiz, Papo Vasquez, Chris Barretto, John Benitez, Adam Cruz Standards Rican-ditioned Travlin' Light

Bobby Hutcherson, Geri Allen Skyline Candle

Nancy Wilson, Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Louis Hayes Nancy Wilson &Cannonball Adderley A Sleepin' Bee

Joe Lovano, Hank Jones Kids: Live at Dizzy's Club Coca Cola Four in One

East Coast/West Lyle Mays, Toots Thielemans, Christian McBride, Troy Davis, Terence Blanchard

Kevin Mahogany, T. S. Monk Big Band Monk On Monk Dear Ruby

David Amram, Studio Orchestra Complete Film Soundtrack Score: The Manchurian Candidate Some Soul from Seoul

Donald Ellis, James Knepper, Booker Ervin, John Handy, Roland Hanna, Charlie Mingus, Dannie Richmond, Maurice Brown, Seymour Barab The Shoes of the Fisherman's Wife Mood Indigo

Andre Previn, Ray Brown, Grady Tate, Mundell Lowe, Jim Pugh What Headphones Warm Valley

Andy Bey, Peter Washington, Kenny Washinton Ain't Necessarily So I Let a Song Go Out of My Heart

Pat Martino, Joey DeFrancesco, Billy Hart Live at Yoshi's Catch

Keith Jarrett, Gary Peacock, Jack DeJohnette Standards in Norway Love Is a Many Splendored Thing

David Amram, Studio Orchestra Complete Film Soundtrack Score: The Manchurian Candidate Home Again

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Johann Sebastian Bach: Anna Magdalena Notebook: Bist du bei mir (1725)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Part 4 (1734)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Motet 'Jesu meine Freude' (1723)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue in g 'Little' (1706)

Johann Sebastian Bach: French Suite No. 5: Gigue (1722)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: An Organist's Yearbook – the annual summing up of 12 months' happenings, celebrating success and lamenting losses.

GEORGE DYSON: Postlude –Nils Halker (2013 Foley-Baker/Cathedral of St. Mark, Minneapolis, MN)

GUSTAV DÜBEN: Nun lob mein Seel, den Herren –Michael Dierks (2004 Grönlunds Orgelbyggeri/German Church, Stockholm, Sweden)

HERBERT MURRILL: Carillon –Andrew Canning (1871 Åkerman/Uppsala Cathedral, Sweden)

ALFRED FEDAK: In Memoriam (2015) –Michael Britt (1931 Skinner/Brown Memorial Presbyterian Church, Baltimore, MD)

SAMUEL BARBER (trans. Strickland): Adagio for Strings –Daniel Brondel (1938 Casavant/Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul, Lewiston, ME)

RACHEL LAURIN: Badinerie on Lobe den Herren, fr Short Pieces Volume 3, Op. 64 –Isabelle Demers (1932-1935 Aeolian-Skinner/Northrop, University of Minnesota, MN)

RACHEL LAURIN: Tone Poem in Honour of Saint Benedict on Gaudeamus omnes and Laeta Dies (premiere) –Isabelle Demers (1961 Holtkamp-2019 Pasi/St. John’s Abbey Church, Collegeville, MN)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Christmastide – Joyous music of the season continues this week with choral and organ favorites, both old and new, as we look forward to the New Year.

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Part 5 (1734)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Flute Sonata No. 2 in E-Flat (1730)

Jean-Baptiste Lully: Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme: Suite (1670)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Traditional: Past Three O'Clock

Traditional: Joseph est bien marié

E. J. Moeran: Serenade in G (1948)

Claude Debussy: Children's Corner Suite (1908)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 9 in D 'Posthorn' (1779)

Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3 (1850)

Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1 (1860)

Traditional: The Old Year Now Away is Fled

Johann Sebastian Bach: The Art of Fugue: Contrapunctus 9 (1750)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Benjamin Britten: Suite for Violin and Piano, Op. 6 Movement 4 Lullaby Angelo Xiang Yu, violin; Gloria Chien, piano

Ludwig van Beethoven: Horn Sonata in F Major, Op. 17 Radovan Vlatkovic, horn; Gloria Chien, piano Chamber Music Northwest, The Old Church Concert Hall, Portland, OR

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Brandon Martin calling from Minneapolis, MN

Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring (Le sacre du printemps) Movement 1 Introduction Philadelphia Orchestra; Riccardo Muti, conductor

Steven Stucky: Chamber Concerto Taipei Music Academy Festival Orchestra; Leonard Slatkin, conductor Taipei Music Academy and Festival, Caroline H. Hume Concert Hall, San Francisco Conservatory of Music, San Francisco, CA

Morton Gould: American Salute National Symphony of Ukraine; Theodore Kuchar, conductor

Franz Schubert: Fantasy in F minor for Piano, Four Hands, op. posth. 103, D. 940 Wynona (Yinuo) Wang, piano; Gilbert Kalish, piano Music@Menlo Chamber Music Festival and Institute, Spieker Center for the Arts, Menlo Park, CA

Agustin Barrios: Vals in G Major, Op. 8 No. 4 Jason Vieaux, guitar Chamber Music Northwest, Mechanics Hall, Worcester, MA

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto in E-flat Major, Op. 73 "Emperor" Movement 1: Allegro Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine; Theodore Kuchar, conductor Catskill Mountain Foundation, Orpheum Performing Arts Center, Tannersville, NY

14:00 SPECIAL Apollo’s Fire Presents Christmas on Sugarloaf Mountain: An Irish-Appalachian Celebration

Amanda Powell, soprano; Ross Hauck, tenor; Jeffrey Strauss & Aaron Keeney, baritones with Michael Temesi, treble – Created & Directed by Jeannette Sorrell

Prologue:: Christmas Eve at the Crossroads

Christmas Eve Reel (trad. Irish) & Old Christmas Eve (trad. Appalachian), arr. J. Sorrell

I. Celtic Memories: Christmas in Old Ireland

Prologue: The Truth Sent from Above – trad. British Isles, lyrics & arrangement by J. Sorrell

Sheep under the Snowapples in Winter & Little Christmas Reel – trad. Irish, arr. R. Schiffer & S.P. Gilmore – Susanna Perry Gilmore, fiddle

Blow, Northern Wind – Medieval English Lyric, arr. B. Kay – Brian Kay, lute & vocals

Don Oiche ud I Mbeithil (That Night in Bethlehem) – Brian Bigley, Uillean pipes

That Night in Bethlehem (Don Oiche ud I Mbeithil) – trad. Gaelic, arr. J. Sorrell – Jeffrey Strauss, baritone

Nowell Sing We Both All and Some – Medieval English, arr. J. Sorrell – Molly Netter, soprano; Jeffrey Strauss, baritone

Nowell, Tidings Trew – Medieval British & Irish, arr. J. Sorrell – Amanda Powell (narrator), Jeffrey Strauss (Angel Gabriel), Ellie Edwards (Young Mary)

II. Caroling Across the Waters

Innesheer, Ships in Full Sail, New Christmas Reel – trad. Irish, arr. K. Stewart – Kathie Stewart, flute

O Come Emmanuel – 12th c. carol, arr. J. Sorrell

Somerset Wassail & Kentucky Wassail – trad. Celtic/Appalachian carols, arr. J. Sorrell – Ross Hauck, tenor; Aaron Keeney, baritone

– Intermission –

III. Wanderers under the Sky

Joseph and Mary – trad. British carol

I Wonder as I Wander – trad. Appalachian (J. J. Niles), arr. J. Sorrell – Ross Hauck & Amanda Powell, vocals

Frost and Snow & 28th of January & Over the Isles to America – trad. Celtic & Appalachian, arr. J. Sorrell, T. Bergmann – Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord; Tina Bergmann, hammered dulcimer

IV. Christmas Morning in Appalachia

Bright Morning Stars – Southern folk hymn – Tina Bergmann, Amanda Powell, Ross Hauck, vocals

Star in the East & The Shepherd’s Star –The Southern Harmony, 1835

Jesus is Born in Beth’ny – trad. Appalachian, arr. J. Sorrell – Michael Temesi, treble – with Apollo’s Musettes

Christ Child’s Lullaby (Talladh Chriosta) – trad. Scottish & Appalachian, arr. J. Sorrell – Amanda Powell, soprano

V. Christmas Barn Dance

Hop Ladies & June Apple Reel – trad. Appalachian – Ian Crane, bagpipes; Brian Bigley, dancer

The Parting Glass – trad. Scottish/Irish, arr. J. Sorrell, R. Hauck

Cold Frosty Morning & Old Christmas & Breakin’ Up Christmas – trad. Old Time, arr. R. Schiffer, J. Sorrell, T. Bergmann

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Vasily Petrenko, conductor; Behzod Abduraimov, piano – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 12/3/2022.

Sir Edward Elgar: Cockaigne Overture (‘In London Town’) Op 40

Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 2 in G minor Op 16

Peter Tchaikovsky: Neapolitan Dance from Swan Lake (encore)

Sir William Walton: Symphony No. 1 in B-flat minor

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded: February 2022

Recorded in studios around the country, this week’s program features teenagers who are not only excellent musicians, but also leaders in the music community. The flutist on the show, who performs the music of GF Handel, has founded a non-profit that connects kids with free music tutoring … the young trumpet player, who plays a wonderfully playful contemporary piece, is a leader in student government … and we meet a sibling harp-guitar duo with a beautiful story about performing at their local children’s hospital.

Lydia Hanje, trumpet, 17, from Vestavia Hills, AL performs Oliver’s Birthday by Bruce Broughton with pianist Ya-Ju Chuang

Amy Hwang, flute, 17, from West Friendship, MD performs Flute Sonata in A minor, Op. 1, No. 4, HWV 362, Mvmt 2 by Georg Friedrich Handel with pianist Peter Dugan

Dennis Eum, cello, 17, from Edina, MN performs Song Without Words by Felix Mendelssohn with pianist Miryana Moltova

The Orchard String Duo featuring siblings Andrew Barbuta, 16 guitar, and Aden Eva Barbuta, harp, 15, from Sacramento, CA performs Suite Logique, Movmts 1 & 2 by Erik Marchelie

Torsten Fras, harpsichord, 14, violin, from Haverford, PA performs La Marche Des Scythes by Joseph-Nicholas-Pancrace Royer

Host Peter Dugan, piano performs French Suite No. 5 in G Major, Sarabande by Johann Sebastian Bach

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Georges Bizet: Jeux d'enfants: Petite Suite (1873)

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 2 in D (1877)

20:00 SPECIAL New Year’s Gala with Robert Conrad – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

Johann Strauss Jr.: Die Fledermaus: Overture

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 28 in C K 200

Johann Strauss Jr.: Emperor Waltz Op 437

Maurice Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat

Johann Strauss Jr.: Express Polka Op 311

Johann Strauss Jr.: Tales from the Vienna Woods Op 325

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn Op 56a

Franz von Suppé: Light Cavalry Overture

Johann Strauss Jr.: Artist’s Life Waltz

Johann Strauss Jr.: Annen Polka

Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture

Johann Strauss Jr.: Par Force Polka

Johann Strauss Jr.: Figaro Polka

Johann Strauss Jr.: Waltz ‘Be Embraced, You Millions!’

Johann Strauss Jr.: The First Day of Happiness (Quadrille)

Johann Strauss Jr.: Thunder and Lightning Polka

23:00 WCLV NEW YEAR’S EVE with Bill O’Connell

Traditional: The Old Year Now Away is Fled

Franz Waxman: Auld Lang Syne Variations (1947)

John Philip Sousa: March 'Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company' (1924)

Benjamin Britten: A New Year Carol (1934)

Gerald Finzi: Nocturne 'New Year Music' (1926)

Yo-Yo Ma: Dona Nobis Pacem/Auld Lang Syne (2008)

John Rutter: New Year (2006)

Victor Herbert: Festival March (1901)

Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace: New Year's Eve Waltz (1943)

Traditional: Auld Lang Syne