WCLV Program Guide 01-02-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Roger Humphries This 'n That Tune for Buh

Art Blakey Like Someone in Love Johnny's Blue

Vic Dickenson Showcase Everybody Loves My Baby

Gigi Gryce The Rat Race Blues Boxer's Blues

McCoy Tyner Nights of Ballad and Blues Star Eyes

Essence All-Stars Hub-Tones Little Sunflower

Randy Johnston Somewhere in the Night Sack of Woe

Scott Wendholt From Now One Times Past

Wayne Escoffery Like Minds My Truth

Eric Reed Black, Brown and Blue I Got It Bad (And That Ain't Good)

Kenny Wheeler Gnu High Gnu Suite

Billy Childs The Winds of Change Crystal Silence

Joe Williams Everyday I Have The Blues Just A Dream

Cecilia Smith The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Sketch 1 Truth Be Told for MLW

Tina Brooks Minor Move Minor Move

Eric Jacobson Discover Con Alma

Rusty Bryant Rusty Bryant Returns All Day Long

Cecile McLorin Salvant Melusine Petite musique terrienne

Bobo Stenson Spheres Communion psalm

Charles Lloyd The Call Amarma

Wayne Escoffery Like Minds Song Of Serenity

James Moody and the Brass Figures The Moon Was Yellow

Billy Childs The Winds of Change The Great Western Loop

Frank Morgan Easy Living Three Flowers

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

John Scofield Meant To Be Keep Me In Mind

James Carter Present Tense Shadowy Sands

Jim Snidero Storm Rising Reluctance

Ray Baretto Homage To Art Sleeping Dancer Sleep On

Jazz Professors Blues and Cubes Blue Lamp

Jazzmeia Horn A Social Call East of the Sun West of the Moon

Benny Carter 3/4/5 Small Group Verve Sessions This Love Of Mine

Quentin Baxter Art Moves Jazz For Minors Only

Nathan Borton Each Step Grantstand

Moore/Berner Amulet The Man I Love

John Coltrane Lush Life Like Someone In Love

James Williams I Remember Clifford Shelly

Louis Hayes Exactly Right Is That So

Art Blakey Album of the Year In Case You Missed It

Artemis In Real Time Lights Away From Home

Johnny Griffin Chicago, New York, Paris Without A Song

Carmen McCrae By Special Request Sometimes I'm Happy

Freddie Hubbard Goin' Up Blues for Brenda

Diego Rivera Love and Peace Peace

Harry Allen For George, Cole and Duke They All Laughed

3D Jazz Trio 9-5 Some Other Time

Ben Gillece Between the Bars Horizons

David Newman Davey Blue For Stanley

Chris Beck The Journey Ode To Mother Young

Adonis Rose On the Verge Shades Of Light

Buck Clayton Buck Clayton Special U Can't Fight The Satellite Blues

Tina Brooks True Blue Good Old Soul

Mike Clark Plays Herbie Hancock Empty Pockets

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Ola Gjeilo: Unicornis captivatur (2001)

John Williams: Air and Simple Gifts (2009)

John Dowland: Time Stands Still (1603)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 9 'Carnival at Pest' (1848)

Antonín Dvorák: Carnival Overture (1892)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 1 in c-Sharp (1892)

Gabriel Pierné: March of the Little Lead Soldiers (1887)

Johann Peter Emilius Hartmann: Overture to 'Yrsa' (1881)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro con brio from Symphony No. 2 (1802)

Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Path of Hesperus' (1870)

Scott Joplin: Solace (1909)

Franz Schubert: Overture in the Italian Style (1817)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Eritaña (1909)

Carl Nielsen: Allegro collerico from Symphony No. 2 'Four Temperaments' (1902)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Ballet Suite No. 3 (1952)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: January (1876)

Elmer Bernstein: To Kill a Mockingbird: Suite (1962)

Robert Fuchs: Serenade No. 5 in D (1895)

Edward Ward: Phantom of the Opera: Piano Concerto (1943)

Arthur Foote: Suite for Strings: Praeludium (1908)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 10 in A-Flat (1837)

Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past (1899)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Wedding March (1842)

Leos Janácek: Lachian Dances: Wedding Dance (1890)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in D (1739)

Frédéric Chopin: Fantaisie-Impromptu (1835)

Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 9 'Remembrances' (1851)

Victor Herbert: Cello Concerto No. 1 in D (1884)

Henry F. Gilbert: The Dance in Place Congo (1908)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Bamboula (1849)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 102 (1794)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Gustav Mahler: Rondo-Burleske from Symphony No. 9 (1910)

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 2 in C (1846)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Mily Balakirev: Paraphrase on Glinka's 'The Lark' (1900)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: August (1876)

Sir Michael Tippett: Fantasia Concertante on a Theme by Corelli (1953)

Christian Sinding: Evening Mood (1918)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Morning Dance (1936)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sinfonia Concertante for Winds (1778)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Havanaise (1887)

Franz Liszt: Soirées de Vienne: Valse-Caprice No. 6 (1852)

Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 34 in E-Flat (1788)

Claudio Monteverdi: L'Orfeo: Toccata (1607)

Maurice Ravel: Five Pieces for Children from 'Mother Goose' (1911)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Siciliano from Keyboard Concerto No. 2 (1740)

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Suite (1919)

John Williams: Hook: Flight to Neverland (1991)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Du und Du' (1874)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Largo from Piano Sonata No. 2 (1795)

Antonio Vivaldi: Viola d'amore Concerto in a (1720)

Francis Poulenc: Scherzo from Sinfonietta (1947)

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Entry of Hans Sachs (1867)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 4 (1839)

Johann Pachelbel: Canon (1700)

Claude Debussy: Rêverie (1890)

Modest Mussorgsky: Khovanshchina: Dance of the Persian Slaves (1873)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 46 in B (1772)

Scott Joplin: Maple Leaf Rag (1899)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Sonatina from Serenade for Strings (1880)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

William Grant Still: Symphony No. 1 'Afro-American' (1931)

Florence Price: Mississippi River Suite (1934)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Bohuslav Martinu: Symphony No. 2 (1943)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 10 in C (1778)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dances Nos. 17-21 (1880)

Germaine Tailleferre: Concertino for Harp & Orchestra (1927)

Johann Strauss Jr: Fledermaus Quadrille (1874)

Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Water Colors' (1869)

Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Overture (1816)

John Knowles Paine: Symphony No. 2 in A 'In Springtime' (1880)

Henry Cowell: Hymn and Fuguing Tune No. 10 (1955)

Eric Coates: The Three Elizabeths Suite: Springtime in Angus' (1944)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier