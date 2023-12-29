© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 01-02-2024

Ideastream Public Media
Published December 29, 2023 at 12:02 PM EST

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Roger Humphries   This 'n That      Tune for Buh

      Art Blakey  Like Someone in Love    Johnny's Blue

      Vic Dickenson     Showcase    Everybody Loves My Baby

      Gigi Gryce  The Rat Race Blues      Boxer's Blues

      McCoy Tyner Nights of Ballad and Blues    Star Eyes

      Essence All-Stars Hub-Tones   Little Sunflower

      Randy Johnston    Somewhere in the Night  Sack of Woe

                  

      Scott Wendholt    From Now One      Times Past

      Wayne Escoffery   Like Minds  My Truth

      Eric Reed   Black, Brown and Blue   I Got It Bad (And That Ain't Good)

      Kenny Wheeler     Gnu High    Gnu Suite

      Billy Childs      The Winds of Change     Crystal Silence

      Joe Williams      Everyday I Have The Blues     Just A Dream

      Cecilia Smith     The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project  Sketch 1 Truth Be Told for MLW

      Tina Brooks Minor Move  Minor Move

                  

      Eric Jacobson     Discover    Con Alma

      Rusty Bryant      Rusty Bryant Returns    All Day Long

      Cecile McLorin Salvant  Melusine    Petite musique terrienne

      Bobo Stenson      Spheres     Communion psalm

      Charles Lloyd     The Call    Amarma

      Wayne Escoffery   Like Minds  Song Of Serenity

      James Moody and the Brass Figures   The Moon Was Yellow

      Billy Childs      The Winds of Change     The Great Western Loop

      Frank Morgan      Easy Living Three Flowers

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      John Scofield     Meant To Be Keep Me In Mind

      James Carter      Present Tense     Shadowy Sands

      Jim Snidero Storm Rising      Reluctance

      Ray Baretto Homage To Art     Sleeping Dancer Sleep On

      Jazz Professors   Blues and Cubes   Blue Lamp

      Jazzmeia Horn     A Social Call     East of the Sun West of the Moon

      Benny Carter      3/4/5 Small Group Verve Sessions    This Love Of Mine

      Quentin Baxter    Art Moves Jazz    For Minors Only

      Nathan Borton     Each Step   Grantstand

      Moore/Berner      Amulet      The Man I Love

                  

      John Coltrane     Lush Life   Like Someone In Love

      James Williams    I Remember Clifford     Shelly

      Louis Hayes Exactly Right     Is That So

      Art Blakey  Album of the Year In Case You Missed It

      Artemis     In Real Time      Lights Away From Home

      Johnny Griffin    Chicago, New York, Paris      Without A Song

      Carmen McCrae     By Special Request      Sometimes I'm Happy

      Freddie Hubbard   Goin' Up    Blues for Brenda

      Diego Rivera      Love and Peace    Peace

                  

      Harry Allen For George, Cole and Duke     They All Laughed

      3D Jazz Trio      9-5   Some Other Time

      Ben Gillece Between the Bars  Horizons

      David Newman      Davey Blue  For Stanley

      Chris Beck  The Journey Ode To Mother Young

      Adonis Rose On the Verge      Shades Of Light

      Buck Clayton      Buck Clayton Special    U Can't Fight The Satellite Blues

      Tina Brooks True Blue   Good Old Soul

      Mike Clark  Plays Herbie Hancock    Empty Pockets

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Ola Gjeilo: Unicornis captivatur (2001)

John Williams: Air and Simple Gifts (2009)

John Dowland: Time Stands Still (1603)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 9 'Carnival at Pest' (1848)

Antonín Dvorák: Carnival Overture (1892)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 1 in c-Sharp (1892)

Gabriel Pierné: March of the Little Lead Soldiers (1887)

Johann Peter Emilius Hartmann: Overture to 'Yrsa' (1881)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro con brio from Symphony No. 2 (1802)

Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Path of Hesperus' (1870)

Scott Joplin: Solace (1909)

Franz Schubert: Overture in the Italian Style (1817)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Eritaña (1909)

Carl Nielsen: Allegro collerico from Symphony No. 2 'Four Temperaments' (1902)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Ballet Suite No. 3 (1952)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: January (1876)

Elmer Bernstein: To Kill a Mockingbird: Suite (1962)

Robert Fuchs: Serenade No. 5 in D (1895)

Edward Ward: Phantom of the Opera: Piano Concerto (1943)

Arthur Foote: Suite for Strings: Praeludium (1908)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 10 in A-Flat (1837)

Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past (1899)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Wedding March (1842)

Leos Janácek: Lachian Dances: Wedding Dance (1890)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in D (1739)

Frédéric Chopin: Fantaisie-Impromptu (1835)

Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 9 'Remembrances' (1851)

Victor Herbert: Cello Concerto No. 1 in D (1884)

Henry F. Gilbert: The Dance in Place Congo (1908)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Bamboula (1849)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 102 (1794)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Gustav Mahler: Rondo-Burleske from Symphony No. 9 (1910)

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 2 in C (1846)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Mily Balakirev: Paraphrase on Glinka's 'The Lark' (1900)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: August (1876)

Sir Michael Tippett: Fantasia Concertante on a Theme by Corelli (1953)

Christian Sinding: Evening Mood (1918)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Morning Dance (1936)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sinfonia Concertante for Winds (1778)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Havanaise (1887)

Franz Liszt: Soirées de Vienne: Valse-Caprice No. 6 (1852)

Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 34 in E-Flat (1788)

Claudio Monteverdi: L'Orfeo: Toccata (1607)

Maurice Ravel: Five Pieces for Children from 'Mother Goose' (1911)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Siciliano from Keyboard Concerto No. 2 (1740)

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Suite (1919)

John Williams: Hook: Flight to Neverland (1991)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Du und Du' (1874)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Largo from Piano Sonata No. 2 (1795)

Antonio Vivaldi: Viola d'amore Concerto in a (1720)

Francis Poulenc: Scherzo from Sinfonietta (1947)

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Entry of Hans Sachs (1867)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 4 (1839)

Johann Pachelbel: Canon (1700)

Claude Debussy: Rêverie (1890)

Modest Mussorgsky: Khovanshchina: Dance of the Persian Slaves (1873)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 46 in B (1772)

Scott Joplin: Maple Leaf Rag (1899)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Sonatina from Serenade for Strings (1880)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

William Grant Still: Symphony No. 1 'Afro-American' (1931)

Florence Price: Mississippi River Suite (1934)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Bohuslav Martinu: Symphony No. 2 (1943)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 10 in C (1778)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dances Nos. 17-21 (1880)

Germaine Tailleferre: Concertino for Harp & Orchestra (1927)

Johann Strauss Jr: Fledermaus Quadrille (1874)

Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Water Colors' (1869)

Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Overture (1816)

John Knowles Paine: Symphony No. 2 in A 'In Springtime' (1880)

Henry Cowell: Hymn and Fuguing Tune No. 10 (1955)

Eric Coates: The Three Elizabeths Suite: Springtime in Angus' (1944)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

 
