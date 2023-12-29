WCLV Program Guide 01-02-2024
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Roger Humphries This 'n That Tune for Buh
Art Blakey Like Someone in Love Johnny's Blue
Vic Dickenson Showcase Everybody Loves My Baby
Gigi Gryce The Rat Race Blues Boxer's Blues
McCoy Tyner Nights of Ballad and Blues Star Eyes
Essence All-Stars Hub-Tones Little Sunflower
Randy Johnston Somewhere in the Night Sack of Woe
Scott Wendholt From Now One Times Past
Wayne Escoffery Like Minds My Truth
Eric Reed Black, Brown and Blue I Got It Bad (And That Ain't Good)
Kenny Wheeler Gnu High Gnu Suite
Billy Childs The Winds of Change Crystal Silence
Joe Williams Everyday I Have The Blues Just A Dream
Cecilia Smith The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Sketch 1 Truth Be Told for MLW
Tina Brooks Minor Move Minor Move
Eric Jacobson Discover Con Alma
Rusty Bryant Rusty Bryant Returns All Day Long
Cecile McLorin Salvant Melusine Petite musique terrienne
Bobo Stenson Spheres Communion psalm
Charles Lloyd The Call Amarma
Wayne Escoffery Like Minds Song Of Serenity
James Moody and the Brass Figures The Moon Was Yellow
Billy Childs The Winds of Change The Great Western Loop
Frank Morgan Easy Living Three Flowers
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
John Scofield Meant To Be Keep Me In Mind
James Carter Present Tense Shadowy Sands
Jim Snidero Storm Rising Reluctance
Ray Baretto Homage To Art Sleeping Dancer Sleep On
Jazz Professors Blues and Cubes Blue Lamp
Jazzmeia Horn A Social Call East of the Sun West of the Moon
Benny Carter 3/4/5 Small Group Verve Sessions This Love Of Mine
Quentin Baxter Art Moves Jazz For Minors Only
Nathan Borton Each Step Grantstand
Moore/Berner Amulet The Man I Love
John Coltrane Lush Life Like Someone In Love
James Williams I Remember Clifford Shelly
Louis Hayes Exactly Right Is That So
Art Blakey Album of the Year In Case You Missed It
Artemis In Real Time Lights Away From Home
Johnny Griffin Chicago, New York, Paris Without A Song
Carmen McCrae By Special Request Sometimes I'm Happy
Freddie Hubbard Goin' Up Blues for Brenda
Diego Rivera Love and Peace Peace
Harry Allen For George, Cole and Duke They All Laughed
3D Jazz Trio 9-5 Some Other Time
Ben Gillece Between the Bars Horizons
David Newman Davey Blue For Stanley
Chris Beck The Journey Ode To Mother Young
Adonis Rose On the Verge Shades Of Light
Buck Clayton Buck Clayton Special U Can't Fight The Satellite Blues
Tina Brooks True Blue Good Old Soul
Mike Clark Plays Herbie Hancock Empty Pockets
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Ola Gjeilo: Unicornis captivatur (2001)
John Williams: Air and Simple Gifts (2009)
John Dowland: Time Stands Still (1603)
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 9 'Carnival at Pest' (1848)
Antonín Dvorák: Carnival Overture (1892)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 1 in c-Sharp (1892)
Gabriel Pierné: March of the Little Lead Soldiers (1887)
Johann Peter Emilius Hartmann: Overture to 'Yrsa' (1881)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro con brio from Symphony No. 2 (1802)
Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Path of Hesperus' (1870)
Scott Joplin: Solace (1909)
Franz Schubert: Overture in the Italian Style (1817)
Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Eritaña (1909)
Carl Nielsen: Allegro collerico from Symphony No. 2 'Four Temperaments' (1902)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Ballet Suite No. 3 (1952)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: January (1876)
Elmer Bernstein: To Kill a Mockingbird: Suite (1962)
Robert Fuchs: Serenade No. 5 in D (1895)
Edward Ward: Phantom of the Opera: Piano Concerto (1943)
Arthur Foote: Suite for Strings: Praeludium (1908)
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 10 in A-Flat (1837)
Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past (1899)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Wedding March (1842)
Leos Janácek: Lachian Dances: Wedding Dance (1890)
George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in D (1739)
Frédéric Chopin: Fantaisie-Impromptu (1835)
Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 9 'Remembrances' (1851)
Victor Herbert: Cello Concerto No. 1 in D (1884)
Henry F. Gilbert: The Dance in Place Congo (1908)
Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Bamboula (1849)
Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 102 (1794)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Gustav Mahler: Rondo-Burleske from Symphony No. 9 (1910)
Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 2 in C (1846)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Mily Balakirev: Paraphrase on Glinka's 'The Lark' (1900)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: August (1876)
Sir Michael Tippett: Fantasia Concertante on a Theme by Corelli (1953)
Christian Sinding: Evening Mood (1918)
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Morning Dance (1936)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sinfonia Concertante for Winds (1778)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Havanaise (1887)
Franz Liszt: Soirées de Vienne: Valse-Caprice No. 6 (1852)
Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 34 in E-Flat (1788)
Claudio Monteverdi: L'Orfeo: Toccata (1607)
Maurice Ravel: Five Pieces for Children from 'Mother Goose' (1911)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Siciliano from Keyboard Concerto No. 2 (1740)
Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Suite (1919)
John Williams: Hook: Flight to Neverland (1991)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Du und Du' (1874)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Largo from Piano Sonata No. 2 (1795)
Antonio Vivaldi: Viola d'amore Concerto in a (1720)
Francis Poulenc: Scherzo from Sinfonietta (1947)
Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Entry of Hans Sachs (1867)
Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 4 (1839)
Johann Pachelbel: Canon (1700)
Claude Debussy: Rêverie (1890)
Modest Mussorgsky: Khovanshchina: Dance of the Persian Slaves (1873)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 46 in B (1772)
Scott Joplin: Maple Leaf Rag (1899)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Sonatina from Serenade for Strings (1880)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
William Grant Still: Symphony No. 1 'Afro-American' (1931)
Florence Price: Mississippi River Suite (1934)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Bohuslav Martinu: Symphony No. 2 (1943)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 10 in C (1778)
Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dances Nos. 17-21 (1880)
Germaine Tailleferre: Concertino for Harp & Orchestra (1927)
Johann Strauss Jr: Fledermaus Quadrille (1874)
Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Water Colors' (1869)
Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Overture (1816)
John Knowles Paine: Symphony No. 2 in A 'In Springtime' (1880)
Henry Cowell: Hymn and Fuguing Tune No. 10 (1955)
Eric Coates: The Three Elizabeths Suite: Springtime in Angus' (1944)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier