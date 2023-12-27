WCLV Program Guide 12-28-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Red Garland Red Garland Trio Eddie "Lockjaw" Davis Softly Baby
Nick Green Green on the Scene Cheatin'
Walter Smith III Return to Casual K8 + BYUS
Ralph Towner At First Light Ubi Sunt
Grant Stewart More Urban Tones You Go To My Head
Cecilia Smith The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1 What's Your Story Morning Glory
Gregory Groover The Negro Spiritual Songbook Vol 2 My Souls Been Anchored (Rockin' Jerusalem)
Something Blue Personal Preference Seely Street Song
James Williams Meet the Magical Trio Lazybird
George Coleman Live At Small's Jazz Club When Sunny Gets Blue
Robert Glasper Canvas Canvas
Buddy Tate Swinging Like Tate Rockin' Steve
Marcus Roberts The Joy of Joplin The Entertainer
Jan Harbeck Variations in Blue May Each Day
Ella Fitzgerald/Louis Armstrong Ella and Louis Under a Blanket of Blue
Orrin Evans The Red Door I Have the Feeling I've Been Here Before
Bobby Hutcherson Stick-Up Summer Nights
The Cookers Look Out Traveling Lady
Dimitry Baevsky Down With It Decision
Sonny Rollins Brass/Trio Grand Street
Steve Davis Correlations Newbie
Catherine Russell Alone Together Is You Is Or Is You Ain't My Baby
Javon Jackson With Peter Bradley Easy Peasy
Roger Kellaway I Was There Beyond the Sea
Marcus Printup Nocturnal Traces Ain't Misbehavin'
Jack Montrose Arranged/Played/Composed The News and the Weather
Tina Brooks Back to the Tracks The Blues And I
Modern Jazz Quartet Django Milano
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Darren Johnston Breathing Room The Highland Bluff
Steve Davis Getting' It Done Gettin' It Done
Wynton Marsalis Marsailis Standard Time Vol 1 Soon All Will Know
Altin Sencalar In Good Standing Mixed Feelings
Ted Piltzecker Vibes On A Breath Seven Steps To Heaven
Chris Hazelton After Dark So Tired
Mike Jones Are You Guys Sure You Know What You Are Doing Watch What Happens
Meredith D'Ambrosio Echo of a Kiss My Romance
Terell Stafford Between Two Worlds Blood Count
Hazelrigg Brothers Synchronicity Every Breath You Take
Arman Sangalang Quartet Retrograde
Marc Copland Someday Nardis
Wayne Shorter JuJu Deluge
Eddie Henderson Witness to History Why Not
Darcy James Argue Dynamic Maximum Tension Last Waltz For Levon
Alan Ferber Up High, Down Low Icefall
Joey DeFrancesco Finger Poppin' The Jody Grind
Pete Zimmer Dust Settles The Point
Ruby Braff/Roger Kellaway Inside & Out Love Walked In
Marc Johnson Swept Away It's Time
Neil Swainson Fire in the West Late Afternoon
Michael Dease Best Next Thing Charly Jaye
Emily Remler Catwalk Catwalk
Mick Nock Not We but One Transitions
Michael Hackett Western Skies Little Dancer
Cecile McLorin Salvant Dreams and Daggers I Didn't Know What Time It Was
Snorre Kirk Beat Going Up
Roy Haynes Cracklin' Dorian
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Much Ado About Nothing: Overture (1919)
Carl Maria von Weber: Invitation to the Dance (1819)
Benjamin Hanby: Darling Nelly Gray (1856)
Enrique Granados: Suite on Galician Songs: Morning Song (1899)
Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Summer' Concerto (1725)
Florence Price: Juba from String Quartet No. 2 (1935)
Carl Teike: March 'Old Comrades' (1889)
Gioacchino Rossini: L'Italiana in Algeri: Overture (1813)
Jean Sibelius: Andante from Symphony No. 3 (1907)
Jules Massenet: Impromptu 'Eau courante' (1896)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Ciranda No. 1 'Terezinha de Jesús' (1926)
William Grant Still: Threnody: In Memory of Jean Sibelius (1965)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Valse-Scherzo (1877)
Aaron Copland: El Salón México (1936)
Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: I Feel Pretty (1957)
Frederic Hand: Cantiga de Santa Maria (1983)
Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 5 'Black Key' (1832)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Ballet Suite No. 1 (1949)
George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Lift up your heads (1741)
Sir Edward Elgar: Chanson de nuit (1890)
Mikhail Glinka: Waltz Fantasy (1856)
Gustav Holst: In the Bleak Midwinter (1906)
Alan Hovhaness: Concerto for Soprano Saxophone (1980)
Ernö Dohnányi: Finale from Sextet in C (1935)
Joseph Brackett: Simple Gifts (1848)
George Frideric Handel: Saul: Act 1 Sinfonia (1739)
Dmitri Kabalevsky: The Comedians: Galop (1938)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Alexander Borodin: Scherzo from String Quartet No. 2 (1882)
Maurice Ravel: Waltz 'in the style of Borodin' (1913)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 (1721)
Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Overture (1893)
Engelbert Humperdinck: The Merchant of Venice: Love Scene (1905)
Franz Berwald: Symphony No. 4 in E-Flat (1845)
André Jolivet: Pastorales de Noël (1943)
Leopold Mozart: Symphony in G (1767)
Franz von Suppé: Poet and Peasant: Overture (1846)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Suite (1892)
Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Festivals (1897)
Hugh Martin: Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (1944)
Irving Berlin: White Christmas (1948)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 4 (1878)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Christian Sinding: Rustles of Spring (1896)
Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 30 'Spring Song' (1844)
Benjamin Britten: Matinées musicales (1941)
Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan (1886)
Jacques Offenbach: La belle Hélène: Overture (1864)
Emile Waldteufel: Waltz 'The Skaters' (1882)
Franz Krommer: Symphony No. 2 in D (1803)
Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 3: Arie di corte (1931)
Robert Schumann: Introduction & Concert Allegro (1853)
Richard Strauss: Salome: Dance of the Seven Veils (1905)
Traditional: Innesheer, Ships in Full Sail & I Saw 3 Ships, New Christmas Reel
Traditional: Frost & Snow, 28th of January & Dominion Reel
Lars-Erik Larsson: Pastoral Suite (1938)
Yin Chengzong: Prelude from 'Yellow River' Concerto (1970)
Sir Edward Elgar: Cockaigne Overture (1901)
John Williams: Star Wars: Throne Room & Finale (1977)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat (1765)
Ferde Grofé: Mississippi Suite (1926)
Alfred Newman: Street Scene (1931)
George Gershwin: Finale from Piano Concerto (1925)
George Butterworth: Two English Idylls (1911)
Henry Mancini: March with Mancini (1967)
Gustav Holst: Morris Dance Tunes (1910)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Suite in b for Flute, Oboe, Bassoon & continuo (1740)
Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Ave Maria' (1838)
Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Chopin's 'My Joys' (1860)
Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral March (1874)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Carl Maria von Weber: Piano Concerto No. 2 in E-Flat (1816)
Robert Schumann: Finale from Symphony No. 3 'Rhenish' (1850)
Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Hoedown (1942)
Johannes Brahms: Scherzo & Rondo from Serenade No. 1 (1858)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Winds (1878)
Vincent d'Indy: Symphony on a French Mountain Air (1886)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Suite (1944)
Giuseppe Verdi: La forza del destino: Overture (1862)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 36 in C 'Linz' (1783)
Charles Koechlin: Sonatine (1916)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (1713)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Suite for Recorder & Strings: Italian Air (1720)
Léon Minkus: Don Quixote: Grand pas de deux (1869)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 6 in e (1947)
Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque (1905)
Ernö Dohnányi: Adagio pastorale from Symphony No. 2 (1944)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Arvo Pärt: Summa (1977)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Nun komm der Heiden Heiland' (1717)
John Bull: Pavan in the Second Tone (1600)
William Schuman: New England Triptych: When Jesus Wept (1957)
Arcangelo Corelli: Largo pastorale from Concerto Grosso 'Christmas' (1713)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony (1734)
Traditional: O Come, O Come, Emmanuel
Pietro A. Yon: Gesu Bambino (1917)
Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Act 3 Prelude (1859)
Jean Sibelius: Julvisa (1911)