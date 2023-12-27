WCLV Program Guide 12-28-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Red Garland Red Garland Trio Eddie "Lockjaw" Davis Softly Baby

Nick Green Green on the Scene Cheatin'

Walter Smith III Return to Casual K8 + BYUS

Ralph Towner At First Light Ubi Sunt

Grant Stewart More Urban Tones You Go To My Head

Cecilia Smith The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1 What's Your Story Morning Glory

Gregory Groover The Negro Spiritual Songbook Vol 2 My Souls Been Anchored (Rockin' Jerusalem)

Something Blue Personal Preference Seely Street Song

James Williams Meet the Magical Trio Lazybird

George Coleman Live At Small's Jazz Club When Sunny Gets Blue

Robert Glasper Canvas Canvas

Buddy Tate Swinging Like Tate Rockin' Steve

Marcus Roberts The Joy of Joplin The Entertainer

Jan Harbeck Variations in Blue May Each Day

Ella Fitzgerald/Louis Armstrong Ella and Louis Under a Blanket of Blue

Orrin Evans The Red Door I Have the Feeling I've Been Here Before

Bobby Hutcherson Stick-Up Summer Nights

The Cookers Look Out Traveling Lady

Dimitry Baevsky Down With It Decision

Sonny Rollins Brass/Trio Grand Street

Steve Davis Correlations Newbie

Catherine Russell Alone Together Is You Is Or Is You Ain't My Baby

Javon Jackson With Peter Bradley Easy Peasy

Roger Kellaway I Was There Beyond the Sea

Marcus Printup Nocturnal Traces Ain't Misbehavin'

Jack Montrose Arranged/Played/Composed The News and the Weather

Tina Brooks Back to the Tracks The Blues And I

Modern Jazz Quartet Django Milano

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Darren Johnston Breathing Room The Highland Bluff

Steve Davis Getting' It Done Gettin' It Done

Wynton Marsalis Marsailis Standard Time Vol 1 Soon All Will Know

Altin Sencalar In Good Standing Mixed Feelings

Ted Piltzecker Vibes On A Breath Seven Steps To Heaven

Chris Hazelton After Dark So Tired

Mike Jones Are You Guys Sure You Know What You Are Doing Watch What Happens

Meredith D'Ambrosio Echo of a Kiss My Romance

Terell Stafford Between Two Worlds Blood Count

Hazelrigg Brothers Synchronicity Every Breath You Take

Arman Sangalang Quartet Retrograde

Marc Copland Someday Nardis

Wayne Shorter JuJu Deluge

Eddie Henderson Witness to History Why Not

Darcy James Argue Dynamic Maximum Tension Last Waltz For Levon

Alan Ferber Up High, Down Low Icefall

Joey DeFrancesco Finger Poppin' The Jody Grind

Pete Zimmer Dust Settles The Point

Ruby Braff/Roger Kellaway Inside & Out Love Walked In

Marc Johnson Swept Away It's Time

Neil Swainson Fire in the West Late Afternoon

Michael Dease Best Next Thing Charly Jaye

Emily Remler Catwalk Catwalk

Mick Nock Not We but One Transitions

Michael Hackett Western Skies Little Dancer

Cecile McLorin Salvant Dreams and Daggers I Didn't Know What Time It Was

Snorre Kirk Beat Going Up

Roy Haynes Cracklin' Dorian

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Much Ado About Nothing: Overture (1919)

Carl Maria von Weber: Invitation to the Dance (1819)

Benjamin Hanby: Darling Nelly Gray (1856)

Enrique Granados: Suite on Galician Songs: Morning Song (1899)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Summer' Concerto (1725)

Florence Price: Juba from String Quartet No. 2 (1935)

Carl Teike: March 'Old Comrades' (1889)

Gioacchino Rossini: L'Italiana in Algeri: Overture (1813)

Jean Sibelius: Andante from Symphony No. 3 (1907)

Jules Massenet: Impromptu 'Eau courante' (1896)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Ciranda No. 1 'Terezinha de Jesús' (1926)

William Grant Still: Threnody: In Memory of Jean Sibelius (1965)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Valse-Scherzo (1877)

Aaron Copland: El Salón México (1936)

Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: I Feel Pretty (1957)

Frederic Hand: Cantiga de Santa Maria (1983)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 5 'Black Key' (1832)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Ballet Suite No. 1 (1949)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Lift up your heads (1741)

Sir Edward Elgar: Chanson de nuit (1890)

Mikhail Glinka: Waltz Fantasy (1856)

Gustav Holst: In the Bleak Midwinter (1906)

Alan Hovhaness: Concerto for Soprano Saxophone (1980)

Ernö Dohnányi: Finale from Sextet in C (1935)

Joseph Brackett: Simple Gifts (1848)

George Frideric Handel: Saul: Act 1 Sinfonia (1739)

Dmitri Kabalevsky: The Comedians: Galop (1938)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Alexander Borodin: Scherzo from String Quartet No. 2 (1882)

Maurice Ravel: Waltz 'in the style of Borodin' (1913)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 (1721)

Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Overture (1893)

Engelbert Humperdinck: The Merchant of Venice: Love Scene (1905)

Franz Berwald: Symphony No. 4 in E-Flat (1845)

André Jolivet: Pastorales de Noël (1943)

Leopold Mozart: Symphony in G (1767)

Franz von Suppé: Poet and Peasant: Overture (1846)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Suite (1892)

Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Festivals (1897)

Hugh Martin: Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (1944)

Irving Berlin: White Christmas (1948)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 4 (1878)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Christian Sinding: Rustles of Spring (1896)

Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 30 'Spring Song' (1844)

Benjamin Britten: Matinées musicales (1941)

Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan (1886)

Jacques Offenbach: La belle Hélène: Overture (1864)

Emile Waldteufel: Waltz 'The Skaters' (1882)

Franz Krommer: Symphony No. 2 in D (1803)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 3: Arie di corte (1931)

Robert Schumann: Introduction & Concert Allegro (1853)

Richard Strauss: Salome: Dance of the Seven Veils (1905)

Traditional: Innesheer, Ships in Full Sail & I Saw 3 Ships, New Christmas Reel

Traditional: Frost & Snow, 28th of January & Dominion Reel

Lars-Erik Larsson: Pastoral Suite (1938)

Yin Chengzong: Prelude from 'Yellow River' Concerto (1970)

Sir Edward Elgar: Cockaigne Overture (1901)

John Williams: Star Wars: Throne Room & Finale (1977)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat (1765)

Ferde Grofé: Mississippi Suite (1926)

Alfred Newman: Street Scene (1931)

George Gershwin: Finale from Piano Concerto (1925)

George Butterworth: Two English Idylls (1911)

Henry Mancini: March with Mancini (1967)

Gustav Holst: Morris Dance Tunes (1910)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Suite in b for Flute, Oboe, Bassoon & continuo (1740)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Ave Maria' (1838)

Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Chopin's 'My Joys' (1860)

Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral March (1874)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Carl Maria von Weber: Piano Concerto No. 2 in E-Flat (1816)

Robert Schumann: Finale from Symphony No. 3 'Rhenish' (1850)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Hoedown (1942)

Johannes Brahms: Scherzo & Rondo from Serenade No. 1 (1858)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Winds (1878)

Vincent d'Indy: Symphony on a French Mountain Air (1886)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Suite (1944)

Giuseppe Verdi: La forza del destino: Overture (1862)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 36 in C 'Linz' (1783)

Charles Koechlin: Sonatine (1916)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (1713)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Suite for Recorder & Strings: Italian Air (1720)

Léon Minkus: Don Quixote: Grand pas de deux (1869)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 6 in e (1947)

Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque (1905)

Ernö Dohnányi: Adagio pastorale from Symphony No. 2 (1944)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Arvo Pärt: Summa (1977)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Nun komm der Heiden Heiland' (1717)

John Bull: Pavan in the Second Tone (1600)

William Schuman: New England Triptych: When Jesus Wept (1957)

Arcangelo Corelli: Largo pastorale from Concerto Grosso 'Christmas' (1713)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony (1734)

Traditional: O Come, O Come, Emmanuel

Pietro A. Yon: Gesu Bambino (1917)

Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Act 3 Prelude (1859)

Jean Sibelius: Julvisa (1911)