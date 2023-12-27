© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Program Guide 12-28-2023

WCLV Program Guide 12-28-2023

December 27, 2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Red Garland       Red Garland Trio Eddie "Lockjaw" Davis   Softly Baby

      Nick Green  Green on the Scene      Cheatin'

      Walter Smith III  Return to Casual  K8 + BYUS

      Ralph Towner      At First Light    Ubi Sunt

      Grant Stewart     More Urban Tones  You Go To My Head

      Cecilia Smith     The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1  What's Your Story Morning Glory

      Gregory Groover   The Negro Spiritual Songbook Vol 2  My Souls Been Anchored (Rockin' Jerusalem)

      Something Blue    Personal Preference     Seely Street Song

      James Williams    Meet the Magical Trio   Lazybird

                  

      George Coleman    Live At Small's Jazz Club     When Sunny Gets Blue

      Robert Glasper    Canvas      Canvas

      Buddy Tate  Swinging Like Tate      Rockin' Steve

      Marcus Roberts    The Joy of Joplin The Entertainer

      Jan Harbeck Variations in Blue      May Each Day

      Ella Fitzgerald/Louis Armstrong     Ella and Louis    Under a Blanket of Blue

      Orrin Evans The Red Door      I Have the Feeling I've Been Here Before

      Bobby Hutcherson  Stick-Up    Summer Nights

      The Cookers Look Out    Traveling Lady

                  

      Dimitry Baevsky   Down With It      Decision

      Sonny Rollins     Brass/Trio  Grand Street

      Steve Davis Correlations      Newbie

      Catherine Russell Alone Together    Is You Is Or Is You Ain't My Baby

      Javon Jackson     With Peter Bradley      Easy Peasy

      Roger Kellaway    I Was There Beyond the Sea

      Marcus Printup    Nocturnal Traces  Ain't Misbehavin'

      Jack Montrose     Arranged/Played/Composed      The News and the Weather

      Tina Brooks Back to the Tracks      The Blues And I

      Modern Jazz Quartet     Django      Milano

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Darren Johnston   Breathing Room    The Highland Bluff

      Steve Davis Getting' It Done  Gettin' It Done

      Wynton Marsalis   Marsailis Standard Time Vol 1 Soon All Will Know

      Altin Sencalar    In Good Standing  Mixed Feelings

      Ted Piltzecker    Vibes On A Breath Seven Steps To Heaven

      Chris Hazelton    After Dark  So Tired

      Mike Jones  Are You Guys Sure You Know What You Are Doing   Watch What Happens

      Meredith D'Ambrosio     Echo of a Kiss    My Romance

      Terell Stafford   Between Two Worlds      Blood Count

      Hazelrigg Brothers      Synchronicity     Every Breath You Take

      Arman Sangalang   Quartet     Retrograde

                  

      Marc Copland      Someday     Nardis

      Wayne Shorter     JuJu  Deluge

      Eddie Henderson   Witness to History      Why Not

      Darcy James Argue Dynamic Maximum Tension Last Waltz For Levon

      Alan Ferber Up High, Down Low Icefall

      Joey DeFrancesco  Finger Poppin'    The Jody Grind

      Pete Zimmer Dust Settles      The Point

      Ruby Braff/Roger Kellaway     Inside & Out      Love Walked In

                  

      Marc Johnson      Swept Away  It's Time

      Neil Swainson     Fire in the West  Late Afternoon

      Michael Dease     Best Next Thing   Charly Jaye

      Emily Remler      Catwalk     Catwalk

      Mick Nock   Not We but One    Transitions

      Michael Hackett   Western Skies     Little Dancer

      Cecile McLorin Salvant  Dreams and Daggers      I Didn't Know What Time It Was

      Snorre Kirk Beat  Going Up

      Roy Haynes  Cracklin'   Dorian

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Much Ado About Nothing: Overture (1919)

Carl Maria von Weber: Invitation to the Dance (1819)

Benjamin Hanby: Darling Nelly Gray (1856)

Enrique Granados: Suite on Galician Songs: Morning Song (1899)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Summer' Concerto (1725)

Florence Price: Juba from String Quartet No. 2 (1935)

Carl Teike: March 'Old Comrades' (1889)

Gioacchino Rossini: L'Italiana in Algeri: Overture (1813)

Jean Sibelius: Andante from Symphony No. 3 (1907)

Jules Massenet: Impromptu 'Eau courante' (1896)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Ciranda No. 1 'Terezinha de Jesús' (1926)

William Grant Still: Threnody: In Memory of Jean Sibelius (1965)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Valse-Scherzo (1877)

Aaron Copland: El Salón México (1936)

Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: I Feel Pretty (1957)

Frederic Hand: Cantiga de Santa Maria (1983)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 5 'Black Key' (1832)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Ballet Suite No. 1 (1949)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Lift up your heads (1741)

Sir Edward Elgar: Chanson de nuit (1890)

Mikhail Glinka: Waltz Fantasy (1856)

Gustav Holst: In the Bleak Midwinter (1906)

Alan Hovhaness: Concerto for Soprano Saxophone (1980)

Ernö Dohnányi: Finale from Sextet in C (1935)

Joseph Brackett: Simple Gifts (1848)

George Frideric Handel: Saul: Act 1 Sinfonia (1739)

Dmitri Kabalevsky: The Comedians: Galop (1938)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Alexander Borodin: Scherzo from String Quartet No. 2 (1882)

Maurice Ravel: Waltz 'in the style of Borodin' (1913)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 (1721)

Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Overture (1893)

Engelbert Humperdinck: The Merchant of Venice: Love Scene (1905)

Franz Berwald: Symphony No. 4 in E-Flat (1845)

André Jolivet: Pastorales de Noël (1943)

Leopold Mozart: Symphony in G (1767)

Franz von Suppé: Poet and Peasant: Overture (1846)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Suite (1892)

Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Festivals (1897)

Hugh Martin: Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (1944)

Irving Berlin: White Christmas (1948)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 4 (1878)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Christian Sinding: Rustles of Spring (1896)

Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 30 'Spring Song' (1844)

Benjamin Britten: Matinées musicales (1941)

Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan (1886)

Jacques Offenbach: La belle Hélène: Overture (1864)

Emile Waldteufel: Waltz 'The Skaters' (1882)

Franz Krommer: Symphony No. 2 in D (1803)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 3: Arie di corte (1931)

Robert Schumann: Introduction & Concert Allegro (1853)

Richard Strauss: Salome: Dance of the Seven Veils (1905)

Traditional: Innesheer, Ships in Full Sail & I Saw 3 Ships, New Christmas Reel

Traditional: Frost & Snow, 28th of January & Dominion Reel

Lars-Erik Larsson: Pastoral Suite (1938)

Yin Chengzong: Prelude from 'Yellow River' Concerto (1970)

Sir Edward Elgar: Cockaigne Overture (1901)

John Williams: Star Wars: Throne Room & Finale (1977)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat (1765)

Ferde Grofé: Mississippi Suite (1926)

Alfred Newman: Street Scene (1931)

George Gershwin: Finale from Piano Concerto (1925)

George Butterworth: Two English Idylls (1911)

Henry Mancini: March with Mancini (1967)

Gustav Holst: Morris Dance Tunes (1910)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Suite in b for Flute, Oboe, Bassoon & continuo (1740)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Ave Maria' (1838)

Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Chopin's 'My Joys' (1860)

Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral March (1874)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Carl Maria von Weber: Piano Concerto No. 2 in E-Flat (1816)

Robert Schumann: Finale from Symphony No. 3 'Rhenish' (1850)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Hoedown (1942)

Johannes Brahms: Scherzo & Rondo from Serenade No. 1 (1858)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Winds (1878)

Vincent d'Indy: Symphony on a French Mountain Air (1886)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Suite (1944)

Giuseppe Verdi: La forza del destino: Overture (1862)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 36 in C 'Linz' (1783)

Charles Koechlin: Sonatine (1916)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (1713)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Suite for Recorder & Strings: Italian Air (1720)

Léon Minkus: Don Quixote: Grand pas de deux (1869)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 6 in e (1947)

Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque (1905)

Ernö Dohnányi: Adagio pastorale from Symphony No. 2 (1944)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Arvo Pärt: Summa (1977)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Nun komm der Heiden Heiland' (1717)

John Bull: Pavan in the Second Tone (1600)

William Schuman: New England Triptych: When Jesus Wept (1957)

Arcangelo Corelli: Largo pastorale from Concerto Grosso 'Christmas' (1713)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony (1734)

Traditional: O Come, O Come, Emmanuel

Pietro A. Yon: Gesu Bambino (1917)

Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Act 3 Prelude (1859)

Jean Sibelius: Julvisa (1911)
