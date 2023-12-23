WCLV Program Guide 12-26-2023
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Trio Linguae Signals Signals
Technocats Play the Music of Gregg Hill Sunny Daze
Geof Bradfield Quaver Plucky
Nancy Wilson But Beautiful Easy Living
Jeb Patton Preludes Prelude In G Minor
Benny Benack III Third Time's a Charm Twilight Blue
Ted Piltzecker Vibes on a Breath It Could Happen To You
Dimitry Baevsky The Composers Three Wishes
Ray Brown Summertime Honeysuckle rose
Le Bouef Brothers Hush Departures
Jon Menges Spirit of Three, Spirit of Four Walk Into My Heart
Horace Silver Song For My Father Que Pasa
Javon Jackson With Peter Bradley Brother G
Noah Haidu Standards Skylark
Ken Peplowski Maybe September I'll String Along with You
Knuffke/Stacken Orange Was The Color Peggy's Blue Skylight
Hazelrigg Brothers Synchronicity King Of Pain
Rich Perry So In Love In Your Own Sweet Way
Pete McCann Without Question Lost City
Jon-Erik Kellso Live at the Ear Inn Vignette
Jerome Jennings Solidarity Three Muses
Lezlie Harrison Let Them Talk Embraceable You
Darcy James Argue Dynamic Maximum Tension Your Enemies Are Asleep
Marlon Jordan Learson's Return Devern
Bill Charlap Street of Dreams Your Host
Art Pepper Today Patricia
Jessica Williams Arrival The Child Within
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Mark Whitfield The Marksman The Blues From Way Back
Art Tatum/Ben Webster Complete Group Masterpieces Night And Day
Benny Golson Gone With Golson Staccato Swing
Tawanda Smile Sister Moon
Billy Childs Speak Like of Child Fragile
Mario Pavone Motion Poetry Emmett Spencer
Bob Brookmeyer Traditionalism Revisited Some Sweet Day
Sonny Clark Leapin' In Voodoo
Roger Kellaway I Was There Just in Time
Enrico Pieranunzi No Man's Land The Man I Love
Dave Holland Not for Nothin' Shifting Sands
Noah Haidu Standards Ana Maria
John Coltrane Cattin' with Coltrane and Quinchette Cattin'
Jackie McLean Jacknife Jacknife
James Weidman Sonic Realities Reflections From The Multiverse
Javon Jackson With Peter Bradley 'D' Town
S Jones/ B Haughland Road to Nowhere Evening Song
Bobo Stenson Goodbye Alfonsina
Marques Carroll The Ancestor's Call Resolution For Us
Spike Wilner Plays Ellington and Monk Intimacy Of The Blues
Dave Douglas Songs of Ascent-Book One-Degrees Enthroned
Tom Tallistch Wheelhouse Outnumbered
John Abercrombie Up and Coming Silver Circle
Samara Joy Linger Awhile I'm Confessin' (That I Love You)
Houston Person Reminiscing at Rudy's My Romance
Bill Evans Portrait in Jazz Autumn Leaves
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Peter Boyer: Rolling River (2014)
Jacques Offenbach: Monsieur et Madame Denis: Overture (1861)
Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 38 (1845)
Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for 2 Oboes in F (1722)
Modest Mussorgsky: A Night on Bald Mountain (1867)
Gilbert & Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: With Catlike Tread (1879)
George Gershwin: Strike Up the Band: Strike Up the Band (1927)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Introduction & March (1889)
Ferde Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite: Cloudburst (1931)
Frank Panella: March 'On the Square' (1915)
Pablo de Sarasate: Spanish Dance No. 1 'Malagueña' (1878)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Water Music Suite: Sarabande (1723)
Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Das Wandern' (1846)
Leroy Anderson: Ticonderoga March (1939)
Vincent Persichetti: Divertimento for Band: March (1950)
Thomas Morley: Now is the Month of Maying (1600)
Johannes Brahms: Capriccio in d (1892)
Aaron Copland: Our Town: Grover's Corners (1940)
Darius Milhaud: Saudades do Brasil: Sumaré (1921)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: 18th Variation from Paganini Rhapsody (1934)
John Philip Sousa: March 'El Capitán' (1896)
Adolphe Adam: Giselle: La chasse (1841)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Vincenzo Bellini: Norma: Overture (1831)
Gaetano Donizetti: Don Pasquale: Servants' Chorus (1843)
Jean Sibelius: Tapiola (1926)
Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits (1762)
Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in B-Flat (1767)
Joachim Raff: Octet for Strings in C (1872)
Michel Corrette: Symphonie des noëls No. 2 (1781)
Joaquín Rodrigo: Four Pieces (1938)
Jonathan Smith: A Little Christmas Medley (2009)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Dream Pantomime (1893)
Victor Herbert: Babes in Toyland: March of the Toys (1903)
Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture (1881)
Leroy Anderson: Sleigh Ride (1948)
Gian Carlo Menotti: Amahl and the Night Visitors: Suite (1951)
Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2: Farandole (1879)
Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Overture (1866)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Antonio Vivaldi: Tieteberga: Sento in seno ch'in pioggia di lagrime (1717)
Antonio Vivaldi: Giustino: La gloria del mio sangue (1724)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Concerto for Guitar & Small Orchestra (1951)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Marche slav (1876)
Anton Rubinstein: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 4 (1864)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 101 in D 'Clock' (1794)
Billy May: Holiday Cheer (1958)
Claude Debussy: Violin Sonata in g (1917)
Johan Halvorsen: Mascarade: Holberg Overture (1922)
James Pierpont: Jingle Bells (1857)
Jack Sutte: …and a Happy New Year! …and a Merry Christmas Wishing You! (2021)
Lodewijk Mortelmans: Morning Mood (1922)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondeau from Violin Concerto No. 3 (1775)
Ottorino Respighi: The Fountains of Rome (1916)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Sea Hawk: Suite (1940)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tsar's Bride: Overture (1898)
James Hewitt: New Medley Overture (1799)
Hugh Martin: Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (1944)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' (1867)
Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Jeremiah from Violin Concerto No. 2 'The Prophets' (1931)
George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman Now (1935)
Igor Stravinsky: Scherzo fantastique (1908)
Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 4 in E (1842)
Charles Gounod: Meditation after Bach 'Ave Maria' (1859)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Concerto for 2 Violins (1723)
Ralph Burns: Sophisticated Ladies (A Tribute to Duke Ellington) (1983)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from 'West Side Story' (1961)
Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 7 (1894)
Antonín Dvorák: Larghetto from Serenade for Strings (1875)
Franz Schubert: Finale from String Quintet (1828)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Charles Tomlinson Griffes: Poem for Flute & Orchestra (1918)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 17 in D (1779)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Felix Mendelssohn: Trumpet Overture (1826)
Franz Schubert: Wanderer Fantasy (1822)
Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Overture & Venusberg Music (1861)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 (1720)
Philip Lane: Wassail Dances (1973)
Nigel Hess: A Christmas Overture (2007)
Carl Maria von Weber: Oberon: Overture (1826)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 1 in g 'Winter Dreams' (1866)
Claude Debussy: En blanc et noir (1915)
Howard Hanson: Slumber Song (1915)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Ludwig Bonvin: Christmas Night's Dream (1900)
Leopold Stokowski: Two Ancient Liturgical Melodies (1934)
Franz Liszt: Die Zelle in Nonnenwerth (1880)
Armas Toivo Valdemar Maasalo: The Bells of Christmas (1940)
Henri Büsser: Le sommeil de l'Enfant Jesus (1920)
Gabriel Fauré: Cantique de Jean Racine (1865)
George W. Chadwick: Symphonic Sketches: Noël (1904)
Phil Cunningham: The Gentle Light That Wakes Me (2006)
Gustav Holst: In the Bleak Midwinter (1906)
George Frideric Handel: Il pastor fido Suite: Musette (1734)