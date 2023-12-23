WCLV Program Guide 12-26-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Trio Linguae Signals Signals

Technocats Play the Music of Gregg Hill Sunny Daze

Geof Bradfield Quaver Plucky

Nancy Wilson But Beautiful Easy Living

Jeb Patton Preludes Prelude In G Minor

Benny Benack III Third Time's a Charm Twilight Blue

Ted Piltzecker Vibes on a Breath It Could Happen To You

Dimitry Baevsky The Composers Three Wishes

Ray Brown Summertime Honeysuckle rose

Le Bouef Brothers Hush Departures

Jon Menges Spirit of Three, Spirit of Four Walk Into My Heart

Horace Silver Song For My Father Que Pasa

Javon Jackson With Peter Bradley Brother G

Noah Haidu Standards Skylark

Ken Peplowski Maybe September I'll String Along with You

Knuffke/Stacken Orange Was The Color Peggy's Blue Skylight

Hazelrigg Brothers Synchronicity King Of Pain

Rich Perry So In Love In Your Own Sweet Way

Pete McCann Without Question Lost City

Jon-Erik Kellso Live at the Ear Inn Vignette

Jerome Jennings Solidarity Three Muses

Lezlie Harrison Let Them Talk Embraceable You

Darcy James Argue Dynamic Maximum Tension Your Enemies Are Asleep

Marlon Jordan Learson's Return Devern

Bill Charlap Street of Dreams Your Host

Art Pepper Today Patricia

Jessica Williams Arrival The Child Within

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Mark Whitfield The Marksman The Blues From Way Back

Art Tatum/Ben Webster Complete Group Masterpieces Night And Day

Benny Golson Gone With Golson Staccato Swing

Tawanda Smile Sister Moon

Billy Childs Speak Like of Child Fragile

Mario Pavone Motion Poetry Emmett Spencer

Bob Brookmeyer Traditionalism Revisited Some Sweet Day

Sonny Clark Leapin' In Voodoo

Roger Kellaway I Was There Just in Time

Enrico Pieranunzi No Man's Land The Man I Love

Dave Holland Not for Nothin' Shifting Sands

Noah Haidu Standards Ana Maria

John Coltrane Cattin' with Coltrane and Quinchette Cattin'

Jackie McLean Jacknife Jacknife

James Weidman Sonic Realities Reflections From The Multiverse

Javon Jackson With Peter Bradley 'D' Town

S Jones/ B Haughland Road to Nowhere Evening Song

Bobo Stenson Goodbye Alfonsina

Marques Carroll The Ancestor's Call Resolution For Us

Spike Wilner Plays Ellington and Monk Intimacy Of The Blues

Dave Douglas Songs of Ascent-Book One-Degrees Enthroned

Tom Tallistch Wheelhouse Outnumbered

John Abercrombie Up and Coming Silver Circle

Samara Joy Linger Awhile I'm Confessin' (That I Love You)

Houston Person Reminiscing at Rudy's My Romance

Bill Evans Portrait in Jazz Autumn Leaves

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Peter Boyer: Rolling River (2014)

Jacques Offenbach: Monsieur et Madame Denis: Overture (1861)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 38 (1845)

Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for 2 Oboes in F (1722)

Modest Mussorgsky: A Night on Bald Mountain (1867)

Gilbert & Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: With Catlike Tread (1879)

George Gershwin: Strike Up the Band: Strike Up the Band (1927)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Introduction & March (1889)

Ferde Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite: Cloudburst (1931)

Frank Panella: March 'On the Square' (1915)

Pablo de Sarasate: Spanish Dance No. 1 'Malagueña' (1878)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Water Music Suite: Sarabande (1723)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Das Wandern' (1846)

Leroy Anderson: Ticonderoga March (1939)

Vincent Persichetti: Divertimento for Band: March (1950)

Thomas Morley: Now is the Month of Maying (1600)

Johannes Brahms: Capriccio in d (1892)

Aaron Copland: Our Town: Grover's Corners (1940)

Darius Milhaud: Saudades do Brasil: Sumaré (1921)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: 18th Variation from Paganini Rhapsody (1934)

John Philip Sousa: March 'El Capitán' (1896)

Adolphe Adam: Giselle: La chasse (1841)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Vincenzo Bellini: Norma: Overture (1831)

Gaetano Donizetti: Don Pasquale: Servants' Chorus (1843)

Jean Sibelius: Tapiola (1926)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits (1762)

Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in B-Flat (1767)

Joachim Raff: Octet for Strings in C (1872)

Michel Corrette: Symphonie des noëls No. 2 (1781)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Four Pieces (1938)

Jonathan Smith: A Little Christmas Medley (2009)

LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Dream Pantomime (1893)

Victor Herbert: Babes in Toyland: March of the Toys (1903)

Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture (1881)

Leroy Anderson: Sleigh Ride (1948)

Gian Carlo Menotti: Amahl and the Night Visitors: Suite (1951)

Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2: Farandole (1879)

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Overture (1866)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Antonio Vivaldi: Tieteberga: Sento in seno ch'in pioggia di lagrime (1717)

Antonio Vivaldi: Giustino: La gloria del mio sangue (1724)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Concerto for Guitar & Small Orchestra (1951)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Marche slav (1876)

Anton Rubinstein: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 4 (1864)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 101 in D 'Clock' (1794)

Billy May: Holiday Cheer (1958)

Claude Debussy: Violin Sonata in g (1917)

Johan Halvorsen: Mascarade: Holberg Overture (1922)

James Pierpont: Jingle Bells (1857)

Jack Sutte: …and a Happy New Year! …and a Merry Christmas Wishing You! (2021)

Lodewijk Mortelmans: Morning Mood (1922)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondeau from Violin Concerto No. 3 (1775)

Ottorino Respighi: The Fountains of Rome (1916)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Sea Hawk: Suite (1940)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tsar's Bride: Overture (1898)

James Hewitt: New Medley Overture (1799)

Hugh Martin: Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (1944)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' (1867)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Jeremiah from Violin Concerto No. 2 'The Prophets' (1931)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman Now (1935)

Igor Stravinsky: Scherzo fantastique (1908)

Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 4 in E (1842)

Charles Gounod: Meditation after Bach 'Ave Maria' (1859)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Concerto for 2 Violins (1723)

Ralph Burns: Sophisticated Ladies (A Tribute to Duke Ellington) (1983)

DINNER CLASSICS

Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from 'West Side Story' (1961)

Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 7 (1894)

Antonín Dvorák: Larghetto from Serenade for Strings (1875)

Franz Schubert: Finale from String Quintet (1828)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Charles Tomlinson Griffes: Poem for Flute & Orchestra (1918)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 17 in D (1779)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Felix Mendelssohn: Trumpet Overture (1826)

Franz Schubert: Wanderer Fantasy (1822)

Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Overture & Venusberg Music (1861)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 (1720)

Philip Lane: Wassail Dances (1973)

Nigel Hess: A Christmas Overture (2007)

Carl Maria von Weber: Oberon: Overture (1826)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 1 in g 'Winter Dreams' (1866)

Claude Debussy: En blanc et noir (1915)

Howard Hanson: Slumber Song (1915)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Ludwig Bonvin: Christmas Night's Dream (1900)

Leopold Stokowski: Two Ancient Liturgical Melodies (1934)

Franz Liszt: Die Zelle in Nonnenwerth (1880)

Armas Toivo Valdemar Maasalo: The Bells of Christmas (1940)

Henri Büsser: Le sommeil de l'Enfant Jesus (1920)

Gabriel Fauré: Cantique de Jean Racine (1865)

George W. Chadwick: Symphonic Sketches: Noël (1904)

Phil Cunningham: The Gentle Light That Wakes Me (2006)

Gustav Holst: In the Bleak Midwinter (1906)

George Frideric Handel: Il pastor fido Suite: Musette (1734)