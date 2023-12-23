© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Program Guide 12-26-2023

WCLV Program Guide 12-26-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published December 23, 2023 at 11:39 AM EST

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Trio Linguae      Signals     Signals

      Technocats  Play the Music of Gregg Hill  Sunny Daze

      Geof Bradfield    Quaver      Plucky

      Nancy Wilson      But Beautiful     Easy Living

      Jeb Patton  Preludes    Prelude In G Minor

      Benny Benack III  Third Time's a Charm    Twilight Blue

      Ted Piltzecker    Vibes on a Breath It Could Happen To You

      Dimitry Baevsky   The Composers     Three Wishes

      Ray Brown   Summertime  Honeysuckle rose

      Le Bouef Brothers Hush  Departures

                  

      Jon Menges  Spirit of Three, Spirit of Four     Walk Into My Heart

      Horace Silver     Song For My Father      Que Pasa

      Javon Jackson     With Peter Bradley      Brother G

      Noah Haidu  Standards   Skylark

      Ken Peplowski     Maybe September   I'll String Along with You

      Knuffke/Stacken   Orange Was The Color    Peggy's Blue Skylight

      Hazelrigg Brothers      Synchronicity     King Of Pain

      Rich Perry  So In Love  In Your Own Sweet Way

      Pete McCann Without Question  Lost City

                  

      Jon-Erik Kellso   Live at the Ear Inn     Vignette

      Jerome Jennings   Solidarity  Three Muses

      Lezlie Harrison   Let Them Talk     Embraceable You

      Darcy James Argue Dynamic Maximum Tension Your Enemies Are Asleep

      Marlon Jordan     Learson's Return  Devern

      Bill Charlap      Street of Dreams  Your Host

      Art Pepper  Today Patricia

      Jessica Williams  Arrival     The Child Within

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Mark Whitfield    The Marksman      The Blues From Way Back

      Art Tatum/Ben Webster   Complete Group Masterpieces   Night And Day

      Benny Golson      Gone With Golson  Staccato Swing

      Tawanda     Smile Sister Moon

      Billy Childs      Speak Like of Child     Fragile

      Mario Pavone      Motion Poetry     Emmett Spencer

      Bob Brookmeyer    Traditionalism Revisited      Some Sweet Day

      Sonny Clark Leapin' In  Voodoo

      Roger Kellaway    I Was There Just in Time

                  

      Enrico Pieranunzi No Man's Land     The Man I Love

      Dave Holland      Not for Nothin'   Shifting Sands

      Noah Haidu  Standards   Ana Maria

      John Coltrane     Cattin' with Coltrane and Quinchette      Cattin'

      Jackie McLean     Jacknife    Jacknife

      James Weidman     Sonic Realities   Reflections From The Multiverse

      Javon Jackson     With Peter Bradley      'D' Town

      S Jones/ B Haughland    Road to Nowhere   Evening Song

                  

      Bobo Stenson      Goodbye     Alfonsina

      Marques Carroll   The Ancestor's Call     Resolution For Us

      Spike Wilner      Plays Ellington and Monk      Intimacy Of The Blues

      Dave Douglas      Songs of Ascent-Book One-Degrees    Enthroned

      Tom Tallistch     Wheelhouse  Outnumbered

      John Abercrombie  Up and Coming     Silver Circle

      Samara Joy  Linger Awhile     I'm Confessin' (That I Love You)

      Houston Person    Reminiscing at Rudy's   My Romance

      Bill Evans  Portrait in Jazz  Autumn Leaves

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Peter Boyer: Rolling River (2014)

Jacques Offenbach: Monsieur et Madame Denis: Overture (1861)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 38 (1845)

Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for 2 Oboes in F (1722)

Modest Mussorgsky: A Night on Bald Mountain (1867)

Gilbert & Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: With Catlike Tread (1879)

George Gershwin: Strike Up the Band: Strike Up the Band (1927)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Introduction & March (1889)

Ferde Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite: Cloudburst (1931)

Frank Panella: March 'On the Square' (1915)

Pablo de Sarasate: Spanish Dance No. 1 'Malagueña' (1878)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Water Music Suite: Sarabande (1723)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Das Wandern' (1846)

Leroy Anderson: Ticonderoga March (1939)

Vincent Persichetti: Divertimento for Band: March (1950)

Thomas Morley: Now is the Month of Maying (1600)

Johannes Brahms: Capriccio in d (1892)

Aaron Copland: Our Town: Grover's Corners (1940)

Darius Milhaud: Saudades do Brasil: Sumaré (1921)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: 18th Variation from Paganini Rhapsody (1934)

John Philip Sousa: March 'El Capitán' (1896)

Adolphe Adam: Giselle: La chasse (1841)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Vincenzo Bellini: Norma: Overture (1831)

Gaetano Donizetti: Don Pasquale: Servants' Chorus (1843)

Jean Sibelius: Tapiola (1926)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits (1762)

Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in B-Flat (1767)

Joachim Raff: Octet for Strings in C (1872)

Michel Corrette: Symphonie des noëls No. 2 (1781)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Four Pieces (1938)

Jonathan Smith: A Little Christmas Medley (2009)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Dream Pantomime (1893)

Victor Herbert: Babes in Toyland: March of the Toys (1903)

Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture (1881)

Leroy Anderson: Sleigh Ride (1948)

Gian Carlo Menotti: Amahl and the Night Visitors: Suite (1951)

Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2: Farandole (1879)

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Overture (1866)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Antonio Vivaldi: Tieteberga: Sento in seno ch'in pioggia di lagrime (1717)

Antonio Vivaldi: Giustino: La gloria del mio sangue (1724)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Concerto for Guitar & Small Orchestra (1951)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Marche slav (1876)

Anton Rubinstein: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 4 (1864)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 101 in D 'Clock' (1794)

Billy May: Holiday Cheer (1958)

Claude Debussy: Violin Sonata in g (1917)

Johan Halvorsen: Mascarade: Holberg Overture (1922)

James Pierpont: Jingle Bells (1857)

Jack Sutte: …and a Happy New Year! …and a Merry Christmas Wishing You! (2021)

Lodewijk Mortelmans: Morning Mood (1922)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondeau from Violin Concerto No. 3 (1775)

Ottorino Respighi: The Fountains of Rome (1916)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Sea Hawk: Suite (1940)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tsar's Bride: Overture (1898)

James Hewitt: New Medley Overture (1799)

Hugh Martin: Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (1944)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' (1867)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Jeremiah from Violin Concerto No. 2 'The Prophets' (1931)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman Now (1935)

Igor Stravinsky: Scherzo fantastique (1908)

Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 4 in E (1842)

Charles Gounod: Meditation after Bach 'Ave Maria' (1859)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Concerto for 2 Violins (1723)

Ralph Burns: Sophisticated Ladies (A Tribute to Duke Ellington) (1983)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from 'West Side Story' (1961)

Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 7 (1894)

Antonín Dvorák: Larghetto from Serenade for Strings (1875)

Franz Schubert: Finale from String Quintet (1828)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Charles Tomlinson Griffes: Poem for Flute & Orchestra (1918)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 17 in D (1779)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Felix Mendelssohn: Trumpet Overture (1826)

Franz Schubert: Wanderer Fantasy (1822)

Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Overture & Venusberg Music (1861)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 (1720)

Philip Lane: Wassail Dances (1973)

Nigel Hess: A Christmas Overture (2007)

Carl Maria von Weber: Oberon: Overture (1826)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 1 in g 'Winter Dreams' (1866)

Claude Debussy: En blanc et noir (1915)

Howard Hanson: Slumber Song (1915)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Ludwig Bonvin: Christmas Night's Dream (1900)

Leopold Stokowski: Two Ancient Liturgical Melodies (1934)

Franz Liszt: Die Zelle in Nonnenwerth (1880)

Armas Toivo Valdemar Maasalo: The Bells of Christmas (1940)

Henri Büsser: Le sommeil de l'Enfant Jesus (1920)

Gabriel Fauré: Cantique de Jean Racine (1865)

George W. Chadwick: Symphonic Sketches: Noël (1904)

Phil Cunningham: The Gentle Light That Wakes Me (2006)

Gustav Holst: In the Bleak Midwinter (1906)

George Frideric Handel: Il pastor fido Suite: Musette (1734)
