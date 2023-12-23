WCLV Program Guide 12-25-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Christian Sands Christmas Stories A Christmas Hymn
Jack Jezzro Christmas Jazz Guitar My Favorite Things
Tommy Flanagan An Uptown Christmas The Christmas Waltz
Andy Narell A Windham Hill Christmas Jesu Joy of Man's Desiring
Mulgrew Miller Live at Yoshi's Vol 1 Peace
Paul Ferguson Big Band Christmas Away in a Manger
Wynton Marsalis Crescent City Christmas Card We Three Kings
Tri-Fi Tri-Fi Christmas Fi In the Bleak Midwinter
Dianne Reeves Christmas Time is Here Christmas Time is Here
Chaise Lounge A Very Chaise Lounge Christmas Lo How a Rose E'er Blooming
McCoy Tyner Jingle Bell Jazz I'll Be Home for Christmas
Ron Carter The Golden Striker On and on
Eric Reed Black, Brown and Blue Christina
Steve Davis For Real Days Gone By
Stephane Spira In Between Glenntleman
Walter Smith III Return to Casual River Styx
Ken Fowser Resolution When It's All Over
Bobo Stenson Spheres You shall plant a tree
Herbie Hancock The River Both Sides Now
Nora Jones Day Breaks Sleeping Wild
Hank Mobley Hank Mobley Quinet Funk In Deep Freeze
Arthur Blythe God Rest Ye Merry Jazzmen The Christmas Song
Loren Schoenberg A Jazz Christmas-Hot Jazz for a Cool Night God Rest ye Merry Gentlemen
Michel Petrucciani Michel Petrucciani Christmas Dreams
Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra Big Band Holidays 2 Cool Yule (ft. Catherine Russell)
John Zorn A Dreamer's Christmas Snowfall
Samara Joy A Joyful Holiday Warm In December
Aaron Diehl It's Christmas on Mack Avenue Christmas Star
Kurt Elling The Beautiful Day The Michigan Farm
Carla Bley Carla's Christmas Carols Ring Christmas Bells
Vince Guaraldi A Charlie Brown Christmas O Tannenbaum
Kermit Ruffins Have a Crazy Cool Christmas Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Cecila Smith The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1 It's a Grand Night for Swinging
Oscar Peterson What's Up-The Very Tall Band Salt Peanuts
The Nightcrawlers Get Ready Meat Wave
The Quartet Live at the Deer Head Inn Tanya
Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions and Illusions To Dream A Bigger Dream
Josh Lawrence And That Too North Winds
Jesse Davis Live at Small's Jazz Club Love For Sale [Live]
Jay Thomas Rapture Rapture
Eric Reed Black, Brown and Blue Search For Peace
Joel Haynes The Return Angel
Jazztet Moment to Moment Along Came Betty
Miki Yamanaka Shades of Rainbow That Ain't Betty
Lage/Ryan/Frisell Nove Cantici Per Francesco D'Assisi Admonitions
Kenny Wheeler It Takes Two Canter N.4
Charlie Hunter Songs From the Analog Playground Day Is Done
Tomasz Stanko Suspended Night Suspended Variation IX
Dick Hyman A Jazz Piano Christmas Deck the Halls
Marian McPartland A Jazz Piano Christmas with Marian McPartland and Friends Hark the Herald Angels Sing
Diana Panton Christmas Kiss Douce Nuit
Lex de Azevedo & Millennium Choir Caroling, Carolong All On a Christmas Morning
Ted Rosenthal Wonderland Dance Of The Reed Flutes
Don Byron Bug Music Bounce of the Sugar Plum Fairies
Harmonie Ensemble New York The Nutcracker Suite The Volga Vouty (Russian Dance)
Classical Jazz Quartet The Nutcracker Suite Classical Jazz Quartet Marche Touche (March)
Modern Mandolin Quartet A Windham Hill Holiday Special Sheep May Safely Graze
Michael Pagan Keyboard Christmas Gesu Bambino
Chico Freeman Spirit Sensitive A Child Is Born
Lafayette Harris Jr Christmastime is Here O Little town of Bethlehem
06:00 My Christmas with Rob Grier
George Frideric Handel: Excerpts from ‘Messiah’--Kaaren Erickson & Sylvia McNair, sopranos; Alfreda Hodgson, mezzo-soprano; John Humphrey, ten; Richard Stiwell, baritone; Layton James, harpsichord; Atlanta Symphony & Chamber Chorus/Robert Shaw
Peter Tchaikovsky: Selections from the Nutcracker Suite Op 71a—Cleveland Orchestra/Lorin Maazel
Peter Tchaikovsky (arr Ellington/Strayhorn): Selections from The Nutcracker Suite--Duke Ellington Band/Ellington
07:00 My Christmas with Bill O’Connell
Mikola Leontovich (arr Peter J. Wilhousky): Carol of the Bells
Johann Walther (arr Norman Luboff): Joseph Dearest, Joseph Mine
Conrad Kocher (arr David Willcocks): As With Gladness Men of Old
Traditional (arr Martin Shaw): The Coventry Carol
John Jacob Niles (arr Vernon de Tar): I Wonder As I Wander
Traditional (arr Norman Luboff): A la Nanita nana
Franz Gruber (arr Alice Parker / Robert Shaw): Silent Night—Musica Sacra/Richard Westenburg
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Hodie: The Oxen—John Shirley-Quirk, baritone; London Symphony/Sir David Willcocks
Johannes Brahms: Ave Maria
Michael Praetorius: Psallite
Traditional (arr George): Christmas is Here Again—San Francisco Symphony Chorus/Vance George; John Fenstermaker, organ
Franz Biebl: Ave Maria—Chanticleer
Charles Ives: A Christmas Carol—Chanticleer
Annunzio Paolo Mantovani: Christmas Bells
Traditional: Deck the Halls
Jester Hairston: Mary’s Boy Child
Henry J. Gauntlett: Once in Royal David’s City
Traditional: While Shepherds Watched
Traditional: The Holly and the Ivy—Mike Sammes Chorus & Singers; Mantovani & his Orchestra
08:00 My Christmas with Robert Conrad
David Lovrien: Minor Alterations—Dallas Wind Symphony/Jerry Junkin
Alan Silvestri: The Polar Express: Spirit of the Season—Cleveland Orchestra & Chorus/Robert Porco
Gian-Carlo Menotti: Amahl and the Night Visitors: Introduction, March & Shepherd's Dance
Flanders & Swann: The Origin of Greensleeves
Traditional (arr Robert Russell Bennett): What Child is This—Robert Shaw Chorale & Orchestra
Loudon Wainright: Christmas Morning—Loudon Wainright
A Child's Christmas in Wales - Dylan Thomas
09:00 SPECIAL Welcome Christmas! with John Birge – VocalEssence, Philip Brunelle & G. Phillip Shoultz, conductors
Traditional (arr Mack Wilberg): Christmas is Coming
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Wassail Song
Ralph Vaughan Williams: No Sad Thought from ‘Hodie’
Felix Mendelssohn: Hark, the Herald Angels Sing
John Tavener: God is with Us
Glenn Rudolph: The Dream Isaiah Saw
Flor Peeters: Entrata Festiva
Traditional (arr John Gardner): Ding Dong Merrily / Good King Wenceslas
Daniel Pinkham: Alleluia
John Rutter: Gloria
Conrad Susa: The Chanticleer Carol
Conrad Susa: Fum, fum, fum
Traditional (arr Nils Lindberg): We Wish You a Merry Christmas Sing
10:00 My Christmas with Jenny Northern
Isaac Watts: Joy to the World -- Julie Andrews, Firestone Orchestra and Chorus/André Previn
John Rutter: What Sweeter Music -- The Cambridge Singers, City of London Sinfonia
Vince Guaraldi: Christmas Time is Here -- Vince Guaraldi Trio and Glenn Mendelson’s Sixth Grade Class
G.F. Handel: Messiah (selections) -- Apollo’s Fire, Apollo’s Singers, Amanda Forsyth
Morten Lauridsen: O magnum mysterium - - Voces8
Leroy Anderson: Sleigh Ride -- Detroit Symphony Orchestra, Neeme Järvi
Thad Jones and Alec Wilder: A Child Is Born -- Maureen McGovern
Ned Rorem: While All Things Were In Quiet Silence - - The New York Concert Singers, Judith Clurman
Bach/Gounod: Ave Maria -- Arturo Delmoni and Friends
Traditional arr: Overton: Past Three O’clock -- James Galway, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, BBC Singers
John Henry Hopkins arr: Ian Anderson: We Five Kings -- Jethro Tull
Maria Schneider/Ted Kooser: Perfectly Still This Solstice Morning -- Dawn Upshaw, Australian Chamber Orchestra, Maria Schneider
Adolph Adam (arr Stevan Pasero): O Holy Night -- Stevan Pasero, Michael Ludwig, Brad White, Anna Maria Mendietta,
Hugh Martin: Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas -- Mel Tormé
Leslie Bricusse: Sing a Christmas Carol
11:00 My Christmas with Sam Petrey
Heinrich Wilhelm Ernst: Variations on ‘The Last Rose of Summer’—Midori
Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso in g Op 6/8 ‘Christmas’'—Orpheus Chamber Orchestra
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Three German Dances K 605
Danny Elfman: What’s This? From ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’—Danny Elfman & Studio Orchestra
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Pas de deux—Boston Symphony/Seiji Ozawa
Antonio Vivaldi: Winter from ‘The Four Seasons’—Francisco Fullana, violin; Apollo’s Fire/Jeannette Sorrell
Richard Carpenter & Frank Pooler: Merry Christmas Darling—Danielle Gregoire & Sam Petrey
12:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO: The Cleveland Orchestra Chorus at Christmas with Robert Conrad
Traditional: Deck the Halls—Porco
George Frideric Handel: Messiah: And the glory of the Lord—Shaw
Hector Berlioz: L'Enfance du Christ: The Shepherds' Farewell—Shaw
Johann Sebastian Bach: Mass in b: Dona nobis pacem—Shaw
Traditional: God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen—Morrell
John Joubert: There is no Rose—Morrell
Lewis Redner: O Little Town of Bethlehem—Morrell
Traditional: O Come, O Come, Emmanuel—Morrell
Gustav Holst: In the Bleak Midwinter—Morrell
Traditional: The Twelve Days of Christmas—Morrell
James Pierpont: Jingle Bells—Morrell
Traditional: Angels We Have Heard on High—Page
John Francis Wade: O Come, All Ye Faithful—Page
Lowell Mason: Joy to the World—Page
John Wesley Work Jr.: Spiritual 'Go Tell It on the Mountain'—Page
Anonymous: Spiritual 'Ain'ta That Good News!'—Page
Mel Tormé: The Christmas Song—Page
John Frederick Coots: Santa Claus is Coming to Town—Page
Traditional Wexford Carol—Porco
Gloria Shayne Baker: Do You Hear What I Hear?—Porco
Alan Silvestri: The Polar Express: Suite—Porco
George Wyle: The Most Wonderful Time of the Year—Porco
John Williams: Home Alone 2: Merry Christmas, Merry Christmas—Porco
Mack Wilberg: One December, Bright and Clear—Porco
John Rutter: Shepherd's Pipe Carol—Porco
John Rutter: Nativity Carol—Porco
John Rutter: Mary's Lullaby—Porco (
Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Blessed Son of God from 'Hodie'—Porco
George Frideric Handel Messiah: For unto us a Child is born—Porco
George Frideric Handel Messiah: Hallelujah—Porco
14:00 SPECIAL 2023 St. Olaf Christmas Festival with Valerie Kahler – Love and Joy Come to You
St. Olaf Orchestra conducted by Chung Park, St. Olaf Choir conducted by Anton Armstrong, Cantorei conducted by James Bobb, Chapel Choir and Viking Chorus conducted by Adam Reinwald, Manitou Singers conducted by Therees Hibbard
Michael Praetorius, arr. Sven-David Sandstrom, orch. Steven Amundson
Lo, How a Rose E’er Blooming – Orchestra (CP)
Christopher Aspaas: As the Dark Awaits the Dawn – Massed Choir & Orchestra (TH)
Swedish, arr. John Ferguson: Rejoice, Rejoice Believers – Massed Choir & Orchestra (CP)
J.S. Bach: Jauchzet, Frohlocket (from Christmas Oratorio) – Massed Choir & Orchestra (TH)
Justin Merritt: Corde natus exparentis – St. Olaf Choir (AA)
B.E. Boykin: O magnum mysterium – Viking Chorus (AW)
Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck: Hodie Christus natus est – St. Olaf Cantorei (JB)
French carol, arr. David Sims: Love Has Come – Massed Choir & Orchestra (AW)
Josef Rheinberger: Gloria (from Mass in Eb) – St. Olaf Chapel Choir (AW)
Rosephanye Powell, arr. William C. Powell: Ogo Ni Fun Oluwa – Manitou Singers (TH)
Kenneth Jennings: Summer in Winter – St. Olaf Choir (AA)
African American Spiritual, arr. Mark Butler: Glory Hallelujah to the Newborn King – St. Olaf Choir (AA)
Harold Darke, arr. Robert Scholz: In the Bleak Midwinter – Massed Choir & Orchestra (JB)
Frederick Delius: Winter Night “Sleigh Ride” (from Three Small Tone Poems) – St. Olaf Orchestra (CP)
Christopher Aspaas (arr.): Carol Collage “Love and Joy Come to You” – all choirs, all conductors
Latin, arr. Robert Scholz: Good Christian Friends, Rejoice – Massed Choir & Orchestra (CP)
F. Melius Christiansen: Glorification (Celestial Spring) – Massed Choir (AA)
Richard Dirksen: Welcome All Wonders – Massed Choirs & Orchestra (AA)
English, arr. Steven Amundson: Joy to the World – Massed Choirs & Orchestra (CP)
Adolphe Adam, arr. John Rutter: O Holy Night – Massed Choir & Orchestra (JB)
Traditional Silesian, arr. F. Melius Christiansen: Beautiful Savior – Massed Choir (AA)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Ring Out Ye Crystal Spheres – Massed Choir & Orchestra (AA)
16:00 SPECIAL Apollo’s Fire Presents Christmas on Sugarloaf Mountain: An Irish-Appalachian Celebrationwith Candice Agree and Jeannette Sorrell
Jeannette Sorrell - direction & harpsichord; Amanda Powell, soprano; Brian Kay, tenor vocals and lute; Ross Hauck, tenor; Jeffrey Strauss, baritone; Susanna Perry Gilmore, lead violin; Tina Bergmann, hammered dulcimer; Apollo’s Singers; Apollo’s Musettes (children’s choir)
Trad. Celtic & Appalachian (arr Sorrell & Bergmann): Frost & Snow--Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord & Tina Bergmann, hammered dulcimer
Traditional Irish-New England-Appalachia (arr Sorrell): Medley - Christmas Eve Reel; Christmas in America; Old Christmas Eve--Apollo’s Fire
Medieval English Lyric (arr Kay): Blow, Northern Wind--Brian Kay, lute & vocals
Medieval British & Irish (arr Sorrell): Nowell, Tidings Trew--Amanda Powell (narrator), Aaron Keeney (Angel Gabriel), Raha Mirzadegan (Young Mary)
Trad. Irish (arr Sorrell & Gilmore): Irish Winter Medley - Sheep under the snow/Apples in Winter/ Little Christmas Reel--Susanna Perry Gilmore, fiddle
Trad Irish (arr Stewart): Innesheer/Ships in Full Sail/New Christmas Reel--Kathie Stewart, Irish flute
12th Century Carol: O Come, Emmanuel--Apollo’s Fire
Trad. Celtic/Appalachian carols (arr Sorrell): Somerset Wassail/Kentucky Wassail--Michael Temesi, treble; Ross Hauck, tenors; Aaron Keeney & Jeffrey Strauss, baritones
Trad. British & Appalachian (arr J. J. Niles, Sorrell): Joseph & Mary/I Wonder as I Wander--Amanda Powell & Ross Hauck, vocals
Southern Harmony, 1835: Star in the East (Shape-Note Hymn)--Apollo’s Fire
Trad. Scottish & Appalachian (arr Sorrell): Christ Child’s Lullaby (Talladh Chriosta)--Amanda Powell, soprano
Trad. Appalachian: Hop High Ladies/June Apple Reel--Ian Crane, bagpipes; Brian Bigley, dancer
Trad. Scottish/Irish: The Parting Glass--Amanda Powell & Ross Hauck, vocals
Trad. Appalachian: Cold Frosty Morning/Old Christmas/Breakin’ Up Christmas--Apollo’s Fire
Trad. Celtic & Appalachian (arr Sorrell & Bergmann): Frost & Snow--Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord & Tina Bergmann, hammered dulcimer
17:00 My Christmas with John Simna
Giovanni Gabrieli : Sonata pian' e forte-- National Brass Ensemble
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No.191 ‘Gloria in excelsis Deo’--Bethlehem Bach Festival Orch/Greg Funfgeld; Julia Doyle, soprano; Benjamin Butterfield, tenor; Bach Choir of Bethlehem
Johann Christoph Pez: Concerto Pastorale in F major--Bernard Labadie, Les Violons du Roy
John Rutter: Five Meditations for Orchestra--John Rutter, Royal Philharmonic
18:00 My Christmas with John Mills
Johann Sebastian Bach: Opening Chorus from Magnificat, BWV 243 - Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra and Choir/Ton Koopman.
Benjamin Britten: A Ceremony of Carols - Etherea Vocal Ensemble, Grace Cloutier, harp.
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Selections from All-Night Vigil - The State Academic Choir of the USSR/Alexander Sveshnikov.
Ola Gjeilo: Ave Generosa - The Choir of Royal Holloway/Rupert Gough.
Gyorgy Sviridov: Icon - Latvian Radio Choir/Sigvards Klava.
Franz Gruber (arr. Ola Gjeilo): Silent Night - Ola Gjeilo, piano.
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
John Rutter: Five Meditations for Orchestra (1987)
William Henry Fry: Santa Claus Symphony (1853)
Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of the Magi (1927)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Antonio Vivaldi: Gloria (1708)
Randol Alan Bass: A Feast of Carols (1985)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 1: Chorale fantasia 'Wie schön leuchtet der Morgenstern' (1725)
Johann Christoph Pez: Concerto Pastorale (1700)
Nigel Hess: A Christmas Overture (2007)
Otto Nicolai: Christmas Overture (1833)
John Rutter: What Sweeter Music? (1987)
Various: 'Celebration' - Christmas Fanfares, Carols & Readings, Pt. 1 (1990)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 62 'Nun komm der Heiden Heiland' (1724)
Franz Biebl: Ave Maria (1964)
23:00 SPECIAL In Winter's Glow with Steve Seel
A winter solstice program, with modern classical sounds for the longest night of the year, chosen especially to complement the chilly, starry nights of the season.
Jane Antonia Cornish: Sky (excerpt, played under introduction)—Vicky Chow, piano
Traditional (arr Danish String Quartet): Fastan—Danish String Quartet
Eriks Esenvalds: Stars—Choir of Trinity College, Cambridge/Stephen Layton
Traditional: O Come, O Come, Emmanuel—Gaelynn Lea, violin
Eydis Evensen: Wandering II—Eydis Evensen, piano
Errollyn Wallen: Peace on Earth—Choir of King's College Cambridge/Stephen Cleobury
Arvo Part: Spiegel im Spiegel—Angele Dubeau, violin, La Pieta
Joanna Marsh: In Winter's House—Tenebrae/Nigel Short
Jane Antonia Cornish: Lux
Glenn Buhr: Winter Poems: I. Tranquillo—Winnipeg Symphony/Bramwell Tovey