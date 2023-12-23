© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 12-25-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published December 23, 2023 at 11:33 AM EST

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Christian Sands   Christmas Stories A Christmas Hymn

      Jack Jezzro Christmas Jazz Guitar    My Favorite Things

      Tommy Flanagan    An Uptown Christmas      The Christmas Waltz

      Andy Narell A Windham Hill Christmas      Jesu Joy of Man's Desiring

      Mulgrew Miller    Live at Yoshi's Vol 1   Peace

      Paul Ferguson     Big Band Christmas       Away in a Manger

      Wynton Marsalis   Crescent City Christmas Card   We Three Kings

      Tri-Fi      Tri-Fi Christmas  Fi In the Bleak Midwinter

      Dianne Reeves     Christmas Time is Here  Christmas Time is Here

      Chaise Lounge     A Very Chaise Lounge Christmas      Lo How a Rose E'er Blooming

      McCoy Tyner Jingle Bell Jazz   I'll Be Home for Christmas

                  

      Ron Carter  The Golden Striker      On and on

      Eric Reed   Black, Brown and Blue   Christina

      Steve Davis For Real    Days Gone By

      Stephane Spira    In Between  Glenntleman

      Walter Smith III  Return to Casual  River Styx

      Ken Fowser  Resolution  When It's All Over

      Bobo Stenson      Spheres     You shall plant a tree

      Herbie Hancock    The River   Both Sides Now

      Nora Jones  Day Breaks  Sleeping Wild

      Hank Mobley Hank Mobley Quinet      Funk In Deep Freeze

                  

      Arthur Blythe     God Rest Ye Merry Jazzmen      The Christmas Song

      Loren Schoenberg  A Jazz Christmas-Hot Jazz for a Cool Night      God Rest ye Merry Gentlemen

      Michel Petrucciani      Michel Petrucciani      Christmas Dreams

      Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra    Big Band Holidays 2     Cool Yule (ft. Catherine Russell)

      John Zorn   A Dreamer's Christmas    Snowfall

      Samara Joy  A Joyful Holiday  Warm In December

      Aaron Diehl It's Christmas on Mack Avenue  Christmas Star

      Kurt Elling The Beautiful Day The Michigan Farm

      Carla Bley  Carla's Christmas Carols      Ring Christmas Bells

      Vince Guaraldi    A Charlie Brown Christmas     O Tannenbaum

      Kermit Ruffins    Have a Crazy Cool Christmas   Santa Claus Is Coming To Town

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Cecila Smith      The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1  It's a Grand Night for Swinging

      Oscar Peterson    What's Up-The Very Tall Band  Salt Peanuts

      The Nightcrawlers Get Ready   Meat Wave

      The Quartet Live at the Deer Head Inn     Tanya

      Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions and Illusions To Dream A Bigger Dream

      Josh Lawrence     And That Too      North Winds

      Jesse Davis Live at Small's Jazz Club     Love For Sale [Live]

                  

      Jay Thomas  Rapture     Rapture

      Eric Reed   Black, Brown and Blue   Search For Peace

      Joel Haynes The Return  Angel

      Jazztet     Moment to Moment  Along Came Betty

      Miki Yamanaka     Shades of Rainbow That Ain't Betty

      Lage/Ryan/Frisell Nove Cantici Per Francesco D'Assisi       Admonitions

      Kenny Wheeler     It Takes Two      Canter N.4

      Charlie Hunter    Songs From the Analog Playground    Day Is Done

      Tomasz Stanko     Suspended Night   Suspended Variation IX

                  

      Dick Hyman  A Jazz Piano Christmas   Deck the Halls

      Marian McPartland A Jazz Piano Christmas with Marian McPartland and Friends    Hark the Herald Angels Sing

      Diana Panton      Christmas Kiss     Douce Nuit

      Lex de Azevedo & Millennium Choir   Caroling, Carolong      All On a Christmas Morning

      Ted Rosenthal     Wonderland  Dance Of The Reed Flutes

      Don Byron   Bug Music    Bounce of the Sugar Plum Fairies

      Harmonie Ensemble New York    The Nutcracker Suite    The Volga Vouty (Russian Dance)

      Classical Jazz Quartet  The Nutcracker Suite    Classical Jazz Quartet Marche Touche (March)

      Modern Mandolin Quartet A Windham Hill Holiday Special       Sheep May Safely Graze

      Michael Pagan     Keyboard Christmas       Gesu Bambino

      Chico Freeman     Spirit Sensitive  A Child Is Born

      Lafayette Harris Jr     Christmastime is Here   O Little town of Bethlehem

 

06:00 My Christmas with Rob Grier

George Frideric Handel: Excerpts from ‘Messiah’--Kaaren Erickson & Sylvia McNair, sopranos; Alfreda Hodgson, mezzo-soprano; John Humphrey, ten; Richard Stiwell, baritone; Layton James, harpsichord; Atlanta Symphony & Chamber Chorus/Robert Shaw

Peter Tchaikovsky: Selections from the Nutcracker Suite Op 71a—Cleveland Orchestra/Lorin Maazel

Peter Tchaikovsky (arr Ellington/Strayhorn): Selections from The Nutcracker Suite--Duke Ellington Band/Ellington

 

07:00 My Christmas with Bill O’Connell

Mikola Leontovich (arr Peter J. Wilhousky): Carol of the Bells

Johann Walther (arr Norman Luboff): Joseph Dearest, Joseph Mine

Conrad Kocher (arr David Willcocks): As With Gladness Men of Old

Traditional (arr Martin Shaw): The Coventry Carol

John Jacob Niles (arr Vernon de Tar): I Wonder As I Wander

Traditional (arr Norman Luboff): A la Nanita nana

Franz Gruber (arr Alice Parker / Robert Shaw): Silent Night—Musica Sacra/Richard Westenburg

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Hodie: The Oxen—John Shirley-Quirk, baritone; London Symphony/Sir David Willcocks

Johannes Brahms: Ave Maria

Michael Praetorius: Psallite

Traditional (arr George): Christmas is Here Again—San Francisco Symphony Chorus/Vance George; John Fenstermaker, organ

Franz Biebl: Ave Maria—Chanticleer

Charles Ives: A Christmas Carol—Chanticleer

Annunzio Paolo Mantovani: Christmas Bells

Traditional: Deck the Halls

Jester Hairston: Mary’s Boy Child

Henry J. Gauntlett: Once in Royal David’s City

Traditional: While Shepherds Watched

Traditional: The Holly and the Ivy—Mike Sammes Chorus & Singers; Mantovani & his Orchestra

 

08:00 My Christmas with Robert Conrad

David Lovrien: Minor Alterations—Dallas Wind Symphony/Jerry Junkin

Alan Silvestri: The Polar Express: Spirit of the Season—Cleveland Orchestra & Chorus/Robert Porco

Gian-Carlo Menotti: Amahl and the Night Visitors: Introduction, March & Shepherd's Dance

Flanders & Swann: The Origin of Greensleeves

Traditional (arr Robert Russell Bennett): What Child is This—Robert Shaw Chorale & Orchestra

Loudon Wainright: Christmas Morning—Loudon Wainright

A Child's Christmas in Wales - Dylan Thomas

 

09:00 SPECIAL Welcome Christmas! with John Birge – VocalEssence, Philip Brunelle & G. Phillip Shoultz, conductors

Traditional (arr Mack Wilberg): Christmas is Coming

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Wassail Song

Ralph Vaughan Williams: No Sad Thought from ‘Hodie’

Felix Mendelssohn: Hark, the Herald Angels Sing

John Tavener: God is with Us

Glenn Rudolph: The Dream Isaiah Saw

Flor Peeters: Entrata Festiva

Traditional (arr John Gardner): Ding Dong Merrily / Good King Wenceslas

Daniel Pinkham: Alleluia

John Rutter: Gloria

Conrad Susa: The Chanticleer Carol

Conrad Susa: Fum, fum, fum

Traditional (arr Nils Lindberg): We Wish You a Merry Christmas Sing

 

10:00 My Christmas with Jenny Northern

Isaac Watts: Joy to the World -- Julie Andrews, Firestone Orchestra and Chorus/André Previn

John Rutter: What Sweeter Music -- The Cambridge Singers, City of London Sinfonia

Vince Guaraldi: Christmas Time is Here -- Vince Guaraldi Trio and Glenn Mendelson’s Sixth Grade Class

G.F. Handel: Messiah (selections) -- Apollo’s Fire, Apollo’s Singers, Amanda Forsyth

Morten Lauridsen: O magnum mysterium - - Voces8

Leroy Anderson: Sleigh Ride -- Detroit Symphony Orchestra, Neeme Järvi

Thad Jones and Alec Wilder: A Child Is Born -- Maureen McGovern

Ned Rorem: While All Things Were In Quiet Silence - - The New York Concert Singers, Judith Clurman

Bach/Gounod: Ave Maria -- Arturo Delmoni and Friends

Traditional arr: Overton: Past Three O’clock -- James Galway, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, BBC Singers

John Henry Hopkins arr: Ian Anderson: We Five Kings -- Jethro Tull

Maria Schneider/Ted Kooser: Perfectly Still This Solstice Morning -- Dawn Upshaw, Australian Chamber Orchestra, Maria Schneider

Adolph Adam (arr Stevan Pasero): O Holy Night -- Stevan Pasero, Michael Ludwig, Brad White, Anna Maria Mendietta,

Hugh Martin: Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas -- Mel Tormé

Leslie Bricusse: Sing a Christmas Carol

 

11:00 My Christmas with Sam Petrey

Heinrich Wilhelm Ernst: Variations on ‘The Last Rose of Summer’—Midori

Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso in g Op 6/8 ‘Christmas’'—Orpheus Chamber Orchestra

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Three German Dances K 605

Danny Elfman: What’s This? From ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’—Danny Elfman & Studio Orchestra

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Pas de deux—Boston Symphony/Seiji Ozawa

Antonio Vivaldi: Winter from ‘The Four Seasons’—Francisco Fullana, violin; Apollo’s Fire/Jeannette Sorrell

Richard Carpenter & Frank Pooler: Merry Christmas Darling—Danielle Gregoire & Sam Petrey

 

12:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO: The Cleveland Orchestra Chorus at Christmas with Robert Conrad

Traditional: Deck the Halls—Porco

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: And the glory of the Lord—Shaw

Hector Berlioz: L'Enfance du Christ: The Shepherds' Farewell—Shaw

Johann Sebastian Bach: Mass in b: Dona nobis pacem—Shaw

Traditional: God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen—Morrell

John Joubert: There is no Rose—Morrell

Lewis Redner: O Little Town of Bethlehem—Morrell

Traditional: O Come, O Come, Emmanuel—Morrell

Gustav Holst: In the Bleak Midwinter—Morrell

Traditional: The Twelve Days of Christmas—Morrell

James Pierpont: Jingle Bells—Morrell

Traditional: Angels We Have Heard on High—Page

John Francis Wade: O Come, All Ye Faithful—Page

Lowell Mason: Joy to the World—Page

John Wesley Work Jr.: Spiritual 'Go Tell It on the Mountain'—Page

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Ain'ta That Good News!'—Page

Mel Tormé: The Christmas Song—Page

John Frederick Coots: Santa Claus is Coming to Town—Page

Traditional Wexford Carol—Porco

Gloria Shayne Baker: Do You Hear What I Hear?—Porco

Alan Silvestri: The Polar Express: Suite—Porco

George Wyle: The Most Wonderful Time of the Year—Porco

John Williams: Home Alone 2: Merry Christmas, Merry Christmas—Porco

Mack Wilberg: One December, Bright and Clear—Porco

John Rutter: Shepherd's Pipe Carol—Porco

John Rutter: Nativity Carol—Porco

John Rutter: Mary's Lullaby—Porco (

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Blessed Son of God from 'Hodie'—Porco

George Frideric Handel Messiah: For unto us a Child is born—Porco

George Frideric Handel Messiah: Hallelujah—Porco

 

14:00 SPECIAL 2023 St. Olaf Christmas Festival with Valerie Kahler – Love and Joy Come to You

St. Olaf Orchestra conducted by Chung Park, St. Olaf Choir conducted by Anton Armstrong, Cantorei conducted by James Bobb, Chapel Choir and Viking Chorus conducted by Adam Reinwald, Manitou Singers conducted by Therees Hibbard

Michael Praetorius, arr. Sven-David Sandstrom, orch. Steven Amundson

Lo, How a Rose E’er Blooming – Orchestra (CP)

Christopher Aspaas: As the Dark Awaits the Dawn – Massed Choir & Orchestra (TH)

Swedish, arr. John Ferguson: Rejoice, Rejoice Believers – Massed Choir & Orchestra (CP)

J.S. Bach: Jauchzet, Frohlocket (from Christmas Oratorio) – Massed Choir & Orchestra (TH)

Justin Merritt: Corde natus exparentis – St. Olaf Choir (AA)

B.E. Boykin: O magnum mysterium – Viking Chorus (AW)

Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck: Hodie Christus natus est – St. Olaf Cantorei (JB)

French carol, arr. David Sims: Love Has Come – Massed Choir & Orchestra (AW)

Josef Rheinberger: Gloria (from Mass in Eb) – St. Olaf Chapel Choir (AW)

Rosephanye Powell, arr. William C. Powell: Ogo Ni Fun Oluwa – Manitou Singers (TH)

Kenneth Jennings: Summer in Winter – St. Olaf Choir (AA)

African American Spiritual, arr. Mark Butler: Glory Hallelujah to the Newborn King – St. Olaf Choir (AA)

 

Harold Darke, arr. Robert Scholz: In the Bleak Midwinter – Massed Choir & Orchestra (JB)

Frederick Delius: Winter Night “Sleigh Ride” (from Three Small Tone Poems) – St. Olaf Orchestra (CP)

Christopher Aspaas (arr.): Carol Collage “Love and Joy Come to You” – all choirs, all conductors

Latin, arr. Robert Scholz: Good Christian Friends, Rejoice – Massed Choir & Orchestra (CP)

F. Melius Christiansen: Glorification (Celestial Spring) – Massed Choir (AA)

Richard Dirksen: Welcome All Wonders – Massed Choirs & Orchestra (AA)

English, arr. Steven Amundson: Joy to the World – Massed Choirs & Orchestra (CP)

Adolphe Adam, arr. John Rutter: O Holy Night – Massed Choir & Orchestra (JB)

Traditional Silesian, arr. F. Melius Christiansen: Beautiful Savior – Massed Choir (AA)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Ring Out Ye Crystal Spheres – Massed Choir & Orchestra (AA)

 

16:00 SPECIAL Apollo’s Fire Presents Christmas on Sugarloaf Mountain: An Irish-Appalachian Celebrationwith Candice Agree and Jeannette Sorrell

Jeannette Sorrell - direction & harpsichord; Amanda Powell, soprano; Brian Kay, tenor vocals and lute; Ross Hauck, tenor; Jeffrey Strauss, baritone; Susanna Perry Gilmore, lead violin; Tina Bergmann, hammered dulcimer; Apollo’s Singers; Apollo’s Musettes (children’s choir)

Trad. Celtic & Appalachian (arr Sorrell & Bergmann): Frost & Snow--Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord & Tina Bergmann, hammered dulcimer

Traditional Irish-New England-Appalachia (arr Sorrell): Medley - Christmas Eve Reel; Christmas in America; Old Christmas Eve--Apollo’s Fire

Medieval English Lyric (arr Kay): Blow, Northern Wind--Brian Kay, lute & vocals

Medieval British & Irish (arr Sorrell): Nowell, Tidings Trew--Amanda Powell (narrator), Aaron Keeney (Angel Gabriel), Raha Mirzadegan (Young Mary)

Trad. Irish (arr Sorrell & Gilmore): Irish Winter Medley - Sheep under the snow/Apples in Winter/ Little Christmas Reel--Susanna Perry Gilmore, fiddle

Trad Irish (arr Stewart): Innesheer/Ships in Full Sail/New Christmas Reel--Kathie Stewart, Irish flute

12th Century Carol: O Come, Emmanuel--Apollo’s Fire

Trad. Celtic/Appalachian carols (arr Sorrell): Somerset Wassail/Kentucky Wassail--Michael Temesi, treble; Ross Hauck, tenors; Aaron Keeney & Jeffrey Strauss, baritones

Trad. British & Appalachian (arr J. J. Niles, Sorrell): Joseph & Mary/I Wonder as I Wander--Amanda Powell & Ross Hauck, vocals

Southern Harmony, 1835: Star in the East (Shape-Note Hymn)--Apollo’s Fire

Trad. Scottish & Appalachian (arr Sorrell): Christ Child’s Lullaby (Talladh Chriosta)--Amanda Powell, soprano

Trad. Appalachian: Hop High Ladies/June Apple Reel--Ian Crane, bagpipes; Brian Bigley, dancer

Trad. Scottish/Irish: The Parting Glass--Amanda Powell & Ross Hauck, vocals

Trad. Appalachian: Cold Frosty Morning/Old Christmas/Breakin’ Up Christmas--Apollo’s Fire

Trad. Celtic & Appalachian (arr Sorrell & Bergmann): Frost & Snow--Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord & Tina Bergmann, hammered dulcimer

 

17:00 My Christmas with John Simna

Giovanni Gabrieli : Sonata pian' e forte-- National Brass Ensemble

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No.191 ‘Gloria in excelsis Deo’--Bethlehem Bach Festival Orch/Greg Funfgeld; Julia Doyle, soprano; Benjamin Butterfield, tenor; Bach Choir of Bethlehem

Johann Christoph Pez: Concerto Pastorale in F major--Bernard Labadie, Les Violons du Roy

John Rutter: Five Meditations for Orchestra--John Rutter, Royal Philharmonic

 

18:00 My Christmas with John Mills

Johann Sebastian Bach: Opening Chorus from Magnificat, BWV 243 - Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra and Choir/Ton Koopman.

Benjamin Britten: A Ceremony of Carols - Etherea Vocal Ensemble, Grace Cloutier, harp.

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Selections from All-Night Vigil - The State Academic Choir of the USSR/Alexander Sveshnikov.

Ola Gjeilo: Ave Generosa - The Choir of Royal Holloway/Rupert Gough.

Gyorgy Sviridov: Icon - Latvian Radio Choir/Sigvards Klava.

Franz Gruber (arr. Ola Gjeilo): Silent Night - Ola Gjeilo, piano.

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

John Rutter: Five Meditations for Orchestra (1987)

William Henry Fry: Santa Claus Symphony (1853)

Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of the Magi (1927)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Antonio Vivaldi: Gloria (1708)

Randol Alan Bass: A Feast of Carols (1985)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 1: Chorale fantasia 'Wie schön leuchtet der Morgenstern' (1725)

Johann Christoph Pez: Concerto Pastorale (1700)

Nigel Hess: A Christmas Overture (2007)

Otto Nicolai: Christmas Overture (1833)

John Rutter: What Sweeter Music? (1987)

Various: 'Celebration' - Christmas Fanfares, Carols & Readings, Pt. 1 (1990)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 62 'Nun komm der Heiden Heiland' (1724)

Franz Biebl: Ave Maria (1964)

 

23:00 SPECIAL In Winter's Glow with Steve Seel

A winter solstice program, with modern classical sounds for the longest night of the year, chosen especially to complement the chilly, starry nights of the season.

Jane Antonia Cornish: Sky (excerpt, played under introduction)—Vicky Chow, piano

Traditional (arr Danish String Quartet): Fastan—Danish String Quartet

Eriks Esenvalds: Stars—Choir of Trinity College, Cambridge/Stephen Layton

Traditional: O Come, O Come, Emmanuel—Gaelynn Lea, violin

Eydis Evensen: Wandering II—Eydis Evensen, piano

Errollyn Wallen: Peace on Earth—Choir of King's College Cambridge/Stephen Cleobury

Arvo Part: Spiegel im Spiegel—Angele Dubeau, violin, La Pieta

Joanna Marsh: In Winter's House—Tenebrae/Nigel Short

Jane Antonia Cornish: Lux

Glenn Buhr: Winter Poems: I. Tranquillo—Winnipeg Symphony/Bramwell Tovey
