WCLV Program Guide 12-21-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Butch Thompson Yulestride O Little Town of Bethlehem
Champain Fulton Christmas with Champain I'll Be Home for Christmas
Nate Najar Christmas with the Nate Najar Trio Silent Night
Coleman Hawkins Soul Greensleeves
Fred Simon The Night before Christmas Walking in the Air
Xaver Hellmeir X Man in New York Book's Bossa
Freddie Hubbard The Body and the Soul Clarence's Place
Flying Horse Big Band A Message Mosaic
Thelonious Monk Plays Duke Ellington Black And Tan Fantasy
Abbey Lincoln Who Used To Dance Love Has Gone Away
Clark Sommers Feast Ephemera Pedals
Lucas Pino Covers New Girl
Gene Ammons Velvet Soul Salome's Tune
Jackie McLean Bluesnik Blues Function
Something Blue Personal Preference Here To Stay
Ray Bryant All Mine and Yours Reflection
Billie Holiday Body and Soul Gee baby ain't I good to you
Charles Mingus Reincarnation of a Lovebirrd Reincarnation of a love bird
Lakecia Benjamin Phoenix Rebirth
Jordan Young Jordan Young Group AfroCentric
Eddie Henderson Dark Shadows 19th Street
Terence Blanchard Romantic Defiance Betrayal Of My Soul
Chick Corea Triology 2 But Beautiful
Art Farmer To Duke, With Love Lush Life
Technocats Play the Music of Gregg Hill Thank You Notes
Willie Morris Conversation Starter Introspective
Wolfgang Muthspiel Dance of the Elders Liebeslied
Miles Davis Workin' In Your Own Sweet Way
Quentin Baxter Art Moves Jazz For Miles And Miles
Rene Marie Vertigo I Only Have Eyes For You
Eunmi Lee Introspection Mr. Weird
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Wycliffe Gordon United Soul Experience Corey's Competition
Ben Allison Quiet Revolution The Train and the River
Charles Ruggerio Drummer/Composer The Creeper
Noah Haidu Standards I Thought About You
Joel Haynes The Return Peregrination
Hilario Duran Cry Me A River Mambo Y Tumbao
Anthony Branker Spirit Songs In God's Hands
Harry Allen Meets the John Pizzarelli Trio Early Autumn
Jacques Lesure When She Smiles Gregory Is Here
Kelly Jefferson Rituals Rituals
Tyshawn Sorey Mesmerism Two Over One
Cece Gable Next year's Song The Last Goodbye
Jason Keiser Shaw's Groove Katerina Ballerina
Eddie Lockjaw Davis Trane Whistle Stolen Moments
Dave Bailey Two Feet in the Gutter Comin' Home Baby
Dan Wilson Things Eternal Pilgrimage
Roger Kellaway The Art of Interconnectedness Lazy 'Sippi Steamer
Clayton/Hamilton Orch Heart and Soul 15 Minutes Late
Cyrus Chestnut The Nutman Speaks Blues For Nita
Johnny Hodges The Complete Verve Small Group Recordings Ben's Web
Marty Ehrlich Side by Side Sugar Water
Michael Weiss Monage Skylark
John Zorn A Dreamer's Christmas Santa's Workshop
Eric Reed Merry Magic Angels In The Snow
Baccus/Pulizzi Your Christmas List Joy to the World
Baccus/Pulizzi Your Christmas List Hark the Herald Angels Sing
Ella Fitzgerald Wishes You a Swinging Christmas Jingle Bells
Kurt Elling The Beautiful Day Christmas Children
Mark Shane What Would Santa Say God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
Gypsy Hombres Django Bells You're a Mean One Mr. Grinch
Simon Moullier Inception Peggy's Blue Skylight
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Lowell Mason: Joy to the World (1839)
Cécile Chaminade: Concertino for Flute & Orchestra (1902)
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 (1847)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto alla rustica (1720)
Anonymous: Greensleeves to a Ground (1600)
Luigi Cherubini: The Portuguese Hotel: Overture (1798)
Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 9 'Hunt' (1820)
Victor Herbert: Babes in Toyland: March of the Toys (1903)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Overture 'Name Day' (1815)
Jacques Offenbach: Orpheus in the Underworld: Ballet des Mouches (1874)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Two Pieces from 'Heroic Music' (1740)
Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Idylle (1881)
Ola Gjeilo: The Ground (2010)
David Popper: Hungarian Rhapsody (1894)
Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: Beneath the Southern Cross Cross (1952)
Leroy Anderson: Blue Tango (1951)
Simon Wills: A Prelude & Fugue for Christmas (2004)
George Gershwin: Three Preludes (1926)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 13 (1886)
Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Dream Pantomime (1893)
Sir William Walton: Henry V: Agincourt Song (1944)
Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau (1879)
Howard Shore: The Fellowship of the Ring: Themes (2001)
Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 2 (1912)
Gregorian Chant: Rorate caeli desuper
Mario Broeders: Vals criollo No. 3 (2010)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring (1723)
Traditional: Today in Bethlehem
Jean Sibelius: Finlandia (1899)
Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in B-Flat (1750)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet in D (1789)
Darius Milhaud: La création du monde (1923)
Bruce Saylor: Cantata 'Star of Wonder' (1989)
John Rutter: Opening Chorus from Magnificat (1990)
Ernö Dohnányi: Sextet in C (1935)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in G (1776)
Johannes Brahms: Andante from String Sextet No. 1 (1860)
Leonard Bernstein: Fancy Free Ballet: Three Dance Variations (1944)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Traditional: Il est né le divin enfant
John Joubert: Torches (1951)
Traditional: A Maiden Most Gentle
Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 1 in D-Flat (1912)
John Frederick Coots: Santa Claus is Coming to Town (1934)
Alan Silvestri: The Polar Express: Spirit of the Season (2004)
John Williams: Home Alone: Holiday Flight (1990)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Divertimento No. 17 (1779)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Troika (1934)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: German Dance 'Sleigh Ride' (1791)
Zdenek Fibich: Zaboj, Slavoj and Ludek (1875)
Antonín Dvorák: Cypress No. 11 (1887)
Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: La cathédral engloutie (1910)
Ottorino Respighi: Church Windows: St. Gregory the Great (1927)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Suite (1892)
Leroy Anderson: Suite of Carols for Winds (1955)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Guitars in G (1720)
Joseph Lanner: Waltz 'The Suitors' (1830)
Traditional: Quelle est cette odeur agréable?
Traditional: Sans Day Carol
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 30 in C 'Alleluja' (1765)
Hans Leo Hassler: Dixit Maria (1600)
Jacques Ibert: Flute Concerto (1934)
John Williams: Superman: March (1978)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Gloria Shayne Baker: Do You Hear What I Hear? (1962)
Traditional: Heleluyan
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Pas de deux & Final Waltz (1892)
John Williams: Home Alone: Somewhere in My Memory (1990)
Ernö Dohnányi: The Veil of Pierrette: Wedding Waltz (1909)
Hector Berlioz: Waverley Overture (1828)
Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in A-Flat (1749)
Gioacchino Rossini: Semiramide: Overture (1823)
Randol Alan Bass: Seasonal Sounds (1999)
Remo Giazotto: Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ (1957)
Domenico Zipoli: Pastorale (1720)
Arturo Márquez: Danzon No. 2 (1994)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite (1934)
Jerry Bock: Fiddler on the Roof: Suite (1971)
Harold Arlen: The Wizard of Oz: Over the Rainbow (1939)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Sérénade mélancolique (1875)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Josef Suk: Serenade for Strings in E-Flat (1892)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Masque 'On Christmas Night' (1926)
20:00 SPECIAL In Winter's Glow with Steve Seel
A winter solstice program, with modern classical sounds for the longest night of the year, chosen especially to complement the chilly, starry nights of the season.
Jane Antonia Cornish: Sky (excerpt, played under introduction)—Vicky Chow, piano
Traditional (arr Danish String Quartet): Fastan—Danish String Quartet
Eriks Esenvalds: Stars—Choir of Trinity College, Cambridge/Stephen Layton
Traditional: O Come, O Come, Emmanuel—Gaelynn Lea, violin
Eydis Evensen: Wandering II—Eydis Evensen, piano
Errollyn Wallen: Peace on Earth—Choir of King's College Cambridge/Stephen Cleobury
Arvo Part: Spiegel im Spiegel—Angele Dubeau, violin, La Pieta
Joanna Marsh: In Winter's House—Tenebrae/Nigel Short
Jane Antonia Cornish: Lux
Glenn Buhr: Winter Poems: I. Tranquillo—Winnipeg Symphony/Bramwell Tovey
21:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Gabriel Fauré: Ballade in F-Sharp (1879)
John Sheppard: Verbum caro factum est (1550)
John Amner: O Ye Little Flock (1615)
George Gershwin: Cuban Overture (1932)
Zdenek Fibich: Symphony No. 3 in e (1899)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis (1910)
Ernest Bloch: Suite Modale (1956)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 3: Siciliana (1931)
Gerald Finzi: Romance (1928)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 11 (1800)
César Franck: Panis Angelicus (1872)
Leos Janácek: Idyll for Strings: Adagio (1878)
Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in d (1750)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil: Rejoice, O Virgin (1915)
Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of the Magi (1927)
Edvard Grieg: Adagio from Piano Concerto (1868)
William Henry Harris: Holy is the True Light (1948)