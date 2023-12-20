WCLV Program Guide 12-21-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Butch Thompson Yulestride O Little Town of Bethlehem

Champain Fulton Christmas with Champain I'll Be Home for Christmas

Nate Najar Christmas with the Nate Najar Trio Silent Night

Coleman Hawkins Soul Greensleeves

Fred Simon The Night before Christmas Walking in the Air

Xaver Hellmeir X Man in New York Book's Bossa

Freddie Hubbard The Body and the Soul Clarence's Place

Flying Horse Big Band A Message Mosaic

Thelonious Monk Plays Duke Ellington Black And Tan Fantasy

Abbey Lincoln Who Used To Dance Love Has Gone Away

Clark Sommers Feast Ephemera Pedals

Lucas Pino Covers New Girl

Gene Ammons Velvet Soul Salome's Tune

Jackie McLean Bluesnik Blues Function

Something Blue Personal Preference Here To Stay

Ray Bryant All Mine and Yours Reflection

Billie Holiday Body and Soul Gee baby ain't I good to you

Charles Mingus Reincarnation of a Lovebirrd Reincarnation of a love bird

Lakecia Benjamin Phoenix Rebirth

Jordan Young Jordan Young Group AfroCentric

Eddie Henderson Dark Shadows 19th Street

Terence Blanchard Romantic Defiance Betrayal Of My Soul

Chick Corea Triology 2 But Beautiful

Art Farmer To Duke, With Love Lush Life

Technocats Play the Music of Gregg Hill Thank You Notes

Willie Morris Conversation Starter Introspective

Wolfgang Muthspiel Dance of the Elders Liebeslied

Miles Davis Workin' In Your Own Sweet Way

Quentin Baxter Art Moves Jazz For Miles And Miles

Rene Marie Vertigo I Only Have Eyes For You

Eunmi Lee Introspection Mr. Weird

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Wycliffe Gordon United Soul Experience Corey's Competition

Ben Allison Quiet Revolution The Train and the River

Charles Ruggerio Drummer/Composer The Creeper

Noah Haidu Standards I Thought About You

Joel Haynes The Return Peregrination

Hilario Duran Cry Me A River Mambo Y Tumbao

Anthony Branker Spirit Songs In God's Hands

Harry Allen Meets the John Pizzarelli Trio Early Autumn

Jacques Lesure When She Smiles Gregory Is Here

Kelly Jefferson Rituals Rituals

Tyshawn Sorey Mesmerism Two Over One

Cece Gable Next year's Song The Last Goodbye

Jason Keiser Shaw's Groove Katerina Ballerina

Eddie Lockjaw Davis Trane Whistle Stolen Moments

Dave Bailey Two Feet in the Gutter Comin' Home Baby

Dan Wilson Things Eternal Pilgrimage

Roger Kellaway The Art of Interconnectedness Lazy 'Sippi Steamer

Clayton/Hamilton Orch Heart and Soul 15 Minutes Late

Cyrus Chestnut The Nutman Speaks Blues For Nita

Johnny Hodges The Complete Verve Small Group Recordings Ben's Web

Marty Ehrlich Side by Side Sugar Water

Michael Weiss Monage Skylark

John Zorn A Dreamer's Christmas Santa's Workshop

Eric Reed Merry Magic Angels In The Snow

Baccus/Pulizzi Your Christmas List Joy to the World

Baccus/Pulizzi Your Christmas List Hark the Herald Angels Sing

Ella Fitzgerald Wishes You a Swinging Christmas Jingle Bells

Kurt Elling The Beautiful Day Christmas Children

Mark Shane What Would Santa Say God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen

Gypsy Hombres Django Bells You're a Mean One Mr. Grinch

Simon Moullier Inception Peggy's Blue Skylight

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Lowell Mason: Joy to the World (1839)

Cécile Chaminade: Concertino for Flute & Orchestra (1902)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 (1847)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto alla rustica (1720)

Anonymous: Greensleeves to a Ground (1600)

Luigi Cherubini: The Portuguese Hotel: Overture (1798)

Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 9 'Hunt' (1820)

Victor Herbert: Babes in Toyland: March of the Toys (1903)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Overture 'Name Day' (1815)

Jacques Offenbach: Orpheus in the Underworld: Ballet des Mouches (1874)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Two Pieces from 'Heroic Music' (1740)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Idylle (1881)

Ola Gjeilo: The Ground (2010)

David Popper: Hungarian Rhapsody (1894)

Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: Beneath the Southern Cross Cross (1952)

Leroy Anderson: Blue Tango (1951)

Simon Wills: A Prelude & Fugue for Christmas (2004)

George Gershwin: Three Preludes (1926)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 13 (1886)

Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Dream Pantomime (1893)

Sir William Walton: Henry V: Agincourt Song (1944)

Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau (1879)

Howard Shore: The Fellowship of the Ring: Themes (2001)

Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 2 (1912)

Gregorian Chant: Rorate caeli desuper

Mario Broeders: Vals criollo No. 3 (2010)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring (1723)

Traditional: Today in Bethlehem

Jean Sibelius: Finlandia (1899)

Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in B-Flat (1750)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet in D (1789)

Darius Milhaud: La création du monde (1923)

Bruce Saylor: Cantata 'Star of Wonder' (1989)

John Rutter: Opening Chorus from Magnificat (1990)

Ernö Dohnányi: Sextet in C (1935)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in G (1776)

Johannes Brahms: Andante from String Sextet No. 1 (1860)

Leonard Bernstein: Fancy Free Ballet: Three Dance Variations (1944)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Traditional: Il est né le divin enfant

John Joubert: Torches (1951)

Traditional: A Maiden Most Gentle

Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 1 in D-Flat (1912)

John Frederick Coots: Santa Claus is Coming to Town (1934)

Alan Silvestri: The Polar Express: Spirit of the Season (2004)

John Williams: Home Alone: Holiday Flight (1990)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Divertimento No. 17 (1779)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Troika (1934)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: German Dance 'Sleigh Ride' (1791)

Zdenek Fibich: Zaboj, Slavoj and Ludek (1875)

Antonín Dvorák: Cypress No. 11 (1887)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: La cathédral engloutie (1910)

Ottorino Respighi: Church Windows: St. Gregory the Great (1927)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Suite (1892)

Leroy Anderson: Suite of Carols for Winds (1955)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Guitars in G (1720)

Joseph Lanner: Waltz 'The Suitors' (1830)

Traditional: Quelle est cette odeur agréable?

Traditional: Sans Day Carol

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 30 in C 'Alleluja' (1765)

Hans Leo Hassler: Dixit Maria (1600)

Jacques Ibert: Flute Concerto (1934)

John Williams: Superman: March (1978)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Gloria Shayne Baker: Do You Hear What I Hear? (1962)

Traditional: Heleluyan

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Pas de deux & Final Waltz (1892)

John Williams: Home Alone: Somewhere in My Memory (1990)

Ernö Dohnányi: The Veil of Pierrette: Wedding Waltz (1909)

Hector Berlioz: Waverley Overture (1828)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in A-Flat (1749)

Gioacchino Rossini: Semiramide: Overture (1823)

Randol Alan Bass: Seasonal Sounds (1999)

Remo Giazotto: Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ (1957)

Domenico Zipoli: Pastorale (1720)

Arturo Márquez: Danzon No. 2 (1994)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite (1934)

Jerry Bock: Fiddler on the Roof: Suite (1971)

Harold Arlen: The Wizard of Oz: Over the Rainbow (1939)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Sérénade mélancolique (1875)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Josef Suk: Serenade for Strings in E-Flat (1892)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Masque 'On Christmas Night' (1926)

20:00 SPECIAL In Winter's Glow with Steve Seel

A winter solstice program, with modern classical sounds for the longest night of the year, chosen especially to complement the chilly, starry nights of the season.

Jane Antonia Cornish: Sky (excerpt, played under introduction)—Vicky Chow, piano

Traditional (arr Danish String Quartet): Fastan—Danish String Quartet

Eriks Esenvalds: Stars—Choir of Trinity College, Cambridge/Stephen Layton

Traditional: O Come, O Come, Emmanuel—Gaelynn Lea, violin

Eydis Evensen: Wandering II—Eydis Evensen, piano

Errollyn Wallen: Peace on Earth—Choir of King's College Cambridge/Stephen Cleobury

Arvo Part: Spiegel im Spiegel—Angele Dubeau, violin, La Pieta

Joanna Marsh: In Winter's House—Tenebrae/Nigel Short

Jane Antonia Cornish: Lux

Glenn Buhr: Winter Poems: I. Tranquillo—Winnipeg Symphony/Bramwell Tovey

21:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Gabriel Fauré: Ballade in F-Sharp (1879)

John Sheppard: Verbum caro factum est (1550)

John Amner: O Ye Little Flock (1615)

George Gershwin: Cuban Overture (1932)

Zdenek Fibich: Symphony No. 3 in e (1899)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis (1910)

Ernest Bloch: Suite Modale (1956)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 3: Siciliana (1931)

Gerald Finzi: Romance (1928)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 11 (1800)

César Franck: Panis Angelicus (1872)

Leos Janácek: Idyll for Strings: Adagio (1878)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in d (1750)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil: Rejoice, O Virgin (1915)

Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of the Magi (1927)

Edvard Grieg: Adagio from Piano Concerto (1868)

William Henry Harris: Holy is the True Light (1948)