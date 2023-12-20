© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 12-21-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published December 20, 2023 at 3:07 PM EST

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Butch Thompson    Yulestride  O Little Town of Bethlehem

      Champain Fulton   Christmas with Champain I'll Be Home for Christmas

      Nate Najar  Christmas with the Nate Najar Trio   Silent Night

      Coleman Hawkins   Soul  Greensleeves

      Fred Simon  The Night before Christmas     Walking in the Air

      Xaver Hellmeir    X Man in New York Book's Bossa

      Freddie Hubbard   The Body and the Soul   Clarence's Place

      Flying Horse Big Band   A Message   Mosaic

      Thelonious Monk   Plays Duke Ellington    Black And Tan Fantasy

      Abbey Lincoln     Who Used To Dance Love Has Gone Away

      Clark Sommers     Feast Ephemera    Pedals

      Lucas Pino  Covers      New Girl

                  

      Gene Ammons       Velvet Soul       Salome's Tune

      Jackie McLean     Bluesnik    Blues Function

      Something Blue    Personal Preference     Here To Stay

      Ray Bryant  All Mine and Yours      Reflection

      Billie Holiday    Body and Soul     Gee baby ain't I good to you

      Charles Mingus    Reincarnation of a Lovebirrd  Reincarnation of a love bird

      Lakecia Benjamin  Phoenix     Rebirth

      Jordan Young      Jordan Young Group      AfroCentric

      Eddie Henderson   Dark Shadows      19th Street

      Terence Blanchard Romantic Defiance Betrayal Of My Soul

                  

      Chick Corea Triology 2  But Beautiful

      Art Farmer  To Duke, With Love      Lush Life

      Technocats  Play the Music of Gregg Hill  Thank You Notes

      Willie Morris     Conversation Starter    Introspective

      Wolfgang Muthspiel      Dance of the Elders     Liebeslied

      Miles Davis Workin'     In Your Own Sweet Way

      Quentin Baxter    Art Moves Jazz    For Miles And Miles

      Rene Marie  Vertigo     I Only Have Eyes For You

      Eunmi Lee   Introspection     Mr. Weird

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Wycliffe Gordon   United Soul Experience  Corey's Competition

      Ben Allison Quiet Revolution  The Train and the River

      Charles Ruggerio  Drummer/Composer  The Creeper

      Noah Haidu  Standards   I Thought About You

      Joel Haynes The Return  Peregrination

      Hilario Duran     Cry Me A River    Mambo Y Tumbao

      Anthony Branker   Spirit Songs      In God's Hands

      Harry Allen Meets the John Pizzarelli Trio      Early Autumn

      Jacques Lesure    When She Smiles   Gregory Is Here

      Kelly Jefferson   Rituals     Rituals

                  

      Tyshawn Sorey     Mesmerism   Two Over One

      Cece Gable  Next year's Song  The Last Goodbye

      Jason Keiser      Shaw's Groove     Katerina Ballerina

      Eddie Lockjaw Davis     Trane Whistle     Stolen Moments

      Dave Bailey Two Feet in the Gutter  Comin' Home Baby

      Dan Wilson  Things Eternal    Pilgrimage

      Roger Kellaway    The Art of Interconnectedness Lazy 'Sippi Steamer

      Clayton/Hamilton Orch   Heart and Soul    15 Minutes Late

      Cyrus Chestnut    The Nutman Speaks Blues For Nita

                  

      Johnny Hodges     The Complete Verve Small Group Recordings Ben's Web

      Marty Ehrlich     Side by Side      Sugar Water

      Michael Weiss     Monage      Skylark

      John Zorn   A Dreamer's Christmas    Santa's Workshop

      Eric Reed   Merry Magic  Angels In The Snow

      Baccus/Pulizzi    Your Christmas List      Joy to the World

      Baccus/Pulizzi    Your Christmas List      Hark the Herald Angels Sing

      Ella Fitzgerald   Wishes You a Swinging Christmas      Jingle Bells

      Kurt Elling The Beautiful Day  Christmas Children

      Mark Shane  What Would Santa Say     God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen

      Gypsy Hombres     Django Bells       You're a Mean One Mr. Grinch

      Simon Moullier    Inception   Peggy's Blue Skylight

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Lowell Mason: Joy to the World (1839)

Cécile Chaminade: Concertino for Flute & Orchestra (1902)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 (1847)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto alla rustica (1720)

Anonymous: Greensleeves to a Ground (1600)

Luigi Cherubini: The Portuguese Hotel: Overture (1798)

Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 9 'Hunt' (1820)

Victor Herbert: Babes in Toyland: March of the Toys (1903)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Overture 'Name Day' (1815)

Jacques Offenbach: Orpheus in the Underworld: Ballet des Mouches (1874)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Two Pieces from 'Heroic Music' (1740)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Idylle (1881)

Ola Gjeilo: The Ground (2010)

David Popper: Hungarian Rhapsody (1894)

Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: Beneath the Southern Cross Cross (1952)

Leroy Anderson: Blue Tango (1951)

Simon Wills: A Prelude & Fugue for Christmas (2004)

George Gershwin: Three Preludes (1926)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 13 (1886)

Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Dream Pantomime (1893)

Sir William Walton: Henry V: Agincourt Song (1944)

Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau (1879)

Howard Shore: The Fellowship of the Ring: Themes (2001)

Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 2 (1912)

Gregorian Chant: Rorate caeli desuper

Mario Broeders: Vals criollo No. 3 (2010)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring (1723)

Traditional: Today in Bethlehem

Jean Sibelius: Finlandia (1899)

Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in B-Flat (1750)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet in D (1789)

Darius Milhaud: La création du monde (1923)

Bruce Saylor: Cantata 'Star of Wonder' (1989)

John Rutter: Opening Chorus from Magnificat (1990)

Ernö Dohnányi: Sextet in C (1935)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in G (1776)

Johannes Brahms: Andante from String Sextet No. 1 (1860)

Leonard Bernstein: Fancy Free Ballet: Three Dance Variations (1944)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Traditional: Il est né le divin enfant

John Joubert: Torches (1951)

Traditional: A Maiden Most Gentle

Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 1 in D-Flat (1912)

John Frederick Coots: Santa Claus is Coming to Town (1934)

Alan Silvestri: The Polar Express: Spirit of the Season (2004)

John Williams: Home Alone: Holiday Flight (1990)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Divertimento No. 17 (1779)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Troika (1934)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: German Dance 'Sleigh Ride' (1791)

Zdenek Fibich: Zaboj, Slavoj and Ludek (1875)

Antonín Dvorák: Cypress No. 11 (1887)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: La cathédral engloutie (1910)

Ottorino Respighi: Church Windows: St. Gregory the Great (1927)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Suite (1892)

Leroy Anderson: Suite of Carols for Winds (1955)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Guitars in G (1720)

Joseph Lanner: Waltz 'The Suitors' (1830)

Traditional: Quelle est cette odeur agréable?

Traditional: Sans Day Carol

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 30 in C 'Alleluja' (1765)

Hans Leo Hassler: Dixit Maria (1600)

Jacques Ibert: Flute Concerto (1934)

John Williams: Superman: March (1978)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Gloria Shayne Baker: Do You Hear What I Hear? (1962)

Traditional: Heleluyan

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Pas de deux & Final Waltz (1892)

John Williams: Home Alone: Somewhere in My Memory (1990)

Ernö Dohnányi: The Veil of Pierrette: Wedding Waltz (1909)

Hector Berlioz: Waverley Overture (1828)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in A-Flat (1749)

Gioacchino Rossini: Semiramide: Overture (1823)

Randol Alan Bass: Seasonal Sounds (1999)

Remo Giazotto: Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ (1957)

Domenico Zipoli: Pastorale (1720)

Arturo Márquez: Danzon No. 2 (1994)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite (1934)

Jerry Bock: Fiddler on the Roof: Suite (1971)

Harold Arlen: The Wizard of Oz: Over the Rainbow (1939)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Sérénade mélancolique (1875)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Josef Suk: Serenade for Strings in E-Flat (1892)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Masque 'On Christmas Night' (1926)

 

20:00 SPECIAL In Winter's Glow with Steve Seel

A winter solstice program, with modern classical sounds for the longest night of the year, chosen especially to complement the chilly, starry nights of the season.

Jane Antonia Cornish: Sky (excerpt, played under introduction)—Vicky Chow, piano

Traditional (arr Danish String Quartet): Fastan—Danish String Quartet

Eriks Esenvalds: Stars—Choir of Trinity College, Cambridge/Stephen Layton

Traditional: O Come, O Come, Emmanuel—Gaelynn Lea, violin

Eydis Evensen: Wandering II—Eydis Evensen, piano

Errollyn Wallen: Peace on Earth—Choir of King's College Cambridge/Stephen Cleobury

Arvo Part: Spiegel im Spiegel—Angele Dubeau, violin, La Pieta

Joanna Marsh: In Winter's House—Tenebrae/Nigel Short

Jane Antonia Cornish: Lux

Glenn Buhr: Winter Poems: I. Tranquillo—Winnipeg Symphony/Bramwell Tovey

 

21:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Gabriel Fauré: Ballade in F-Sharp (1879)

John Sheppard: Verbum caro factum est (1550)

John Amner: O Ye Little Flock (1615)

George Gershwin: Cuban Overture (1932)

Zdenek Fibich: Symphony No. 3 in e (1899)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis (1910)

Ernest Bloch: Suite Modale (1956)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 3: Siciliana (1931)

Gerald Finzi: Romance (1928)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 11 (1800)

César Franck: Panis Angelicus (1872)

Leos Janácek: Idyll for Strings: Adagio (1878)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in d (1750)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil: Rejoice, O Virgin (1915)

Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of the Magi (1927)

Edvard Grieg: Adagio from Piano Concerto (1868)

William Henry Harris: Holy is the True Light (1948)
