WCLV Program Guide 12-19-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Ken Peplowski/Howard Alden Encore Since We Met
Charlie Haden/Kenny Barron Night and the City The Very Thought Of You
Kate Baker/Vic Juris Return to Shore Moonscape
Buddy Tate The Ballad Artistry of Buddy Tate Yesterdays
Jim Hall Subsequently The Answer is Yes
Gregory Tardy Sufficient Grace The Intelligent Design
Wynton Marsalis Marsalis Standard Time Vol 3 Everything Happens To Me
Duke Pearson The Right Touch Scrap Iron
Tommy Flanagan Giant Steps Central Park West
Dave Douglas Moving Portraits First Frost
Mark Turner Ballad Session All Or Nothing At All
Art Farmer Farmer's Market AdDisUn
Art Blakey Buhania's Delight Backstage Sally
Joe Farnsworth Time To Swing The Good Shepherd
VA One More H & T Blues
Dave Young Ides of March Forty Five Degrees
Kenny Burrell Midnight Blue Midnight Blue
Count Basie Complete Decca Recordings Doggin' Around
Julian Lage The Layers Double Southpaw
Randal Dispommier A Midsummer Odysessy Toka Voka Oka Boka
Mike Melvoin The Capitol Sessions Monday
Avrem Fefer Kindred Spirits Pannonica
Jason Moran From the Dancehall to the Battlefield Clef Club March featuring Chris Bates
Heavy Hitters The Heavy Hitters Cedar Land
Johnny Varro Two Legends of Jazz The Touch of Your Lips
Stan Getz/Gerry Mulligan Getz Meets Mulligan in Hi-Fi Let's Fall In Love
Ray Charles/Milt Jackson Soul Meeting XRay Blues
Three More Sounds Plays The Music of Ray Charles Georgia on My Mind
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Billie Holiday All Or Nothing at All But not for me
Red Garland Can't See For Looking Soon
Gene Ammons Boss Soul Travelin'
Johnathan Blake Passage Muna & Johna's Playtime
Altin Sencalar In Good Standing Navy's Mood
Greg Joseph Drop the Rock MozamBbq
Milt Jackson/ Ray Charles Soul Meeting Bags Of Blues
Curtis Amy Way Down 24 Hours Blues
Miki Yamanaka Shades of Rainbow Song for Mary Lou
Bobby Hutcherson Stick-Up Verse
Noah Baerman Playdate Baby Man
Eunmi Lee Introspection Wavelength
Clark Sommers Feast Ephemera Pedals
Terell Stafford Between Two Worlds You Taught My Heart To Sing
Donald Vega As I Travel I Know You Can Fly
K Fowser/B Gillece Little Echo Ninety Five
Steve Coleman Rhythm in Mind Sweet Dawn
Bill Cunliffe That time of Year Lo How A Rose E'er Blooming
Willie Pickens A Jazz Christmas O Come O Come Emmanuel
Jon Weber An NPR Jazz Christmas Nina Nana
John Zorn Nothing Is As Real As Nothing The Calmative
Harry Allen Meets the John Pizzarelli Trio These Foolish Things
Ron Blake Mistaken Identity Stablemates
Joe Negri Christmas Guitars Tu Scendi Dalle Stelle (You Descend From the Stars)
Etta James 12 Songs For Christmas O Holy Night
Dave McKenna Christmas Ivory It Came Upon a Midnight Clear
Chris Hazelton After Dark Easy Talk
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
George Frideric Handel: Solomon: Arrival of the Queen of Sheba (1748)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo in B-Flat (1793)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: O vos omnes (1922)
Francis Poulenc: Un soir de neige (1944)
Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel: The Year: December (1841)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d (1707)
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: The Montagues and the Capulets (1936)
E. E. Bagley: National Emblem March (1906)
Josef Suk: Toward a New Life (1932)
Max Richter: Vivaldi's Winter Concerto Recomposed (2012)
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 5: March of the Trolls (1891)
Traditional: Il est né le divin enfant
George W. Chadwick: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 (1885)
Modest Mussorgsky: Intermezzo 'In modo classico' (1867)
Robin Milford: Pastoral Dance on the 'Sussex Carol' (1930)
Bruce Healey: Medley 'Caroling Fun' (1999)
Alexander Glazunov: Triumphal March (1893)
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Dardanus: Air gai 'Les Niais de Sologne' (1739)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Aleko: Men's Dance (1893)
Maurice Ravel: Pantoum from Piano Trio (1914)
Gabriel Fauré: Barcarolle No. 9 in a (1909)
Chris Coletti: Bach's Bells (2012)
Johannes Brahms: Allegro from Clarinet Trio (1891)
Traditional: Greensleeves
John Williams: E.T.: Flying Theme (1982)
Patric Standford: A Christmas Carol Symphony (1978)
Giovanni Gabrieli: Magnificat à 12 (publ.1615)
Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Lesghinka (1942)
Michael Torke: Javelin (1994)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: German Dance 'Sleigh Ride' (1791)
Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: Three Ballets à 4 (1612)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Sérénade (1893)
Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: Serenade of the Doll (1908)
Hector Berlioz: L'Enfance du Christ: Part 2 'The Flight into Egypt' (1854)
Samuel Wesley: Symphony in D 'Obbligato' (1781)
Luigi Cherubini: Eliza: Overture (1794)
Witold Lutoslawski: Polish Christmas Carols (1946)
Gustav Holst: Second Suite for Military Band (1911)
Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Variations on the Portuguese National Hymn (1869)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Vienna Blood' (1873)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Irving Berlin: White Christmas (1948)
Leroy Anderson: A Christmas Festival (1950)
Mel Tormé: The Christmas Song (1946)
Claude Debussy: Petite Suite (1889)
Leslie Adams: Christmas Lullaby (1993)
Bob Chilcott: The Time of Snow (1997)
Anonymous: The Angel Gabriel (Gabriel's Message)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 1 (1878)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Menuet pompeux (1881)
Viktor Ullmann: Menuett [Totentanz] (1943)
George Frideric Handel: Organ Concerto No. 9 in B-Flat (1751)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Church Sonata No. 14 in C (1777)
Anonymous: Spiritual 'Mary Was the Queen of Galilee'
William L. Dawson: Spiritual 'Hail Mary' (1947)
Giovanni Battista Viotti: Violin Concerto No. 22 in a (1797)
Henry Purcell: The Gordian Knot Untied: Suite (1691)
Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 6 in A-Flat 'Heroic' (1842)
Leroy Anderson: Suite of Carols for Brass (1955)
Oscar Lorenzo Fernandez: Batuque (1930)
Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: Malambo (1941)
Joseph Haydn: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1796)
Michael Praetorius: Ein Kind geborn in Bethlehem (1619)
Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 3 (1931)
Sir William Walton: Spitfire Prelude & Fugue (1942)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Enrique Granados: Goyescas: El fandango de candil (1911)
Bryan Kelly: Improvisations on Christmas Carols (1969)
Patrick Harlin: Time Lapse (2021)
Jack Sutte: For Dance Class (2021)
Aram Khachaturian: Finale from Violin Concerto (1940)
Gioacchino Rossini: La cambiale di matrimonio: Overture (1810)
Leroy Anderson: Suite of Carols for String Orchestra (1955)
Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 100 'Military' (1794)
Jules Massenet: Thaïs: Méditation (1894)
Jules Massenet: Suite No. 7: At the Tavern (1882)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Jauchzet, frohlocket (1734)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 15 in D 'Pastoral' (1801)
Gustav Holst: In the Bleak Midwinter (1906)
Michael Praetorius: In dulci jubilo (1607)
Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Concert Overture (1940)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Moritz Moszkowski: From Foreign Lands (1884)
Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Suite (1893)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Robert Schumann: Konzertstück for 4 Horns (1849)
Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 27 (1772)
Joaquín Turina: La procesión del rocio (1913)
Benjamin Britten: A Ceremony of Carols (1942)
Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Violin Concerto (1878)
Max Bruch: Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1868)
Eric Robertson: Grand Angelic March (2007)
Alfredo Casella: Symphony No. 3 (1940)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude & Fugue in a 'Great' (1717)
Sergei Prokofiev: Andante for Strings (1931)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Intermezzo (1911)
Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Clarinet Trio (1891)
Dave Brubeck: La Fiesta de la Posada: Lullaby (1976)
Franz Schubert: Andante from Piano Trio No. 1 (1827)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Arabian Dance (1892)
Sir William Walton: Henry V: Two Pieces for Strings (1944)
Antonín Dvorák: Romanza from String Quartet No. 10 (1879)
Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 3 (1888)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony (1734)
Anonymous: The Angel Gabriel (Gabriel's Message)