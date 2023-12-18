© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 12-19-2023

Published December 18, 2023 at 11:17 PM EST

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Ken Peplowski/Howard Alden    Encore      Since We Met

      Charlie Haden/Kenny Barron    Night and the City      The Very Thought Of You

      Kate Baker/Vic Juris    Return to Shore   Moonscape

      Buddy Tate  The Ballad Artistry of Buddy Tate   Yesterdays

      Jim Hall    Subsequently      The Answer is Yes

      Gregory Tardy     Sufficient Grace  The Intelligent Design

      Wynton Marsalis   Marsalis Standard Time Vol 3  Everything Happens To Me

      Duke Pearson      The Right Touch   Scrap Iron

                  

      Tommy Flanagan    Giant Steps Central Park West

      Dave Douglas      Moving Portraits  First Frost

      Mark Turner Ballad Session    All Or Nothing At All

      Art Farmer  Farmer's Market   AdDisUn

      Art Blakey  Buhania's Delight Backstage Sally

      Joe Farnsworth    Time To Swing     The Good Shepherd

      VA    One More    H & T Blues

      Dave Young  Ides of March     Forty Five Degrees

      Kenny Burrell     Midnight Blue     Midnight Blue

      Count Basie Complete Decca Recordings     Doggin' Around

                  

      Julian Lage The Layers  Double Southpaw

      Randal Dispommier A Midsummer Odysessy    Toka Voka Oka Boka

      Mike Melvoin      The Capitol Sessions    Monday

      Avrem Fefer Kindred Spirits   Pannonica

      Jason Moran From the Dancehall to the Battlefield     Clef Club March featuring Chris Bates

      Heavy Hitters     The Heavy Hitters Cedar Land

      Johnny Varro      Two Legends of Jazz     The Touch of Your Lips

      Stan Getz/Gerry Mulligan      Getz Meets Mulligan in Hi-Fi  Let's Fall In Love

      Ray Charles/Milt Jackson      Soul Meeting      XRay Blues

      Three More Sounds Plays The Music of Ray Charles      Georgia on My Mind

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Billie Holiday    All Or Nothing at All   But not for me

      Red Garland Can't See For Looking   Soon

      Gene Ammons Boss Soul   Travelin'

      Johnathan Blake   Passage     Muna & Johna's Playtime

      Altin Sencalar    In Good Standing  Navy's Mood

      Greg Joseph Drop the Rock     MozamBbq

      Milt Jackson/ Ray Charles     Soul Meeting      Bags Of Blues

      Curtis Amy  Way Down    24 Hours Blues

      Miki Yamanaka     Shades of Rainbow Song for Mary Lou

                  

      Bobby Hutcherson  Stick-Up    Verse

      Noah Baerman      Playdate    Baby Man

      Eunmi Lee   Introspection     Wavelength

      Clark Sommers     Feast Ephemera    Pedals

      Terell Stafford   Between Two Worlds      You Taught My Heart To Sing

      Donald Vega As I Travel I Know You Can Fly

      K Fowser/B Gillece      Little Echo Ninety Five

      Steve Coleman     Rhythm in Mind    Sweet Dawn

                  

      Bill Cunliffe     That time of Year  Lo How A Rose E'er Blooming

      Willie Pickens    A Jazz Christmas   O Come O Come Emmanuel

      Jon Weber   An NPR Jazz Christmas    Nina Nana

      John Zorn   Nothing Is As Real As Nothing The Calmative

      Harry Allen Meets the John Pizzarelli Trio      These Foolish Things

      Ron Blake   Mistaken Identity Stablemates

      Joe Negri   Christmas Guitars  Tu Scendi Dalle Stelle (You Descend From the Stars)

      Etta James  12 Songs For Christmas   O Holy Night

      Dave McKenna      Christmas Ivory   It Came Upon a Midnight Clear

      Chris Hazelton    After Dark  Easy Talk

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

George Frideric Handel: Solomon: Arrival of the Queen of Sheba (1748)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo in B-Flat (1793)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: O vos omnes (1922)

Francis Poulenc: Un soir de neige (1944)

Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel: The Year: December (1841)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d (1707)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: The Montagues and the Capulets (1936)

E. E. Bagley: National Emblem March (1906)

Josef Suk: Toward a New Life (1932)

Max Richter: Vivaldi's Winter Concerto Recomposed (2012)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 5: March of the Trolls (1891)

Traditional: Il est né le divin enfant

George W. Chadwick: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 (1885)

Modest Mussorgsky: Intermezzo 'In modo classico' (1867)

Robin Milford: Pastoral Dance on the 'Sussex Carol' (1930)

Bruce Healey: Medley 'Caroling Fun' (1999)

Alexander Glazunov: Triumphal March (1893)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Dardanus: Air gai 'Les Niais de Sologne' (1739)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Aleko: Men's Dance (1893)

Maurice Ravel: Pantoum from Piano Trio (1914)

Gabriel Fauré: Barcarolle No. 9 in a (1909)

Chris Coletti: Bach's Bells (2012)

Johannes Brahms: Allegro from Clarinet Trio (1891)

Traditional: Greensleeves

John Williams: E.T.: Flying Theme (1982)

Patric Standford: A Christmas Carol Symphony (1978)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Magnificat à 12 (publ.1615)

Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Lesghinka (1942)

Michael Torke: Javelin (1994)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: German Dance 'Sleigh Ride' (1791)

Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: Three Ballets à 4 (1612)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Sérénade (1893)

Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: Serenade of the Doll (1908)

Hector Berlioz: L'Enfance du Christ: Part 2 'The Flight into Egypt' (1854)

Samuel Wesley: Symphony in D 'Obbligato' (1781)

Luigi Cherubini: Eliza: Overture (1794)

Witold Lutoslawski: Polish Christmas Carols (1946)

Gustav Holst: Second Suite for Military Band (1911)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Variations on the Portuguese National Hymn (1869)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Vienna Blood' (1873)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Irving Berlin: White Christmas (1948)

Leroy Anderson: A Christmas Festival (1950)

Mel Tormé: The Christmas Song (1946)

Claude Debussy: Petite Suite (1889)

Leslie Adams: Christmas Lullaby (1993)

Bob Chilcott: The Time of Snow (1997)

Anonymous: The Angel Gabriel (Gabriel's Message)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 1 (1878)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Menuet pompeux (1881)

Viktor Ullmann: Menuett [Totentanz] (1943)

George Frideric Handel: Organ Concerto No. 9 in B-Flat (1751)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Church Sonata No. 14 in C (1777)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Mary Was the Queen of Galilee'

William L. Dawson: Spiritual 'Hail Mary' (1947)

Giovanni Battista Viotti: Violin Concerto No. 22 in a (1797)

Henry Purcell: The Gordian Knot Untied: Suite (1691)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 6 in A-Flat 'Heroic' (1842)

Leroy Anderson: Suite of Carols for Brass (1955)

Oscar Lorenzo Fernandez: Batuque (1930)

Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: Malambo (1941)

Joseph Haydn: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1796)

Michael Praetorius: Ein Kind geborn in Bethlehem (1619)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 3 (1931)

Sir William Walton: Spitfire Prelude & Fugue (1942)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Enrique Granados: Goyescas: El fandango de candil (1911)

Bryan Kelly: Improvisations on Christmas Carols (1969)

Patrick Harlin: Time Lapse (2021)

Jack Sutte: For Dance Class (2021)

Aram Khachaturian: Finale from Violin Concerto (1940)

Gioacchino Rossini: La cambiale di matrimonio: Overture (1810)

Leroy Anderson: Suite of Carols for String Orchestra (1955)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 100 'Military' (1794)

Jules Massenet: Thaïs: Méditation (1894)

Jules Massenet: Suite No. 7: At the Tavern (1882)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Jauchzet, frohlocket (1734)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 15 in D 'Pastoral' (1801)

Gustav Holst: In the Bleak Midwinter (1906)

Michael Praetorius: In dulci jubilo (1607)

Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Concert Overture (1940)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Moritz Moszkowski: From Foreign Lands (1884)

Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Suite (1893)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Robert Schumann: Konzertstück for 4 Horns (1849)

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 27 (1772)

Joaquín Turina: La procesión del rocio (1913)

Benjamin Britten: A Ceremony of Carols (1942)

Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Violin Concerto (1878)

Max Bruch: Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1868)

Eric Robertson: Grand Angelic March (2007)

Alfredo Casella: Symphony No. 3 (1940)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude & Fugue in a 'Great' (1717)

Sergei Prokofiev: Andante for Strings (1931)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Intermezzo (1911)

Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Clarinet Trio (1891)

Dave Brubeck: La Fiesta de la Posada: Lullaby (1976)

Franz Schubert: Andante from Piano Trio No. 1 (1827)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Arabian Dance (1892)

Sir William Walton: Henry V: Two Pieces for Strings (1944)

Antonín Dvorák: Romanza from String Quartet No. 10 (1879)

Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 3 (1888)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony (1734)

Anonymous: The Angel Gabriel (Gabriel's Message)
Arts & Culture