WCLV Program Guide 12-19-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Ken Peplowski/Howard Alden Encore Since We Met

Charlie Haden/Kenny Barron Night and the City The Very Thought Of You

Kate Baker/Vic Juris Return to Shore Moonscape

Buddy Tate The Ballad Artistry of Buddy Tate Yesterdays

Jim Hall Subsequently The Answer is Yes

Gregory Tardy Sufficient Grace The Intelligent Design

Wynton Marsalis Marsalis Standard Time Vol 3 Everything Happens To Me

Duke Pearson The Right Touch Scrap Iron

Tommy Flanagan Giant Steps Central Park West

Dave Douglas Moving Portraits First Frost

Mark Turner Ballad Session All Or Nothing At All

Art Farmer Farmer's Market AdDisUn

Art Blakey Buhania's Delight Backstage Sally

Joe Farnsworth Time To Swing The Good Shepherd

VA One More H & T Blues

Dave Young Ides of March Forty Five Degrees

Kenny Burrell Midnight Blue Midnight Blue

Count Basie Complete Decca Recordings Doggin' Around

Julian Lage The Layers Double Southpaw

Randal Dispommier A Midsummer Odysessy Toka Voka Oka Boka

Mike Melvoin The Capitol Sessions Monday

Avrem Fefer Kindred Spirits Pannonica

Jason Moran From the Dancehall to the Battlefield Clef Club March featuring Chris Bates

Heavy Hitters The Heavy Hitters Cedar Land

Johnny Varro Two Legends of Jazz The Touch of Your Lips

Stan Getz/Gerry Mulligan Getz Meets Mulligan in Hi-Fi Let's Fall In Love

Ray Charles/Milt Jackson Soul Meeting XRay Blues

Three More Sounds Plays The Music of Ray Charles Georgia on My Mind

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Billie Holiday All Or Nothing at All But not for me

Red Garland Can't See For Looking Soon

Gene Ammons Boss Soul Travelin'

Johnathan Blake Passage Muna & Johna's Playtime

Altin Sencalar In Good Standing Navy's Mood

Greg Joseph Drop the Rock MozamBbq

Milt Jackson/ Ray Charles Soul Meeting Bags Of Blues

Curtis Amy Way Down 24 Hours Blues

Miki Yamanaka Shades of Rainbow Song for Mary Lou

Bobby Hutcherson Stick-Up Verse

Noah Baerman Playdate Baby Man

Eunmi Lee Introspection Wavelength

Clark Sommers Feast Ephemera Pedals

Terell Stafford Between Two Worlds You Taught My Heart To Sing

Donald Vega As I Travel I Know You Can Fly

K Fowser/B Gillece Little Echo Ninety Five

Steve Coleman Rhythm in Mind Sweet Dawn

Bill Cunliffe That time of Year Lo How A Rose E'er Blooming

Willie Pickens A Jazz Christmas O Come O Come Emmanuel

Jon Weber An NPR Jazz Christmas Nina Nana

John Zorn Nothing Is As Real As Nothing The Calmative

Harry Allen Meets the John Pizzarelli Trio These Foolish Things

Ron Blake Mistaken Identity Stablemates

Joe Negri Christmas Guitars Tu Scendi Dalle Stelle (You Descend From the Stars)

Etta James 12 Songs For Christmas O Holy Night

Dave McKenna Christmas Ivory It Came Upon a Midnight Clear

Chris Hazelton After Dark Easy Talk

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

George Frideric Handel: Solomon: Arrival of the Queen of Sheba (1748)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo in B-Flat (1793)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: O vos omnes (1922)

Francis Poulenc: Un soir de neige (1944)

Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel: The Year: December (1841)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d (1707)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: The Montagues and the Capulets (1936)

E. E. Bagley: National Emblem March (1906)

Josef Suk: Toward a New Life (1932)

Max Richter: Vivaldi's Winter Concerto Recomposed (2012)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 5: March of the Trolls (1891)

Traditional: Il est né le divin enfant

George W. Chadwick: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 (1885)

Modest Mussorgsky: Intermezzo 'In modo classico' (1867)

Robin Milford: Pastoral Dance on the 'Sussex Carol' (1930)

Bruce Healey: Medley 'Caroling Fun' (1999)

Alexander Glazunov: Triumphal March (1893)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Dardanus: Air gai 'Les Niais de Sologne' (1739)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Aleko: Men's Dance (1893)

Maurice Ravel: Pantoum from Piano Trio (1914)

Gabriel Fauré: Barcarolle No. 9 in a (1909)

Chris Coletti: Bach's Bells (2012)

Johannes Brahms: Allegro from Clarinet Trio (1891)

Traditional: Greensleeves

John Williams: E.T.: Flying Theme (1982)

Patric Standford: A Christmas Carol Symphony (1978)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Magnificat à 12 (publ.1615)

Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Lesghinka (1942)

Michael Torke: Javelin (1994)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: German Dance 'Sleigh Ride' (1791)

Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: Three Ballets à 4 (1612)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Sérénade (1893)

Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: Serenade of the Doll (1908)

Hector Berlioz: L'Enfance du Christ: Part 2 'The Flight into Egypt' (1854)

Samuel Wesley: Symphony in D 'Obbligato' (1781)

Luigi Cherubini: Eliza: Overture (1794)

Witold Lutoslawski: Polish Christmas Carols (1946)

Gustav Holst: Second Suite for Military Band (1911)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Variations on the Portuguese National Hymn (1869)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Vienna Blood' (1873)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Irving Berlin: White Christmas (1948)

Leroy Anderson: A Christmas Festival (1950)

Mel Tormé: The Christmas Song (1946)

Claude Debussy: Petite Suite (1889)

Leslie Adams: Christmas Lullaby (1993)

Bob Chilcott: The Time of Snow (1997)

Anonymous: The Angel Gabriel (Gabriel's Message)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 1 (1878)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Menuet pompeux (1881)

Viktor Ullmann: Menuett [Totentanz] (1943)

George Frideric Handel: Organ Concerto No. 9 in B-Flat (1751)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Church Sonata No. 14 in C (1777)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Mary Was the Queen of Galilee'

William L. Dawson: Spiritual 'Hail Mary' (1947)

Giovanni Battista Viotti: Violin Concerto No. 22 in a (1797)

Henry Purcell: The Gordian Knot Untied: Suite (1691)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 6 in A-Flat 'Heroic' (1842)

Leroy Anderson: Suite of Carols for Brass (1955)

Oscar Lorenzo Fernandez: Batuque (1930)

Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: Malambo (1941)

Joseph Haydn: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1796)

Michael Praetorius: Ein Kind geborn in Bethlehem (1619)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 3 (1931)

Sir William Walton: Spitfire Prelude & Fugue (1942)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Enrique Granados: Goyescas: El fandango de candil (1911)

Bryan Kelly: Improvisations on Christmas Carols (1969)

Patrick Harlin: Time Lapse (2021)

Jack Sutte: For Dance Class (2021)

Aram Khachaturian: Finale from Violin Concerto (1940)

Gioacchino Rossini: La cambiale di matrimonio: Overture (1810)

Leroy Anderson: Suite of Carols for String Orchestra (1955)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 100 'Military' (1794)

Jules Massenet: Thaïs: Méditation (1894)

Jules Massenet: Suite No. 7: At the Tavern (1882)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Jauchzet, frohlocket (1734)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 15 in D 'Pastoral' (1801)

Gustav Holst: In the Bleak Midwinter (1906)

Michael Praetorius: In dulci jubilo (1607)

Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Concert Overture (1940)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Moritz Moszkowski: From Foreign Lands (1884)

Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Suite (1893)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Robert Schumann: Konzertstück for 4 Horns (1849)

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 27 (1772)

Joaquín Turina: La procesión del rocio (1913)

Benjamin Britten: A Ceremony of Carols (1942)

Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Violin Concerto (1878)

Max Bruch: Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1868)

Eric Robertson: Grand Angelic March (2007)

Alfredo Casella: Symphony No. 3 (1940)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude & Fugue in a 'Great' (1717)

Sergei Prokofiev: Andante for Strings (1931)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Intermezzo (1911)

Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Clarinet Trio (1891)

Dave Brubeck: La Fiesta de la Posada: Lullaby (1976)

Franz Schubert: Andante from Piano Trio No. 1 (1827)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Arabian Dance (1892)

Sir William Walton: Henry V: Two Pieces for Strings (1944)

Antonín Dvorák: Romanza from String Quartet No. 10 (1879)

Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 3 (1888)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony (1734)

Anonymous: The Angel Gabriel (Gabriel's Message)