WCLV Program Guide 12-17-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Vince Guaraldi, A Charlie Brown Christmas, Linus and Lucy

Cyrus Chestnut, Cyrus Chestnut and Friends, Fuer Elise

Michael Dease, Swing Low, New Blues

Brandon Sanders, Compton’s Finest, Voyage

Kenny Barron, Quickstep, Hindsight

Eddie Henderson, Witness to History, Why Not?

John Kirby, Beethoven Wrote It, But It Swings, Beethoven Riffs On

Modern Jazz Quartet – Laurindo Almeida, Collaboration, Concierto de Aranjuez

Mark Shane , What Would Santa Say?, Merry Christmas, Baby

Jon-Eric Kelso, Live at the Ear Inn, Sleep

Chris Botti, Vol. 1, My Funny Valentine

Miles Davis, Complete Concert 1964, Stella By Starlight

Samara Joy, A Joyful Holiday, Warm for December

Jason Kush, Finally Friday, Finally Friday

Dave Bayles, Live at the Uptowner, The Illusionist’s Sister

Bobby Timmons, Christmas Collection, White Christmas

Terell Stafford, Between Two Worlds, Wruth’s Blues

Count Basie, April in Paris, April in Paris

Thad Jones, The Magnificent Thad Jones, April in Paris

Thelonious Monk, Big Band and Quartet in Concert, I Mean You

Al Donahue, Beethoven Wrote It But It Swings, Beethoven Bunce

Duke Ellington, Three Suites, Russian Dance; Chinese Dance

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Karrin Allyson, Ed Howard Round Midnight Round Midnight

T.S. Monk Big Band Monk on Monk Two Timer

Toots Thielemans, Lyle Mays, Christian McBride, Troy Davis, Terence Blanchard East Coast/West Coast In Walked Bud

Jimmy Scott, Gregoire Maret, Michael Kanan, Hilliard Greene, Victor Jones The Classic Quartet Blue Skies

Thelonious Monk The Classic Quartet Just a Gigolo

Anthony Wilson Ensemble Goat Hill Junket Flossie Lou

Joe Lovano, Hank Jones Kids: Live at Dizzy's Club Coca Cola Lazy Afternoon

Henry Mancini, Studio Orchestra Combo! Scandinavian Shuffle

Steve Khan, Randy Brecker, Rob Mounsey, Ruben Rodriguez, Marc Quinones, Bobby Allende Borrowed Time Face Value

Michel Petrucciani, Steohane Grappelli, Roy Haynes, George Mraz Flamingo I Remember April

Johnny Hartman, Studio Orchestra Unforgettable Isn't It Romantic

Nicholas Payton, Mark Whitfield, Christian McBride Fingerpainting: The Music of Herbie Hancock The Kiss (from Blow-Up)

Herbie Hancock, Butch Warren, Billy Higgins, Dexter Gordon, Freddie Hubbard Takin' Off Watermelon Man

Herbie Hancock The Piano Manhattan Island

Ed Thigpen, Herbie Hancock, Clark Terry, Kenny Burrell, Ron Carter Out of the Storm Out of the Storm

Wayne Shorter, Brad Mehldau, John Patitucci, Brian Blade, studio Orchestra Alegria Serenata

Pat Metheny, Bill Stewart, Larry Grenadier Trio 99 - 00 Capricorn

Ed Thigpen, Herbie Hancock, Clark Terry, Kenny Burrell, Ron Carter Out of the Storm Harper

Lee Konitz, Charlie Haden, Brad Mehldau Alone Together Cherokee

Jimmy McGriff, Red holloway, Houston Person, Bernard Purdie, Mel Brown The Dream Team Ain't It Funny How Time Slips Away

George Benson, Lonnie Smith, Ronnie Cuber, Billy Kaye The George Benson Cookbook All Of Me

Andre Previn, Shelly Manne, Red Mitchell Andre Previn and His Pals: West Side Story Tonight

Lea Delaria, Gregory Hutchison, Larry Grenadier, Larry Goldings Play It Cool Cool

Lenore Raphael, Howard Alden Loverly Wouldn't It Be Loverly

Joshua Redman, Peter Martin, Christopher Thomas, Brian Blade Spirit of the Moment Remember

Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Live at MCG Jody Grind

Horace Silver, Blue Mitchell, Junior Cook, Gene Taylor, Roy Brooks Silver's Serenade Let's Get to the Nitty Gritty

Wes Montgomery, Wynton Kelly, Paul Chambers, Jimmy Cobb Smokin' at the Half Note No Blues

Miles Davis, Bill Evans, Jimmy Cobb, Paul Chambers, John Coltrane, Cannonball Adderley Kind of Blue Blue In Green

Miles Davis, Gil Evans, Studio Orchestra Sketches of Spain Saeta

Miles Davis, Gil Evans, Studio Orchestra Sketches of Spain Saeta`

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 2: Allemande (1727)

Antonio Vivaldi: Magnificat (1720)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 110 'Unser Mund sei voll Lachens' (1725)

Henry Purcell: Trumpet Sonata No. 2 (1694)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: An English Christmas Festival - Choirs and organists in British chapels and cathedrals share the glad tidings

HENRY GAUNTLETT: Once in Royal David’s City Choir of King’s College/Daniel Hyde; Samuel Hodson, treble; Matthew Martin (1934-2016 Harrison/King’s College Chapel, Cambridge)

DAVID HALLS: Rejoice and be merry Salisbury Cathedral Choir/David Halls; Daniel Cook (1877 Willis-2020 Harrison/Salisbury Cathedral)

PAUL DRAYTON: The World’s Desire. PHILIP STOPFORD: Born in a stable Truro Cathedral Choir/Christopher Gray; Luke Bond (1887 Willis/Truro Cathedral)

GERAINT LEWIS: A little hymn to Mary Choir of St. John’s College/Christopher Robinson; Iain Farrington (1994 Mander/St. John’s College Chapel, Cambridge)

JOHN RUTTER (arr.): The Twelve Days of Christmas Huddersfield Choral Society/Keith Rhodes; Anthony Cooke (1860 Willis-1980 Harrison/Town Hall, Huddersfield)

HUW WILLIAMS: Gaudete. ROY MASSEY: Adam lay ybounden Bath Abbey Choir/Huw Williams; Tim Palmer, percussion; Sean Bowers (1997 Klais/Bath Abbey) Regent 555

ARCANGELO CORELLI: Pastorale, fr Christmas Concerto, Opus 6, no. 8. RICHARD PURVIS: Prelude on Greensleeves. DAVID WILLCOCKS: Postlude on Hark, the herald angels sing! –Kevin Bowyer (1888 Hill-1986 Mander/Chichester Cathedral)

HALDANE CAMPBELL STEWART: On this day earth shall ring Hereford Cathedral Choir/Geraint Bowen; Peter Dyke (1892 Willis/Hereford Cathedral)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Advent 3, Rejoice! - Music reflecting the sense of expectation and impending joy at the coming of the Savior. Peter DuBois will share sacred choral and organ music from across the centuries, written in anticipation of the blessed event. Join us!

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Part 3 (1734)

Antonio Caldara: Sinfonia in C (1700)

Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso in g 'Christmas' (1713)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Jean de Brébeuf: The Huron Carol (1641)

Anonymous: Salutation Carol

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio espagnol (1887)

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 8 in b 'Unfinished' (1822)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Magnificat in D (1723)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 1 in D (1777)

Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune (1890)

Heinrich Schütz: Hodie Christus natus est (1612)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Clara Schumann: Prelude and Fugue in F-Sharp Minor Junghwa Lee, piano

Fabian Zeidler: A Winter's Day WDR Radio Orchestra; Gordon Hamilton, conductor Klaus von Bismarck Hall, WDR Broadcasting House, Cologne, Germany

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Dan Feld calling from New York, NY

Maurice Ravel: 2 Melodies hebraiques, M.A 22 - Nos. 1 & 2 Edgar Moreau, cello; Luzerner Sinfonieorchester; Michael Sanderling, conductor

Clara Schumann: Piano Trio in G minor, Op. 17 Axel Strauss, violin; Nicholas Canellakis, cello; Michael Brown, piano Music in the Vineyards festival, Silverado Vineyards, Napa, CA

Henri Pensis: Fantasy on Two Christmas Carols Miramar Sinfonietta; Henri Pensis (Jr), conductor Album: Twentieth Century "Contrasts" Albany 509 Music: 4:40

Joseph Bologne Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Symphony No. 1 in G Major, Op. 11 Movement 1 Allegro Colour of Music Festival Virtuosi; Jean Montes, conductor Colour of Music Festival, The Riviera Theater, Charleston, SC

Traditional, arr. Robert Applebaum: Oh, Chanukah/Y'mei Hachanukah Chicago a cappella; Paul Nicholson, conductor Chicago a cappella, Pilgrim Congregational Church, Chicago, IL

Sergei Prokofiev: Overture on Hebrew Themes David Krakauer, clarinet; Nurit Pacht, violin; Kelly Hall-Tompkins, violin, Melissa Reardon, viola; Aron Zelkowicz, cello; Kathleen Tagg, piano Pittsburgh Jewish Music Festival, Levy Hall at Rodef Shalom Congregation, Pittsburgh, PA

Frederic Chopin Arr. David Shenton: Variations on Santa Claus is Coming to Town, After the Chopin Etudes Joanne Polk, piano Steinway Studios, New York, NY

Adam Vaclav Michna: O narozeni Paana Krista (The Birth of Lord Christ) Rebecca Myers, soprano; Meg Bragle, alto; James Reese, tenor; Jean-Bernard Cerin, baritone Tempesta di Mare; Gwyn Roberts and Richard Stone, directors Tempesta di Mare Philadelphia Concert Series, Episcopal Cathedral, Philadelphia PA

14:00 MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY with Lori Skelton – Ken-David Masur, conductor; Aaron Diehl piano trio; Alicia Hall Moran, mezzo-soprano; Women of the Milwaukee Symphony Chorus

William Grant Still: First movement from Symphony No. 2 in g ‘Song of a New Race’

Mary Lou Williams: Zodiac Suite

Gustav Holst: The Planets Op 32

William Grant Still: Finale from Symphony No. 2 in g ‘Song of a New Race’

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, John Adams, conductor; Lauren Snouffer, soprano; Josefina Maldonado, mezzo-soprano; Davóne Tines, bass-baritone; Daniel Bubeck, countertenor; Brian Cummings, countertenor; Nathan Medley, countertenor; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; Cleveland Orchestra Children's Chorus – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 11/19/2022.

John Adams: El Niño (oratorio for solo voices and orchestra)

18:15 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded November 2023 - We’re meeting some phenomenal musicians from the Walnut Hill School for the Arts in Natick, Massachusetts. The school is celebrating 50 years as an arts high school and sharing their talented teens with Guest Host Orli Shaham. Enjoy performances of Ravel, Rachmaninoff, Schubert, and more

Saehyun Kim, 16, Piano, from Weston, MA Gaspard de la nuit, I. Ondine (6:59) Maurice Ravel (1875-1937)

Jiyu Oh, 17, Violin, from Natick, MA (Recipient of Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) ocalise, Op. 34, No. 14 for Violin & Piano (6:11) Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873-1943)

Daniel Ma, 17, French Horn, from Wellesley, MA Adagio and Allegro, Op. 70, Allegro (5:17) Robert Schumann (1810-1856)

Marley Matejka, 18, Voice (Soprano), from Framingham, MA Lied der Mignon (3:12) Franz Schubert (1797-1828)

Justinas Zlabys, 18, Composer, from Natick, MA (Jiyu Oh; Jessica Kartawidjaja; Hayu Zhou; and Alex Aranzabal) A Warren of Allusion, I. Allure (7:11) Justinas Zlabys (b. 2005)

19:15 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Lady Radnor's Suite (1894)

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 8 in b 'Unfinished' (1822)

20:00 SPECIAL Anticipation and Celebration: Advent with the Montserrat Boys Choir with Steve Staruch

Gregorian Chant: Germinans germinabit (It Shall Blossom Abundantly)

Llibre Vermell (14th century Codex): Imperayritz de la ciutat joyosa (Empress of the Joyous City)

Narcís Casanoves (1747-1799): Angelus ad pastores (The Angel Said to the Shepherds)

Felix Mendelssohn (1809-1847): Veni Domine (Come, Lord)

Pablo Casals (1876-1973): Two motets

Traditional: Oració a la Verge de Montserrat (Prayer to the Virgin of Montserrat) Nigra sum (I am Black)

Bernat Vivancos (b. 1973): Welcome!

Francesc Civil (1895-1990): La gata i el belitre (The Cat and the Dog)

Bernat Vivancos (b.1973): L’ametller (The Almond Tree)

Josep Ma. Ruera (1900 – 1988): La nostra dansa (Our Dance)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Stephen Stanziano: A Thousand Bouquets (2009) Sara Troyer, soprano; Eric Charnofsky, piano

Nicholas Puin: Libitum Quartet Michael Houff, Alex Healy, violins; Elizabeth Asgain, viola; Katherine Haig, cello

William Rayer: Fantasia for Clarinet Victoria Marra, clarinet; Coren Estrin Mino, piano

James Marron: Winter Scenes (1996) James Marron, guitar

Edwin London: Psalm of These Days V (1980) Ohio State University Chorus and Band/Edwin London, cond.

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Not Just a Pipe: Bottled Water’s Link to Governmental Distrust - Manuel P. Teodoro, Ph.D.

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Antonín Dvorák: Andante from String Quintet No. 2 (1875)

Miguel Llobet: Catalan Folksongs

William J. Kirkpatrick: Away in a Manger (1895)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Romance in A (1891)

Joseph Haydn: Adagio from String Quartet No. 26 (1772)

Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Children's Prayer (1893)

William Grant Still: The Quiet One from Lyric Quartette (1945)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in c (1750)

John Rutter: Psalm 23 'The Lord is my Shepherd' (1978)

Antonio Vivaldi: Largo from 'Winter' Concerto (1725)