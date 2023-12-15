WCLV Program Guide 12-16-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Jimmy Smith – Wes Montgomery, Christmas Cookin’, Baby, It’s Cold Outside

Wes Montgomery, In Paris, Blue’n’ Boogie/West Coast Blues

Eddie Henderson, Witness to History, Totem Pole

Lee Morgan, Complete Lighthouse, I Remember Britt

Lezlie Harrison, Let Them Talk, What a Little Moonlight Can Do

Don Patterson, Christmas Collection, Merry Christmas, Baby

Jazz at Lincoln Center, Big Band Holidays 2, Brazilian Sleigh Bells

Airmen of Note with Ignacio Berroa, Jazz Heritage 2023, A Night in Tunisia

Hilario Duran, Cry Me a River, I Remember Mingus

Charles Mingus, Complete 1959, Better Git It In Your Soul (alt take)

Duke Ellington – Charles Mingus – Max Roach, Money Jungle, Backward Country Boy Blues

Duke Ellington- John Coltrane, Ellington Meets Coltrane, Take the Coltrane

John Coltrane, Africa Brass, Greensleeves

Alten Seneclar, In Good Standing, Minor Mishap

Dave Brubeck, La Fiesta de la Posada, La Posada; La Piinata

Dave Brubeck, Live from the Northwest, 1959, Basin Street Blues

Jon-Erik Kelso, Live at the Ear Inn, Indian Summer

Richard Baratta, Off the Charts, Blackberry Winter

Bob Brookmeyer, 7 x Wilder, While We’re Young

Flying Horse Big Band, A Message, Hipsippy Blues

Hank Mobley et al, Tenor Conclave, Tenor Conclave

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Dave Stryker, Stefon Harris, Jared Gold, McClenty Hunter, Mayra Casales Eight Track III Pretzel Logic

Stan Getz, Gary Burton, Chuck Israel, Joe Hunt Getz au Go Go Summertime

Terence Blanchard, Joe Henderson, Kenny Kirkland, Reginald Veal, Carl Allen Jazz in Film Taxi Driver

Tal Farlow, Ray Brown, Chico Hamilton, Gerald Wiggins Jazz Masters 41: Tal Farlow Cherokee

Art Tatum Art Tatum Solo Masterpieces volume 2 This Can't Be Love

Johnny Hartman, John Coltrane, McCoy Tyner, Jimmy Garrison, Elvin Jones John Coltrane and Johnny Hartman They Say It's Wonderful

Gil Evans Orchestra Out of the Cool Sister Sadie

Jean Thielemans, Pepper Adams, Kenny Drew, Wilbur Ware, Art Taylor Man Bites Harmonica Soul Station

Keith Jarrett, Jack DeJohnette, Gary Peacock Standards in Norway All of You

Stan Getz, Gary Burton, Chuck Israel, Joe Hunt, Astrud Gilberto, Kenny Burrell Getz au Go Go The Telephone Song

Shelby Flint, Gregg Karukas, John Leftwich, Joel Taylor Home for the Holidays Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

James Brown, Studio Orchestra James Brown Christmas Please Come Home for Christmas

Ken Peplowski, Howard Alden A Concord Jazz Christmas Winter Wonderland

Wynton Marsalis, Branford Marsalis, Kenny Kirkland, Clarence Seay, Jeff Watts God Rest Ye Merry, Jazzmen We Three Kings of Orient Are

Richard Stoltzman, Eddie Gomez, Paul Meyers, Peter John Stoltzman, Gary Burton Worldbeat Bach Sheep May Safely Graze

Vince Guararldi, Colin Bailey, Monty Budwig A Charlie Brown Christmas My Little Drum

Jeannie Cheatham, Jimmy Cheatham, John Harris, Rickey Woodard, Snooky Young, Richard Reid, Nolan Smith, Dinky Morris, Charles M. Owens A Concord Jazz Christmas An Apple, an Orange and a Little Stick Doll

Oscar Peterson, Dave Samuels, Jack Schantz, Lorne Lofsky, David Young, Jerry Fuller, Rick Wilkins, Studio Orchestra An Oscar Peterson Christmas Christmas Waltz

Eden Atwood, Allen Farnham, Frank Vignola, John Goldsby, Joe Ascione A Concord Jazz Christmas Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow

Gregg Karukas, John Leftwich, Joel Taylor Home for the Holidays Jingle Bells

Paquito D'Rivera, John Miller God Rest Ye Merry, Jazzmen God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen

Vince Guararldi, Colin Bailey, Monty Budwig A Charlie Brown Christmas The Christmas Song

Alan Joseph, Gary Sosias Heavy Water Music The Falls

Sam Pannunzio, Mark Bullis, Lionel Kramer Goin' Home Another Time

Jimmy McGriff, Kenny Rampton, Bill Easley, Rodney Jones, Bernard Purdie McGriff's House Party McGriff's House Party

Lenore Raphael, Howard Alden Loverly Wouldn't It Be Loverly

Al Hirt, Studio Orchestra Music to Watch Girl's By If You Go Away

Johnny Costa A Portrait of george Gershwin But Not For Me

Pat Metheny, Dave Holland, Roy Haynes Question and Answer Question and Answer

Joe Lovano, Hank Jones Kids: Live at Dizzy's Club Coca Cola Lazy Afternoon

Holly Cole, Aaron Davis, David Piltch, Howard Levy Don;t Smoke In Bed Get Out of Town

Wynton Marsalis, Wessell Anderson, Eric Lewix, Kengo Nakamura, Orlando Rodriguez, Joe Farnsworth Live at the House of Tribes What Is This Thing Called Love

Al Hirt, Studio Orchestra Music to Watch Girl's By I Love Paris

Anita O'Day, Billy May, Studio Orchestra Anita O'Day Swings Cole Porter What Is This Thing Called Love

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

Joaquin Nin "Villancico Basque, Castilian, Cordoban, Andalusian, Galian" Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo-soprano; Bengt Forsberg, piano

Antonio de Salazar "Atencion, atencion" (Attention, Attention, Attention!) The Rose Ensemble Jordan Sramek

Anonymous 15th c. Spanish "Que bonito Nino chiquito!; Angeles del zielo" The Rose Ensemble Jordan Sramek

Agustin Barrios Villancico de navidad (Christmas Carol) Alexander-Sergei Ramírez, guitar

Traditional Catalan "El Noi de la Mare" (The Son of the Virgin) Clara Sanabras, soprano The Cambridge Singers; Royal Philharmonic Orchestra John Rutter

Esteban Salas "Claras luces" (Clear Lights) Exaudi Choir of Cuba Maria Felicia Perez

Esteban Salas "Un musiquito nuevo" (The Little Musician) Exaudi Choir of Cuba Maria Felicia Perez

Esteban Salas "Una nave mercantil" (The merchant ship bringing bread from heaven) Exaudi Choir of Cuba Maria Felicia Perez Jade Records 35746 "En Barroco Cubano del Siglo XVII"

06:50:34 Jose Cascante "Oiga Nino Mio de mi Corazon" (Hear my child, my heart) Canto Egberto Bermudez

Manuel de Zumaya Recessional: "Angelicas milicias" Kevin Baum, David Munderloh, tenors Chanticleer; Chanticleer Sinfonia Joseph Jennings

Blas Galindo "Arrullo" (Lullaby) Voz en Punto Jose Galvan

Luys Milan Five Pavanes Andres Segovia, guitar

Alonso Lobo "Credo" from Missa Beata Dei genitrix Maria Stile Antico

Tomas Luis de Victoria "O magnum mysterium" (O great mystery) Stile Antico

Francisco Guerrero "Beata Dei genitrix Maria" (Blessed Mary, mother of God) Stile Antico

Traditional Catalan Song of the Birds Apollo's Fire Baroque Orchestra Jeannette Sorrell

Traditional Catalan Fum, Fum, Fum Apollo's Fire Baroque Orchestra Jeannette Sorrell

Ariel Ramirez "Navidad Nuestra" - Folk Drama of the Nativity, based onthe Rhythms & Traditions of Hispanic Americ Manuel Melendez, tenor; Jose Sacin, tenor; Pablo Talamante, tenor Choral Arts Society of Washington; Instrumental & Percussion Ens Joseph Holt

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Clara Schumann: Prelude and Fugue in F-Sharp Minor Junghwa Lee, piano

Fabian Zeidler: A Winter's Day WDR Radio Orchestra; Gordon Hamilton, conductor Klaus von Bismarck Hall, WDR Broadcasting House, Cologne, Germany

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Dan Feld calling from New York, NY

Maurice Ravel: 2 Melodies hebraiques, M.A 22 - Nos. 1 & 2 Edgar Moreau, cello; Luzerner Sinfonieorchester; Michael Sanderling, conductor

Clara Schumann: Piano Trio in G minor, Op. 17 Axel Strauss, violin; Nicholas Canellakis, cello; Michael Brown, piano Music in the Vineyards festival, Silverado Vineyards, Napa, CA

Henri Pensis: Fantasy on Two Christmas Carols Miramar Sinfonietta; Henri Pensis (Jr), conductor

Joseph Bologne Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Symphony No. 1 in G Major, Op. 11 Movement 1 Allegro Colour of Music Festival Virtuosi; Jean Montes, conductor Colour of Music Festival, The Riviera Theater, Charleston, SC

Traditional, arr. Robert Applebaum: Oh, Chanukah/Y'mei Hachanukah Chicago a cappella; Paul Nicholson, conductor Chicago a cappella, Pilgrim Congregational Church, Chicago, IL

Sergei Prokofiev: Overture on Hebrew Themes David Krakauer, clarinet; Nurit Pacht, violin; Kelly Hall-Tompkins, violin, Melissa Reardon, viola; Aron Zelkowicz, cello; Kathleen Tagg, piano Pittsburgh Jewish Music Festival, Levy Hall at Rodef Shalom Congregation, Pittsburgh, PA

Frederic Chopin Arr. David Shenton: Variations on Santa Claus is Coming to Town, After the Chopin Etudes Joanne Polk, piano Steinway Studios, New York, NY

Adam Vaclav Michna: O narozeni Paana Krista (The Birth of Lord Christ) Rebecca Myers, soprano; Meg Bragle, alto; James Reese, tenor; Jean-Bernard Cerin, baritone Tempesta di Mare; Gwyn Roberts and Richard Stone, directors Tempesta di Mare Philadelphia Concert Series, Episcopal Cathedral, Philadelphia PA

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

Kermit Poling: Two Puerto Rican Carols (2010)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: Overture (1791)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis (1910)

Leroy Anderson: Suite of Carols for Brass (1955)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dance No. 2 'Waltz' (1940)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

King Henry VIII: Green grow'th the Holly (1520)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Concert No. 4 en sextuor (1768)

Frederick Loewe: Camelot: Suite (1960)

Claude Debussy: Pour le piano (1901)

Traditional: Wexford Carol

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded November 2023 - We’re meeting some phenomenal musicians from the Walnut Hill School for the Arts in Natick, Massachusetts. The school is celebrating 50 years as an arts high school and sharing their talented teens with Guest Host Orli Shaham. Enjoy performances of Ravel, Rachmaninoff, Schubert, and more

Saehyun Kim, 16, Piano, from Weston, MA Gaspard de la nuit, I. Ondine (6:59) Maurice Ravel (1875-1937)

Jiyu Oh, 17, Violin, from Natick, MA (Recipient of Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) ocalise, Op. 34, No. 14 for Violin & Piano (6:11) Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873-1943)

Daniel Ma, 17, French Horn, from Wellesley, MA Adagio and Allegro, Op. 70, Allegro (5:17) Robert Schumann (1810-1856)

Marley Matejka, 18, Voice (Soprano), from Framingham, MA Lied der Mignon (3:12) Franz Schubert (1797-1828)

Justinas Zlabys, 18, Composer, from Natick, MA (Jiyu Oh; Jessica Kartawidjaja; Hayu Zhou; and Alex Aranzabal) A Warren of Allusion, I. Allure (7:11) Justinas Zlabys (b. 2005)

13:00 ROBERT K. JOHNSON FOUNDATION METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder

The Metropolitan Opera’s 2023-24 season continues with a holiday favorite: The Magic Flute, Mozart’s fairy tale about the triumph of virtue, light, and love, in the Met’s production for families, sung in English and in one-act. Piotr Buszewski and Janai Brugger are Tamino and Pamina, the young couple whose courage – and love – are put to the test. Rolando Villazón is the down-to-earth bird catcher Papageno, Katherine Lewek returns as the blazing Queen of the Night, and Brindley Sherratt is the wise Sarastro. Patrick Furrer leads the Met orchestra and chorus in Mozart’s timeless musical adventure, performed in Julie Taymor’s enchanting staging.

15:06 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey

Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 9 in e 'From the New World' (1893)

George Frideric Handel: Samson: Act 1 Sinfonia (1743)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 32 in c (1822)

Zoltán Kodály: Dances of Marosszék (1930)

Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Intermezzo (1927)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Coriolan Overture (1807)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Christmas Movies, Pt. 1

Alan Silvestri: The Polar Express: Suite (2004) Cleveland Orchestra & Chorus/Robert Porco

Sir Malcolm Arnold (arr Christopher Palmer): Fantasy on Christmas Carols from ‘The Holly and the Ivy’ (1952) BBC Philharmonic/Gamba

Dimitri Tiomkin: It’s a Wonderful Life: Suite (1946) Ambrosian Singers; Royal Philharmonic/David Newman

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1970 on Stage and Screen -- Some big names will be let loose: Streisand, Lauren Bacall, Hal Linden, Elaine Stritch, Cleavon Little and even Maurice Chevalier!

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 13 in G 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (1787)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 3 in c (1801)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – A Far Cry Chamber Orchestra

Shelley Washington: Say

Andrea Casarrubios: Overture and Chorale

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr Michi Wiancko): Chaconne from Partita in d for Solo Violin BWV 1004

Franz Schubert (arr Jesse Irons): String Quartet No. 14 in d ‘Death and the Maiden’

Sergei Prokofiev (arr Alex Fortes): Visions Fugitives

22:00 WEEKEND CLASSICAL RADIO with Robert Conrad

Michael Praetorius: Christmas Vespers, Pt. 2 'A Vespers Service for Christmas Day' (1621)

Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Noëls on Instruments (1693)

Traditional: Innesheer, Ships in Full Sail & I Saw 3 Ships, New Christmas Reel

Newell H. Long: 'Twas the Night Before Christmas (1949)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

John Field: Nocturne No. 3 in A-Flat (1812)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Arabian Dance (1892)

César Franck: Psyché et Eros (1888)

Michael Praetorius: Lo, how a rose e'er blooming (1609)

Sir William Walton: Lento from Sonata for Strings (1971)

Duke Ellington: Solitude (1935)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Romance from Serenade No. 13 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (1787)

Vilém Blodek: In the Well: Intermezzo (1867)

Johann Sebastian Bach: French Suite No. 5: Sarabande (1722)

Evghenie Humulescu: I will love Thee, O Lord (1910)