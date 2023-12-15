WCLV Program Guide 12-16-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA
Artist-Album-Track
Jimmy Smith – Wes Montgomery, Christmas Cookin’, Baby, It’s Cold Outside
Wes Montgomery, In Paris, Blue’n’ Boogie/West Coast Blues
Eddie Henderson, Witness to History, Totem Pole
Lee Morgan, Complete Lighthouse, I Remember Britt
Lezlie Harrison, Let Them Talk, What a Little Moonlight Can Do
Don Patterson, Christmas Collection, Merry Christmas, Baby
Jazz at Lincoln Center, Big Band Holidays 2, Brazilian Sleigh Bells
Airmen of Note with Ignacio Berroa, Jazz Heritage 2023, A Night in Tunisia
Hilario Duran, Cry Me a River, I Remember Mingus
Charles Mingus, Complete 1959, Better Git It In Your Soul (alt take)
Duke Ellington – Charles Mingus – Max Roach, Money Jungle, Backward Country Boy Blues
Duke Ellington- John Coltrane, Ellington Meets Coltrane, Take the Coltrane
John Coltrane, Africa Brass, Greensleeves
Alten Seneclar, In Good Standing, Minor Mishap
Dave Brubeck, La Fiesta de la Posada, La Posada; La Piinata
Dave Brubeck, Live from the Northwest, 1959, Basin Street Blues
Jon-Erik Kelso, Live at the Ear Inn, Indian Summer
Richard Baratta, Off the Charts, Blackberry Winter
Bob Brookmeyer, 7 x Wilder, While We’re Young
Flying Horse Big Band, A Message, Hipsippy Blues
Hank Mobley et al, Tenor Conclave, Tenor Conclave
03:00 JAZZ NETWORK
Artist-Album-Track
Dave Stryker, Stefon Harris, Jared Gold, McClenty Hunter, Mayra Casales Eight Track III Pretzel Logic
Stan Getz, Gary Burton, Chuck Israel, Joe Hunt Getz au Go Go Summertime
Terence Blanchard, Joe Henderson, Kenny Kirkland, Reginald Veal, Carl Allen Jazz in Film Taxi Driver
Tal Farlow, Ray Brown, Chico Hamilton, Gerald Wiggins Jazz Masters 41: Tal Farlow Cherokee
Art Tatum Art Tatum Solo Masterpieces volume 2 This Can't Be Love
Johnny Hartman, John Coltrane, McCoy Tyner, Jimmy Garrison, Elvin Jones John Coltrane and Johnny Hartman They Say It's Wonderful
Gil Evans Orchestra Out of the Cool Sister Sadie
Jean Thielemans, Pepper Adams, Kenny Drew, Wilbur Ware, Art Taylor Man Bites Harmonica Soul Station
Keith Jarrett, Jack DeJohnette, Gary Peacock Standards in Norway All of You
Stan Getz, Gary Burton, Chuck Israel, Joe Hunt, Astrud Gilberto, Kenny Burrell Getz au Go Go The Telephone Song
Shelby Flint, Gregg Karukas, John Leftwich, Joel Taylor Home for the Holidays Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
James Brown, Studio Orchestra James Brown Christmas Please Come Home for Christmas
Ken Peplowski, Howard Alden A Concord Jazz Christmas Winter Wonderland
Wynton Marsalis, Branford Marsalis, Kenny Kirkland, Clarence Seay, Jeff Watts God Rest Ye Merry, Jazzmen We Three Kings of Orient Are
Richard Stoltzman, Eddie Gomez, Paul Meyers, Peter John Stoltzman, Gary Burton Worldbeat Bach Sheep May Safely Graze
Vince Guararldi, Colin Bailey, Monty Budwig A Charlie Brown Christmas My Little Drum
Jeannie Cheatham, Jimmy Cheatham, John Harris, Rickey Woodard, Snooky Young, Richard Reid, Nolan Smith, Dinky Morris, Charles M. Owens A Concord Jazz Christmas An Apple, an Orange and a Little Stick Doll
Oscar Peterson, Dave Samuels, Jack Schantz, Lorne Lofsky, David Young, Jerry Fuller, Rick Wilkins, Studio Orchestra An Oscar Peterson Christmas Christmas Waltz
Eden Atwood, Allen Farnham, Frank Vignola, John Goldsby, Joe Ascione A Concord Jazz Christmas Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow
Gregg Karukas, John Leftwich, Joel Taylor Home for the Holidays Jingle Bells
Paquito D'Rivera, John Miller God Rest Ye Merry, Jazzmen God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen
Vince Guararldi, Colin Bailey, Monty Budwig A Charlie Brown Christmas The Christmas Song
Alan Joseph, Gary Sosias Heavy Water Music The Falls
Sam Pannunzio, Mark Bullis, Lionel Kramer Goin' Home Another Time
Jimmy McGriff, Kenny Rampton, Bill Easley, Rodney Jones, Bernard Purdie McGriff's House Party McGriff's House Party
Lenore Raphael, Howard Alden Loverly Wouldn't It Be Loverly
Al Hirt, Studio Orchestra Music to Watch Girl's By If You Go Away
Johnny Costa A Portrait of george Gershwin But Not For Me
Pat Metheny, Dave Holland, Roy Haynes Question and Answer Question and Answer
Joe Lovano, Hank Jones Kids: Live at Dizzy's Club Coca Cola Lazy Afternoon
Holly Cole, Aaron Davis, David Piltch, Howard Levy Don;t Smoke In Bed Get Out of Town
Wynton Marsalis, Wessell Anderson, Eric Lewix, Kengo Nakamura, Orlando Rodriguez, Joe Farnsworth Live at the House of Tribes What Is This Thing Called Love
Al Hirt, Studio Orchestra Music to Watch Girl's By I Love Paris
Anita O'Day, Billy May, Studio Orchestra Anita O'Day Swings Cole Porter What Is This Thing Called Love
06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.
Joaquin Nin "Villancico Basque, Castilian, Cordoban, Andalusian, Galian" Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo-soprano; Bengt Forsberg, piano
Antonio de Salazar "Atencion, atencion" (Attention, Attention, Attention!) The Rose Ensemble Jordan Sramek
Anonymous 15th c. Spanish "Que bonito Nino chiquito!; Angeles del zielo" The Rose Ensemble Jordan Sramek
Agustin Barrios Villancico de navidad (Christmas Carol) Alexander-Sergei Ramírez, guitar
Traditional Catalan "El Noi de la Mare" (The Son of the Virgin) Clara Sanabras, soprano The Cambridge Singers; Royal Philharmonic Orchestra John Rutter
Esteban Salas "Claras luces" (Clear Lights) Exaudi Choir of Cuba Maria Felicia Perez
Esteban Salas "Un musiquito nuevo" (The Little Musician) Exaudi Choir of Cuba Maria Felicia Perez
Esteban Salas "Una nave mercantil" (The merchant ship bringing bread from heaven) Exaudi Choir of Cuba Maria Felicia Perez Jade Records 35746 "En Barroco Cubano del Siglo XVII"
06:50:34 Jose Cascante "Oiga Nino Mio de mi Corazon" (Hear my child, my heart) Canto Egberto Bermudez
Manuel de Zumaya Recessional: "Angelicas milicias" Kevin Baum, David Munderloh, tenors Chanticleer; Chanticleer Sinfonia Joseph Jennings
Blas Galindo "Arrullo" (Lullaby) Voz en Punto Jose Galvan
Luys Milan Five Pavanes Andres Segovia, guitar
Alonso Lobo "Credo" from Missa Beata Dei genitrix Maria Stile Antico
Tomas Luis de Victoria "O magnum mysterium" (O great mystery) Stile Antico
Francisco Guerrero "Beata Dei genitrix Maria" (Blessed Mary, mother of God) Stile Antico
Traditional Catalan Song of the Birds Apollo's Fire Baroque Orchestra Jeannette Sorrell
Traditional Catalan Fum, Fum, Fum Apollo's Fire Baroque Orchestra Jeannette Sorrell
Ariel Ramirez "Navidad Nuestra" - Folk Drama of the Nativity, based onthe Rhythms & Traditions of Hispanic Americ Manuel Melendez, tenor; Jose Sacin, tenor; Pablo Talamante, tenor Choral Arts Society of Washington; Instrumental & Percussion Ens Joseph Holt
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Clara Schumann: Prelude and Fugue in F-Sharp Minor Junghwa Lee, piano
Fabian Zeidler: A Winter's Day WDR Radio Orchestra; Gordon Hamilton, conductor Klaus von Bismarck Hall, WDR Broadcasting House, Cologne, Germany
Piano Puzzler Contestant: Dan Feld calling from New York, NY
Maurice Ravel: 2 Melodies hebraiques, M.A 22 - Nos. 1 & 2 Edgar Moreau, cello; Luzerner Sinfonieorchester; Michael Sanderling, conductor
Clara Schumann: Piano Trio in G minor, Op. 17 Axel Strauss, violin; Nicholas Canellakis, cello; Michael Brown, piano Music in the Vineyards festival, Silverado Vineyards, Napa, CA
Henri Pensis: Fantasy on Two Christmas Carols Miramar Sinfonietta; Henri Pensis (Jr), conductor
Joseph Bologne Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Symphony No. 1 in G Major, Op. 11 Movement 1 Allegro Colour of Music Festival Virtuosi; Jean Montes, conductor Colour of Music Festival, The Riviera Theater, Charleston, SC
Traditional, arr. Robert Applebaum: Oh, Chanukah/Y'mei Hachanukah Chicago a cappella; Paul Nicholson, conductor Chicago a cappella, Pilgrim Congregational Church, Chicago, IL
Sergei Prokofiev: Overture on Hebrew Themes David Krakauer, clarinet; Nurit Pacht, violin; Kelly Hall-Tompkins, violin, Melissa Reardon, viola; Aron Zelkowicz, cello; Kathleen Tagg, piano Pittsburgh Jewish Music Festival, Levy Hall at Rodef Shalom Congregation, Pittsburgh, PA
Frederic Chopin Arr. David Shenton: Variations on Santa Claus is Coming to Town, After the Chopin Etudes Joanne Polk, piano Steinway Studios, New York, NY
Adam Vaclav Michna: O narozeni Paana Krista (The Birth of Lord Christ) Rebecca Myers, soprano; Meg Bragle, alto; James Reese, tenor; Jean-Bernard Cerin, baritone Tempesta di Mare; Gwyn Roberts and Richard Stone, directors Tempesta di Mare Philadelphia Concert Series, Episcopal Cathedral, Philadelphia PA
10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber
Kermit Poling: Two Puerto Rican Carols (2010)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: Overture (1791)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis (1910)
Leroy Anderson: Suite of Carols for Brass (1955)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dance No. 2 'Waltz' (1940)
11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND
King Henry VIII: Green grow'th the Holly (1520)
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Concert No. 4 en sextuor (1768)
Frederick Loewe: Camelot: Suite (1960)
Claude Debussy: Pour le piano (1901)
Traditional: Wexford Carol
12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded November 2023 - We’re meeting some phenomenal musicians from the Walnut Hill School for the Arts in Natick, Massachusetts. The school is celebrating 50 years as an arts high school and sharing their talented teens with Guest Host Orli Shaham. Enjoy performances of Ravel, Rachmaninoff, Schubert, and more
Saehyun Kim, 16, Piano, from Weston, MA Gaspard de la nuit, I. Ondine (6:59) Maurice Ravel (1875-1937)
Jiyu Oh, 17, Violin, from Natick, MA (Recipient of Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) ocalise, Op. 34, No. 14 for Violin & Piano (6:11) Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873-1943)
Daniel Ma, 17, French Horn, from Wellesley, MA Adagio and Allegro, Op. 70, Allegro (5:17) Robert Schumann (1810-1856)
Marley Matejka, 18, Voice (Soprano), from Framingham, MA Lied der Mignon (3:12) Franz Schubert (1797-1828)
Justinas Zlabys, 18, Composer, from Natick, MA (Jiyu Oh; Jessica Kartawidjaja; Hayu Zhou; and Alex Aranzabal) A Warren of Allusion, I. Allure (7:11) Justinas Zlabys (b. 2005)
13:00 ROBERT K. JOHNSON FOUNDATION METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder
The Metropolitan Opera’s 2023-24 season continues with a holiday favorite: The Magic Flute, Mozart’s fairy tale about the triumph of virtue, light, and love, in the Met’s production for families, sung in English and in one-act. Piotr Buszewski and Janai Brugger are Tamino and Pamina, the young couple whose courage – and love – are put to the test. Rolando Villazón is the down-to-earth bird catcher Papageno, Katherine Lewek returns as the blazing Queen of the Night, and Brindley Sherratt is the wise Sarastro. Patrick Furrer leads the Met orchestra and chorus in Mozart’s timeless musical adventure, performed in Julie Taymor’s enchanting staging.
15:06 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey
Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 9 in e 'From the New World' (1893)
George Frideric Handel: Samson: Act 1 Sinfonia (1743)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 32 in c (1822)
Zoltán Kodály: Dances of Marosszék (1930)
Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Intermezzo (1927)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Coriolan Overture (1807)
17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Christmas Movies, Pt. 1
Alan Silvestri: The Polar Express: Suite (2004) Cleveland Orchestra & Chorus/Robert Porco
Sir Malcolm Arnold (arr Christopher Palmer): Fantasy on Christmas Carols from ‘The Holly and the Ivy’ (1952) BBC Philharmonic/Gamba
Dimitri Tiomkin: It’s a Wonderful Life: Suite (1946) Ambrosian Singers; Royal Philharmonic/David Newman
18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1970 on Stage and Screen -- Some big names will be let loose: Streisand, Lauren Bacall, Hal Linden, Elaine Stritch, Cleavon Little and even Maurice Chevalier!
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 13 in G 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (1787)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 3 in c (1801)
20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – A Far Cry Chamber Orchestra
Shelley Washington: Say
Andrea Casarrubios: Overture and Chorale
Johann Sebastian Bach (arr Michi Wiancko): Chaconne from Partita in d for Solo Violin BWV 1004
Franz Schubert (arr Jesse Irons): String Quartet No. 14 in d ‘Death and the Maiden’
Sergei Prokofiev (arr Alex Fortes): Visions Fugitives
22:00 WEEKEND CLASSICAL RADIO with Robert Conrad
Michael Praetorius: Christmas Vespers, Pt. 2 'A Vespers Service for Christmas Day' (1621)
Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Noëls on Instruments (1693)
Traditional: Innesheer, Ships in Full Sail & I Saw 3 Ships, New Christmas Reel
Newell H. Long: 'Twas the Night Before Christmas (1949)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
John Field: Nocturne No. 3 in A-Flat (1812)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Arabian Dance (1892)
César Franck: Psyché et Eros (1888)
Michael Praetorius: Lo, how a rose e'er blooming (1609)
Sir William Walton: Lento from Sonata for Strings (1971)
Duke Ellington: Solitude (1935)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Romance from Serenade No. 13 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (1787)
Vilém Blodek: In the Well: Intermezzo (1867)
Johann Sebastian Bach: French Suite No. 5: Sarabande (1722)
Evghenie Humulescu: I will love Thee, O Lord (1910)