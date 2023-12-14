WCLV Program Guide 12-15-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Cal Tjader Catch the Groove Take the A Train
Cal Tjader Catch the Groove In Your Own Sweet Way
Cal Tjader Catch the Groove Manha De Carnaval
Joe Pass Six-String Santa Angels We Have Heard On High/Joy To The World
TriFi A TriFi Christmas I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day
JJ Johnson/M McPartland An NPR Jazz Christmas The Christmas Song
Cal Tjader Catch the Groove Sunset Boulevard
Cal Tjader Catch the Groove Davito
Cal Tjader Catch the Groove Leyte
Stan Getz The Master Raven's Wood
David Newman Fathead Hard Times
Kenny Dorham Trompeta Toccata Nightwatch
Herlin Riley Perpetual Optimism You Don't Know What Love Is
Mollehoy/Knuffke/Anderson S Wonderful A Brother And A Sister
Ron Carter Finding The Right Notes Sweet Lorriane
Joshua Redman Beyond Belonging ( Lopsided Lullaby)
Barney Bigard/Art Hodes Bucket's Got A Hole In It Tin Roof Blues
Lia Booth Life Can Be Beautiful Don't Get Around Much Anymore
Josh Rzepka Into the Night Blues for C.T.
Clark Terry Duke With a Difference In A Mellow Tone
Thomas Clausen Back2Basics Walkin'
Marques Carroll Foundations Waltzing Out of Step
Dave Young Mantra Mantra
Ben Markey Clockwise Holy Land
Mary Stallings Feeking Good Close Your Eyes
Hjason Marshall New Beginnings Ms. Garvey Ms. Garvey!!
Bill Frisell Four Waltz For Hal Wilner
Michael Dease Reaching Out The Chameleon Eye
Clifford Lamb Blues and Hues New Yorl Blues & Hues New York
Gary Burton Face To Face Eiderdown
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Lakecia Benjamin Phoenix New Mornings
John Webber Down for the Count Big G Blues
Ray Brown Walk On Fried Pies
David Ostwald Blues in Our Heart Blues In My Heart
The Heavy Hitters Heavy Hitters Chainsaw
Karla Harris Moon To Gold Blue Skies
Gerry Mulligan Mainstream Igloo
Ike Quebec Blue and Sentimental Minor Impulse
Keystone Trio Newklear Music Kids Know
Sean Mason The Southern Suite Final Voyage
Bobby Watson Post-Motown Bop In Case You Missed It
Michelle Lordi Two Moons Sailor And The Sea
Cal Tjader Catch the Groove Love For Sale
Cal Tjader Catch the Groove Reza
Cal Tjader Catch the Groove Bags Groove
Christian Sands Christmas Stories Jingle Bells
Harry Allen Christmas In Swingtime God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
Ambrose Akinmusire Owl Song Owl Song 2
Cliff Habin First Snowfall How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Nancy Wilson A Nancy Wilson Christmas Christmas Time is Here
Rick Gallagher Snowriding Silver Bells
Charles Brown Cool Christmas Blues Santa's Blues
Cal Tjader Catch the Groove Morning
Cal Tjader Catch the Groove O Morro Nao Tem Vez
Cal Tjader Catch the Groove Fuji
Jack McDuff Bringin' It Home The Scratch
Josh Bruneau Bright Idea Theme For Kareem
Neal Smith Some of My Favorite Songs Are A Shade Of Jade
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
François Joseph Gossec: Christmas Suite (1790)
Julius Fucik: Winter Storms Waltz (1906)
Maurice Ravel: Minuet on the Name 'Haydn' (1909)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Humoresque (1871)
Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace: New Year's Eve Waltz (1943)
George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Summertime (1935)
Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 4 (1963)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Serenade for String Trio (1797)
Gustav Holst: First Suite for Military Band: March (1909)
Alexander Reinagle: Occasional Overture (1794)
William Grant Still: Suite 'From the Black Belt' (1926)
Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 23 (1838)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: Ein Mädchen oder Weibchen (1791)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Romanza from Symphony No. 5 (1943)
Dave Brubeck: La Fiesta de la Posada: Lullaby (1976)
Adrian Munsey: The Distance Between (2008)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 3 (1878)
Claude Debussy: Petite Suite (1889)
Traditional: Wintertide
Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 15 in d (1770)
Myron J. Roberts: Two Settings of 'God Rest You Merry, Gentlemen' (1968)
Antonín Dvorák: Prague Waltzes (1879)
Bruce Broughton: Silverado: Overture (1985)
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Suite (1904)
Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 6 'Theme & Variations' (1851)
Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 1: Simple Gifts (1950)
Ferenc Farkas: 18th Century Dances from Old Hungary (1959)
Franz Gruber: Silent Night (1818)
Mily Balakirev: Paraphrase on Glinka's 'The Lark' (1900)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Gustav Holst: In the Bleak Midwinter (1906)
John Jacob Niles: I Wonder As I Wander (1933)
Pietro Antonio Locatelli: Concerto Grosso in f 'Christmas' (1721)
Giovanni Gabrieli: Jubilate Deo (1597)
Sergei Prokofiev: Two Pushkin Waltzes (1949)
Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance (1955)
Richard Strauss: Suite for 13 Wind Instruments (1884)
Daniel Pinkham: Christmas Cantata (1958)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Thirty-two Variations in c (1806)
Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1 (1860)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Edmund Walters: As Joseph was a walking (1980)
William Mathias: A Babe is Born (1971)
Edmund Walters: Ding Dong Doh (1974)
Richard Strauss: At the Beach at Sorrento from 'Aus Italien' (1886)
Traditional: Gloucestershire Wassail
Gian Carlo Menotti: Amahl and the Night Visitors: Suite (1951)
Alan Silvestri: The Polar Express: Suite (2004)
Sergei Prokofiev: Allegro from Symphony No. 5 (1944)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Robert Schumann: Novelette No. 6 (1838)
Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Die Forelle' (1846)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in D for Strings K 136 (1772)
Leroy Anderson: Suite of Carols for Winds (1955)
Jack Sutte: Toys’ Marches (2021)
Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes (1895)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sonata No. 18 for Piano & Violin (1778)
Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 54 in G (1784)
Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 3 in B-Flat (1770)
Traditional: Drive the Cold Winter Away
Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Noëls: Joseph est bien marié (1693)
Charles Gounod: Faust: Ballet Music (1869)
Michel-Richard Delalande: Symphonies of Carols (1700)
Leó Weiner: Serenade for Small Orchestra (1906)
Howard Shore: The Fellowship of the Ring: Concerning Hobbits (2001)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2: Pastorale (1879)
Gustav Mahler: Rondo from Symphony No. 5 (1902)
Julius Fucik: Florentine March (1906)
Felix Bernard: Winter Wonderland (1934)
Gail Kubik: Gerald McBoing Boing (1950)
Gioacchino Rossini: Sinfonia di Bologna (1808)
Various: 'Songs of Angels' Pt. 2 (1993)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Symphony No. 1 'Winter Dreams' (1866)
Traditional: O Come, O Come, Emmanuel
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Flowers (1892)
George Frederick Bristow: Rip Van Winkle: Overture (1855)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 73 in D 'Hunt' (1781)
Adolphe Adam: O Holy Night (1847)
Anonymous: Angelus ad virginem
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 25 (1786)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale (1888)
Claude Debussy: La boîte à joujoux (1913)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Jennifer Higdon: Dance Card (2016)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for 2 Violins (1723)
Hans Gál: Serenade for Strings (1937)
Alexander Borodin: Symphony No. 3 in a 'Unfinished' (1886)
Jack Sutte: For Dance Class (2021)
Jack Sutte: We Got the Sweets Suite (2021)
Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Overture (1893)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Epithalamion (1957)
Franz Lachner: Wind Quintet No. 2 in E-Flat (1827)
Camillo Sivori: Berceuse (1880)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Nun komm der Heiden Heiland' (1717)
Henry Purcell: The Fairy Queen: O Let me weep, forever weep (1692)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Nocturne in c-Sharp (1888)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 13 (1783)
Arcangelo Corelli: Largo pastorale from Concerto Grosso 'Christmas' (1713)
Traditional: Suo gân
Peter Tchaikovsky: Andante cantabile (1871)
Traditional: The Water is Wide
Gabriel Fauré: Nocturne No. 6 in D-Flat (1894)
Jacques Offenbach: The Tales of Hoffmann: Barcarolle (1881)