Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 12-15-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published December 14, 2023 at 2:57 PM EST

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Cal Tjader  Catch the Groove  Take the A Train

      Cal Tjader  Catch the Groove  In Your Own Sweet Way

      Cal Tjader  Catch the Groove  Manha De Carnaval

      Joe Pass    Six-String Santa  Angels We Have Heard On High/Joy To The World

      TriFi  A TriFi Christmas       I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day

      JJ Johnson/M McPartland An NPR Jazz Christmas   The Christmas Song

      Cal Tjader  Catch the Groove  Sunset Boulevard

      Cal Tjader  Catch the Groove  Davito

      Cal Tjader  Catch the Groove  Leyte

      Stan Getz   The Master  Raven's Wood

                  

      David Newman      Fathead     Hard Times

      Kenny Dorham      Trompeta Toccata  Nightwatch

      Herlin Riley      Perpetual Optimism      You Don't Know What Love Is

      Mollehoy/Knuffke/Anderson     S Wonderful A Brother And A Sister

      Ron Carter  Finding The Right Notes Sweet Lorriane

      Joshua Redman     Beyond      Belonging ( Lopsided Lullaby)

      Barney Bigard/Art Hodes Bucket's Got A Hole In It     Tin Roof Blues

      Lia Booth   Life Can Be Beautiful   Don't Get Around Much Anymore

      Josh Rzepka Into the Night    Blues for C.T.

      Clark Terry Duke With a Difference  In A Mellow Tone

                  

      Thomas Clausen    Back2Basics Walkin'

      Marques Carroll   Foundations Waltzing Out of Step

      Dave Young  Mantra      Mantra

      Ben Markey  Clockwise   Holy Land

      Mary Stallings    Feeking Good      Close Your Eyes

      Hjason Marshall   New Beginnings    Ms. Garvey Ms. Garvey!!

      Bill Frisell      Four  Waltz For Hal Wilner

      Michael Dease     Reaching Out      The Chameleon Eye

      Clifford Lamb     Blues and Hues New Yorl Blues & Hues New York

      Gary Burton Face To Face      Eiderdown

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Lakecia Benjamin  Phoenix     New Mornings

      John Webber Down for the Count      Big G Blues

      Ray Brown   Walk On     Fried Pies

      David Ostwald     Blues in Our Heart      Blues In My Heart

      The Heavy Hitters Heavy Hitters     Chainsaw

      Karla Harris      Moon To Gold      Blue Skies

      Gerry Mulligan    Mainstream  Igloo

      Ike Quebec  Blue and Sentimental    Minor Impulse

      Keystone Trio     Newklear Music    Kids Know

                  

      Sean Mason  The Southern Suite      Final Voyage

      Bobby Watson      Post-Motown Bop   In Case You Missed It

      Michelle Lordi    Two Moons   Sailor And The Sea

      Cal Tjader  Catch the Groove  Love For Sale

      Cal Tjader  Catch the Groove  Reza

      Cal Tjader  Catch the Groove  Bags Groove

      Christian Sands   Christmas Stories Jingle Bells

      Harry Allen Christmas In Swingtime   God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen

      Ambrose Akinmusire      Owl Song    Owl Song 2

                  

      Cliff Habin First Snowfall    How the Grinch Stole Christmas

      Nancy Wilson      A Nancy Wilson Christmas      Christmas Time is Here

      Rick Gallagher    Snowriding   Silver Bells

      Charles Brown     Cool Christmas Blues    Santa's Blues

      Cal Tjader  Catch the Groove  Morning

      Cal Tjader  Catch the Groove  O Morro Nao Tem Vez

      Cal Tjader  Catch the Groove  Fuji

      Jack McDuff Bringin' It Home  The Scratch

      Josh Bruneau      Bright Idea Theme For Kareem

      Neal Smith  Some of My Favorite Songs Are A Shade Of Jade

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

François Joseph Gossec: Christmas Suite (1790)

Julius Fucik: Winter Storms Waltz (1906)

Maurice Ravel: Minuet on the Name 'Haydn' (1909)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Humoresque (1871)

Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace: New Year's Eve Waltz (1943)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Summertime (1935)

Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 4 (1963)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Serenade for String Trio (1797)

Gustav Holst: First Suite for Military Band: March (1909)

Alexander Reinagle: Occasional Overture (1794)

William Grant Still: Suite 'From the Black Belt' (1926)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 23 (1838)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: Ein Mädchen oder Weibchen (1791)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Romanza from Symphony No. 5 (1943)

Dave Brubeck: La Fiesta de la Posada: Lullaby (1976)

Adrian Munsey: The Distance Between (2008)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 3 (1878)

Claude Debussy: Petite Suite (1889)

Traditional: Wintertide

Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 15 in d (1770)

Myron J. Roberts: Two Settings of 'God Rest You Merry, Gentlemen' (1968)

Antonín Dvorák: Prague Waltzes (1879)

Bruce Broughton: Silverado: Overture (1985)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Suite (1904)

Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 6 'Theme & Variations' (1851)

Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 1: Simple Gifts (1950)

Ferenc Farkas: 18th Century Dances from Old Hungary (1959)

Franz Gruber: Silent Night (1818)

Mily Balakirev: Paraphrase on Glinka's 'The Lark' (1900)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Gustav Holst: In the Bleak Midwinter (1906)

John Jacob Niles: I Wonder As I Wander (1933)

Pietro Antonio Locatelli: Concerto Grosso in f 'Christmas' (1721)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Jubilate Deo (1597)

Sergei Prokofiev: Two Pushkin Waltzes (1949)

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance (1955)

Richard Strauss: Suite for 13 Wind Instruments (1884)

Daniel Pinkham: Christmas Cantata (1958)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Thirty-two Variations in c (1806)

Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1 (1860)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Edmund Walters: As Joseph was a walking (1980)

William Mathias: A Babe is Born (1971)

Edmund Walters: Ding Dong Doh (1974)

Richard Strauss: At the Beach at Sorrento from 'Aus Italien' (1886)

Traditional: Gloucestershire Wassail

Gian Carlo Menotti: Amahl and the Night Visitors: Suite (1951)

Alan Silvestri: The Polar Express: Suite (2004)

Sergei Prokofiev: Allegro from Symphony No. 5 (1944)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Robert Schumann: Novelette No. 6 (1838)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Die Forelle' (1846)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in D for Strings K 136 (1772)

Leroy Anderson: Suite of Carols for Winds (1955)

Jack Sutte: Toys’ Marches (2021)

Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes (1895)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sonata No. 18 for Piano & Violin (1778)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 54 in G (1784)

Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 3 in B-Flat (1770)

Traditional: Drive the Cold Winter Away

Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Noëls: Joseph est bien marié (1693)

Charles Gounod: Faust: Ballet Music (1869)

Michel-Richard Delalande: Symphonies of Carols (1700)

Leó Weiner: Serenade for Small Orchestra (1906)

Howard Shore: The Fellowship of the Ring: Concerning Hobbits (2001)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2: Pastorale (1879)

Gustav Mahler: Rondo from Symphony No. 5 (1902)

Julius Fucik: Florentine March (1906)

Felix Bernard: Winter Wonderland (1934)

Gail Kubik: Gerald McBoing Boing (1950)

Gioacchino Rossini: Sinfonia di Bologna (1808)

Various: 'Songs of Angels' Pt. 2 (1993)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Symphony No. 1 'Winter Dreams' (1866)

Traditional: O Come, O Come, Emmanuel

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Flowers (1892)

George Frederick Bristow: Rip Van Winkle: Overture (1855)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 73 in D 'Hunt' (1781)

Adolphe Adam: O Holy Night (1847)

Anonymous: Angelus ad virginem

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 25 (1786)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale (1888)

Claude Debussy: La boîte à joujoux (1913)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Jennifer Higdon: Dance Card (2016)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for 2 Violins (1723)

Hans Gál: Serenade for Strings (1937)

Alexander Borodin: Symphony No. 3 in a 'Unfinished' (1886)

Jack Sutte: For Dance Class (2021)

Jack Sutte: We Got the Sweets Suite (2021)

Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Overture (1893)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Epithalamion (1957)

Franz Lachner: Wind Quintet No. 2 in E-Flat (1827)

Camillo Sivori: Berceuse (1880)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Nun komm der Heiden Heiland' (1717)

Henry Purcell: The Fairy Queen: O Let me weep, forever weep (1692)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Nocturne in c-Sharp (1888)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 13 (1783)

Arcangelo Corelli: Largo pastorale from Concerto Grosso 'Christmas' (1713)

Traditional: Suo gân

Peter Tchaikovsky: Andante cantabile (1871)

Traditional: The Water is Wide

Gabriel Fauré: Nocturne No. 6 in D-Flat (1894)

Jacques Offenbach: The Tales of Hoffmann: Barcarolle (1881)
