WCLV Program Guide 12-15-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Cal Tjader Catch the Groove Take the A Train

Cal Tjader Catch the Groove In Your Own Sweet Way

Cal Tjader Catch the Groove Manha De Carnaval

Joe Pass Six-String Santa Angels We Have Heard On High/Joy To The World

TriFi A TriFi Christmas I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day

JJ Johnson/M McPartland An NPR Jazz Christmas The Christmas Song

Cal Tjader Catch the Groove Sunset Boulevard

Cal Tjader Catch the Groove Davito

Cal Tjader Catch the Groove Leyte

Stan Getz The Master Raven's Wood

David Newman Fathead Hard Times

Kenny Dorham Trompeta Toccata Nightwatch

Herlin Riley Perpetual Optimism You Don't Know What Love Is

Mollehoy/Knuffke/Anderson S Wonderful A Brother And A Sister

Ron Carter Finding The Right Notes Sweet Lorriane

Joshua Redman Beyond Belonging ( Lopsided Lullaby)

Barney Bigard/Art Hodes Bucket's Got A Hole In It Tin Roof Blues

Lia Booth Life Can Be Beautiful Don't Get Around Much Anymore

Josh Rzepka Into the Night Blues for C.T.

Clark Terry Duke With a Difference In A Mellow Tone

Thomas Clausen Back2Basics Walkin'

Marques Carroll Foundations Waltzing Out of Step

Dave Young Mantra Mantra

Ben Markey Clockwise Holy Land

Mary Stallings Feeking Good Close Your Eyes

Hjason Marshall New Beginnings Ms. Garvey Ms. Garvey!!

Bill Frisell Four Waltz For Hal Wilner

Michael Dease Reaching Out The Chameleon Eye

Clifford Lamb Blues and Hues New Yorl Blues & Hues New York

Gary Burton Face To Face Eiderdown

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Lakecia Benjamin Phoenix New Mornings

John Webber Down for the Count Big G Blues

Ray Brown Walk On Fried Pies

David Ostwald Blues in Our Heart Blues In My Heart

The Heavy Hitters Heavy Hitters Chainsaw

Karla Harris Moon To Gold Blue Skies

Gerry Mulligan Mainstream Igloo

Ike Quebec Blue and Sentimental Minor Impulse

Keystone Trio Newklear Music Kids Know

Sean Mason The Southern Suite Final Voyage

Bobby Watson Post-Motown Bop In Case You Missed It

Michelle Lordi Two Moons Sailor And The Sea

Cal Tjader Catch the Groove Love For Sale

Cal Tjader Catch the Groove Reza

Cal Tjader Catch the Groove Bags Groove

Christian Sands Christmas Stories Jingle Bells

Harry Allen Christmas In Swingtime God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen

Ambrose Akinmusire Owl Song Owl Song 2

Cliff Habin First Snowfall How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Nancy Wilson A Nancy Wilson Christmas Christmas Time is Here

Rick Gallagher Snowriding Silver Bells

Charles Brown Cool Christmas Blues Santa's Blues

Cal Tjader Catch the Groove Morning

Cal Tjader Catch the Groove O Morro Nao Tem Vez

Cal Tjader Catch the Groove Fuji

Jack McDuff Bringin' It Home The Scratch

Josh Bruneau Bright Idea Theme For Kareem

Neal Smith Some of My Favorite Songs Are A Shade Of Jade

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

François Joseph Gossec: Christmas Suite (1790)

Julius Fucik: Winter Storms Waltz (1906)

Maurice Ravel: Minuet on the Name 'Haydn' (1909)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Humoresque (1871)

Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace: New Year's Eve Waltz (1943)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Summertime (1935)

Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 4 (1963)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Serenade for String Trio (1797)

Gustav Holst: First Suite for Military Band: March (1909)

Alexander Reinagle: Occasional Overture (1794)

William Grant Still: Suite 'From the Black Belt' (1926)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 23 (1838)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: Ein Mädchen oder Weibchen (1791)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Romanza from Symphony No. 5 (1943)

Dave Brubeck: La Fiesta de la Posada: Lullaby (1976)

Adrian Munsey: The Distance Between (2008)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 3 (1878)

Claude Debussy: Petite Suite (1889)

Traditional: Wintertide

Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 15 in d (1770)

Myron J. Roberts: Two Settings of 'God Rest You Merry, Gentlemen' (1968)

Antonín Dvorák: Prague Waltzes (1879)

Bruce Broughton: Silverado: Overture (1985)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Suite (1904)

Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 6 'Theme & Variations' (1851)

Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 1: Simple Gifts (1950)

Ferenc Farkas: 18th Century Dances from Old Hungary (1959)

Franz Gruber: Silent Night (1818)

Mily Balakirev: Paraphrase on Glinka's 'The Lark' (1900)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Gustav Holst: In the Bleak Midwinter (1906)

John Jacob Niles: I Wonder As I Wander (1933)

Pietro Antonio Locatelli: Concerto Grosso in f 'Christmas' (1721)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Jubilate Deo (1597)

Sergei Prokofiev: Two Pushkin Waltzes (1949)

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance (1955)

Richard Strauss: Suite for 13 Wind Instruments (1884)

Daniel Pinkham: Christmas Cantata (1958)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Thirty-two Variations in c (1806)

Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1 (1860)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Edmund Walters: As Joseph was a walking (1980)

William Mathias: A Babe is Born (1971)

Edmund Walters: Ding Dong Doh (1974)

Richard Strauss: At the Beach at Sorrento from 'Aus Italien' (1886)

Traditional: Gloucestershire Wassail

Gian Carlo Menotti: Amahl and the Night Visitors: Suite (1951)

Alan Silvestri: The Polar Express: Suite (2004)

Sergei Prokofiev: Allegro from Symphony No. 5 (1944)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Robert Schumann: Novelette No. 6 (1838)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Die Forelle' (1846)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in D for Strings K 136 (1772)

Leroy Anderson: Suite of Carols for Winds (1955)

Jack Sutte: Toys’ Marches (2021)

Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes (1895)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sonata No. 18 for Piano & Violin (1778)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 54 in G (1784)

Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 3 in B-Flat (1770)

Traditional: Drive the Cold Winter Away

Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Noëls: Joseph est bien marié (1693)

Charles Gounod: Faust: Ballet Music (1869)

Michel-Richard Delalande: Symphonies of Carols (1700)

Leó Weiner: Serenade for Small Orchestra (1906)

Howard Shore: The Fellowship of the Ring: Concerning Hobbits (2001)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2: Pastorale (1879)

Gustav Mahler: Rondo from Symphony No. 5 (1902)

Julius Fucik: Florentine March (1906)

Felix Bernard: Winter Wonderland (1934)

Gail Kubik: Gerald McBoing Boing (1950)

Gioacchino Rossini: Sinfonia di Bologna (1808)

Various: 'Songs of Angels' Pt. 2 (1993)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Symphony No. 1 'Winter Dreams' (1866)

Traditional: O Come, O Come, Emmanuel

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Flowers (1892)

George Frederick Bristow: Rip Van Winkle: Overture (1855)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 73 in D 'Hunt' (1781)

Adolphe Adam: O Holy Night (1847)

Anonymous: Angelus ad virginem

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 25 (1786)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale (1888)

Claude Debussy: La boîte à joujoux (1913)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Jennifer Higdon: Dance Card (2016)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for 2 Violins (1723)

Hans Gál: Serenade for Strings (1937)

Alexander Borodin: Symphony No. 3 in a 'Unfinished' (1886)

Jack Sutte: For Dance Class (2021)

Jack Sutte: We Got the Sweets Suite (2021)

Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Overture (1893)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Epithalamion (1957)

Franz Lachner: Wind Quintet No. 2 in E-Flat (1827)

Camillo Sivori: Berceuse (1880)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Nun komm der Heiden Heiland' (1717)

Henry Purcell: The Fairy Queen: O Let me weep, forever weep (1692)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Nocturne in c-Sharp (1888)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 13 (1783)

Arcangelo Corelli: Largo pastorale from Concerto Grosso 'Christmas' (1713)

Traditional: Suo gân

Peter Tchaikovsky: Andante cantabile (1871)

Traditional: The Water is Wide

Gabriel Fauré: Nocturne No. 6 in D-Flat (1894)

Jacques Offenbach: The Tales of Hoffmann: Barcarolle (1881)