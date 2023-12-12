© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 12-13-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published December 12, 2023 at 6:19 PM EST

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Jessica Williams  All Alone   The Quilt

      Emmet Cohen Masters Legacy Series Vol 5   If You Could See Me Now

      Dave Bayles Live at the Uptowner    Sundogs

      Count Basie Orchestra   A very Swinging Basie Christmas     nt Basie Little Drummer Boy

      Isaiah Thompson   A Guaraldi Holiday      O Tannenbaum (O Christmas Tree)

      Flying Horse Big Band   A Message   Lester Left Town

      Helen Merrill     Helen Merrill     Born to Be Blue

      Jon-Erik Kellso   Live at the Ear Inn     I'm Coming Virginia

      Bill Cunliffe     Christmas in the Doghouse     Ding Dong Merrily On High

                  

      Tim Ray     Fire And Rain     Stolen Moments

      Technocats  The Music of Gregg Hill Inside Straight

      Pete McCann Without Question  Lost City

      Jon Menges  Spirit of Three, Spirit of Four     Tree Of Hope

      Cannonball Adderley     Somethin' Else    One For DaddyO

      Roger Kellaway    Maybeck Recital Hall    Close Your Eyes

      Stan Getz   Spring is Here    Old Devil Moon

      Jackie McLean     Destination Out   Riff Raff

                  

      T Fonnesbaek/J Kauflin  Danish Rain Windows

      Dave Holland      Points of View    Ario

      Christine Jensen  Day Moon    Balcony Rules

      Art Pepper  Among Friends     What is this thing called love

      Charles Mingus    Reincarnation of a Lovebird   Reincarnation of a love bird

      Mike Clark  Plays Herbie Hancock    Dual Force

      Robin McKelle     Impressions of Ella     Soon

      Bill Cunliffe     Border Widow's Lament   Border Widow's Lament

      Ben Wolfe   Unjust      The Corridor

      Duncan Hopkins    Who Are You Foxy Trot

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Shelly Manne      More Swinging Sounds    Pint Of Blues

      Charles Mingus    East Coasting     FiftyFirst Street Blues (Take 4)

      McCoy Tyner Reaching Fourth   Old Devil Moon

      Willis Jackson    Blue Gator  East Breeze

      Steve Turre Colors for the Masters  JoCo Blue

      Lauren Henderson  La Bruja    Viente Anos

      Jimmy Raney The Master  Lament

                  

      Jan Harbeck Variations in Blue      Third Time To Tango

      Wolfgang Muthspiel      Dance of the Elders     Dance Of The Elders

      Brad Turner The Magnificent   Virtue Signals

      Johnathan Blake   Passage     Out of Sight Out of Mind

      Sasha Dobson      Girl Talk   The Great City

      Jakob Dreyer      Songs, Hymns & Ballads Vol 2  Fat Cat

      Lee Morgan  The Procrastinator      Rio

      Pete Zimmer Dust Settles      Sweet Love Of Mine

      Ryan Kisor  One Finger Snap   Tin Tin Deo

      Albert Nichols    Albert's Back in Town   How Long Blues

                  

      Kenny Burrell     Have Yourself a Soulful Little Christmas   My Favorite Things

      Mahalia Jackson   Mahalia Sings Songs of Christmas     No Room At The Inn

      Charlie Rouse     An Uptown Christmas      We Three Kings

      Jay Hoggard Christmas Vibes All the Year   Silent Night Away in a Manger O Holy Night

      Scott Hesse Intention   All The Things You Are

      Donald Vega As I Travel Alegria

      Xaver Hellmeier   X Man in New York I Could Write A Book

      Kevin Hays  Bridges     Irah

      Al Grey     Matzoh and Grits  Exactly my Sentiments

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from String Quartet No. 8 'Razumovsky No. 2' (1806)

Stanislaw Moniuszko: The New Don Quixote: Overture (1841)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Don Quixote: Overture (1761)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1: Gagliarda (1917)

Jack Sutte: O Faithful Town’s Christmas Tree (2021)

Cole Porter: DuBarry Was a Lady: Gavotte (1939)

Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto à 6 for Trumpet & Winds (1710)

Sir William Walton: What Cheer? (1961)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Duet No. 4 (1739)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Invincible Eagle' (1901)

Johann Strauss Jr: The Gypsy Baron: Overture (1885)

Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in D 'Goldfinch' (1728)

Gilbert & Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: A British tar (1878)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Final Waltz & Apotheosis (1892)

Felix Mendelssohn: Scherzo from Octet for Strings (1825)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in e 'Fandango' (1756)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: All we like sheep (1741)

Bill Conti: Rocky: Theme (1976)

Ralph Burns: Pops on Broadway (1980)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Violin, 2 Oboes, 2 Horns & Bassoon (1720)

Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat: Miller's Dance (1919)

Florence Price: Joshua Fit the Battle of Jericho from Negro Folksongs in Counterpoint (1947)

Max Bruch: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 (1887)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 9 in E (1799)

Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Happy Ending (1949)

Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 3 'Les Préludes' (1848)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Love's Labour's Lost: Sarabande (1953)

Astor Piazzolla: Histoire du Tango: Bordel 1900 (1986)

Leroy Anderson: Bugler's Holiday (1954)

George Gershwin: An American in Paris (1928)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 7 in c-Sharp (1838)

Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite: Alla marcia (1893)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Bells: The Silver Sleigh Bells (1913)

Marin Marais: The Bells of St. Genevieve 'La Sonnerie' (1723)

Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Noëls on Instruments (1693)

Robert Schumann: Allegro in b (1831)

Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'The Hebrides' (1830)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 57 in D (1774)

Randol Alan Bass: Seasonal Sounds (1999)

Franz Schreker: Ein Tanzspiel (1908)

Johann Strauss Jr: Ritter Pázmán: Csárdás (1892)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Randol Alan Bass: The Night Before Christmas (1988)

Anonymous: The Virgin Mary had a Baby Boy

Gloria Shayne Baker: Do You Hear What I Hear? (1962)

Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau (1879)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Motet 'Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied' (1726)

C. E. F. Weyse: O Green and Shimmering Tree, Good Day (1830)

Traditional: Deck the Halls

Béla Bartók: Game of Pairs from Concerto for Orchestra (1943)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby' (1926)

Sir William Walton: Façade: Popular Song (1921)

Gustav Mahler: Finale from Symphony No. 2 'Resurrection' (1894)

Henri Büsser: Le sommeil de l'Enfant Jesus (1920)

André Jolivet: Pastorales de Noël (1943)

Luigi Boccherini: Symphony No. 5 in C (1771)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo from Manfred Symphony (1885)

Antonio Vivaldi: Trio Sonata in d 'Variations on 'La Folia' (1705)

Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Water Colors' (1869)

Franz Gruber: Silent Night (1818)

Traditional: Greensleeves

Pablo de Sarasate: Carmen Fantasy (1883)

Jack Sutte: Toys’ Marches (2021)

George Gershwin: An American in Paris (1928)

Maurice Jarre: Lawrence of Arabia: Main theme (1962)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 8: Wedding Day at Troldhaugen (1897)

Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso in g 'Christmas' (1713)

Stephen Foster: Beautiful Dreamer (1864)

Margaret Bonds: Credo: I Believe in the Prince of Peace (1960)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (1713)

Gustav Mahler: Finale from Symphony No. 2 'Resurrection' (1894)

Frederick Delius: La Quadroöne & Scherzo (1889)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Africa Fantasie (1891)

Gabriel Fauré: Pavane (1887)

Gabriel Fauré & André Messager: Souvenirs de Bayreuth (1888)

George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks: Overture (1749)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Benjamin Britten: A Ceremony of Carols (1942)

Jack Sutte: Schlittenfahrten (2021)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Trepak (2021)

Alexander Glazunov: Mazurka-Obéreque (1917)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Ottorino Respighi: Rossiniana (1925)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Nativity Play 'The First Nowell' (1958)

 

20:00 OVATIONS: Apollo’s Fire, Apollo’s Singers, Jeannette Sorrell, conductor; Josefien Stoppelenburg & Ashlee Foreman, sopranos; Jacob Perry, tenor – Splendour in London

Henry Purcell: Selections from Celebrate this Festival, Z. 321

Henry Purcell: Airs from King Arthur, or The British Worthy, Z. 628

Henry Purcell: Selections from Dido & Aeneas and Oedipus

Henry Purcell: Music for the Funeral of Queen Mary

Henry Purcell: “Come Away, Fellow Sailors” from Dido & Aeneas

George Frideric Handel: Water Music

George Frideric Handel: Zadok the Priest

 

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers.

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on Christmas Carols (1912)

William L. Dawson: Mary Had a Baby (1947)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Rockin' Jerusalem'

Anonymous: Spiritual 'My Lord, What a Morning'

Johannes Brahms: Geistliches Wiegenlied (1864)

Gustav Mahler: Songs of a Wayfarer (1884)

Traditional: Spiritual 'Mary Had a Baby'

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Felix Mendelssohn: Adagio from String Symphony No. 11 (1823)

Johann Sebastian Bach: O Sacred Head from 'St Matthew Passion' (1727)

Francis Poulenc: Salve Regina (1941)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 23 (1786)

Traditional: The Coventry Carol (1534)

Sir Edward Elgar: A Child Asleep (1909)

John Cage: In a Landscape (1948)

John Jacob Niles: I Wonder As I Wander (1933)

Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 3 'Paysage' (1851)

George Frideric Handel: Siciliana from Oboe Concerto No. 1 (1740)
