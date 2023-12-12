WCLV Program Guide 12-13-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Jessica Williams All Alone The Quilt

Emmet Cohen Masters Legacy Series Vol 5 If You Could See Me Now

Dave Bayles Live at the Uptowner Sundogs

Count Basie Orchestra A very Swinging Basie Christmas nt Basie Little Drummer Boy

Isaiah Thompson A Guaraldi Holiday O Tannenbaum (O Christmas Tree)

Flying Horse Big Band A Message Lester Left Town

Helen Merrill Helen Merrill Born to Be Blue

Jon-Erik Kellso Live at the Ear Inn I'm Coming Virginia

Bill Cunliffe Christmas in the Doghouse Ding Dong Merrily On High

Tim Ray Fire And Rain Stolen Moments

Technocats The Music of Gregg Hill Inside Straight

Pete McCann Without Question Lost City

Jon Menges Spirit of Three, Spirit of Four Tree Of Hope

Cannonball Adderley Somethin' Else One For DaddyO

Roger Kellaway Maybeck Recital Hall Close Your Eyes

Stan Getz Spring is Here Old Devil Moon

Jackie McLean Destination Out Riff Raff

T Fonnesbaek/J Kauflin Danish Rain Windows

Dave Holland Points of View Ario

Christine Jensen Day Moon Balcony Rules

Art Pepper Among Friends What is this thing called love

Charles Mingus Reincarnation of a Lovebird Reincarnation of a love bird

Mike Clark Plays Herbie Hancock Dual Force

Robin McKelle Impressions of Ella Soon

Bill Cunliffe Border Widow's Lament Border Widow's Lament

Ben Wolfe Unjust The Corridor

Duncan Hopkins Who Are You Foxy Trot

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Shelly Manne More Swinging Sounds Pint Of Blues

Charles Mingus East Coasting FiftyFirst Street Blues (Take 4)

McCoy Tyner Reaching Fourth Old Devil Moon

Willis Jackson Blue Gator East Breeze

Steve Turre Colors for the Masters JoCo Blue

Lauren Henderson La Bruja Viente Anos

Jimmy Raney The Master Lament

Jan Harbeck Variations in Blue Third Time To Tango

Wolfgang Muthspiel Dance of the Elders Dance Of The Elders

Brad Turner The Magnificent Virtue Signals

Johnathan Blake Passage Out of Sight Out of Mind

Sasha Dobson Girl Talk The Great City

Jakob Dreyer Songs, Hymns & Ballads Vol 2 Fat Cat

Lee Morgan The Procrastinator Rio

Pete Zimmer Dust Settles Sweet Love Of Mine

Ryan Kisor One Finger Snap Tin Tin Deo

Albert Nichols Albert's Back in Town How Long Blues

Kenny Burrell Have Yourself a Soulful Little Christmas My Favorite Things

Mahalia Jackson Mahalia Sings Songs of Christmas No Room At The Inn

Charlie Rouse An Uptown Christmas We Three Kings

Jay Hoggard Christmas Vibes All the Year Silent Night Away in a Manger O Holy Night

Scott Hesse Intention All The Things You Are

Donald Vega As I Travel Alegria

Xaver Hellmeier X Man in New York I Could Write A Book

Kevin Hays Bridges Irah

Al Grey Matzoh and Grits Exactly my Sentiments

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from String Quartet No. 8 'Razumovsky No. 2' (1806)

Stanislaw Moniuszko: The New Don Quixote: Overture (1841)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Don Quixote: Overture (1761)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1: Gagliarda (1917)

Jack Sutte: O Faithful Town’s Christmas Tree (2021)

Cole Porter: DuBarry Was a Lady: Gavotte (1939)

Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto à 6 for Trumpet & Winds (1710)

Sir William Walton: What Cheer? (1961)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Duet No. 4 (1739)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Invincible Eagle' (1901)

Johann Strauss Jr: The Gypsy Baron: Overture (1885)

Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in D 'Goldfinch' (1728)

Gilbert & Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: A British tar (1878)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Final Waltz & Apotheosis (1892)

Felix Mendelssohn: Scherzo from Octet for Strings (1825)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in e 'Fandango' (1756)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: All we like sheep (1741)

Bill Conti: Rocky: Theme (1976)

Ralph Burns: Pops on Broadway (1980)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Violin, 2 Oboes, 2 Horns & Bassoon (1720)

Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat: Miller's Dance (1919)

Florence Price: Joshua Fit the Battle of Jericho from Negro Folksongs in Counterpoint (1947)

Max Bruch: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 (1887)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 9 in E (1799)

Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Happy Ending (1949)

Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 3 'Les Préludes' (1848)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Love's Labour's Lost: Sarabande (1953)

Astor Piazzolla: Histoire du Tango: Bordel 1900 (1986)

Leroy Anderson: Bugler's Holiday (1954)

George Gershwin: An American in Paris (1928)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 7 in c-Sharp (1838)

Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite: Alla marcia (1893)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Bells: The Silver Sleigh Bells (1913)

Marin Marais: The Bells of St. Genevieve 'La Sonnerie' (1723)

Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Noëls on Instruments (1693)

Robert Schumann: Allegro in b (1831)

Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'The Hebrides' (1830)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 57 in D (1774)

Randol Alan Bass: Seasonal Sounds (1999)

Franz Schreker: Ein Tanzspiel (1908)

Johann Strauss Jr: Ritter Pázmán: Csárdás (1892)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Randol Alan Bass: The Night Before Christmas (1988)

Anonymous: The Virgin Mary had a Baby Boy

Gloria Shayne Baker: Do You Hear What I Hear? (1962)

Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau (1879)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Motet 'Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied' (1726)

C. E. F. Weyse: O Green and Shimmering Tree, Good Day (1830)

Traditional: Deck the Halls

Béla Bartók: Game of Pairs from Concerto for Orchestra (1943)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby' (1926)

Sir William Walton: Façade: Popular Song (1921)

Gustav Mahler: Finale from Symphony No. 2 'Resurrection' (1894)

Henri Büsser: Le sommeil de l'Enfant Jesus (1920)

André Jolivet: Pastorales de Noël (1943)

Luigi Boccherini: Symphony No. 5 in C (1771)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo from Manfred Symphony (1885)

Antonio Vivaldi: Trio Sonata in d 'Variations on 'La Folia' (1705)

Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Water Colors' (1869)

Franz Gruber: Silent Night (1818)

Traditional: Greensleeves

Pablo de Sarasate: Carmen Fantasy (1883)

Jack Sutte: Toys’ Marches (2021)

George Gershwin: An American in Paris (1928)

Maurice Jarre: Lawrence of Arabia: Main theme (1962)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 8: Wedding Day at Troldhaugen (1897)

Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso in g 'Christmas' (1713)

Stephen Foster: Beautiful Dreamer (1864)

Margaret Bonds: Credo: I Believe in the Prince of Peace (1960)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (1713)

Gustav Mahler: Finale from Symphony No. 2 'Resurrection' (1894)

Frederick Delius: La Quadroöne & Scherzo (1889)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Africa Fantasie (1891)

Gabriel Fauré: Pavane (1887)

Gabriel Fauré & André Messager: Souvenirs de Bayreuth (1888)

George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks: Overture (1749)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Benjamin Britten: A Ceremony of Carols (1942)

Jack Sutte: Schlittenfahrten (2021)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Trepak (2021)

Alexander Glazunov: Mazurka-Obéreque (1917)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Ottorino Respighi: Rossiniana (1925)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Nativity Play 'The First Nowell' (1958)

20:00 OVATIONS: Apollo’s Fire, Apollo’s Singers, Jeannette Sorrell, conductor; Josefien Stoppelenburg & Ashlee Foreman, sopranos; Jacob Perry, tenor – Splendour in London

Henry Purcell: Selections from Celebrate this Festival, Z. 321

Henry Purcell: Airs from King Arthur, or The British Worthy, Z. 628

Henry Purcell: Selections from Dido & Aeneas and Oedipus

Henry Purcell: Music for the Funeral of Queen Mary

Henry Purcell: “Come Away, Fellow Sailors” from Dido & Aeneas

George Frideric Handel: Water Music

George Frideric Handel: Zadok the Priest

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers.

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on Christmas Carols (1912)

William L. Dawson: Mary Had a Baby (1947)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Rockin' Jerusalem'

Anonymous: Spiritual 'My Lord, What a Morning'

Johannes Brahms: Geistliches Wiegenlied (1864)

Gustav Mahler: Songs of a Wayfarer (1884)

Traditional: Spiritual 'Mary Had a Baby'

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Felix Mendelssohn: Adagio from String Symphony No. 11 (1823)

Johann Sebastian Bach: O Sacred Head from 'St Matthew Passion' (1727)

Francis Poulenc: Salve Regina (1941)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 23 (1786)

Traditional: The Coventry Carol (1534)

Sir Edward Elgar: A Child Asleep (1909)

John Cage: In a Landscape (1948)

John Jacob Niles: I Wonder As I Wander (1933)

Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 3 'Paysage' (1851)

George Frideric Handel: Siciliana from Oboe Concerto No. 1 (1740)