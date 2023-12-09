© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 12-11-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published December 9, 2023 at 11:07 AM EST

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Charles Brown     Cool Christmas     Please Come Home For Christmas

      Modern Mandolin Quartet The Nutcracker Suite     Arabian Dance

      Marian McPartalnd/Russell Malone    An NPR Jazz Christmas Collection     The First Noel

      Kenny Wheeler     One of Many Old Ballad

      Art Hirahara      Echo Canyon Shura

      Josh Lawrence     And That Too      Cantus Firmus

      Pat Metheny Dream Box   Never Was Love

      Carl Allen  Testimonial The Presence Of Dr. B

      Wycliffe Gordon   Boss Bones  RecordaMe

      Kenny Davern      One Step to Chicago     Baby Won't You Please Come Home

                  

      Saltman/Knowles   Native Speaker    Native Speaker

      Jim Snidero The Music of Joe Henderson    Serenity

      Clifford Jordan   Starting Time     Mosaic

      Veronica Swift    Confessions A Little Taste

      Owen Broder       Hodges Front and Center Royal Garden Blues

      Johnny Hodges     Back to Back      Big Shoe

      Tommy Flanagan    Flanagan's Shenanigans  The Balanced Scales

      JJ Johnson  Quintergy   Blue Bossa

      Horace Silver     The Jody Grind    Blue Silver

                  

      Bill Evans  Since We Met      Time Remembered

      Ron Carter  Finding The Right Notes Flamenco Sketches

      Don Rendell/Ian Car     Shades of Blue    Shades Of Blue

      Wallace Roney     Munchin'    Smooch

      John Coltrane     Coltrane's Sound  Equinox

      Sinee Eeg   Since We Met      How Deep Is The Ocean

      Edmond Hall Petite Fleur      Petite Fleur

      Dave Douglas      In Our Lifetime   The Persistence of Memory

      Chris Glassman    Living The Dream  Animosity

                  

      Hank Mobley Soul Station      Split Feelin's

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Paul Desmond      Easy Living Bewitched

      Jeremy Pelt Close To My Heart Pioggia Di Perugia

      Chris Fagan Lost Bohemia      Subindo O Morro

      Jack Montrose     Arranged/Played/Composed      Dot's Groovy

      David Newman      Fathead     Weird Beard

      Sweets Edison     The Swinger The Very Thought of You

      Robin McKelle     Impressions of Ella     Do Nothing Til You Hear from Me

      Ron Carter  Jazz, My Romance  Airegin

      Lester Young      Complete Aladdin Recordings   Indiana

                  

      Thelonious Monk   Plays Duke Ellington    It Don't Mean A Thing

      Joe Henderson     Our Thing   Back Road

      Eunmi Lee   Introspection     Mr. Weird

      Jon-Erik Kellso   Live at the Ear Inn     No One Else But You

      Steven Bernstein  Manifestos in Henryisms Little Dipper/Dippermouth Blues

      Lezlie Harrison   Let Them Talk     Close Your Eyes

      Le Boeuf Brothers Hush  Walk Downs

      Marc Copland      Someday     Round She Goes

      Dave Douglas      Stargazer   Pug Nose

                  

      Grant Green Born To Be Blue   If I Should Lose You

      Sean Mason  The Southern Suite      Closure

      James Moody Moody and the Brass Figures   Simplicity And Beauty

      Booker Ervin      Structurally Sound      Stolen Moments

      McCoy Tyner Revelations Peresina

      John Coltrane     Ballads     I Wish I Knew

      Dave Ellis  Raven Contemplation

      John Paul McGee   A Gospeljazzical Christmas    Mary Did You Know

      Sister Rosetta Tharpe   Gospel Train      O Little Town of Bethlehem

      Michael Pagan     Keyboard Christmas       Coventry Carol

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture (1801)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 83 'Hen' (1786)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Wachet auf' (1747)

Margaret Bonds: Hold On! (1962)

Seth Markham: Home for Christmas (1970)

Igor Stravinsky: Three Dances from 'The Firebird' (1910)

Anonymous: Chacona in C from 'Flores de Música' (1709)

John Philip Sousa: March 'Manhattan Beach' (1893)

Leroy Anderson: A Christmas Festival (1950)

Francesco Durante: Concerto No. 8 for Strings 'La Pazzia' (1740)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 15 (1880)

Fritz Kreisler: Schön Rosmarin (1910)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 5 (1878)

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: March to the Scaffold (1830)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Adagio from Concierto Andaluz (1967)

Aphex Twin: Avril 14th (2001)

Alan Silvestri: The Polar Express: Suite (2004)

John Williams: Cowboys Overture (1980)

Anton Arensky: Finale from String Quartet No. 1 (1888)

Keith Emerson: Toccata from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1976)

Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Dance of the Rose Maidens (1942)

Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 3 (1963)

Nicolas Chédeville: Allegro from Flute Sonata 'Il pastor fido' (1737)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 13 in G 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (1787)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Menuet (1917)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon on the 7th tone à 8 No. 2 (1597)

Franz Schubert: The Twin Brothers: Overture (1819)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 12 'Revolutionary' (1832)

Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Delirious' (1867)

Percy Grainger: Country Gardens (1919)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Magic Fire Music (1856)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Dance of the Five Couples (1936)

Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 1 in E-Flat (1849)

Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Dream Pantomime (1893)

Gustav Holst: Choral Fantasy on Old Carols 'Christmas Day' (1910)

Sir Edward Elgar: Cello Concerto in e (1919)

Hector Berlioz: Roméo Alone & Festivities at the Capulets from 'Roméo et Juliette' (1839)

Lorenzo Zavateri: Concerto Grosso in D 'Pastoral' (1735)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from Sinfonia Concertante (1778)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Traditional: O Come, O Come, Emmanuel

John Francis Wade: O Come, All Ye Faithful (1843)

Felix Mendelssohn: Hark! The Herald Angels Sing (1840)

Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture (1880)

Hector Berlioz: L'Enfance du Christ: The Shepherds' Farewell (1854)

Ottorino Respighi: Church Windows: The Flight into Egypt (1927)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondeau from Concerto for Flute & Harp (1778)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Prélude (1905)

Gabriel Fauré: Masques et bergamasques: Pastorale (1919)

John Rutter: Five Meditations for Orchestra (1987)

Paul Hindemith: Neues vom Tage: Overture (1929)

Kurt Weill: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1933)

Richard Strauss: Dance Suite after Couperin (1923)

Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Suite (1948)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Hiawatha Overture (1901)

Antonín Dvorák: Largo from Symphony No. 9 'New World' (1893)

Traditional: God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen

Traditional: A Virgin Most Pure

Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 (1806)

Steven Amundson: Angel's Dance (1995)

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Overture & Dances (1866)

John Williams: Jurassic Park: Main Themes (1993)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Randol Alan Bass: The Night Before Christmas (1988)

Hector Berlioz: Harold in Italy: The Brigands' Orgies (1834)

Salvatore Cardillo: Core 'ngrato (1911)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 1: Chorale fantasia 'Wie schön leuchtet der Morgenstern' (1725)

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude (1862)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Ehre sei dir, Gott, gesungen (1734)

Hector Berlioz: Overture to 'Les Francs Juges' (1826)

Antonio Vivaldi: Guitar Concerto in C (1725)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air (1731)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Nun komm der Heiden Heiland' (1717)

Franz von Suppé: The Jolly Robbers: Overture (1868)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood (1838)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Battle March (1875)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2: Changing of the Guard (1875)

Carl Maria von Weber: Der Freischütz: Overture (1821)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Victor Herbert: American Fantasy (1893)

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 2 in D (1902)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Franz Schreker: Chamber Symphony (1917)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 16 (1886)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 59 in A 'Fire' (1769)

Roy Harris: Symphony No. 3 (1939)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 191: Chorus 'Gloria in excelsis Deo' (1741)

Daniel Pinkham: Christmas Cantata: Gloria (1958)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 6 'Serenata Notturna' (1776)

César Franck: Symphony in d (1888)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Festival Overture on the Danish National Anthem (1866)

George Balanchine: Valse lente (1970)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Johannes Brahms: A German Requiem: Blessed Are They That Mourn (1868)

Traditional: A la Nanita nana

John Dowland: A Fancy (1600)

Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 11 in B (1770)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Andante from String Quartet No. 3 (1804)

Percy Grainger: A Sussex Mummer's Christmas Carol (1911)

Nicolas Gombert: Ave Maria (1550)

John Ireland: The Holy Boy (1913)

Stéphan Elmas: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1887)

George Frideric Handel: Il pastor fido Suite: Musette (1734)
