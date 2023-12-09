WCLV Program Guide 12-11-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Charles Brown Cool Christmas Please Come Home For Christmas

Modern Mandolin Quartet The Nutcracker Suite Arabian Dance

Marian McPartalnd/Russell Malone An NPR Jazz Christmas Collection The First Noel

Kenny Wheeler One of Many Old Ballad

Art Hirahara Echo Canyon Shura

Josh Lawrence And That Too Cantus Firmus

Pat Metheny Dream Box Never Was Love

Carl Allen Testimonial The Presence Of Dr. B

Wycliffe Gordon Boss Bones RecordaMe

Kenny Davern One Step to Chicago Baby Won't You Please Come Home

Saltman/Knowles Native Speaker Native Speaker

Jim Snidero The Music of Joe Henderson Serenity

Clifford Jordan Starting Time Mosaic

Veronica Swift Confessions A Little Taste

Owen Broder Hodges Front and Center Royal Garden Blues

Johnny Hodges Back to Back Big Shoe

Tommy Flanagan Flanagan's Shenanigans The Balanced Scales

JJ Johnson Quintergy Blue Bossa

Horace Silver The Jody Grind Blue Silver

Bill Evans Since We Met Time Remembered

Ron Carter Finding The Right Notes Flamenco Sketches

Don Rendell/Ian Car Shades of Blue Shades Of Blue

Wallace Roney Munchin' Smooch

John Coltrane Coltrane's Sound Equinox

Sinee Eeg Since We Met How Deep Is The Ocean

Edmond Hall Petite Fleur Petite Fleur

Dave Douglas In Our Lifetime The Persistence of Memory

Chris Glassman Living The Dream Animosity

Hank Mobley Soul Station Split Feelin's

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Paul Desmond Easy Living Bewitched

Jeremy Pelt Close To My Heart Pioggia Di Perugia

Chris Fagan Lost Bohemia Subindo O Morro

Jack Montrose Arranged/Played/Composed Dot's Groovy

David Newman Fathead Weird Beard

Sweets Edison The Swinger The Very Thought of You

Robin McKelle Impressions of Ella Do Nothing Til You Hear from Me

Ron Carter Jazz, My Romance Airegin

Lester Young Complete Aladdin Recordings Indiana

Thelonious Monk Plays Duke Ellington It Don't Mean A Thing

Joe Henderson Our Thing Back Road

Eunmi Lee Introspection Mr. Weird

Jon-Erik Kellso Live at the Ear Inn No One Else But You

Steven Bernstein Manifestos in Henryisms Little Dipper/Dippermouth Blues

Lezlie Harrison Let Them Talk Close Your Eyes

Le Boeuf Brothers Hush Walk Downs

Marc Copland Someday Round She Goes

Dave Douglas Stargazer Pug Nose

Grant Green Born To Be Blue If I Should Lose You

Sean Mason The Southern Suite Closure

James Moody Moody and the Brass Figures Simplicity And Beauty

Booker Ervin Structurally Sound Stolen Moments

McCoy Tyner Revelations Peresina

John Coltrane Ballads I Wish I Knew

Dave Ellis Raven Contemplation

John Paul McGee A Gospeljazzical Christmas Mary Did You Know

Sister Rosetta Tharpe Gospel Train O Little Town of Bethlehem

Michael Pagan Keyboard Christmas Coventry Carol

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture (1801)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 83 'Hen' (1786)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Wachet auf' (1747)

Margaret Bonds: Hold On! (1962)

Seth Markham: Home for Christmas (1970)

Igor Stravinsky: Three Dances from 'The Firebird' (1910)

Anonymous: Chacona in C from 'Flores de Música' (1709)

John Philip Sousa: March 'Manhattan Beach' (1893)

Leroy Anderson: A Christmas Festival (1950)

Francesco Durante: Concerto No. 8 for Strings 'La Pazzia' (1740)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 15 (1880)

Fritz Kreisler: Schön Rosmarin (1910)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 5 (1878)

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: March to the Scaffold (1830)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Adagio from Concierto Andaluz (1967)

Aphex Twin: Avril 14th (2001)

Alan Silvestri: The Polar Express: Suite (2004)

John Williams: Cowboys Overture (1980)

Anton Arensky: Finale from String Quartet No. 1 (1888)

Keith Emerson: Toccata from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1976)

Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Dance of the Rose Maidens (1942)

Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 3 (1963)

Nicolas Chédeville: Allegro from Flute Sonata 'Il pastor fido' (1737)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 13 in G 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (1787)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Menuet (1917)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon on the 7th tone à 8 No. 2 (1597)

Franz Schubert: The Twin Brothers: Overture (1819)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 12 'Revolutionary' (1832)

Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Delirious' (1867)

Percy Grainger: Country Gardens (1919)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Magic Fire Music (1856)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Dance of the Five Couples (1936)

Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 1 in E-Flat (1849)

Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Dream Pantomime (1893)

Gustav Holst: Choral Fantasy on Old Carols 'Christmas Day' (1910)

Sir Edward Elgar: Cello Concerto in e (1919)

Hector Berlioz: Roméo Alone & Festivities at the Capulets from 'Roméo et Juliette' (1839)

Lorenzo Zavateri: Concerto Grosso in D 'Pastoral' (1735)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from Sinfonia Concertante (1778)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Traditional: O Come, O Come, Emmanuel

John Francis Wade: O Come, All Ye Faithful (1843)

Felix Mendelssohn: Hark! The Herald Angels Sing (1840)

Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture (1880)

Hector Berlioz: L'Enfance du Christ: The Shepherds' Farewell (1854)

Ottorino Respighi: Church Windows: The Flight into Egypt (1927)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondeau from Concerto for Flute & Harp (1778)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Prélude (1905)

Gabriel Fauré: Masques et bergamasques: Pastorale (1919)

John Rutter: Five Meditations for Orchestra (1987)

Paul Hindemith: Neues vom Tage: Overture (1929)

Kurt Weill: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1933)

Richard Strauss: Dance Suite after Couperin (1923)

Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Suite (1948)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Hiawatha Overture (1901)

Antonín Dvorák: Largo from Symphony No. 9 'New World' (1893)

Traditional: God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen

Traditional: A Virgin Most Pure

Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 (1806)

Steven Amundson: Angel's Dance (1995)

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Overture & Dances (1866)

John Williams: Jurassic Park: Main Themes (1993)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Randol Alan Bass: The Night Before Christmas (1988)

Hector Berlioz: Harold in Italy: The Brigands' Orgies (1834)

Salvatore Cardillo: Core 'ngrato (1911)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 1: Chorale fantasia 'Wie schön leuchtet der Morgenstern' (1725)

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude (1862)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Ehre sei dir, Gott, gesungen (1734)

Hector Berlioz: Overture to 'Les Francs Juges' (1826)

Antonio Vivaldi: Guitar Concerto in C (1725)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air (1731)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Nun komm der Heiden Heiland' (1717)

Franz von Suppé: The Jolly Robbers: Overture (1868)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood (1838)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Battle March (1875)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2: Changing of the Guard (1875)

Carl Maria von Weber: Der Freischütz: Overture (1821)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Victor Herbert: American Fantasy (1893)

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 2 in D (1902)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Franz Schreker: Chamber Symphony (1917)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 16 (1886)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 59 in A 'Fire' (1769)

Roy Harris: Symphony No. 3 (1939)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 191: Chorus 'Gloria in excelsis Deo' (1741)

Daniel Pinkham: Christmas Cantata: Gloria (1958)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 6 'Serenata Notturna' (1776)

César Franck: Symphony in d (1888)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Festival Overture on the Danish National Anthem (1866)

George Balanchine: Valse lente (1970)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Johannes Brahms: A German Requiem: Blessed Are They That Mourn (1868)

Traditional: A la Nanita nana

John Dowland: A Fancy (1600)

Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 11 in B (1770)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Andante from String Quartet No. 3 (1804)

Percy Grainger: A Sussex Mummer's Christmas Carol (1911)

Nicolas Gombert: Ave Maria (1550)

John Ireland: The Holy Boy (1913)

Stéphan Elmas: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1887)

George Frideric Handel: Il pastor fido Suite: Musette (1734)