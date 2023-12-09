WCLV Program Guide 12-10-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Jimmy Smith, Christmas Cookin’, God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen

Heavyhitters, The Heavyhitters, Chainsaw

Jeremy Pelt, The Art of Intimacy 2, Blues in Sophistication

Bernie Senensky, Moment to Moment, Stand Pat

Gregory Porter, Christmas Wish, Christmas Waltz

Lafayette Harris, Swingin’ Up in Harlem, Living for the City

Miles Davis, Kind of Blue, All Blues

Ramsey Lewis, Sound of Christmas, Merry Christmas Baby

Gregory Tardy, In His Timing, The Roman Road

Willie Morris, Conversation Starter, Keep Talking

Darrell Grant, Our Mr. Jackson, Bags’ Groove

Modern Jazz Quartet, 40, Rockin’ in Rhythm

Oscar Peterson – Milt Jackson, Very Tall, Reunion Blues

Milt Jackson – J. J. Johnson, Milt Jackson – Jay Jay Johnson, Jay Jay's Blues

Stan Getz – J. J. Johnson, At the Opera House, Blues in the Closet

Oscar Peterson, Con Alma, I Could Write a Book

John Coltrane, My Favorite Things, My Favorite Things

Thelonious Monk – John Coltrane, At Carnegie Hall, Sweet and Lovely

Thelonious Monk, Monk, Monk’s Dream

Tim Ray, Fire and Rain, Bye-Ya

Nick Maclean, Convergence, Dolphin Dance

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Fred Hersch, Drew Gress, Tom Rainey Dancing in the Dark Secret Love

Wayne Shorter, Danilo Perez, John Patitucci, Brian Blade Alegria Sacajewea

Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Live at MCG Like a Lover

Philip Catherine, Jim Beard, Alfonso Johnson, Rodney Holmes Guitar Groove Guitar Groove

Chet Baker, Philip Catherine, Jean-Louis Rassinfosse Chet's Choice My Foolish Heart

Wayne Shorter, Danilo Perez, John Patitucci, Brian Blade Alegria Interlude

Wes Montgomery, Studio Orchestra A Day in the Life Eleanor Rigby

Ron Carter, Houston Person Now's the Time Quiet Nights

Cyrus Chestnut, Lewis Nash, Christian McBride Soul Food Minor Funk

Cyrus Chestnut, Lewis Nash, Christian McBride, Gary Bartz Soul Food Goodnight

Cyrus Chestnut Soul Food Swing Low, Sweet Chariot

Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common Lined With a Groove

Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Bobby Durham The Legendary Oscar Peterson Trio Live at the Blue Note I Remember You/A Child Is Born/Tenderly

Nicholas Payton, Jesse Davis, Tim Warfield, Anthony Wonsey, Reuben Rogers, Adonis Rose Gumbo Nouveau St. James Infirmary

Marian McPartland Twilight World Blackberry Winter

Chick Corea, Gary Burton, Pat Metheny, Roy Haynes, Dave Holland Like Minds Futures

George Benson, Studio Orchestra The Other Side of Abbey Road Oh! Darling

Lalo Schifrin, Studio Orchestra Music from the Motion Picture "Bullitt" Bullitt Main Title

Shirley Scott, Arthur Harper, Mickey Roker Great Scott! I Could Have Told You

George Benson, Studio Orchestra The Other Side of Abbey Road Come Together

Lynne Arriale, Scott Colley, Steve Davis Melody Dance

Emily Remler, Hank Jones, Bob Maize, Jake Hanna Emily Remler Retrospective, volume 1 In a Sentimental Mood

Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common I Just Can't Fool Myself

Hank Jones, Elvin Jones, Richard Davis The Great Jazz Trio: Autumn Leaves Caravan

Joey DeFrancesco, Paul Bollenback, Houston Person, Byron Landham All About My Girl Grilled Cheese and Bacon

Andy Bey, Vito Lesczak, Peter Washington Ain't Necessarily So All the Things You Are

June Christy, Studio Orchestra The Best of June Christy, the Jazz Sessions It Don't Mean a Thing

Herb Ellis, Joe Pass, Ray Brown, Jake Hanna Seven, Come Eleven Perdido

Phil Woods, Harry Leahey, Mike Melilo, Bill Goodwin, Steven Gilmore, Alyrio Lima Live Rain Danse

Phil Woods, Harry Leahey, Mike Melilo, Bill Goodwin, Steven Gilmore, Alyrio Lima Live A Sleepin' Bee

Nancy Wilson, Cannonball Adderley, Sam Jones, Joe Zawinul, Louis Hayes, Nat Adderley Nancy Wilson & Cannonball Adderley A Sleepin' Bee

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Michael Praetorius: Lo, how a rose e'er blooming (1609)

Claudio Monteverdi: Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Magnificat (1610)

Alonso Lobo: Missa 'Beata Dei genetrix Maria' (1602)

George Frideric Handel: Il pastor fido Suite: Musette (1734)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Holiday Pipes - Diverse and diverting seasonal selections, including engaging live concert improvisations Soloist John Schwandt, of the American Organ Academy, created on-the-spot improvisations for a live audience at the Basilica of St. John the Baptist in Canton, OH. In the Basilica’s balcony is a 74-rank instrument completed in 2004 by Charles Kegg Pipe Organ Builders of Hartville, Ohio. Michael Barone was ‘moderator’ for the event, selecting themes from an envelope of possibilities and combining them in unusual groups to challenge Schwandt’s creative ability to make coherent music in the spur of the moment. Themes on which the improvisations are based include Angels we have heard on high, Es ist ein Ros entsprungen, O little town of Bethlehem, In dulci jubilo, Divinum mysterium and Joy to the world. Andre Servais served as audio documentarian (r. December 2, 2022).

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Advent 2, Prophets and Prophecy - On this edition of With Heart and Voice, we’ll listen to choral and organ music of prophecy, both from the Old Testament prophets, and from the New Testament story of John the Baptist. Lovely music from a variety of sources

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Part 2 (1734)

Hieronymus Praetorius: Magnificat quarti toni (1622)

José de Nebra: Five Seguidillas & Canción (1750)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

John Rutter: Donkey Carol (1975)

John Rutter: Shepherd's Pipe Carol (1966)

César Franck: Symphonic Variations (1885)

Patric Standford: A Christmas Carol Symphony (1978)

George W. Chadwick: Symphony No. 2 in B-Flat (1885)

Benjamin Britten: A Ceremony of Carols (1942)

Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Ritual Fire Dance (1915)

Traditional: My Dancing Day

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Edvard Grieg arr. M. Jense: Holberg Suite, Op. 40 Movement 5: Rigaudon Signum Saxophone Quartet

Edvard Grieg: Violin Sonata in C Minor No. 3, Op. 45 Alexander Sitkovetsky, violin; Wu Qian, piano String Theory @HOME (virtual event), Online

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Jonathan Jager calling from Los Angeles, CA

Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Trio No. 2 Op. 66: Movement 2 Scherzo Trio Gaspard

Peter Aston: Deck the Hall Judy Mason, piano; Spivey Hall Children's Choir; Martha Shaw, conductor Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA

Nathan Hofheins: Christmas Fanfare Brigham Young University Philharmonic Orchestra; Kory Katseanes, conductor de Jong Concert Hall, Harris Fine Arts Center, Provo, UT

Traditional, arr. Joey Hoelscher: Still, Still, Still Brigham Young University Singers; Ronald Staheli, conductor de Jong Concert Hall, Harris Fine Arts Center, Provo, UT

Alberto Ginastera: Piano Sonata No. 1 Movement 1 Allegro Marcato Gabriela Montero, piano

Igor Stravinsky: Piano Sonata, K.043, the "1924" Sonata Gabriela Montero, piano Gabriela Montero at Prager, Prager Family Center for the Arts, Easton, MD

Gabriela Montero: Piano Concerto No. 1 "Latin Concerto" Movement 1 Mambo Gabriela Montero, piano; Orchestra of the Americas; Carlos Miguel Prieto, conductor

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite No. 2 for two pianos in C Major, Op. 17 Movements 1-2 Martha Argerich, piano; Gabriela Montero, piano

Gabriela Montero: Left Hand Improvisation, from "Take 1, 20 Reflections on the Americas" Gabriela Montero, piano Video

14:00 MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY with Lori Skelton – Yaniv Dinur, conductor; Joyce Yang, piano

Antonin Dvorak: In Nature's Realm Op 91

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 24 in c K 492

Peter Tchaikovsky: May from the Seasons Op 37a (encore)

Witold Lutoslawski: Concerto for Orchestra

Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 8 in G Op 88 (excerpt)—Zdenek Macal, conductor

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Simon Keenlyside, baritone – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 10/12/23.

Gustav Mahler: Frühlingsmorgen from Lieder und Gesänge aus der Jugendzeit

Gustav Mahler: Ablösung im Sommer from Des Knaben Wunderhorn

Gustav Mahler: Revelge from Des Knaben Wunderhorn

Gustav Mahler: Urlicht from Des Knaben Wunderhorn

Gustav Mahler: Rheinlegendchen from Des Knaben Wunderhorn

Gustav Mahler: Hans und Grethe from Lieder und Gesänge aus der Jugendzeit

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 7 in E minor

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded December 2021 - On From the Top’s annual Where Are They Now show this week, host Peter Dugan meets up with alumni of the program to discover the exciting creative projects they’re doing now that they’re in their 20s. A cellist alum who’s now a member of a major orchestra performs the music of film composer, Bernard Hermann, an alum pianist with over 300 thousand YouTube followers performs a delicate piece by Clara Schumann and we revisit with a violinist alum who’s now touring the world as a soloist

Randall Goosby, violin originally from Virginia Beach, VA. performs Suite for Violin and Piano, Mvt I “African Dancer”by William Grant Still with Zhu Wang, piano

Haruno Sato, violin originally from Cleveland, Ohio as a member of the Zora Quartet performs String Quartet in B-flat, K589, Mvt 1 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Other members of the quartet include Dechopol Kowintaweewat violin, Julian Sawhill, viola and Zizai Ning, cello

Tiffany Poon, piano originally from Hong Kong performs Mazurka Opus 6 No. 3 by Clara Schumann

Nathan Chan, cello originally from Hillsborough, CA. as a member of a clarinet formed at the Marlboro Music Festival performs Souvenirs de Voyage for Clarinet Quintet, Mvt III by Bernard Hermann. The quintet also features Anthony McGill, clarinet, Emilie Anne Gendron and Hye Jin Kim, violins and Zhanbo Zheng, viola

Derek Wang, piano originally from Needham, MA and Sophia Stoyanovich, violin originally from Bainbridge Island, WA. perform Road Movies, Mvt 1 “Relaxed Groove” by John Adams

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Edvard Grieg: Norwegian Dances (1881)

Louise Farrenc: Symphony No. 2 in D (1846)

20:00 SPECIAL Candles Burning Brightly with Mindy Ratner

A delightful hour for everyone to celebrate the Jewish Festival of Lights! Lots of music from Jewish communities around the world, plus a hilarious lesson on how to prepare a classic Chanukah dish, and a timeless and touching holiday story that brings light into every home.

Featured Performers: Yales Strom’s Broken Consort, Musicians of the New England Conservatory, Actor Theodore Bikel, Divahn, Essential Voices USA, Voice of the Turtle, Western Wind Vocal Ensemble, Zamir Chorale of Boston

Traditional Sephardic: La Fiesta de la Hanukia (Ladino) – Yale Strom’s Broken Consort; Elizabeth Schwartz, vocals

Traditional: Blessing Melody – Andrea Stern, harp; recorded at Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio at American Public Media, July 2014

Traditional (arr. Ellstein; choral arr. Jacobson, orch. Gelber): Candle Blessings (Hebrew) – Cantor Morton Shames, Aram Demirjian, vocals; New England Conservatory Chorus and Orchestra/Tamara Brooks, conductor

Shelley Olson: A Chanukah Cantata: Blessing – Rosemary Quinn-Milch, cello; Deborah Scholem, violin

Theodore Bikel reads “The Lost Menorah” by Howard Schwartz from Adam’s Soul: The Collected Tales of Howard Schwartz (published 1992 by Jason Aronson; now out of print); used with the kind permission of the author

Scott Robinson: Great is the Miracle: Mi Ze Hidlik (excerpt) – Eaken Piano Trio

Judith Clurman and David Chase: Eight Days of Lights (Hebrew/English) – Essential Voices USA; Judith Clurman, conductor James Cunningham, piano

Chaim Parchi (arr. Jacobson): Aleh Neri (Hebrew) – Chaim Parchi, soloist; Zamir Chorale of Boston; Joshua Jacobson, conductor

Traditional (arr Clurman, Hochman): Songs of Freedom: Likhvod HaChanukah (English) – Rob Raines, soloist; Essential Voices USA Chorus and Ensemble; Judith Clurman, conductor

Flory Jagoda: Ocho Candelikas (Ladino) – Rebecca Shrimpton and Marissa Steingold, vocals; New England Conservatory Jewish Music Ensemble; Hankus Netsky, conductor

Traditional Sephardic: Azeremos una Merenda (Ladino) – Derek Burrows, vocals; Voice of the Turtle

Chasia Segal: Latke Cooking Demonstration

Judith Shatin: Nun, Gimel, Hei, Shin (Hebrew) – New London Children’s Choir; Ronald Corp, conductor

Folk Song (arr M Helfman): S’vivon (Hebrew/English) – Western Wind Vocal Ensemble

Avrom Goldfaden (arr EZ Levine): Drey Zikh, Dreydele (Yiddish/English) – Western Wind Vocal Ensemble

Traditional (arr A Binder): Maoz Tzur (Hebrew) – Zamir Chorale of Boston; Joshua Jacobson, conductor

Italian chant: Maoz Tzur (Hebrew) – Zamir Chorale of Boston; Joshua Jacobson, conductor

Hugo Chaim Adler: Maoz Tzur (By the Waters) (Hebrew) – Zamir Chorale of Boston; Joshua Jacobson, conductor

Traditional/David Bouzaglo: Am Ne’Emanay (Hebrew) – Galeet Dardashti, vocals; Divahn

Traditional Sephardic: Psalm 30 (instrumental/excerpt) – Western Wind Ensemble

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Frank Wiley: Rituals of Earth and Fire (1999) Jameson Cooper, violin

Dolores White: Episodes for String Trio (2001) Melissa Chung, violin; Joanna Patterson, viola; Peter Opie, cello

Donald Erb: Solstice (1988) Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London, cond.

Margaret Brouwer: Remembrances (1996) Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Gerard Schwarz, cond.

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Remarks from - Eric Fingerhut (President of Jewish Federations of North America)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Ernest Bloch: Abodah (1929)

Traditional: O Come, O Come, Emmanuel

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Andante from Cello Sonata (1901)

Claude Debussy: Andantino from String Quartet (1893)

Sir Thomas Beecham: The Faithful Shepherd Suite: Pastorale (1932)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Laudate Dominum (1780)

Federico Mompou: Charmes (1921)

Leopold Stokowski: Traditional Slavic Christmas Music (1933)

Robert Moran: Trinity Requiem: In Paradisum (2011)

King Henry VIII: Green grow'th the Holly (1520)