WCLV Program Guide 12-09-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA
Artist-Album-Track
Bill Evans, Alone, Midnight Mood
Cecilia Smith, Miss D. D. (version 2), Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project. Vol 1
Walter Smith III, Return to Casual, Contra
Gregory Tardy, In His Timing, The Sign of Jonah
Tony Scott, The Old Lion Roars, Round Midnight
Gregory Porter, Christmas Wish, Christmas Wish
Jay Hoggard, Retro Focus, Soular Power
Miki Yamanka, Shades of Rainbow, Oatmeal
Brad Turner, The Magnificent, The Magnificent
Thad Jones, The Magnificent Thad Jones, Billie Doo
Cory Weeds, Home Cookin’, Metamorphosis
Horace Silver, Six Pieces of Silver, Senor Blues
Carla Bley, Carla’s Christmas Carols, God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen (Parts 1 and 2)
Kevin Hays, Bridges, Butterfly
Jeb Patton, Preludes, Prelude to a Kiss
Paul Ferguson, Big Band Christmas, Little Drummer Boy
Buselli – Wallarab, Carol of the Bells, Jingle Bells
Buselli – Wallarab, Gennet Suite, River Boat Shuffle 1 and 2
Jiggs Whigham – Gene Bertoncini, The Heart and Soul of Hoagy Carmichael, Skylark
Gil Evans, New Bottlle, Old Wine, Struttin’ With Some Barbecue
Cannonball Adderley, Paris, 1960, Jeannine
Rodney Whitaker, Oasis, Betty’s Tune
03:00 JAZZ NETWORK
Artist-Album-Track
Alan Pasqua, Peter Erskine, Darek Oles My New Old Friend Wichita Lineman
Lea DeLaria, Larry Grenadier, Gregory Hutchison, Larry Goldings Play It Cool The Ballad of Sweeney Todd
Kenny Burrell, Grover Washington, Reggie Workman, Grady Tate Blue Gershwin Summertime
McCoy Tyner Blue Gershwin Someone to Watch Over Me
John Coltrane, McCoy Tyner, Jimmy Garrison, Elvin Jones Ballads All Or Nothing At All
McCoy Tyner, George Mraz, Al Foster McCoy Tyner Plays John Coltrane Naima
Pat Metheny, Larry Grenadier, Bill Stewart Trio 99 - 00 Giant Steps
Pat Metheny, Larry Grenadier, Bill Stewart Trio 99 - 00 Go Get It
Mulgrew Miller, Terri Lyne Carringtonm Charnett Moffett Landmarks Sublimity
Mulgrew Miller Landmarks My Man's Gone Now
Renee Rosnes, Christian McBride, David Gilmore, Laura Seaton, Zakir Hussain Empress Afternoon Empress Afternoon
Karrin Allyson, Bob Sheppard, Rod Fleeman, Ed Howard, Matt Wilson Round Midnight The Shadow of Your Smile
Jimmy McGriff, Bernard Purdie, Mel Brown, David Newman, Red Holloway The Dream Team Don't Blame Me
Keith Jarrett, Gary Peacock, Jack DeJohnette Standards in Norway All Of You
Toots Thielemans, Christian McBride, John Scofield, Troy Davis, Mike Mainieri East Coast/West Coast Con Alma
Joshua Redman, Brian Blade, Peter Martin, Christopher Thomas Spirit of the Moment St. Thomas
Astrud Gilberto, Stan Getz, Gary Burton, Gene Cherico, Joe Hunt Getz Au Go Go One Note Samba
Anita O'Day, Billy May, Studio Orchestra Anita O'Day Swings Cole Porter You'd Be So Nice to Come Home To
Joe Pass Unforgettable Round Midnight
Karrin Allyson, Bob Sheppard, Rod Fleeman, Ed Howard, Matt Wilson Round Midnight Round Midnight
Phil Woods, Bill Charlap, Bill Goodwin, Steve Gilmore, Brian Lynch This is How I Feel About Quincy The Midnight Sun Will Never Set
Oscar Peterson, Dizzy Gillespie Oscar Peterson & Dizzy Gillespie Blues for Bird
Wes Montgomery, Grady Tate, Ray Barretto, Ron Carter Tequila What the World Needs Now Is Love
Milt Jackson, Studio Orchestra Sunflower For Someone I Love
Shirley Horn, Buck Hill, Charles Ables, Steve Williams The Main Ingredient Keepin' Out of Mischief Now
Herbie Hancock, Freddie Hubbard, Dexter Gordon, Butch Warren, Billy Higgins Takin' Off Alone and I
Earl Klugh Solo Guitar It's Only a Paper Moon
Greg Gisbert, Ron Miles, John Gunther, Peter Sommer, Gary Smulyan, Alex Heitlinger, Mike Abbott, Jeff Jenkins, Mark Simon, Paul Romaine, Manavihare Fiaindratovo Unfailing Kindness A Change for the Better
Greg Gisbert, Ron Miles, John Gunther, Peter Sommer, Gary Smulyan, Alex Heitlinger, Mike Abbott, Jeff Jenkins, Mark Simon, Paul Romaine, Manavihare Fiaindratovo, Jeremy Ragsdale Unfailing Kindness Another Day
Art Tatum Solo Masterpieces, volume 2 I'll See You In My Dreams
06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.
Tomás de Torrejón y Velasco Missa Octavo Tono Florilegium; Arakaendar Bolivia Choir Ashley Solomon
Francois Boieldieu Harp Concerto in C Nicanor Zabeleta, harp; Radio Symphony Orchestra Berlin Ernst Märzendorfer
Anonymous 15th c. Spanish "Que bonito Nino chiquito!; Angeles del zielo" The Rose Ensemble Jordan Sramek
Traditional 16th century Catalán "Fum, Fum, Fum" Orfeo-Catala Josep Vila
Traditional 17th century Catalán "El Desembre Congelat" Orfeo-Catala Josep Vila
Jorge Liderman Aires de Sefarad (Selections) Beth Ilana Schneider, Violin; Matthew Gould, Guitar Duo 46
Gabriela Montero Improvisation on Handel's Hallelujah Gabriela Montero, piano
Gabriela Montero Improvisation on Vivaldi's Winter Gabriela Montero, piano
07:08:10 Gabriela Montero Improvisation on Pachelbel's Canon Gabriela Montero, piano EMI Classics 00234 "Gabriela Montero - Baroque"
Traditional Spanish "A La Nanita Nana" Robert DeCormier Singers & Ensemble Robert DeCormier
Traditional Basque Gabriel's Message Mark Small, Robert Torres, guitars
Traditional Catalan "El Noi de la Mare" (The Son of the Virgin) Kathleen Battle, soprano; Christopher Parkening, guitar
Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker Suite, Op. 71a Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Enrique Bátiz
Franz Gruber "Silent Night" José Carreras, Plácido Domingo, Luciano Pavarotti, tenors; Vienna Symphony Steven Mercurio
José Feliciano "Feliz Navidad" José Carreras, Plácido Domingo, Luciano Pavarotti, tenors; Vienna Symphony; Gumpold Church Choir Steven Mercurio
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Edvard Grieg arr. M. Jense: Holberg Suite, Op. 40 Movement 5: Rigaudon Signum Saxophone Quartet
Edvard Grieg: Violin Sonata in C Minor No. 3, Op. 45 Alexander Sitkovetsky, violin; Wu Qian, piano String Theory @HOME (virtual event), Online
Piano Puzzler Contestant: Jonathan Jager calling from Los Angeles, CA
Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Trio No. 2 Op. 66: Movement 2 Scherzo Trio Gaspard
Peter Aston: Deck the Hall Judy Mason, piano; Spivey Hall Children's Choir; Martha Shaw, conductor Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 01:48
Nathan Hofheins: Christmas Fanfare Brigham Young University Philharmonic Orchestra; Kory Katseanes, conductor de Jong Concert Hall, Harris Fine Arts Center, Provo, UT
Traditional, arr. Joey Hoelscher: Still, Still, Still Brigham Young University Singers; Ronald Staheli, conductor de Jong Concert Hall, Harris Fine Arts Center, Provo, UT
Alberto Ginastera: Piano Sonata No. 1 Movement 1 Allegro Marcato Gabriela Montero, piano
Igor Stravinsky: Piano Sonata, K.043, the "1924" Sonata Gabriela Montero, piano Gabriela Montero at Prager, Prager Family Center for the Arts, Easton, MD
Gabriela Montero: Piano Concerto No. 1 "Latin Concerto" Movement 1 Mambo Gabriela Montero, piano; Orchestra of the Americas; Carlos Miguel Prieto, conductor
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite No. 2 for two pianos in C Major, Op. 17 Movements 1-2 Martha Argerich, piano; Gabriela Montero, piano
Gabriela Montero: Left Hand Improvisation, from "Take 1, 20 Reflections on the Americas" Gabriela Montero, piano
10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber
Pietro A. Yon: Gesu Bambino (1917)
Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Menuet (1917)
Ferde Grofé: Mississippi Suite: Mardi Gras (1926)
Richard Rodgers: Oklahoma: Main Title (1955)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro con brio from Symphony No. 5 (1808)
11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND
Charlie Chaplin: Modern Times: Smile (1936)
Michel-Richard Delalande: Symphonies of Carols (1700)
Florence Price: Juba Dance from Symphony No. 4 (1945)
Duke Ellington: Do Nothin' Till You Hear from Me (1943)
Elmer Bernstein: The Ten Commandments: Suite (1955)
12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded December 2021 - On From the Top’s annual Where Are They Now show this week, host Peter Dugan meets up with alumni of the program to discover the exciting creative projects they’re doing now that they’re in their 20s. A cellist alum who’s now a member of a major orchestra performs the music of film composer, Bernard Hermann, an alum pianist with over 300 thousand YouTube followers performs a delicate piece by Clara Schumann and we revisit with a violinist alum who’s now touring the world as a soloist
Randall Goosby, violin originally from Virginia Beach, VA. performs Suite for Violin and Piano, Mvt I “African Dancer”by William Grant Still with Zhu Wang, piano
Haruno Sato, violin originally from Cleveland, Ohio as a member of the Zora Quartet performs String Quartet in B-flat, K589, Mvt 1 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Other members of the quartet include Dechopol Kowintaweewat violin, Julian Sawhill, viola and Zizai Ning, cello
Tiffany Poon, piano originally from Hong Kong performs Mazurka Opus 6 No. 3 by Clara Schumann
Nathan Chan, cello originally from Hillsborough, CA. as a member of a clarinet formed at the Marlboro Music Festival performs Souvenirs de Voyage for Clarinet Quintet, Mvt III by Bernard Hermann. The quintet also features Anthony McGill, clarinet, Emilie Anne Gendron and Hye Jin Kim, violins and Zhanbo Zheng, viola
Derek Wang, piano originally from Needham, MA and Sophia Stoyanovich, violin originally from Bainbridge Island, WA. perform Road Movies, Mvt 1 “Relaxed Groove” by John Adams
13:00 ROBERT K. JOHNSON FOUNDATIONMETROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder
The Metropolitan Opera kicks off its 2023-24 season of Saturday matinee broadcasts with the network premiere of an enchanting opera about a fateful journey down the Amazon: Florencia en el Amazonas – by Mexican composer Daniel Catán. It stars soprano Ailyn Pérez as Florencia, a diva who embarks on a quest for her lost love. The cast also features Gabriella Reyes, Mario Chang, Mattia Olivieri, and Nancy Fabiola Herrera. Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin leads the Met Orchestra and Chorus in the opera’s lush, stunning score.
15:35 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey
Richard Strauss: Salome: Dance of the Seven Veils (1905)
Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'The Hebrides' (1830)
Maurice Ravel: Piano Trio (1914)
Emile Waldteufel: Waltz 'The Skaters' (1882)
Emile Waldteufel: Waltz after Chabrier's 'España' (1886)
Vasily Kalinnikov: The Cedar and the Palm (1901)
17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Delerue for Truffaut
Georges Delerue: Day for Night: Chorale—London Sinfonietta/Hugh Wolff
Georges Delerue: Shoot the Piano Player: Suite—London Sinfonietta/Wolff
Georges Delerue: Two English Girls: Suite—London Sinfonietta/Wolff
Georges Delerue: Jules and Jim: Suite—London Sinfonietta/Wolff
Georges Delerue: Love at 20: Main title—London Sinfonietta/Wolff
Georges Delerue: Such a Gorgeous Kid Like Me: Cues—London Sinfonietta/Wolff (Nonesuch 79405) 3:29
Georges Delerue: The Woman Next Door: Cues—London Sinfonietta/Wolff
Georges Delerue: The Last Metro: End credits—London Sinfonietta/Wolff
Georges Delerue: La valse de Francois T.—London Sinfonietta/Wolff
18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Tribute to Bobby Short - Celebrating the artist who sang more songs from Broadway and Hollywood than anyone else: the debonair king of cabaret, featuring excerpts from Bill Rudman's interview
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Gustav Holst: St. Paul's Suite (1913)
Johannes Brahms: Clarinet Quintet in b (1891)
20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – Minnesota Orchestra, Carlos Miguel Prieto, conductor; Gabriela Montero, piano
Maurice Ravel: Rapsodie espagnole
Gabriela Montero: Piano Concerto No. 1 ‘Latin’
Carlos Chavez: Symphony No. 2 ‘Sinfonia India’
Manuel de Falla: Suite from ‘The Three-Cornered Hat’
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in c Op 67—Osmo Vänskä, conductor
22:00 WEEKEND CLASSICAL RADIO with Robert Conrad
Michael Praetorius: Christmas Vespers, Pt. 1 'A Lutheran Advent Service' (1621)
Johann Melchior Molter: Concerto Pastorale (1740)
Mateo Flecha: Riu, riu, chiu (1556)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Armas Toivo Valdemar Maasalo: The Bells of Christmas (1940)
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 16 in E-Flat (1843)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from String Quintet No. 4 (1787)
David Conte: Meditation on 'Silent Night' (1989)
Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in g 'La Notte' (1728)
Ola Gjeilo: Ecce Novum (2017)
Jules Massenet: Elégie (1869)
Walter Kent: I'll Be Home for Christmas (1943)
Victor Herbert: Andante from Cello Concerto No. 2 (1894)
George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Pastoral Symphony (1741)