WCLV Program Guide 12-09-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Bill Evans, Alone, Midnight Mood

Cecilia Smith, Miss D. D. (version 2), Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project. Vol 1

Walter Smith III, Return to Casual, Contra

Gregory Tardy, In His Timing, The Sign of Jonah

Tony Scott, The Old Lion Roars, Round Midnight

Gregory Porter, Christmas Wish, Christmas Wish

Jay Hoggard, Retro Focus, Soular Power

Miki Yamanka, Shades of Rainbow, Oatmeal

Brad Turner, The Magnificent, The Magnificent

Thad Jones, The Magnificent Thad Jones, Billie Doo

Cory Weeds, Home Cookin’, Metamorphosis

Horace Silver, Six Pieces of Silver, Senor Blues

Carla Bley, Carla’s Christmas Carols, God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen (Parts 1 and 2)

Kevin Hays, Bridges, Butterfly

Jeb Patton, Preludes, Prelude to a Kiss

Paul Ferguson, Big Band Christmas, Little Drummer Boy

Buselli – Wallarab, Carol of the Bells, Jingle Bells

Buselli – Wallarab, Gennet Suite, River Boat Shuffle 1 and 2

Jiggs Whigham – Gene Bertoncini, The Heart and Soul of Hoagy Carmichael, Skylark

Gil Evans, New Bottlle, Old Wine, Struttin’ With Some Barbecue

Cannonball Adderley, Paris, 1960, Jeannine

Rodney Whitaker, Oasis, Betty’s Tune

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Alan Pasqua, Peter Erskine, Darek Oles My New Old Friend Wichita Lineman

Lea DeLaria, Larry Grenadier, Gregory Hutchison, Larry Goldings Play It Cool The Ballad of Sweeney Todd

Kenny Burrell, Grover Washington, Reggie Workman, Grady Tate Blue Gershwin Summertime

McCoy Tyner Blue Gershwin Someone to Watch Over Me

John Coltrane, McCoy Tyner, Jimmy Garrison, Elvin Jones Ballads All Or Nothing At All

McCoy Tyner, George Mraz, Al Foster McCoy Tyner Plays John Coltrane Naima

Pat Metheny, Larry Grenadier, Bill Stewart Trio 99 - 00 Giant Steps

Pat Metheny, Larry Grenadier, Bill Stewart Trio 99 - 00 Go Get It

Mulgrew Miller, Terri Lyne Carringtonm Charnett Moffett Landmarks Sublimity

Mulgrew Miller Landmarks My Man's Gone Now

Renee Rosnes, Christian McBride, David Gilmore, Laura Seaton, Zakir Hussain Empress Afternoon Empress Afternoon

Karrin Allyson, Bob Sheppard, Rod Fleeman, Ed Howard, Matt Wilson Round Midnight The Shadow of Your Smile

Jimmy McGriff, Bernard Purdie, Mel Brown, David Newman, Red Holloway The Dream Team Don't Blame Me

Keith Jarrett, Gary Peacock, Jack DeJohnette Standards in Norway All Of You

Toots Thielemans, Christian McBride, John Scofield, Troy Davis, Mike Mainieri East Coast/West Coast Con Alma

Joshua Redman, Brian Blade, Peter Martin, Christopher Thomas Spirit of the Moment St. Thomas

Astrud Gilberto, Stan Getz, Gary Burton, Gene Cherico, Joe Hunt Getz Au Go Go One Note Samba

Anita O'Day, Billy May, Studio Orchestra Anita O'Day Swings Cole Porter You'd Be So Nice to Come Home To

Joe Pass Unforgettable Round Midnight

Karrin Allyson, Bob Sheppard, Rod Fleeman, Ed Howard, Matt Wilson Round Midnight Round Midnight

Phil Woods, Bill Charlap, Bill Goodwin, Steve Gilmore, Brian Lynch This is How I Feel About Quincy The Midnight Sun Will Never Set

Oscar Peterson, Dizzy Gillespie Oscar Peterson & Dizzy Gillespie Blues for Bird

Wes Montgomery, Grady Tate, Ray Barretto, Ron Carter Tequila What the World Needs Now Is Love

Milt Jackson, Studio Orchestra Sunflower For Someone I Love

Shirley Horn, Buck Hill, Charles Ables, Steve Williams The Main Ingredient Keepin' Out of Mischief Now

Herbie Hancock, Freddie Hubbard, Dexter Gordon, Butch Warren, Billy Higgins Takin' Off Alone and I

Earl Klugh Solo Guitar It's Only a Paper Moon

Greg Gisbert, Ron Miles, John Gunther, Peter Sommer, Gary Smulyan, Alex Heitlinger, Mike Abbott, Jeff Jenkins, Mark Simon, Paul Romaine, Manavihare Fiaindratovo Unfailing Kindness A Change for the Better

Greg Gisbert, Ron Miles, John Gunther, Peter Sommer, Gary Smulyan, Alex Heitlinger, Mike Abbott, Jeff Jenkins, Mark Simon, Paul Romaine, Manavihare Fiaindratovo, Jeremy Ragsdale Unfailing Kindness Another Day

Art Tatum Solo Masterpieces, volume 2 I'll See You In My Dreams

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

Tomás de Torrejón y Velasco Missa Octavo Tono Florilegium; Arakaendar Bolivia Choir Ashley Solomon

Francois Boieldieu Harp Concerto in C Nicanor Zabeleta, harp; Radio Symphony Orchestra Berlin Ernst Märzendorfer

Anonymous 15th c. Spanish "Que bonito Nino chiquito!; Angeles del zielo" The Rose Ensemble Jordan Sramek

Traditional 16th century Catalán "Fum, Fum, Fum" Orfeo-Catala Josep Vila

Traditional 17th century Catalán "El Desembre Congelat" Orfeo-Catala Josep Vila

Jorge Liderman Aires de Sefarad (Selections) Beth Ilana Schneider, Violin; Matthew Gould, Guitar Duo 46

Gabriela Montero Improvisation on Handel's Hallelujah Gabriela Montero, piano

Gabriela Montero Improvisation on Vivaldi's Winter Gabriela Montero, piano

07:08:10 Gabriela Montero Improvisation on Pachelbel's Canon Gabriela Montero, piano EMI Classics 00234 "Gabriela Montero - Baroque"

Traditional Spanish "A La Nanita Nana" Robert DeCormier Singers & Ensemble Robert DeCormier

Traditional Basque Gabriel's Message Mark Small, Robert Torres, guitars

Traditional Catalan "El Noi de la Mare" (The Son of the Virgin) Kathleen Battle, soprano; Christopher Parkening, guitar

Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker Suite, Op. 71a Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Enrique Bátiz

Franz Gruber "Silent Night" José Carreras, Plácido Domingo, Luciano Pavarotti, tenors; Vienna Symphony Steven Mercurio

José Feliciano "Feliz Navidad" José Carreras, Plácido Domingo, Luciano Pavarotti, tenors; Vienna Symphony; Gumpold Church Choir Steven Mercurio

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Edvard Grieg arr. M. Jense: Holberg Suite, Op. 40 Movement 5: Rigaudon Signum Saxophone Quartet

Edvard Grieg: Violin Sonata in C Minor No. 3, Op. 45 Alexander Sitkovetsky, violin; Wu Qian, piano String Theory @HOME (virtual event), Online

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Jonathan Jager calling from Los Angeles, CA

Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Trio No. 2 Op. 66: Movement 2 Scherzo Trio Gaspard

Peter Aston: Deck the Hall Judy Mason, piano; Spivey Hall Children's Choir; Martha Shaw, conductor Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 01:48

Nathan Hofheins: Christmas Fanfare Brigham Young University Philharmonic Orchestra; Kory Katseanes, conductor de Jong Concert Hall, Harris Fine Arts Center, Provo, UT

Traditional, arr. Joey Hoelscher: Still, Still, Still Brigham Young University Singers; Ronald Staheli, conductor de Jong Concert Hall, Harris Fine Arts Center, Provo, UT

Alberto Ginastera: Piano Sonata No. 1 Movement 1 Allegro Marcato Gabriela Montero, piano

Igor Stravinsky: Piano Sonata, K.043, the "1924" Sonata Gabriela Montero, piano Gabriela Montero at Prager, Prager Family Center for the Arts, Easton, MD

Gabriela Montero: Piano Concerto No. 1 "Latin Concerto" Movement 1 Mambo Gabriela Montero, piano; Orchestra of the Americas; Carlos Miguel Prieto, conductor

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite No. 2 for two pianos in C Major, Op. 17 Movements 1-2 Martha Argerich, piano; Gabriela Montero, piano

Gabriela Montero: Left Hand Improvisation, from "Take 1, 20 Reflections on the Americas" Gabriela Montero, piano

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

Pietro A. Yon: Gesu Bambino (1917)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Menuet (1917)

Ferde Grofé: Mississippi Suite: Mardi Gras (1926)

Richard Rodgers: Oklahoma: Main Title (1955)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro con brio from Symphony No. 5 (1808)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Charlie Chaplin: Modern Times: Smile (1936)

Michel-Richard Delalande: Symphonies of Carols (1700)

Florence Price: Juba Dance from Symphony No. 4 (1945)

Duke Ellington: Do Nothin' Till You Hear from Me (1943)

Elmer Bernstein: The Ten Commandments: Suite (1955)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded December 2021 - On From the Top’s annual Where Are They Now show this week, host Peter Dugan meets up with alumni of the program to discover the exciting creative projects they’re doing now that they’re in their 20s. A cellist alum who’s now a member of a major orchestra performs the music of film composer, Bernard Hermann, an alum pianist with over 300 thousand YouTube followers performs a delicate piece by Clara Schumann and we revisit with a violinist alum who’s now touring the world as a soloist

Randall Goosby, violin originally from Virginia Beach, VA. performs Suite for Violin and Piano, Mvt I “African Dancer”by William Grant Still with Zhu Wang, piano

Haruno Sato, violin originally from Cleveland, Ohio as a member of the Zora Quartet performs String Quartet in B-flat, K589, Mvt 1 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Other members of the quartet include Dechopol Kowintaweewat violin, Julian Sawhill, viola and Zizai Ning, cello

Tiffany Poon, piano originally from Hong Kong performs Mazurka Opus 6 No. 3 by Clara Schumann

Nathan Chan, cello originally from Hillsborough, CA. as a member of a clarinet formed at the Marlboro Music Festival performs Souvenirs de Voyage for Clarinet Quintet, Mvt III by Bernard Hermann. The quintet also features Anthony McGill, clarinet, Emilie Anne Gendron and Hye Jin Kim, violins and Zhanbo Zheng, viola

Derek Wang, piano originally from Needham, MA and Sophia Stoyanovich, violin originally from Bainbridge Island, WA. perform Road Movies, Mvt 1 “Relaxed Groove” by John Adams

13:00 ROBERT K. JOHNSON FOUNDATIONMETROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder

The Metropolitan Opera kicks off its 2023-24 season of Saturday matinee broadcasts with the network premiere of an enchanting opera about a fateful journey down the Amazon: Florencia en el Amazonas – by Mexican composer Daniel Catán. It stars soprano Ailyn Pérez as Florencia, a diva who embarks on a quest for her lost love. The cast also features Gabriella Reyes, Mario Chang, Mattia Olivieri, and Nancy Fabiola Herrera. Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin leads the Met Orchestra and Chorus in the opera’s lush, stunning score.

15:35 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey

Richard Strauss: Salome: Dance of the Seven Veils (1905)

Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'The Hebrides' (1830)

Maurice Ravel: Piano Trio (1914)

Emile Waldteufel: Waltz 'The Skaters' (1882)

Emile Waldteufel: Waltz after Chabrier's 'España' (1886)

Vasily Kalinnikov: The Cedar and the Palm (1901)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Delerue for Truffaut

Georges Delerue: Day for Night: Chorale—London Sinfonietta/Hugh Wolff

Georges Delerue: Shoot the Piano Player: Suite—London Sinfonietta/Wolff

Georges Delerue: Two English Girls: Suite—London Sinfonietta/Wolff

Georges Delerue: Jules and Jim: Suite—London Sinfonietta/Wolff

Georges Delerue: Love at 20: Main title—London Sinfonietta/Wolff

Georges Delerue: Such a Gorgeous Kid Like Me: Cues—London Sinfonietta/Wolff (Nonesuch 79405) 3:29

Georges Delerue: The Woman Next Door: Cues—London Sinfonietta/Wolff

Georges Delerue: The Last Metro: End credits—London Sinfonietta/Wolff

Georges Delerue: La valse de Francois T.—London Sinfonietta/Wolff



18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Tribute to Bobby Short - Celebrating the artist who sang more songs from Broadway and Hollywood than anyone else: the debonair king of cabaret, featuring excerpts from Bill Rudman's interview

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Gustav Holst: St. Paul's Suite (1913)

Johannes Brahms: Clarinet Quintet in b (1891)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – Minnesota Orchestra, Carlos Miguel Prieto, conductor; Gabriela Montero, piano

Maurice Ravel: Rapsodie espagnole

Gabriela Montero: Piano Concerto No. 1 ‘Latin’

Carlos Chavez: Symphony No. 2 ‘Sinfonia India’

Manuel de Falla: Suite from ‘The Three-Cornered Hat’

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in c Op 67—Osmo Vänskä, conductor

22:00 WEEKEND CLASSICAL RADIO with Robert Conrad

Michael Praetorius: Christmas Vespers, Pt. 1 'A Lutheran Advent Service' (1621)

Johann Melchior Molter: Concerto Pastorale (1740)

Mateo Flecha: Riu, riu, chiu (1556)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Armas Toivo Valdemar Maasalo: The Bells of Christmas (1940)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 16 in E-Flat (1843)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from String Quintet No. 4 (1787)

David Conte: Meditation on 'Silent Night' (1989)

Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in g 'La Notte' (1728)

Ola Gjeilo: Ecce Novum (2017)

Jules Massenet: Elégie (1869)

Walter Kent: I'll Be Home for Christmas (1943)

Victor Herbert: Andante from Cello Concerto No. 2 (1894)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Pastoral Symphony (1741)