[Airdate: November 29, 2023]

This weekend, Good Company: A Vocal Ensemble will welcome Dr. René Clausen to Cleveland for a masterclass and concert of his music. Good Company's music director, Michael Carney, spoke with WCLV's John Mills about the upcoming residency.

Masterclass

Friday, December 1, 9:00 a.m.

Harkness Chapel, CWRU

Concert

"A Joyful Noise"

Sunday, December 3, 3:00 p.m.

Lakewood Presbyterian Church

Both events are free and open to the public