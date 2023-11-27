WCLV Program Guide 11-28-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Dave McKenna You Must Believe in Swing Poor Butterfly

Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, and Illusions Aspirations And Convictions

3D Jazz Trio 9-5 Lagrimas Negras

Sonny Rollins Way Out West Solitude

Wynton Marsalis Marsalis Standard Time Vol 3 Everything Happens To Me

Bicoastal Collective Chapter 2 Book Of Ballymote

Thelonious Monk Thelonious Himself (I Don't Stand) A Ghost Of A Chance (With You)

Benny Bailey Big Brass A Kiss to Build a Dream On

Hank Mobley Straight No Filter Soft Impressions

John Coltrane Lush Life Like Someone In Love

James Williams I Remember Clifford Shelly

Louis Hayes Exactly Right Is That So

Art Blakey Album of the Year In Case You Missed It

Artemis In Real Time Lights Away From Home

Johnny Griffin Chicago, New York, Paris Without A Song

Carmen McCrae By Special Request Sometimes I'm Happy

Freddie Hubbard Goin' Up Blues for Brenda

Diego Rivera Love and Peace Peace

Marty Ehrlich New York Child Untitled

Horace Silver Cape Verdean Blues Bonita

Willie Morris Conversation Starter St. Upton Hin

Sarah Vaughn Sarah Vaughn/Count Basie Until I Met You

Steven Bernstein Pop Culture Flirtibird

Ryan Kisor Jam Session #8 Footprints

Lucas Pino Covers Relaxin' at the Camarillo

Kenny Wheeler Where Do We Go From Here Iowa City

Affinity Trio Hindsight Segment

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Hilario Duran Cry Me A River Pacá Por Juanito

Jakob Dreyer Songs, Hymns and Ballads Vol 2 Ypsilon

Dexter Gordon Doin' Alright I Was Doing Alright (stereo)

Wolfgang Muthspiel Dance of the Elders Cantus Bradus

Brad Mehldau Day Is Done Day Is Done

Big John Patton Boogaloo Milk and Honey

Audry Ochoa The Head of a Mouse The Con Artist

Andrew Rathbun The Speed of Time Velocity Unknown

Noah Haidu Standards All The Way

Behn Gillece Between The Bars Mindful Moments

Joe Farnsworth In What Direction Are You Heading Composition

Ed Breazeale Just Beyond Control Yourself

Larry Coryell Inner Urge Inner Urge

Christine Jensen Day Moon Wind Up

David Larsen The Peplowski Project Love Me Or Leave Me

S Jones/B Haugland Road To Nowhere Without a Song

Lafayette Harris Swingin' Up in Harlem The Nearness of You

Bill Carrothers After Hrs Vol 4 Chelsea Bridge

Don Pullen/George Adams Qt Song Everlasting Sing Me A Song Everlasting

Harvie S/Kenny Barron Now Was The Time Isnｴt It Romantic

Michael Dease The Other Shoe The Goodbye Blues

Sonny Criss Featuring Wynton Kelly Softly as in a Morning Sunrise

Hailey Brinnel Beautiful Tomorrow Tea For Two [Feat. Terell Stafford]

Art Pepper The Return of Art Pepper Minority

Elio Villafranca Stnading By The Crossroads Song For Freedom

Bill Evans Since We Met Since We Met

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Leroy Anderson: Sleigh Ride (1948)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony (1734)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 5 'Emperor' (1809)

Michel-Richard Delalande: Symphonies of Carols (1700)

Johann Christian Bach: Symphony in D (1781)

Zoltán Kodály: Dances of Marosszék (1930)

Franz Schubert: Scherzo from String Quartet No. 14 'Death and the Maiden' (1824)

Frank H. Losey: March 'Gloria' (1898)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Quintet for Piano & Winds (1784)

Howard Hanson: Andante from Symphony No. 2 'Romantic' (1930)

Giovanni Palestrina: Improperium expectavit cor meum (1593)

Adriano Banchieri: Concerto No. 3 for Brass 'Magnificat' (c.1610)

Robert Schumann: Fairy Tale No. 3 (1853)

Antonio Vivaldi: L'Incoronatione di Dario: Sinfonia (1717)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 3 (1909)

Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: Ballet des Coqs (1612)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Chinese Dance (1892)

Anton Rubinstein: Feramors: Danses des fiancées de Cachemir (1862)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: Macbeth: Overture (1888)

Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Parade of the Charioteers (1959)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Piano Sonata No. 27 (1814)

Hans Christian Lumbye: Galop 'Copenhagen Steam Railway' (1847)

Antonín Dvorák: Dumka from Piano Quintet No. 2 (1887)

Joseph Beal & James Boothe: Jingle Bell Rock (1957)

Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite (1934)

Jacques Offenbach: The Grand Duchess of Gérolstein: Overture (1867)

Traditional: The Twelve Days of Christmas

Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 3 'La Campanella' (1851)

Ferde Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite: On the Trail (1931)

Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 (1901)

George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: Embraceable You (1930)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Anton Rubinstein: Melody in F (1852)

Anton Rubinstein: Feramors: Danses des fiancées de Cachemir (1862)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-Flat (1767)

Sir Malcolm Arnold: Fantasy on Christmas Carols (1952)

Philip Lane: Wassail Dances (1973)

Anton Rubinstein: Piano Concerto No. 4 in d (1864)

Antonín Dvorák: Overture 'My Home' (1882)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 10 in E-Flat (1828)

Francesco Manfredini: Concerto Grosso in C 'Christmas' (1718)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Ottorino Respighi: Church Windows: The Flight into Egypt (1927)

Howard Blake: The Snowman: Walking in the Air (1982)

Alan Silvestri: The Polar Express: Spirit of the Season (2004)

Leroy Anderson: A Christmas Festival (1950)

Gian Carlo Menotti: Amahl and the Night Visitors: Suite (1951)

Lewis Redner: O Little Town of Bethlehem (1868)

Adolphe Adam: O Holy Night (1847)

Randol Alan Bass: Gloria (1990)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Randy Newman: The Natural: Suite (1984)

Randy Newman: Family Album: Emil Teaches Sonja Henie How to Skate (2013)

George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks (1749)

Igor Stravinsky: Fireworks (1908)

Bruce Healey: Medley 'Sing With Us of Christmas' (1999)

Johannes Brahms: Geistliches Wiegenlied (1864)

Bedrich Smetana: String Quartet No. 1 'From My Life' (1876)

Florence Price: Dances in the Canebrakes (1953)

Niels Gade: Scottish Overture 'In the Highlands' (1844)

Gaetano Maria Schiassi: Sinfonia Pastorale (1735)

Scott Joplin: Solace (1909)

Richard M. & Robert B. Sherman: Mary Poppins: Chim Chim Cheree (1964)

Zoltán Kodály: Dances of Marosszék (1930)

William Alwyn: Finale from Serenade (1932)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 96 in D 'Miracle' (1791)

Nigel Hess: Ladies In Lavender: Theme (2004)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Franz von Suppé: The Torments of Tantalus (1868)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Adagio from Symphony No. 1 'Winter Dreams' (1866)

Randy Newman: A Bug's Life: The Time of Your Life (1998)

Daryl Runswick: Troika / O Little Town of Bethlehem (1995)

Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Overture (1845)

Gioacchino Rossini: La scala di seta: Overture (1812)

Claude Debussy: Rapsodie for Saxophone & Orchestra (1908)

Franz Schubert: Scherzo from String Quintet (1828)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Granada (1886)

Gerardo Matos Rodríguez: La Cumparsita (1916)

Otto Nicolai: The Merry Wives of Windsor: Overture (1849)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Sir Arnold Bax: Tintagel (1919)

Sergei Prokofiev: Allegro from Symphony No. 5 (1944)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 (1878)

Antonio Vivaldi: Viola d'amore Concerto in A (1720)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Ferdinand Ries: Symphony No. 1 in D (1809)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 in C (1800)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Robert Schumann: Overture to Schiller's 'The Bride of Messina' (1851)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 1 in d (1740)

Joseph Haydn: Sinfonia Concertante in B-Flat (1792)

Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The High Castle (1879)

Michel Corrette: Symphonie des noëls No. 6 (1781)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony (1734)

Gabriel Pierné: Fantasie-Ballet (1885)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Job: A Masque for Dancing (1931)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 31 in A-Flat (1821)

Jules Massenet: La Vierge: The Last Sleep of the Virgin (1880)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier