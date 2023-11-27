© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 11-28-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published November 27, 2023 at 3:21 PM EST

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Dave McKenna      You Must Believe in Swing     Poor Butterfly

      Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, and Illusions      Aspirations And Convictions

      3D Jazz Trio      9-5   Lagrimas Negras

      Sonny Rollins     Way Out West      Solitude

      Wynton Marsalis   Marsalis Standard Time Vol 3  Everything Happens To Me

      Bicoastal Collective    Chapter 2   Book Of Ballymote

      Thelonious Monk   Thelonious Himself      (I Don't Stand) A Ghost Of A Chance (With You)

      Benny Bailey      Big Brass   A Kiss to Build a Dream On

      Hank Mobley Straight No Filter      Soft Impressions

                  

      John Coltrane     Lush Life   Like Someone In Love

      James Williams    I Remember Clifford     Shelly

      Louis Hayes Exactly Right     Is That So

      Art Blakey  Album of the Year In Case You Missed It

      Artemis     In Real Time      Lights Away From Home

      Johnny Griffin    Chicago, New York, Paris      Without A Song

      Carmen McCrae     By Special Request      Sometimes I'm Happy

      Freddie Hubbard   Goin' Up    Blues for Brenda

      Diego Rivera      Love and Peace    Peace

                  

      Marty Ehrlich     New York Child    Untitled

      Horace Silver     Cape Verdean Blues      Bonita

      Willie Morris     Conversation Starter    St. Upton Hin

      Sarah Vaughn      Sarah Vaughn/Count Basie      Until I Met You

      Steven Bernstein  Pop Culture Flirtibird

      Ryan Kisor  Jam Session #8    Footprints

      Lucas Pino  Covers      Relaxin' at the Camarillo

      Kenny Wheeler     Where Do We Go From Here      Iowa City

      Affinity Trio     Hindsight   Segment

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Hilario Duran     Cry Me A River    Pacá Por Juanito

      Jakob Dreyer      Songs, Hymns and Ballads Vol 2      Ypsilon

      Dexter Gordon     Doin' Alright     I Was Doing Alright (stereo)

      Wolfgang Muthspiel      Dance of the Elders     Cantus Bradus

      Brad Mehldau      Day Is Done Day Is Done

      Big John Patton   Boogaloo    Milk and Honey

      Audry Ochoa The Head of a Mouse     The Con Artist

      Andrew Rathbun    The Speed of Time Velocity Unknown

                  

      Noah Haidu  Standards   All The Way

      Behn Gillece      Between The Bars  Mindful Moments

      Joe Farnsworth    In What Direction Are You Heading   Composition

      Ed Breazeale      Just Beyond Control Yourself

      Larry Coryell     Inner Urge  Inner Urge

      Christine Jensen  Day Moon     Wind Up

      David Larsen      The Peplowski Project   Love Me Or Leave Me

      S Jones/B Haugland      Road To Nowhere   Without a Song

      Lafayette Harris  Swingin' Up in Harlem   The Nearness of You

                  

      Bill Carrothers   After Hrs Vol 4   Chelsea Bridge

      Don Pullen/George Adams Qt    Song Everlasting  Sing Me A Song Everlasting

      Harvie S/Kenny Barron   Now Was The Time  Isnｴt It Romantic

      Michael Dease     The Other Shoe    The Goodbye Blues

      Sonny Criss Featuring Wynton Kelly  Softly as in a Morning Sunrise

      Hailey Brinnel    Beautiful Tomorrow      Tea For Two [Feat. Terell Stafford]

      Art Pepper  The Return of Art Pepper      Minority

      Elio Villafranca  Stnading By The Crossroads    Song For Freedom

      Bill Evans  Since We Met      Since We Met

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Leroy Anderson: Sleigh Ride (1948)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony (1734)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 5 'Emperor' (1809)

Michel-Richard Delalande: Symphonies of Carols (1700)

Johann Christian Bach: Symphony in D (1781)

Zoltán Kodály: Dances of Marosszék (1930)

Franz Schubert: Scherzo from String Quartet No. 14 'Death and the Maiden' (1824)

Frank H. Losey: March 'Gloria' (1898)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Quintet for Piano & Winds (1784)

Howard Hanson: Andante from Symphony No. 2 'Romantic' (1930)

Giovanni Palestrina: Improperium expectavit cor meum (1593)

Adriano Banchieri: Concerto No. 3 for Brass 'Magnificat' (c.1610)

Robert Schumann: Fairy Tale No. 3 (1853)

Antonio Vivaldi: L'Incoronatione di Dario: Sinfonia (1717)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 3 (1909)

Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: Ballet des Coqs (1612)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Chinese Dance (1892)

Anton Rubinstein: Feramors: Danses des fiancées de Cachemir (1862)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: Macbeth: Overture (1888)

Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Parade of the Charioteers (1959)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Piano Sonata No. 27 (1814)

Hans Christian Lumbye: Galop 'Copenhagen Steam Railway' (1847)

Antonín Dvorák: Dumka from Piano Quintet No. 2 (1887)

Joseph Beal & James Boothe: Jingle Bell Rock (1957)

Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite (1934)

Jacques Offenbach: The Grand Duchess of Gérolstein: Overture (1867)

Traditional: The Twelve Days of Christmas

Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 3 'La Campanella' (1851)

Ferde Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite: On the Trail (1931)

Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 (1901)

George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: Embraceable You (1930)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Anton Rubinstein: Melody in F (1852)

Anton Rubinstein: Feramors: Danses des fiancées de Cachemir (1862)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-Flat (1767)

Sir Malcolm Arnold: Fantasy on Christmas Carols (1952)

Philip Lane: Wassail Dances (1973)

Anton Rubinstein: Piano Concerto No. 4 in d (1864)

Antonín Dvorák: Overture 'My Home' (1882)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 10 in E-Flat (1828)

Francesco Manfredini: Concerto Grosso in C 'Christmas' (1718)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Ottorino Respighi: Church Windows: The Flight into Egypt (1927)

Howard Blake: The Snowman: Walking in the Air (1982)

Alan Silvestri: The Polar Express: Spirit of the Season (2004)

Leroy Anderson: A Christmas Festival (1950)

Gian Carlo Menotti: Amahl and the Night Visitors: Suite (1951)

Lewis Redner: O Little Town of Bethlehem (1868)

Adolphe Adam: O Holy Night (1847)

Randol Alan Bass: Gloria (1990)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Randy Newman: The Natural: Suite (1984)

Randy Newman: Family Album: Emil Teaches Sonja Henie How to Skate (2013)

George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks (1749)

Igor Stravinsky: Fireworks (1908)

Bruce Healey: Medley 'Sing With Us of Christmas' (1999)

Johannes Brahms: Geistliches Wiegenlied (1864)

Bedrich Smetana: String Quartet No. 1 'From My Life' (1876)

Florence Price: Dances in the Canebrakes (1953)

Niels Gade: Scottish Overture 'In the Highlands' (1844)

Gaetano Maria Schiassi: Sinfonia Pastorale (1735)

Scott Joplin: Solace (1909)

Richard M. & Robert B. Sherman: Mary Poppins: Chim Chim Cheree (1964)

Zoltán Kodály: Dances of Marosszék (1930)

William Alwyn: Finale from Serenade (1932)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 96 in D 'Miracle' (1791)

Nigel Hess: Ladies In Lavender: Theme (2004)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Franz von Suppé: The Torments of Tantalus (1868)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Adagio from Symphony No. 1 'Winter Dreams' (1866)

Randy Newman: A Bug's Life: The Time of Your Life (1998)

Daryl Runswick: Troika / O Little Town of Bethlehem (1995)

Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Overture (1845)

Gioacchino Rossini: La scala di seta: Overture (1812)

Claude Debussy: Rapsodie for Saxophone & Orchestra (1908)

Franz Schubert: Scherzo from String Quintet (1828)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Granada (1886)

Gerardo Matos Rodríguez: La Cumparsita (1916)

Otto Nicolai: The Merry Wives of Windsor: Overture (1849)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Sir Arnold Bax: Tintagel (1919)

Sergei Prokofiev: Allegro from Symphony No. 5 (1944)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 (1878)

Antonio Vivaldi: Viola d'amore Concerto in A (1720)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Ferdinand Ries: Symphony No. 1 in D (1809)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 in C (1800)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Robert Schumann: Overture to Schiller's 'The Bride of Messina' (1851)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 1 in d (1740)

Joseph Haydn: Sinfonia Concertante in B-Flat (1792)

Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The High Castle (1879)

Michel Corrette: Symphonie des noëls No. 6 (1781)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony (1734)

Gabriel Pierné: Fantasie-Ballet (1885)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Job: A Masque for Dancing (1931)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 31 in A-Flat (1821)

Jules Massenet: La Vierge: The Last Sleep of the Virgin (1880)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Arts & Culture