WCLV Program Guide 11-28-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Dave McKenna You Must Believe in Swing Poor Butterfly
Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, and Illusions Aspirations And Convictions
3D Jazz Trio 9-5 Lagrimas Negras
Sonny Rollins Way Out West Solitude
Wynton Marsalis Marsalis Standard Time Vol 3 Everything Happens To Me
Bicoastal Collective Chapter 2 Book Of Ballymote
Thelonious Monk Thelonious Himself (I Don't Stand) A Ghost Of A Chance (With You)
Benny Bailey Big Brass A Kiss to Build a Dream On
Hank Mobley Straight No Filter Soft Impressions
John Coltrane Lush Life Like Someone In Love
James Williams I Remember Clifford Shelly
Louis Hayes Exactly Right Is That So
Art Blakey Album of the Year In Case You Missed It
Artemis In Real Time Lights Away From Home
Johnny Griffin Chicago, New York, Paris Without A Song
Carmen McCrae By Special Request Sometimes I'm Happy
Freddie Hubbard Goin' Up Blues for Brenda
Diego Rivera Love and Peace Peace
Marty Ehrlich New York Child Untitled
Horace Silver Cape Verdean Blues Bonita
Willie Morris Conversation Starter St. Upton Hin
Sarah Vaughn Sarah Vaughn/Count Basie Until I Met You
Steven Bernstein Pop Culture Flirtibird
Ryan Kisor Jam Session #8 Footprints
Lucas Pino Covers Relaxin' at the Camarillo
Kenny Wheeler Where Do We Go From Here Iowa City
Affinity Trio Hindsight Segment
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Hilario Duran Cry Me A River Pacá Por Juanito
Jakob Dreyer Songs, Hymns and Ballads Vol 2 Ypsilon
Dexter Gordon Doin' Alright I Was Doing Alright (stereo)
Wolfgang Muthspiel Dance of the Elders Cantus Bradus
Brad Mehldau Day Is Done Day Is Done
Big John Patton Boogaloo Milk and Honey
Audry Ochoa The Head of a Mouse The Con Artist
Andrew Rathbun The Speed of Time Velocity Unknown
Noah Haidu Standards All The Way
Behn Gillece Between The Bars Mindful Moments
Joe Farnsworth In What Direction Are You Heading Composition
Ed Breazeale Just Beyond Control Yourself
Larry Coryell Inner Urge Inner Urge
Christine Jensen Day Moon Wind Up
David Larsen The Peplowski Project Love Me Or Leave Me
S Jones/B Haugland Road To Nowhere Without a Song
Lafayette Harris Swingin' Up in Harlem The Nearness of You
Bill Carrothers After Hrs Vol 4 Chelsea Bridge
Don Pullen/George Adams Qt Song Everlasting Sing Me A Song Everlasting
Harvie S/Kenny Barron Now Was The Time Isnｴt It Romantic
Michael Dease The Other Shoe The Goodbye Blues
Sonny Criss Featuring Wynton Kelly Softly as in a Morning Sunrise
Hailey Brinnel Beautiful Tomorrow Tea For Two [Feat. Terell Stafford]
Art Pepper The Return of Art Pepper Minority
Elio Villafranca Stnading By The Crossroads Song For Freedom
Bill Evans Since We Met Since We Met
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Leroy Anderson: Sleigh Ride (1948)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony (1734)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 5 'Emperor' (1809)
Michel-Richard Delalande: Symphonies of Carols (1700)
Johann Christian Bach: Symphony in D (1781)
Zoltán Kodály: Dances of Marosszék (1930)
Franz Schubert: Scherzo from String Quartet No. 14 'Death and the Maiden' (1824)
Frank H. Losey: March 'Gloria' (1898)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Quintet for Piano & Winds (1784)
Howard Hanson: Andante from Symphony No. 2 'Romantic' (1930)
Giovanni Palestrina: Improperium expectavit cor meum (1593)
Adriano Banchieri: Concerto No. 3 for Brass 'Magnificat' (c.1610)
Robert Schumann: Fairy Tale No. 3 (1853)
Antonio Vivaldi: L'Incoronatione di Dario: Sinfonia (1717)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 3 (1909)
Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: Ballet des Coqs (1612)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Chinese Dance (1892)
Anton Rubinstein: Feramors: Danses des fiancées de Cachemir (1862)
Sir Arthur Sullivan: Macbeth: Overture (1888)
Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Parade of the Charioteers (1959)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Piano Sonata No. 27 (1814)
Hans Christian Lumbye: Galop 'Copenhagen Steam Railway' (1847)
Antonín Dvorák: Dumka from Piano Quintet No. 2 (1887)
Joseph Beal & James Boothe: Jingle Bell Rock (1957)
Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite (1934)
Jacques Offenbach: The Grand Duchess of Gérolstein: Overture (1867)
Traditional: The Twelve Days of Christmas
Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 3 'La Campanella' (1851)
Ferde Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite: On the Trail (1931)
Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 (1901)
George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: Embraceable You (1930)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Anton Rubinstein: Melody in F (1852)
Anton Rubinstein: Feramors: Danses des fiancées de Cachemir (1862)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-Flat (1767)
Sir Malcolm Arnold: Fantasy on Christmas Carols (1952)
Philip Lane: Wassail Dances (1973)
Anton Rubinstein: Piano Concerto No. 4 in d (1864)
Antonín Dvorák: Overture 'My Home' (1882)
Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 10 in E-Flat (1828)
Francesco Manfredini: Concerto Grosso in C 'Christmas' (1718)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Ottorino Respighi: Church Windows: The Flight into Egypt (1927)
Howard Blake: The Snowman: Walking in the Air (1982)
Alan Silvestri: The Polar Express: Spirit of the Season (2004)
Leroy Anderson: A Christmas Festival (1950)
Gian Carlo Menotti: Amahl and the Night Visitors: Suite (1951)
Lewis Redner: O Little Town of Bethlehem (1868)
Adolphe Adam: O Holy Night (1847)
Randol Alan Bass: Gloria (1990)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Randy Newman: The Natural: Suite (1984)
Randy Newman: Family Album: Emil Teaches Sonja Henie How to Skate (2013)
George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks (1749)
Igor Stravinsky: Fireworks (1908)
Bruce Healey: Medley 'Sing With Us of Christmas' (1999)
Johannes Brahms: Geistliches Wiegenlied (1864)
Bedrich Smetana: String Quartet No. 1 'From My Life' (1876)
Florence Price: Dances in the Canebrakes (1953)
Niels Gade: Scottish Overture 'In the Highlands' (1844)
Gaetano Maria Schiassi: Sinfonia Pastorale (1735)
Scott Joplin: Solace (1909)
Richard M. & Robert B. Sherman: Mary Poppins: Chim Chim Cheree (1964)
Zoltán Kodály: Dances of Marosszék (1930)
William Alwyn: Finale from Serenade (1932)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 96 in D 'Miracle' (1791)
Nigel Hess: Ladies In Lavender: Theme (2004)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Franz von Suppé: The Torments of Tantalus (1868)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Adagio from Symphony No. 1 'Winter Dreams' (1866)
Randy Newman: A Bug's Life: The Time of Your Life (1998)
Daryl Runswick: Troika / O Little Town of Bethlehem (1995)
Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Overture (1845)
Gioacchino Rossini: La scala di seta: Overture (1812)
Claude Debussy: Rapsodie for Saxophone & Orchestra (1908)
Franz Schubert: Scherzo from String Quintet (1828)
Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Granada (1886)
Gerardo Matos Rodríguez: La Cumparsita (1916)
Otto Nicolai: The Merry Wives of Windsor: Overture (1849)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Sir Arnold Bax: Tintagel (1919)
Sergei Prokofiev: Allegro from Symphony No. 5 (1944)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 (1878)
Antonio Vivaldi: Viola d'amore Concerto in A (1720)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Ferdinand Ries: Symphony No. 1 in D (1809)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 in C (1800)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Robert Schumann: Overture to Schiller's 'The Bride of Messina' (1851)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 1 in d (1740)
Joseph Haydn: Sinfonia Concertante in B-Flat (1792)
Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The High Castle (1879)
Michel Corrette: Symphonie des noëls No. 6 (1781)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony (1734)
Gabriel Pierné: Fantasie-Ballet (1885)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Job: A Masque for Dancing (1931)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 31 in A-Flat (1821)
Jules Massenet: La Vierge: The Last Sleep of the Virgin (1880)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier