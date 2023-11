Cleveland Quartet Members Reunite at Reinberger Nov. 29 for Documentary Screening

Paul Katz, the founding cellist of the Cleveland Quartet, which performed from 1969 to 1995, chats with WCLV's Jacqueline Gerber about an event Nov. 29 at Severance Music Center's Reinberger Chamber Hall. A documentary about the quartet's 1990 Soviet Union tour will be screened, followed by a Q&A by quartet members plus performances by the Weilerstein Trio and Cleveland Orchestra cellists. A 23-CD boxed set of the quartet's recordings will be also released Dec. 1 by Sony Classical. Tickets are available online at clevelandorchestra.com.