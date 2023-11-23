WCLV Program Guide 11-26-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Cory Weeds Home Cookin’ Home

Horace Silver Cookin’ at the Continental Finger Poppin’

Jimmie Smith Back at the Chicken Shack Back at the Chicken Shack

Isaiah Thompson Linus and Lucy A Guaraldi Holiday

John and David Sneider The Lobster Sneid Remarks

Michael Dease Don’t Look Back Swing Low

Bernie Senensky Blues for E. J. Moment to Moment

George Coleman Blues for Smalls Live at Smalls

Tim Ray Bye-Ya Fire and Rain

Brandon Sanders Monk’s Dream Compton’s Finest

Jesse Davis Rhythm-a-ning Live at Smalls

Thelonious Monk Evidence Big Band and Quartet

Thelonious Monk I Surrender, Dear Solo Monk

Ron Blake No Hype Blues Mistaken Identity

Jonathan Blake Out of Sight, Out of Mind Passage

Pacific Jazz Bernie’s Tune Pacific Jazz Group

Andrew Danforth Homegrown Homegrown

Peripheral Vision Full Disclosure We’ve Got Nothing

Art Hirahara Spider’s Dance Echo Canyon

Dave Bayles The Illusionist’s Sister Live at the Uptowner

John Bishop Ruchsichtslos Antwerp

Jesse Dietschi It’s What It’s Gradient

Bruce Harris Ellington Suite Soundview

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Gary Burton, Chick Corea, Pat Metheny, Dave Holland, Roy Haynes Like Minds Like Minds

Pat Martino, Joey DeFrancesco, Billy Hart Live at Yoshi's El Hombre

Renee Rosnes, John Patitucci, Billy Drummond, Walt Weiskopf, Kevin Tarrant Life On Earth Icelight

The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Live at MCG Lullaby of the Leaves

Milt Jackson, Studio Orchestra Sunflower Sunflower

Shirley Horn, Charles Ables, Steve Williams, Buck Hill, Steve Novosel The Main Ingredient Blues for Sarge

Shirley Horn, Charles Ables, Steve Williams The Main Ingredient The Look of Love

Phil Woods, Mike Melilo, Bill Goodwin, Alyrio Lima, Harry Leahey, Steve Gilmore Live Superwoman (Where Were You When I Needed You?)

Alan Joseph, Gary Sosias Heavy Water Music The Falls

Manrian McPartland Glenn Davis, Gary Mazzoroppi, Marian McPartland Afternoon in Paris

Phil Woods, Bill Charlap, Steve Gilmore, Bill Goodwin, Neslon Hill, Tom Hamilton, Bobby Routch, Rick Chamberlain This is How I Feel About Quincy Stockholm Sweetnin'

Oscar Peterson, Dizzy Gillespie Oscar Peterson & Dizzy Gillespie Caravan

Ray Barretto, Hilton Ruiz, Papo Vazquez, John Benitez, Adam Cruz Standards Rican-ditioned Baby, Baby All the Time

Wes Montgomery, Studio Orchestra A Day In the Life Trust In Me

Joe Puma, Hod O'Brien, Red Mitchell Shining Hour Little Joe's Waltz

Chie Imaizumi, Greg Gisbert, John Gunther, Peter Sommer, Ron Miles, Alex Heitlinger, Mike Abbott, Jeff Jenkins, Mark Simon, Paul Romaine, Manavihare Fiaindratovo Unfailing Kindness Unfailing Kindness

Bobby Troup, Bucky Pizzarelli, Hal Serra, Milt Hinton, Grady Tate The Feeling of Jazz Hold Your Breath

Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common In a Crowd

Wes Montgomery, Studio Orchestra A Day In the Life Windy

Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Victor Gaskin, Roy McCurdy Cannonball Plays Zawinul Hippodelphia

Nancy Wilson, Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Louis Hayes, Sam Jones, Joe Zawinul Nancy Wilson & Cannonball Adderley A Sleepin' Bee

Andre Previn, Red Mitchell, Shelly Manne Andre Previn and His Pals West Side Story I Feel Pretty

Terence Blanchard, Joe Henderson, Kenny Kirkland, Reginald Veal, Carl Allen Jazz in Film The Subterraneans

Lenore Raphael, Howard Alden Loverly Wouldn't It Be Loverly

Bucky Pizzarelli, Howard Alden In a Mellow Tone Snowfall

Bobby Troup, Bucky Pizzarelli, Hal Serra, Milt Hinton, Grady Tate The Feeling of Jazz The Feeling of Jazz

Jimmy McGriff, Mel Brown, Bernard Purdie, Red Holloway, David Newman The Dream Team T'ain't Nobody's Bizness If I Do

Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Victor Gaskin, Roy McCurdy Cannonball Plays Zawinul Mercy, Mercy, Mercy

Maceo Parker, WDR Big Band Soul Classics Do Your Thing

James Brown, Oliver Nelson, Louis Bellson Orchestra Soul On Top Papa's Got a Brand New Bag

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Frederic Hand: A Psalm of Thanksgiving (2009)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: A Song of Thanksgiving (1945)

Anton Bruckner: Te Deum (1884)

Jay Ungar: Thanksgiving Waltz (1999)

Gregorian Chant: O lux beata trinitas (1200)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: AGO Seattle 2022 (II) – the sonorities of Saint James Cathedral, featuring scintillating concert performances and a splendid Choral Vespers Service.

J. S. BACH: Allegro (i.), fr Concerto in C, BWV 594 after Vivaldi Violin Concerto Grosso Mogul in D, RV. 208)

GEORGE BAKER: Le Tombeau de Jean Langlais (premiere). – Stefan Engels (1907 Hutchings-Votey + 2000 Rosales) (r. 7/5/22)

JESSICA FRENCH: Anthem, Earth, strike up your music (premiere).

VARIOUS: Office of Evening Prayer for the Feast of Saint James the Great, including HERBERT HOWELLS: Magnificat, fr Collegium Regale –Cathedral Choir/Joseph Adam; Christopher Stroh (1907 Hutchings-Votey/2000 Rosales) (r. 7/5/22)

MARCEL DUPRÉ: Les Cloches de Perros-Guirec, fr Suite bretonne, Op. 21 –Nicolas Kynaston (Hutchings-Votey/Rosales) (r. 7/6/2000)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Christ the King – On this last Sunday of the liturgical year, a celebration of the Feast of Christ the King with sacred choral and organ music.

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Autumn' Concerto (1725)

Giuseppe Tartini: Violin Concerto in E (1740)

Baldassare Galuppi: Harpsichord Concerto (1750)

Arcangelo Corelli: St. Beatrice d'Este: Sinfonia (1689)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

George F. Root: The Shining Shore (1891)

Scott Joplin: Elite Syncopations (1902)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Guitar Concerto No. 1 in D (1939)

Arthur Foote: Suite for Strings (1908)

Ferde Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite (1931)

Florence Price: Five Folksongs in Counterpoint (1951)

Pietro A. Yon: Gesu Bambino (1917)

Edgar Meyer: The Wassail Song/All Through the Night (2008)

Jean-Marie Leclair: Recréation de Musique No. 2: Badinage (1738)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Maurice Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales Movement 8 Epilogue: Lent Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra; Yannick Nezet-Seguin, conductor

Myroslav Skoryk: Sonata No. 2 Solomiya Ivakhiv, violin; Melvin Chen, piano Music at the Institute Concert Series, Ukrainian Institute of America, New York, NY

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Garrett Fitzgerald calling from Orono, Maine

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 21 in C Major, Op. 53 "Waldstein" Movement 1: Allegro con brio Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano

Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloe, Suite No. 2 Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Louis Langrée, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY

Fanny Mendelssohn: Das Jahr (The Year): October Christina Bjorkoe, piano

Dmitri Shostakovich: Festive Overture, Op. 96 Lakes Area Music Festival Orchestra; Christian Reif, conductor Lakes Area Music Festival, Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts, Brainerd, MN

R.A. Moulds: Egloga: el Sauce que se enamoro de la Caricia del Viento Lviv National Philharmonic of Ukraine; Benjamin Loeb, conductor Lviv National Philharmonic of Ukraine, Ukrainian National Academic Theater, Lviv, Ukraine

Fanny Mendelssohn: Piano Trio in D minor Geoffrey Herd, violin; Max Geissler, cello; Henry Kramer, piano Geneva Music Festival, Smith Opera House, Geneva, NY

14:00 MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY with Lori Skelton

Anna Clyne: This Midnight Hour—Han-na Chang, conductor

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 in c Op 18—Stephen Hough, piano; Markus Stenz, conductor

Frederic Chopin: Nocturne in E flat Op 9/2 (encore)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5 in d Op 47—Han-na Chang, conductor

Sergei Prokofiev: Finale from Symphony No. 1 in D ‘Classical’—Ken-David Masur, conductor

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Christoph Sietzen, percussion – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 10/7/2023.

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 29 in A K 201

Johannes Maria Staud: Whereas the Reality Trembles [World Premiere, TCO Co-Commission]

Hubert von Goisern: Improvisation on the song ‘Jodler für Willi’ (encore)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 2 in C minor Op 17 ‘Ukrainian’

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded November 2021

On this week’s program, hosted by pianist Peter Dugan, a teenage violist with a talent for astronomy performs the music of Johannes Brahms … a fiery violinist performs music from John Corigliano’s “Red Violin Caprices” and shares his perspectives on growing up with Asperger’s syndrome and a teenage pianist who’s already touring the world as a pro performs Chopin.

Elora Kares, 16, cello, from Shaker Heights, OH performs Cello Suite No. 3, Gigue by Johann Sebastian Bach

Dillon Scott, 18, viola, from Montgomeryville, PA performs Sonata in E-Flat, Op. 120, No. 2, Mvmt 2 by Johannes Brahms (1685 - 1750)

Daniel Choi, 16, oboe, from Pleasantville, NY performs Solo de Concert No. 2 Op. 74 by Stanislas Verroust (1814 - 1863)

Ethan Yang, 17, violin, from Chandler, AZ performs excerpts from The Red Violin Caprices … by John Corigliano

Daniela Liebman, 19, piano, from Fort Worth, TX performs Ballade No. 3 in A Flat Major, Op. 47 by Frederic Chopin

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Virgil Thomson: Louisiana Story: Suite (1948)

Sergei Prokofiev: The Tale of the Stone Flower: Wedding Suite (1953)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Minuet (1936)

20:00 SPECIAL Songs of Innocence and Experience with Mark Satola

Selections from William Bolcom’s epic setting for soloists, choruses and orchestra of Songs of Innocence and Experience, in anticipation of William Blake’s birthday on November 28.

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Christopher Auerbach-Brown: Slow Waltz No. 2 — Eric Charnofsky, piano

Jennifer Conner: Changes for Viola and Piano — Mark Jackobs, viola; Anita Pontremoli, piano

Dolores White: The Emerald Trio — Gretchen Myers, oboe; Susanna Whitney, bassoon; Bill DeLelles, marimba

Frederick Koch: Five Piano Preludes — Coren Estrn Kleve, piano

Jack Gallagher: Toccata for Brass Quintet (1970) — Galliard Brass Ensemble

Jack Gallagher: Proteus Rising from the Sea (1994) — Air Force Band of Flight/Lt. Col. Richard A. Shelton, cond.

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Thursday 11/16/23 at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, The Next Generation of Philanthropy with Alesha Washington, President and CEO of the Seattle Foundation, one of the region’s largest community foundations devoted to advocacy, equity, and community organizing.

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

René Clausen: Set Me as a Seal (1989)

Alexander Glazunov: Mélodie (1888)

Franz Schreker: Intermezzo for String Orchestra (1902)

Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 3 (1890)

Eric Whitacre: The River Cam (2011)

Joseph Haydn: All Through the Night (1770)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony (1734)

Arvo Pärt: Christmas Lullaby (2002)

Charles Tomlinson Griffes: Barcarolle (1912)

Leroy Anderson: Melody on Two Notes (1966)

Mohammed Fairouz: Piano Miniature No. 6 'Addio' (2009)

