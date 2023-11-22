WCLV Program Guide 11-25-2023
00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA
Eddie Henderson Totem Pole Witness to History
Oscar Peterson Waltz for Debby Con Alma
Bill Evans Fudgesickle Built for Four Loose Blues
Chris Hazelton The Groove Merchant After Dark
Thad Jones – Mel Lewis The Little Pixie All My Yesterdays
Michael Morreale Suicide is Painless August 17th (vol 4)
Altin Sencalar Do It In Good Standing
Richard Baratta Sombrero Sam Off the Charts
Charles Lloyd Song My Lady Sings Chapel
John La Barbera Keiko’s Birthday March Grooveyard
Elvin Jones By George Live at the Village Vanguard
Shirley Scott Witchcraft Queen Talk
George Freeman If I Had You The Good Life
Dave Brubeck When the Saints Live from the Northwest, 1959
Buselli – Wallarab Davenport Blues Gennett Suite
Airmen of Note Dippermouth Blues 2023 Jazz Heritage
Jon-Erik Kelso I’m Coming Virginia Live at the Ear Inn
Diva I’m Gonna Go Fishin’ 30
Artemis Slink In Real Time
03:00 JAZZ NETWORK
Phil Woods, Mike Melilo, Harry Leahey, Steve Gilmore, Bill Goodwin, Alyrio Lima Live Novus
Stephane Grappelli, Pierre Cavalli, Guy Pedersen, Daniel Humair Jazz "Round Midnight: Stephane Grappelli Verve
Tierney Sutton, Serge Merlaud, Kevin Axt Paris Sessions BFM Jazz
Chet Baker, Philip Catherine, Hein Van der Geyn Chet's Choice Criss
McCoy Tyner, George Mraz, Al Foster McCoy Tyner Plays John Coltrane Impulse
John Coltrane, McCoy Tyner, Jimmy Garrison, Elvin Jones Ballads Impulse
Johnny Hartman, Studio Orchestra Unforgettable Impulse
Mulgrew Miller, Rudy Bird, Charnett Moffett, Tony Reedus, Steve Nelson, Kenny Garrett Landmarks Landmark
Pat Metheny, Bill Stewart, Larry Grenadier Trio 99 00 Warner Bros
Roberta Flack, Donny Hathaway, Studio Orchestra Roberta Flack & Donny Hathaway Atlantic
Wes Montgomery, Studio Orchestra A Day In the Life A Day In the Life
Nicholas Payton, Jesse Davis, Tim Warfield, Anthony Wonsey, Reuben Rogers, Adonis Rose Gumbo Nouveau St. James Infirmary
Louis Armstrong, Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Louis Bellson Louis Armstrong Meets Oscar Peterson Sweet Lorraine
Herb Ellis, Joe Pass, Jake Hanna, Ray Brown Seven, Come Eleven Seven, Come Eleven
Joe Pass Unforgettable The Very Thought of You
Kenny Barron, Charlie Haden, Roy Haynes Wanton Spirit Sail Away
Joey DeFrancesco, Houston Person, Byron Landham, Paul Bollenback All About My Girl Grilled Cheese and Bacon
Andre Previn, David Finck Live at the Jazz Standard What Is This Thing Called Love
Anita O'Day, Billy May, Studio Orchestra Anita O'Day Swings Cole Porter What Is This Thing Called Love
Toots Thielemans, Michael Lang, Dave Carpenter, Peter Erskine East Coast/West Coast Blue In Green
Oscar Peterson, Bobby Durham, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown The Legendary Oscar Peterson Trio Live at the Blue Noet Sweet Georgia Brown
Wayne Shorter, Brian Blade, John Patitucci, Studio Orchestra Alegria Bachianas Brasileras No. 5
Antonio Carlos Jobim, Elis Regina, Cesar Camargo Mariano, Helio Delmiro, Oscar Castro Neves, Luizao Maia, Paolo Braga Verve Jazz Masters 13: Antonio Carlos Jobim Aguas de Marco
Chet Baker, John Engles, Hein Ven der Geyn, Harold Danko Chet Baker in Tokyo Portrait in Black and White
Billy Rogers The Guitar Artisty of Billy Rogers How Insensitve
Joe Henderson, Eliane Elias, Oscar Castro Neves, Paolo Braga, Nico Assumpcao Double Rainbow Felicidade
Eliane Elias Something For You Minha
Johnny Costa A Portrait of George Gewshwin Strike Up the Band
Anthony Wilson, The Anthony Wilson Ensemble Goat Hill Junket Georgia Waltz
Ray Charles, Count Basie Orchestra Ray Sings, Basie Swings Georgia On My Mind
The Count Basie Orchestra Golden Legends Oh! Lady Be Good
The Count Basie Orchestra Golden Legends April In Paris
06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Horn Concerto No. 3 in Eb, K. 447 Sarah Willis, horn Havana Lyceum Orchestra Jose Antonio Mendez
Edgar Olivero Sarahnade Mambo (based on Mozart's Eine Kleine Nachtmusik) Sarah Willis, horn Havana Lyceum Orchestra; The Sarahbanda Jose Antonio Mendez
Claude Debussy String Quartet in g, Op. 10 Ilmar Gavilan, Melissa White, violins; Jaime Amador, viola; Felix Umansky, cello Harlem Quartet
Guido López-Gavilan Cuarteto en guaguancó Ilmar Gavilan, Melissa White, violins; Jaime Amador, viola; Felix Umansky, cello Harlem Quartet
Oscar Lorenzo Fernández Batuque Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Keri-Lynn Wilson
Mozart Camargo Guarnieri Encantamento Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Maximiano Valdes
Heitor Villa-Lobos Piano Concerto No. 2 Elvira Santiago, piano Orquesta Sinfonica Nacional De Cuba (Havana, Cuba) Enrique Perez Mesa Havana, Cuba
Francisco Mignone String Quartet No. 1 (1957) Cuarteto Latinamericano
Heitor Villa-Lobos "Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5" (Aria) Renee Fleming, soprano; Dave Grusin, piano; Lee Ritenour, guitar Grusin Orchestra Dave Grusin
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Maurice Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales Movement 8 Epilogue: Lent Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra; Yannick Nezet-Seguin, conductor
Myroslav Skoryk: Sonata No. 2 Solomiya Ivakhiv, violin; Melvin Chen, piano Music at the Institute Concert Series, Ukrainian Institute of America, New York, NY
Piano Puzzler Contestant: Garrett Fitzgerald calling from Orono, Maine
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 21 in C Major, Op. 53 "Waldstein" Movement 1: Allegro con brio Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano Album: Beethoven Piano Sonatas 2
Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloe, Suite No. 2 Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Louis Langrée, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY
Fanny Mendelssohn: Das Jahr (The Year): October Christina Bjorkoe, piano
Dmitri Shostakovich: Festive Overture, Op. 96 Lakes Area Music Festival Orchestra; Christian Reif, conductor Lakes Area Music Festival, Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts, Brainerd, MN
R.A. Moulds: Egloga: el Sauce que se enamoro de la Caricia del Viento Lviv National Philharmonic of Ukraine; Benjamin Loeb, conductor Lviv National Philharmonic of Ukraine, Ukrainian National Academic Theater, Lviv, Ukraine
Fanny Mendelssohn: Piano Trio in D minor Geoffrey Herd, violin; Max Geissler, cello; Henry Kramer, piano Geneva Music Festival, Smith Opera House, Geneva, NY
10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Flowers (1892)
Goff Richards: Homage to the Noble Grape: Champagne (1988)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini (1934)
11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Arabian Dance (1892)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: Overture (1791)
Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque (1905)
12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded November 2021
On this week’s program, hosted by pianist Peter Dugan, a teenage violist with a talent for astronomy performs the music of Johannes Brahms … a fiery violinist performs music from John Corigliano’s “Red Violin Caprices” and shares his perspectives on growing up with Asperger’s syndrome and a teenage pianist who’s already touring the world as a pro performs Chopin.
Elora Kares, 16, cello, from Shaker Heights, OH performs Cello Suite No. 3, Gigue by Johann Sebastian Bach
Dillon Scott, 18, viola, from Montgomeryville, PA performs Sonata in E-Flat, Op. 120, No. 2, Mvmt 2 by Johannes Brahms (1685 - 1750)
Daniel Choi, 16, oboe, from Pleasantville, NY performs Solo de Concert No. 2 Op. 74 by Stanislas Verroust (1814 - 1863)
Ethan Yang, 17, violin, from Chandler, AZ performs excerpts from The Red Violin Caprices … by John Corigliano
Daniela Liebman, 19, piano, from Fort Worth, TX performs Ballade No. 3 in A Flat Major, Op. 47 by Frederic Chopin
13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills
Sir Arthur Sullivan: Iolanthe: Overture (1882)
Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Yeoman of the Guard: Overture (1888)
Virgil Thomson: Acadian Songs and Dances (1948)
Virgil Thomson: The River: Finale (1937)
Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 4 in G (1900)
Giles Farnaby: Suite of Six Dances (1610)
Ottorino Respighi: The Birds (1927)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Moderato from Piano Sonata No. 2 (1910)
Sergei Taneyev: Piano Quintet in g (1911)
Lou Harrison: Seven Pastorales (1951)
Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 5 'La chasse' (1851)
Witold Lutoslawski: Variations on Theme by Paganini (1941)
Federico Moreno Tórroba: Concierto de Castilla (1960)
17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Barry, John Barry
Monty Norman & John Barry: James Bond Theme
John Barry: From Russia with Love: Theme—Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Carl Davis
John Barry: Goldfinger: Theme—Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Carl Davis
John Barry: Thunderball: Themes—Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Carl Davis
John Barry: The Lion in Winter: Choral Suite—Crouch End Fest Chorus; City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine
John Barry: Robin and Marian: Suite—City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine
John Barry: Somewhere in Time: Themes—Andy Vinter, piano; Royal Philharmonic/Nic Raine
John Barry: Out of Africa: Love Theme—Boston Pops/Keith Lockhart
John Barry: License to Kill Theme— Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Carl Davis
John Barry: Dances with Wolves: Themes— Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel
John Barry: The Ipcress File: A Man Alone—City of Prague Philharmonic
18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Tribute to Sheldon Harnick (Part 2) — Harnick talks about his work on three Bock & Harnick musicals: not only Fiddler but She Loves Me and The Apple Tree
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Hector Berlioz: The Trojans: Ballet Music (1858)
Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 9 in e 'From the New World' (1893)
20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – Nashville Symphony, Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Joyce Yang, piano
Modest Mussorgsky (arr Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov): A Night on Bald Mountain
Edvard Grieg: Piano Concerto in a minor Op 26
Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5 in d minor Op 47
Astor Piazzolla: Winter in Buenos Aires
22:00 WEEKEND CLASSICAL RADIO with Robert Conrad
Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring: Suite (1945)
Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations (1899)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Joseph Haydn: Largo from String Quartet No. 59 'Rider' (1793)
Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome: The Pines of the Janiculum (1924)
Anton Rubinstein: Melody in F (1852)
Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Act 3 Prelude (1845)
Michel Legrand: Noelle's Theme (1976)
Traditional: Wexford Carol
Robert Schumann: March from Piano Quintet (1842)
Anonymous: Spiritual 'There is a Balm in Gilead'
Edvard Grieg: Two Melodies: The First Meeting (1890)
William Henry Harris: Holy is the True Light (1948)