WCLV Program Guide 11-24-2023

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
WJ3 All Stars My Ship God Bless The Child
Marshall Gilkes Cyclic Journey Part I First Light
Mark Masters Ensemble Wish Me Well Summer Day
Gigi Gyrce Rat Race Blues Blues in Bloom
John Coltrane The Believer The Believer
Alex Wintz Live to Tape What Me Worry
Nick Finzer No Arrival No Arrival
Kenny Burrell Blue Bash Blue Bash
Milt Jackson/Coleman Hawkins Bean Bags Get Happy
Dexter Gordon Biting the Apple Blue Bossa
Dimitri Matheny Cascadia Evergreen Girl
Al Foster Reflections Monk's Bossa
Michael Ornstein Aperture Ode to Manuel
Marlon Jordan For You Only Monk's Point
Joshua Redman Momentum Put It in Your Pocket
Jeremy Manasia Butcher Block Ballet Tony's Tune
Ralph Towner At First Light Argentinian Nights
Ella Fitzgerald Sings the Duke Ellington Songbook I Let A Song Go Out Of My Heart
Scott Hamilton Race Point The Song Is You
Vincent Gardner Vin-Slidin' Wildflower
Darcy James Argue Dynamic Maximum Tension Ebonite
Something Blue Maximum Enjoyment Shift
Ron Blake Mistaken Indentity Is That So
Count Basie Complete Decca Recordings John's Idea
Red Garland Red's Good Groove Red's Good Groove Featuring Blue
Lezlie Harrison Let Them Talk What A Little Moonlight Can Do
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Zoot Sims Hawthorne Nights Main Stem
Curtis Amy Way Down 24 Hours Blues
Ny Jazz Collective Everybody Wants to Get To Heaven Emotivation
Sienna Dahlen/Bill Coon Balladextrous Autumn In New York
Emily Remler Transitions Transitions
Renee Rosnes For the Moment Thinking To Myself
Andy Bey Andy Bey and the Bey Sisters Squeeze Me
Stanley Turrentine Mr. Natural Wahoo (aka Stanley's Blues)
Johnny Coles The Warm Sound HiFly
Marc Copland And I Love Her Day And Night
Karrin Allyson Daydream I Ain't Got Nothin' But The Blues
Joe Farnsworth In What Direction are You Heading? Safe Corners
Brandee Younger Brand New Life Moving Target
Metheny/Mehldau Quartet The Sound Of Water
R Despommier A Midsummer Odyssey Silhouette
Snorre Kirk Beat Zanzibar
Quincy Jones The Quintessence Robot Portrait
James Moody and the Brass Figures SmackAMac
T Fonnesbaek/ J Kauflin Danish Rain Everything I Love
Ron Carter Finding the Right Notes My Man's Gone Now
Jessica Williams Maybeck Recital Hall Blue Tuesday
Masada Chamber Ensembles Bar Khokba Maskil
Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Celestial
Stacey Kent Let Yourself Go One For My Baby (And One More For the Road)
Peter Brendler Stunts and Twists Stunts And Twists
Rodney Whitaker Oasis Puppets
McCoy Tyner The Real McCoy Contemplation
Kenny Drew A Look Inside Ugly Beauty
06:00 SPECIAL Autumn Wonder with Jennifer Hambrick
Linda Robbins Coleman: For A Beautiful Land—Lansdowne Symphony/Reuben Blundell (10:46)
Jennifer Higdon: All Things Majestic: II. String Lake—Nashville Symphony Giancarlo Guerrero (7:07)
Scott Joplin (arr Stephen Buck): The Chrysanthemum--Lara Downes, piano (3:20)
Traditional: Argeers—Hesperus (1:47)
James Ralph: Butter'd Peas—Hesperus (1:49)
Eric Whitacre: i thank you God for most this amazing day—Elora Festival Singers/Noel Edison (6:21)
Alan Hovhaness: Mountain Thunderstorm and Thanksgiving Music from Symphony No. 46 ‘To The Green
Mountains’ Op 347—KBS Symphony/Vakhtang Jordania (9:52)
Aaron Copland: Long Time Ago & At the River from Old American Songs, Set 2—Zurich Chamber Orchestra/Daniel Hope, violin (6:00)
Traditional: The Swallow & The Colly Flower from ‘The First Book of Cotillions’—Hesperus (3:08)
07:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna
Aaron Copland: An Outdoor Overture (1938)
Virgil Thomson: Symphony on a Hymn Tune (1928)
Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Suite (1948)
08:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Dan Locklair: Thanksgiving Day from Symphony No. 2 'America' (2016)
Earl Wild: Theme & Variations on Gershwin's 'Someone to Watch Over Me' (1989)
David Diamond: This Sacred Ground (1962)
Jay Ungar & Molly Mason: Harvest Home Suite: Four Movements (1998)
09:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills
Stephen Paulus: The Road Home (2001)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 6 (1720)
Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood (1838)
Francisco Tárrega: Adelita (1881)
10:00 SPECIAL Let Us Break Bread Together
Don Ray: “The Farmhands’ Dance,” from Homestead Dances
Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring
Eric Whitacre: Lux aurumque
Virgil Thomson: Andante cantabile, from Symphony on a Hymn Tune
Dan Locklair: “Autumn,” from Symphony of Seasons
Spiritual: Let Us Break Bread Together
11:00 SPECIAL Pilgrims’ Rest
William Billings: An Anthem for Thanksgiving
Thomas Canning: Fantasy on a Hymn Tune
Stephen Paulus: “Pilgrims’ Hymn,” from The Three Hermits
Early American dance music performed by Hesperus
Aaron Copland: Quiet City
George Walker: Lyric for Strings
Barbara Harbach: Emanations from the Sacred Harp
12:00 LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Richard Strauss: Don Juan (1888)
Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 3 in E-Flat 'Rhenish' (1850)
13:00 SPECIAL Every Good Thing with Andrea Blain
Karl Jenkins: The Armed Man ‘Benedictus’ – Daniel Hope, violin
Linda Williams: William Tell Overture - Academy of St. Martin in the Fields
Gustav Holst: ‘Mercury’ from The Planets - New York Philharmonic
Antonin Dvorak: "Largo" from New World Symphony - Los Angeles Philharmonic
Richard Wagner: Overture to ‘Tannhauser’ - Oslo Philharmonic
Antonio Vivaldi: ‘Autumn’ from ‘The Four Seasons’ - London Philharmonic
Jay Ungar: Thanksgiving Waltz - Jay Ungar and Molly Mason
Antonio Vivaldi: Largo from Guitar Concerto in D - Angel Romero, Academy of St. Martin in the Fields
Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture - Cleveland Orchestra
Ludwig van Beethoven: Fur Elise - Francois-Rene Duchable, piano
Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring - Minnesota Orchestra
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 - Zoltan Kocsis, piano, San Francisco Symphony:
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Canon in D Major - Academy of St. Martin in the Fields
Jean Sibelius: Finlandia - Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra
14:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Sam Petrey
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 7: Homeward (1895)
John Williams: War Horse: The Homecoming (2011)
Richard Roblee: Down Home (2009)
Frederic Hand: Sophia's Journey (2014)
Frederic Hand: A Psalm of Thanksgiving (2009)
Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits (1762)
Mark O'Connor: Call of the Mockingbird (1996)
15:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Aaron Copland: Music from the Film 'Our Town' (1944)
Duke Ellington: The River: Suite (1971)
George Gershwin: Medley from 'Porgy and Bess' (1944)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Aaron Copland: Quiet City (1940)
Aaron Copland: Prairie Journal (1937)
Elmer Bernstein: To Kill a Mockingbird: Suite (1962)
Don Ray: Homestead Dances: Quilters' Dance (1989)
Carol Barnett: An American Thanksgiving: McKay (2003)
Eduard Kremser: We Gather Together
Percy Grainger: Harvest Hymn (1932)
David Guion: Turkey in the Straw (1919)
Stephen Foster: Hard Times Come Again No More (1854)
17:00 SPECIAL This Land
William Grant Still: Serenade--Royal Scottish National Orchestra Avlana Eisenberg (DLA 18) 5:56
Michael Torke: First movement 'Lively' from Sky (Concerto for Violin) --Tessa Lark, violin; Albany Symphony/David Alan Miller (Albany 369) 9:44
Reena Esmail: When the Guitar--Los Angeles Guitar Quartet, Conspirare (Delos 3595) 6:24
Barbara Harbach: Arcadian Reverie--Slovak Radio Symphony/Kirk Trevor (MSR 1252) 8:13
Korine Fujiwara: Peasebottom Fiddle Suite: Montana--Carpe Diem Quartet (Seize The Music 110110) 4:22
Jerod Impichchaachaaha' Tate: Shell Shaker from Lowak Shoppala Fire & Light--Lynn Moroney, storyteller; Stephen Clark, baritone; Chelsea Owen, soprano; Nashville String Machine/Jerod Impichchaachaaha' Tate (Azica 71329) 11:00
Daniel Bernard Roumain: Prayer--PUBLIQuartet; Lara Downes, piano (Rising Sun Music) 6:09
18:00 DINNER CLASSICS
George Gershwin: Gershwin Song-book (1932)
Walter Kent: I'll Be Home for Christmas (1943)
John Wasson: Jingle Bells Fantasy (2000)
Donald Fraser: Piano Concerto [in the Style of Mozart] 'Rerun' (1997)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Ernö Dohnányi: Variations on a Nursery Song (1914)
Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo (1915)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Concerto Grosso for Strings (1950)
Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Overture (1820)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 41 in C 'Jupiter' (1788)
21:00 SPECIAL Giving Thanks A Celebration of Fall, Food & Gratitude with John Birge
Karl Jenkins: The Shepherd—Polyphony (Deutsche Gram 4793232)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Goldberg Variations: Aria—Simone Dinerstein, piano (Telarc 80692)
Denny Zeitlin: Hymn—Denny Zeitlin, piano (Living Music CD 0011)
Thierry Rougier: Autumn—Xuefei Yang, guitar (GSP 1028)
Keats: “To Autumn”—Read by Patrick Stewart
Jean Sibelius: The Harvesters—Danish National Radio Symphony/Leif Segerstam (Chandos 8943)
Joni Mitchell: Both Sides Now (Piano Demo)
e.e. cummings: i thank You God for most this amazing day—Read by Bill Moyers 1999
Carl Sandburg: Happiness—Read by Studs Terkel 2000
John Rutter: The Lord is my shepherd—Cambridge Singers/John Rutter (Collegium 100)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending—Julia Fischer, violin (Decca 15535)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Shepherd’s Hymn of Thanksgiving from Symphony No. 6 ‘Pastoral’—English Chamber Orchestra/Michael Tilson Thomas (Sony CD 5226)
Traditional: Psalm of Life—Jacqueline Schwab, piano
From Kerouac’s “The Dharma Bums,” Chartres Cathedral story; Psalm 104—Read by Charles Laughton (Capitol LP TBO 1650)
Traditional (arr Stephen Paulus): We Gather Together—Dale Warland Singers (Gothic 49243)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
John Rutter: Psalm 23 'The Lord is my Shepherd' (1978)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Six Studies in English Folk Song (1926)
Anthony Holborne: Pavan No. 3 (1599)
Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 6 in e-Flat (1832)
Ola Gjeilo: Serenity (2010)
Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2 (1882)
Robert White: Christe, qui lux es et dies (1558)
Leopold Stokowski: Two Ancient Liturgical Melodies (1934)
Claude Debussy: Pour le piano: Sarabande (1901)
George Frideric Handel: Il pastor fido Suite: Musette (1734)