WCLV Program Guide 11-24-2023

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

WJ3 All Stars My Ship God Bless The Child

Marshall Gilkes Cyclic Journey Part I First Light

Mark Masters Ensemble Wish Me Well Summer Day

Gigi Gyrce Rat Race Blues Blues in Bloom

John Coltrane The Believer The Believer

Alex Wintz Live to Tape What Me Worry

Nick Finzer No Arrival No Arrival

Kenny Burrell Blue Bash Blue Bash

Milt Jackson/Coleman Hawkins Bean Bags Get Happy

Dexter Gordon Biting the Apple Blue Bossa

Dimitri Matheny Cascadia Evergreen Girl

Al Foster Reflections Monk's Bossa

Michael Ornstein Aperture Ode to Manuel

Marlon Jordan For You Only Monk's Point

Joshua Redman Momentum Put It in Your Pocket

Jeremy Manasia Butcher Block Ballet Tony's Tune

Ralph Towner At First Light Argentinian Nights

Ella Fitzgerald Sings the Duke Ellington Songbook I Let A Song Go Out Of My Heart

Scott Hamilton Race Point The Song Is You

Vincent Gardner Vin-Slidin' Wildflower

Darcy James Argue Dynamic Maximum Tension Ebonite

Something Blue Maximum Enjoyment Shift

Ron Blake Mistaken Indentity Is That So

Count Basie Complete Decca Recordings John's Idea

Red Garland Red's Good Groove Red's Good Groove Featuring Blue

Lezlie Harrison Let Them Talk What A Little Moonlight Can Do

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Zoot Sims Hawthorne Nights Main Stem

Curtis Amy Way Down 24 Hours Blues

Ny Jazz Collective Everybody Wants to Get To Heaven Emotivation

Sienna Dahlen/Bill Coon Balladextrous Autumn In New York

Emily Remler Transitions Transitions

Renee Rosnes For the Moment Thinking To Myself

Andy Bey Andy Bey and the Bey Sisters Squeeze Me

Stanley Turrentine Mr. Natural Wahoo (aka Stanley's Blues)

Johnny Coles The Warm Sound HiFly

Marc Copland And I Love Her Day And Night

Karrin Allyson Daydream I Ain't Got Nothin' But The Blues

Joe Farnsworth In What Direction are You Heading? Safe Corners

Brandee Younger Brand New Life Moving Target

Metheny/Mehldau Quartet The Sound Of Water

R Despommier A Midsummer Odyssey Silhouette

Snorre Kirk Beat Zanzibar

Quincy Jones The Quintessence Robot Portrait

James Moody and the Brass Figures SmackAMac

T Fonnesbaek/ J Kauflin Danish Rain Everything I Love

Ron Carter Finding the Right Notes My Man's Gone Now

Jessica Williams Maybeck Recital Hall Blue Tuesday

Masada Chamber Ensembles Bar Khokba Maskil

Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Celestial

Stacey Kent Let Yourself Go One For My Baby (And One More For the Road)

Peter Brendler Stunts and Twists Stunts And Twists

Rodney Whitaker Oasis Puppets

McCoy Tyner The Real McCoy Contemplation

Kenny Drew A Look Inside Ugly Beauty

06:00 SPECIAL Autumn Wonder with Jennifer Hambrick

Linda Robbins Coleman: For A Beautiful Land—Lansdowne Symphony/Reuben Blundell (10:46)

Jennifer Higdon: All Things Majestic: II. String Lake—Nashville Symphony Giancarlo Guerrero (7:07)

Scott Joplin (arr Stephen Buck): The Chrysanthemum--Lara Downes, piano (3:20)

Traditional: Argeers—Hesperus (1:47)

James Ralph: Butter'd Peas—Hesperus (1:49)

Eric Whitacre: i thank you God for most this amazing day—Elora Festival Singers/Noel Edison (6:21)

Alan Hovhaness: Mountain Thunderstorm and Thanksgiving Music from Symphony No. 46 ‘To The Green

Mountains’ Op 347—KBS Symphony/Vakhtang Jordania (9:52)

Aaron Copland: Long Time Ago & At the River from Old American Songs, Set 2—Zurich Chamber Orchestra/Daniel Hope, violin (6:00)

Traditional: The Swallow & The Colly Flower from ‘The First Book of Cotillions’—Hesperus (3:08)

07:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna

Aaron Copland: An Outdoor Overture (1938)

Virgil Thomson: Symphony on a Hymn Tune (1928)

Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Suite (1948)

08:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Dan Locklair: Thanksgiving Day from Symphony No. 2 'America' (2016)

Earl Wild: Theme & Variations on Gershwin's 'Someone to Watch Over Me' (1989)

David Diamond: This Sacred Ground (1962)

Jay Ungar & Molly Mason: Harvest Home Suite: Four Movements (1998)

09:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

Stephen Paulus: The Road Home (2001)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 6 (1720)

Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood (1838)

Francisco Tárrega: Adelita (1881)

10:00 SPECIAL Let Us Break Bread Together

Don Ray: “The Farmhands’ Dance,” from Homestead Dances

Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring

Eric Whitacre: Lux aurumque

Virgil Thomson: Andante cantabile, from Symphony on a Hymn Tune

Dan Locklair: “Autumn,” from Symphony of Seasons

Spiritual: Let Us Break Bread Together

11:00 SPECIAL Pilgrims’ Rest

William Billings: An Anthem for Thanksgiving

Thomas Canning: Fantasy on a Hymn Tune

Stephen Paulus: “Pilgrims’ Hymn,” from The Three Hermits

Early American dance music performed by Hesperus

Aaron Copland: Quiet City

George Walker: Lyric for Strings

Barbara Harbach: Emanations from the Sacred Harp

12:00 LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Richard Strauss: Don Juan (1888)

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 3 in E-Flat 'Rhenish' (1850)

13:00 SPECIAL Every Good Thing with Andrea Blain

Karl Jenkins: The Armed Man ‘Benedictus’ – Daniel Hope, violin

Linda Williams: William Tell Overture - Academy of St. Martin in the Fields

Gustav Holst: ‘Mercury’ from The Planets - New York Philharmonic

Antonin Dvorak: "Largo" from New World Symphony - Los Angeles Philharmonic

Richard Wagner: Overture to ‘Tannhauser’ - Oslo Philharmonic

Antonio Vivaldi: ‘Autumn’ from ‘The Four Seasons’ - London Philharmonic

Jay Ungar: Thanksgiving Waltz - Jay Ungar and Molly Mason

Antonio Vivaldi: Largo from Guitar Concerto in D - Angel Romero, Academy of St. Martin in the Fields

Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture - Cleveland Orchestra

Ludwig van Beethoven: Fur Elise - Francois-Rene Duchable, piano

Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring - Minnesota Orchestra

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 - Zoltan Kocsis, piano, San Francisco Symphony:

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Canon in D Major - Academy of St. Martin in the Fields

Jean Sibelius: Finlandia - Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra

14:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Sam Petrey

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 7: Homeward (1895)

John Williams: War Horse: The Homecoming (2011)

Richard Roblee: Down Home (2009)

Frederic Hand: Sophia's Journey (2014)

Frederic Hand: A Psalm of Thanksgiving (2009)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits (1762)

Mark O'Connor: Call of the Mockingbird (1996)

15:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Aaron Copland: Music from the Film 'Our Town' (1944)

Duke Ellington: The River: Suite (1971)

George Gershwin: Medley from 'Porgy and Bess' (1944)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Aaron Copland: Quiet City (1940)

Aaron Copland: Prairie Journal (1937)

Elmer Bernstein: To Kill a Mockingbird: Suite (1962)

Don Ray: Homestead Dances: Quilters' Dance (1989)

Carol Barnett: An American Thanksgiving: McKay (2003)

Eduard Kremser: We Gather Together

Percy Grainger: Harvest Hymn (1932)

David Guion: Turkey in the Straw (1919)

Stephen Foster: Hard Times Come Again No More (1854)

17:00 SPECIAL This Land

William Grant Still: Serenade--Royal Scottish National Orchestra Avlana Eisenberg (DLA 18) 5:56

Michael Torke: First movement 'Lively' from Sky (Concerto for Violin) --Tessa Lark, violin; Albany Symphony/David Alan Miller (Albany 369) 9:44

Reena Esmail: When the Guitar--Los Angeles Guitar Quartet, Conspirare (Delos 3595) 6:24

Barbara Harbach: Arcadian Reverie--Slovak Radio Symphony/Kirk Trevor (MSR 1252) 8:13

Korine Fujiwara: Peasebottom Fiddle Suite: Montana--Carpe Diem Quartet (Seize The Music 110110) 4:22

Jerod Impichchaachaaha' Tate: Shell Shaker from Lowak Shoppala Fire & Light--Lynn Moroney, storyteller; Stephen Clark, baritone; Chelsea Owen, soprano; Nashville String Machine/Jerod Impichchaachaaha' Tate (Azica 71329) 11:00

Daniel Bernard Roumain: Prayer--PUBLIQuartet; Lara Downes, piano (Rising Sun Music) 6:09

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

George Gershwin: Gershwin Song-book (1932)

Walter Kent: I'll Be Home for Christmas (1943)

John Wasson: Jingle Bells Fantasy (2000)

Donald Fraser: Piano Concerto [in the Style of Mozart] 'Rerun' (1997)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Ernö Dohnányi: Variations on a Nursery Song (1914)

Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo (1915)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Concerto Grosso for Strings (1950)

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Overture (1820)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 41 in C 'Jupiter' (1788)

21:00 SPECIAL Giving Thanks A Celebration of Fall, Food & Gratitude with John Birge

Karl Jenkins: The Shepherd—Polyphony (Deutsche Gram 4793232)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Goldberg Variations: Aria—Simone Dinerstein, piano (Telarc 80692)

Denny Zeitlin: Hymn—Denny Zeitlin, piano (Living Music CD 0011)

Thierry Rougier: Autumn—Xuefei Yang, guitar (GSP 1028)

Keats: “To Autumn”—Read by Patrick Stewart

Jean Sibelius: The Harvesters—Danish National Radio Symphony/Leif Segerstam (Chandos 8943)

Joni Mitchell: Both Sides Now (Piano Demo)

e.e. cummings: i thank You God for most this amazing day—Read by Bill Moyers 1999

Carl Sandburg: Happiness—Read by Studs Terkel 2000

John Rutter: The Lord is my shepherd—Cambridge Singers/John Rutter (Collegium 100)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending—Julia Fischer, violin (Decca 15535)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Shepherd’s Hymn of Thanksgiving from Symphony No. 6 ‘Pastoral’—English Chamber Orchestra/Michael Tilson Thomas (Sony CD 5226)

Traditional: Psalm of Life—Jacqueline Schwab, piano

From Kerouac’s “The Dharma Bums,” Chartres Cathedral story; Psalm 104—Read by Charles Laughton (Capitol LP TBO 1650)

Traditional (arr Stephen Paulus): We Gather Together—Dale Warland Singers (Gothic 49243)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

John Rutter: Psalm 23 'The Lord is my Shepherd' (1978)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Six Studies in English Folk Song (1926)

Anthony Holborne: Pavan No. 3 (1599)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 6 in e-Flat (1832)

Ola Gjeilo: Serenity (2010)

Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2 (1882)

Robert White: Christe, qui lux es et dies (1558)

Leopold Stokowski: Two Ancient Liturgical Melodies (1934)

Claude Debussy: Pour le piano: Sarabande (1901)

George Frideric Handel: Il pastor fido Suite: Musette (1734)

