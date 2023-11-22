© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 11-24-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published November 22, 2023 at 3:14 PM EST

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      WJ3 All Stars     My Ship     God Bless The Child

      Marshall Gilkes   Cyclic Journey    Part I First Light

      Mark Masters Ensemble   Wish Me Well      Summer Day

      Gigi Gyrce  Rat Race Blues    Blues in Bloom

      John Coltrane     The Believer      The Believer

      Alex Wintz  Live to Tape      What Me Worry

      Nick Finzer No Arrival  No Arrival

      Kenny Burrell     Blue Bash   Blue Bash

                  

      Milt Jackson/Coleman Hawkins  Bean Bags   Get Happy

      Dexter Gordon     Biting the Apple  Blue Bossa

      Dimitri Matheny   Cascadia    Evergreen Girl

      Al Foster   Reflections Monk's Bossa

      Michael Ornstein  Aperture    Ode to Manuel

      Marlon Jordan     For You Only      Monk's Point

      Joshua Redman     Momentum    Put It in Your Pocket

      Jeremy Manasia    Butcher Block Ballet    Tony's Tune

                  

      Ralph Towner      At First Light    Argentinian Nights

      Ella Fitzgerald   Sings the Duke Ellington Songbook   I Let A Song Go Out Of My Heart

      Scott Hamilton    Race Point  The Song Is You

      Vincent Gardner   Vin-Slidin' Wildflower

      Darcy James Argue Dynamic Maximum Tension Ebonite

      Something Blue    Maximum Enjoyment Shift

      Ron Blake   Mistaken Indentity      Is That So

      Count Basie Complete Decca Recordings     John's Idea

      Red Garland Red's Good Groove Red's Good Groove Featuring Blue

      Lezlie Harrison   Let Them Talk     What A Little Moonlight Can Do

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Zoot Sims   Hawthorne Nights  Main Stem

      Curtis Amy  Way Down    24 Hours Blues

      Ny Jazz Collective      Everybody Wants to Get To Heaven    Emotivation

      Sienna Dahlen/Bill Coon Balladextrous     Autumn In New York

      Emily Remler      Transitions Transitions

      Renee Rosnes      For the Moment    Thinking To Myself

      Andy Bey    Andy Bey and the Bey Sisters  Squeeze Me

      Stanley Turrentine      Mr. Natural Wahoo (aka Stanley's Blues)

      Johnny Coles      The Warm Sound    HiFly

                  

      Marc Copland      And I Love Her    Day And Night

      Karrin Allyson   Daydream    I Ain't Got Nothin' But The Blues

      Joe Farnsworth    In What Direction are You Heading?  Safe Corners

      Brandee Younger   Brand New Life    Moving Target

      Metheny/Mehldau   Quartet     The Sound Of Water

      R Despommier      A Midsummer Odyssey     Silhouette

      Snorre Kirk Beat  Zanzibar

      Quincy Jones      The Quintessence  Robot Portrait

      James Moody and the Brass Figures   SmackAMac

      T Fonnesbaek/ J Kauflin Danish Rain Everything I Love

                  

      Ron Carter  Finding the Right Notes My Man's Gone Now

      Jessica Williams  Maybeck Recital Hall    Blue Tuesday

      Masada Chamber Ensembles      Bar Khokba  Maskil

      Bobby Watson      Back Home in Kansas City      Celestial

      Stacey Kent Let Yourself Go   One For My Baby (And One More For the Road)

      Peter Brendler    Stunts and Twists Stunts And Twists

      Rodney Whitaker   Oasis Puppets

      McCoy Tyner The Real McCoy    Contemplation

      Kenny Drew  A Look Inside     Ugly Beauty

 

06:00 SPECIAL Autumn Wonder with Jennifer Hambrick

Linda Robbins Coleman: For A Beautiful Land—Lansdowne Symphony/Reuben Blundell (10:46)

Jennifer Higdon: All Things Majestic: II. String Lake—Nashville Symphony Giancarlo Guerrero (7:07)

Scott Joplin (arr Stephen Buck): The Chrysanthemum--Lara Downes, piano (3:20)

Traditional: Argeers—Hesperus (1:47)

James Ralph: Butter'd Peas—Hesperus (1:49)

Eric Whitacre: i thank you God for most this amazing day—Elora Festival Singers/Noel Edison (6:21)

Alan Hovhaness: Mountain Thunderstorm and Thanksgiving Music from Symphony No. 46 ‘To The Green

Mountains’ Op 347—KBS Symphony/Vakhtang Jordania (9:52)

Aaron Copland: Long Time Ago & At the River from Old American Songs, Set 2—Zurich Chamber Orchestra/Daniel Hope, violin (6:00)

Traditional: The Swallow & The Colly Flower from ‘The First Book of Cotillions’—Hesperus (3:08)

 

07:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna

Aaron Copland: An Outdoor Overture (1938)

Virgil Thomson: Symphony on a Hymn Tune (1928)

Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Suite (1948)

 

08:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Dan Locklair: Thanksgiving Day from Symphony No. 2 'America' (2016)

Earl Wild: Theme & Variations on Gershwin's 'Someone to Watch Over Me' (1989)

David Diamond: This Sacred Ground (1962)

Jay Ungar & Molly Mason: Harvest Home Suite: Four Movements (1998)

 

09:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

Stephen Paulus: The Road Home (2001)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 6 (1720)

Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood (1838)

Francisco Tárrega: Adelita (1881)

 

10:00 SPECIAL Let Us Break Bread Together

Don Ray: “The Farmhands’ Dance,” from Homestead Dances

Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring

Eric Whitacre: Lux aurumque

Virgil Thomson: Andante cantabile, from Symphony on a Hymn Tune

Dan Locklair: “Autumn,” from Symphony of Seasons

Spiritual: Let Us Break Bread Together

 

11:00 SPECIAL Pilgrims’ Rest

William Billings: An Anthem for Thanksgiving

Thomas Canning: Fantasy on a Hymn Tune

Stephen Paulus: “Pilgrims’ Hymn,” from The Three Hermits

Early American dance music performed by Hesperus

Aaron Copland: Quiet City

George Walker: Lyric for Strings

Barbara Harbach: Emanations from the Sacred Harp

 

12:00 LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Richard Strauss: Don Juan (1888)

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 3 in E-Flat 'Rhenish' (1850)

 

13:00 SPECIAL Every Good Thing with Andrea Blain

Karl Jenkins: The Armed Man ‘Benedictus’ – Daniel Hope, violin

Linda Williams: William Tell Overture - Academy of St. Martin in the Fields

Gustav Holst: ‘Mercury’ from The Planets - New York Philharmonic

Antonin Dvorak: "Largo" from New World Symphony - Los Angeles Philharmonic

Richard Wagner: Overture to ‘Tannhauser’ - Oslo Philharmonic

Antonio Vivaldi: ‘Autumn’ from ‘The Four Seasons’ - London Philharmonic

Jay Ungar: Thanksgiving Waltz - Jay Ungar and Molly Mason

Antonio Vivaldi: Largo from Guitar Concerto in D - Angel Romero, Academy of St. Martin in the Fields

Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture - Cleveland Orchestra

Ludwig van Beethoven: Fur Elise - Francois-Rene Duchable, piano

Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring - Minnesota Orchestra

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 - Zoltan Kocsis, piano, San Francisco Symphony:

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Canon in D Major - Academy of St. Martin in the Fields

Jean Sibelius: Finlandia - Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra

 

14:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Sam Petrey

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 7: Homeward (1895)

John Williams: War Horse: The Homecoming (2011)

Richard Roblee: Down Home (2009)

Frederic Hand: Sophia's Journey (2014)

Frederic Hand: A Psalm of Thanksgiving (2009)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits (1762)

Mark O'Connor: Call of the Mockingbird (1996)

 

15:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Aaron Copland: Music from the Film 'Our Town' (1944)

Duke Ellington: The River: Suite (1971)

George Gershwin: Medley from 'Porgy and Bess' (1944)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Aaron Copland: Quiet City (1940)

Aaron Copland: Prairie Journal (1937)

Elmer Bernstein: To Kill a Mockingbird: Suite (1962)

Don Ray: Homestead Dances: Quilters' Dance (1989)

Carol Barnett: An American Thanksgiving: McKay (2003)

Eduard Kremser: We Gather Together

Percy Grainger: Harvest Hymn (1932)

David Guion: Turkey in the Straw (1919)

Stephen Foster: Hard Times Come Again No More (1854)

 

17:00 SPECIAL This Land

William Grant Still: Serenade--Royal Scottish National Orchestra Avlana Eisenberg (DLA 18) 5:56

Michael Torke: First movement 'Lively' from Sky (Concerto for Violin) --Tessa Lark, violin; Albany Symphony/David Alan Miller (Albany 369) 9:44

Reena Esmail: When the Guitar--Los Angeles Guitar Quartet, Conspirare (Delos 3595) 6:24

Barbara Harbach: Arcadian Reverie--Slovak Radio Symphony/Kirk Trevor (MSR 1252) 8:13

Korine Fujiwara: Peasebottom Fiddle Suite: Montana--Carpe Diem Quartet (Seize The Music 110110) 4:22

Jerod Impichchaachaaha' Tate: Shell Shaker from Lowak Shoppala Fire & Light--Lynn Moroney, storyteller; Stephen Clark, baritone; Chelsea Owen, soprano; Nashville String Machine/Jerod Impichchaachaaha' Tate (Azica 71329) 11:00

Daniel Bernard Roumain: Prayer--PUBLIQuartet; Lara Downes, piano (Rising Sun Music) 6:09

 

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

George Gershwin: Gershwin Song-book (1932)

Walter Kent: I'll Be Home for Christmas (1943)

John Wasson: Jingle Bells Fantasy (2000)

Donald Fraser: Piano Concerto [in the Style of Mozart] 'Rerun' (1997)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Ernö Dohnányi: Variations on a Nursery Song (1914)

Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo (1915)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Concerto Grosso for Strings (1950)

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Overture (1820)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 41 in C 'Jupiter' (1788)

 

21:00 SPECIAL Giving Thanks A Celebration of Fall, Food & Gratitude with John Birge

Karl Jenkins: The Shepherd—Polyphony (Deutsche Gram 4793232)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Goldberg Variations: Aria—Simone Dinerstein, piano (Telarc 80692)

Denny Zeitlin: Hymn—Denny Zeitlin, piano (Living Music CD 0011)

Thierry Rougier: Autumn—Xuefei Yang, guitar (GSP 1028)

Keats: “To Autumn”—Read by Patrick Stewart

Jean Sibelius: The Harvesters—Danish National Radio Symphony/Leif Segerstam (Chandos 8943)

Joni Mitchell: Both Sides Now (Piano Demo)

e.e. cummings: i thank You God for most this amazing day—Read by Bill Moyers 1999

Carl Sandburg: Happiness—Read by Studs Terkel 2000

John Rutter: The Lord is my shepherd—Cambridge Singers/John Rutter (Collegium 100)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending—Julia Fischer, violin (Decca 15535)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Shepherd’s Hymn of Thanksgiving from Symphony No. 6 ‘Pastoral’—English Chamber Orchestra/Michael Tilson Thomas (Sony CD 5226)

Traditional: Psalm of Life—Jacqueline Schwab, piano

From Kerouac’s “The Dharma Bums,” Chartres Cathedral story; Psalm 104—Read by Charles Laughton (Capitol LP TBO 1650)

Traditional (arr Stephen Paulus): We Gather Together—Dale Warland Singers (Gothic 49243)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

John Rutter: Psalm 23 'The Lord is my Shepherd' (1978)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Six Studies in English Folk Song (1926)

Anthony Holborne: Pavan No. 3 (1599)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 6 in e-Flat (1832)

Ola Gjeilo: Serenity (2010)

Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2 (1882)

Robert White: Christe, qui lux es et dies (1558)

Leopold Stokowski: Two Ancient Liturgical Melodies (1934)

Claude Debussy: Pour le piano: Sarabande (1901)

George Frideric Handel: Il pastor fido Suite: Musette (1734)
