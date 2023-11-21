WCLV Program Guide 11-22-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Darren Litzie My Horizon Question and Answer

Quentin Baxter Art Moves Jazz Time Will Tell

Neil Swainson Fire in the West Standing Back

Gregory Porter Liquid Spirit No Love Dying

Hank Jones The Oracle Interface

Jay Sharptet For You Dream Dance

Chico Freeman Focus Blackfoot

Jay Hoggard The Fountain Fables Of Faubus

Michael Ornstein Aperture Opposite World

Affinity Trio Hindsight Fitzroy

Michael Dease Decisions Everything Must Change

Pete McCann Without Question January

Dave Ellis Raven The big push

Audrey Ochoa The Head of a Mouse Every Tragedy Needs A Punchline

Sonny Clark My Conception Royal Flush

Olivia Van Goor Don't Be Mad at Me Nature Boy

Ron Carter Orfeu Manha de Carnaval

Jacky Terrasson Jacky Terrasson Just A Blues

Arman Sangalang Quartet Retrograde

Johnathan Blake Passage Out of Sight Out of Mind

Michelli Lordi Two Moons Blue Moon

Archie Shepp/Mal Waldron Left Alone Revisited Left Alone

Greg Joseph Drop the Rock Paco's Theme

Brandon Sanders Compton's Finest SJB

Eddie Henderson Witness To History Born To Be Blue

Benny Carter 3/4/5-The Verve Small Group Sessions Will You Still Be Mine

Dizzy Gillespie Have Trumpet, Will Excite Moonglow

Kevin Hays Bridges Song For Peace

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Jimmy Rushing Everyday I Have the Blues Everyday I Have The Blues

NYO Jazz We're Still Here Run With Jones

Grand Central Tenor Conclave Take Your Pick

Kate Wyatt Artifact Duet

Peck Alllond Live at Yoshi's 1994 I'm Confessin' (That I Love You)

Rusty Bryant Soul Liberation Cold Duck Time

Harold Land Eastward Ho! On a Little Street in Singapore

Paul Shapiro It's In The Twilight Light Rolls Away the Darkness

Harry Allen For George, Cole and Duke They All Laughed

3D Jazz Trio 9-5 Some Other Time

Ben Gillece Between the Bars Horizons

David Newman Davey Blue For Stanley

Chris Beck The Journey Ode To Mother Young

Adonis Rose On the Verge Shades Of Light

Buck Clayton Buck Clayton Special U Can't Fight The Satellite Blues

Tina Brooks True Blue Good Old Soul

Mike Clark Plays Herbie Hancock Empty Pockets

Andy Jaffe Manhattan Projections Blues for Cannonball Adderly

Jan Harbeck The Sound, The Rhythm I'd Be There

Sonny Criss Saturday Morning Tin Tin Deo

Mike Melito To Swing is the Thing You Said It

Horace Parlan On the Spur of the Moment Pyramid

Ella Fitzgerald Clap Hands Here Comes Charlie A Night In Tunisia

Behn Gillece Between the Bars Beatrice

Wynton Marsalis Wynton Marsalis Sister Cheryl

Frank Kimbrough Live At Kitano Single Petal of a Rose

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Claude Debussy: L'isle joyeuse (1904)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Adagio from Concierto pastoral (1978)

Giuseppe Verdi: Il trovatore: Anvil Chorus (1852)

Bedrich Smetana: Czech Dances Book 1: Polka No. 2 (1877)

Johann Christian Bach: La clemenza di Scipione: Overture (1778)

Antonio Vivaldi: Oboe Concerto in a (1720)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: An English Suite: Prelude (1918)

Gabriel Pierné: March of the Little Lead Soldiers (1887)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 140: Chorale 'Wachet auf' (1731)

Jean Françaix: L'Heure du berger (1947)

Sergei Prokofiev: The Tale of the Stone Flower: Waltz (1953)

Franz Liszt: Valse oubliée No. 1 (1881)

Henryk Wieniawski: Finale from Violin Concerto No. 2 (1870)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Symphony No. 4 (1878)

Miklós Rózsa: Quo Vadis: March 'Ave Caesar' (1951)

Leroy Anderson: Goldilocks: Pirate Dance (1958)

Bedrich Smetana: Polka from String Quartet No. 1 'From My Life' (1876)

Richard Rodgers: Carousel: Waltz (1945)

Agustín Barrios: Las Abejas (1922)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Champagne Aria (1787)

Giuseppe Verdi: La forza del destino: Overture (1862)

H. Balfour Gardiner: Shepherd Fennel's Dance (1911)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 10 in A-Flat (1837)

Benjamin Britten: Hymn to St. Cecilia (1942)

Alex North: Spartacus: Love Theme (1960)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture (1880)

Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Rákóczy March (1846)

Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Sabre Dance (1942)

Bohuslav Martinu: March & Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1943)

Traditional: The Cuckoo

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Claude Debussy: La plus que lente (1910)

Stephen Hough: Etude de concert (1998)

Benjamin Britten: A Simple Symphony (1934)

Felix Mendelssohn: Trumpet Overture (1826)

Carl Maria von Weber: Invitation to the Dance (1819)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto en modo galante (1949)

Wilhelm Friedemann Bach: Symphony in D (1764)

Paul Pabst: Paraphrase on Tchaikovsky's 'The Sleeping Beauty' (1890)

Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Symphony No. 5 (1875)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-Flat (1798)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 13 in G 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (1787)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 2 'Sunday Morning' (1944)

Benjamin Britten: Fugue from 'Young Person's Guide' (1946)

Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 1 for Orchestra (1893)

Giuseppe Verdi: Il trovatore: Ballet Music (1852)

Alexander Glazunov: Song of the Minstrel (1900)

Ernesto Lecuona: Malagueña (1927)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Quintet for Piano & Winds in E-Flat (1784)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Sonata giocosa (1960)

Robert Schumann: Blumenstück (1839)

Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto in G 'L'estro armonico' (1711)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'The Battle of Jericho'

Anonymous: Spiritual 'When the Saints Go Marching In'

Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Suite, Part 2 (1911)

Greg Anderson: Three Disney Waltzes (2009)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2 (1875)

Klaus Badelt: The Curse of the Black Pearl: Main Themes (2003)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Peter Tchaikovsky: Andantino from Symphony No. 4 (1878)

Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No. 2 (1921)

Frédéric Chopin: Fantaisie-Impromptu (1835)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 1: Prelude (1720)

Frank Bennett: West Side Variants (1993)

Antonín Dvorák: Mazurek in e (1879)

Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 2 in D (1821)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Adagio from Concierto pastoral (1978)

Antonín Dvorák: Poetic Tone Pictures: At the Old Castle (1889)

Antonín Dvorák: Czech Suite: Polka (1879)

Maurice Ravel: Menuet antique (1895)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Florence Price: Piano Concerto in One Movement (1934)

Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell: Dance for Six (1829)

Charles Ives: Country Band March (1903)

Giovanni Battista Pergolesi: Concerto for 2 Harpsichords in C (1730)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Darius Milhaud: Le Boeuf sur le toit (1920)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 6 in b (1939)

20:00 OVATIONS: Akron Symphony, Christopher Wilkins, conductor; Robert Mollard, organ

Robert Hebble: Toccata on Old Hundredth

Coleridge Taylor Perkinson: Worship: A Concert Overture

Ottorino Respighi: Church Windows

Camille Saint-Saëns: Symphony No. 3 in c ‘Organ’

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers.

Alexander Winkler: Two Pieces for Viola & Piano (1933)

Alexander Winkler: Viola Sonata in c (1902)

Varvara Gaigerova: Suite for Viola & Piano (1930)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose: Pavane of Sleeping Beauty (1911)

Philip Glass: Violin Concerto No. 1: Second movement (1987)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 11 (1800)

Florent Schmitt: La tragédie de Salomé: Prélude (1907)

Giuseppe Verdi: La traviata: Act 1 Prelude (1853)

Claude Debussy: Rêverie (1890)

Sir Edward Elgar: A Child Asleep (1909)

Ola Gjeilo: Phoenix (2008)

Robert Fuchs: Adagio from Serenade No. 4 (1895)

Daniil Trifonov: Dolce romantico from 'Rachmaniana' (2009)