Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 11-22-2023

Published November 21, 2023 at 1:08 PM EST

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Darren Litzie     My Horizon  Question and Answer

      Quentin Baxter    Art Moves Jazz    Time Will Tell

      Neil Swainson     Fire in the West  Standing Back

      Gregory Porter    Liquid Spirit     No Love Dying

      Hank Jones  The Oracle  Interface

      Jay Sharptet      For You     Dream Dance

      Chico Freeman     Focus Blackfoot

      Jay Hoggard       The Fountain      Fables Of Faubus

      Michael Ornstein  Aperture    Opposite World

                  

      Affinity Trio     Hindsight   Fitzroy

      Michael Dease     Decisions   Everything Must Change

      Pete McCann Without Question  January

      Dave Ellis  Raven The big push

      Audrey Ochoa      The Head of a Mouse     Every Tragedy Needs A Punchline

      Sonny Clark My Conception     Royal Flush

      Olivia Van Goor   Don't Be Mad at Me      Nature Boy

      Ron Carter  Orfeu Manha de Carnaval

      Jacky Terrasson   Jacky Terrasson   Just A Blues

      Arman Sangalang   Quartet     Retrograde

                  

      Johnathan Blake   Passage     Out of Sight Out of Mind

      Michelli Lordi    Two Moons   Blue Moon

      Archie Shepp/Mal Waldron      Left Alone Revisited    Left Alone

      Greg Joseph Drop the Rock     Paco's Theme

      Brandon Sanders   Compton's Finest  SJB

      Eddie Henderson   Witness To History      Born To Be Blue

      Benny Carter      3/4/5-The Verve Small Group Sessions      Will You Still Be Mine

      Dizzy Gillespie   Have Trumpet, Will Excite     Moonglow

      Kevin Hays  Bridges     Song For Peace

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Jimmy Rushing     Everyday I Have the Blues     Everyday I Have The Blues

      NYO Jazz    We're Still Here  Run With Jones

      Grand Central     Tenor Conclave    Take Your Pick

      Kate Wyatt  Artifact    Duet

      Peck Alllond      Live at Yoshi's 1994    I'm Confessin' (That I Love You)

      Rusty Bryant      Soul Liberation   Cold Duck Time

      Harold Land Eastward Ho!      On a Little Street in Singapore

      Paul Shapiro      It's In The Twilight    Light Rolls Away the Darkness

                  

      Harry Allen For George, Cole and Duke     They All Laughed

      3D Jazz Trio      9-5   Some Other Time

      Ben Gillece Between the Bars  Horizons

      David Newman      Davey Blue  For Stanley

      Chris Beck  The Journey Ode To Mother Young

      Adonis Rose On the Verge      Shades Of Light

      Buck Clayton      Buck Clayton Special    U Can't Fight The Satellite Blues

      Tina Brooks True Blue   Good Old Soul

      Mike Clark  Plays Herbie Hancock    Empty Pockets

                  

      Andy Jaffe  Manhattan Projections   Blues for Cannonball Adderly

      Jan Harbeck The Sound, The Rhythm   I'd Be There

      Sonny Criss Saturday Morning  Tin Tin Deo

      Mike Melito To Swing is the Thing   You Said It

      Horace Parlan     On the Spur of the Moment     Pyramid

      Ella Fitzgerald   Clap Hands Here Comes Charlie A Night In Tunisia

      Behn Gillece      Between the Bars  Beatrice

      Wynton Marsalis   Wynton Marsalis   Sister Cheryl

      Frank Kimbrough   Live At Kitano    Single Petal of a Rose

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Claude Debussy: L'isle joyeuse (1904)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Adagio from Concierto pastoral (1978)

Giuseppe Verdi: Il trovatore: Anvil Chorus (1852)

Bedrich Smetana: Czech Dances Book 1: Polka No. 2 (1877)

Johann Christian Bach: La clemenza di Scipione: Overture (1778)

Antonio Vivaldi: Oboe Concerto in a (1720)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: An English Suite: Prelude (1918)

Gabriel Pierné: March of the Little Lead Soldiers (1887)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 140: Chorale 'Wachet auf' (1731)

Jean Françaix: L'Heure du berger (1947)

Sergei Prokofiev: The Tale of the Stone Flower: Waltz (1953)

Franz Liszt: Valse oubliée No. 1 (1881)

Henryk Wieniawski: Finale from Violin Concerto No. 2 (1870)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Symphony No. 4 (1878)

Miklós Rózsa: Quo Vadis: March 'Ave Caesar' (1951)

Leroy Anderson: Goldilocks: Pirate Dance (1958)

Bedrich Smetana: Polka from String Quartet No. 1 'From My Life' (1876)

Richard Rodgers: Carousel: Waltz (1945)

Agustín Barrios: Las Abejas (1922)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Champagne Aria (1787)

Giuseppe Verdi: La forza del destino: Overture (1862)

H. Balfour Gardiner: Shepherd Fennel's Dance (1911)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 10 in A-Flat (1837)

Benjamin Britten: Hymn to St. Cecilia (1942)

Alex North: Spartacus: Love Theme (1960)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture (1880)

Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Rákóczy March (1846)

Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Sabre Dance (1942)

Bohuslav Martinu: March & Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1943)

Traditional: The Cuckoo

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Claude Debussy: La plus que lente (1910)

Stephen Hough: Etude de concert (1998)

Benjamin Britten: A Simple Symphony (1934)

Felix Mendelssohn: Trumpet Overture (1826)

Carl Maria von Weber: Invitation to the Dance (1819)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto en modo galante (1949)

Wilhelm Friedemann Bach: Symphony in D (1764)

Paul Pabst: Paraphrase on Tchaikovsky's 'The Sleeping Beauty' (1890)

Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Symphony No. 5 (1875)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-Flat (1798)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 13 in G 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (1787)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 2 'Sunday Morning' (1944)

Benjamin Britten: Fugue from 'Young Person's Guide' (1946)

Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 1 for Orchestra (1893)

Giuseppe Verdi: Il trovatore: Ballet Music (1852)

Alexander Glazunov: Song of the Minstrel (1900)

Ernesto Lecuona: Malagueña (1927)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Quintet for Piano & Winds in E-Flat (1784)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Sonata giocosa (1960)

Robert Schumann: Blumenstück (1839)

Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto in G 'L'estro armonico' (1711)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'The Battle of Jericho'

Anonymous: Spiritual 'When the Saints Go Marching In'

Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Suite, Part 2 (1911)

Greg Anderson: Three Disney Waltzes (2009)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2 (1875)

Klaus Badelt: The Curse of the Black Pearl: Main Themes (2003)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Peter Tchaikovsky: Andantino from Symphony No. 4 (1878)

Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No. 2 (1921)

Frédéric Chopin: Fantaisie-Impromptu (1835)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 1: Prelude (1720)

Frank Bennett: West Side Variants (1993)

Antonín Dvorák: Mazurek in e (1879)

Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 2 in D (1821)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Adagio from Concierto pastoral (1978)

Antonín Dvorák: Poetic Tone Pictures: At the Old Castle (1889)

Antonín Dvorák: Czech Suite: Polka (1879)

Maurice Ravel: Menuet antique (1895)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Florence Price: Piano Concerto in One Movement (1934)

Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell: Dance for Six (1829)

Charles Ives: Country Band March (1903)

Giovanni Battista Pergolesi: Concerto for 2 Harpsichords in C (1730)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Darius Milhaud: Le Boeuf sur le toit (1920)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 6 in b (1939)

 

20:00 OVATIONS: Akron Symphony, Christopher Wilkins, conductor; Robert Mollard, organ

Robert Hebble: Toccata on Old Hundredth

Coleridge Taylor Perkinson: Worship: A Concert Overture

Ottorino Respighi: Church Windows

Camille Saint-Saëns: Symphony No. 3 in c ‘Organ’

 

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers.

Alexander Winkler: Two Pieces for Viola & Piano (1933)

Alexander Winkler: Viola Sonata in c (1902)

Varvara Gaigerova: Suite for Viola & Piano (1930)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose: Pavane of Sleeping Beauty (1911)

Philip Glass: Violin Concerto No. 1: Second movement (1987)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 11 (1800)

Florent Schmitt: La tragédie de Salomé: Prélude (1907)

Giuseppe Verdi: La traviata: Act 1 Prelude (1853)

Claude Debussy: Rêverie (1890)

Sir Edward Elgar: A Child Asleep (1909)

Ola Gjeilo: Phoenix (2008)

Robert Fuchs: Adagio from Serenade No. 4 (1895)

Daniil Trifonov: Dolce romantico from 'Rachmaniana' (2009)

 
