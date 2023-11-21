WCLV Program Guide 11-22-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Darren Litzie My Horizon Question and Answer
Quentin Baxter Art Moves Jazz Time Will Tell
Neil Swainson Fire in the West Standing Back
Gregory Porter Liquid Spirit No Love Dying
Hank Jones The Oracle Interface
Jay Sharptet For You Dream Dance
Chico Freeman Focus Blackfoot
Jay Hoggard The Fountain Fables Of Faubus
Michael Ornstein Aperture Opposite World
Affinity Trio Hindsight Fitzroy
Michael Dease Decisions Everything Must Change
Pete McCann Without Question January
Dave Ellis Raven The big push
Audrey Ochoa The Head of a Mouse Every Tragedy Needs A Punchline
Sonny Clark My Conception Royal Flush
Olivia Van Goor Don't Be Mad at Me Nature Boy
Ron Carter Orfeu Manha de Carnaval
Jacky Terrasson Jacky Terrasson Just A Blues
Arman Sangalang Quartet Retrograde
Johnathan Blake Passage Out of Sight Out of Mind
Michelli Lordi Two Moons Blue Moon
Archie Shepp/Mal Waldron Left Alone Revisited Left Alone
Greg Joseph Drop the Rock Paco's Theme
Brandon Sanders Compton's Finest SJB
Eddie Henderson Witness To History Born To Be Blue
Benny Carter 3/4/5-The Verve Small Group Sessions Will You Still Be Mine
Dizzy Gillespie Have Trumpet, Will Excite Moonglow
Kevin Hays Bridges Song For Peace
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Jimmy Rushing Everyday I Have the Blues Everyday I Have The Blues
NYO Jazz We're Still Here Run With Jones
Grand Central Tenor Conclave Take Your Pick
Kate Wyatt Artifact Duet
Peck Alllond Live at Yoshi's 1994 I'm Confessin' (That I Love You)
Rusty Bryant Soul Liberation Cold Duck Time
Harold Land Eastward Ho! On a Little Street in Singapore
Paul Shapiro It's In The Twilight Light Rolls Away the Darkness
Harry Allen For George, Cole and Duke They All Laughed
3D Jazz Trio 9-5 Some Other Time
Ben Gillece Between the Bars Horizons
David Newman Davey Blue For Stanley
Chris Beck The Journey Ode To Mother Young
Adonis Rose On the Verge Shades Of Light
Buck Clayton Buck Clayton Special U Can't Fight The Satellite Blues
Tina Brooks True Blue Good Old Soul
Mike Clark Plays Herbie Hancock Empty Pockets
Andy Jaffe Manhattan Projections Blues for Cannonball Adderly
Jan Harbeck The Sound, The Rhythm I'd Be There
Sonny Criss Saturday Morning Tin Tin Deo
Mike Melito To Swing is the Thing You Said It
Horace Parlan On the Spur of the Moment Pyramid
Ella Fitzgerald Clap Hands Here Comes Charlie A Night In Tunisia
Behn Gillece Between the Bars Beatrice
Wynton Marsalis Wynton Marsalis Sister Cheryl
Frank Kimbrough Live At Kitano Single Petal of a Rose
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Claude Debussy: L'isle joyeuse (1904)
Joaquín Rodrigo: Adagio from Concierto pastoral (1978)
Giuseppe Verdi: Il trovatore: Anvil Chorus (1852)
Bedrich Smetana: Czech Dances Book 1: Polka No. 2 (1877)
Johann Christian Bach: La clemenza di Scipione: Overture (1778)
Antonio Vivaldi: Oboe Concerto in a (1720)
Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: An English Suite: Prelude (1918)
Gabriel Pierné: March of the Little Lead Soldiers (1887)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 140: Chorale 'Wachet auf' (1731)
Jean Françaix: L'Heure du berger (1947)
Sergei Prokofiev: The Tale of the Stone Flower: Waltz (1953)
Franz Liszt: Valse oubliée No. 1 (1881)
Henryk Wieniawski: Finale from Violin Concerto No. 2 (1870)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Symphony No. 4 (1878)
Miklós Rózsa: Quo Vadis: March 'Ave Caesar' (1951)
Leroy Anderson: Goldilocks: Pirate Dance (1958)
Bedrich Smetana: Polka from String Quartet No. 1 'From My Life' (1876)
Richard Rodgers: Carousel: Waltz (1945)
Agustín Barrios: Las Abejas (1922)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Champagne Aria (1787)
Giuseppe Verdi: La forza del destino: Overture (1862)
H. Balfour Gardiner: Shepherd Fennel's Dance (1911)
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 10 in A-Flat (1837)
Benjamin Britten: Hymn to St. Cecilia (1942)
Alex North: Spartacus: Love Theme (1960)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture (1880)
Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Rákóczy March (1846)
Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Sabre Dance (1942)
Bohuslav Martinu: March & Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1943)
Traditional: The Cuckoo
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Claude Debussy: La plus que lente (1910)
Stephen Hough: Etude de concert (1998)
Benjamin Britten: A Simple Symphony (1934)
Felix Mendelssohn: Trumpet Overture (1826)
Carl Maria von Weber: Invitation to the Dance (1819)
Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto en modo galante (1949)
Wilhelm Friedemann Bach: Symphony in D (1764)
Paul Pabst: Paraphrase on Tchaikovsky's 'The Sleeping Beauty' (1890)
Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Symphony No. 5 (1875)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-Flat (1798)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 13 in G 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (1787)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 2 'Sunday Morning' (1944)
Benjamin Britten: Fugue from 'Young Person's Guide' (1946)
Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 1 for Orchestra (1893)
Giuseppe Verdi: Il trovatore: Ballet Music (1852)
Alexander Glazunov: Song of the Minstrel (1900)
Ernesto Lecuona: Malagueña (1927)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Quintet for Piano & Winds in E-Flat (1784)
Joaquín Rodrigo: Sonata giocosa (1960)
Robert Schumann: Blumenstück (1839)
Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto in G 'L'estro armonico' (1711)
Anonymous: Spiritual 'The Battle of Jericho'
Anonymous: Spiritual 'When the Saints Go Marching In'
Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Suite, Part 2 (1911)
Greg Anderson: Three Disney Waltzes (2009)
Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2 (1875)
Klaus Badelt: The Curse of the Black Pearl: Main Themes (2003)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Peter Tchaikovsky: Andantino from Symphony No. 4 (1878)
Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No. 2 (1921)
Frédéric Chopin: Fantaisie-Impromptu (1835)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 1: Prelude (1720)
Frank Bennett: West Side Variants (1993)
Antonín Dvorák: Mazurek in e (1879)
Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 2 in D (1821)
Joaquín Rodrigo: Adagio from Concierto pastoral (1978)
Antonín Dvorák: Poetic Tone Pictures: At the Old Castle (1889)
Antonín Dvorák: Czech Suite: Polka (1879)
Maurice Ravel: Menuet antique (1895)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Florence Price: Piano Concerto in One Movement (1934)
Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell: Dance for Six (1829)
Charles Ives: Country Band March (1903)
Giovanni Battista Pergolesi: Concerto for 2 Harpsichords in C (1730)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Darius Milhaud: Le Boeuf sur le toit (1920)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 6 in b (1939)
20:00 OVATIONS: Akron Symphony, Christopher Wilkins, conductor; Robert Mollard, organ
Robert Hebble: Toccata on Old Hundredth
Coleridge Taylor Perkinson: Worship: A Concert Overture
Ottorino Respighi: Church Windows
Camille Saint-Saëns: Symphony No. 3 in c ‘Organ’
22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers.
Alexander Winkler: Two Pieces for Viola & Piano (1933)
Alexander Winkler: Viola Sonata in c (1902)
Varvara Gaigerova: Suite for Viola & Piano (1930)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose: Pavane of Sleeping Beauty (1911)
Philip Glass: Violin Concerto No. 1: Second movement (1987)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 11 (1800)
Florent Schmitt: La tragédie de Salomé: Prélude (1907)
Giuseppe Verdi: La traviata: Act 1 Prelude (1853)
Claude Debussy: Rêverie (1890)
Sir Edward Elgar: A Child Asleep (1909)
Ola Gjeilo: Phoenix (2008)
Robert Fuchs: Adagio from Serenade No. 4 (1895)
Daniil Trifonov: Dolce romantico from 'Rachmaniana' (2009)