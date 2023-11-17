WCLV Program Guide 11-18-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Chico Hamilton, Drumfusion, Transfusion

Technocats, Music of Greg Hill, Come On Down

Michael Dease, Swing Low, Phibes’ Revenge

Dave Brubeck, Live from the Northwest, These Foolish Things

Ray Gallon, Grand Company, If I Had You

Emmet Cohen with Houston Person, Masters Legacy Series Vol. 5, Sunday Kind of Love

Eric Reed, Black, Brown and Blue, Along Came Betty

Teri Parker, Shaping the Invisible, Paw Prints

Pete McCann , Without Question, Blues for O. M.

Jimmy Smith, Back at the Chicken Shack, Back at the Chicken Shack

Mike Melito, To Swing is the Thing, You Said It

Brendan Lanighan, A Little Optimism, Finck Tank

Don Ellis, Shock Treatment, A New Kind of Country ,

Horace Silver, A Prescription for the Blues, Yodel Lady Blues

Charles Pillow, Electric Miles 2, Willie Nelson

Miles Davis, Milestones, Sid’s Ahead

Chico Hamilton, Drumfusion, One for Joan

Mike DiRubbo, Inner Light, Inner Light

Linley Hamilton, Ginger’s Hollow, Place at the Ace

Three-Story Sandbox, Artful Dodgers, Second Line Strut

Jason Kao Hwang, Critical Response, Friends Forever

Clark Sommers, Feast Ephemera, Chance Encounter

Michael Hawkins, On Bass…, March of the Oompa Loompas

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Jimmy Smith, Grady Tate, Kenny Burrell Organ Grinder Swing Blues For J

Kevin Eubanks, James Williams, Robert Hurst Live at Bradley's Alter Ego

Tierney Sutton, Serge Merlaud, Kevin Axt Paris Sessions Estate

Joe Lovano, Scott Lee, Bob Meyer Viva Caruso O Sole Mio

Kurt Elling, Laurence Hobgood, Rob Amster, Paul Wertico, Dave Onderdonck Close Your Eyes Never Say Goodbye

Keith Jarrett, Gary Peacock, Jack DeJohnette Whisper Not Chelsea Bridge

Chet Baker, Philip Catherine, Jean-Louis Rassinfosse Chet's Choice Love for Sale

Gene Bertoncini Quiet Now So In Love/The More I See You

Anita O'Day, Billy May, Studio Orchestra Anira O'Day Swings Cole Porter It's DeLovely

Ray Brown, John Clayton, Freddie Green, Jeff Clayton, Jeff Hamilton Super Bass Righteous Boogie Bass

Hank Jones, Elvin Jones, Richard Davis The Great Jazz Trio: Autumn Leaves Blue Bossa

Charles Brown, Danny Caron, Earl May, Keith Copeland, Clifford Solomon All My Life When the Sun Comes Out

Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Victor Gaskin, Roy McCurdy, Joe Zawinul Cannonball Plays Zawinul Money In the Pocket

Lalo Schifrin, Studio Orchestra Music from the Motion Picture Bullitt Bullitt Main Title

Ingrid Jensen, George Colligan, Gary Bartz, Dwayne Burno, Bill Stewart Here On Earth You Do Something to Me

Lenore Raphael, Howard Alden Loverly Georgia On My Mind

Jeremy Ragsdale, Manavihare Fiaindratovo, Paul Romaine, Mark Simon, Jeff Jenkins, Mike Abbott, Alex Heitlinger, Gary Smulyan, Peter Sommer, John Gunther, Ron Miles, Greg Gisbert Unfailing Kindness Another Day

Marcus Roberts If I Could be With You Fascination

Jean Thielemans, Pepper Adams, Kenny Drew, Wilbur Ware, Art Taylor Man Bites Harmonica East of the Sun

Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much in Common I Just Can't Fool Myself

Kenny Burrell, Frank Foster, Tommy Flanagan, Oscar Pettiford, Shadow Wilson Introducing Kenny Burrell Now See How You Are

Terence Blanchard, Kenny Kirkland, Regiald Veal, Carl Allen, Studio orchestra Jazz In Film Chinatown

George Benson, Studio Orchestra The Other Side of Abbey Road Oh Darling!

Bill Evans, Paul Motian, Scott LaFaro Explorations Israel

Paul Bollenback Soul Grooves Visions

Phil Woods, Mike Melilo, Bill Goodwin, Steve Gilmore, Harry Leahey, Alyrio Lima Phil Woods Live Superwoman

Billy Rogers, Jeff Hirshfield, Dave Stryker The Guitar Artistry or Billy Rogers I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face

Jimmy Smith, Stanley Turrentine, Kenny Burrell, Donald Bailey Midnight Special A Subtle One

Herb Ellils, Joe Pass, Ray Brown, Jake Hanna Seven, Come Eleven Perdido

Sonny Rollins, Ray Brown, Shelly Manne Way Out West Way Out West

Alan Joseph, Gary Sosias Heavy Water Music The Falls

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

Ernesto Lecuona Siboney Noslén Noel ensemble

Ernesto Lecuona Rapsodia Cubana Thomas Tirino, piano Polish National Radio Symphony Orchestra Michael Bartos

Alejandro Valdes Reyes Vengo Alejandro Valdes Reyes, guitar ensemble C

Reynaldo Fernandez Pavon Visitaciones I, theme from the documentary, "Visitaciones de Jose Luciano Franco" Reynaldo Fernandez Pavon, piano ICAIC Orchestra Manuel Duchesne Reynaldo Fernandez Pavon

Reynaldo Fernandez Pavon Adagio for Flute and Chamber Orchestra Luis Bayard, flute Havana Chamber Orchestra Jorge Lopez Marin Reynaldo Fernandez Pavon

Joseph White Violin Concerto in f# Rachel Barton Pine, violin Encore Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hege

Miguel del Aguila Pacific Serenade Miriam Adam, clarinet; Evelyn Ulex, piano

Miguel del Aguila Tango Trio, Op. 71 Seunghee Lee, violin; Carl Donakowski, cello; Anthony Padilla, piano Arcos Trio

Gentil Montaña Suite Colombiana No. 1 Eduardo Fernandez, guitar

Alberto Ginastera Concert Variations, Op. 23 Israel Chamber Orchestra Gisele Ben-Dor

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Samuel Barber: Cello Sonata: 2nd movement Clancy Newman, cello; Natalie Zhu, piano

Robert Paterson: Triple Concerto, "Summit" (World Premiere) Anna Williams, violin; Mikhail Veselov, cello; Eri Nakamura, piano; Mostly Modern Orchestra featuring the Neave Trio; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Mostly Modern Festival, Arthur Zankel Music Center, Helen Filene Ladd Concert Hall, Saratoga Springs, NY

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Sara Tillotson calling from Tulsa, OK

Francis Poulenc: Flute Sonata Movement 1 Allegretto malinconico Emmanuel Pahud, flute; Eric le Sage, piano

Will Hermanowski: Dance Adjacent for Flute, Violin, Viola and Cello Catherine Gregory, flute; Eunice Kim, violin; David Samuel, viola; Mihai Marica, cello Emerging Composers Intensive, Walden Theater, Carmel Valley, CA

Enrique Soro: Fantastic Dance Norwegian Radio Orchestra; Miguel Harth-Bedoya, conductor

Leos Janacek: String Quartet no. 1 "Kreutzer Sonata" Bob Anemone and Rachel Ostler, violins; Madeline Sharp, viola; Brad Ritchie, cello Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Pre-Concert Chamber Music Series, Symphony Hall, Atlanta, GA

Frederic Chopin: Scherzo No. 3 Op. 39 in C-sharp minor Yekwon Sunwoo, piano Close Encounters with Music, Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, Great Barrington, MA

Zoltan Kodaly: Dances of Galánta Grand Teton Festival Orchestra; Miguel Harth-Bedoya, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

John Williams: Star Wars: Main Title (1977)

Gioacchino Rossini: La gazza ladra: Overture (1817)

Robert Russell Bennett: A Symphonic Picture of Gershwin's 'Porgy & Bess' (1942)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude & Fugue in C (1717)

Paul Desmond: Take Five (1959)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Harold Arlen: The Wizard of Oz: Over the Rainbow (1939)

Gustav Mahler: Adagietto from Symphony No. 5 (1902)

Franz Schubert: Wanderer Fantasy (1822)

Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 2 (1901)

Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Viennese Musical Clock (1927)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded November 2021 - Featuring Anthony McGill, the principal clarinetist of the New York Philharmonic as our special guest artist, this week’s From the Top includes a performance of the music of Brahms performed Mr. McGill, host Peter Dugan and a 14-year-old cellist … we take in a bit of clarinet shop-talk between a teenage clarinet quintet and Mr. McGill … and a 16-year-old violist performs a moving work by William Grant Still

Sophia Molina, 19, violin, from Coral Gables, FL performs Histoirie du Tango - Bordel 1900 by Astor Piazzolla

Reade Park, 16, guitar, from San Francisco, CA performs Round Midnight by C. Williams, Thelonius Monk and B. Hanighen / arranged by Roland Dyens

Esther Clayton, 16, viola, from Bountiful, Utah performs Here’s One by Grant Still

Noah Chung-Igelman, 14, cello, from New York, NY with Peter Dugan, piano and Anthony McGill, clarinet performs Trio for Clarinet, Cello & Piano in A Minor, Op. 114, Mvmt. 4. Allegro by Johannes Brahams

Traumerei Quintet, from New Jersey featuring Cadee Lee, 16, clarinet, from Cresskill, NJ; Sunny Rhew, 16, clarinet, from Ridgewood, NJ; Christian Lee, 18, clarinet, from Tenafly, NJ; Jacob Cho, 17, clarinet, from Wayne, NJ; Dongkon Lee, 16, clarinet, from Leonia, NJ performs La Petite Valse by Anton Maiseyenka

Anthony McGill, clarinet and Peter Dugan, piano perform Clarinet Sonata, FP 184, Mvmt 3 by Francis Poulenc

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

Gilbert & Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: The Paradox (1879)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Mikado: Overture (1885)

Antonín Dvorák: Hussite Overture (1883)

Marin Marais: Alcyone: Suite (1706)

Carl Maria von Weber: Clarinet Quintet in B-Flat (1815)

Frédéric Chopin: Andante spianato & Grande Polonaise Brillante (1834)

Sir Arnold Bax: The Garden of Fand (1916)

Carl Maria von Weber: Rondo brillante in E-Flat (1819)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5 in d (1937)

Sir Edward Elgar: Cello Concerto in e (1919)

Clara Schumann: Romance in A-Flat (1839)

Amy Beach: Romance in A (1893)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: English Folk Song Suite (1923)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Miklós Rózsa at MGM

Miklós Rózsa: Quo Vadis: March ‘Ave Caesar’—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel

Miklós Rózsa: Ivanhoe: Overture—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt

Miklós Rózsa: Knights of the Round Table: Scherzo-Hawks in Flight—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt

Miklós Rózsa: Beau Brummell: Suite—City of Prague Philharmonic/Kenneth Alwyn

Miklós Rózsa (arr Daniel Robbins): Ben-Hur: Choral Suite—Tabernacle Choir of Temple Square; Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel

Miklós Rózsa: King of Kings: Suite—Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/ Miklós Rózsa

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Tribute to Sheldon Harnick (Part 1) - The first of three visits with the Pulitzer Prize-winning lyricist who left us in June at the age of 99

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D (1731)

Maurice Ravel: String Quartet in F (1903)

20:00 SYMPHONYCAST with Steve Seel – WDR Symphony Orchestra, Cristian Măcelaru, conductor; Renaud Capuçon, violin

Antonin Dvorak: Romance Op 11

Bela Bartok: Violin Concerto No. 1

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 1 in D “Titan”

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 3—Renaud Capuçon, violin; Lausanne Chamber Orchestra

22:00 WEEKEND CLASSICAL RADIO with Robert Conrad

George Szell: Lyric Overture (1921)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Serenade for Strings (1880)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Nikolai Miaskovsky: Andante from Cello Sonata No. 2 (1949)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from String Quintet No. 5 (1790)

William Byrd: Ave verum corpus (1605)

Dora Pejacevic: Lento from Piano Trio in C (1910)

Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan (1886)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise (1912)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Lamento (1874)

Somei Satoh: Bifu (2012)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Solveig's Song (1876)

Paul Bowles: Heavenly Grass (1946)