WCLV Program Guide 11-18-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA
Artist-Album-Track
Chico Hamilton, Drumfusion, Transfusion
Technocats, Music of Greg Hill, Come On Down
Michael Dease, Swing Low, Phibes’ Revenge
Dave Brubeck, Live from the Northwest, These Foolish Things
Ray Gallon, Grand Company, If I Had You
Emmet Cohen with Houston Person, Masters Legacy Series Vol. 5, Sunday Kind of Love
Eric Reed, Black, Brown and Blue, Along Came Betty
Teri Parker, Shaping the Invisible, Paw Prints
Pete McCann , Without Question, Blues for O. M.
Jimmy Smith, Back at the Chicken Shack, Back at the Chicken Shack
Mike Melito, To Swing is the Thing, You Said It
Brendan Lanighan, A Little Optimism, Finck Tank
Don Ellis, Shock Treatment, A New Kind of Country ,
Horace Silver, A Prescription for the Blues, Yodel Lady Blues
Charles Pillow, Electric Miles 2, Willie Nelson
Miles Davis, Milestones, Sid’s Ahead
Chico Hamilton, Drumfusion, One for Joan
Mike DiRubbo, Inner Light, Inner Light
Linley Hamilton, Ginger’s Hollow, Place at the Ace
Three-Story Sandbox, Artful Dodgers, Second Line Strut
Jason Kao Hwang, Critical Response, Friends Forever
Clark Sommers, Feast Ephemera, Chance Encounter
Michael Hawkins, On Bass…, March of the Oompa Loompas
03:00 JAZZ NETWORK
Artist-Album-Track
Jimmy Smith, Grady Tate, Kenny Burrell Organ Grinder Swing Blues For J
Kevin Eubanks, James Williams, Robert Hurst Live at Bradley's Alter Ego
Tierney Sutton, Serge Merlaud, Kevin Axt Paris Sessions Estate
Joe Lovano, Scott Lee, Bob Meyer Viva Caruso O Sole Mio
Kurt Elling, Laurence Hobgood, Rob Amster, Paul Wertico, Dave Onderdonck Close Your Eyes Never Say Goodbye
Keith Jarrett, Gary Peacock, Jack DeJohnette Whisper Not Chelsea Bridge
Chet Baker, Philip Catherine, Jean-Louis Rassinfosse Chet's Choice Love for Sale
Gene Bertoncini Quiet Now So In Love/The More I See You
Anita O'Day, Billy May, Studio Orchestra Anira O'Day Swings Cole Porter It's DeLovely
Ray Brown, John Clayton, Freddie Green, Jeff Clayton, Jeff Hamilton Super Bass Righteous Boogie Bass
Hank Jones, Elvin Jones, Richard Davis The Great Jazz Trio: Autumn Leaves Blue Bossa
Charles Brown, Danny Caron, Earl May, Keith Copeland, Clifford Solomon All My Life When the Sun Comes Out
Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Victor Gaskin, Roy McCurdy, Joe Zawinul Cannonball Plays Zawinul Money In the Pocket
Lalo Schifrin, Studio Orchestra Music from the Motion Picture Bullitt Bullitt Main Title
Ingrid Jensen, George Colligan, Gary Bartz, Dwayne Burno, Bill Stewart Here On Earth You Do Something to Me
Lenore Raphael, Howard Alden Loverly Georgia On My Mind
Jeremy Ragsdale, Manavihare Fiaindratovo, Paul Romaine, Mark Simon, Jeff Jenkins, Mike Abbott, Alex Heitlinger, Gary Smulyan, Peter Sommer, John Gunther, Ron Miles, Greg Gisbert Unfailing Kindness Another Day
Marcus Roberts If I Could be With You Fascination
Jean Thielemans, Pepper Adams, Kenny Drew, Wilbur Ware, Art Taylor Man Bites Harmonica East of the Sun
Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much in Common I Just Can't Fool Myself
Kenny Burrell, Frank Foster, Tommy Flanagan, Oscar Pettiford, Shadow Wilson Introducing Kenny Burrell Now See How You Are
Terence Blanchard, Kenny Kirkland, Regiald Veal, Carl Allen, Studio orchestra Jazz In Film Chinatown
George Benson, Studio Orchestra The Other Side of Abbey Road Oh Darling!
Bill Evans, Paul Motian, Scott LaFaro Explorations Israel
Paul Bollenback Soul Grooves Visions
Phil Woods, Mike Melilo, Bill Goodwin, Steve Gilmore, Harry Leahey, Alyrio Lima Phil Woods Live Superwoman
Billy Rogers, Jeff Hirshfield, Dave Stryker The Guitar Artistry or Billy Rogers I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face
Jimmy Smith, Stanley Turrentine, Kenny Burrell, Donald Bailey Midnight Special A Subtle One
Herb Ellils, Joe Pass, Ray Brown, Jake Hanna Seven, Come Eleven Perdido
Sonny Rollins, Ray Brown, Shelly Manne Way Out West Way Out West
Alan Joseph, Gary Sosias Heavy Water Music The Falls
06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.
Ernesto Lecuona Siboney Noslén Noel ensemble
Ernesto Lecuona Rapsodia Cubana Thomas Tirino, piano Polish National Radio Symphony Orchestra Michael Bartos
Alejandro Valdes Reyes Vengo Alejandro Valdes Reyes, guitar ensemble C
Reynaldo Fernandez Pavon Visitaciones I, theme from the documentary, "Visitaciones de Jose Luciano Franco" Reynaldo Fernandez Pavon, piano ICAIC Orchestra Manuel Duchesne Reynaldo Fernandez Pavon
Reynaldo Fernandez Pavon Adagio for Flute and Chamber Orchestra Luis Bayard, flute Havana Chamber Orchestra Jorge Lopez Marin Reynaldo Fernandez Pavon
Joseph White Violin Concerto in f# Rachel Barton Pine, violin Encore Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hege
Miguel del Aguila Pacific Serenade Miriam Adam, clarinet; Evelyn Ulex, piano
Miguel del Aguila Tango Trio, Op. 71 Seunghee Lee, violin; Carl Donakowski, cello; Anthony Padilla, piano Arcos Trio
Gentil Montaña Suite Colombiana No. 1 Eduardo Fernandez, guitar
Alberto Ginastera Concert Variations, Op. 23 Israel Chamber Orchestra Gisele Ben-Dor
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Samuel Barber: Cello Sonata: 2nd movement Clancy Newman, cello; Natalie Zhu, piano
Robert Paterson: Triple Concerto, "Summit" (World Premiere) Anna Williams, violin; Mikhail Veselov, cello; Eri Nakamura, piano; Mostly Modern Orchestra featuring the Neave Trio; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Mostly Modern Festival, Arthur Zankel Music Center, Helen Filene Ladd Concert Hall, Saratoga Springs, NY
Piano Puzzler Contestant: Sara Tillotson calling from Tulsa, OK
Francis Poulenc: Flute Sonata Movement 1 Allegretto malinconico Emmanuel Pahud, flute; Eric le Sage, piano
Will Hermanowski: Dance Adjacent for Flute, Violin, Viola and Cello Catherine Gregory, flute; Eunice Kim, violin; David Samuel, viola; Mihai Marica, cello Emerging Composers Intensive, Walden Theater, Carmel Valley, CA
Enrique Soro: Fantastic Dance Norwegian Radio Orchestra; Miguel Harth-Bedoya, conductor
Leos Janacek: String Quartet no. 1 "Kreutzer Sonata" Bob Anemone and Rachel Ostler, violins; Madeline Sharp, viola; Brad Ritchie, cello Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Pre-Concert Chamber Music Series, Symphony Hall, Atlanta, GA
Frederic Chopin: Scherzo No. 3 Op. 39 in C-sharp minor Yekwon Sunwoo, piano Close Encounters with Music, Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, Great Barrington, MA
Zoltan Kodaly: Dances of Galánta Grand Teton Festival Orchestra; Miguel Harth-Bedoya, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY
10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber
John Williams: Star Wars: Main Title (1977)
Gioacchino Rossini: La gazza ladra: Overture (1817)
Robert Russell Bennett: A Symphonic Picture of Gershwin's 'Porgy & Bess' (1942)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude & Fugue in C (1717)
Paul Desmond: Take Five (1959)
11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND
Harold Arlen: The Wizard of Oz: Over the Rainbow (1939)
Gustav Mahler: Adagietto from Symphony No. 5 (1902)
Franz Schubert: Wanderer Fantasy (1822)
Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 2 (1901)
Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Viennese Musical Clock (1927)
12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded November 2021 - Featuring Anthony McGill, the principal clarinetist of the New York Philharmonic as our special guest artist, this week’s From the Top includes a performance of the music of Brahms performed Mr. McGill, host Peter Dugan and a 14-year-old cellist … we take in a bit of clarinet shop-talk between a teenage clarinet quintet and Mr. McGill … and a 16-year-old violist performs a moving work by William Grant Still
Sophia Molina, 19, violin, from Coral Gables, FL performs Histoirie du Tango - Bordel 1900 by Astor Piazzolla
Reade Park, 16, guitar, from San Francisco, CA performs Round Midnight by C. Williams, Thelonius Monk and B. Hanighen / arranged by Roland Dyens
Esther Clayton, 16, viola, from Bountiful, Utah performs Here’s One by Grant Still
Noah Chung-Igelman, 14, cello, from New York, NY with Peter Dugan, piano and Anthony McGill, clarinet performs Trio for Clarinet, Cello & Piano in A Minor, Op. 114, Mvmt. 4. Allegro by Johannes Brahams
Traumerei Quintet, from New Jersey featuring Cadee Lee, 16, clarinet, from Cresskill, NJ; Sunny Rhew, 16, clarinet, from Ridgewood, NJ; Christian Lee, 18, clarinet, from Tenafly, NJ; Jacob Cho, 17, clarinet, from Wayne, NJ; Dongkon Lee, 16, clarinet, from Leonia, NJ performs La Petite Valse by Anton Maiseyenka
Anthony McGill, clarinet and Peter Dugan, piano perform Clarinet Sonata, FP 184, Mvmt 3 by Francis Poulenc
13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills
Gilbert & Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: The Paradox (1879)
Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Mikado: Overture (1885)
Antonín Dvorák: Hussite Overture (1883)
Marin Marais: Alcyone: Suite (1706)
Carl Maria von Weber: Clarinet Quintet in B-Flat (1815)
Frédéric Chopin: Andante spianato & Grande Polonaise Brillante (1834)
Sir Arnold Bax: The Garden of Fand (1916)
Carl Maria von Weber: Rondo brillante in E-Flat (1819)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5 in d (1937)
Sir Edward Elgar: Cello Concerto in e (1919)
Clara Schumann: Romance in A-Flat (1839)
Amy Beach: Romance in A (1893)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: English Folk Song Suite (1923)
17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Miklós Rózsa at MGM
Miklós Rózsa: Quo Vadis: March ‘Ave Caesar’—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel
Miklós Rózsa: Ivanhoe: Overture—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt
Miklós Rózsa: Knights of the Round Table: Scherzo-Hawks in Flight—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt
Miklós Rózsa: Beau Brummell: Suite—City of Prague Philharmonic/Kenneth Alwyn
Miklós Rózsa (arr Daniel Robbins): Ben-Hur: Choral Suite—Tabernacle Choir of Temple Square; Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel
Miklós Rózsa: King of Kings: Suite—Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/ Miklós Rózsa
18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Tribute to Sheldon Harnick (Part 1) - The first of three visits with the Pulitzer Prize-winning lyricist who left us in June at the age of 99
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D (1731)
Maurice Ravel: String Quartet in F (1903)
20:00 SYMPHONYCAST with Steve Seel – WDR Symphony Orchestra, Cristian Măcelaru, conductor; Renaud Capuçon, violin
Antonin Dvorak: Romance Op 11
Bela Bartok: Violin Concerto No. 1
Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 1 in D “Titan”
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 3—Renaud Capuçon, violin; Lausanne Chamber Orchestra
22:00 WEEKEND CLASSICAL RADIO with Robert Conrad
George Szell: Lyric Overture (1921)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Serenade for Strings (1880)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Nikolai Miaskovsky: Andante from Cello Sonata No. 2 (1949)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from String Quintet No. 5 (1790)
William Byrd: Ave verum corpus (1605)
Dora Pejacevic: Lento from Piano Trio in C (1910)
Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan (1886)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise (1912)
Emmanuel Chabrier: Lamento (1874)
Somei Satoh: Bifu (2012)
Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Solveig's Song (1876)
Paul Bowles: Heavenly Grass (1946)