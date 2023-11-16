WCLV Program Guide 11-17-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Paul Desmond Easy Living That Old Feeling
Herb Ellis The Midnight Roll It Makes No Difference Now
Ben Riley Grown Folks Music Teo
Roger Kellaway Live at the Jazz Standard Freddie Freeloader
Remy Le Bouef Architecture of Storms Bring Me There
Ray Drummond Continuum Glorias Step
Dave Slonaker Convergency Vanishing Point
Jaki Byard Hi-Fly Tillie Butterball
Freddie Hubbard Blue Spirits Blue Spirits
Louis Armstrong Plays WC Handy Chantez Les Bas (Sing 'Em Low)
George Russell The Jazz Workshop Night Sound
Nick Finzer Dreams,Visions, Illusions To Dream A Bigger Dream
Victor Goines New Adventures Eternal Devotion
Jimmy Giuffre 7 Pieces The Little Melody
Ben Allison Layers of the City Ghost Ship
Randy Weston Volcano Blues Mystery Of Love
George Lewis George Lewis and His New Orleans Stompers When You Wore A Tulip
Ken Peplowski Steppin' With Peps No Problem
Ray Barretto My Summertime While My Lady Sleeps
Joe Henderson Our Thing Pedro's Time
Paul Ferguson Blue Highways Blue Highways
Lia Booth Life Can Be Beautiful I Love the Rain
Dave Holland Extended Play Make Believe [Live]
Justin Joyce Story Tales Placid Pandemonium
Elvin Jones Dear John C Dear John C
Art Farmer Ph.D Ph.D
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Technocats The Music of Gregg Hill I Want To Live
Jessica Williams Some Ballads, Some Blues Dark one
Abdullah Ibrahim Sotho Blue Sotho Blue
Pee Wee Russell Swingin' With Pee Wee The Very Thought Of You
JJ Johnson JJ Inc Aquarius
Orrin Evans The Red Door Phoebe's Stroll
Adam Levy Spry Vermouth
Planet Jazz In Orbit Dawn On The Desert
Rusty Bryant Soul Liberation Lou-Lou
Terell Stafford Between Two Worlds Wruth's Blues
Louis Hayes Exactly Right! Hand In Glove
Brandon Sanders Compton's Finest Softly As In A Morning Sunrise
Michael Jefry Stevens Precipice Precipice
Brad Shepik Places You Go As Was
Stan Getz More West Coast Jazz Willow Weep For Me
Harold Land TheFox Little Chris
Joshua Smith/Jackie Warren The Bee's Knees Darn That Dream
Clifford Brown/Max Roach Study in Brown Land's End
Mihaly Borbely Miracles of the Night Threeplus Dreams
Hailey Brinnel Beautiful Tomorrow Wayfaring Stranger
Hampton Hawes At The Piano Morning
Industrial Jazz Group City of Angles Void When Detached
Unhinged Sextet Don't Blink Low Talk
Mike Melito To Swing is the Thing Ruby My Dear
Duke Pearson Wahoo Wahoo
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Francis Pott: Laudate Dominum (2015)
Ambroise Thomas: Mignon: Overture (1866)
Carlos Guastavino: Pampamapa (1968)
Johann Christoph Friedrich Bach: Symphony No. 3 in d (1780)
Sir John Barbirolli: Oboe Concerto after Corelli (1945)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Where the Lemons Blossom' (1874)
Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 20 (1839)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Wasps: March Past of the Kitchen Utensils (1909)
Henri Sauguet: La cigale et la fourmi (1941)
Hershy Kay: Cakewalk: Three Dances (1951)
Fernando Bustamante: Misionera (1948)
Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 20 (1880)
George Frideric Handel: Allegro from Concerto Grosso (1734)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Poisoned Kiss: Overture (1929)
Gustav Holst: St. Paul's Suite (1913)
Orlando Gibbons: I am the Resurrection and the life (1620)
Traditional: Scotland the Brave
Ola Gjeilo: The Rose II (2017)
Franz Lehár: Waltz 'Gold and Silver' (1902)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet in D (1789)
Elmer Bernstein: The Great Escape: March (1963)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Marche slav (1876)
Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: Les collines d'Anacapri (1910)
Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 2 (1912)
Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Scherzo (1842)
Marin Marais: Alcyone: Sailors' March & Two Airs from Act 3 (1706)
Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Waltz (1941)
Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Summer' Concerto (1725)
Alexander Glazunov: March on a Russian Theme (1901)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Alexander Borodin: Petite Suite: Intermezzo (1885)
César Cui: Orientale (1893)
David Amram: Variations on 'Red River Valley' (1991)
Virgil Thomson: Fugue & Chorale on 'Yankee Doodle' (1967)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in G (1741)
Thomas Arne: Alfred: Overture (1740)
Hershy Kay: Stars and Stripes Ballet (1958)
Robert Schumann: Vienna Carnival: Allegro (1839)
Sir Edward Elgar: Introduction & Allegro for Strings (1905)
Georges Bizet: Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1855)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes (1897)
Leos Janácek: Sinfonietta (1926)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Camille Saint-Saëns: Marche-Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1853)
Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, Italy: Canzonetta del Salvator Rosa (1849)
Wilhelm Friedemann Bach: Symphony 'Adagio & Fugue' (1740)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata No. 5 (1708)
Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 8 in f (1828)
Jan Václav Vorísek: Impromptu No. 3 (1820)
Ludwig Spohr: Grand Nonet in F (1813)
Giuseppe Verdi: I vespri siciliani: Overture (1854)
Alexander Scriabin: Piano Sonata No. 2 n g-Sharp 'Sonata-Fantaisie' (1897)
Trevor Pinnock: Passacaille, Gigue & Minuet after Handel (1996)
Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Dance of the Comedians (1866)
Bedrich Smetana: The Two Widows: Polka (1874)
Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Three Latin Motets (1905)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Symphony No. 4 (1878)
Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite (1884)
Elmer Bernstein: To Kill a Mockingbird: Main Title (1962)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 16 (1886)
Ron Nelson: Courtly Airs and Dances (1995)
Richard Rodgers: Oklahoma: The Surrey With the Fringe on Top (1943)
Anonymous: Spiritual 'My Soul's Been Anchored in the Lord'
Johann Baptist Georg Neruda: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1765)
John Rutter: Finale from 'Beatles' Concerto (1977)
Sergei Prokofiev: Allegro from Symphony No. 5 (1944)
Kurt Atterberg: Suite No. 3 (1917)
Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale: Idyll (1881)
Emmanuel Chabrier: Habanera (1888)
Carl Nielsen: Finale from Symphony No. 4 'Inextinguishable' (1916)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in D for Strings (1772)
Sergei Prokofiev: Finale from Symphony No. 5 (1944)
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Minuet (1936)
Domenico Cimarosa: I due Baroni di Rocazzura: Overture (1783)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Eugène d'Albert: Overture to 'Esther' (1888)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 4 in f (1878)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Zoltán Kodály: Theater Overture (1926)
Franz Berwald: Symphony No. 3 in C 'Singulière' (1845)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo in B-Flat (1793)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 2 in E (1723)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Andantino from Symphony No. 4 (1878)
Niels Gade: Andantino from Symphony No. 1 (1842)
Eric Coates: By the Sleepy Lagoon (1930)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Requiem (1791)
Giacomo Puccini: Three Minuets (1892)
Astor Piazzolla: Histoire du Tango: Café 1930 (1986)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne (1842)
Claude Debussy: Estampes: Pagodes (1903)
Aaron Copland: Music for a Great City: Night Thoughts (1961)
Sir Edward Elgar: Serenade for Strings (1892)
Percy Grainger: Colleen Dhas (1904)
Herbert Howells: Sing Lullaby (1920)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Oboe Concerto (1777)
Peteris Vasks: Silent Songs: Thank you, the late sun (1992)
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 8 in D-Flat (1835)
Clara Schumann: Romance (1855)