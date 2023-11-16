© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 11-17-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published November 16, 2023 at 6:13 PM EST

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Paul Desmond      Easy Living That Old Feeling

      Herb Ellis  The Midnight Roll It Makes No Difference Now

      Ben Riley   Grown Folks Music Teo

      Roger Kellaway    Live at the Jazz Standard     Freddie Freeloader

      Remy Le Bouef     Architecture of Storms  Bring Me There

      Ray Drummond      Continuum   Glorias Step

      Dave Slonaker     Convergency Vanishing Point

                  

      Jaki Byard  Hi-Fly      Tillie Butterball

      Freddie Hubbard   Blue Spirits      Blue Spirits

      Louis Armstrong   Plays WC Handy    Chantez Les Bas (Sing 'Em Low)

      George Russell    The Jazz Workshop Night Sound

      Nick Finzer Dreams,Visions, Illusions     To Dream A Bigger Dream

      Victor Goines     New Adventures    Eternal Devotion

      Jimmy Giuffre     7 Pieces    The Little Melody

      Ben Allison Layers of the City      Ghost Ship

      Randy Weston      Volcano Blues     Mystery Of Love

                  

      George Lewis      George Lewis and His New Orleans Stompers When You Wore A Tulip

      Ken Peplowski     Steppin' With Peps      No Problem

      Ray Barretto      My Summertime     While My Lady Sleeps

      Joe Henderson     Our Thing   Pedro's Time

      Paul Ferguson     Blue Highways     Blue Highways

      Lia Booth   Life Can Be Beautiful   I Love the Rain

      Dave Holland      Extended Play     Make Believe [Live]

      Justin Joyce      Story Tales Placid Pandemonium

      Elvin Jones Dear John C Dear John C

                  

      Art Farmer  Ph.D  Ph.D

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Technocats  The Music of Gregg Hill I Want To Live

      Jessica Williams  Some Ballads, Some Blues      Dark one

      Abdullah Ibrahim  Sotho Blue  Sotho Blue

      Pee Wee Russell   Swingin' With Pee Wee   The Very Thought Of You

      JJ Johnson  JJ Inc      Aquarius

      Orrin Evans The Red Door      Phoebe's Stroll

      Adam Levy   Spry  Vermouth

      Planet Jazz In Orbit    Dawn On The Desert

      Rusty Bryant      Soul Liberation   Lou-Lou

                  

      Terell Stafford   Between Two Worlds      Wruth's Blues

      Louis Hayes Exactly Right!    Hand In Glove

      Brandon Sanders   Compton's Finest  Softly As In A Morning Sunrise

      Michael Jefry Stevens   Precipice   Precipice

      Brad Shepik Places You Go     As Was

      Stan Getz   More West Coast Jazz    Willow Weep For Me

      Harold Land TheFox      Little Chris

      Joshua Smith/Jackie Warren    The Bee's Knees   Darn That Dream

                  

      Clifford Brown/Max Roach      Study in Brown    Land's End

      Mihaly Borbely    Miracles of the Night   Threeplus Dreams

      Hailey Brinnel    Beautiful Tomorrow      Wayfaring Stranger

      Hampton Hawes     At The Piano      Morning

      Industrial Jazz Group   City of Angles    Void When Detached

      Unhinged Sextet   Don't Blink Low Talk

      Mike Melito To Swing is the Thing   Ruby My Dear

      Duke Pearson      Wahoo Wahoo

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Francis Pott: Laudate Dominum (2015)

Ambroise Thomas: Mignon: Overture (1866)

Carlos Guastavino: Pampamapa (1968)

Johann Christoph Friedrich Bach: Symphony No. 3 in d (1780)

Sir John Barbirolli: Oboe Concerto after Corelli (1945)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Where the Lemons Blossom' (1874)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 20 (1839)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Wasps: March Past of the Kitchen Utensils (1909)

Henri Sauguet: La cigale et la fourmi (1941)

Hershy Kay: Cakewalk: Three Dances (1951)

Fernando Bustamante: Misionera (1948)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 20 (1880)

George Frideric Handel: Allegro from Concerto Grosso (1734)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Poisoned Kiss: Overture (1929)

Gustav Holst: St. Paul's Suite (1913)

Orlando Gibbons: I am the Resurrection and the life (1620)

Traditional: Scotland the Brave

Ola Gjeilo: The Rose II (2017)

Franz Lehár: Waltz 'Gold and Silver' (1902)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet in D (1789)

Elmer Bernstein: The Great Escape: March (1963)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Marche slav (1876)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: Les collines d'Anacapri (1910)

Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 2 (1912)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Scherzo (1842)

Marin Marais: Alcyone: Sailors' March & Two Airs from Act 3 (1706)

Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Waltz (1941)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Summer' Concerto (1725)

Alexander Glazunov: March on a Russian Theme (1901)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Alexander Borodin: Petite Suite: Intermezzo (1885)

César Cui: Orientale (1893)

David Amram: Variations on 'Red River Valley' (1991)

Virgil Thomson: Fugue & Chorale on 'Yankee Doodle' (1967)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in G (1741)

Thomas Arne: Alfred: Overture (1740)

Hershy Kay: Stars and Stripes Ballet (1958)

Robert Schumann: Vienna Carnival: Allegro (1839)

Sir Edward Elgar: Introduction & Allegro for Strings (1905)

Georges Bizet: Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1855)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes (1897)

Leos Janácek: Sinfonietta (1926)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Camille Saint-Saëns: Marche-Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1853)

Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, Italy: Canzonetta del Salvator Rosa (1849)

Wilhelm Friedemann Bach: Symphony 'Adagio & Fugue' (1740)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata No. 5 (1708)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 8 in f (1828)

Jan Václav Vorísek: Impromptu No. 3 (1820)

Ludwig Spohr: Grand Nonet in F (1813)

Giuseppe Verdi: I vespri siciliani: Overture (1854)

Alexander Scriabin: Piano Sonata No. 2 n g-Sharp 'Sonata-Fantaisie' (1897)

Trevor Pinnock: Passacaille, Gigue & Minuet after Handel (1996)

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Dance of the Comedians (1866)

Bedrich Smetana: The Two Widows: Polka (1874)

Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Three Latin Motets (1905)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Symphony No. 4 (1878)

Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite (1884)

Elmer Bernstein: To Kill a Mockingbird: Main Title (1962)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 16 (1886)

Ron Nelson: Courtly Airs and Dances (1995)

Richard Rodgers: Oklahoma: The Surrey With the Fringe on Top (1943)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'My Soul's Been Anchored in the Lord'

Johann Baptist Georg Neruda: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1765)

John Rutter: Finale from 'Beatles' Concerto (1977)

Sergei Prokofiev: Allegro from Symphony No. 5 (1944)

Kurt Atterberg: Suite No. 3 (1917)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale: Idyll (1881)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Habanera (1888)

Carl Nielsen: Finale from Symphony No. 4 'Inextinguishable' (1916)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in D for Strings (1772)

Sergei Prokofiev: Finale from Symphony No. 5 (1944)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Minuet (1936)

Domenico Cimarosa: I due Baroni di Rocazzura: Overture (1783)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Eugène d'Albert: Overture to 'Esther' (1888)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 4 in f (1878)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Zoltán Kodály: Theater Overture (1926)

Franz Berwald: Symphony No. 3 in C 'Singulière' (1845)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo in B-Flat (1793)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 2 in E (1723)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Andantino from Symphony No. 4 (1878)

Niels Gade: Andantino from Symphony No. 1 (1842)

Eric Coates: By the Sleepy Lagoon (1930)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Requiem (1791)

Giacomo Puccini: Three Minuets (1892)

Astor Piazzolla: Histoire du Tango: Café 1930 (1986)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne (1842)

Claude Debussy: Estampes: Pagodes (1903)

Aaron Copland: Music for a Great City: Night Thoughts (1961)

Sir Edward Elgar: Serenade for Strings (1892)

Percy Grainger: Colleen Dhas (1904)

Herbert Howells: Sing Lullaby (1920)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Oboe Concerto (1777)

Peteris Vasks: Silent Songs: Thank you, the late sun (1992)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 8 in D-Flat (1835)

Clara Schumann: Romance (1855)
