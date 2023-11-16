WCLV Program Guide 11-17-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Paul Desmond Easy Living That Old Feeling

Herb Ellis The Midnight Roll It Makes No Difference Now

Ben Riley Grown Folks Music Teo

Roger Kellaway Live at the Jazz Standard Freddie Freeloader

Remy Le Bouef Architecture of Storms Bring Me There

Ray Drummond Continuum Glorias Step

Dave Slonaker Convergency Vanishing Point

Jaki Byard Hi-Fly Tillie Butterball

Freddie Hubbard Blue Spirits Blue Spirits

Louis Armstrong Plays WC Handy Chantez Les Bas (Sing 'Em Low)

George Russell The Jazz Workshop Night Sound

Nick Finzer Dreams,Visions, Illusions To Dream A Bigger Dream

Victor Goines New Adventures Eternal Devotion

Jimmy Giuffre 7 Pieces The Little Melody

Ben Allison Layers of the City Ghost Ship

Randy Weston Volcano Blues Mystery Of Love

George Lewis George Lewis and His New Orleans Stompers When You Wore A Tulip

Ken Peplowski Steppin' With Peps No Problem

Ray Barretto My Summertime While My Lady Sleeps

Joe Henderson Our Thing Pedro's Time

Paul Ferguson Blue Highways Blue Highways

Lia Booth Life Can Be Beautiful I Love the Rain

Dave Holland Extended Play Make Believe [Live]

Justin Joyce Story Tales Placid Pandemonium

Elvin Jones Dear John C Dear John C

Art Farmer Ph.D Ph.D

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Technocats The Music of Gregg Hill I Want To Live

Jessica Williams Some Ballads, Some Blues Dark one

Abdullah Ibrahim Sotho Blue Sotho Blue

Pee Wee Russell Swingin' With Pee Wee The Very Thought Of You

JJ Johnson JJ Inc Aquarius

Orrin Evans The Red Door Phoebe's Stroll

Adam Levy Spry Vermouth

Planet Jazz In Orbit Dawn On The Desert

Rusty Bryant Soul Liberation Lou-Lou

Terell Stafford Between Two Worlds Wruth's Blues

Louis Hayes Exactly Right! Hand In Glove

Brandon Sanders Compton's Finest Softly As In A Morning Sunrise

Michael Jefry Stevens Precipice Precipice

Brad Shepik Places You Go As Was

Stan Getz More West Coast Jazz Willow Weep For Me

Harold Land TheFox Little Chris

Joshua Smith/Jackie Warren The Bee's Knees Darn That Dream

Clifford Brown/Max Roach Study in Brown Land's End

Mihaly Borbely Miracles of the Night Threeplus Dreams

Hailey Brinnel Beautiful Tomorrow Wayfaring Stranger

Hampton Hawes At The Piano Morning

Industrial Jazz Group City of Angles Void When Detached

Unhinged Sextet Don't Blink Low Talk

Mike Melito To Swing is the Thing Ruby My Dear

Duke Pearson Wahoo Wahoo

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Francis Pott: Laudate Dominum (2015)

Ambroise Thomas: Mignon: Overture (1866)

Carlos Guastavino: Pampamapa (1968)

Johann Christoph Friedrich Bach: Symphony No. 3 in d (1780)

Sir John Barbirolli: Oboe Concerto after Corelli (1945)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Where the Lemons Blossom' (1874)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 20 (1839)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Wasps: March Past of the Kitchen Utensils (1909)

Henri Sauguet: La cigale et la fourmi (1941)

Hershy Kay: Cakewalk: Three Dances (1951)

Fernando Bustamante: Misionera (1948)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 20 (1880)

George Frideric Handel: Allegro from Concerto Grosso (1734)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Poisoned Kiss: Overture (1929)

Gustav Holst: St. Paul's Suite (1913)

Orlando Gibbons: I am the Resurrection and the life (1620)

Traditional: Scotland the Brave

Ola Gjeilo: The Rose II (2017)

Franz Lehár: Waltz 'Gold and Silver' (1902)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet in D (1789)

Elmer Bernstein: The Great Escape: March (1963)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Marche slav (1876)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: Les collines d'Anacapri (1910)

Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 2 (1912)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Scherzo (1842)

Marin Marais: Alcyone: Sailors' March & Two Airs from Act 3 (1706)

Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Waltz (1941)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Summer' Concerto (1725)

Alexander Glazunov: March on a Russian Theme (1901)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Alexander Borodin: Petite Suite: Intermezzo (1885)

César Cui: Orientale (1893)

David Amram: Variations on 'Red River Valley' (1991)

Virgil Thomson: Fugue & Chorale on 'Yankee Doodle' (1967)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in G (1741)

Thomas Arne: Alfred: Overture (1740)

Hershy Kay: Stars and Stripes Ballet (1958)

Robert Schumann: Vienna Carnival: Allegro (1839)

Sir Edward Elgar: Introduction & Allegro for Strings (1905)

Georges Bizet: Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1855)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes (1897)

Leos Janácek: Sinfonietta (1926)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Camille Saint-Saëns: Marche-Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1853)

Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, Italy: Canzonetta del Salvator Rosa (1849)

Wilhelm Friedemann Bach: Symphony 'Adagio & Fugue' (1740)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata No. 5 (1708)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 8 in f (1828)

Jan Václav Vorísek: Impromptu No. 3 (1820)

Ludwig Spohr: Grand Nonet in F (1813)

Giuseppe Verdi: I vespri siciliani: Overture (1854)

Alexander Scriabin: Piano Sonata No. 2 n g-Sharp 'Sonata-Fantaisie' (1897)

Trevor Pinnock: Passacaille, Gigue & Minuet after Handel (1996)

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Dance of the Comedians (1866)

Bedrich Smetana: The Two Widows: Polka (1874)

Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Three Latin Motets (1905)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Symphony No. 4 (1878)

Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite (1884)

Elmer Bernstein: To Kill a Mockingbird: Main Title (1962)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 16 (1886)

Ron Nelson: Courtly Airs and Dances (1995)

Richard Rodgers: Oklahoma: The Surrey With the Fringe on Top (1943)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'My Soul's Been Anchored in the Lord'

Johann Baptist Georg Neruda: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1765)

John Rutter: Finale from 'Beatles' Concerto (1977)

Sergei Prokofiev: Allegro from Symphony No. 5 (1944)

Kurt Atterberg: Suite No. 3 (1917)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale: Idyll (1881)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Habanera (1888)

Carl Nielsen: Finale from Symphony No. 4 'Inextinguishable' (1916)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in D for Strings (1772)

Sergei Prokofiev: Finale from Symphony No. 5 (1944)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Minuet (1936)

Domenico Cimarosa: I due Baroni di Rocazzura: Overture (1783)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Eugène d'Albert: Overture to 'Esther' (1888)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 4 in f (1878)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Zoltán Kodály: Theater Overture (1926)

Franz Berwald: Symphony No. 3 in C 'Singulière' (1845)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo in B-Flat (1793)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 2 in E (1723)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Andantino from Symphony No. 4 (1878)

Niels Gade: Andantino from Symphony No. 1 (1842)

Eric Coates: By the Sleepy Lagoon (1930)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Requiem (1791)

Giacomo Puccini: Three Minuets (1892)

Astor Piazzolla: Histoire du Tango: Café 1930 (1986)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne (1842)

Claude Debussy: Estampes: Pagodes (1903)

Aaron Copland: Music for a Great City: Night Thoughts (1961)

Sir Edward Elgar: Serenade for Strings (1892)

Percy Grainger: Colleen Dhas (1904)

Herbert Howells: Sing Lullaby (1920)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Oboe Concerto (1777)

Peteris Vasks: Silent Songs: Thank you, the late sun (1992)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 8 in D-Flat (1835)

Clara Schumann: Romance (1855)