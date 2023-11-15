WCLV Program Guide 11-16-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Benny Bailey Big Brass Alison

Bill Evans How My Heart Sings How My Heart Sings

Emmet Goods Another Level Faith And Love

Jahari Stampley Still Listening Still Listening

Chip White Harlem Sunset Circle Dance

Atlantic Road Trip One Auburn

Sonny Stitt The Last Sessions Out Of Nowhere

Brad Turner The Magnificent Slapped My Mind

Jalen Baker Be Still Jinrikisha

Jaleel Shaw Perspective Miss Myriam

Elio Villafranca Standing By the Crossroads Solitaria

Billy Childs The Winds of Change Crystal Silence

Chick Corea/Gary Burton Native Sense Love Castle

Paul Kogut/Kelly Sills Peace Tones for Joan's Bones

Catherine Russell Alone Together I Only Have Eyes For You

Freddie Hubbard/Woody Shaw Eternal Triangle Sao Paulo

George Colligan King's Dream Wishing For Things To Happen

Art Blakey Mosiac Arabia

Milt Jackson Statements Blues for Juanita

Greg Joseph Drop the Rock Sauté

Michael Dease Swing Low Appreciation

Ron Affif Veird Blues Milestones

Paul Nedzela Introducing Paul Nedzela Lisa

Affinity Trio Hindsight Theme For Ernie

Kevin Hays Bridges Capricorn

R Vega/T Marriot Coast To Coast One Day At A Time

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

James Weidman Sonic Realities Jam For Jimmy James

Manhattan Jazz Quintet Funky Strut Mercy Mercy Mercy

Booker Ervin Booker and Brass L.A. After Dark

Duncan Hopkins Who Are You? We Salute The Night

Baikida Carroll Marionettes on A Wire Our Say

Joey Baron We'll Soon Find Out Contact

Noah Haidu Standards Beautiful Friendship

Winard Harper Be Yourself You're Looking At Me

Vincente Archer Short Stories Bye Nashville

Marc Copland Someday Nardis

Wayne Shorter JuJu Deluge

Eddie Henderson Witness to History Why Not

Darcy James Argue Dynamic Maximum Tension Last Waltz For Levon

Alan Ferber Up High, Down Low Icefall

Joey DeFrancesco Finger Poppin' The Jody Grind

Pete Zimmer Dust Settles The Point

Ruby Braff/Roger Kellaway Inside & Out Love Walked In

Bobby Hutcherson Stick-Up Verse

Noah Baerman Playdate Baby Man

Eunmi Lee Introspection Wavelength

Clark Sommers Feast Ephemera Pedals

Terell Stafford Between Two Worlds You Taught My Heart To Sing

Donald Vega As I Travel I Know You Can Fly

K Fowser/B Gillece Little Echo Ninety Five

Steve Coleman Rhythm in Mind Sweet Dawn

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Giovanni Paisiello: Proserpine: Overture (1803)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in C (1750)

Marc-André Hamelin: Etude No. 11 in c 'Minuetto' (2009)

Jean Joseph Mouret: First Suite of Symphonies (1729)

Johannes Brahms: Lullaby (1868)

Meredith Willson: The Music Man: 76 Trombones (1957)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 88 (1787)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Adagio from Symphony No. 6 'Pathétique' (1893)

Francis Poulenc: Presto (1934)

Jacob Gade: Jealousy (1925)

Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 3 'Moonlight' (1944)

George Frideric Handel: Sarabande from Keyboard Suite in d (1720)

Francis Hopkinson: My Days Have Been So Wondrous Free (1759)

Scott Joplin: Pineapple Rag (1908)

Pio Carlo Nevi: March on Themes from Puccini's 'La bohème' (1896)

Earle Hagen: Harlem Nocturne (1939)

Ron Goodwin: Frenzy: Prelude (1972)

Ottorino Respighi: The Birds (1927)

Étienne Méhul: Le trésor supposé: Overture (1802)

Frédéric Chopin: Fantaisie-Impromptu (1835)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring (1723)

Léo Delibes: Sylvia: Pizzicato (1876)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue in g 'Little' (1706)

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Galop (1955)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Trio for Piano, Clarinet & Cello 'Gassenhauer' (1797)

Philip Glass: Harpsichord Concerto: Movement I (2002)

Steve Reich: Nagoya Marimbas (1994)

Paul Hindemith: Symphony in E-Flat (1940)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Concert No. 4 en sextuor (1768)

Robert Schumann: Introduction & Concert Allegro (1853)

Modest Mussorgsky: Khovanshchina: Dance of the Persian Slaves (1873)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4 in G (1806)

Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Suite (1846)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Florence Price: Juba Dance from Symphony No. 3 (1940)

Igor Stravinsky: Pastorale (1907)

Jacques Ibert: Escales 'Ports of Call' (1922)

Francis Poulenc: Improvisation No. 15 'Homage to Edith Piaf' (1959)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: Overture (1791)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from Flute Quartet No. 1 (1777)

Antonín Dvorák: String Quartet No. 12 in F 'American' (1893)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Violin & Oboe (1710)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Morning Papers' (1864)

Paul Hindemith: Neues vom Tage: Overture (1929)

Paul Hindemith: March from 'Symphonic Metamorphosis on Themes by Weber' (1943)

Paul Hindemith: Ragtime (1921)

Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No. 1 (1919)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 (1878)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Moscow-Cheryomushki: Suite (1959)

John Williams: Memoirs of a Geisha: Sayuri's Theme (2005)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Mikhail Glinka: Kamarinskaya (1848)

Robert Schumann: Allegro from Symphony No. 1 'Spring' (1841)

Bill Conti: Rocky: Theme (1976)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Andantino from Symphony No. 4 (1878)

Max Reger: Fugue from Variations on a Theme of Hiller (1907)

Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: La Primavera (1927)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Tonadilla for 2 Guitars (1960)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 27 (1791)

Claude Debussy: Petite Suite: En bateau (1889)

Eugène d'Albert: The Departure: Overture (1898)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso (1905)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 94 in G 'Surprise' (1791)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue in g 'Great' (1723)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 4 (1839)

Antonio Vivaldi: Cello Concerto in B-Flat (1720)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Paul Hindemith: Symphonic Metamorphosis of Themes by Carl Maria von Weber (1943)

Meredith Willson: Symphony No. 2 in e 'Missions of California' (1940)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Robert Schumann: Overture to Scenes from Goethe's 'Faust' (1853)

Frédéric Chopin: Piano Sonata No. 3 in b (1844)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 3 in E-Flat (1787)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 (1721)

Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 5 (1930)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: Ruddigore: Overture (1886)

Alexander Reinagle: Overture in G (1787)

Paul Hindemith: Symphonia Serena (1946)

Hermann Goetz: Spring Overture (1864)

Franz Schubert: Molto moderato from Piano Sonata No. 16 (1826)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Traditional: O Can Ye Sew Cushions

Jean Sibelius: The Swan of Tuonela (1897)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 20 in c-Sharp (1830)

Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of the Magi (1927)

John Bull: Pavan in the Second Tone (1600)

Gary Schocker: Hypnotized: Together (2013)

Christopher Rouse: Karolju: Finale 'Italian' (1991)

Mikis Theodorakis: Epitáphios No. 3 'A Day in May' (1961)

Frederick Delius: Romance (1896)

George Gershwin: Do It Again (1922)