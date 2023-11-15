© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 11-16-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published November 15, 2023 at 6:21 PM EST

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Benny Bailey      Big Brass   Alison

      Bill Evans  How My Heart Sings      How My Heart Sings

      Emmet Goods  Another Level     Faith And Love

      Jahari Stampley   Still Listening   Still Listening

      Chip White  Harlem Sunset     Circle Dance

      Atlantic Road Trip      One   Auburn

      Sonny Stitt The Last Sessions Out Of Nowhere

      Brad Turner The Magnificent   Slapped My Mind

      Jalen Baker Be Still    Jinrikisha

                  

      Jaleel Shaw Perspective Miss Myriam

      Elio Villafranca  Standing By the Crossroads    Solitaria

      Billy Childs      The Winds of Change     Crystal Silence

      Chick Corea/Gary Burton Native Sense      Love Castle

      Paul Kogut/Kelly Sills  Peace Tones for Joan's Bones

      Catherine Russell Alone Together    I Only Have Eyes For You

      Freddie Hubbard/Woody Shaw    Eternal Triangle  Sao Paulo

      George Colligan   King's Dream      Wishing For Things To Happen

                  

      Art Blakey  Mosiac      Arabia

      Milt Jackson      Statements  Blues for Juanita

      Greg Joseph Drop the Rock     Sauté

      Michael Dease     Swing Low   Appreciation

      Ron Affif   Veird Blues Milestones

      Paul Nedzela      Introducing Paul Nedzela      Lisa

      Affinity Trio     Hindsight   Theme For Ernie

      Kevin Hays  Bridges     Capricorn

      R Vega/T Marriot  Coast To Coast    One Day At A Time

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      James Weidman     Sonic Realities   Jam For Jimmy James

      Manhattan Jazz Quintet  Funky Strut Mercy Mercy Mercy

      Booker Ervin      Booker and Brass  L.A. After Dark

      Duncan Hopkins    Who Are You?      We Salute The Night

      Baikida Carroll   Marionettes on A Wire   Our Say

      Joey Baron  We'll Soon Find Out     Contact

      Noah Haidu  Standards   Beautiful Friendship

      Winard Harper     Be Yourself You're Looking At Me

      Vincente Archer   Short Stories     Bye Nashville

                  

      Marc Copland      Someday     Nardis

      Wayne Shorter     JuJu  Deluge

      Eddie Henderson   Witness to History      Why Not

      Darcy James Argue Dynamic Maximum Tension Last Waltz For Levon

      Alan Ferber Up High, Down Low Icefall

      Joey DeFrancesco  Finger Poppin'    The Jody Grind

      Pete Zimmer Dust Settles      The Point

      Ruby Braff/Roger Kellaway     Inside & Out      Love Walked In

                  

      Bobby Hutcherson  Stick-Up    Verse

      Noah Baerman      Playdate    Baby Man

      Eunmi Lee   Introspection     Wavelength

      Clark Sommers     Feast Ephemera    Pedals

      Terell Stafford   Between Two Worlds      You Taught My Heart To Sing

      Donald Vega As I Travel I Know You Can Fly

      K Fowser/B Gillece      Little Echo Ninety Five

      Steve Coleman     Rhythm in Mind    Sweet Dawn

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Giovanni Paisiello: Proserpine: Overture (1803)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in C (1750)

Marc-André Hamelin: Etude No. 11 in c 'Minuetto' (2009)

Jean Joseph Mouret: First Suite of Symphonies (1729)

Johannes Brahms: Lullaby (1868)

Meredith Willson: The Music Man: 76 Trombones (1957)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 88 (1787)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Adagio from Symphony No. 6 'Pathétique' (1893)

Francis Poulenc: Presto (1934)

Jacob Gade: Jealousy (1925)

Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 3 'Moonlight' (1944)

George Frideric Handel: Sarabande from Keyboard Suite in d (1720)

Francis Hopkinson: My Days Have Been So Wondrous Free (1759)

Scott Joplin: Pineapple Rag (1908)

Pio Carlo Nevi: March on Themes from Puccini's 'La bohème' (1896)

Earle Hagen: Harlem Nocturne (1939)

Ron Goodwin: Frenzy: Prelude (1972)

Ottorino Respighi: The Birds (1927)

Étienne Méhul: Le trésor supposé: Overture (1802)

Frédéric Chopin: Fantaisie-Impromptu (1835)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring (1723)

Léo Delibes: Sylvia: Pizzicato (1876)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue in g 'Little' (1706)

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Galop (1955)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Trio for Piano, Clarinet & Cello 'Gassenhauer' (1797)

Philip Glass: Harpsichord Concerto: Movement I (2002)

Steve Reich: Nagoya Marimbas (1994)

Paul Hindemith: Symphony in E-Flat (1940)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Concert No. 4 en sextuor (1768)

Robert Schumann: Introduction & Concert Allegro (1853)

Modest Mussorgsky: Khovanshchina: Dance of the Persian Slaves (1873)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4 in G (1806)

Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Suite (1846)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Florence Price: Juba Dance from Symphony No. 3 (1940)

Igor Stravinsky: Pastorale (1907)

Jacques Ibert: Escales 'Ports of Call' (1922)

Francis Poulenc: Improvisation No. 15 'Homage to Edith Piaf' (1959)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: Overture (1791)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from Flute Quartet No. 1 (1777)

Antonín Dvorák: String Quartet No. 12 in F 'American' (1893)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Violin & Oboe (1710)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Morning Papers' (1864)

Paul Hindemith: Neues vom Tage: Overture (1929)

Paul Hindemith: March from 'Symphonic Metamorphosis on Themes by Weber' (1943)

Paul Hindemith: Ragtime (1921)

Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No. 1 (1919)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 (1878)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Moscow-Cheryomushki: Suite (1959)

John Williams: Memoirs of a Geisha: Sayuri's Theme (2005)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Mikhail Glinka: Kamarinskaya (1848)

Robert Schumann: Allegro from Symphony No. 1 'Spring' (1841)

Bill Conti: Rocky: Theme (1976)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Andantino from Symphony No. 4 (1878)

Max Reger: Fugue from Variations on a Theme of Hiller (1907)

Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: La Primavera (1927)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Tonadilla for 2 Guitars (1960)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 27 (1791)

Claude Debussy: Petite Suite: En bateau (1889)

Eugène d'Albert: The Departure: Overture (1898)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso (1905)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 94 in G 'Surprise' (1791)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue in g 'Great' (1723)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 4 (1839)

Antonio Vivaldi: Cello Concerto in B-Flat (1720)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Paul Hindemith: Symphonic Metamorphosis of Themes by Carl Maria von Weber (1943)

Meredith Willson: Symphony No. 2 in e 'Missions of California' (1940)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Robert Schumann: Overture to Scenes from Goethe's 'Faust' (1853)

Frédéric Chopin: Piano Sonata No. 3 in b (1844)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 3 in E-Flat (1787)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 (1721)

Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 5 (1930)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: Ruddigore: Overture (1886)

Alexander Reinagle: Overture in G (1787)

Paul Hindemith: Symphonia Serena (1946)

Hermann Goetz: Spring Overture (1864)

Franz Schubert: Molto moderato from Piano Sonata No. 16 (1826)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Traditional: O Can Ye Sew Cushions

Jean Sibelius: The Swan of Tuonela (1897)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 20 in c-Sharp (1830)

Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of the Magi (1927)

John Bull: Pavan in the Second Tone (1600)

Gary Schocker: Hypnotized: Together (2013)

Christopher Rouse: Karolju: Finale 'Italian' (1991)

Mikis Theodorakis: Epitáphios No. 3 'A Day in May' (1961)

Frederick Delius: Romance (1896)

George Gershwin: Do It Again (1922)

 
