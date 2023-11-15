WCLV Program Guide 11-16-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Benny Bailey Big Brass Alison
Bill Evans How My Heart Sings How My Heart Sings
Emmet Goods Another Level Faith And Love
Jahari Stampley Still Listening Still Listening
Chip White Harlem Sunset Circle Dance
Atlantic Road Trip One Auburn
Sonny Stitt The Last Sessions Out Of Nowhere
Brad Turner The Magnificent Slapped My Mind
Jalen Baker Be Still Jinrikisha
Jaleel Shaw Perspective Miss Myriam
Elio Villafranca Standing By the Crossroads Solitaria
Billy Childs The Winds of Change Crystal Silence
Chick Corea/Gary Burton Native Sense Love Castle
Paul Kogut/Kelly Sills Peace Tones for Joan's Bones
Catherine Russell Alone Together I Only Have Eyes For You
Freddie Hubbard/Woody Shaw Eternal Triangle Sao Paulo
George Colligan King's Dream Wishing For Things To Happen
Art Blakey Mosiac Arabia
Milt Jackson Statements Blues for Juanita
Greg Joseph Drop the Rock Sauté
Michael Dease Swing Low Appreciation
Ron Affif Veird Blues Milestones
Paul Nedzela Introducing Paul Nedzela Lisa
Affinity Trio Hindsight Theme For Ernie
Kevin Hays Bridges Capricorn
R Vega/T Marriot Coast To Coast One Day At A Time
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
James Weidman Sonic Realities Jam For Jimmy James
Manhattan Jazz Quintet Funky Strut Mercy Mercy Mercy
Booker Ervin Booker and Brass L.A. After Dark
Duncan Hopkins Who Are You? We Salute The Night
Baikida Carroll Marionettes on A Wire Our Say
Joey Baron We'll Soon Find Out Contact
Noah Haidu Standards Beautiful Friendship
Winard Harper Be Yourself You're Looking At Me
Vincente Archer Short Stories Bye Nashville
Marc Copland Someday Nardis
Wayne Shorter JuJu Deluge
Eddie Henderson Witness to History Why Not
Darcy James Argue Dynamic Maximum Tension Last Waltz For Levon
Alan Ferber Up High, Down Low Icefall
Joey DeFrancesco Finger Poppin' The Jody Grind
Pete Zimmer Dust Settles The Point
Ruby Braff/Roger Kellaway Inside & Out Love Walked In
Bobby Hutcherson Stick-Up Verse
Noah Baerman Playdate Baby Man
Eunmi Lee Introspection Wavelength
Clark Sommers Feast Ephemera Pedals
Terell Stafford Between Two Worlds You Taught My Heart To Sing
Donald Vega As I Travel I Know You Can Fly
K Fowser/B Gillece Little Echo Ninety Five
Steve Coleman Rhythm in Mind Sweet Dawn
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Giovanni Paisiello: Proserpine: Overture (1803)
Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in C (1750)
Marc-André Hamelin: Etude No. 11 in c 'Minuetto' (2009)
Jean Joseph Mouret: First Suite of Symphonies (1729)
Johannes Brahms: Lullaby (1868)
Meredith Willson: The Music Man: 76 Trombones (1957)
Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 88 (1787)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Adagio from Symphony No. 6 'Pathétique' (1893)
Francis Poulenc: Presto (1934)
Jacob Gade: Jealousy (1925)
Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 3 'Moonlight' (1944)
George Frideric Handel: Sarabande from Keyboard Suite in d (1720)
Francis Hopkinson: My Days Have Been So Wondrous Free (1759)
Scott Joplin: Pineapple Rag (1908)
Pio Carlo Nevi: March on Themes from Puccini's 'La bohème' (1896)
Earle Hagen: Harlem Nocturne (1939)
Ron Goodwin: Frenzy: Prelude (1972)
Ottorino Respighi: The Birds (1927)
Étienne Méhul: Le trésor supposé: Overture (1802)
Frédéric Chopin: Fantaisie-Impromptu (1835)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring (1723)
Léo Delibes: Sylvia: Pizzicato (1876)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue in g 'Little' (1706)
Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Galop (1955)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Trio for Piano, Clarinet & Cello 'Gassenhauer' (1797)
Philip Glass: Harpsichord Concerto: Movement I (2002)
Steve Reich: Nagoya Marimbas (1994)
Paul Hindemith: Symphony in E-Flat (1940)
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Concert No. 4 en sextuor (1768)
Robert Schumann: Introduction & Concert Allegro (1853)
Modest Mussorgsky: Khovanshchina: Dance of the Persian Slaves (1873)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4 in G (1806)
Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Suite (1846)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Florence Price: Juba Dance from Symphony No. 3 (1940)
Igor Stravinsky: Pastorale (1907)
Jacques Ibert: Escales 'Ports of Call' (1922)
Francis Poulenc: Improvisation No. 15 'Homage to Edith Piaf' (1959)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: Overture (1791)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from Flute Quartet No. 1 (1777)
Antonín Dvorák: String Quartet No. 12 in F 'American' (1893)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Violin & Oboe (1710)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Morning Papers' (1864)
Paul Hindemith: Neues vom Tage: Overture (1929)
Paul Hindemith: March from 'Symphonic Metamorphosis on Themes by Weber' (1943)
Paul Hindemith: Ragtime (1921)
Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No. 1 (1919)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 (1878)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Moscow-Cheryomushki: Suite (1959)
John Williams: Memoirs of a Geisha: Sayuri's Theme (2005)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Mikhail Glinka: Kamarinskaya (1848)
Robert Schumann: Allegro from Symphony No. 1 'Spring' (1841)
Bill Conti: Rocky: Theme (1976)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Andantino from Symphony No. 4 (1878)
Max Reger: Fugue from Variations on a Theme of Hiller (1907)
Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: La Primavera (1927)
Joaquín Rodrigo: Tonadilla for 2 Guitars (1960)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 27 (1791)
Claude Debussy: Petite Suite: En bateau (1889)
Eugène d'Albert: The Departure: Overture (1898)
Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso (1905)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 94 in G 'Surprise' (1791)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue in g 'Great' (1723)
Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 4 (1839)
Antonio Vivaldi: Cello Concerto in B-Flat (1720)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Paul Hindemith: Symphonic Metamorphosis of Themes by Carl Maria von Weber (1943)
Meredith Willson: Symphony No. 2 in e 'Missions of California' (1940)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Robert Schumann: Overture to Scenes from Goethe's 'Faust' (1853)
Frédéric Chopin: Piano Sonata No. 3 in b (1844)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 3 in E-Flat (1787)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 (1721)
Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 5 (1930)
Sir Arthur Sullivan: Ruddigore: Overture (1886)
Alexander Reinagle: Overture in G (1787)
Paul Hindemith: Symphonia Serena (1946)
Hermann Goetz: Spring Overture (1864)
Franz Schubert: Molto moderato from Piano Sonata No. 16 (1826)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Traditional: O Can Ye Sew Cushions
Jean Sibelius: The Swan of Tuonela (1897)
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 20 in c-Sharp (1830)
Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of the Magi (1927)
John Bull: Pavan in the Second Tone (1600)
Gary Schocker: Hypnotized: Together (2013)
Christopher Rouse: Karolju: Finale 'Italian' (1991)
Mikis Theodorakis: Epitáphios No. 3 'A Day in May' (1961)
Frederick Delius: Romance (1896)
George Gershwin: Do It Again (1922)