Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 11-14-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published November 13, 2023 at 3:23 PM EST

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Jessica Williams  Freedom Trane     Just Words

      Lauren Falls      Jupiter     Jupiter

      JJ Johnson  Heroes      Blue And Green

      Walter Smith III  Return to Casual  Mother Stands for Comfort

      Ben Allson  Moments Inside    The Chase

      Dominick Faranacci      Loves, Tales and Dances Vision

      Heavy Hitters     The Heavy Hitters Cedar Land

      Joe Chambers      Dance Kobina      City Of Saints

      Lauren Henderson  Conjuring   Spells

                  

      Michael Dease     Never More Here   Blue Jay

      Joey Alexander    Continuance Zealousy

      Ruth Brown Interview    Ruth Brown Interview    Ruth Brown Interview

      Art Hirahara      Echo Canyon Mia 'bella

      Christian McBride Kind of Brown     Uncle James

      Ron Blake   Mistaken Identity When We Were One

      Dave Bayles Live at the Uptowner    Fitzroy

      Audrey Ochoa      The Head of a Mouse     The Con Artist

                  

      Le Bouef Brothers Hush  Please Scream Inside Your Heart

      Curtis Lundy      Just Be Yourself  Just Be Yourself

      Dave Douglas      Songs of Ascent -Book Two-Steps     A Weaned Child

      Charles Mingus    Blues and Roots   Cryin' Blues

      Sonny Clark My Conception     Royal Flush

      Ken Fowser  Resolution  When It's All Over

      T Fonnesbaek/J Kauflin  Danish Rain You Must Believe In Spring

      Diana Krall Turn Up the Quiet No Moon At All

      Chris Lightcap    Deluxe      Year of the Rooster

      Towner Galaher    Organ Trio Live   Willow Weep for Me

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Chick Corea Triology 2  But Beautiful

      Art Farmer  To Duke, With Love      Lush Life

      Technocats  Play the Music of Gregg Hill  Thank You Notes

      Willie Morris     Conversation Starter    Introspective

      Wolfgang Muthspiel      Dance of the Elders     Liebeslied

      Miles Davis Workin'     In Your Own Sweet Way

      Quentin Baxter    Art Moves Jazz    For Miles And Miles

      Rene Marie  Vertigo     I Only Have Eyes For You

      Eunmi Lee   Introspection     Mr. Weird

                  

      Mark Levine Isla  Black

      Elio Villafranca  Standing at the Crossroads    Keep The Eye On The Bull

      Pat Bianchi A Higher Standards      Blue Silver

      Verve Jazz Ensemble     All In      What I Meant To Say Was

      Sonny Rollins     Alfie He's Younger Than You Are

      Buddy Tate  The Ballad Artistry of Buddy Tate   Yesterdays

      Julian Lage The Layers  Double Southpaw

      Tynan/Lington Bicoastal Collective  Chapter Two Wishful Thinking

      Dave Holland      Points of View    Bedouin Trail

                  

      Eric Jacobson     Discover    Con Alma

      Rusty Bryant      Rusty Bryant Returns    All Day Long

      Cecile McLorin Salvant  Melusine    Petite musique terrienne

      Bobo Stenson      Spheres     Communion psalm

      Charles Lloyd     The Call    Amarma

      Wayne Escoffery   Like Minds  Song Of Serenity

      James Moody and the Brass Figures   The Moon Was Yellow

      Billy Childs      The Winds of Change     The Great Western Loop

      Frank Morgan      Easy Living Three Flowers

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Franz Liszt: Spinning Song from Wagner's 'The Flying Dutchman' (1860)

Tomaso Albinoni: Oboe Concerto in d (1722)

Leopold Stokowski: William Byrd's Pavane & Gigue (1936)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Waltz from Serenade for Strings (1880)

George W. Chadwick: Suite Symphonique: Romanza (1911)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Summertime (1935)

Josef Franz Wagner: March 'Under the Double Eagle' (1850)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Sevilla (1886)

Franz Lachner: Minuet & Finale from Wind Quintet No. 2 (1827)

Darius Milhaud: Brasileira from 'Scaramouche' (1937)

Don Ray: Homestead Dances: Promenade (1989)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 (1878)

Carl Nielsen: Allegro espansivo from Symphony No. 3 (1911)

Jerry Goldsmith: Star Trek The Motion Picture: Main Theme (1979)

Percy Grainger: Mock Morris (1911)

Michael Daugherty: Mount Rushmore: Theodore Roosevelt (2010)

Thomas Tallis: O sacrum convivium (1575)

Ferruccio Busoni: Divertimento (1920)

Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Prelude (1959)

Sammy Fain: I'll Be Seeing You (1938)

Aaron Copland: Billy the Kid: Suite (1938)

George Frideric Handel: Solomon: Arrival of the Queen of Sheba (1748)

Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: Rodeo (1941)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring (1723)

Richard Rodgers: Slaughter on 10th Avenue from 'On Your Toes' (1936)

Stephen Foster: Camptown Races (1850)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Aaron Copland: Fanfare for the Common Man (1943)

Aaron Copland: Down a Country Lane (1962)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1804)

Leopold Mozart: Symphony in G (1767)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 22 (1785)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Clarinet Quintet in f-Sharp (1895)

Aaron Copland: El Salón México (1936)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 (1718)

Franz von Suppé: Isabella: Overture (1869)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Gustav Mahler: Rondo-Burleske from Symphony No. 9 (1910)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 41 in C 'Jupiter' (1788)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Turkish Rondo from Piano Trio No. 2 (1807)

Carl Maria von Weber: Abu Hassan: Overture (1811)

Leo Sowerby: Theme in Yellow (1937)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Water Music Suite: Overture (1723)

Jimmy van Heusen: Here's That Rainy Day (1953)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo (1942)

Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel: Concert Overture (1830)

Robert Schumann: Variations on an Original Theme 'Ghost' (1854)

Franz Schubert: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1815)

Carlos Guastavino: Arroz con leche (1964)

Orlande de Lassus: Jubilate Deo (1585)

Leopold Mozart: Symphony in D (1751)

Ferruccio Busoni: Giga, Bolero and Variations after Mozart (1909)

Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Suite (1948)

Max Steiner: King Kong: Main Title & Entrance of Kong (1933)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 24 (1820)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Trio No. 4 in G (1815)

Aaron Copland: The Heiress: Suite (1949)

George Frideric Handel: The Harmonious Blacksmith from Keyboard Suite No. 5 (1720)

Gioacchino Rossini: L'Italiana in Algeri: Overture (1813)

Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel: The Year: April 'Capriccioso' (1841)

Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel: The Year: May 'Spring Song' (1841)

Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: From Bohemia's Woods and Fields (1879)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1798)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Corral Nocturne (1942)

George Gershwin: Funny Face: Overture (1927)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Symphony No. 4 (1878)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Johann Joachim Quantz: Flute Concerto No. 161 (1750)

Sergei Prokofiev: Allegro from Symphony No. 5 (1944)

Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 3 Prelude (1848)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Flute Sonata No. 3 in A (1717)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 3 in D (1815)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Concerto No. 6 in A-Flat (1828)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Franz von Suppé: Poet and Peasant: Overture (1846)

Aaron Copland: The Tender Land: Suite (1954)

Carlos Gomes: Sonata for Strings (1894)

Richard Strauss: Horn Concerto No. 2 in E-Flat (1942)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits (1762)

André Grétry: Le magnifique: Overture (1773)

Vincenzo Bellini: Oboe Concerto in E-Flat (1823)

Aaron Copland: Symphony No. 3 (1946)

Frédéric Chopin: Variations on 'Là ci darem la mano' (1827)

Giuseppe Martucci: Notturno (1891)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Max Reger: The Violin-Playing Hermit (1913)

Alexander Voormolen: Arioso from Concerto for 2 Oboes (1935)

Charles Gounod: Meditation after Bach 'Ave Maria' (1859)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Sonata for 2 Pianos (1781)

Antonín Dvorák: Silent Woods (1891)

Stephen Paulus: The Road Home (2001)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Andante cantabile (1871)

Maurice Duruflé: Four Motets on Gregorian Chants (1960)

Franz Liszt: Consolation No. 5 (1850)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Largo from Violin Concerto in f (1740)

 
