WCLV Program Guide 11-14-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Jessica Williams Freedom Trane Just Words

Lauren Falls Jupiter Jupiter

JJ Johnson Heroes Blue And Green

Walter Smith III Return to Casual Mother Stands for Comfort

Ben Allson Moments Inside The Chase

Dominick Faranacci Loves, Tales and Dances Vision

Heavy Hitters The Heavy Hitters Cedar Land

Joe Chambers Dance Kobina City Of Saints

Lauren Henderson Conjuring Spells

Michael Dease Never More Here Blue Jay

Joey Alexander Continuance Zealousy

Ruth Brown Interview Ruth Brown Interview Ruth Brown Interview

Art Hirahara Echo Canyon Mia 'bella

Christian McBride Kind of Brown Uncle James

Ron Blake Mistaken Identity When We Were One

Dave Bayles Live at the Uptowner Fitzroy

Audrey Ochoa The Head of a Mouse The Con Artist

Le Bouef Brothers Hush Please Scream Inside Your Heart

Curtis Lundy Just Be Yourself Just Be Yourself

Dave Douglas Songs of Ascent -Book Two-Steps A Weaned Child

Charles Mingus Blues and Roots Cryin' Blues

Sonny Clark My Conception Royal Flush

Ken Fowser Resolution When It's All Over

T Fonnesbaek/J Kauflin Danish Rain You Must Believe In Spring

Diana Krall Turn Up the Quiet No Moon At All

Chris Lightcap Deluxe Year of the Rooster

Towner Galaher Organ Trio Live Willow Weep for Me

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Chick Corea Triology 2 But Beautiful

Art Farmer To Duke, With Love Lush Life

Technocats Play the Music of Gregg Hill Thank You Notes

Willie Morris Conversation Starter Introspective

Wolfgang Muthspiel Dance of the Elders Liebeslied

Miles Davis Workin' In Your Own Sweet Way

Quentin Baxter Art Moves Jazz For Miles And Miles

Rene Marie Vertigo I Only Have Eyes For You

Eunmi Lee Introspection Mr. Weird

Mark Levine Isla Black

Elio Villafranca Standing at the Crossroads Keep The Eye On The Bull

Pat Bianchi A Higher Standards Blue Silver

Verve Jazz Ensemble All In What I Meant To Say Was

Sonny Rollins Alfie He's Younger Than You Are

Buddy Tate The Ballad Artistry of Buddy Tate Yesterdays

Julian Lage The Layers Double Southpaw

Tynan/Lington Bicoastal Collective Chapter Two Wishful Thinking

Dave Holland Points of View Bedouin Trail

Eric Jacobson Discover Con Alma

Rusty Bryant Rusty Bryant Returns All Day Long

Cecile McLorin Salvant Melusine Petite musique terrienne

Bobo Stenson Spheres Communion psalm

Charles Lloyd The Call Amarma

Wayne Escoffery Like Minds Song Of Serenity

James Moody and the Brass Figures The Moon Was Yellow

Billy Childs The Winds of Change The Great Western Loop

Frank Morgan Easy Living Three Flowers

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Franz Liszt: Spinning Song from Wagner's 'The Flying Dutchman' (1860)

Tomaso Albinoni: Oboe Concerto in d (1722)

Leopold Stokowski: William Byrd's Pavane & Gigue (1936)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Waltz from Serenade for Strings (1880)

George W. Chadwick: Suite Symphonique: Romanza (1911)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Summertime (1935)

Josef Franz Wagner: March 'Under the Double Eagle' (1850)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Sevilla (1886)

Franz Lachner: Minuet & Finale from Wind Quintet No. 2 (1827)

Darius Milhaud: Brasileira from 'Scaramouche' (1937)

Don Ray: Homestead Dances: Promenade (1989)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 (1878)

Carl Nielsen: Allegro espansivo from Symphony No. 3 (1911)

Jerry Goldsmith: Star Trek The Motion Picture: Main Theme (1979)

Percy Grainger: Mock Morris (1911)

Michael Daugherty: Mount Rushmore: Theodore Roosevelt (2010)

Thomas Tallis: O sacrum convivium (1575)

Ferruccio Busoni: Divertimento (1920)

Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Prelude (1959)

Sammy Fain: I'll Be Seeing You (1938)

Aaron Copland: Billy the Kid: Suite (1938)

George Frideric Handel: Solomon: Arrival of the Queen of Sheba (1748)

Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: Rodeo (1941)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring (1723)

Richard Rodgers: Slaughter on 10th Avenue from 'On Your Toes' (1936)

Stephen Foster: Camptown Races (1850)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Aaron Copland: Fanfare for the Common Man (1943)

Aaron Copland: Down a Country Lane (1962)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1804)

Leopold Mozart: Symphony in G (1767)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 22 (1785)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Clarinet Quintet in f-Sharp (1895)

Aaron Copland: El Salón México (1936)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 (1718)

Franz von Suppé: Isabella: Overture (1869)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Gustav Mahler: Rondo-Burleske from Symphony No. 9 (1910)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 41 in C 'Jupiter' (1788)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Turkish Rondo from Piano Trio No. 2 (1807)

Carl Maria von Weber: Abu Hassan: Overture (1811)

Leo Sowerby: Theme in Yellow (1937)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Water Music Suite: Overture (1723)

Jimmy van Heusen: Here's That Rainy Day (1953)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo (1942)

Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel: Concert Overture (1830)

Robert Schumann: Variations on an Original Theme 'Ghost' (1854)

Franz Schubert: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1815)

Carlos Guastavino: Arroz con leche (1964)

Orlande de Lassus: Jubilate Deo (1585)

Leopold Mozart: Symphony in D (1751)

Ferruccio Busoni: Giga, Bolero and Variations after Mozart (1909)

Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Suite (1948)

Max Steiner: King Kong: Main Title & Entrance of Kong (1933)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 24 (1820)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Trio No. 4 in G (1815)

Aaron Copland: The Heiress: Suite (1949)

George Frideric Handel: The Harmonious Blacksmith from Keyboard Suite No. 5 (1720)

Gioacchino Rossini: L'Italiana in Algeri: Overture (1813)

Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel: The Year: April 'Capriccioso' (1841)

Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel: The Year: May 'Spring Song' (1841)

Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: From Bohemia's Woods and Fields (1879)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1798)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Corral Nocturne (1942)

George Gershwin: Funny Face: Overture (1927)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Symphony No. 4 (1878)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Johann Joachim Quantz: Flute Concerto No. 161 (1750)

Sergei Prokofiev: Allegro from Symphony No. 5 (1944)

Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 3 Prelude (1848)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Flute Sonata No. 3 in A (1717)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 3 in D (1815)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Concerto No. 6 in A-Flat (1828)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Franz von Suppé: Poet and Peasant: Overture (1846)

Aaron Copland: The Tender Land: Suite (1954)

Carlos Gomes: Sonata for Strings (1894)

Richard Strauss: Horn Concerto No. 2 in E-Flat (1942)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits (1762)

André Grétry: Le magnifique: Overture (1773)

Vincenzo Bellini: Oboe Concerto in E-Flat (1823)

Aaron Copland: Symphony No. 3 (1946)

Frédéric Chopin: Variations on 'Là ci darem la mano' (1827)

Giuseppe Martucci: Notturno (1891)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Max Reger: The Violin-Playing Hermit (1913)

Alexander Voormolen: Arioso from Concerto for 2 Oboes (1935)

Charles Gounod: Meditation after Bach 'Ave Maria' (1859)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Sonata for 2 Pianos (1781)

Antonín Dvorák: Silent Woods (1891)

Stephen Paulus: The Road Home (2001)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Andante cantabile (1871)

Maurice Duruflé: Four Motets on Gregorian Chants (1960)

Franz Liszt: Consolation No. 5 (1850)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Largo from Violin Concerto in f (1740)