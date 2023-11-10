WCLV Program Guide 11-11-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA
Artist-Album-Track
Jesse Davis, Live at Smalls, The Cup Bearers
Michael Dease, Swing Low, Galapagos
Renee Rosnes, Written in the Rocks, Cambrian Explosion
Linley Hamilton, Ginger’s Hollow, Stonky
Art Hirahara, Echo Canyon, Spider’s Dance ,
Dave Brubeck, from the Northwest 1959, These Foolish Things Live
Noah Haidu, Standards, Ana Maria
Bob Himmelberger, Legacy, The Thing Is
Jim Self – John Chiodini, Touch and Go, Whisper Not
Jae Sinnett, Commitment, Muhammara’s Dance
Brecker Brothers, The Brecker Brothers, Some Skunk Funk
Le Bouef Brothers, Hush, Too Soon?
Peripheral Vision, We’ve Got Nothing, The Mask Has Become the Face
Joey Alexander, Continuance, Hear Me Now
Marc Copland, Someday, Let’s Cool One
Nick Maclean, Convergence, Dolphin Dance
Herbie Hancock, Maiden Voyage, Maiden Voyage
Josh Lawrence, And That Too, Nefertiti
Richard Barata, Off the Charts, Lost
Jocelyn Gould, Sonic Bouquet,The Kicker
Willie Morris, Conversation Starter, Isotope
Lucas Pino, Covers, New Girl
Sean Mason, Southern Suite, One United
Robert Edwards, Up Swing, Baubles, Bangles and Beads
03:00 JAZZ NETWORK
Artist-Album-Track
Emily Remler, Larry Coryell Retrospective, volume one Joy Spring
Roy Hargrove, Shirley Horn, Steve Novosel, Steve Williams The Main Ingredient The Meaning of the Blues
Bobby Hutcherson, Al Foster, Kenny Garrett, Geri Allen, Christian McBride Skyline The Coaster
Jim Hall, Steve La Spina, Larry Goldings Something Special Down From Antigua
Wynton Marsalis, Wes Anderson, Wycliffe Gordon, Herlin Riley, Marcus Roberts, Reginald Veal, Todd Wiliams The Original Soundtrack from Tune In Tomorrow Social Soft Shoe
Bobby Timmons, Ron Carter, Wayne Shorter, Jimmy Cobb Workin' Out Little Waltz
Ron Carter, Houston Person Now's the Time Quiet Nights
Wes Montgomery, Jimmy Smith, Oliver Nelson, Studio Orchestra The Dynamic Duo James and Wes
Anita O'Day, Bill Mays, Studio Orchestra Anita O'Day Swings Cole Porter Just One of Those Things
Earl Klugh Solo Guitar Someday My Prince Will Come
Gary Burton, Stephane Grappelli, Steve Swallow, Bill Goodwin Paris Encounter Here's That Rainy Day
Chet Baker, John Engels, Hein Van Der Geyn, Harold Danko Chet Baker in Tokyo Portrait in Black and White
Ray Brown-Milt Jackson All Star Band Much in Common Dew and Mud
James Brown, Oliver Nelson, Louie Bellson Orchestra Soul On Top For Once In My Life
Phil Woods, Mike Melilo, Harry Heahey, Steve Gilmore, Bill Goodwin, Alyrio Lima Phil Woods Live Superwoman
Paul Bollenback Soul Grooves Visions
Pat Metheny, Bill Stewart, Larry Grenadier Trio 99 - 00 A Lot Of Livin' To Do
Shirley Scott, Buck Hill, Arthur Harper, Mickey Roker Great Scott Have You Met Miss Jones
Chet Baker, Jimmy Bond, Peter Littman, Russ Freeman The Best of Chest Baker Sings It's Always You
Blossom Dearie, Jack Marshall, Studio Orchestra May I Come In? May I Come In?
Wes Montgomery, Ray Barretto, Ron Carter, Grady Tate, Claus Ogerman Tequila TheThumb
Ray Barretto, Hilton Ruiz, Papo Vazquez, Chris Barretto, John Benitez, Adam Cruz Standards Rican-ditioned Brandy's Blues
Wes Montgomery, Jimmy Cobb, Wynton Kelly, Paul Chambers Smokin' at the Half Note Whats New
Miles Davis, Bill Evans, Jimmy Cobb, Paul Chambers, Cannonball Adderley, John Coltrane Kind of Blue All Blues
Miles Davis, Gil Evans Orchestra Sketches of Spain The Pan Piper
Miles Davis, Barney Wilen, Rene Urtreger, Pierre Michelot, Kenny Clarke Ascenseur pour l'echafaud Assassinat take 1
Lea Delaria, Larry Grenadier, Gregory Hutchison, Larry Goldings Play It Cool I've Got Your Number
Chick Corea, John Patitucci, Dave Weckl Akoustic Band Autumn Leaves
Major Holley, Ed Thigpen, Gerry Wiggins Mule There Will Never Be Another You
Major Holley, Ed Thigpen, Gerry Wiggins Mule Mack the Knife
Johnny Hartman, Studio Orchestra Unforgettable Isn't It Romantic
06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.
Heitor Villa-Lobos "Melodia Sentimental" from "Floresta do Amazonas" Nadine Sierra, soprano Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Robert Spano
Heitor Villa-Lobos "Canção do Amor" Renee Fleming, vocals; Fred Hersch, piano; Bill Frisell, guitar
Heitor Villa-Lobos "Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5" (Aria) Ana Maria Martinez, soprano Prague Philharmonia Steven Mercurio
Tomas de Torrejon y Velasco "A este Sol peregrino" Seraphic Fire Patrick DuPre Quigley
Manuel de Zumaya "Sol-fa de Pedro" (Peter's solfeggio) Corey McKnight, Ken Fitch, countertenors; Kevin Baum, tenor; Chad Runyon, baritone Chanticleer; Chanticleer Sinfonia Joseph Jennings
Manuel de Falla El retablo de Maese Pedro (Master Peter's Puppet Show) Jorge Garza, tenor; Jennifer Zetlan, soprano; Alfredo Garcia, baritone Perspectives Ensemble Angel Gil-Ordonez
Maria Grever "Cuando vuelva a tu lado" (When I Return to Your Side), a.k.a. "What a Difference a Day Makes" Olivia Gorra, soprano; James Demester, piano
Pablo Sorozabal "No puede ser" (It Cannot Be), from La taberna del puerto (The Tavern at the Port) Israel Lozano, tenor; Emily Urbanek, piano
Tomas Luis de Victoria "Missa Pro Victoria" The Cardinall's Musick Andrew Carwood
Manuel de Falla "Siete canciones populares espanolas" (7 Popular Spanish Songs) Jose Carreras, tenor; Martin Katz, piano
Franz Schubert "The Shepherd on the Rock" (Der Hirt auf dem Felsen), D.965 Brenda Feliciano, soprano; Pacquito D'Rivera, clarinet; Aldo Antognazzi, piano
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Sergei Prokofiev: Sonata for Cello and Piano in C Major, Op. 119 Movement 2: Moderato Christian Poltera, cello; Polina Leschenko, piano
Benjamin Horne: I Remember You Alcides Rodriguez, clarinet; Helen Hwaya Kim, violin; Brad Ritchie, cello; Elizabeth Pridgen, piano Atlanta Chamber Players; Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, Atlanta GA
Piano Puzzler Contestant: Curtis Funk calling from Niskayuna, NY
Arthur Sullivan: Things Are Seldom What They Seem, from HMS Pinafore Hilary Summers, contralto; Andrew Foster-Williams, bass-baritone; Scottish Opera; Richard Egarr, conductor
Sergei Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 1, Op. 19 Aiman Mussakhajayeva, violin; Kazakh State Symphony Orchestra; Aidar Torubaev, conductor Tamara's Opera Singers School on behalf of the Government of Kazakhstan, Casino di Sanremo, San Remo, Italy
Johannes Brahms, arr.: Joseph Joachim and Bion Tsang: Hungarian Dance No. 4 Anton Nel, piano; Bion Tsang, cello
Sergei Taneyev: String Trio in D Benjamin Beilman, violin; Yura Lee, viola; Bion Tsang, cello Seattle Chamber Music Society, The Center for Chamber Music, Seattle, WA
Margaret Bonds: Troubled Water Kyle P. Walker, piano Colour of Music Festival Viritual Concert Hall, Murray Center Salon, Charleston, SC
Richard Wagner: Prelude to Act 1 of Lohengrin Philadelphia Orchestra; Yannick Nezet-Seguin, conductor Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga, NY
10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber
John Williams: Star Wars: Main Title (1977)
Gustav Holst: The Planets: Jupiter (1917)
Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin (1917)
George Gershwin: Medley from 'Porgy and Bess' (1944)
11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND
Maurice Jarre: Dead Poets Society: Carpe diem (1989)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending (1914)
Sir Arthur Bliss: Mêlée Fantasque (1921)
Sergei Prokofiev: The Love for Three Oranges: Suite (1919)
12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded Spring 2023 - A young violinist explores the connection between powerlifting and music. A teen bassoonist plays a stirring piece, a trombonist shows off the range of his instrument and shares his passion for nutrition. And a young composer presents their exciting work for an eclectic grouping of instruments!
Joshua Song, 17, Violin, from Northvale, New Jersey (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award)
Slavonic Fantasie in B minor (4:56) Antonín Dvořák (1841-1904) arr. Fritz Kreisler (1875-1962)
Eleanor Ha, 18, Bassoon, from Upper Saddle River, New Jersey Sonata for Bassoon and Piano I. Andante sostenuto (4:09) Luboš Sluka (b. 1928)
Edwin Osorio, 17, Trombone, from Ann Arbor, Michigan and attending school at Interlochen Arts Academy in Interlochen, Michigan (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) Deux Danses pour Trombone et Piano I. Danse Sacrée and II. Danse Profane (6:01) Jean-Michel Defaye (b. 1932)[1]
Madelyn Zoller, 18, Flute, from Hamilton, Ohio (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) Prélude et Scherzo for Flute and Piano, Op. 35 (5:33) Henri Büsser (1872-1973)
Lilli Masoudi, 16, Composer, from Cranford, New Jersey 2222 (4:47) Lilli Masoudi (b. 2007) Performers: Bassoon - Isaac Erb; Tuba - Stephen Lamb; Vibraphone - Greg Jukes; Viola - Sergio Muñoz
13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills
George Butterworth: The Banks of Green Willow (1914)
George Butterworth: English Idyll No. 2 (1911)
Ivor Gurney: Ludlow and Teme (1923)
William Grant Still: Violin Suite (1943)
Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin (1917)
E. J. Moeran: Second Rhapsody (1924)
Enrique Granados: Suite on Galician Songs (1899)
Gustav Holst: First Suite for Military Band (1909)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 3 'Pastoral' (1921)
Fritz Kreisler: Liebesleid (1910)
William Grant Still: Symphony No. 2 in g 'Song of a New Race' (1937)
Ivor Gurney: War Elegy (1920)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' (1934)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Two Hymn-Tune Preludes (1936)
17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Hollywood in ¾ Time
Richard Rodney Bennett: Murder on the Orient Express Waltz—Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri
Bernard Herrmann: The Snows of Kilimanjaro: Memory Waltz--Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri
Franz Waxman: Hotel Berlin: Café Waltzes--Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri
Miklós Rózsa: Madame Bovary Waltz--Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri
Johann Strauss Jr.: Waltz ‘On the Beautiful Blue Danube’–Berlin Philharmonic/Herbert von Karajan
Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake Waltz—Berlin Philharmonic/Mstislav Rostropovich
Henry Mancini: Breakfast at Tiffany’s: Moon River—Mancini Chorus; Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel
Henry Mancini: Charade: Theme--Mancini Chorus; Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel
Max Steiner: Jezebel: Waltz— Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri
18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Pass That Football - It's that time of the year when the snap of the football is heard in the land -- so how about selections from musicals that are mostly set on college campuses during football season?
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Overture (1845)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 1 in d (1879)
20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Barbara Hannigan, conductor; Aphrodite Patoulidou, soprano – live from Mandel Concert Hall at Severance
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 44 in E minor ‘Mourning’
Claude Vivier: Lonely Child
György Ligeti: Lontano for Orchestra
Richard Strauss: Death and Transfiguration Op 24
22:00 WEEKEND CLASSICAL RADIO with Robert Conrad
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 1 in B-Flat (1773)
Franz Schubert: Piano Quintet in A 'Trout' (1819)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Gregorian Chant: O lux beata trinitas (1200)
Edvard Grieg: Two Lyric Pieces (1898)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Andante from Piano Quartet in E-Flat (1796)
Amy Beach: Dreaming (1892)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andantino from Serenade No. 9 'Posthorn' (1779)
John Sheppard: Libera nos (1550)
Frédéric Chopin: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1830)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Siciliana from Flute Sonata No. 6 (1741)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Panorama (1889)
Peteris Vasks: Silent Songs: Sleep sleep (1992)