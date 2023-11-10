WCLV Program Guide 11-11-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Jesse Davis, Live at Smalls, The Cup Bearers

Michael Dease, Swing Low, Galapagos

Renee Rosnes, Written in the Rocks, Cambrian Explosion

Linley Hamilton, Ginger’s Hollow, Stonky

Art Hirahara, Echo Canyon, Spider’s Dance ,

Dave Brubeck, from the Northwest 1959, These Foolish Things Live

Noah Haidu, Standards, Ana Maria

Bob Himmelberger, Legacy, The Thing Is

Jim Self – John Chiodini, Touch and Go, Whisper Not

Jae Sinnett, Commitment, Muhammara’s Dance

Brecker Brothers, The Brecker Brothers, Some Skunk Funk

Le Bouef Brothers, Hush, Too Soon?

Peripheral Vision, We’ve Got Nothing, The Mask Has Become the Face

Joey Alexander, Continuance, Hear Me Now

Marc Copland, Someday, Let’s Cool One

Nick Maclean, Convergence, Dolphin Dance

Herbie Hancock, Maiden Voyage, Maiden Voyage

Josh Lawrence, And That Too, Nefertiti

Richard Barata, Off the Charts, Lost

Jocelyn Gould, Sonic Bouquet,The Kicker

Willie Morris, Conversation Starter, Isotope

Lucas Pino, Covers, New Girl

Sean Mason, Southern Suite, One United

Robert Edwards, Up Swing, Baubles, Bangles and Beads

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Emily Remler, Larry Coryell Retrospective, volume one Joy Spring

Roy Hargrove, Shirley Horn, Steve Novosel, Steve Williams The Main Ingredient The Meaning of the Blues

Bobby Hutcherson, Al Foster, Kenny Garrett, Geri Allen, Christian McBride Skyline The Coaster

Jim Hall, Steve La Spina, Larry Goldings Something Special Down From Antigua

Wynton Marsalis, Wes Anderson, Wycliffe Gordon, Herlin Riley, Marcus Roberts, Reginald Veal, Todd Wiliams The Original Soundtrack from Tune In Tomorrow Social Soft Shoe

Bobby Timmons, Ron Carter, Wayne Shorter, Jimmy Cobb Workin' Out Little Waltz

Ron Carter, Houston Person Now's the Time Quiet Nights

Wes Montgomery, Jimmy Smith, Oliver Nelson, Studio Orchestra The Dynamic Duo James and Wes

Anita O'Day, Bill Mays, Studio Orchestra Anita O'Day Swings Cole Porter Just One of Those Things

Earl Klugh Solo Guitar Someday My Prince Will Come

Gary Burton, Stephane Grappelli, Steve Swallow, Bill Goodwin Paris Encounter Here's That Rainy Day

Chet Baker, John Engels, Hein Van Der Geyn, Harold Danko Chet Baker in Tokyo Portrait in Black and White

Ray Brown-Milt Jackson All Star Band Much in Common Dew and Mud

James Brown, Oliver Nelson, Louie Bellson Orchestra Soul On Top For Once In My Life

Phil Woods, Mike Melilo, Harry Heahey, Steve Gilmore, Bill Goodwin, Alyrio Lima Phil Woods Live Superwoman

Paul Bollenback Soul Grooves Visions

Pat Metheny, Bill Stewart, Larry Grenadier Trio 99 - 00 A Lot Of Livin' To Do

Shirley Scott, Buck Hill, Arthur Harper, Mickey Roker Great Scott Have You Met Miss Jones

Chet Baker, Jimmy Bond, Peter Littman, Russ Freeman The Best of Chest Baker Sings It's Always You

Blossom Dearie, Jack Marshall, Studio Orchestra May I Come In? May I Come In?

Wes Montgomery, Ray Barretto, Ron Carter, Grady Tate, Claus Ogerman Tequila TheThumb

Ray Barretto, Hilton Ruiz, Papo Vazquez, Chris Barretto, John Benitez, Adam Cruz Standards Rican-ditioned Brandy's Blues

Wes Montgomery, Jimmy Cobb, Wynton Kelly, Paul Chambers Smokin' at the Half Note Whats New

Miles Davis, Bill Evans, Jimmy Cobb, Paul Chambers, Cannonball Adderley, John Coltrane Kind of Blue All Blues

Miles Davis, Gil Evans Orchestra Sketches of Spain The Pan Piper

Miles Davis, Barney Wilen, Rene Urtreger, Pierre Michelot, Kenny Clarke Ascenseur pour l'echafaud Assassinat take 1

Lea Delaria, Larry Grenadier, Gregory Hutchison, Larry Goldings Play It Cool I've Got Your Number

Chick Corea, John Patitucci, Dave Weckl Akoustic Band Autumn Leaves

Major Holley, Ed Thigpen, Gerry Wiggins Mule There Will Never Be Another You

Major Holley, Ed Thigpen, Gerry Wiggins Mule Mack the Knife

Johnny Hartman, Studio Orchestra Unforgettable Isn't It Romantic

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

Heitor Villa-Lobos "Melodia Sentimental" from "Floresta do Amazonas" Nadine Sierra, soprano Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Robert Spano

Heitor Villa-Lobos "Canção do Amor" Renee Fleming, vocals; Fred Hersch, piano; Bill Frisell, guitar

Heitor Villa-Lobos "Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5" (Aria) Ana Maria Martinez, soprano Prague Philharmonia Steven Mercurio

Tomas de Torrejon y Velasco "A este Sol peregrino" Seraphic Fire Patrick DuPre Quigley

Manuel de Zumaya "Sol-fa de Pedro" (Peter's solfeggio) Corey McKnight, Ken Fitch, countertenors; Kevin Baum, tenor; Chad Runyon, baritone Chanticleer; Chanticleer Sinfonia Joseph Jennings

Manuel de Falla El retablo de Maese Pedro (Master Peter's Puppet Show) Jorge Garza, tenor; Jennifer Zetlan, soprano; Alfredo Garcia, baritone Perspectives Ensemble Angel Gil-Ordonez

Maria Grever "Cuando vuelva a tu lado" (When I Return to Your Side), a.k.a. "What a Difference a Day Makes" Olivia Gorra, soprano; James Demester, piano

Pablo Sorozabal "No puede ser" (It Cannot Be), from La taberna del puerto (The Tavern at the Port) Israel Lozano, tenor; Emily Urbanek, piano

Tomas Luis de Victoria "Missa Pro Victoria" The Cardinall's Musick Andrew Carwood

Manuel de Falla "Siete canciones populares espanolas" (7 Popular Spanish Songs) Jose Carreras, tenor; Martin Katz, piano

Franz Schubert "The Shepherd on the Rock" (Der Hirt auf dem Felsen), D.965 Brenda Feliciano, soprano; Pacquito D'Rivera, clarinet; Aldo Antognazzi, piano

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Sergei Prokofiev: Sonata for Cello and Piano in C Major, Op. 119 Movement 2: Moderato Christian Poltera, cello; Polina Leschenko, piano

Benjamin Horne: I Remember You Alcides Rodriguez, clarinet; Helen Hwaya Kim, violin; Brad Ritchie, cello; Elizabeth Pridgen, piano Atlanta Chamber Players; Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, Atlanta GA

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Curtis Funk calling from Niskayuna, NY

Arthur Sullivan: Things Are Seldom What They Seem, from HMS Pinafore Hilary Summers, contralto; Andrew Foster-Williams, bass-baritone; Scottish Opera; Richard Egarr, conductor

Sergei Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 1, Op. 19 Aiman Mussakhajayeva, violin; Kazakh State Symphony Orchestra; Aidar Torubaev, conductor Tamara's Opera Singers School on behalf of the Government of Kazakhstan, Casino di Sanremo, San Remo, Italy

Johannes Brahms, arr.: Joseph Joachim and Bion Tsang: Hungarian Dance No. 4 Anton Nel, piano; Bion Tsang, cello

Sergei Taneyev: String Trio in D Benjamin Beilman, violin; Yura Lee, viola; Bion Tsang, cello Seattle Chamber Music Society, The Center for Chamber Music, Seattle, WA

Margaret Bonds: Troubled Water Kyle P. Walker, piano Colour of Music Festival Viritual Concert Hall, Murray Center Salon, Charleston, SC

Richard Wagner: Prelude to Act 1 of Lohengrin Philadelphia Orchestra; Yannick Nezet-Seguin, conductor Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga, NY

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

John Williams: Star Wars: Main Title (1977)

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Jupiter (1917)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin (1917)

George Gershwin: Medley from 'Porgy and Bess' (1944)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Maurice Jarre: Dead Poets Society: Carpe diem (1989)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending (1914)

Sir Arthur Bliss: Mêlée Fantasque (1921)

Sergei Prokofiev: The Love for Three Oranges: Suite (1919)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded Spring 2023 - A young violinist explores the connection between powerlifting and music. A teen bassoonist plays a stirring piece, a trombonist shows off the range of his instrument and shares his passion for nutrition. And a young composer presents their exciting work for an eclectic grouping of instruments!

Joshua Song, 17, Violin, from Northvale, New Jersey (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award)

Slavonic Fantasie in B minor (4:56) Antonín Dvořák (1841-1904) arr. Fritz Kreisler (1875-1962)

Eleanor Ha, 18, Bassoon, from Upper Saddle River, New Jersey Sonata for Bassoon and Piano I. Andante sostenuto (4:09) Luboš Sluka (b. 1928)

Edwin Osorio, 17, Trombone, from Ann Arbor, Michigan and attending school at Interlochen Arts Academy in Interlochen, Michigan (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) Deux Danses pour Trombone et Piano I. Danse Sacrée and II. Danse Profane (6:01) Jean-Michel Defaye (b. 1932)[1]

Madelyn Zoller, 18, Flute, from Hamilton, Ohio (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) Prélude et Scherzo for Flute and Piano, Op. 35 (5:33) Henri Büsser (1872-1973)

Lilli Masoudi, 16, Composer, from Cranford, New Jersey 2222 (4:47) Lilli Masoudi (b. 2007) Performers: Bassoon - Isaac Erb; Tuba - Stephen Lamb; Vibraphone - Greg Jukes; Viola - Sergio Muñoz

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

George Butterworth: The Banks of Green Willow (1914)

George Butterworth: English Idyll No. 2 (1911)

Ivor Gurney: Ludlow and Teme (1923)

William Grant Still: Violin Suite (1943)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin (1917)

E. J. Moeran: Second Rhapsody (1924)

Enrique Granados: Suite on Galician Songs (1899)

Gustav Holst: First Suite for Military Band (1909)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 3 'Pastoral' (1921)

Fritz Kreisler: Liebesleid (1910)

William Grant Still: Symphony No. 2 in g 'Song of a New Race' (1937)

Ivor Gurney: War Elegy (1920)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' (1934)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Two Hymn-Tune Preludes (1936)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Hollywood in ¾ Time

Richard Rodney Bennett: Murder on the Orient Express Waltz—Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri

Bernard Herrmann: The Snows of Kilimanjaro: Memory Waltz--Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri

Franz Waxman: Hotel Berlin: Café Waltzes--Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri

Miklós Rózsa: Madame Bovary Waltz--Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri

Johann Strauss Jr.: Waltz ‘On the Beautiful Blue Danube’–Berlin Philharmonic/Herbert von Karajan

Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake Waltz—Berlin Philharmonic/Mstislav Rostropovich

Henry Mancini: Breakfast at Tiffany’s: Moon River—Mancini Chorus; Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel

Henry Mancini: Charade: Theme--Mancini Chorus; Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel

Max Steiner: Jezebel: Waltz— Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Pass That Football - It's that time of the year when the snap of the football is heard in the land -- so how about selections from musicals that are mostly set on college campuses during football season?

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Overture (1845)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 1 in d (1879)

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Barbara Hannigan, conductor; Aphrodite Patoulidou, soprano – live from Mandel Concert Hall at Severance

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 44 in E minor ‘Mourning’

Claude Vivier: Lonely Child

György Ligeti: Lontano for Orchestra

Richard Strauss: Death and Transfiguration Op 24

22:00 WEEKEND CLASSICAL RADIO with Robert Conrad

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 1 in B-Flat (1773)

Franz Schubert: Piano Quintet in A 'Trout' (1819)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Gregorian Chant: O lux beata trinitas (1200)

Edvard Grieg: Two Lyric Pieces (1898)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Andante from Piano Quartet in E-Flat (1796)

Amy Beach: Dreaming (1892)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andantino from Serenade No. 9 'Posthorn' (1779)

John Sheppard: Libera nos (1550)

Frédéric Chopin: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1830)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Siciliana from Flute Sonata No. 6 (1741)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Panorama (1889)

Peteris Vasks: Silent Songs: Sleep sleep (1992)