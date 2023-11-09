WCLV Program Guide 11-10-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Scott Hesse Intention From The Inside

John & David Sneider Sneid Remarks Pay It Forward

John Bishop Antwerp Contemplative

Gary Burton Quartet Live Fleurette Africaine

Brandon Sanders Compton's Finest In A Sentimental Mood

Clark Sommers Feast Ephemera Cave Dweller

Atlantic Road Trp One Nightingale Island

Budd Johnson Blues Ala Mode Blues by Five

Emmet Cohen Masters Legacy Series Vol 5 Sunday Kind Of Love

Art Hirahara Echo Canyon Major Waltz

Horace Silver The Jody Grind The Jody Grind

Joshua Redman Where Are We Baltimore

Jeremy Pelt Soundtrack Elegy

Sean Mason The Southern Suite One United

Sonny Rollins Vol 2 Why Don't I

Eunmi Lee Introspection Narcissism

Ken Fowser Morning Light This That & The Other Thing

Milt Jackson Plenty Plenty Soul Plenty Plenty Soul

Chet Baker Lonely Star Grade ''A'' Gravy

Matthew Fries Lost Time Quarantine

Various Artists Here It Is Bird on the Wire (Bill Frisell)

Terence Blanchard Simply Stated When It's Sleepy Time Down South

Sonny Stitt New York Jazz If I Had You

Dizzy Gillespie Something Old, Something New The Day After

Count Basie Orchestra Complete Decca Recordings Good Morning Blues [Take 1]

Warren Wolf Warren Wolf Sweet Bread

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Tommy Flanagan Solo Piano Con Alma

Jackie McLean A Fickle Sonance Subdued

Pee Wee Russell/Coleman Hawkins Jazz Reunion If I Could Be With You (One Hour Tonight)

George Coleman Live At Smalls Jazz Club My Funny Valentine

Orrin Evans The Red Door I Have the Feeling I've Been Here Before

Arman Sangalang Quartet Retrograde

Chris Hazelton After Dark Easy Talk

Jazz Defenders Scheming Brown Down

Duke Ellington Private Collection Vol 3 Tune Up

Terell Stafford Between Two Worlds You Taught My Heart To Sing

Billie Holiday All Or Nothing at All But not for me

Red Garland Can't See For Looking Soon

Gene Ammons Boss Soul Travelin'

Johnathan Blake Passage Muna & Johna's Playtime

Altin Sencalar In Good Standing Navy's Mood

Greg Joseph Drop the Rock MozamBbq

Milt Jackson/ Ray Charles Soul Meeting Bags Of Blues

Curtis Amy Way Down 24 Hours Blues

Miki Yamanaka Shades of Rainbow Song for Mary Lou

Johnny Coles Little Johnny C Heavy Legs

Donald Vega As I Travel Tomorrows II

Michelle Lordi Two Moons Never Break

Vincent Herring Don't Let It Go Big Bertha [ 01 ]

Ron Blake Mistaken Indentity Is That So

Lucas Pino Covers New Girl

Affinity Trio Hindsight Parisian Poet

Kevin Hays Bridges Song For Peace

Ben Allison Layers of the City Ghost Ship

Peter Bernstein Heart's Content Constant Conversation

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

John Rutter: Distant Land (1991)

Maurice Ravel: La valse (1920)

Virgil Thomson: Allegretto from Symphony on a Hymn Tune (1928)

Gabriel Fauré: Pavane (1887)

Richard Wagner: The Flying Dutchman: Overture (1841)

Leo Arnaud: Olympic Theme from 'Bugler's Dream' (1958)

John Philip Sousa: March 'Semper Fidelis' (1888)

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Shepherds' Chorus (1823)

George Frideric Handel: Oboe Concerto No. 2 in B-Flat (1740)

Roland Dyens: Tango en skaï (1985)

François Schubert: The Bee (1850)

Manuel de Falla: La vida breve: Spanish Dance No. 1 (1913)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 2: Bergamasca (1923)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Quartet No. 1 (1785)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from String Quartet No. 52 (1790)

Traditional: The Lark in the Clear Air

Gioacchino Rossini: Il signor Bruschino: Overture (1812)

François Couperin: Pièces en concert (1710)

Aaron Copland: Our Town: Grover's Corners (1940)

Henri Rabaud: Suite Anglaise No. 2 (1917)

Felix Mendelssohn: Prelude & Fugue No. 1 in e (1837)

Antonio Vivaldi: Finale from 'Summer' Concerto (1725)

Paul Hindemith: Symphonic Metamorphosis of Themes by Carl Maria von Weber (1943)

John Williams: Olympic Fanfare & Theme (1984)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 3: Gigue (1720)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Scherzo-valse (1881)

Sir William Walton: Capriccio burlesco (1968)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

François Couperin: Suite No. 6: Les barricades mystérieuses (1717)

François Couperin: Suite No. 25: The Victorious Muse (1728)

Heinrich von Herzogenberg: Trio for Horn, Oboe & Piano (1889)

Carl Nielsen: Five Piano Pieces (1890)

Niels Gade: Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1842)

Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Suite No. 3 (1942)

Hector Berlioz: Benvenuto Cellini: Overture (1837)

Sir Edward Elgar: Andante from Violin Concerto (1910)

Florence Price: Village Scenes: Church Spires in Moonlight (1942)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 1 in C (1795)

Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Overture (1845)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Karl Jenkins: I'll Make Music (2010)

Percy Grainger: Soldier, soldier (1907)

Carl Stamitz: Clarinet Concerto No. 10 in B-Flat (1780)

Aaron Copland: An Outdoor Overture (1938)

Paul Creston: Celebration Overture (1955)

Robert Schumann: Piano Concerto in a (1845)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Norfolk Rhapsody No. 2 (1906)

Jules Massenet: Thaïs: Méditation (1894)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' (1867)

Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Gabriel's Oboe (1986)

Ennio Morricone: Once Upon a Time in the West: The Devil (1968)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt Suite No. 1 (1888)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Flute Sonata in g (1740)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 (1806)

Ennio Morricone: Casualties of War: Elegy for Brown (1989)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 3 (1717)

Manuel de Falla: Fantasía bética (1919)

Ennio Morricone: In the Line of Fire: Theme (1993)

Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Gee, Officer Krupke (1957)

Sir Edward Elgar: Andante from Violin Concerto (1910)

Jean Sibelius: Cortège (1905)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Fête-dieu à Séville (1906)

Sergei Prokofiev: Finale from Symphony No. 6 (1947)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Mélodie (1878)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 2: Waltz (1883)

Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Sirens of the Ball Waltzes (1905)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 35 in D 'Haffner' (1782)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 3 (1878)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 7 (1878)

Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Suite (1986)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Étienne Méhul: Symphony No. 3 in C (1809)

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 5 in D 'Reformation' (1832)

Franz Schubert: Wiegenlied (1816)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 2 in D (1775)

Jean Sibelius: Belshazzar's Feast Suite (1906)

Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Polovetsian Dances (1887)

George Frideric Handel: Berenice: Andante larghetto (1737)

Ulysses Kay: Concerto for Orchestra (1948)

Jerry Bock: Fiddler on the Roof: Suite (1971)

Ernest Bloch: Baal Shem: Simchas Torah (1923)

Thomas Arne: Symphony No. 2 (1767)

Sir Edward Elgar: Violin Concerto in b (1910)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 22 (1785)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: La vallée des cloches (1905)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Serenade (1895)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 156: Sinfonia 'Arioso' (1729)

Richard Strauss: Intermezzo: Interlude No. 2 'Dreaming by the Fireside' (1924)

George Frideric Handel: Rinaldo: Lascia ch'io pianga (1711)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1891)

Joachim Raff: Andante from Octet for Strings (1872)

Jacques Offenbach: The Tales of Hoffmann: Barcarolle (1881)

Erik Satie: Trois gymnopédies (1888)

Ottorino Respighi: Suite for Strings: Siciliana (1902)

William Henry Harris: Holy is the True Light (1948)

Sir Edward Elgar: Salut d'amour (1889)