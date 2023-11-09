© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 11-10-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published November 9, 2023 at 6:15 PM EST

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Scott Hesse Intention   From The Inside

      John & David Sneider    Sneid Remarks     Pay It Forward

      John Bishop Antwerp     Contemplative

      Gary Burton Quartet Live      Fleurette Africaine

      Brandon Sanders   Compton's Finest  In A Sentimental Mood

      Clark Sommers     Feast Ephemera    Cave Dweller

      Atlantic Road Trp One   Nightingale Island

      Budd Johnson      Blues Ala Mode    Blues by Five

                  

      Emmet Cohen Masters Legacy Series Vol 5   Sunday Kind Of Love

      Art Hirahara      Echo Canyon Major Waltz

      Horace Silver     The Jody Grind    The Jody Grind

      Joshua Redman     Where Are We      Baltimore

      Jeremy Pelt Soundtrack  Elegy

      Sean Mason  The Southern Suite      One United

      Sonny Rollins     Vol 2 Why Don't I

      Eunmi Lee   Introspection     Narcissism

      Ken Fowser  Morning Light     This That & The Other Thing

                  

      Milt Jackson      Plenty Plenty Soul      Plenty Plenty Soul

      Chet Baker  Lonely Star Grade ''A'' Gravy

      Matthew Fries     Lost Time   Quarantine

      Various Artists   Here It Is  Bird on the Wire (Bill Frisell)

      Terence Blanchard Simply Stated     When It's Sleepy Time Down South

      Sonny Stitt New York Jazz     If I Had You

      Dizzy Gillespie   Something Old, Something New  The Day After

      Count Basie Orchestra   Complete Decca Recordings     Good Morning Blues [Take 1]

      Warren Wolf Warren Wolf Sweet Bread

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Tommy Flanagan    Solo Piano  Con Alma

      Jackie McLean     A Fickle Sonance  Subdued

      Pee Wee Russell/Coleman Hawkins  Jazz Reunion  If I Could Be With You (One Hour Tonight)

      George Coleman    Live At Smalls Jazz Club      My Funny Valentine

      Orrin Evans The Red Door      I Have the Feeling I've Been Here Before

      Arman Sangalang   Quartet     Retrograde

      Chris Hazelton    After Dark  Easy Talk

      Jazz Defenders    Scheming    Brown Down

      Duke Ellington    Private Collection Vol 3      Tune Up

      Terell Stafford   Between Two Worlds      You Taught My Heart To Sing

                  

      Billie Holiday    All Or Nothing at All   But not for me

      Red Garland Can't See For Looking   Soon

      Gene Ammons Boss Soul   Travelin'

      Johnathan Blake   Passage     Muna & Johna's Playtime

      Altin Sencalar    In Good Standing  Navy's Mood

      Greg Joseph Drop the Rock     MozamBbq

      Milt Jackson/ Ray Charles     Soul Meeting      Bags Of Blues

      Curtis Amy  Way Down    24 Hours Blues

      Miki Yamanaka     Shades of Rainbow Song for Mary Lou

                  

      Johnny Coles      Little Johnny C   Heavy Legs

      Donald Vega As I Travel Tomorrows II

      Michelle Lordi    Two Moons   Never Break

      Vincent Herring   Don't Let It Go   Big Bertha [ 01 ]

      Ron Blake   Mistaken Indentity      Is That So

      Lucas Pino  Covers      New Girl

      Affinity Trio     Hindsight   Parisian Poet

      Kevin Hays  Bridges     Song For Peace

      Ben Allison Layers of the City      Ghost Ship

      Peter Bernstein   Heart's Content   Constant Conversation

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

John Rutter: Distant Land (1991)

Maurice Ravel: La valse (1920)

Virgil Thomson: Allegretto from Symphony on a Hymn Tune (1928)

Gabriel Fauré: Pavane (1887)

Richard Wagner: The Flying Dutchman: Overture (1841)

Leo Arnaud: Olympic Theme from 'Bugler's Dream' (1958)

John Philip Sousa: March 'Semper Fidelis' (1888)

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Shepherds' Chorus (1823)

George Frideric Handel: Oboe Concerto No. 2 in B-Flat (1740)

Roland Dyens: Tango en skaï (1985)

François Schubert: The Bee (1850)

Manuel de Falla: La vida breve: Spanish Dance No. 1 (1913)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 2: Bergamasca (1923)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Quartet No. 1 (1785)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from String Quartet No. 52 (1790)

Traditional: The Lark in the Clear Air

Gioacchino Rossini: Il signor Bruschino: Overture (1812)

François Couperin: Pièces en concert (1710)

Aaron Copland: Our Town: Grover's Corners (1940)

Henri Rabaud: Suite Anglaise No. 2 (1917)

Felix Mendelssohn: Prelude & Fugue No. 1 in e (1837)

Antonio Vivaldi: Finale from 'Summer' Concerto (1725)

Paul Hindemith: Symphonic Metamorphosis of Themes by Carl Maria von Weber (1943)

John Williams: Olympic Fanfare & Theme (1984)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 3: Gigue (1720)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Scherzo-valse (1881)

Sir William Walton: Capriccio burlesco (1968)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

François Couperin: Suite No. 6: Les barricades mystérieuses (1717)

François Couperin: Suite No. 25: The Victorious Muse (1728)

Heinrich von Herzogenberg: Trio for Horn, Oboe & Piano (1889)

Carl Nielsen: Five Piano Pieces (1890)

Niels Gade: Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1842)

Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Suite No. 3 (1942)

Hector Berlioz: Benvenuto Cellini: Overture (1837)

Sir Edward Elgar: Andante from Violin Concerto (1910)

Florence Price: Village Scenes: Church Spires in Moonlight (1942)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 1 in C (1795)

Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Overture (1845)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Karl Jenkins: I'll Make Music (2010)

Percy Grainger: Soldier, soldier (1907)

Carl Stamitz: Clarinet Concerto No. 10 in B-Flat (1780)

Aaron Copland: An Outdoor Overture (1938)

Paul Creston: Celebration Overture (1955)

Robert Schumann: Piano Concerto in a (1845)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Norfolk Rhapsody No. 2 (1906)

Jules Massenet: Thaïs: Méditation (1894)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' (1867)

Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Gabriel's Oboe (1986)

Ennio Morricone: Once Upon a Time in the West: The Devil (1968)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt Suite No. 1 (1888)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Flute Sonata in g (1740)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 (1806)

Ennio Morricone: Casualties of War: Elegy for Brown (1989)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 3 (1717)

Manuel de Falla: Fantasía bética (1919)

Ennio Morricone: In the Line of Fire: Theme (1993)

Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Gee, Officer Krupke (1957)

Sir Edward Elgar: Andante from Violin Concerto (1910)

Jean Sibelius: Cortège (1905)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Fête-dieu à Séville (1906)

Sergei Prokofiev: Finale from Symphony No. 6 (1947)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Mélodie (1878)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 2: Waltz (1883)

Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Sirens of the Ball Waltzes (1905)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 35 in D 'Haffner' (1782)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 3 (1878)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 7 (1878)

Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Suite (1986)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Étienne Méhul: Symphony No. 3 in C (1809)

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 5 in D 'Reformation' (1832)

Franz Schubert: Wiegenlied (1816)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 2 in D (1775)

Jean Sibelius: Belshazzar's Feast Suite (1906)

Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Polovetsian Dances (1887)

George Frideric Handel: Berenice: Andante larghetto (1737)

Ulysses Kay: Concerto for Orchestra (1948)

Jerry Bock: Fiddler on the Roof: Suite (1971)

Ernest Bloch: Baal Shem: Simchas Torah (1923)

Thomas Arne: Symphony No. 2 (1767)

Sir Edward Elgar: Violin Concerto in b (1910)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 22 (1785)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: La vallée des cloches (1905)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Serenade (1895)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 156: Sinfonia 'Arioso' (1729)

Richard Strauss: Intermezzo: Interlude No. 2 'Dreaming by the Fireside' (1924)

George Frideric Handel: Rinaldo: Lascia ch'io pianga (1711)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1891)

Joachim Raff: Andante from Octet for Strings (1872)

Jacques Offenbach: The Tales of Hoffmann: Barcarolle (1881)

Erik Satie: Trois gymnopédies (1888)

Ottorino Respighi: Suite for Strings: Siciliana (1902)

William Henry Harris: Holy is the True Light (1948)

Sir Edward Elgar: Salut d'amour (1889)

 
