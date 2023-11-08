© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 11-09-2023

Published November 8, 2023 at 6:14 PM EST

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Mal Waldron My Dear Family    Sakura Sakura

      Louis Hayes Exactly Right     Theme For Ernie

      Kenny Wheeler     One of Many Anticipation

      Jazzmeia Horn     Love and Liberation     No More

      Jay McShann Kansas City Hustle      My Sweet Mama

      Zoot Sims   Passion Flower    Your Love Has Faded

      Joe Farnsworth    In What Direction Are You Heading   Bobby No Bags

      Javon Jackson     With Peter Bradley      In The Studio

      John Scofield     Grace Under Pressure    You Bet

      Benny Benack III  Third Time's a Charm    Twilight Blue

                  

      Harvie S/Kenny Barron   Witchcraft  Sonia Braga

      Sinne Eeg/Thomas Fonnesbaek   Staying In Touch  Take Five

      Freddie Hubbard   Here to Stay      Assunta

      Erskine Trio      Live in Italy     New Hope

      Ken Peplowski/Howard Alden    Encore      I Hear a Rhapsody

      Shelly Manne      Perk Up     Drinkin' and Drivin'

      Buddy Tate/Al Grey      Just Jazz   Blue Creek

      John Scofield     John Scofield     There Will Never Be Another You

      Steve Hudson      The World of Steve Hudson     Love Speaks

                  

      Jay Thomas  Rapture     Rapture

      Eric Reed   Black, Brown and Blue   Search For Peace

      Joel Haynes The Return  Angel

      Jazztet     Moment to Moment  Along Came Betty

      Miki Yamanaka     Shades of Rainbow That Ain't Betty

      Lage/Ryan/Frisell Nove Cantici Per Francesco D'Assisi       Admonitions

      Kenny Wheeler     It Takes Two      Canter N.4

      Charlie Hunter    Songs From the Analog Playground    Day Is Done

      Tomasz Stanko     Suspended Night   Suspended Variation IX

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Thelonious Monk   Monk's Dream      Bright Mississippi

      Ron Carter  Stardust    The Man I Love

      Eunmi Lee   Introspection     Wavelength

      John La Barbara   Grooveyard  K's Delight

      Kenny Dorham      Whistle Stop      Sunset

      Vache Brothers    Mrs. Vache's Boys Cottontail

      Brad Turner The Magnificent   Slapped My Mind

      Buselli-Wallarab Orchestra    The Gennett Suite Dippermouth Blues

                  

      Gerry Mulligan    Concert Jazz Band You Took Advantage of Me

      Ryan Kisor  On the One  Groovin'

      Wycliffe Gordon   Cone's Coup Just Friends

      Billie Holiday    Solitude    Blue Moon

      Jackie McLean     Bluesnik    Blues Function

      Art Pepper  The Way it Was    All the Things You Are

      Birmingham Seven  Just Passin' Through    Ava's Dance

      Kerry Strayer     Jeru Blue   Jeru Blue

      Woody Shaw  In the Beginning  Baloo Baloo

                  

      Tommy Flanagan    Sea Changes Between The Devil And The Deep Blue Sea

      Behn Gillece      Still Doing Our Thing   Going On Well

      Johnathan Blake   Passage     Tears I Cannot Hide

      Sonny Rollins     And the Contemporary Leaders  I've Found A New Baby

      Dexter Gordon     One Flight Up     Coppin' The Haven

      Noah Haidu  Standards   Old Folks

      Mary Stallings    Songs Were Made To Sing 'Round Midnight

      Josh Lawrence     Call Time   Cornbread

      Bobby Watson      No Question About It    Country Corn Flakes

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Felix Mendelssohn: St. Paul: Overture (1836)

Stephen Griebling: Six Miniatures in Slavic Style (2005)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 1 in C (1832)

Alexandre Luigini: Ballet égyptien: Part 1 (1875)

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude (1862)

Antonín Dvorák: Furiant from String Sextet (1878)

Claudio Grafulla: March 'Washington Grays' (1861)

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: Doctor Cupid: Overture (1913)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in A (1782)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Two-Part Invention No. 13 (1723)

John Williams: Great Performances: Theme (2009)

Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 4 (1907)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Adagio from Concierto de Aranjuez (1939)

Giacomo Puccini: Gianni Schicchi: Firenze è come un albero fiorito (1918)

Brian Dykstra: The National Pastime (2006)

Zdenek Fibich: Poème (1893)

Johannes Brahms: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1881)

Joaquín Turina: Danzas Andaluzas: Zapateado (1912)

Bruce Broughton: Silverado: Overture (1985)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1901)

Edvard Grieg: Norwegian Dance No. 2 (1881)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Cello Concerto No. 1 in a (1872)

Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Ritual Fire Dance (1915)

Leroy Anderson: Bugler's Holiday (1954)

Morton Gould: Revival: A Fantasy on Six Spirituals (1947)

Franz Schubert: Sanctus from German Mass (1827)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 15 'Rákóczy March' (1851)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Sergei Prokofiev: Cinderella: Galop (1944)

Eugène d'Albert: Cinderella: Ball at the King's Palace (1924)

Edvard Grieg: Norwegian Dances (1881)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Serenade No. 7 'Haffner' (1776)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from Piano Quartet No. 2 (1786)

Ernö Dohnányi: Piano Quintet No. 1 (1895)

Antonín Dvorák: Rondo in g (1893)

Jean-Féry Rebel: Ulysses: Suite (1703)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: La cathédral engloutie (1910)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream Incidental Music (1842)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Bassoon Concerto in B-Flat (1774)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

George Frideric Handel: Semele: Where'er you walk (1744)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Songs of Travel: The Vagabond (1904)

Antonio Salieri: Symphony in D 'Name Day' (1775)

Leos Janácek: Lachian Dances: Wedding Dance (1890)

Alexander Glazunov: Wedding March (1889)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez (1939)

Richard Strauss: Sextet for Strings from 'Capriccio' (1941)

George Frideric Handel: Saul: Act 1 Sinfonia (1739)

Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries (1856)

Sir Peter Maxwell Davies: Farewell to Stromness (1980)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Musette en rondeau (1724)

Nino Rota: Trombone Concerto (1968)

Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Worship: A Concert Overture (2001)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 25 in g 'Little G Minor' (1773)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Captain Blood: Overture (1935)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Johannes Brahms: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1881)

Richard Wagner: Die Feen: Overture (1834)

Traditional: Yankee Doodle

Antonín Dvorák: Furiant from String Sextet (1878)

John Ireland: A London Overture (1936)

Léo Delibes: Lakmé: Flower Duet (1883)

Lars-Erik Larsson: Little Serenade (1934)

Franz Danzi: Fantasy on Mozart's 'La ci darem la mano' (1800)

Franz Schubert: Ave Maria (1825)

Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 1 (1827)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Flutes (1720)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Joseph Martin Kraus: Symphony in c (1785)

Eugène d'Albert: Gernot: Act 2 Prelude (1897)

Eugène d'Albert: Cinderella: Ball at the King's Palace (1924)

Sir Malcolm Arnold: English Dances Set 1 (1950)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Alexander Glazunov: Chopiniana Suite (1893)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 in c (1901)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: May Night: Overture (1879)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 21 in C 'Waldstein' (1804)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4 (1939)

Frederick Delius: Brigg Fair: An English Rhapsody (1907)

Franz Schubert: Du bist die Ruh (1823)

John Ireland: Greater Love Hath No Man (1912)

Bedrich Smetana: Libuse: Overture (1872)

Rodion Shchedrin: Carmen Suite (1967)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Oboe d'amore Concerto in A (1734)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andantino from Concerto for Flute & Harp (1778)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits (1762)

Antonio Estévez: Mediodía en el Llano (1942)

Aram Khachaturian: Spartacus: Adagio (1954)

Pietro A. Yon: Gesu Bambino (1917)

Antonín Dvorák: Lento from String Quartet No. 12 'American' (1893)

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E (1892)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil: Rejoice, O Virgin (1915)

William Grant Still: Bayou Home (1944)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Sadko: Song of India (1896)

Joe Hisaishi: Angel Springs (1996)

 
