WCLV Program Guide 11-09-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Mal Waldron My Dear Family Sakura Sakura
Louis Hayes Exactly Right Theme For Ernie
Kenny Wheeler One of Many Anticipation
Jazzmeia Horn Love and Liberation No More
Jay McShann Kansas City Hustle My Sweet Mama
Zoot Sims Passion Flower Your Love Has Faded
Joe Farnsworth In What Direction Are You Heading Bobby No Bags
Javon Jackson With Peter Bradley In The Studio
John Scofield Grace Under Pressure You Bet
Benny Benack III Third Time's a Charm Twilight Blue
Harvie S/Kenny Barron Witchcraft Sonia Braga
Sinne Eeg/Thomas Fonnesbaek Staying In Touch Take Five
Freddie Hubbard Here to Stay Assunta
Erskine Trio Live in Italy New Hope
Ken Peplowski/Howard Alden Encore I Hear a Rhapsody
Shelly Manne Perk Up Drinkin' and Drivin'
Buddy Tate/Al Grey Just Jazz Blue Creek
John Scofield John Scofield There Will Never Be Another You
Steve Hudson The World of Steve Hudson Love Speaks
Jay Thomas Rapture Rapture
Eric Reed Black, Brown and Blue Search For Peace
Joel Haynes The Return Angel
Jazztet Moment to Moment Along Came Betty
Miki Yamanaka Shades of Rainbow That Ain't Betty
Lage/Ryan/Frisell Nove Cantici Per Francesco D'Assisi Admonitions
Kenny Wheeler It Takes Two Canter N.4
Charlie Hunter Songs From the Analog Playground Day Is Done
Tomasz Stanko Suspended Night Suspended Variation IX
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Thelonious Monk Monk's Dream Bright Mississippi
Ron Carter Stardust The Man I Love
Eunmi Lee Introspection Wavelength
John La Barbara Grooveyard K's Delight
Kenny Dorham Whistle Stop Sunset
Vache Brothers Mrs. Vache's Boys Cottontail
Brad Turner The Magnificent Slapped My Mind
Buselli-Wallarab Orchestra The Gennett Suite Dippermouth Blues
Gerry Mulligan Concert Jazz Band You Took Advantage of Me
Ryan Kisor On the One Groovin'
Wycliffe Gordon Cone's Coup Just Friends
Billie Holiday Solitude Blue Moon
Jackie McLean Bluesnik Blues Function
Art Pepper The Way it Was All the Things You Are
Birmingham Seven Just Passin' Through Ava's Dance
Kerry Strayer Jeru Blue Jeru Blue
Woody Shaw In the Beginning Baloo Baloo
Tommy Flanagan Sea Changes Between The Devil And The Deep Blue Sea
Behn Gillece Still Doing Our Thing Going On Well
Johnathan Blake Passage Tears I Cannot Hide
Sonny Rollins And the Contemporary Leaders I've Found A New Baby
Dexter Gordon One Flight Up Coppin' The Haven
Noah Haidu Standards Old Folks
Mary Stallings Songs Were Made To Sing 'Round Midnight
Josh Lawrence Call Time Cornbread
Bobby Watson No Question About It Country Corn Flakes
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Felix Mendelssohn: St. Paul: Overture (1836)
Stephen Griebling: Six Miniatures in Slavic Style (2005)
Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 1 in C (1832)
Alexandre Luigini: Ballet égyptien: Part 1 (1875)
Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude (1862)
Antonín Dvorák: Furiant from String Sextet (1878)
Claudio Grafulla: March 'Washington Grays' (1861)
Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: Doctor Cupid: Overture (1913)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in A (1782)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Two-Part Invention No. 13 (1723)
John Williams: Great Performances: Theme (2009)
Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 4 (1907)
Joaquín Rodrigo: Adagio from Concierto de Aranjuez (1939)
Giacomo Puccini: Gianni Schicchi: Firenze è come un albero fiorito (1918)
Brian Dykstra: The National Pastime (2006)
Zdenek Fibich: Poème (1893)
Johannes Brahms: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1881)
Joaquín Turina: Danzas Andaluzas: Zapateado (1912)
Bruce Broughton: Silverado: Overture (1985)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1901)
Edvard Grieg: Norwegian Dance No. 2 (1881)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Cello Concerto No. 1 in a (1872)
Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Ritual Fire Dance (1915)
Leroy Anderson: Bugler's Holiday (1954)
Morton Gould: Revival: A Fantasy on Six Spirituals (1947)
Franz Schubert: Sanctus from German Mass (1827)
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 15 'Rákóczy March' (1851)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Sergei Prokofiev: Cinderella: Galop (1944)
Eugène d'Albert: Cinderella: Ball at the King's Palace (1924)
Edvard Grieg: Norwegian Dances (1881)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Serenade No. 7 'Haffner' (1776)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from Piano Quartet No. 2 (1786)
Ernö Dohnányi: Piano Quintet No. 1 (1895)
Antonín Dvorák: Rondo in g (1893)
Jean-Féry Rebel: Ulysses: Suite (1703)
Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: La cathédral engloutie (1910)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream Incidental Music (1842)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Bassoon Concerto in B-Flat (1774)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
George Frideric Handel: Semele: Where'er you walk (1744)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Songs of Travel: The Vagabond (1904)
Antonio Salieri: Symphony in D 'Name Day' (1775)
Leos Janácek: Lachian Dances: Wedding Dance (1890)
Alexander Glazunov: Wedding March (1889)
Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez (1939)
Richard Strauss: Sextet for Strings from 'Capriccio' (1941)
George Frideric Handel: Saul: Act 1 Sinfonia (1739)
Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries (1856)
Sir Peter Maxwell Davies: Farewell to Stromness (1980)
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Musette en rondeau (1724)
Nino Rota: Trombone Concerto (1968)
Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Worship: A Concert Overture (2001)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 25 in g 'Little G Minor' (1773)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Captain Blood: Overture (1935)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Johannes Brahms: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1881)
Richard Wagner: Die Feen: Overture (1834)
Traditional: Yankee Doodle
Antonín Dvorák: Furiant from String Sextet (1878)
John Ireland: A London Overture (1936)
Léo Delibes: Lakmé: Flower Duet (1883)
Lars-Erik Larsson: Little Serenade (1934)
Franz Danzi: Fantasy on Mozart's 'La ci darem la mano' (1800)
Franz Schubert: Ave Maria (1825)
Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 1 (1827)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Flutes (1720)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Joseph Martin Kraus: Symphony in c (1785)
Eugène d'Albert: Gernot: Act 2 Prelude (1897)
Eugène d'Albert: Cinderella: Ball at the King's Palace (1924)
Sir Malcolm Arnold: English Dances Set 1 (1950)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Alexander Glazunov: Chopiniana Suite (1893)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 in c (1901)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: May Night: Overture (1879)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 21 in C 'Waldstein' (1804)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4 (1939)
Frederick Delius: Brigg Fair: An English Rhapsody (1907)
Franz Schubert: Du bist die Ruh (1823)
John Ireland: Greater Love Hath No Man (1912)
Bedrich Smetana: Libuse: Overture (1872)
Rodion Shchedrin: Carmen Suite (1967)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Oboe d'amore Concerto in A (1734)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andantino from Concerto for Flute & Harp (1778)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits (1762)
Antonio Estévez: Mediodía en el Llano (1942)
Aram Khachaturian: Spartacus: Adagio (1954)
Pietro A. Yon: Gesu Bambino (1917)
Antonín Dvorák: Lento from String Quartet No. 12 'American' (1893)
Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E (1892)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil: Rejoice, O Virgin (1915)
William Grant Still: Bayou Home (1944)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Sadko: Song of India (1896)
Joe Hisaishi: Angel Springs (1996)