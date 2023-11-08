WCLV Program Guide 11-09-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Mal Waldron My Dear Family Sakura Sakura

Louis Hayes Exactly Right Theme For Ernie

Kenny Wheeler One of Many Anticipation

Jazzmeia Horn Love and Liberation No More

Jay McShann Kansas City Hustle My Sweet Mama

Zoot Sims Passion Flower Your Love Has Faded

Joe Farnsworth In What Direction Are You Heading Bobby No Bags

Javon Jackson With Peter Bradley In The Studio

John Scofield Grace Under Pressure You Bet

Benny Benack III Third Time's a Charm Twilight Blue

Harvie S/Kenny Barron Witchcraft Sonia Braga

Sinne Eeg/Thomas Fonnesbaek Staying In Touch Take Five

Freddie Hubbard Here to Stay Assunta

Erskine Trio Live in Italy New Hope

Ken Peplowski/Howard Alden Encore I Hear a Rhapsody

Shelly Manne Perk Up Drinkin' and Drivin'

Buddy Tate/Al Grey Just Jazz Blue Creek

John Scofield John Scofield There Will Never Be Another You

Steve Hudson The World of Steve Hudson Love Speaks

Jay Thomas Rapture Rapture

Eric Reed Black, Brown and Blue Search For Peace

Joel Haynes The Return Angel

Jazztet Moment to Moment Along Came Betty

Miki Yamanaka Shades of Rainbow That Ain't Betty

Lage/Ryan/Frisell Nove Cantici Per Francesco D'Assisi Admonitions

Kenny Wheeler It Takes Two Canter N.4

Charlie Hunter Songs From the Analog Playground Day Is Done

Tomasz Stanko Suspended Night Suspended Variation IX

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Thelonious Monk Monk's Dream Bright Mississippi

Ron Carter Stardust The Man I Love

Eunmi Lee Introspection Wavelength

John La Barbara Grooveyard K's Delight

Kenny Dorham Whistle Stop Sunset

Vache Brothers Mrs. Vache's Boys Cottontail

Brad Turner The Magnificent Slapped My Mind

Buselli-Wallarab Orchestra The Gennett Suite Dippermouth Blues

Gerry Mulligan Concert Jazz Band You Took Advantage of Me

Ryan Kisor On the One Groovin'

Wycliffe Gordon Cone's Coup Just Friends

Billie Holiday Solitude Blue Moon

Jackie McLean Bluesnik Blues Function

Art Pepper The Way it Was All the Things You Are

Birmingham Seven Just Passin' Through Ava's Dance

Kerry Strayer Jeru Blue Jeru Blue

Woody Shaw In the Beginning Baloo Baloo

Tommy Flanagan Sea Changes Between The Devil And The Deep Blue Sea

Behn Gillece Still Doing Our Thing Going On Well

Johnathan Blake Passage Tears I Cannot Hide

Sonny Rollins And the Contemporary Leaders I've Found A New Baby

Dexter Gordon One Flight Up Coppin' The Haven

Noah Haidu Standards Old Folks

Mary Stallings Songs Were Made To Sing 'Round Midnight

Josh Lawrence Call Time Cornbread

Bobby Watson No Question About It Country Corn Flakes

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Felix Mendelssohn: St. Paul: Overture (1836)

Stephen Griebling: Six Miniatures in Slavic Style (2005)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 1 in C (1832)

Alexandre Luigini: Ballet égyptien: Part 1 (1875)

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude (1862)

Antonín Dvorák: Furiant from String Sextet (1878)

Claudio Grafulla: March 'Washington Grays' (1861)

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: Doctor Cupid: Overture (1913)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in A (1782)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Two-Part Invention No. 13 (1723)

John Williams: Great Performances: Theme (2009)

Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 4 (1907)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Adagio from Concierto de Aranjuez (1939)

Giacomo Puccini: Gianni Schicchi: Firenze è come un albero fiorito (1918)

Brian Dykstra: The National Pastime (2006)

Zdenek Fibich: Poème (1893)

Johannes Brahms: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1881)

Joaquín Turina: Danzas Andaluzas: Zapateado (1912)

Bruce Broughton: Silverado: Overture (1985)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1901)

Edvard Grieg: Norwegian Dance No. 2 (1881)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Cello Concerto No. 1 in a (1872)

Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Ritual Fire Dance (1915)

Leroy Anderson: Bugler's Holiday (1954)

Morton Gould: Revival: A Fantasy on Six Spirituals (1947)

Franz Schubert: Sanctus from German Mass (1827)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 15 'Rákóczy March' (1851)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Sergei Prokofiev: Cinderella: Galop (1944)

Eugène d'Albert: Cinderella: Ball at the King's Palace (1924)

Edvard Grieg: Norwegian Dances (1881)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Serenade No. 7 'Haffner' (1776)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from Piano Quartet No. 2 (1786)

Ernö Dohnányi: Piano Quintet No. 1 (1895)

Antonín Dvorák: Rondo in g (1893)

Jean-Féry Rebel: Ulysses: Suite (1703)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: La cathédral engloutie (1910)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream Incidental Music (1842)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Bassoon Concerto in B-Flat (1774)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

George Frideric Handel: Semele: Where'er you walk (1744)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Songs of Travel: The Vagabond (1904)

Antonio Salieri: Symphony in D 'Name Day' (1775)

Leos Janácek: Lachian Dances: Wedding Dance (1890)

Alexander Glazunov: Wedding March (1889)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez (1939)

Richard Strauss: Sextet for Strings from 'Capriccio' (1941)

George Frideric Handel: Saul: Act 1 Sinfonia (1739)

Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries (1856)

Sir Peter Maxwell Davies: Farewell to Stromness (1980)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Musette en rondeau (1724)

Nino Rota: Trombone Concerto (1968)

Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Worship: A Concert Overture (2001)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 25 in g 'Little G Minor' (1773)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Captain Blood: Overture (1935)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Johannes Brahms: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1881)

Richard Wagner: Die Feen: Overture (1834)

Traditional: Yankee Doodle

Antonín Dvorák: Furiant from String Sextet (1878)

John Ireland: A London Overture (1936)

Léo Delibes: Lakmé: Flower Duet (1883)

Lars-Erik Larsson: Little Serenade (1934)

Franz Danzi: Fantasy on Mozart's 'La ci darem la mano' (1800)

Franz Schubert: Ave Maria (1825)

Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 1 (1827)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Flutes (1720)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Joseph Martin Kraus: Symphony in c (1785)

Eugène d'Albert: Gernot: Act 2 Prelude (1897)

Eugène d'Albert: Cinderella: Ball at the King's Palace (1924)

Sir Malcolm Arnold: English Dances Set 1 (1950)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Alexander Glazunov: Chopiniana Suite (1893)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 in c (1901)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: May Night: Overture (1879)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 21 in C 'Waldstein' (1804)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4 (1939)

Frederick Delius: Brigg Fair: An English Rhapsody (1907)

Franz Schubert: Du bist die Ruh (1823)

John Ireland: Greater Love Hath No Man (1912)

Bedrich Smetana: Libuse: Overture (1872)

Rodion Shchedrin: Carmen Suite (1967)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Oboe d'amore Concerto in A (1734)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andantino from Concerto for Flute & Harp (1778)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits (1762)

Antonio Estévez: Mediodía en el Llano (1942)

Aram Khachaturian: Spartacus: Adagio (1954)

Pietro A. Yon: Gesu Bambino (1917)

Antonín Dvorák: Lento from String Quartet No. 12 'American' (1893)

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E (1892)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil: Rejoice, O Virgin (1915)

William Grant Still: Bayou Home (1944)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Sadko: Song of India (1896)

Joe Hisaishi: Angel Springs (1996)