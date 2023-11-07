© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 11-08-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published November 7, 2023 at 3:14 PM EST

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Elio Villafranca  Standing By the Crossroads    Song For Freedom

      Dick Whittington  In New York New Rhumba

      Wayne Escoffery   Like Minds  Idle Moments

      Art Pepper  Smack Up    Las Cuevas De Mario

      Paul Tynan/A Lington Bi-Coastal Collective      Chapter Two Lovely On The Water

      Jim Alfredson     Family Business   Strange Matter

      Conrad Herwig     the Latin Side of Horace Silver     The Cape Verdean Blues

      Astral Project    Voodoobop   Southern Blue

                  

      Sphere      Four In One Monk's Dream

      Humanity Quartet  Humanity    Irving

      Jim Hall    Jazz Guitar 920 Special

      Harold Land Harold's in the Land of Jazz  Grooveyard

      Curtis Counce     Carl's Blues      Carl's Blues

      Baker/Pepper      The Playboys      Minor yours

      Roberta Brenza    It's My turn to Color   Estate

      Red Garland When There Are Grey Skies     St. James Infirmary

      Ben Allison Riding The Nuclear Tiger      Harlem River Line

                  

      John Zorn   Incerto     Cascades

      Karla Harris      Moon to Gold      When Sunny Gets Blue

      Gray Sargent      Shades of Gray    My Ideal

      Dave Stryker      Prime Hope

      Kenny Drew Jr.    Crystal River     White Gardenia

      James Williams    Magical Trio 1    you're lucky to me

      Buddy DeFranco    Plays Benny Goodman     A Smooth One

      Milt Jackson      Jackson's Ville   Minor Conception

      Verve Jazz Ensemble     All In      Dolphin Dance

                  

      Albert Nichols    Albert's Back in Town   How Long Blues

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Thelonious Monk   Plays Duke Ellington    It Don't Mean A Thing

      Joe Henderson     Our Thing   Back Road

      Eunmi Lee   Introspection     Mr. Weird

      Jon-Erik Kellso   Live at the Ear Inn     No One Else But You

      Steven Bernstein  Manifestos in Henryisms Little Dipper/Dippermouth Blues

      Lezlie Harrison   Let Them Talk     Close Your Eyes

      Le Boeuf Brothers Hush  Walk Downs

      Marc Copland      Someday     Round She Goes

      Dave Douglas      Stargazer   Pug Nose

                  

      Roger Humphries   This 'n That      Tune for Buh

      Art Blakey  Like Someone in Love    Johnny's Blue

      Vic Dickenson     Showcase    Everybody Loves My Baby

      Gigi Gryce  The Rat Race Blues      Boxer's Blues

      McCoy Tyner Nights of Ballad and Blues    Star Eyes

      Essence All-Stars Hub-Tones   Little Sunflower

      Randy Johnston    Somewhere in the Night  Sack of Woe

                  

      Wolfgang Muthspiel      Dance of the Elders     Dance Of The Elders

      Brad Turner The Magnificent   Virtue Signals

      Johnathan Blake   Passage     Out of Sight Out of Mind

      Sasha Dobson      Girl Talk   The Great City

      Jakob Dreyer      Songs, Hymns & Ballads Vol 2  Fat Cat

      Lee Morgan  The Procrastinator      Rio

      Pete Zimmer Dust Settles      Sweet Love Of Mine

      Ryan Kisor  One Finger Snap   Tin Tin Deo

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Buckaroo Holiday (1942)

Rune Tonsgaard Sorensen: Shine You No More (2016)

Gottfried Heinrich Stölzel: Concerto Grosso for 4 Trumpets (1725)

Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose: Laideronnette, Empress of the Pagodas (1911)

Giuseppe Verdi: Rigoletto: La donna è mobile (1851)

Thomas Morley: Oh Mistress Mine (1599)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 (1847)

Traditional: Polska from 'Dorotea'

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Lambs' (1914)

Julius Fucik: Miramare Overture (1912)

Sir Arnold Bax: The Happy Forest (1922)

Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 15 in d (1770)

Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 1 (1888)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from String Quartet No. 8 'Razumovsky No. 2' (1806)

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: Dream of the Witches' Sabbath (1830)

Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Make Our Garden Grow (1956)

Percy Grainger: Country Gardens (1919)

George Gershwin: Oh, Kay!: Overture (1926)

John Stanley: Concerto Grosso in D (1742)

Johann Peter Salomon: Romance (1795)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 2: Hommage à S. Pickwick, Esq. P.P.M.P.C. (1913)

Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Gabriel's Oboe (1986)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 'Pathétique' (1893)

Gustav Holst: A Winter Idyll (1897)

Ulysses Kay: Concerto for Orchestra (1948)

Jules Massenet: Thaïs: Méditation (1894)

Richard Roblee: Down Home (2009)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Mass in b: Dona nobis pacem (1749)

Robert Schumann: Carnaval: Préambule (1835)

John Harbison: Remembering Gatsby (1985)

Zez Confrey: Coaxing the Piano (1922)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for Strings in B-Flat (1707)

Johann Christian Bach: Finale from Sinfonia Concertante (1775)

Sir Arnold Bax: Russian Suite (1919)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Andante from Serenade in D (1801)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo in G (1798)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Suite (1876)

Francesco Bonporti: Violin Concerto in F (1727)

Franz Schubert: Fierrabras: Overture (1823)

George Gershwin: Selections from 'Girl Crazy' (1930)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Act 3 (1936)

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D 'Classical' (1917)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Sir Arnold Bax: Mediterranean (1922)

Sir Arnold Bax: Oliver Twist: Fagin's Romp (1948)

Friedrich Witt: Flute Concerto in G (1806)

Claude Debussy: Marche écossaise (1891)

Percy Grainger: Scotch Strathspey & Reel (1911)

Johannes Brahms: Violin Sonata No. 1 (1879)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 (1860)

Johann Melchior Molter: Sinfonia Concertante for Trumpet & Winds (1750)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Caprice-Waltz 'Wedding Cake' (1885)

Sir Arnold Bax: Russian Suite: Gopak (1919)

Sir Arnold Bax: Russian Suite: In a Vodka Shop (1919)

Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo capriccioso (1883)

Conlon Nancarrow: Sonatina (1941)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 88 in G (1787)

Bernard Herrmann: The Devil and Daniel Webster: Sleigh Ride (1941)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Henry Purcell: The Fairy Queen: Act 4 Symphony (1692)

Richard Strauss: First Waltz Sequence from 'Der Rosenkavalier' (1944)

Stephen Foster: Jeanie with the Light Brown Hair (1854)

Franz Schreker: Ein Tanzspiel: Menuett (1908)

Anatoly Liadov: Eight Russian Folk Songs (1906)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Overture (1876)

Sir Arnold Bax: Rogue's Comedy Overture (1936)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1901)

Claude Debussy: Arabesque No. 1 (1888)

Robert Schumann: Abegg Variations (1830)

Giovanni Battista Sammartini: Oboe Sonata in G (1750)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Johann Christian Bach: Symphony for Double Orchestra in E-Flat (1781)

Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 12 'Swirling Snow' (1851)

Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3 (1850)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 3 in E-Flat (1892)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Friedrich Witt: Jena Symphony (1795)

Joseph Haydn: Cello Concerto No. 1 in C (1765)

 

20:00 OVATIONS: BlueWater Chamber Orchestra,Daniel Meyer, conductor; Yaron Kohlberg, piano;

Austin Cruz, trumpet

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr Mahler): Suite from Orchestral Works

Igor Stravinsky: Danses Concertantes

Dmitri Shostakovich: Piano Concerto No. 1

 

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers.

Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Worship: A Concert Overture (2001)

Margaret Bonds: Montgomery Variations (1964)

Ulysses Kay: Concerto for Orchestra (1948)

Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Blue/s Forms: Plain Blue/s (1972)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Alexander Scriabin: Prelude & Nocturne for the Left Hand (1894)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 1: Sarabande & Double (1720)

Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan (1886)

Robert Schumann: Album for the Young: Andante cantabile (1848)

Hans Pfitzner: Palestrina: Act 1 Prelude (1915)

Carl Reinecke: Cavatina from Serenade for Strings (1896)

Jules Massenet: Elégie (1869)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Larghetto from Violin Concerto (1806)

Arvo Pärt: Summa (1977)

Jean Sibelius: Berceuse (1917)

 
