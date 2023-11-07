WCLV Program Guide 11-08-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Elio Villafranca Standing By the Crossroads Song For Freedom

Dick Whittington In New York New Rhumba

Wayne Escoffery Like Minds Idle Moments

Art Pepper Smack Up Las Cuevas De Mario

Paul Tynan/A Lington Bi-Coastal Collective Chapter Two Lovely On The Water

Jim Alfredson Family Business Strange Matter

Conrad Herwig the Latin Side of Horace Silver The Cape Verdean Blues

Astral Project Voodoobop Southern Blue

Sphere Four In One Monk's Dream

Humanity Quartet Humanity Irving

Jim Hall Jazz Guitar 920 Special

Harold Land Harold's in the Land of Jazz Grooveyard

Curtis Counce Carl's Blues Carl's Blues

Baker/Pepper The Playboys Minor yours

Roberta Brenza It's My turn to Color Estate

Red Garland When There Are Grey Skies St. James Infirmary

Ben Allison Riding The Nuclear Tiger Harlem River Line

John Zorn Incerto Cascades

Karla Harris Moon to Gold When Sunny Gets Blue

Gray Sargent Shades of Gray My Ideal

Dave Stryker Prime Hope

Kenny Drew Jr. Crystal River White Gardenia

James Williams Magical Trio 1 you're lucky to me

Buddy DeFranco Plays Benny Goodman A Smooth One

Milt Jackson Jackson's Ville Minor Conception

Verve Jazz Ensemble All In Dolphin Dance

Albert Nichols Albert's Back in Town How Long Blues

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Thelonious Monk Plays Duke Ellington It Don't Mean A Thing

Joe Henderson Our Thing Back Road

Eunmi Lee Introspection Mr. Weird

Jon-Erik Kellso Live at the Ear Inn No One Else But You

Steven Bernstein Manifestos in Henryisms Little Dipper/Dippermouth Blues

Lezlie Harrison Let Them Talk Close Your Eyes

Le Boeuf Brothers Hush Walk Downs

Marc Copland Someday Round She Goes

Dave Douglas Stargazer Pug Nose

Roger Humphries This 'n That Tune for Buh

Art Blakey Like Someone in Love Johnny's Blue

Vic Dickenson Showcase Everybody Loves My Baby

Gigi Gryce The Rat Race Blues Boxer's Blues

McCoy Tyner Nights of Ballad and Blues Star Eyes

Essence All-Stars Hub-Tones Little Sunflower

Randy Johnston Somewhere in the Night Sack of Woe

Wolfgang Muthspiel Dance of the Elders Dance Of The Elders

Brad Turner The Magnificent Virtue Signals

Johnathan Blake Passage Out of Sight Out of Mind

Sasha Dobson Girl Talk The Great City

Jakob Dreyer Songs, Hymns & Ballads Vol 2 Fat Cat

Lee Morgan The Procrastinator Rio

Pete Zimmer Dust Settles Sweet Love Of Mine

Ryan Kisor One Finger Snap Tin Tin Deo

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Buckaroo Holiday (1942)

Rune Tonsgaard Sorensen: Shine You No More (2016)

Gottfried Heinrich Stölzel: Concerto Grosso for 4 Trumpets (1725)

Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose: Laideronnette, Empress of the Pagodas (1911)

Giuseppe Verdi: Rigoletto: La donna è mobile (1851)

Thomas Morley: Oh Mistress Mine (1599)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 (1847)

Traditional: Polska from 'Dorotea'

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Lambs' (1914)

Julius Fucik: Miramare Overture (1912)

Sir Arnold Bax: The Happy Forest (1922)

Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 15 in d (1770)

Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 1 (1888)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from String Quartet No. 8 'Razumovsky No. 2' (1806)

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: Dream of the Witches' Sabbath (1830)

Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Make Our Garden Grow (1956)

Percy Grainger: Country Gardens (1919)

George Gershwin: Oh, Kay!: Overture (1926)

John Stanley: Concerto Grosso in D (1742)

Johann Peter Salomon: Romance (1795)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 2: Hommage à S. Pickwick, Esq. P.P.M.P.C. (1913)

Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Gabriel's Oboe (1986)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 'Pathétique' (1893)

Gustav Holst: A Winter Idyll (1897)

Ulysses Kay: Concerto for Orchestra (1948)

Jules Massenet: Thaïs: Méditation (1894)

Richard Roblee: Down Home (2009)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Mass in b: Dona nobis pacem (1749)

Robert Schumann: Carnaval: Préambule (1835)

John Harbison: Remembering Gatsby (1985)

Zez Confrey: Coaxing the Piano (1922)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for Strings in B-Flat (1707)

Johann Christian Bach: Finale from Sinfonia Concertante (1775)

Sir Arnold Bax: Russian Suite (1919)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Andante from Serenade in D (1801)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo in G (1798)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Suite (1876)

Francesco Bonporti: Violin Concerto in F (1727)

Franz Schubert: Fierrabras: Overture (1823)

George Gershwin: Selections from 'Girl Crazy' (1930)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Act 3 (1936)

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D 'Classical' (1917)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Sir Arnold Bax: Mediterranean (1922)

Sir Arnold Bax: Oliver Twist: Fagin's Romp (1948)

Friedrich Witt: Flute Concerto in G (1806)

Claude Debussy: Marche écossaise (1891)

Percy Grainger: Scotch Strathspey & Reel (1911)

Johannes Brahms: Violin Sonata No. 1 (1879)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 (1860)

Johann Melchior Molter: Sinfonia Concertante for Trumpet & Winds (1750)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Caprice-Waltz 'Wedding Cake' (1885)

Sir Arnold Bax: Russian Suite: Gopak (1919)

Sir Arnold Bax: Russian Suite: In a Vodka Shop (1919)

Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo capriccioso (1883)

Conlon Nancarrow: Sonatina (1941)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 88 in G (1787)

Bernard Herrmann: The Devil and Daniel Webster: Sleigh Ride (1941)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Henry Purcell: The Fairy Queen: Act 4 Symphony (1692)

Richard Strauss: First Waltz Sequence from 'Der Rosenkavalier' (1944)

Stephen Foster: Jeanie with the Light Brown Hair (1854)

Franz Schreker: Ein Tanzspiel: Menuett (1908)

Anatoly Liadov: Eight Russian Folk Songs (1906)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Overture (1876)

Sir Arnold Bax: Rogue's Comedy Overture (1936)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1901)

Claude Debussy: Arabesque No. 1 (1888)

Robert Schumann: Abegg Variations (1830)

Giovanni Battista Sammartini: Oboe Sonata in G (1750)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Johann Christian Bach: Symphony for Double Orchestra in E-Flat (1781)

Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 12 'Swirling Snow' (1851)

Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3 (1850)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 3 in E-Flat (1892)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Friedrich Witt: Jena Symphony (1795)

Joseph Haydn: Cello Concerto No. 1 in C (1765)

20:00 OVATIONS: BlueWater Chamber Orchestra,Daniel Meyer, conductor; Yaron Kohlberg, piano;

Austin Cruz, trumpet

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr Mahler): Suite from Orchestral Works

Igor Stravinsky: Danses Concertantes

Dmitri Shostakovich: Piano Concerto No. 1

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers.

Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Worship: A Concert Overture (2001)

Margaret Bonds: Montgomery Variations (1964)

Ulysses Kay: Concerto for Orchestra (1948)

Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Blue/s Forms: Plain Blue/s (1972)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Alexander Scriabin: Prelude & Nocturne for the Left Hand (1894)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 1: Sarabande & Double (1720)

Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan (1886)

Robert Schumann: Album for the Young: Andante cantabile (1848)

Hans Pfitzner: Palestrina: Act 1 Prelude (1915)

Carl Reinecke: Cavatina from Serenade for Strings (1896)

Jules Massenet: Elégie (1869)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Larghetto from Violin Concerto (1806)

Arvo Pärt: Summa (1977)

Jean Sibelius: Berceuse (1917)