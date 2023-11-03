WCLV Program Guide 11-05-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA
Artist-Album-Track
George Freeman, The Good Life, Mr. D
Pat Bianchi, Something to Say, Superstition
Dave Brubeck, Live from the Northwest, 1959, Gone With the Wind
Orrin Evans, The Red Door, The Good Life
Kevin Eubanks – Orrin Evans, Eubanks Evans Experience, And They Ran Out of Biscuits
Darcy James Argue, Dynamic Maximum Tension, Single-Cell Jitterbug
Kris Berg, Perspective, From A to Z
Michael Davis, Open City, Underdog
01:00 EDT
Miles Davis, That’s What Happened, Time After Time
Chris Botti, Volume 1, Time On My Hands
Emmet Cohen - Houston Person, Masters Legacy 5, If You Could See Me Now
George Coleman, Live at Smalls Jazz Club, Four
Miles Davis, Complete Concert 1964, All of You
Altin Seneclar, In Good Standing, Just Do It
01:00 EST
Rahsaan Roland Kirk, Warner Recordings, Serenade to a Cuckoo
Rahsaan Roland Kirk, Does Your House Have Lions?, Entertainer as a Blues
Joel Harrison, Anthem of Unity, The Times They Are a-Changin’
John Coltrane with Eric Dolphy, Evenings at the Village Gate, My Favorite Things
John Coltrane – Duke Ellington, Duke Ellington and John Coltrane, Take the Coltrane
Buddy Rich, Trios, Like Someone in Love
Jacob Chung, Epistle, Sizzler Kebab
02:00 EST
Charles Pillow, Electric Miles 2, It’s About That Time
Michael Morreale, Milessong, All Blues
Atley King, Unconditional, To Each Their Own
Brad Turner, The Magnificent, The Magnificent
Jennifer Wharton, Grit and Grace, Mama’s All Right
Michael Dease, Swing Low, Just Waiting
03:00 JAZZ NETWORK
Artist-Album-Track
Itzhak Perlman, Oscar Peterson, Grady Tate, Herb Eliis, Ray Brown Side by Side Misty
Herb Ellis, Joe Pass, Jake Hanna, Ray Brown Seven Come Eleven Perdido
Joe Pass Unforgettable Stardust
Jimmy McGriff, Bernard Purdie, Red Holloway, David Newman, Mel Brown The Dream Team Things Ain't What They Used to Be
Johnny Hartman, Studio Orchestra Unforgettable Bidin' My Time
John Coltrane, McCoy Tyner, Jimmy Garrison, Elvin Jones Ballads You Don't Know What Love Is
Johnny Costa A Portrait of George Gershwin Strike Up the Band
Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Live at MCG Like a Lover
Brad Mehldau, Larry Grenadier, Jeff Ballard Day Is Done She's Leaving Home
Karrin Allyson, Rod Fleeman, Ed Howard, Matt Wilson Round Midnight April Come She Will
Anita O'Day, Billy May, Studio Orchestra Anita O'Day Swings Cole Porter It's DeLovely
Joey DeFrancesco, Byron Landham, Paul Bollenback All About My Girl Donna Lee
Curtis Fuller, Freddie Hubbard, Wayne Shorer, Cedar Walton, Jymie Merritt, Art Blakey Mosaic Arabia
Charlie Mingus, Donald Ellis, James Knepper, Booker Ervin, John Handy, Roland Hanna, Dannie Richmond, Maurice Brown, Seyour Barab The Shoes of the Fisherman's Wife Mood Indigo
Robert Glasper, Vicente Archer, Damion Reid In My Element Beatrice
Johnny Hartman, Studio Orchestra Unforgettable Isn't It Romantic
Steve Khan, Randy Brecker, Rob Mounsey, Ruben Rodrigues, Marc Quinones, Bobby Allende Borrowed Time Face Value
Hank Jones, Joe Lovano Kids Live at Dizzy's Club Coca Cola Lady Luck
Bucky Pizzarelli, Howard Alden In a Mellow Tone Moonglow
Cyrus Chestnut, Dezron L. Douglas, Neal Smith Cyrus Plays Elvis Suspicious Minds
Paul Bollenback, Jim Rotundi, Joey DeFrancesco, Jeff "Tain" Watts, Steve Wilson, Eric Alexander, Steve Davis, Broto Roy Soul Grooves Papa Was a Rolling Stone
Gil Evans, The Gil Evans Orchestra Out of the Cool Stratusphunk
Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Sam Jones, Victor Feldman, Louis Hayes, Wynton Kelly Plus Star Eyes
Nancy Wilson, Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Sam Jones, Louis Hayes Nancy Wilson/Cannonball Adderley The Old Country
Jimmy Scott, Gregoire Maret, Michael Kanan, Hilliard Greene, Victor Jones, Mood Indigo Blue Skies
Gary Burton, Chick Corea, Pat Metheny, Dave Holland, Roy Haynes Like Minds Straight Up and Down
Oscar Peterson, Harry Edison Oscar Peterson & Harry Edison Mean To Me
Tal Farlow, Eddie Costa, Vinnie Burke Jazz Masters 41 Tal Farlow Yesterdays
Bobby Troup, Bucky Pizzarelli, Hal Serra, Milt Hinton, Grady Tate The Feeling of Jazz Hold Your Breath
Bucky Pizzarelli, Howard Alden In a Mellow Tone The Very Thought of You
06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey
William Byrd: The Bells (1600)
William Byrd: Mass for Five Voices (1594)
Michael Praetorius: Magnificat super 'Ut re mi fa so la' (1611)
Claudio Monteverdi: Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Deus in adjutorium (1610)
07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: For All Souls and Saints - Music on themes for and about the sainted and the soulful
JEAN LANGLAIS: Incantation pour un jour Saint Aaron Burmeister (1979 Dobson/Bethany Lutheran College Chapel, Mankato, MN)
GERAINT LEWIS: The souls of the righteous Cantemus Chamber Choir/Huw Williams; Peter King (2011 Tickell/Keble College Chapel, Oxford, England)
J.S.BACH: Schmücke dich, o liebe Seele, BWV 654 Jonathan Rudy (1987-2013 Fisk/Alumni Hall, Indiana University, Bloomington, IN)
HERBERT HOWELLS: A Hymn for St. Cecilia Choir of St. Paul’s Cathedral, London/John Scott; Andrew Lucas (1872 Willis-1972 Mander/St. Paul’s Cathedral, London, England)
MICHAEL TIPPETT: Magnificat & Nunc dimittis, fr Collegium Sancti Johannis Cantabrigiense Choir of St. Paul’s Cathedral, London/Andrew Carwood; Simon Johnson (1872 Willis-1972 Mander/St. Paul’s Cathedral, London, England)
JOSEPH BONNET: In Memoriam Titanic, Op. 10, no. 1 Richard Lea (1967 Walker/Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral, England)
RALPH VAUGHAN WILLIAMS: For all the saints (Sine nomine) St. Olaf College Choir & Brass/Anton Armstrong; John Ferguson (1963 Casavant/Central Lutheran Church, Minneapolis, MN)
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Remembrance
The proximity of the feasts of All Saints/All Souls with Veterans Day in the US and Remembrance Day in the UK gives us the opportunity to share music of remembrance, peace, and hope. Join Peter DuBois for beautiful sacred choral and organ music
09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills
Domenico Zipoli: Battaglia Imperiale (1700)
Henry Purcell: Ode for St. Cecilia's Day (1692)
10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey
Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Morning Mood (1876)
Thomas Arne: The Glitt'ring Sun from 'The Morning' (1755)
Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Suite (1867)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture (1880)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 24 in c (1786)
Hamish MacCunn: Overture 'The Land of the Mountain and the Flood' (1887)
Maurice Ravel: Boléro (1928)
Thomas Tomkins: Celebrate Jehovam (1600)
12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Alexander Glazunov: Chant du Menestrel Op. 71 Mischa Maisky, cello; Orchestre de Paris; Semyon Bychkov, conductor
Alexander Glazunov: Saxophone Concerto in E-flat Major, Op. 109 Timothy McAllister, saxophone; Liz Ames, piano Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI
Piano Puzzler Contestant: Brian Hunke calling from Richmond, VA
Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring Movements 1-3 Minnesota Orchestra; Stanislaw Skrowaczewski, conductor
Johannes Brahms: Piano Quartet No. 1 in G minor, Op. 25 Movements 3-4 (excerpt) Espressivo! Beaches Fine Arts Series, St. Paul's By The Sea Church, Jacksonville Beach, FL
Wilma Alba Cal: Guaguanco Sencillo Sarah Willis, horn; Havana Lyceum Orchestra; Jose Antonio Mendez Padron, conductor
Franz Liszt: Dante Sonata William Wolfram, piano Colorado College Summer Music Festival, Cornerstone Arts Center, Colorado Springs, CO
Jose White Lafitte: La Bella Cubano Sarah Willis, horn; Havana Lyceum Orchestra; Jose Mendez Padron, conductor Rheingau Music Festival, Kurhaus Wiesbaden, Friedrich-von-Thiersch-Saal, Wiesbaden, Germany
Louise Farrenc: Sextet for Flute, Oboe, Clarinet, Bassoon, Horn, and Piano, Op. 40 Marya Martin, flute; Kemp Jernigan, oboe; Tommaso Lonquich, clarinet; Peter Kolkay, bassoon; Stewart Rose, horn; Juho Pohjonen, piano Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival, Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church, Bridgehampton, NY
14:00 MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY with Lori Skelton – Ken-David Masur, conductor; Baiba Skride, violin
Jean Sibelius: Night Ride and Sunrise Op 55
Sebastian Currier: Aether
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 in E flat ‘Eroica’
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 2 in B flat (excerpt)
16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Lauren Snouffer, soprano; Marie-Nicole Lemieux, mezzo-soprano; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 9/29/2022
Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 2 ‘Resurrection’
18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded October 2021 - On this program, hosted by pianist, Peter Dugan, we meet a teen violinist who performed at the White House for Michelle Obama, a young percussionist who discovered a new-found appreciation for his Mexican American heritage through a youth orchestra experience and a violist with beautiful things to say about music’s power to take us out of our everyday lives
Emily Hwang, 16, viola, from Palo Alto, CA performs Viola Sonata, Op. 120, Mvmt 1 by Johannes Brahms
Yvette Kraft, 18, violin, from San Francisco, CA performs La Capricieuse, Op. 17 by Edward Elgar
Kevin Reyes, 16, percussion (marimba), from Chicago, IL performs Libertango: Variations on Marimba by Eric Sammut
Maxwell Fairman, 17, violin, from Cincinnati, OH performs Summerland by William Grant Still
Ryan Schuering, 15, piano, from Louisville, KY, performs L’Isle Joyeuse by Claude Debussy
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks (1895)
Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 2 in C (1846)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Manfred Symphony (1885)
21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - 2023 State of the Great Lakes - Richard W. Spinrad
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 13 in A-Flat 'Aeolian Harp' (1836)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Symphony No. 41 'Jupiter' (1788)
Giovanni Battista Pergolesi: Siciliano from Violin Concerto (1735)
Horatio Parker: Nocturne from Four Sketches (1890)
William Grant Still: The American Scene: Tomb of the Unknown Soldier (1957)
Olivier Messiaen: Vocalise from Concert à quatre (1991)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Solitude (1893)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 5 'Emperor' (1809)
Paul Juon: Adagio from Viola Sonata (1901)
Paul Ben-Haim: Canzonetta (1939)