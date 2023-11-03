WCLV Program Guide 11-05-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

George Freeman, The Good Life, Mr. D

Pat Bianchi, Something to Say, Superstition

Dave Brubeck, Live from the Northwest, 1959, Gone With the Wind

Orrin Evans, The Red Door, The Good Life

Kevin Eubanks – Orrin Evans, Eubanks Evans Experience, And They Ran Out of Biscuits

Darcy James Argue, Dynamic Maximum Tension, Single-Cell Jitterbug

Kris Berg, Perspective, From A to Z

Michael Davis, Open City, Underdog

01:00 EDT

Miles Davis, That’s What Happened, Time After Time

Chris Botti, Volume 1, Time On My Hands

Emmet Cohen - Houston Person, Masters Legacy 5, If You Could See Me Now

George Coleman, Live at Smalls Jazz Club, Four

Miles Davis, Complete Concert 1964, All of You

Altin Seneclar, In Good Standing, Just Do It

01:00 EST

Rahsaan Roland Kirk, Warner Recordings, Serenade to a Cuckoo

Rahsaan Roland Kirk, Does Your House Have Lions?, Entertainer as a Blues

Joel Harrison, Anthem of Unity, The Times They Are a-Changin’

John Coltrane with Eric Dolphy, Evenings at the Village Gate, My Favorite Things

John Coltrane – Duke Ellington, Duke Ellington and John Coltrane, Take the Coltrane

Buddy Rich, Trios, Like Someone in Love

Jacob Chung, Epistle, Sizzler Kebab

02:00 EST

Charles Pillow, Electric Miles 2, It’s About That Time

Michael Morreale, Milessong, All Blues

Atley King, Unconditional, To Each Their Own

Brad Turner, The Magnificent, The Magnificent

Jennifer Wharton, Grit and Grace, Mama’s All Right

Michael Dease, Swing Low, Just Waiting

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Itzhak Perlman, Oscar Peterson, Grady Tate, Herb Eliis, Ray Brown Side by Side Misty

Herb Ellis, Joe Pass, Jake Hanna, Ray Brown Seven Come Eleven Perdido

Joe Pass Unforgettable Stardust

Jimmy McGriff, Bernard Purdie, Red Holloway, David Newman, Mel Brown The Dream Team Things Ain't What They Used to Be

Johnny Hartman, Studio Orchestra Unforgettable Bidin' My Time

John Coltrane, McCoy Tyner, Jimmy Garrison, Elvin Jones Ballads You Don't Know What Love Is

Johnny Costa A Portrait of George Gershwin Strike Up the Band

Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Live at MCG Like a Lover

Brad Mehldau, Larry Grenadier, Jeff Ballard Day Is Done She's Leaving Home

Karrin Allyson, Rod Fleeman, Ed Howard, Matt Wilson Round Midnight April Come She Will

Anita O'Day, Billy May, Studio Orchestra Anita O'Day Swings Cole Porter It's DeLovely

Joey DeFrancesco, Byron Landham, Paul Bollenback All About My Girl Donna Lee

Curtis Fuller, Freddie Hubbard, Wayne Shorer, Cedar Walton, Jymie Merritt, Art Blakey Mosaic Arabia

Charlie Mingus, Donald Ellis, James Knepper, Booker Ervin, John Handy, Roland Hanna, Dannie Richmond, Maurice Brown, Seyour Barab The Shoes of the Fisherman's Wife Mood Indigo

Robert Glasper, Vicente Archer, Damion Reid In My Element Beatrice

Johnny Hartman, Studio Orchestra Unforgettable Isn't It Romantic

Steve Khan, Randy Brecker, Rob Mounsey, Ruben Rodrigues, Marc Quinones, Bobby Allende Borrowed Time Face Value

Hank Jones, Joe Lovano Kids Live at Dizzy's Club Coca Cola Lady Luck

Bucky Pizzarelli, Howard Alden In a Mellow Tone Moonglow

Cyrus Chestnut, Dezron L. Douglas, Neal Smith Cyrus Plays Elvis Suspicious Minds

Paul Bollenback, Jim Rotundi, Joey DeFrancesco, Jeff "Tain" Watts, Steve Wilson, Eric Alexander, Steve Davis, Broto Roy Soul Grooves Papa Was a Rolling Stone

Gil Evans, The Gil Evans Orchestra Out of the Cool Stratusphunk

Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Sam Jones, Victor Feldman, Louis Hayes, Wynton Kelly Plus Star Eyes

Nancy Wilson, Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Sam Jones, Louis Hayes Nancy Wilson/Cannonball Adderley The Old Country

Jimmy Scott, Gregoire Maret, Michael Kanan, Hilliard Greene, Victor Jones, Mood Indigo Blue Skies

Gary Burton, Chick Corea, Pat Metheny, Dave Holland, Roy Haynes Like Minds Straight Up and Down

Oscar Peterson, Harry Edison Oscar Peterson & Harry Edison Mean To Me

Tal Farlow, Eddie Costa, Vinnie Burke Jazz Masters 41 Tal Farlow Yesterdays

Bobby Troup, Bucky Pizzarelli, Hal Serra, Milt Hinton, Grady Tate The Feeling of Jazz Hold Your Breath

Bucky Pizzarelli, Howard Alden In a Mellow Tone The Very Thought of You

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

William Byrd: The Bells (1600)

William Byrd: Mass for Five Voices (1594)

Michael Praetorius: Magnificat super 'Ut re mi fa so la' (1611)

Claudio Monteverdi: Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Deus in adjutorium (1610)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: For All Souls and Saints - Music on themes for and about the sainted and the soulful

JEAN LANGLAIS: Incantation pour un jour Saint Aaron Burmeister (1979 Dobson/Bethany Lutheran College Chapel, Mankato, MN)

GERAINT LEWIS: The souls of the righteous Cantemus Chamber Choir/Huw Williams; Peter King (2011 Tickell/Keble College Chapel, Oxford, England)

J.S.BACH: Schmücke dich, o liebe Seele, BWV 654 Jonathan Rudy (1987-2013 Fisk/Alumni Hall, Indiana University, Bloomington, IN)

HERBERT HOWELLS: A Hymn for St. Cecilia Choir of St. Paul’s Cathedral, London/John Scott; Andrew Lucas (1872 Willis-1972 Mander/St. Paul’s Cathedral, London, England)

MICHAEL TIPPETT: Magnificat & Nunc dimittis, fr Collegium Sancti Johannis Cantabrigiense Choir of St. Paul’s Cathedral, London/Andrew Carwood; Simon Johnson (1872 Willis-1972 Mander/St. Paul’s Cathedral, London, England)

JOSEPH BONNET: In Memoriam Titanic, Op. 10, no. 1 Richard Lea (1967 Walker/Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral, England)

RALPH VAUGHAN WILLIAMS: For all the saints (Sine nomine) St. Olaf College Choir & Brass/Anton Armstrong; John Ferguson (1963 Casavant/Central Lutheran Church, Minneapolis, MN)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Remembrance

The proximity of the feasts of All Saints/All Souls with Veterans Day in the US and Remembrance Day in the UK gives us the opportunity to share music of remembrance, peace, and hope. Join Peter DuBois for beautiful sacred choral and organ music

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Domenico Zipoli: Battaglia Imperiale (1700)

Henry Purcell: Ode for St. Cecilia's Day (1692)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Morning Mood (1876)

Thomas Arne: The Glitt'ring Sun from 'The Morning' (1755)

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Suite (1867)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture (1880)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 24 in c (1786)

Hamish MacCunn: Overture 'The Land of the Mountain and the Flood' (1887)

Maurice Ravel: Boléro (1928)

Thomas Tomkins: Celebrate Jehovam (1600)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Alexander Glazunov: Chant du Menestrel Op. 71 Mischa Maisky, cello; Orchestre de Paris; Semyon Bychkov, conductor

Alexander Glazunov: Saxophone Concerto in E-flat Major, Op. 109 Timothy McAllister, saxophone; Liz Ames, piano Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Brian Hunke calling from Richmond, VA

Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring Movements 1-3 Minnesota Orchestra; Stanislaw Skrowaczewski, conductor

Johannes Brahms: Piano Quartet No. 1 in G minor, Op. 25 Movements 3-4 (excerpt) Espressivo! Beaches Fine Arts Series, St. Paul's By The Sea Church, Jacksonville Beach, FL

Wilma Alba Cal: Guaguanco Sencillo Sarah Willis, horn; Havana Lyceum Orchestra; Jose Antonio Mendez Padron, conductor

Franz Liszt: Dante Sonata William Wolfram, piano Colorado College Summer Music Festival, Cornerstone Arts Center, Colorado Springs, CO

Jose White Lafitte: La Bella Cubano Sarah Willis, horn; Havana Lyceum Orchestra; Jose Mendez Padron, conductor Rheingau Music Festival, Kurhaus Wiesbaden, Friedrich-von-Thiersch-Saal, Wiesbaden, Germany

Louise Farrenc: Sextet for Flute, Oboe, Clarinet, Bassoon, Horn, and Piano, Op. 40 Marya Martin, flute; Kemp Jernigan, oboe; Tommaso Lonquich, clarinet; Peter Kolkay, bassoon; Stewart Rose, horn; Juho Pohjonen, piano Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival, Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church, Bridgehampton, NY

14:00 MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY with Lori Skelton – Ken-David Masur, conductor; Baiba Skride, violin

Jean Sibelius: Night Ride and Sunrise Op 55

Sebastian Currier: Aether

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 in E flat ‘Eroica’

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 2 in B flat (excerpt)

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Lauren Snouffer, soprano; Marie-Nicole Lemieux, mezzo-soprano; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 9/29/2022

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 2 ‘Resurrection’

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded October 2021 - On this program, hosted by pianist, Peter Dugan, we meet a teen violinist who performed at the White House for Michelle Obama, a young percussionist who discovered a new-found appreciation for his Mexican American heritage through a youth orchestra experience and a violist with beautiful things to say about music’s power to take us out of our everyday lives

Emily Hwang, 16, viola, from Palo Alto, CA performs Viola Sonata, Op. 120, Mvmt 1 by Johannes Brahms

Yvette Kraft, 18, violin, from San Francisco, CA performs La Capricieuse, Op. 17 by Edward Elgar

Kevin Reyes, 16, percussion (marimba), from Chicago, IL performs Libertango: Variations on Marimba by Eric Sammut

Maxwell Fairman, 17, violin, from Cincinnati, OH performs Summerland by William Grant Still

Ryan Schuering, 15, piano, from Louisville, KY, performs L’Isle Joyeuse by Claude Debussy

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks (1895)

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 2 in C (1846)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Manfred Symphony (1885)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - 2023 State of the Great Lakes - Richard W. Spinrad

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 13 in A-Flat 'Aeolian Harp' (1836)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Symphony No. 41 'Jupiter' (1788)

Giovanni Battista Pergolesi: Siciliano from Violin Concerto (1735)

Horatio Parker: Nocturne from Four Sketches (1890)

William Grant Still: The American Scene: Tomb of the Unknown Soldier (1957)

Olivier Messiaen: Vocalise from Concert à quatre (1991)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Solitude (1893)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 5 'Emperor' (1809)

Paul Juon: Adagio from Viola Sonata (1901)

Paul Ben-Haim: Canzonetta (1939)