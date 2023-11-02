© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 11-03-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published November 2, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Lem Winchester    Winchester Special      How Are Things in Glocca Morra

      Sonny Criss Sonny Criss Quartet with special guest Wynton Kelly   You Don't Know What Love Is

      John Coltrane     Transitions Dear Lord

      Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, Illusions    But I Did What They Said

      George Coleman    Live At Small's Jazz Club     Nearness of You

      Connie Han  Secrets of Inanna Young Moon

      Louis Hayes Exactly Right     Hand in Glove

      Alvin Queen A Tribute to Oscar Peterson   Sushi

      Thelonious Monk   Something in Blue Something In Blue

                  

      Dimitry Baevsky   Down With It      Decision

      Sonny Rollins     Brass/Trio  Grand Street

      Steve Davis Correlations      Newbie

      Catherine Russell Alone Together    Is You Is Or Is You Ain't My Baby

      Javon Jackson     With Peter Bradley      Easy Peasy

      Roger Kellaway    I Was There Beyond the Sea

      Marcus Printup    Nocturnal Traces  Ain't Misbehavin'

      Jack Montrose     Arranged/Played/Composed      The News and the Weather [Remastered 2016]

      Tina Brooks Back to the Tracks      The Blues And I

      Modern Jazz Quartet     Django      Milano

                  

      Tom Harrell Moon Alley  Moon Alley

      Andrew Rathbun    The Speed of Time Wandering

      Steve Kuhn  Remembering Tomorrow    The Feeling Within

      Patrick Cornelius Book of Secrets   Lady Of The Clouds

      Jaki Byard  Out Front   Searchlight

      Diana Krall The Girl in the Other Room    Temptation

      Javon Jackson     With Peter Bradley      That's It

      Horace Silver     Jazz Has a Sense of Humor     Gloria

      Maddie Vogler     While We Have Time      Corridors

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Julian Lage The Layers  This World

      Andy Hunter Slow Road to Shanghai   Knives Out

      Maria Schneider   Evanescence Evanescence

      Dan Wilson  Things Eternal    Bird Like

      Ken Fowser  Resolution  All Avenues

      Wynton Marsalis   Marsalis Standard Time Vol 1  Soon All Will Know

      Ernie Andrews     Jump for Joy      Jump For Joy

      Kenny Burrell     Along Came Kenny  Manteca

      Wes Montgomery    Smokin' At the Half Note      Unit Seven

                  

      Jaki Byard  Hi-Fly      Tillie Butterball

      Freddie Hubbard   Blue Spirits      Blue Spirits

      Louis Armstrong   Plays WC Handy    Chantez Les Bas (Sing 'Em Low)

      George Russell    The Jazz Workshop Night Sound

      Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, Illusions     To Dream A Bigger Dream

      Victor Goines     New Adventures    Eternal Devotion

      Jimmy Giuffre     7 Pieces    The Little Melody

      Ben Allison Layers of the City      Ghost Ship

      Randy Weston      Volcano Blues     Mystery Of Love

                  

      Joey Alexander    Continuance Why Don't We

      John Zorn   Full Fathom Five  The Shadow Of A Dream

      Donald Byrd Fuego Lament

      Atlantic Road Trip      One   Kopala Studienku Pozerala Do Nej

      Marc Copland Someday     Nardis

      Benny Benack III  Third Time's A Charm    In a Mellow Tone

      Bria Skonberg     Bria  Egyptian Fantasy

      Brandon Sanders   Compton's Finest  Softly As In A Morning Sunrise

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Vincenzo Bellini: Norma: Overture (1831)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade: The Sea and Sinbad's Ship (1888)

Albert von Tilzer: Take Me Out to the Ball Game (1908)

Amilcare Ponchielli: La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours (1876)

Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 30 'Spring Song' (1844)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2: March of the Smugglers (1875)

Hector Berlioz: Béatrice and Bénédict: Overture (1862)

Giuseppe Verdi: Aïda: Grand March 'Gloria all' Egitto!' (1870)

Bernhard Crusell: Divertimento for Oboe & Strings (1823)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Lucio Silla: Overture (1772)

Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in E-Flat (1892)

Peter Heidrich: Happy Birthday Polka-Valse (1994)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon on the 9th tone à 12 (1597)

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Polka (1866)

Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Suite (1986)

Brian Dykstra: Spring Beauties Rag (1996)

John Williams: Cowboys Overture (1980)

Florence Price: Allegro from Symphony No. 1 (1932)

Carl Nielsen: Menuett from Wind Quintet (1922)

John Lennon/Paul McCartney: Here, There and Everywhere (1966)

Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Swanilda's Waltz (1870)

Samuel Barber: Vanessa: Must the winter come so soon? (1957)

Leo Arnaud: Three Fanfares (1958/1979)

Henry Purcell: Abdelazer: Rondeau (1695)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Samuel Scheidt: Canzona bergamasca (1630)

Dieterich Buxtehude: Fugue in C 'Jig' (1690)

Sergei Prokofiev: Summer Night Suite (1950)

Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Worship: A Concert Overture (2001)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Scherzo from Symphony in a (1896)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Sonata No. 5 in f-Sharp (1819)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 3: Arie di corte (1931)

Robert Schumann: Adagio & Allegro (1849)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in B-Flat for Strings K 137 (1772)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade (1888)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 4 (1878)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Vincenzo Bellini: La sonnambula: Prendi, l'anel ti dono (1831)

Gaetano Donizetti: Lucia di Lammermoor: Sextet (1835)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 8 in c 'Pathétique' (1799)

Thomas Arne: Symphony No. 1 in C (1767)

Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in C (1767)

Anton Arensky: Piano Concerto in f (1881)

William Lloyd Webber: Aurora (1951)

Antonio Vivaldi: Guitar Concerto in A (1720)

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Overture (1866)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier Bk.1: Prelude & Fugue No. 21 (1722)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Prelude & Fugue No. 2 in a (1951)

Sir Edward Elgar: Serenade for Strings in e (1892)

Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite: Intermezzo (1893)

Edward MacDowell: First Modern Suite (1881)

Danny Elfman: Spider-Man: Theme (2002)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Dmitri Shostakovich: Allegro from Symphony No. 9 (1945)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 6 in D 'Serenata Notturna' (1776)

John Barry: The Lion in Winter: Choral Suite (1968)

'PDQ Bach': Two Rounds 'The Mule' & 'O Serpent'

Peter Boyer: Radiance (2021)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tale of Tsar Saltan: The Three Wonders (1903)

Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Worship: A Concert Overture (2001)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 15 in G (1772)

Edvard Grieg: Two Elegiac Melodies: The Last Spring (1881)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: There's a Boat That's Leavin' Soon for New York (1935)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade: The Young Prince and Young Princess (1888)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Margaret Bonds: Montgomery Variations (1964)

Richard Strauss: Wiegenlied (1899)

Victor Béraud: Petite Reine Berceuse (1886)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 25 (1786)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 9 in E-Flat (1945)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini (1934)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Ludwig van Beethoven: Egmont: Overture (1810)

E. J. Moeran: Sinfonietta (1944)

Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Concerto No. 2 in d (1837)

Darius Milhaud: Suite française (1945)

Clara Schumann: Romance in B-Flat (1855)

Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel: Song without Words (1830)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for Oboe & Violin (1735)

Joachim Raff: Symphony No. 3 'In the Forest' (1869)

Ulysses Kay: Concerto for Orchestra (1948)

Traditional: Afton Water

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio in E (1776)

Samuel Barber: Agnus Dei (1967)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 24 (1838)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Prelude on 'Rhosymèdre' (1921)

Zhou Long: Green (2021)

Wayne Barlow: The Winter's Passed (1934)

Stéphan Elmas: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1887)

Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1: In the Village (1894)

Hoagy Carmichael: Stardust (1927)

Fabian Andre & Wilbur Schwandt: Dream a Little Dream of Me (1931)

 
Arts & Culture