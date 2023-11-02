WCLV Program Guide 11-03-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Lem Winchester Winchester Special How Are Things in Glocca Morra

Sonny Criss Sonny Criss Quartet with special guest Wynton Kelly You Don't Know What Love Is

John Coltrane Transitions Dear Lord

Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, Illusions But I Did What They Said

George Coleman Live At Small's Jazz Club Nearness of You

Connie Han Secrets of Inanna Young Moon

Louis Hayes Exactly Right Hand in Glove

Alvin Queen A Tribute to Oscar Peterson Sushi

Thelonious Monk Something in Blue Something In Blue

Dimitry Baevsky Down With It Decision

Sonny Rollins Brass/Trio Grand Street

Steve Davis Correlations Newbie

Catherine Russell Alone Together Is You Is Or Is You Ain't My Baby

Javon Jackson With Peter Bradley Easy Peasy

Roger Kellaway I Was There Beyond the Sea

Marcus Printup Nocturnal Traces Ain't Misbehavin'

Jack Montrose Arranged/Played/Composed The News and the Weather [Remastered 2016]

Tina Brooks Back to the Tracks The Blues And I

Modern Jazz Quartet Django Milano

Tom Harrell Moon Alley Moon Alley

Andrew Rathbun The Speed of Time Wandering

Steve Kuhn Remembering Tomorrow The Feeling Within

Patrick Cornelius Book of Secrets Lady Of The Clouds

Jaki Byard Out Front Searchlight

Diana Krall The Girl in the Other Room Temptation

Javon Jackson With Peter Bradley That's It

Horace Silver Jazz Has a Sense of Humor Gloria

Maddie Vogler While We Have Time Corridors

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Julian Lage The Layers This World

Andy Hunter Slow Road to Shanghai Knives Out

Maria Schneider Evanescence Evanescence

Dan Wilson Things Eternal Bird Like

Ken Fowser Resolution All Avenues

Wynton Marsalis Marsalis Standard Time Vol 1 Soon All Will Know

Ernie Andrews Jump for Joy Jump For Joy

Kenny Burrell Along Came Kenny Manteca

Wes Montgomery Smokin' At the Half Note Unit Seven

Jaki Byard Hi-Fly Tillie Butterball

Freddie Hubbard Blue Spirits Blue Spirits

Louis Armstrong Plays WC Handy Chantez Les Bas (Sing 'Em Low)

George Russell The Jazz Workshop Night Sound

Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, Illusions To Dream A Bigger Dream

Victor Goines New Adventures Eternal Devotion

Jimmy Giuffre 7 Pieces The Little Melody

Ben Allison Layers of the City Ghost Ship

Randy Weston Volcano Blues Mystery Of Love

Joey Alexander Continuance Why Don't We

John Zorn Full Fathom Five The Shadow Of A Dream

Donald Byrd Fuego Lament

Atlantic Road Trip One Kopala Studienku Pozerala Do Nej

Marc Copland Someday Nardis

Benny Benack III Third Time's A Charm In a Mellow Tone

Bria Skonberg Bria Egyptian Fantasy

Brandon Sanders Compton's Finest Softly As In A Morning Sunrise

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Vincenzo Bellini: Norma: Overture (1831)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade: The Sea and Sinbad's Ship (1888)

Albert von Tilzer: Take Me Out to the Ball Game (1908)

Amilcare Ponchielli: La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours (1876)

Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 30 'Spring Song' (1844)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2: March of the Smugglers (1875)

Hector Berlioz: Béatrice and Bénédict: Overture (1862)

Giuseppe Verdi: Aïda: Grand March 'Gloria all' Egitto!' (1870)

Bernhard Crusell: Divertimento for Oboe & Strings (1823)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Lucio Silla: Overture (1772)

Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in E-Flat (1892)

Peter Heidrich: Happy Birthday Polka-Valse (1994)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon on the 9th tone à 12 (1597)

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Polka (1866)

Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Suite (1986)

Brian Dykstra: Spring Beauties Rag (1996)

John Williams: Cowboys Overture (1980)

Florence Price: Allegro from Symphony No. 1 (1932)

Carl Nielsen: Menuett from Wind Quintet (1922)

John Lennon/Paul McCartney: Here, There and Everywhere (1966)

Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Swanilda's Waltz (1870)

Samuel Barber: Vanessa: Must the winter come so soon? (1957)

Leo Arnaud: Three Fanfares (1958/1979)

Henry Purcell: Abdelazer: Rondeau (1695)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Samuel Scheidt: Canzona bergamasca (1630)

Dieterich Buxtehude: Fugue in C 'Jig' (1690)

Sergei Prokofiev: Summer Night Suite (1950)

Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Worship: A Concert Overture (2001)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Scherzo from Symphony in a (1896)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Sonata No. 5 in f-Sharp (1819)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 3: Arie di corte (1931)

Robert Schumann: Adagio & Allegro (1849)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in B-Flat for Strings K 137 (1772)

12:00 LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade (1888)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 4 (1878)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Vincenzo Bellini: La sonnambula: Prendi, l'anel ti dono (1831)

Gaetano Donizetti: Lucia di Lammermoor: Sextet (1835)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 8 in c 'Pathétique' (1799)

Thomas Arne: Symphony No. 1 in C (1767)

Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in C (1767)

Anton Arensky: Piano Concerto in f (1881)

William Lloyd Webber: Aurora (1951)

Antonio Vivaldi: Guitar Concerto in A (1720)

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Overture (1866)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier Bk.1: Prelude & Fugue No. 21 (1722)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Prelude & Fugue No. 2 in a (1951)

Sir Edward Elgar: Serenade for Strings in e (1892)

Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite: Intermezzo (1893)

Edward MacDowell: First Modern Suite (1881)

Danny Elfman: Spider-Man: Theme (2002)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Dmitri Shostakovich: Allegro from Symphony No. 9 (1945)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 6 in D 'Serenata Notturna' (1776)

John Barry: The Lion in Winter: Choral Suite (1968)

'PDQ Bach': Two Rounds 'The Mule' & 'O Serpent'

Peter Boyer: Radiance (2021)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tale of Tsar Saltan: The Three Wonders (1903)

Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Worship: A Concert Overture (2001)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 15 in G (1772)

Edvard Grieg: Two Elegiac Melodies: The Last Spring (1881)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: There's a Boat That's Leavin' Soon for New York (1935)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade: The Young Prince and Young Princess (1888)

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

Margaret Bonds: Montgomery Variations (1964)

Richard Strauss: Wiegenlied (1899)

Victor Béraud: Petite Reine Berceuse (1886)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 25 (1786)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 9 in E-Flat (1945)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini (1934)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Ludwig van Beethoven: Egmont: Overture (1810)

E. J. Moeran: Sinfonietta (1944)

Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Concerto No. 2 in d (1837)

Darius Milhaud: Suite française (1945)

Clara Schumann: Romance in B-Flat (1855)

Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel: Song without Words (1830)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for Oboe & Violin (1735)

Joachim Raff: Symphony No. 3 'In the Forest' (1869)

Ulysses Kay: Concerto for Orchestra (1948)

Traditional: Afton Water

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio in E (1776)

Samuel Barber: Agnus Dei (1967)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 24 (1838)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Prelude on 'Rhosymèdre' (1921)

Zhou Long: Green (2021)

Wayne Barlow: The Winter's Passed (1934)

Stéphan Elmas: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1887)

Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1: In the Village (1894)

Hoagy Carmichael: Stardust (1927)

Fabian Andre & Wilbur Schwandt: Dream a Little Dream of Me (1931)