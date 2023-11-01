WCLV Program Guide 11-02-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Dominic Miller Vagabond Open Heart
Billy Childs The Winds of Change The End Of Innocence
Chuck Deardorf Perception Lullaby
Budd Johnson Let's Swing Downtown Manhattan
Jazz Defenders Scheming Top Down Tourism
Diego Rivera Love and Peace Lovely
Peggy Stern Room Enough Sunk In Love
Derek Gardner Pan Africa 10 000 Ships
Bud Powell Jazz Giant Cherokee
Liam Sillery Minor Changes Prana
Daniel Bingert Berit in Space Notre Dame
Liebman/Stowell Petite Fleur Creole Blues
Nick Finzer The Chase While You're Gone
Steve Davis For Real Days Gone By
Alan Broadbent Like Minds Prelude To Peace
Kenny Dorham Quiet Kenny My Ideal
Stanley Turrentine Coming Home Fine L'il Lass
Wayne Shorter Wayning Moments Black Orpheus
Tyshawn Sorey Mesmerism Two Over One
Cece Gable Next year's Song The Last Goodbye
Jason Keiser Shaw's Groove Katerina Ballerina
Eddie Lockjaw Davis Trane Whistle Stolen Moments
Dave Bailey Two Feet in the Gutter Comin' Home Baby
Dan Wilson Things Eternal Pilgrimage
Roger Kellaway The Art of Interconnectedness Lazy 'Sippi Steamer
Clayton/Hamilton Orch Heart and Soul 15 Minutes Late
Cyrus Chestnut The Nutman Speaks Blues For Nita
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Orrin Evans The Red Door Dexter's Tune
Artemis In Real Time Balance Of Time
Marty Ehrlich Side By Side Sugar Water
Clark Gibson Counterclock Harding Place
George Cables One for My Baby One for My Baby and One for the Road
Charlie Parker Savoy Master Takes Barbados
Billy Holiday Complete Verve Recordings I wished on the moon
Pee Wee Russell Ask Me Now Baby You Can Count On Me
David Larsen The Peplowski Project All The Things You Are
Alan Ferber Roots and Transitions Quiet Confidence
Steve Slagle Ballads: Into the Heart of It If You Could See Me Now
Ted Nash Somewhere Else Something's Coming
Technocats Play the Music of Gregg Hill Ristra! Ristra!
Mike Clark Kosen Rufu One For Mganga
Rene Marie How Can I Keep from Singing Afro Blue
Tommy Flanagan Condado Beach Milestones
Miles Davis Relaxin' It Could Happen To You
Misha Mengelberg Who's Bridge Rumbone
Craig Chako A Place for Bass ThreeQuarter Bass
Buster Wiliams Unalome Estate
Bobby Hutcherson Subtle Neptune Subtle Neptune
Dave Douglas Moving Portrait Roses Blue
Donald Harrison Noveau Swing Little Flowers
Le Bouef Brothers Hush Wedding Planning
Walter Smith III Return to Casual Lamplight
Dexter Gordon A Swingin' Affiar The Backbone
Josh Lawrence And That too North Winds
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Giuseppe Verdi: Alzira: Prelude (1845)
Karl Ditters von Dittersdorf: Divertimento for String Trio (1770)
Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Worship: A Concert Overture (2001)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Fidelio: Prisoners' Chorus (1805)
Andrei Schulz-Evler: Arabesques on the 'Blue Danube' Waltz (1900)
Carl Maria von Weber: Rondo from Bassoon Concerto (1822)
Earl McCoy: March 'Lights Out' (1906)
George Frideric Handel: Aria No. 1 (1730)
Percy Grainger: Children's March 'Over the Hills and Far Away' (1919)
Jean Sibelius: Processional (1938)
Claude Debussy: Beau soir (1878)
Coldplay: Viva la Vida (2008)
Stephen Sondheim: Into the Woods: Suite (1987)
George Butterworth: Rhapsody 'A Shropshire Lad' (1913)
Gjermund Haugen: Water Lily (1970)
Richard Rodgers: State Fair: Suite (1945)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Wir glauben all' an einen Gott' (1739)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in F for Strings K 138 (1772)
Florence Price: Oh My Darling, Clementine from Five Folksongs in Counterpoint (1951)
Joseph Haydn: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1796)
Henry Tucker: Weeping, Sad and Lonely (1863)
Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn (1873)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Moment Musical No. 6 in C (1896)
John Bull: Galliard (1600)
Ludwig Thuille: Gavotte & Finale from Sextet for Piano & Winds (1888)
Giacomo Puccini: La bohème: Musetta's Waltz (1896)
Fritz Kreisler: Liebesleid (1910)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Toccata marziale (1924)
Domenico Zipoli: Battaglia Imperiale (1700)
Karl Ditters von Dittersdorf: Symphony in C 'The Capture of the Bastille' (1790)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Chôro No. 5 'Alma Brasileira' (1925)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Ondulando (1914)
Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Trio No. 1 in d (1839)
Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Act 1 Prelude (1859)
Hector Berlioz: Reverie and Caprice (1839)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 (1717)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn (1873)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 38 in D 'Prague' (1786)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Joseph Haydn: The Apothecary: Overture (1768)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Impresario: Overture (1786)
Aaron Copland: Music for Movies (1943)
Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Entr'acte No. 3 (1823)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Eugene Onegin: Entr'acte & Waltz (1878)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 5 in A 'Turkish' (1775)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d (1707)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: English Folk Song Suite (1923)
Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Leyenda 'Asturias' (1886)
Edvard Grieg: Norwegian Dance No. 3 (1881)
Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite: Rigaudon (1884)
Claude Debussy: Children's Corner Suite (1908)
Jean Sibelius: Valse lyrique (1920)
Ulysses Kay: Concerto for Orchestra (1948)
John Williams: 1941: March (1979)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Anatoly Liadov: Polonaise No. 1 in C (1899)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from 'Triple' Concerto (1804)
Vincenzo Bellini: Norma: Casta diva (1831)
Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from String Quartet No. 12 'American' (1893)
George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks: Overture (1749)
Florence Price: Andante cantabile from Symphony No. 4 (1945)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Private Lives of Elizabeth & Essex: Overture (1939)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 4 (1740)
Felix Mendelssohn: Elijah: He Watching Over Israel (1846)
Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Octet for Strings (1825)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Piano Sonata No. 23 'Appassionata' (1805)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Richard Strauss: Horn Concerto No. 1 in E-Flat (1883)
Roman Hoffstetter: Serenade from String Quartet (1760)
Johann Pachelbel: Canon (1700)
Karl Ditters von Dittersdorf: String Quartet No. 6 in A (1789)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Karl Ditters von Dittersdorf: Harp Concerto in A (1780)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 10 (1776)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Carl Maria von Weber: Overture to 'The Ruler of the Spirits' (1811)
Bohuslav Martinu: Symphony No. 5 (1946)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 13 in G 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (1787)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 6 (1710)
Louis Moreau Gottschalk: The Union (1862)
John Philip Sousa: March 'The Stars and Stripes Forever' (1896)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Oboe Quartet in F (1781)
Gustav Mahler: Songs from 'Des Knaben Wunderhorn' (1899)
Gerald Finzi: Eclogue for Piano & Strings (1925)
Joaquín Rodrigo: Soleriana: Pastorale (1953)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: An English Suite: Air (1918)
Traditional: Cossack Lullaby
Antonín Dvorák: Largo from Symphony No. 9 'New World' (1893)
Astor Piazzolla: Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Winter (1970)
Eriks Esenvalds: Earth Teach Me Quiet (2013)
Gabriel Fauré: Masques et bergamasques: Pastorale (1919)
Johann Friedrich Fasch: Air No. 1 from Suite for Winds & Strings (1749)
Eugène Ysaÿe: Rêve d'enfant (1902)
Robert Schumann: Romance in F-Sharp (1839)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Crown of Roses (1883)