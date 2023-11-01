© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 11-02-2023

Published November 1, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Dominic Miller    Vagabond    Open Heart

      Billy Childs      The Winds of Change     The End Of Innocence

      Chuck Deardorf    Perception  Lullaby

      Budd Johnson      Let's Swing Downtown Manhattan

      Jazz Defenders    Scheming    Top Down Tourism

      Diego Rivera      Love and Peace    Lovely

      Peggy Stern Room Enough Sunk In Love

      Derek Gardner     Pan Africa  10 000 Ships

      Bud Powell  Jazz Giant  Cherokee

                  

      Liam Sillery      Minor Changes     Prana

      Daniel Bingert    Berit in Space    Notre Dame

      Liebman/Stowell   Petite Fleur      Creole Blues

      Nick Finzer The Chase   While You're Gone

      Steve Davis For Real    Days Gone By

      Alan Broadbent    Like Minds  Prelude To Peace

      Kenny Dorham      Quiet Kenny My Ideal

      Stanley Turrentine      Coming Home Fine L'il Lass

      Wayne Shorter     Wayning Moments   Black Orpheus

                  

      Tyshawn Sorey     Mesmerism   Two Over One

      Cece Gable  Next year's Song  The Last Goodbye

      Jason Keiser      Shaw's Groove     Katerina Ballerina

      Eddie Lockjaw Davis     Trane Whistle     Stolen Moments

      Dave Bailey Two Feet in the Gutter  Comin' Home Baby

      Dan Wilson  Things Eternal    Pilgrimage

      Roger Kellaway    The Art of Interconnectedness Lazy 'Sippi Steamer

      Clayton/Hamilton Orch   Heart and Soul    15 Minutes Late

      Cyrus Chestnut    The Nutman Speaks Blues For Nita

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Orrin Evans The Red Door      Dexter's Tune

      Artemis     In Real Time      Balance Of Time

      Marty Ehrlich     Side By Side      Sugar Water

      Clark Gibson      Counterclock      Harding Place

      George Cables     One for My Baby   One for My Baby and One for the Road

      Charlie Parker    Savoy Master Takes      Barbados

      Billy Holiday     Complete Verve Recordings     I wished on the moon

      Pee Wee Russell   Ask Me Now  Baby You Can Count On Me

      David Larsen      The Peplowski Project   All The Things You Are

                  

      Alan Ferber Roots and Transitions   Quiet Confidence

      Steve Slagle      Ballads: Into the Heart of It If You Could See Me Now

      Ted Nash    Somewhere Else    Something's Coming

      Technocats  Play the Music of Gregg Hill  Ristra! Ristra!

      Mike Clark  Kosen Rufu  One For Mganga

      Rene Marie  How Can I Keep from Singing   Afro Blue

      Tommy Flanagan    Condado Beach     Milestones

      Miles Davis Relaxin'    It Could Happen To You

      Misha Mengelberg  Who's Bridge      Rumbone

                  

      Craig Chako A Place for Bass  ThreeQuarter Bass

      Buster Wiliams    Unalome     Estate

      Bobby Hutcherson  Subtle Neptune    Subtle Neptune

      Dave Douglas      Moving Portrait   Roses Blue

      Donald Harrison   Noveau Swing      Little Flowers

      Le Bouef Brothers Hush  Wedding Planning

      Walter Smith III  Return to Casual  Lamplight

      Dexter Gordon     A Swingin' Affiar The Backbone

      Josh Lawrence     And That too      North Winds

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Giuseppe Verdi: Alzira: Prelude (1845)

Karl Ditters von Dittersdorf: Divertimento for String Trio (1770)

Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Worship: A Concert Overture (2001)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Fidelio: Prisoners' Chorus (1805)

Andrei Schulz-Evler: Arabesques on the 'Blue Danube' Waltz (1900)

Carl Maria von Weber: Rondo from Bassoon Concerto (1822)

Earl McCoy: March 'Lights Out' (1906)

George Frideric Handel: Aria No. 1 (1730)

Percy Grainger: Children's March 'Over the Hills and Far Away' (1919)

Jean Sibelius: Processional (1938)

Claude Debussy: Beau soir (1878)

Coldplay: Viva la Vida (2008)

Stephen Sondheim: Into the Woods: Suite (1987)

George Butterworth: Rhapsody 'A Shropshire Lad' (1913)

Gjermund Haugen: Water Lily (1970)

Richard Rodgers: State Fair: Suite (1945)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Wir glauben all' an einen Gott' (1739)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in F for Strings K 138 (1772)

Florence Price: Oh My Darling, Clementine from Five Folksongs in Counterpoint (1951)

Joseph Haydn: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1796)

Henry Tucker: Weeping, Sad and Lonely (1863)

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn (1873)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Moment Musical No. 6 in C (1896)

John Bull: Galliard (1600)

Ludwig Thuille: Gavotte & Finale from Sextet for Piano & Winds (1888)

Giacomo Puccini: La bohème: Musetta's Waltz (1896)

Fritz Kreisler: Liebesleid (1910)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Toccata marziale (1924)

Domenico Zipoli: Battaglia Imperiale (1700)

Karl Ditters von Dittersdorf: Symphony in C 'The Capture of the Bastille' (1790)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Chôro No. 5 'Alma Brasileira' (1925)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Ondulando (1914)

Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Trio No. 1 in d (1839)

Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Act 1 Prelude (1859)

Hector Berlioz: Reverie and Caprice (1839)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 (1717)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn (1873)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 38 in D 'Prague' (1786)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Joseph Haydn: The Apothecary: Overture (1768)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Impresario: Overture (1786)

Aaron Copland: Music for Movies (1943)

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Entr'acte No. 3 (1823)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Eugene Onegin: Entr'acte & Waltz (1878)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 5 in A 'Turkish' (1775)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d (1707)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: English Folk Song Suite (1923)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Leyenda 'Asturias' (1886)

Edvard Grieg: Norwegian Dance No. 3 (1881)

Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite: Rigaudon (1884)

Claude Debussy: Children's Corner Suite (1908)

Jean Sibelius: Valse lyrique (1920)

Ulysses Kay: Concerto for Orchestra (1948)

John Williams: 1941: March (1979)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Anatoly Liadov: Polonaise No. 1 in C (1899)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from 'Triple' Concerto (1804)

Vincenzo Bellini: Norma: Casta diva (1831)

Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from String Quartet No. 12 'American' (1893)

George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks: Overture (1749)

Florence Price: Andante cantabile from Symphony No. 4 (1945)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Private Lives of Elizabeth & Essex: Overture (1939)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 4 (1740)

Felix Mendelssohn: Elijah: He Watching Over Israel (1846)

Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Octet for Strings (1825)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Piano Sonata No. 23 'Appassionata' (1805)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Richard Strauss: Horn Concerto No. 1 in E-Flat (1883)

Roman Hoffstetter: Serenade from String Quartet (1760)

Johann Pachelbel: Canon (1700)

Karl Ditters von Dittersdorf: String Quartet No. 6 in A (1789)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Karl Ditters von Dittersdorf: Harp Concerto in A (1780)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 10 (1776)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Carl Maria von Weber: Overture to 'The Ruler of the Spirits' (1811)

Bohuslav Martinu: Symphony No. 5 (1946)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 13 in G 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (1787)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 6 (1710)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: The Union (1862)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Stars and Stripes Forever' (1896)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Oboe Quartet in F (1781)

Gustav Mahler: Songs from 'Des Knaben Wunderhorn' (1899)

Gerald Finzi: Eclogue for Piano & Strings (1925)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Soleriana: Pastorale (1953)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: An English Suite: Air (1918)

Traditional: Cossack Lullaby

Antonín Dvorák: Largo from Symphony No. 9 'New World' (1893)

Astor Piazzolla: Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Winter (1970)

Eriks Esenvalds: Earth Teach Me Quiet (2013)

Gabriel Fauré: Masques et bergamasques: Pastorale (1919)

Johann Friedrich Fasch: Air No. 1 from Suite for Winds & Strings (1749)

Eugène Ysaÿe: Rêve d'enfant (1902)

Robert Schumann: Romance in F-Sharp (1839)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Crown of Roses (1883)

 
